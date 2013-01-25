Review: ‘The Office – ‘Customer Loyalty’

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I crack the Dunder Code…
Greg Daniels has talked of late about an idea pitched many seasons ago (by Mindy Kaling, I think) that, if they had done it at the time, would have irreparably broken the show – but that he now was going to use because the finish line was in sight.
I don’t know for sure if Brian the documentary crew member appearing on camera to comfort a distraught Pam was that specific moment. But it’s certainly not something they could have gotten away with in season 2 or 3 if they hoped to stay on the air as long as they did. The documentary crew has been acknowledged from time to time in the past (going back at least to one of the crew members – Brian, presumably – tipping Pam off to Dwight and Angela’s relationship), but we didn’t hear any of them speak until the season premiere (when we found out they’re sticking around to chronicle Pam and Jim’s story), and we didn’t see any of them until last night. As it is, the idea that a crew has been following this one branch office for this long – and followed the employees not only at work, but at fairly intimate personal moments – has been something of a stretch, so the less light shone on it, the better. But here at the end, I think it works – and this scene in particular worked because moments like the Dwight/Angela one and some others have made it clear that Jim and Pam (and Pam in particular) have developed a friendship with members of the camera crew that we’ve never gotten to see before. And of course they would have, after this many years of doing it.
The British office made the documentary a part of the story only in the Christmas special finale, where David Brent becomes an incredibly minor celebrity after the show airs (and after he was already fired from Wernham-Hogg). After Steve Carell left, I wondered if we would ever get that moment where this documentary finally airs – it couldn’t happen while Michael was a character on the show, because he would be fired in an instant by whomever was running Dunder-Mifflin at the time – and the characters get to react to how they’re portrayed on screen. We may still get that, but we’ve already gotten some allusions to that of late. The cold open for “Customer Loyalty,” for instance, revisits an old Jim prank from what was probably meant to be season 2, but that lay dormant for so long that one of the warehouse guys found the fake Holy Grail before Dwight could.
Jim isn’t that guy anymore, and not just because he has a better haircut. He has a career he cares about, and a wife and kids, and a lot of pressure, and all of that leads to that very uncomfortable, but very real fight between Jim and Pam that leads to Brian’s moment. There are times when sitcom couples fight over something stupid and contrived, where an honest conversation would solve the problem in a hurry. This was not that, even though both Pam and (especially) Jim are coming from a place where they don’t know exactly what the other is dealing with. This felt like an actual fight between an actual couple, where Jim is really brutal to Pam, who wasn’t remotely expecting the conversation to go that way. (Her earlier talking head where she talked about how he would say “Beasley!” set us up for this particular sucker punch.) And it would take something that rough, most likely, to get Brian to finally drop the anonymous objectivity, go to comfort Pam and tell the other guys to shut the cameras off.
Like Brian and the crew, I’m mainly still here for Jim and Pam. There have been some good moments for the rest of the cast this season, particularly once Andy got on the boat and went away, but I’m still mainly of the mind that the show would have been just fine ending with Michael Scott in the airport. The chance to give Jim and Pam – who were never the leads of the show, but were the heart of it for so long – their own ending seems a decent reason to keep following “The Office” for a few more months. “Customer Loyalty” was forgettable in the long middle, but the beginning and end made me glad I’m still here.
Still quite annoyed that neither of them considered that the very same camera crew that showed them footage that revealed that at least the crew knew they were dating might also be able to provide footage of CeCe’s ballet recital, which would actually probably focus on CeCe.
I actually thought at first that that was how they were going to break down the documentary/subject wall, and maybe it’ll still go that way, but this was probably more emotionally effective.
I hope it does. Because while I can get panicking and having an emotional breakdown over an argument, that glaring flaw in the documentarian logic behind the show is one of those things really nags at me and took me out of what would have otherwise been a completely solid, emotional scene. A fantastic moment, betrayed by an inconsistent breaking of the fourth wall.
I’m not sure that would have been possible from a practical perspective, though. Jim wanted to see the video immediately – he was having a very bad day and wanted it to help ease the stress in the moment. A video taken on an iphone could be sent right away. Could the documentary footage? I don’t know the technical details of how that kind of footage is normally taken and processed, but I have a hard time believing it would be so easy to isolate the recital footage and transmit it to Jim. At a minimum I would expect it might take some time (though it would heavily depend on whether they were shooting video or film). Also, a real documentary film crew probably wouldn’t be legally authorized to hand out video clips at will to its subjects without permission from whoever actually owns it, which again, would at least take time to arrange. So it seems pretty reasonable that they wouldn’t even bother to suggest that they had the recital footage.
Yea I agree with Carey. The issue wasn’t that he’d never be able to see it, because Pam even mentioned that they’d be able to ask one of the other parents for a copy later. He was mad because he wanted to watch it after a tough day, and because he’d tried to make sure she knew how to operate the camera phone earlier in the day, but she said she had it.
It didn’t seem like they got very much of the recital. The cameras were focused on Pam during it.
He was mad because he had a tough day and was taking it out on his wife. The video was just an excuse.
No, the issue *was* that he’d never be able to see it. In fact, he says as much when he tells her “that moment’s gone forever.” When Pam says they could get the footage from another parent, Jim is just making excuses to stay mad about it. The truth is that neither of them considered the doc crew at all, even though it should have been obvious to both of them, especially since the scene with Brian suggests that Jim and Pam have a established relationship with the doc crew.
I can’t believe I didn’t think of that either, since they were super-breaking the fourth wall already, but I think perhaps even the writing staff didn’t think of it…
A real documentary crew wouldn’t have even been at the recital.
What I didn’t like about it was that it was the first time we ever really heard Jim raise his voice to Pam. Now I know he is under a lot of pressure, but I would have rather the fight come more natural. Seemed forced.
How so? The fact that he is under such pressure made it such a natural thing. He’s always been too cool for school (a bit douchey, if you ask me), but this is the first time where he is truly under pressure and finally he cracked.
I completely agree. While Alan notes that this felt like an actual fight between an actual couple, we are not dealing with an actual, normal couple. We are dealing with Jim and Pam, and Jim has never been anything but completely sweet with her while they have been together. It just felt so out of character.
I agree with Ken and Jake. We’ve all been under pressure, but nobody who loves their wife would ever talk to her like that. There’s a difference between being upset with someone and talking down to them like they’re a moron. This was Jim talking down to her, and everything we know about him tells us he wouldn’t have said any of those things. So based on that, his words were plot-driven. Honestly I was really expecting Alan to say the same thing here. I of course loved Pam’s reaction, but that’s more a reflection about how I’ve felt about Pam/Jenna since we’ve known her and it’s nice that Jenna Fischer finally got to be the Pam we love again. But I can’t get past what made her need to go there in the first place.
To add to that, there really could have been a much better way for the writers to handle that scene from Jim’s perspective. They didn’t need him to be a complete a-hole; all they would have needed for him to do was be a passive-aggressive a-hole. Pam had great news to share, and she couldn’t wait to get her husband’s excited reaction. Instead, they could have written it in a way where Jim was annoyed with her for sharing good news. That’s actually how the Jim as we know him would have reacted in my opinion. And it would have been just as devastating to her under the circumstances. They didn’t need Jim to be a d_ck.
“No one who loves their wife would ever talk to her like that.”
I don’t agree at all. You have a couple who are spending their first real time apart since marriage, a father who is apart from his child for long stretches for the first time, a mother who is beginning to feel like a single mom, a woman who is unhappy with her job/career and is probably realizing it even more by seeing how happy her husband is with his, and a man who just lost a major financial investor in the company that he is helping get off the ground.
And I think that Jim, while he’s often been the guy we love to cheer for, IS a d_ck and has been from the first day of the show. Sure, he has his sweet side that comes out when he’s happy with Pam, but his treatment of most of his other co-workers has been bordered on the downright cruel, even when it’s been funny. So I think his reaction to Pam flubbing the video was really completely in line with the man we’ve watched for 7 years. We’re just not used to seeing him take it out on Beasley.
Yeah Robin, I agree with you. Just look at how he treated Dwight during the work bus episode this year.
Very interesting Robin that you’d feel that way. Honest question, if you think Jim’s character is more in line with the way he was last night and we were just finally seeing him in his true light with Pam, are you also a person who roots for their marriage? Because if I believed about Jim the way you do, I’d want Pam to find someone better. I respect your thoughts here, but I just don’t agree. Jim is a prankster, but he’s rarely downright mean. Last night was just mean. And if in the next episode, he’s not immediately calling her back to apologize, then I’m just not buying it.
I agree with Robin, too. I think Jim wasn’t angry with Pam as much as he was taking his frustration out on her, and that’s completely different from being genuinely mean. For the first time in their marriage, he’s challenging himself, and we watched them have a conversation right after his first failure. It felt very raw and genuine to me, especially when Pam alludes to how much she’s been sacrificing for him to be there. I don’t think Jim is genuinely a dick, but he can be pretty cavalier when it comes to thinking of other people’s feelings.
sorry Ryan you are in the minority here and I particularly agree with Robin’s points. also, its very generalistic and even naive for you to assert that no loving husband or loving marraige can exist without a single fight where some regrettable things are said without that immediately making one of them a horrible person who doesn’t deserve the other
You might want to read the conversation again, Jon. I didn’t call Jim a horrible person. I said that what Jim did last night was OUT of character for him. Robin was the one who said it’s IN character. So if you wanted to make that leap, it was Robin who implied Jim is a horrible person, not me. Nice try though. Again, my only point is that I don’t believe Jim would have ever said the things that he said to Pam last night. His words were mean-spirited and totally out of line for what I know about him. The things he said last night were things that a husband would say to a wife who doesn’t think much of her. And I don’t believe that about Jim.
my mistake I guess. how out of bounds for me to think that you considered a person you referred to as a penis and a total rectum you didn’t find “horrible” but just “out of character”….I guess it makes sense now though because you seem to exhibit those same anatomical characteristics in your own personality
I have to disagree with Robin. Jim has always been the prankster and the guy who is mostly sarcastic. It was a way for him to be entertained not to mention it kept Dwight and sometimes Michael in check a lot. Jim hasn’t been cruel at all. For example, when he pretty much wrestled Dwight to stop him from going to the meeting and ultimately saved his job. Yeah he needed some pushing by Pam, but he still had a wrestling match with Dwight to stop him. Sure Jim can be very sarcastic and sometimes a dick, but not to the point of being cruel to people. To me Jim has always been a Philly type of guy stuck in a small town. He didn’t want to be at DM for a long time, but found himself there. Jim and Dwight have a great back and forth they work well together. You can make a case for Dwight being cruel based on his past managerial experiences (the gun going off, copier codes, essentially acting like a dictator) or even as the owner of the building (lights going on and off, 1 ply toilet paper, the expensive food at the front desk), but we have seen him have a soft spot for Pam.
Jim is obviously nicer to Pam than everyone else, for good reason! She is his love, wife, and mother of his children. I hope that this was just a lot of stress that built up and he snapped. I hope that Brian is just being a friend. It would be nice to see this work out and Jim buy Pam a house with a terrace on it since she has mentioned it as a her “dream home” several times.
also, I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’re definitely naive about marraige or a little thing called depth and can only comprehend or accept as fitting those things that are crystal clear on the surface…
My goodness, man. That was exactly my point. I do not think Jim is a horrible person, which is why I also don’t think his reaction last night was real. It was forced, like the original commenter said, because it didn’t seem believable for what we know of him. And I’m not saying I’m right; I’m just saying that’s my opinion. Why are you so angry? And isn’t name-calling of commenters forbidden? Robin and I were able to converse without it turning into nonsense, which is where you’ve taken this. You can’t simply disagree with me without calling me a dick. That’s nice. You’re not worth it, so go ahead with the last word now.
Ryan, the point is there are a lot of nice people who snap under pressure and take their frustration out on the person they are closest to. I don’t think the fight was out of character at all, especially for a husband-and-wife no matter how in love they are, a spouse is a person you trust in the most and sometimes that excess of trust leads to some pretty ugly stuff (you would never yell to your boss like that because you don’t have that trust). Jim and Pam have been married for a while, have two kids and are comfortable with each other. I don’t know of any couple under those circumstances who has never had a fight….
you can parse it out that way if you like friend, but the clear implication of your original posts is that only a less than respectable person would behave as Jim did last night. that is a naive opinion at best. its also a stretch to say that it was completely out of character for Jim but since Robin already made that point excellently, I felt no need to repeat it. get it now, sonny?
“We’ve all been under pressure, but nobody who loves their wife would ever talk to her like that.”
Under that standard, nobody on Earth loves his wife.
I don’t know if you’re married, Ryan, but I am. And I love my wife of 20 years deeply. But once in a blue moon during an argument in the heat of the moment I say something truly awful.
Ryan – since you asked :-)
I know I’m in the minority, but yes, I think that Jim does tend to be a d***. Everyone’s mileage varies on practical jokes but I often find Jim’s jokes out of line, even those he pulls on Dwight. I mean, we’re talking a fictional show here, not real people, and Dwight and Andy and Michael are and were primarily cartoon characters, especially since the wedding. So it’s easy to laugh at such things. But Jim has an honest-to-god d-bag streak. I don’t think Pam has always escaped it either (I’m thinking back to her art stints). Does that mean that I don’t think they are good as a couple? No. Jim gives Pam what she needs just as she gives him what he needs…just like a normal couple. Jim is incredibly sweet to her most of the time, and that’s what counts, at least on this show, in this fictional world. But I think Pam is “special” in Jim’s world. Just like people who are jerks to waiters and taxi drivers wouldn’t be a jerk to their boss, I think Pam is excluded from the way Jim views most people (which is that he’s better than most people). And because he was mad and tired and frustrated he forgot it for just a little bit.
At the end of the day though, Jim just blew his cool in a fairly understandable situation. Despite my feeling that Jim is a d*** a lot of the time, I still like the guy, I’m still rooting for him and Pam. They are better together than apart. And I do agree with you that it would be completely out of character for him not to apologize the minute he sees her next week.
Geesh, this is a weird conversation to have about a fictional couple that will no longer exist in 5 months :-)
Jake and Ryan are right on the money. I seemed to be in the minority in the comments over at the AV Club, where a lot of people liked it because it was “realistic.” While I’d agree that it is the sort of thing that is realistic for many marriages, I can’t remember Jim and Pam ever having a fight like that or even remotely resembling that. So while it was “realistic” in real-world terms, it was completely out of character for them (Jim in particular). If they were just arguing about the Philly thing, I could live with that. But him berating her over a technical mishap with her phone really crossed the line. I thought he just came off like a jerk, and it made me like his character less. This is problematic because the main reason we care about Jim and Pam is that they really seemed to be meant for each other, but it took awhile for it to actually happen. I’m not really interested in this sudden marital discord that basically came out of nowhere. I’m not really watching The Office for realism. I’m watching it for laughs (or at least, that’s what I used to watch it for–now I’m watching out of obligation because I’ve made it this far, and I’m not stopping in the final season). And both Jim’s act and the guy with the boom mike completely took me out of it.
John, if you’re just watching it for the laughs, you’re the wrong audience for this. I think it’s a good thing that we’re seeing these characters growing and changing, which doesn’t always mean they’re going to change for the better. Jim has never been this upset with Pam because he’s never had this much to lose before. Jim took a leap of faith by starting a new business and it’s not going as smoothly as he thought it would, he’s frustrated, he’s tired, he’s sad that he’s missing his daughter’s recital, of course he’s going to say things he wouldn’t normally say not because he’s being mean, but because he’s in a situation he’s never been in before and is not going to act like himself. We all say things we don’t really mean when we¿re stressed out because we’re blowing off steam and we can’t think straight. I love that this show is going for something raw and biting, treating these characters like something other than sitcom props (which is sometimes what they seem). Also, raising the stakes for this couple is something that’s been long overdue and I love that they’re ending the season with it…..
Jim’s tone said things he may not have been specifically thinking. Things like “I’m the head of this family and I gave you a simple job to do.” It was awful in that sense.
john- ” I can’t remember Jim and Pam ever having a fight like that or even remotely resembling that.”
i think that was the whole point of showing the fight. jim and pam have been together 24/7 since they got together (minus that 3 month time where she went to NY) so they wouldnt have had a fight like that before. which is why pam took it so hard. if that was normal for them pam would have argued harder and not have cried like she did. it was obvious she was completely heartbroken.
but that is how marriages work. especially when there is distance and kids!
Also, you would have to think that in the context of the documentary they would be putting on their best acts when in front of the camera. I don’t find it that hard to believe that they might have had normal arguments off camera before, and just got caught in a tough situation this time.
The reason we haven’t ever seen a fight like this one is because the writers have utterly failed to write one. The idea that Jim is so sweet that he would never yell at his wife could only come from someone who had never been married. The stress of life often overcomes the best of anyone and that leads to things like this. They are living through a very difficult time and it is completely natural for that to lead to situations exactly like this. I bet every married viewer of that scene was nodding their head thinking how they had been on both sides of that argument. Best scene since Michael’s departure.
Is an out of character (and, no, I don’t think they WROTE Jim out of character with the fight so much as emphasized his pressures and the rigors its had on their relationship) moment so rare for we human beings? If we’re all judged by our lowest moment, wow— nobody would be worth anything in any light to any other person, or vice versa. We all have “prickly” moments; this fit.
I liked the episode, the fight was tough to watch. I really hope this works out for Jim and Pam; could you imagine if they got divorced? if so they should have killed the show when Michael left.
I can’t imagine that they would get divorced over something as petty as this. That would be pretty pathetic.
Really hoping they don’t go with the Brian-loves-Pam-and-Pam-loves-Brian plot. I trust Daniels enough not to go there, but I can’t help but worry. Pam & Jim are the heart of this show.
I have no worries that, at the end of the show, everything will be just fine between Jim and Pam. But I do worry they’re going to play up Brian/Pam flirtation, which just makes me groan…first off, it’s too close to the Erin/Pete stuff and I think it’s too predictable…although I’m also possibly too fond of Jim and Pam to want to see that happen. Like Allen, I’m also watching solely for them right now.
I find the idea that Pam is going to cheat on Jim with Brian to be an idea straight out of Grey’s Anatomy. I’m pretty sure they aren’t going that way.
Well, they managed to avoid it, but it was closer than I imagined at the time.
My first emotional reaction to the breaking of the fourth wall was one of displeasure. Now, after reflecting on it, I still think it was an awful idea. Thinking back through the series and all the awful predicaments people have been in without the documentary crew intervening at all only strengthens my belief. What is so special about this moment, in comparison to all the others times someone has been emotionally distraught (or even in physical peril)?
I agree completely. It would take a special relationship between Brian and Pam for him to be compelled to step in.
The way I see it, there’s a simple explanation. If this were a real documentary, the crew may have stepped in at other points and simply cut that footage out, so we only saw the scenarios where they weren’t involved. If this episode was cut after filming ended entirely, then, knowing the end was near, they could leave this in if it helps frame what happens after. Just a thought.
Yeah, I think you miss the point of that scene.
It wasn’t that that moment was so special as to warrant intervention, it’s that it was special enough to keep the cameras rolling as long as possible, even after Brian ruined the shot.
Presumably Brian, and the other crew members, have ruined lots of shots and scenes, or intervened in other serious or emotional moments, and they’ve probably interacted and even hung out with the office staff on camera, but none of those moments were raw enough to keep in the “edit.”
The greatest genius of the scene is that it shows that we’ve been seeing is only part of the story.
It gets you thinking about the reality of the show vs the reality of the “show.” For example, perhaps there are people who work in the office but haven’t signed waivers, and thus don’t appear on the “show.” Or maybe Creed isn’t insane after all, he’s just a prankster. And it could be that certain friendships and relationships are exaggerated or downplayed by the editing. Maybe Kevin and Jim play World of Warcraft together during lunch. Maybe Andy and Dwight have a secret handshake we’ve never seen. etc., etc…
Wow, when I watched last night and had strong opinions, I felt frustrated that I wasn’t going to get an Alan-post on the subject. The camera crew addition this season is driving me crazy. Their attempt at making it “more real” is actually having the opposite affect in my opinion. Once you start acting like the crew is real, then all kinds of questions pop up. Loopychew brings up an excellent point…there IS footage of CeCe. All kinds of plots could have been resolved in the past with “let’s just look at the tape.”. There are also logistical issues in terms of scenes where it would have been physically impossible for there to be a crew. How big is this crew now if they have cameras in Philly, CeCe’s recital, the office, and on the road with Dwight. The Senator is outed in the documentary. Angela is caught attempting murder.
Adding the crew slowly this season felt very unnatural. The ship sailed. I was able to look past the inconsistencies by not thinking too hard about it. But now they’ve brought it out in the open, and it’s driving me crazy. If the documentary now exists to see how Jim and Pam are going to make it…why on earth would the crew cut tape at a key moment like that?
I’ve enjoyed this season in terms of a dead-cat’s bounce over the past few terrible seasons, but this one issue is gnawing at me.
I didn’t see any documentary footage of CeCe. Did you?
There was one very short clip of her doing Jim’s move.
right, because I’m sure Brian didn’t enjoy the little rift and would get right on tossing that footage over to Jim….
This season has been an improvement over the last couple, but it wasn’t until last night that I finished an episode and wished that I didn’t have to wait a week to see what would happen next. It’s nice to feel that way about the Office again, even if the show is still just a shell of what it used to be.
As much as anything, I think things have improved immensly since Ed Helms disappeared. That character was never funny or engaging as anything more than a background player, and trying to shove him up front has never felt like anything other than “Let’s capitalize on his success in the Hangover”. The Erin/Pete storyline is the first non-Pam/Jim that I’ve cared about since Steve Carrell left, and I’m hoping that Helms doesn’t reappear before the final episode.
Agree! While The Office is still not in top form, it has gotten somewhat fun and compelling when Andy left. I definitely don’t miss him
Camera crew aside, I thought it was a pretty good episode. Almost everyone I know agrees that the Jim/Pam wedding was one of the best episodes they show has had, and thats mainly because everyone cares so much about Jim and Pam.
Ultimately the show has become a lot of things over time, but the Jim and Pam dynamic has, like Alan said, always been the heart. So for them to have such a real and emotional moment like at the end of the episode was great. Not that it was easy to watch, but thought it was a real fine moment for such a sitcom that normally flirts with real and comical things.
I had mixed feelings about last night. I have seen several articles pointing that there maybe a Pam-Brian love interest and I hope that they are dead wrong. For 3 seasons I watched the Jim-Pam love story. If they have them divorce it would ruin the show for me to the point where I would refuse to watch almost anything after Michael left. Jim and Pam along with their relationship to me is the foundation to the show. To take that away because of the crew/this fight would be nuts. Out of all the crazy romantic things Jim has done I can’t imagine they would throw in another love interest. They both are under a ton of pressure so I get why he snapped. It doesn’t make it right, but those things happen. Fights happen in relationships. I am just really afraid that the show will go down the Pam-Brian road.
this is interesting to speculate about but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the MOST they would do is set up some tension around this brian/pam thing, and that wouldnt be bad at all for a show that has largely lacked any real tension in some time
It’s amazing how people are so trained by soap opera TV to interpret any moment between a man and a woman as the prelude (or tease) of an affair.
There was absolutely nothing romantic about that scene, and I doubt we’ll ever even see Brian again.
UPDATE: Boy did I overestimate the intelligence of the writers on The Office…
Over the years, Jim and Pam are the only characters we could invest in. The only ones that seemed remotely real. However, I am not sure where this will go in just a few months. Do we really want them to break up? Do we really need to focus the show on their resolution of problems? I am not sure. That might be too real of an ending for such a spacey comedy.
Count me among the few who loved this episode and thought it was easily one of the best since Micheal left.
I understand being troubled by breaking the 4th wall, but I thought it was extremely effective. Of all of the times they could’ve broken character and didn’t — it just shows how big this moment was.
As far as the camera crew’s video of CC — it’s not entirely out of the question to think they didn’t film CeCe’s recital. They would’ve had to get releases from every parent in that audience in order to do so and there may have been agreements they had to sign NOT to film the recital in order to be in there to film Pam. Is that stretching things? Sure, but I think if you are willing to suspend disbelief around everything else the film crew has or hasn’t done then this is pretty easy to swallow.
Kudos to both Krasinski and Fischer for that fight scene. I felt like I was watching a real fight between a real couple with real consequences and that was totally unexpected for Season 7 of the Office. Well done.
Finally — the cold open? Hilarious.
“it’s not entirely out of the question to think they didn’t film CeCe’s recital”
Well that’s not possible. Her recital had to have been filmed in order for us to see it since we’re watching these people through the eyes of the camera crew. I agree that this is nitpicking and can look past it, but just pointing that out.
If I really wanted to nitpick, I’d point out that Pam shouldn’t have been sitting in the front row. Ha, how pissed would you be if you showed up to your kid’s recital and some busted parent was in the front row with a crew blocking your view with their camera and boom mic?
it has never been explicitly stated nor is it even overtly implied that EVERYTHING we see on the show is filmed. it would literally be impossible and I think the writers didnt think they had to explain that
Oh? Perhaps someone needs to explain to me what a single-camera mockumentary is.
I’m pretty sure you need a lot of things explained to you, Bri. too funny. have it your way then, bro. I not only agree with the utter ridiculousness of a TV film crew having literally been present for every scene of this series and also that they film in HD. Thanks!
Well, if we’re nitpicking, we only saw a small flash of the recital. Most of that scene was Pam getting the news about her mural. That’s what the camera crew was focusing on, not the recital, so it stands to reason that they didn’t get the recital because they were busy trying to get that interaction with Pam.
Jon, I’m not sure if your response to me was sarcasm or not, but allow me to respond with sincerity since I think sarcasm has no place here. First of all, thank you very much for ignoring the part of my comment where I said the complaint I was touching on was nitpicking and I could look past it. Second of all, based on what I’ve seen from you here, you seem very well-adjusted and pleasant to be around. Do you by chance have a newsletter I can subscribe to so I can read more of your thoughts? If not, you should seriously consider it. Thanks, Friend. I appreciate you reading my non-sarcastic response.
The producers have always said that all scenes were filmed by the documentary crew. I saw an interview once with Greg Daniels where he talked about how they always had to consider why the crew would be there when they set up shots outside the office. That’s one reason why we didn’t really see any of Jim and Pam dating after he asked her out to eat at the end the season. The documentary crew, as always, took the summer off and just happened to catch them out one afternoon shortly after they returned in the fall. If you watch closely, every scene in every episode was shot by the documentary crew.
“it has never been explicitly stated nor is it even overtly implied that EVERYTHING we see on the show is filmed.”
It’s been strongly implied since the first episode that everything was filmed by a documentary crew. That’s the central conceit of the show.
Thanks Kate. That’s what I’ve always known to be the case as well. I know they’ve taken artistic liberties with this in the past, so that’s why I don’t usually make a fuss about it, so the only thing left now is for Jon to retract his comments in a tactful way without calling us both idiots. If you need me, I’ll be over here holding my breath.
I think Isaac nailed it — they were focusing on Pam, not CeCe, especially when they realized what the phone call was.
Clearly not every scene is filmed by the documentary crew–how many times–including tonight–have we seen two people riding in the front seat of a vehicle with no crew anywhere in sight? (The GPS led foray inot the lake comes to mind.) Unless the film crew is dangling from a helicopter, they just aren’t there.
There was definitely a cameraman when the car went into the lake. Either Michael or Dwight looks into the backseat and tells the cameraman to get out.
I feel like anyone who believes that a good marriage never has a single mean moment between spouses has never been married, unless he or she has the most fantastic marriage in the history of the world.
Agreed. I thought the fight between Jim and Pam was not only wonderfully acted but very realistic. Alan is spot on with his review. John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer have been the unsung heroes of this show. I am married and my husband and I have had arguments where one of us has been in the position of Jim and in the position of Pam. I know I’ve said regrettable things to my husband in the heat of the moment.
Incredibly well acted. Emmy submission episode? Don’t know how Emmy voters feel about dramatic scenes in comedic categories though. They don’t seem to be able to comprehend that comedy and drama can coexist in the same show,
Wasn’t that Ben Silverman working at Jim’s new office?
Yep, he’s been in a couple episodes now.
Jim’s behavior was clearly the product over stress over this business venture that, in the current moment, is falling apart around him, combined with guilt over being away so much and not being at the recital specifically. Jim is a great, great guy, but he isn’t perfect – nor should he be if we want his character to mean anything. Rationally, he was over the line on the way he acted with Pam, but it was completely realistic that his frustration would boil over – especially when he’s held it together for so long.
I did think Jim yelling at Pam was slightly over the top, but i could understand where he’s coming from. Everyone gets there when they’re having a bad day. To say it’s totally out of character is a stretch. When has Jim had a really stressful few days at Dunder Miflin? How do we know how he would react?
But as for this season I think it’s had a lot more laugh out loud moments than the last two seasons combined. When Oscar yelled “YOLO” last week I had to pause it from laughing so hard. At least they got it course corrected a little bit. Some of the other stuff is still uninteresting or without explanation (how they’ve made Kevin a dumb oaf, Angela doing anything, the Erin/Pete saga), but they’ve brought the show back to a place where I’m not “hate watching” anymore.
Oscar is so great this season.
Seeing the crew made the office space look more cramped…it must feel suffocating at times…I wonder how much craziness at DM happened bc of that
I’m glad the show appears to be finishing strong, and focusing on Jim & Pam (just like the shortened credits).
Jim’s overreaction was easy to empathize with, and I’m surprised that there are some who feel it was so horrifically over-the-line. Even good people don’t always behave perfectly.
As to the camera crew (I think it’s silly to imagine any Pam-Brian romance, btw), I’m kind of agnostic on the point. I’ve always easily accepted the artistic license that comes with this sort of device, and honestly don’t care how they handle it. For last night’s scene, I suppose it added a nice little grace note, but that’s about it.
Just wanted say thanks reviewing The Office again Alan. It’s nice to be able to read some conversation about the show. I hope that at least for a significant moment like this episode had you pop back in. Cheers!
I see a lot of good points running contrary to how I felt earlier, and I suppose how I still feel in regards to Jim and Pam’s fight. I haven’t been convinced otherwise exactly, but I will back off a bit. I can see now how others wouldn’t have a problem with Jim in that final scene. But I would ask you all to consider the entire package. One of the last images we had of Jim was him almost being embarrassed at how great his day was, knowing full well he has a wife in Scranton all alone struggling with the house and kids and work. I just think based on all that, the last thing he’d do under these circumstances would be to purposefully make her feel like garbage for something that technically was his fault. To answer your questions, yes I am married. An that’s how I would have handled that same situation. I do appreciate everyone’s thoughts on this though. Well except Jon. I have no use for that guy.
The guy just lost a financier that was supposed to back his project. Something he really cares about. Lashing out at those who are closest to him isn’t out of character. It’s normal. Happens all the time.
Good point on his reaction to the Dr. J day. But I think you nailed it in a way. It WAS his fault that he wasn’t at the recital and he was feeling massively guilty. Add that to the stress and disappointment and it’s easy to see how he could’ve just let it all blow up.
I stand by my above statements that I think Jim is, at heart, more than a bit of a d*** to most of the world. But I get why you think it was so completely out of character.
Tomato, tomahto. cheers…
You know, there is a middle ground between “Jim is a saint who would never raise his voice to his wife.” and “Jim is, and always has been, a complete dick who would probably enjoy yelling at Pam.” Like where most human beings reside.
This season of The Office is a great example of what happens when you replace a completely incompetent showrunner with one of the best.
I came here to see if people actually cared about “the big reveal” that was really nothing. I’m even more shocked people still care about this show and think it is good. I loved seasons 2-4, parts of 5, a few of 6 and Michael’s goodbye. The rest of the show is a dumpster fire. Sadly, if you take the show as a whole, more of it is bad than good. I watch because I have invested this much time into the show, and want to see the finale. I should have quit watching while I still had a fond memory of the show, like I did with the Simpsons in the 90s.
Do we know why Ed Helms hasn’t been on the show most of the season? Is he filming the new “Hangover” or something?
He’s involved in a bunch of movies for this year, according to his IMDb page, but sadly he’s set to return in episode 15 (hopefully, he comes back, finds Erin dating Pete and decides to leave for good).
I have to say that while it’s virtually impossible for the show to reach the highs it reach in Goodbye Michael (and therefore it would have been better to end there because there’s no way they’ll come up with a series finale better than that), I have been enjoying this season fairly consistently. As you said, Jim and Pam were once the heart of the show and moving them to the center of it was the best possible idea. It toned down the wackiness of season 8 and everybody now just feel a lot more human. Even when the show is not wildly funny (and it’s mostly not), it’s just nice to spend 20 minutes of my time with these people.
As for this week’s episode (apart from the terrific Jim/Pam plot and the cold open), I also laughed a LOT with Toby’s advances on Nellie. That was my favorite part of the episode. And I definitely agree that sending Andy to his boat trip was a smart decision. At this point, I just think Andy’s a lost cause and the less he’s on screen when he returns, the better.
Agree on Toby. In addition to the general creepiness of Toby, I couldn’t help but laugh at the irony of the human resources guy blatantly sexually harassing his former boss.
so many comments about fictional characters. the reason this seemed so “out of character” for some folks is because it was. after 9 seasons and with this being the last one, do u really think the writers are gonna keep doing the same old same old? im sure they read reviews at some point. or have noticed viewership has decreased over the last few seasons. they needed to do something different. the 4th wall was broken cuz this was a big fight. it was a big fight because it is unlike any other argument we have seen on the show. folks are nit-picking quite a bit with this episode, but fail to mention the many times pam is clearly annoyed or frustrated with work-related decision jim makes. the episode before this one we find out they will inevitably need to decide to stay in scranton or move. this whole story arc has led to this moment. i agree with some posts ive read that breaking the wall at this point might not have been the best move. but i do think the fight itself stands. i also dont think the boom guy is the one to make that call, but thats whatever. overall, great episode (except for the erin/pete arc. who really cares?).
Why do you even bother with the periods if you’re just going to ignore every other rule of punctuation and grammer? I mean is an apostrophe or a capital letter that hard to do?
You are right about the show being better with Andy gone. Ed Helms has always been the biggest problem with the show, in my opinion.
Did anyone else sense the sexual tension between Brian and Pam at the end? That was almost as shocking as the fight. I don’t imagine the show will go there, but it sure seemed like Brian had a connection with Pam that was a little more than just a relationship between a documentarian and his subject.
This idea baffles me.
Definitely picked up some sexual tension there… it worries me, but I doubt they’d try anything like that this late into the final season, unless they’re going for a depressing ending.
Seriously, people, you’re imagining things. Watch the scene again. There’s nothing to it.
It’s embarrassing that any scene with a man and a woman is automatically interpreted as sexual tension. It’s about as tame as it gets. Brian and Pam don’t even come off as close friends in that scene, much less potential lovers. There’s not even a hug.
It was really just Pam having no one else to talk to.
UPDATE: Oh man. I stand by my initial assessment, but the writers are really going for this stupid love triangle thing, aren’t they?
Well, they tiptoed up to it, but managed to swerve away at the last minute. Much too close for comfort though.
Just before they broke the wall, I was expecting Pam to tell the crew to get out of her face, and I’m surprised no one has done it before.
But then a lot of things surprise me:
They have their microphone packs with them at ALL times, even when not at work.
No one ever is without them.
We can hear everyone (except in Michael’s last scene) who does not have them.
No non-Dunder-Mifflin person has ever seen the cameras and said “what’s with the cameras?”, refused to be filmed, or refused to allow filming in their establishment.
No one, D-M or non-D-M, has ever told the crew to get away from them.
They sent a crew when Jim moved to CT, with no sign that he would ever return. They did not send a crew when Rashida Jones transferred within D-M.
Charles Miner seemed like the kind of manager who would have tried to boot them out of the office.
And the dumbest thing: they confess personal/private things (“don’t tell this to anyone”) WHILE BEING RECORDED!
(I also refuse to believe they have flat-screen monitors, but have been using Windows 95 and dot-matrix printers this whole time.)
Jesus Christ man, loosen up a little.
Huh?
How do you know none of those things happened? I mean, I never see the film crew on Kitchen Nightmares ask for location permits and appearance waivers, and yet, there are lots of people and places on that show!
Hell, I’m sure that in the fiction of The Office, they just cut out all the meta stuff, you know, like how every other documentary crew does it.
And maybe they’re still filming Rashida Jones’ character…
I think the fact that this review has about 90 comments as I write this points to the fact that, as Alan said, Jim and Pam are the heart of this show and the writers neglect of them over the past few seasons has been the reason for the steep ratings drop. Paul Lieberstein, you have much to answer for.
Loopychew! Do you write about the Office ever? I’d want to read that for sure.
Loopychew, are you still writing? About the Office even? I need to check out your blog.
I would have liked the “Brian” scene a lot more if I didn’t have an expectation about how it was going to go:
After Pam mentions her desire to hear Jim excitedly say “Beasley!” after she was going to tell him about the mural, I fully assumed that he *was* going to say it, but with disappointment, after she told him about how she missed filming the ballet recital.
How perfect would that have been? But when he didn’t say it that way, I assumed that the only reason that they would have held back on that perfect ironic payoff was if he was going to say it at the end of the conversation just as Pam predicted, but that didn’t happen either.
It totally ruined the scene for me because I really thought they teed up a perfect payoff that would have enhanced the tragic nature of that scene in a “surprising but inevitable” way, but they blew it.
Tiny detail perhaps, especially since the scene really was very good, but it really bothered me that they didn’t think to use it in that way, since it seemed so obvious to me.
My series finale proposal:
Jim comes back to the Scranton office after getting a huge promotion and is all excited but walks in on Pam and the camera guy in the midst of intercourse on her desk.
Jim is enraged and with murder in his heart goes through Dwight’s drawer and finds a gun in which he promptly uses to shoot his wife and the lothario.
He then blows his brains out in the last scene as blood is seen splattering onto the camera.
(Upbeat Office closing theme plays over credits).
Jim & Pam have one fight, and now she’s obviously going to have an affair with the camera dude? Where do people get this crap?
To me, the fight felt forced to get us to the camera crew reveal.