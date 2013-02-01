Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘Junior Salesman/Vandalism’

A review of last night’s “The Office” double-feature coming up just as soon as I redact my resume…
When last week’s episode introduced Chris Diamantopoulos as Brian the friendly boom mic operator, I was intrigued with the idea of getting more information about this Dunder-Mifflin documentary – who’s behind it, where/when will it be shown, will it just be focusing on Jim and Pam (as suggested in the season premiere), etc. – and using that big emotional moment as a catalyst to put the crew on camera.
The one aspect of it that I was not interested in was, unfortunately, the one angle Greg Daniels seems to have decided to pursue: that Brian has fallen in love with Pam, and that Pam perhaps has feelings for him as well.
Like the documentary crew, I’m still watching at this point to see how Jim and Pam turn out. And I’ve been more than okay with the tension created by Jim’s new life in Philly. But the last thing the show needs is one more love triangle involving these two. Daniels has said in interviews that he likes the idea that the camera crew was always there for Jim and Pam’s little inside jokes and intimate moments, and that as a result someone like Brian might have felt the same intimacy and bond. But though I’m intrigued by the nature of the documentary itself, I couldn’t care less about the personality or life experience of the documentarians at this late stage of the game. There’s probably a single episode to be told about that story – like “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” or that issue of Grant Morrison’s “The Invisibles” told entirely from the point of view of a henchman who appeared in a couple of panels in an earlier issue – but it doesn’t work as an ongoing thing after all this time.
As for the rest of these two episodes, the first one gave us Mose, which was great, and then it gave us Badger from “Breaking Bad” as imitation Mose (a role Matt Jones played in the Dwight spin-off pilot, which we’ll see as an “Office” episode later this season), which mainly served as a reminder of what a strange and wonderful character the writers gave Mike Schur to play way back when. It felt, like so many Andy-centric stories, like it was a Michael Scott idea retrofitted to another character, though I at least appreciated that most of Dwight’s “friends” (Troy from “The Deposition,” James Urbaniak’s Rolf from “Company Picnic,” Beth Grant’s babysitter/girlfriend from “Dinner Party”) were people we’d met before. “Vandalism,” meanwhile, allowed Kevin to be briefly wise, and also revisited the idea that our beloved Jim can be kind of a self-centered jerk much of the time. And both episodes made good use of Clark Duke, who’s been a good addition to the cast this year when he’s been around.
So there were some decent ideas and gags sprinkled through those two episodes, but I’m not especially looking forward to Brian’s inevitable return, pledge of love, etc.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve been terrified of the love triangle plot line every since they introduced Brian. Hopefully they don’t head too far down that road, although last night was not encouraging.
Aside from that, I also enjoyed Dwight’s weirdo friends, including the generally hilarious (and unmentioned) Chris Gethard. On a related note, I highly recommend Gethard’s book, A Bad Idea I’m About to Do. But only if you enjoy laughing.
I was really hoping that the introduction of Brian last week was just an entry into the nature of the documentary and not the start of a lame love triangle story. The realistic fight made me hopeful that Daniels knew what he was doing, but these two episodes really let me down in that regard.
Dwight’s interviews were filled with good stuff, from Mose to Badger and it was good to see functional Kevin. Please writers, there are only 10 episodes left. Don’t waste them with Brian/Pam melodrama that will be resolved with an emotional reunion of Jim and Pam we will see coming a mile away.
I don’t think they’re gonna go the love triangle route. Pam is probably the shows most likeable character so I don’t think they’d blow her up before the end.
I agree with YoungJT80. In the first place, I didn’t get the same read on that line in the beginning that Alan did – was the unseen crew member talking to JUST Jim & Pam or was he refering to the whole office group? “You” is an unfortunately un-specific word when applied in such a situation. And like that case, it seems that people are weighing too much on the side of one possible meaning of Jim’s comment. I think (and hope, now that Alan has brought up the good point about what a bad idea the romance would be at this late stage) that the shot was only supposed to suggest that Jim’s words about Clark applied to the documentary crew as well – that Brian had become as much the work-family member that Dwight everyone else had become. To read a romantic connotation into Jim’s words is absurd, because that means he is saying that he’d be fine with Dwight Jr striking up a workplace triangle with Pam (or Dwight Sr, for that matter), but he’d only have a problem with some wierdo paintball friend of Dwight’s being the new Jim to old Jim’s Roy.
I think we’re overthinking that, and this is just a way to bring along the documentary crew. Otherwise, one might be tempted to ask “Why should we give a damn about these new people introduced in the last season?” This episode and last weeks were prempting that question by pointing out that Jim, Pam, and even to a lesser extent Meredith, have come to know these guys as part of the office scene. As Brian stated, he’s been here the whole time (it could, after all, have been a rotating crew of cameramen, sound techs, boom mic guys, and so on all this time), and has worked with them almost as long as most of the others, and certainly longer than Andy, Nellie or Daryl. Jim’s speech and the accompanying shot of Brian laughing along with Pam and Clark, was, I believe, intended to reinforce that.
Or Alan’s right, and the office writers have not only dropped the ball, they’ve let it roll across the street and won’t be getting it back any time soon.
So, the tender glance, the tap on the head with the mike, his pledge to always be there to support her and saving her from the marauding warehouse worker were just a way to introduce the documentary crew? I have my doubts.
I hate the way the Brian story seems to be going. After nearly 9 years, why is he suddenly screwing up left and right because of his feelings for Pam? It doesn’t really make sense, and I truly have no interest in a third party romantic storyline for this couple.
It’s much more interesting, in my opinion, to have them work through this Philly situation together; Jim needs to be more straightforward and honest with Pam about what he wants and what it means for their family, and Pam needs to come to terms with her insecurities and fear of change. That right there is plenty of fodder for their journey this season; the lovesick boom operator is just an added distraction that takes away from heart of the story.
Shannon, I totally agree. There are enough issues and tension at this stage of the game for Jim and Pam to work through without the trite introduction of Brian. I just feel like love triangles are just lazy writing. The only good moment in the second episode was Kevin calling the Senator out.
If they show a flashback of brian and pam having an intimate moment during that period she was single, i would feel slightly better about the situation. only showing their relationship at this point is a waste
They could use a lot of moments from the past. Pam’s best “talking head” moment ever was after Season 2’s “Boys and Girls” when she broke down crying at the realization that her current life trajectory with Roy was not headed toward any of her dreams. That would be a perfect point to go back to to establish a pre-Jim moment between Pam and Brian to justify any lingering feelings between them now.
I didn’t even think of that. You are so right on there, Scott.
I think you’re right that if they want this relationship to seem realistic, they should go back and establish past moments. That said, I don’t particularly want them to spend any time on this relationship.
I really hope they don’t do this, I don’t want previous seasons being retconned to shoehorn in a character that as far as we’re concerned, has sprung up out of the blue.
There were two episodes? My DVR said 1600 Penn was on after the first episode. Guess I’m going to have to Hulu it.
Good luck with that. We’re rooting for you.
I definitely agree. These were actually two solid, funny episodes — except for the Brian parts. Hey, at least he got fired, so there’s no reason for him to be back on the show, right? (Wishful thinking.)
And I love that they brought back Troy, who I don’t remember from The Deposition but do remember as Ryan’s friend/troll from Night Out.
I just have to applaud the “Invisibles” reference. Added a bit of brightness to my day.
Indeed, 10 points!
I think Andy’s disappearance has given The Office more freedom (literally & figuratively), and it has paid off in spades. I say “Whatever” to the doc crew being used to leverage a happy ending in the Jim & Pam arc. Looking purely at the coupling dynamic, there are two more pressing issues anyway.
The part I’m over-the-moon about is the in-mates running the asylum, with enriched parts for Erin, Darryl, Meredith’s hair, and Dwight. The opening segment is still laugh-out-loud funny 3 out of every 5 times, and the comedy on the fringes and in the background, the stuff you need to watch a second time to pick up, is still at apex level. We never showed up Thursday night for a love story anyway, that just happened.
As to the Jim/Pam/Boom Guy triangle, what did we expect? If they were going to create any amount of drama to have our happy ending feel earned, it had to be credible. The constant presence of the doc crew lends itself to credibility. The more pressing issues are that all of a sudden, Angela’s character is just alright being a beard and inevitably Erin and Andy are going to end up together when he’s done nothing to merit it. For Angela, they’ve always shown it’s more important to her to look complete than to actually be it. Here, her implicit compliance as the State Senator’s beard takes that concept and adds complexity. Now it’s not just “Show for the sake of Show,” but that she realizes she’s doing it and is doing it anyway, which I’m finding interesting. Then there’s Erin: whether it’s New Jim or nothing, both are better options for Erin. Please surprise us here Office, and set her free.
There was no need for a triangle to create drama. The impending (possible?) move to Philly was doing just fine. Throwing some random guy we know nothing about with 10-12 episodes left is just a lazy way of making us unsure.
Absolutely agree on Andy. He was always the weakest link on the show. Trying to replace Michael with Andy was the worst mistake the show ever made.
+1 on Andy’s disappearance making the show little better
What I’m surprised not many people have touched on is how in the grand scheme of things their fight was part of what every relationship endures. Granted I realize it’s over a significant life event (Jim’s risky job venture). But divorce or adultery because of a fight? Nobody would be married if that were true for everyone. It’s embarrassing to suggest it when they’ve otherwise been painted as madly in love.
So this feels far too contrived. They should have built it up better if they wanted us to believe the relationship was in peril.
Yes, thank you. The first time they ever show Pam and Jim fight and it immediately leads to fidelity questions? Give me a break.
Yes, excellent point. That fight was the most realistic thing they’ve done in years and then they went and ruined with Brian Boomguy.
It would be absolutely absurd for the show to split up Pam and Jim over that petty little fight. It would ruin the whole show for me.
What I can see happening (and what I think will be the direction they eventually go) is that Brian will do something to express his love for Pam, and Pam will shoot him down quickly and say she loves Jim. If it goes anything beyond that, it would be a travesty.
On the other hand, Pam kind of has a history of emotional affairs with sympathetic co-workers, when the person with whom she has a committed relationship is not readily available, or is disappointing her because he’s something of a late bloomer.
Just kidding. I don’t think there’s anything going on there, but only because I don’t believe that’s what was intended to be conveyed by those scenes – I think they were just trying to tell us why we should care now that the doc crew are coming out from behind the curtain at the end now. We should care because Jim’s ending soliloquy applies to them as well as to Clark or whoever would be taking his place.
But character-wise, I wouldn’t call Pam’s straying all that implausible.
Okay, I’m catching up on this week’s episodes today (Sunday) and I needed to make sure someone voiced my opinion in this thread. Thank you invisible jay.
One can only hope that Brian is the real Scranton Strangler, and that he has been strangling away to impress Pam.
Haha…too funny
I feel like they’ve changed Jim’s character in one episode. Alan mentioned that they revisited this idea, but I don’t remember it ever showing. His personality doesn’t seem like a slob, he uses fabric softener and such. I thought that was weird.
I’ve known a lot of guys (mostly, some women, mostly guys) who decide in their mid-thirties (and later) they really wanna be in their mid-twenties again, and a lot times, kids and spouses become inconvenient, and Jim’s revisit of bachelor life, he and Pam having different ideas about their family’s future are good and believable conflicts, but it does seem like too much too fast with Jim being such a jerk. I did like that even as Jim and Darryl fight as room mates, they click as a work team.
And since I once loved this show and never much cared for Andy or Ed Helms, its’ even more amazing how much better this show is now that they aren’t trying to shoehorn the actor and the character in to Steve Carrell’s place.
And frenemies/dsyfunctional office spouses from accounting realizing that they’re both victims of the State Senator, and their slow witted child sticking up for them? Nice touch. And Dwight’s parade of friends was great, right up to the group photo from paintball.
There was a reference in Chair Model to both Jim and Pam being slobs. “Maybe I’ll move in with my boyfirend, he’s kind of a slob too.”
One off the cuff remark five years before isn’t really a character trait.
These may have been my two least favorite episodes in the entire run of The Office. The writers have cleary have no idea who these characters are and what made fans like them in the first place. I have been sticking with this show out of habit/nostalgia, and I figured I would definitely stick with it through the end of this season. Tonight’s episodes make me really wonder if I will.
You will. Anyone who posts on message boards below episode reviews will. The threat of you not finishing is less credible than the idea of a documentary crew following a random paper company sales office for 9 years.
Touche…
ps. Making broad generalizations about internet commenters – do you still read paper copies of newspapers and did you access this site with AOL (maybe using a free trial disc)?
The UP series documentaries have followed the same group of people for about fifty years now. An office for 9 years isn’t necessarily absurd. It is perhaps absurd that 9 years of footage have not been released as of yet. It would have to be some sort of mini-series released periodically.
This is why the British version was a bit more credible. 2 seasons, 12 total episodes, probably a year or a bit more covered. Then the documentary comes out. Makes sense.
John, I’m not sure what the point of your sarcasm is at the end of your comment, or if you bothered re-reading it before you posted it to make sure it at least made sense, but I think Luke’s point was that if you are invested enough in the show to read an episode review and comment on the show’s direction, you’re probably too invested not to finish the series.
Aaron, “You will. Anyone who posts on message boards below episode reviews will” while not bothering me, I read as a broad generalization of internet commenters. Is people saying on the internet that they didn’t like a show/episode and then never returning to that show again that uncommon? Hell, THIS SHOW (by ratings) is evidence that the phenomena exists. I just responded with a (probably more clever in my head than in reality) generalization of people who make generalizations about internet commenters.
@OLD GALOO – In particular, the British Office has the character of Tim discussing to some degree the impact the original documentary has on his life. So the material airs, and in the Christmas specials it’s mentioned.
No, your response was defensive. But Luke is right, you will keep watching. I’ve done it for tons of shows I started “hating” but still watched to the end. Like BSG, Lost, and others.
It’s okay, you’re allowed to criticize the shows you watch, and you’re even allowed to stop liking them, and as you say, plenty of people have stopped watching, but if you care enough about it to talk about it online, then you’re in it for at least another 12 weeks (or however long the show has left).
The only reason you’d give up on the show now is specifically to prove Luke wrong. You just spoke with hyperbole, and Luke called you out on it, no big deal. No reason to get upset.
Here’s what I find most strange about the Brian/Pam storyline: we are supposedly viewing a documentary. We are to imagine that everything we see during the show has been filmed, edited, and put together by the producers of this documentary. Why, after nine years, would the makers of the documentary start to include themselves as characters (especially including as a character someone they fired for interacting too much with the subjects of the documentary)? This is the sort of storyline that jars the whole world that the creators of this show have established.
There’s actually a precedent for this that happened on the Real World. I believe it was one of the earlier seasons, when the Real World was closer to a real documentary. One of the directors had a relationship with one of the cast members, got caught, got fired, then became part of the show when then continued to date.
Actually, we are watching them film the documentary. This is not the final project, we merely get to see snippets of what the film crew is documenting at the time.
I’m with Jake on this one. Why wouldn’t they just edit out those scenes with Brian interfering?
Perhaps documentary is the wrong word to use with The Office at this point. I know that we were introduced to this world as it being part of a “documentary,” but it has really evolved into more of a reality show. And viewed as an on-going reality show rather than a finite documentary I think there is real-TV precedent for the documentary team to become part of the story. I’m thinking that during Season 5 of The Deadliest Catch some members of the film crew on the Cornelia Maria were shown talking to the boat’s crew members and reacting to certain things that happened on the boat. I believe these things were shown because they made things that happened later on make more sense and/or show that EVERYONE on the boat was affected. So, probably to most of our dismay, the fact that they are showing Brian and these scenes means that he is going to show up again in a much more dramatic fashion.
Seattle was one of the last seasons of The Real World that I watched. The fact that it is now considered an early season makes me feel really old.
The inclusion of Brian scenes in the documentary suggests that his role in Jim and Pam’s life becomes important enough to break the fourth wall over.
The office is falling into the same trap the OC always did, thinking that drama between a married couple can’t be engaging enough on its own unless there’s an interloper 3rd party involved. Jim and Pam’s relationship has been the bedrock of reality the show has been built around, and just adding Brian in at the end to try and heighten drama that already resonates because it’s REAL… makes the whole thing cheap and soapy.
That’s the thing that makes me so angry about this storyline. They were creating plenty of drama and tension just from separating Jim and Pam. I mean, they could have just done the same storyline but, instead of Pam turning to Brian, she realizes she has nobody to turn to (since they don’t seem to have much of a life outside work and family). Why can’t explore what it’s like when the one person you can always depend on to be there is suddenly unavailable? That’s an interesting story, and it doesn’t require a faux-love triangle to tell.
I just know how this is going to go down, though. Next week’s episode Athlead will be saved. Then, in two episodes, Pam will visit Jim in Philly, see him living the bachelor life and get pissed off that she’s basically a single mom at this point. She’ll run back to Scranton and call Brian and then they’ll go from there. Hopefully she’ll just shoot him down immediately, because I just don’t want this to drag on.
The first half of this episode prove, I think, that the madness of Dwight and Company makes for far funnier fare than grafting Michael Scott’s insecurities unto preppy Andy ever did.
Why did they not greenlight Schrute Farms again?
As much as I would have loved for The Farm to become a real thing, I think Dwight is so funny because of how ridiculous his interactions with the office staff/the outside world are. We’d probably get bored watching him be weird with his even weirder family
I’m not actually against the Brian plot. It is far from the worst thing that has been done with Pam over the years. The way it’s being executed is awkward, though.
I get the outrage, though. I stopped being invested in Jim and Pam some time in season four, but I have friends who continue to, even today. Their favorite episode is Niagara, they had knives out for Cathy and Jordan and Danny Cordray, and they never found any of Jim or Pam’s antics over the years as anything other than utterly charming. They were livid at the Brian twist. One of my friends joked that it was like Lost, if the smoke monster and Jacob were Nikki and Paolo, and that just seemed to make them more angry.
I don’t have a problem with Jim and Pam fighting and having a hard time dealing with the new job in a different city. That tension felt like a normal marriage. I think the reason why most people don’t like the intrusion of Brian the sound guy is that instead of making Jim and Pam have to talk to each other about why this job in Philly is affecting their marriage, the writers have jammed in at the last minute this third party and ultimately it will be more about potential adultery than about Jim and Pam’s relationship.
Besides, we have already seen Jim pine away for Pam when she was with Roy. Is this simply another version of that? and if so what does that say about Pam, who drifts to another guy every time her current relationship falls flat. If we did not know that they were aiming for the happy ending, then the writers need to be bold and have Pam leave Jim for Brian at the end, and suggest that she is just a bit of a flake. But they won’t do that.
It’s not the fact that they are introducing tension into their relationship. It’s that they are doing it in the laziest, most sitcommy fashion. With such limited time, it can only be done in shorthand which means there will be no depth to it when it reaches its preordained conclusion.
Agree with NIC919…I really liked the normal marriage feel of the argument last week until Brian entered and I knew instantly where that was headed…I hate when TV producers feel like they have to add in some love triangle or adultery possibility to make the show more sexy or interesting or whatever.
Sort of reminds me of last season of HIMYM where the show seemed only capable of generating plot movement through some sort of relationship drama that would come from nowhere (DATING YOUR THERAPIST! CHEATING! FAKE PREGNANCY! PROPOSAL! RUNAWAY BRIDE!) instead of letting stories evolve naturally and realistically.
Jim and Pam’s initial fight (at least arguably) made sense under what we know about their characters through years of watching them. Brian just comes out of nowhere and doesn’t really fit in the history of the show
@Col Bat Guano:
“…when it reaches its preordained conclusion.”
Jim and Pam commit ritual seppuku, and Ceecee is adopted by Dwight? :)
@Haik Well, that wasn’t exactly what I was thinking, but you never know!
This sound guy storyline is the worst in the show’s history, bar none. Absolutely awful.
What he said ^
Brian feels like Oliver from The O.C. in the worst way possible.
I don’t think the Brian story would bother me so much if he wasn’t suddenly failing at the job he’s been doing for 9 years. His first appearance was fine. It was a tense moment, and Pam addressed him directly. But now, he’s suddenly poking her in the head with his boom mic during her interviews, deliberately inserting himself into her story? That just makes for poor storytelling. If Pam kept coming to him (like she did in the cold open), while he tried to stay hidden and do his job, up until a point where the documentary had to start addressing this person Pam has become friends with over the years and was just now reaching out to, that could potentially work. Brian butting in for no reason just makes the character less sympathetic.
His failing at his job is intentional, as he finally has an opening with Jim being away in Philly. So far, there hasn’t been anything romantic expressed on Pam’s part, so I really have no idea why people are freaking out. Brian said he didn’t want to put himself where he doesn’t belong, which implied he had feelings. But he didn’t act on them. And neither did Pam. We all remember the last time this happened, on Casino Night, and Pam went for it with Jim. She didn’t with Brian.
This triangle is a good storyline in my opinion. I don’t think anything will become of Brian and Pam, but his character is used to show how much Pam and Jim’s relationship has changed. And in a very natural way- they are married, have kids, have job priorities, and while still in love, the honeymoon is definitely over. Jim loves his freedom away from married/family life, more than he knows. I think he will eventually learn that another man has feelings for his wife and, though they are unreturned, it will make him appreciate what he has so carelessly pushed to the back burner.
I mean, that chick that was into Jim and went down to Tallahassee with everyone never went anywhere. Why should we expect Pam to cheat on Jim? Brian is likely being used to show that there is a rift between Jim and Pam, one that can be exploited by an outsider, but it won’t go far. Pam is still dedicated to Jim, it’s Jim that needs a reminder of his priorities. And what better way to do that than with another man?
” he finally has an opening with Jim being away in Philly.”
Um, didn’t he have more of an opening when Jim was in Stanford? And Pam wasn’t a married mother of two?
You don’t need a third party to show the strains on a relationship when one is living 2-3 hours away. There are much better ways of making this point than randomly throwing some guy we’ve just met into the mix. It’s lazy and, given that we all know Pam isn’t going to cheat, pointless.
Brian is getting a divorce. That probably explains the timing of why he’s now romantically infatuated in Pam and wasn’t earlier.
Jim and Pam were couple friends with Brian and his wife.
And yet, in the end, the whole Brian thing turned out to be another dead end storyline like so many late season Office stories did. Really, what was the point?
I really hope the writers say, “F-you” to the audience and have Pam leave Jim at the end. Pam is not a good person. Go back and watch the first two seasons as we’re rooting for her to cheat on her fiance. This is who she is. Karen was a much better fit for Jim but the writers made us hate her with no basis since they wanted us invested in Pam. Pam can’t handle communicating when things don’t go well so she latches on to the first guy to give her a smirk. First Jim, now Brian.
There was a good reason we were rooting against Roy those first two seasons. I hated Karen for much the same reason I hate the Brian story. There wasn’t enough character development to actually care about her and so it became obvious that she was just there to stall the Jim/Pam reconciliation. Brian is serving the exact same sloppy purpose.
I don’t think the writers so much wanted the fans to hope that Pam would cheat on Roy, but rather that she realize how poor her relationship was with him, how much Jim cared about her, and how much she clearly cared about Jim back. Their love/relationship is really the only storyline that’s continued throughout the whole show.
Showing the ppl behind the documentary is dumb. Having ANOTHER love triangle when we know they arent breaking up Jim and Pam is ridiculous.
What is with the writers of this show? You can have natural tension in a marriage without any temptation to cheat. Why, after what’s her name, the new employee who wanted to watch basketball with Jim on the trip to Florida, would they try another temptation to cheat from a character who isn’t a character?
I’m ready to bail now- I really really don’t like where they’re hinting about going with the Brian story. I thought I would stick with the show until the bitter end, but now… I just don’t know.
See you back here next week!
They haven’t done anything wrong yet. Don’t overreact before you even know where the storyline is going. I think it is more likely than not that Pam shoots Brian down as soon as he tries to make any move on her. Its likely the writers are using this to show just how close Pam and Jim are.
Oh, I’ll be here next week, Mahmoud, because I love the recaps and comments. Jaxemer11,I don’t like where the storyline has already gone and I don’t trust the writers as much as I used to. I hope you’re right
Unforgivably stupid. The second Brian was shown I knew the story was going this way 1) because he was not a woman and was a relatively put together dude 2) because I lost confidence in the writers around season the end of season 4. I didn’t watch the last season but I’ve come the last season out of nostalgia.
Few obvious things:
1). There’s zero, zero reason why Pam would turn towards Brian. Its stupid and contrived. I don’t care if Pam and Jim are fine, this Brian obstacle is unnecessary. Can’t the writers not see it? Its so obviously bad, mind boggling choke
2) Stop showing Brian. Its like the documentary has turned into a documentary of the documentary. Dumb, unexplainable
3) Stop having every guy fall in love with Pam. Seriously, come on, enough is enough.
4) F off to Daniels and the writers. Its one think to decline in quality, its another to shit on the one thing that still was working: Pam and Jim’s relationship.
5) I choose to remember the first 3 seasons of the Office, one of the greatest comedies on American TV. The last few season are just a crappy sitcom.
The whole Brian thing could work if there was even the slightest chance that Pam and Jim would split up at the end…but we all know there’s no way in hell that’ll happen – this show is determined to give everyone their happy ending. Because of that, the Brian storyline is just a giant waste of everyone’s time.
Completely agree w all those posting disappointment, anger, and confusion at the Brian/Pam story line. Yes it feels forced and lame. Drama for no good purpose. I am TERRIFIED that this story line, if it continues, will make me HATE all the previous seasons of the office. I will not be able to watch the early season reruns without knowing that Pam is really a terrible person bc one day in the future she carries on an extra-marital relationship w another man that is disrespectful to her marriage with Jim, to Jim personally, and to herself. Shame on them for assassinating her character. Adultery, by definition, makes you a liar. Dont do that to Pam. Even if she is not happy and wants a divorce, then give her one and let her pursue Brian in an honorable way, not while still married and committed to another man.
Completely agree!!!! After I watched these 2 episodes it left such a bad taste in my mouth that I couldn’t watch the older episodes that came on later that night
i would be ok with the Brian story if they weren’t so in your face about it. like the cold open with him talking to pam/meredith, his “accidental” boom mic drop on Pam’s head. it’s been 8+ years without that stuff, it’s annoying to introduce that now.
also, i feel like Plop and Erin’s psuedo-relationship, which I am not a fan of, is designed to show us that Jim’s courtship of Pam was slightly creepy. it was just a matter of perspective.
The Office has been quiet having itself a really solid final season.
Re: The Farm. I assumed *this* was the episode that used The Farm footage. I figured some of the cut away gags were clips filmed for that show.
Oddly enough, I feel like the last 3-4 episodes have offered some of the strongest episodes since Season 6 of the show.
Like you, I don’t feel especially invested in Brian one way or the other, and would agree that I hope the show doesn’t go down the path of Pam flirting with the idea of an affair. However, one of the good things that has come out of Brian is that after an entire season (I would argue more like 2 1/2 seasons) where the only things that worked well were episodic gags (e.g. Michael Scarn), the show is returning to some of the core elements that made it work so well for such a long time.
Meanwhile, a lot of the little things they’ve done have worked. The cavalcade of bad friends/relatives interviewing for Dwight’s job, Kevin standing up for Angela/Oscar when neither one of them will stand up for themselves, even the Jim/Darryl roommate story…all had heart. No, it’s not Dickensian storytelling, but then The Office at its peak never was that anyway. At it’s best, The Office was a show that did a great job of taking an ensemble and having them work well together as a unit.
Taking Andy out of the equation seems to have given the show liberty to go back to the ensemble and away from having Ed Helms as the show’s enter. It was never Ed Helms’ fault, but Andy was never going to replace Michael as the comedic touchpoint of the show (Andy was always best as a supporting character). Perhaps the show is missing a true lead at the moment, but with this experienced cast that never seemed to matter. A lot of shows limp to the finish line, but The Office has an opportunity to go out on a really high note if they play to the strengths of the ensemble, which, of course, definitely means avoiding an asinine Jim/Pam/Brian triangle.
Kevin was the highlight of that episode.
Yeah, it’s a mistake for all the reasons others have mentioned. On the bright side, Badger was one of Dwight’s candidates. It’s too bad they couldn’t bring in Skinny Pete to interview also.
Yeah, it’s a mistake for all the reasons others have mentioned. On the bright side, Badger was one of Dwight’s candidates. It’s too bad they couldn’t bring in Skinny Pete to interview also.
Not excited about the Brian/Pam love triangle. That is just awful. Otherwise, I liked these episodes pretty well. Especially the portrait of Angela above the fireplace (that was frightening).
Jim has turned into a real dick, but surprisingly … I find it pretty believable. He always saw himself as better than everyone in Scranton (including Pam) and now that he has move up in the world, it has gone to his head big time. I will hate it if he and Pam split up. Hopefully he gets humbled at some point.
I think people are overreacting to the Brian storyline big time. He has had like two minutes of screen time. All we know is that he has a crush on Pam. Big deal. Lots of people have a crush on Pam. I think it is more likely than not that the writers have no intention of a real relationship developing between Pam and Brian.
I don’t think that’s what concerns people. Its not just the possibility (which we all know is zero), but its the fact that the writers have chosen to go this way.
This is how the reveal the crew (and I agree with Greenwald that it was unnecessary to begin with): with a trite, cliche, semblance of love triangle. It doesn’t matter if it goes nowhere, its the fact that they thought it was viable to begin with. Its a hideous arc.
Frankly, i’m also tired of everyone crushing on Pam.
If this story ends with anything but Pam resoundingly rejecting Brian, I’ll be pissed…even one kiss would tarnish my memory of this show…the whole thing is just so manufactured and inorganic to the story and characters it’s hard to believe Daniels chose this
I would have preferred Dwight to bust out the pepper spray on Frank. Especially because of their bond that episode……Or even bear spray.
Dod anyone else think that the babysitter stirred echoes of the relationship between Arthur Martin and Ruth Fisher on ‘Six feet Under’?
Gonna write about the new episode of ‘The Office’ on twitter, just as soon as I laugh so hard I puke my pants #whatalansnotwriting
I’m only a sporadic Office watcher these days, but I’m kind of horrified that they went down this road. I get that Jim and Pam haven’t been as interesting since their whole will they/won’t they angle was resolved, but that doesn’t mean they should go ahead and unresolve it. That just cheapens the relationship. I know they did something similar last year when Jim was in Florida, but it was always obvious that Jim had absolutely no interest in his would-be seducer. The show doesn’t need another triangle. And now Andy’s back? That’s just really ungood.
How many triangles has this show had over its run? Too many to list in this comment box for sure. I’ve worked in all sizes of companies and have never seen this many relationships develop between coworkers. It’s beyond ridiculous at this point.
I’m a woman and I’m not in love with Pam. If I’d been filming her for 9 years and she was a) in emotional turmoil and b) getting attacked by an asshole co-worker, I too might be tempted to console/defend her. If Brian wasn’t male, would anyone be worried about a love triangle? Maybe he’s just a decent guy and only there to function as an extension of an audience who cares about what happens to Pam.
One more thought (in the other direction): the Jim-Pam arc is closely mirroring the Roy-Pam arc. Jim is certainly becoming a self-centered mate who disregards Pam, and Pam is once again putting her needs and qualities on the back-burner and is now potentially at risk of being wooed by a “co-worker” who wants to step up and displays a sensitivity to her needs and sensibilities. Pam has stayed true to form over the course of the series. It’s Jim who has changed (very recently and very quickly). In 5 years, will Brian and Pam attend the wedding of a self-made-millionaire Jim to another woman!? Final thought: it was Roy who inspired Jim to go all-in with his business plan in Philly. Oh Jim: don’t go all Roy all the way!!!
I’m hopeful that the fact Jim was so concerned over who would take over his desk (and be so close to Pam) is a sign that he still puts her interests at heart. (Altho’ his intentions here were largely to facilitate her being more on-board with his absence. Dammit!) I really hope it isn’t a matter of him missing the bigger point regarding the “co-worker” who is really impacting Pam’s day-to-day life.
I’m male and I am not in love with Pam. If Brian wasn’t male would make a rather more interesting story line. Pam and Angela anybody ? Brian is not a good guy he’s a creep.He most certainly isn’t an extension of the audience who care about Pam as the previous letters make clear.
The two story arcs are not similar. The Jim/Pam/Roy arc was spread over 3 years . The current Jim/Pam arc has taken only weeks. The comment that the change in Jim has happened quickly is important. The change has happened too quickly as has the Pam/Brian story, again over a matter of weeks. The Jim/Pam story was spread over nine years. The quick change is a mistake by the writers, hoping to increase audience engagement. Bad move!!!.
Anyway I don’t think anything will happen and everything will be resolved happily at the end. Unless the writers do fuck it up! Enjoy the rest of the series.
I think the concern over the Pam/Brian thing is unnecessary going forward–I assume it’s over. These last couple of shows, however, have sucked. Also hate that the sour Oscar/Angela’s husband thing came back–thought he was “ashamed” about his behavior.
Fingers crossed it can end un-horribly.
I wouldn’t make that assumption.
Well, I guess was wrong about the Brian/Jim thing. Buggerall. Don’t like the way this is going.
I did love Kevin calling out the senator, though. That was awesome :)
The show should have ended with Michael Scott. The show has been so BORING I’m just skimming through the episodes waiting for the end.
Isn’t this just the same story as the original Jim & Pam? Brian is old Jim. He’s always had a crush on her and is stepping in when Roy (new Jim) is not treating her right. The question is which Pam is this and has she had a thing for Brian?
I can’t believe that after the years spent on the Jim/Pam relationship the writers are abandoning all this for the Pam/Brian story line. After all that she went through with Jim no way would Pam even consider anybody else. I also find Brian very creepy,disturbingly so at times. Perhaps he will turn out to be the Scranton strangler.
One golden opportunity was missed in Vandalism. After Pam and Dwight vandalized the car, rather than Brian fighting the guy it should have been Dwight. That would have been a classic moment.
Two further comments. Firstly, the documentary crew are filming Brian a member of the crew. Really!!!!. Secondly, on a technical note, recording sound for a documentary you use a shotgun mic, a camera-mounted mic or a lapel mic. You do NOT use a boom mic. I learnt this having worked on documentaries myself.
PS Kevin’s truth bomb -Brilliant!!!
A bit off topic but- why does this documentary need a boom mic operator at all? Aren’t they all supposed to be individually mic’d? We saw various characters mess with their mics over the years- like when Michael took his off at the airport in his last scene.
A review of last night’s “The Office” double-feature coming up just as soon as my fetish is signed drawings of butts.
A review of last night’s “The Office” double-feature coming up just as soon as I make my hands rough with work.
Lee What??????
I don’t know what you people are talking about. I love the Brian character and the way they’re developing the Pam/Jim story this final season. First everyone complains that they’re boring as a couple and now everyone freaks out that Pam might have an affair. Really, it’s like none of you have very had a successful relationshp in your life.
Dwight
No you don’t love the Brian character,you’re being silly. Brian is a creep, pure and simple. I’ve never complained about Jim and Pam being a boring couple. They’re a great couple. They are an ordinary,believable couple that the audience can easily relate to. That’s why I believe Pam would have nothing to do with Brian. She would want to sort
out her and Jim’s troubles themselves without any outside interference.
I’m sorry but the show has become too unbearable to watch. . . The writing is like a bad 80’s sitcom.
Along the lines of what Briana suggested, is there any chance the Brian-romance angle is a red herring, and he’ll turn out to be the audience surrogate? Jim described how you’re bound to fall in love with someone after watching them for all these years, couldn’t it just be Brian growing to love Pam AND Jim (specifically as a couple) and root for them the same way the audience has? I’m not crazy about a love triangle plot, and I think it would be far more interesting if it turned out Brian intervened to help save Jim and Pam’s relationship in the end. This would also provide a reasonable basis for now showing Brian’s interactions (having seen how it turns out, the director decides to emphasize how when we watch these people for years and years, we start to care about them and root for them and want to fight for them, which manifested in Brian’s actions and was reflective of the general audience’s feelings).
On an unrelated note, for those crying foul over a documentary crew filming a paper company for 9 years, we’re all still watching this show, right? Why wouldn’t you expect the “documentary” to have the same success? The flaw in this argument, I suppose, is that it seems the show is not airing contemporaneously with the filming (or Michael would have been fired, Angela’s adultery would have been revealed far sooner, they’d certainly comment on the show around the office, etc.), and it is a bit of a stretch for the documentary crew to take it on faith (and presumably without much income) that the documentary can sustain a nine-year run.
Comments on what Ray says.
No, Brian won’t be an audience surrogate as the overwhelming negative reaction by the audience has shown. If he is trying to save Jim and Pam’s relationship why is he only talking to Pam and not Jim? Why did he ask Pam to call him and not ask Jim ? Why did he leap to Pam’s rescue if his only motive is to save the relationship? Why is the documentary crew filming a member of the crew? Why is the crew using a boom operator when they are not used in making documentaries? Why don’t I shut up?
On the subject of the ” documentary”, I dismissed the idea of a documentary being filmed back in season 1. It worked perfectly well in the UK version as 90% of the series was set in the office . In the US version there are cameras everywhere . Everything that has ever happened in the series there has always been a camera present. To achieve this the camera crew would have to be huge. The fact that we’re still watching the show has nothing to do with the documentary aspect, it’s because the show has been fucking good over the years.
Anyway the talk of saving the relationship is a bit excessive. What’s happening between Jim and Pam is a marriage problem not a marriage crisis. If Jim was having an affair or sleeping with Darryl that would be a crisis. The whole thing is just lazy writing, though Vandalism was written by Lee Kirk, Jenna’s husband.
I’ll shut up now.
There won’t be a love triangle. The only two people who know Brian has feelings for Pam are Brian and the cameraman. I haven’t seen any indication that Pam has a clue and that whatever there is between them is friendship. I like the way they’re finally humanizing the documentary crew. Maybe Jim will see these moments and realize he hasn’t been there for Pam as much as he could be. But there’s no way they’ll break up.
I love the Brian stuff. I find it interesting and funny to introduce a living personification of viewer adoration for Pam at this final stage of the series.
Brian and his wife were couple friends with Jim and Pam. He’s going through a divorce and isn’t handling it well. It makes sense that his feelings for Pam would turn into a romantic infatuation. Everybody who’s been watching Pam all these seasons loves her — look at all the comments here freaking out over the idea that she might blow up her relationship with Jim.
I do not think that will happen. This will just introduce some awkwardness into a show whose greatest moments are often awkward ones.
There was a really nice moment when Brian met Jim and Pam for dinner. As the camera approached he looked at it and nodded a greeting — a funny acknowledgement of how wheels off it is for the boom guy to be a character on the documentary now.
Very disappointed by the Brian story. My girlfriend and I joke about them “breaking the 5th wall” in this way but it really does diminish and over-complicate the premise of the show and it’s never good to introduce something like this so late in the game. The fact that it’s Daniels’s victory lap season makes it all the more disheartening.