Review: The preachy farewell to ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’

There were no guests on the final episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” There was, for that matter, no chair, nor a couch or any other piece of comfy furniture. There was only Oprah herself, standing and addressing her audience.
Of course that’s all there was. Because this wasn’t a talk show farewell episode, not really. Oprah got her big goodbye in the star-studded United Center episodes that aired earlier this week.
No, this was an occasion for which a guest, or the possibility of sitting, seemed inappropriate.
This was a sermon – the last sermon Oprah will ever deliver from the lofty, powerful pulpit of the talk show she hosted for 25 years.
Sure, she has her own cable channel (called, conveniently, OWN) to go to, but its ratings are struggling in a world where people would rather watch sports or “Jersey Shore” or “The Little Couple” than the various inspirational shows Oprah and her team have assembled. Oprah recently admitted in an interview that, in hindsight, she probably should have waited til the end of the talk show to launch OWN – that perhaps if it had become the only place on TV you could find Oprah-related content, and if it had launched right after the hype of her final episodes, it might be doing better.
OWN may grow now that it’s Oprah’s only home, but it’s hard to imagine it ever having the reach of the syndicated talk show, which was born in an age where most people got single-digit channels on their TV, when there was no cable or internet or any of the other tightly-marketed distractions we have. There will never be another Oprah because the marketplace is too fractured – even if Oprah herself were to recognize a year or two from now that trading in the show for the cable channel was a horrible mistake, it’s hard for her to imagine rebuilding her audience to the size it was for this farewell season.
And I imagine she knew that, which is why the final show turned into one long testimony about the gospels of the Church of Oprah.
I don’t say that to be derisive. Given where she came from, given the things she went through growing up, and given who she was in 1986, it is remarkable what Oprah has accomplished in these 25 years – not only in terms of advancing her own career and celebrity, but in accomplishing good things for others. The final show featured many clips from past shows, including a woman getting a serious medical condition diagnosed after watching it discussed on an Oprah episode, as well as an episode from earlier this season in which 200 adult men who were sexually abused as children came forward to help “lift the veil of shame” surrounding such molestation.
No, Oprah’s is a true, amazing American story. And yet the very nature of it, and the work that she did, began to take on the air of a cult of personality – if not an actual cult – as the years went on and the show and Oprah’s fame grew bigger and bigger.
The angry, trash confrontations between people just eager to be on TV (Jerry Springer before Jerry Springer) went away a long time ago, and Oprah seemed chastened to show a clip from that era in the finale. Instead, the show became about bettering oneself – about each person in the audience tapping into their inner Oprah, to the extent she or he was capable. (One of the many, many, many sections of the finale sermon – which was like a longer, better-organized version of the infamous filibuster Oprah delivered back at the TV critics press tour in January – had Oprah encouraging people to find a “calling” like she had, while acknowledging, “You have to make a living, I understand that,” and that most people would not be as lucky as she to make their calling into their career.)
And so Oprah came out for what she dubbed “our last class on this stage,” and later a “love letter” to all her viewers, but which at the same time was a celebration of her own innate Oprah-ness: Find your light! You’re responsible for the energy you create for yourself! We often block our own blessings!
She invoked God several times – “the source, the force of all there is” – and, in fact, closed her final show by saying, “To God the glory.” But even the parts that weren’t explicitly about religion had a spiritual undertone. Oprah believes in God, but she also believes in herself, and in her ability to improve the many things that went wrong in her earlier life. “Don’t wait for somebody else to fix you,” she intoned, “to save you, to complete you. ‘Jerry Maguire’ was just a movie.”
And Tom Cruise was one of the stranger guests she ever had on the show, but that’s a sermon for another holiday. This was Oprah’s Last Day, and she had wisdom she very clearly wanted to impart.
How much you took of that wisdom no doubt depended on how much you watched, and cared about, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” over this last quarter-century. To an Oprah non-believer, I imagine much of this last hour played like the self-important ramblings of a complete egomaniac. To a member of the faithful, it may have been a blessing. To an agnostic like me, there were moments of power and moments of absolute self-aggrandizement. (Showing the clip of Iyanla Vanzant’s awkward return to the show earlier this season was one of the latter, I felt.)
But no matter how much you believed in her, Oprah was there for 25 years, and she’ll still exist in the cable afterlife of OWN. And we’ll get to see how cramped a celestial being such as Oprah feels appearing to a much smaller flock.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
For all the good she could possibly do she promotes bad science and garbage medicine much more often. It’s really too bad that someone with so much attention uses their power for evil. Promoting people like Dr. Oz and the other frauds/idiots/con-men shows she doesn’t have a critical thinking bone in her body.
Couldn’t agree more. You nailed it.
Bingo. Not a member of the cult, never have been, never will be. @Brice, when you mention Dr. Oz, but don’t forget Dr. Phil who I think is equally if not more dangerous.
COME OFF IT! In many circumstances, alternative medicine is the best medicine. It’s sad that you have all been so easily influenced to dismiss it when you clearly have no knowledge of it.
In many circumstances, “alternative medicine” isn’t medicine at all. It’s placebos dressed up with fancy marketing text, questionable herbs with no proven effect, or downright dangerous quackery. Prove to me that it works, consistently and safely. Of course, then it wouldn’t BE “alternative medicine”… it would just be “medicine.”
You really don’t know what you’re talking about, Kate. I have seen many, including myself, healed by alternative medicine.
You, Jonny, are why we can’t have nice things.
Jonnybon, where did you get “clearly have no knowledge of it” from anything that anyone in this thread said? I assure you, I’m sure we all have knowledge we need, but this isn’t the forum for detailed arguments about alternative medicine.
You have your opinion, we have ours, that’s enough.
Yeah, we’ve gotten way off-track here. You want to argue about Oprah herself, fine. This is not that. Take it elsewhere or shut it down.
That clip of The Iyanla Van Zant show was not at all self aggrandizement, in my humble opinion. The two shows Iyanla were on earlier this year were riveting television and even the “non believers” would be hard pressed to not be riveted by those two episodes (They became two episodes because the Producers in the control room were so riveted they stopped paying attention to the clock). Maybe that clip out of context appeard self aggrandizing to you, but in context, I assure you, it was anything but.
The two of them had an honest conversation since it was the first time they had come in contact in over a decade (since the whole thing went down where Iyanla signed to do a show with Barbara Walters.) Oprah didn’t meet Iyanla in the green room before the show. This was the first time they were talking. In the course of the discussion Iyanla said she didn’t know how Oprah truly felt about her. Oprah said, “I find that hard to believe as you were the only person I have had on this show that I would literally turn the show over to them and I would become an audience memeber once a week”. Iyanla expressed her insecurity and Oprah didn’t totally get it and as an audience memeber I didn’t totally either until Iyanla said “I knew you wanted the work, I judt didn’t know you wanted me”. I understood what Iyanla meant here and at the moment, Oprah did too. All of us are insecure. Big stars and successful people are too. Sometimes we just want to hear from someone be it a boss, a loved one, a friend, that they care about us and we are special to them.
Oprah has said for years “All us just want to be validated, want to be heard and know we matter to someone”. Shs summed that up again today and showed the clip as an illustration of that. She thought just by giving Iyanla a platform on her show all those weeks she was therby showing that to her. Iyanla amde her see that she was still unsure about how Oprah felt about her. Oprah “got it”. That was shy she showed the clip.
Good review, Alan.
I’ve never been able to get past Oprah chiding the trash TV types like Springer when she was the one most responsible for popularizing the format.
Also, small bit of contention, by the time she debuted, about 70% of the country had cable TV with between 50-100 channels to choose from depending on the system. But the fractured audience is a well-known contemporary reality.
I’ve been thinking lately about the fractured audience issue. We certainly did not have cable until well into the 90’s and even once people had cable, there was still a culture of everyone watching the same few shows much of the time. While for the most part variety is a good thing, what is lost is the sort of shared cultural experience people used to have. I first starting thinking about this when the footage of the announcement of JFK’s assassination was shown on Mad Men. No equivalent news event today would be the same shared experience…not quite in the same way of everyone hearing it from the same person/place at the same time. Similarly, no other show, as Alan points out, like Oprah, could ever again be such an “everybody knows it” cultural phenomenon. Maybe this is much better on many other levels, but its a very real and dramatic change that I think does create less of a shared experience for people to bond over (or share gripes over) more broadly.
You make good points. I am not sure it is a good or bad situation. But I disagree that no equivalent news event today would be the same shared experience as the JFK assassination. 9/11 was certainly shared by everyone. We all didn’t get the information from the exact same source but we were all watching the same set of events unfold to our collective horror.
I think we’ll still have shared experiences but we’ll share them in different ways. This forum is a perfect example of that. Your friends may not all watch ‘Parks & Rec”, for example. But you can come to Alan’s page and talk about it with other fans.
But as far as a something like Oprah, no, that won’t be happening again. For this type of nonsense, I say good riddance, actually.
Yes, it really does take a 9/11 though for everyone to stop and pay attention to something. Its amazing how easy it is now with DVR, sattelite radio, ipods, etc. to not know even about major things going on unless you seek it out. And even 9/11, as you said, was less the same for everyone since everyone watched on different networks, at different times all day long, etc. And I like your point about how we have more access now to people who share our interests–i.e.; being able to find a community of parks and rec viewers online if your own friends don’t watch. But its also too bad that shows like Parks and Rec, (as with a latter-day Oprah), can’t become the massive hits they could have back when say, everyone watched Leave it to Beaver and I love Lucy–or even cheers, or Friends in its early years– because that’s what was on–and you could have interacted with most strangers and made a joke about the show and it would have been “gotten”. Again–I am in no way wishing we had only 3 shows to choose from a night, and all the options lead to much cooler more creative and less status quo/mainstream stuff. At the same time, it does lead to these other side-effects, which are at least interesting to note and I’m curious to see how a generation growing up with none of it (I myself sort of grew up watching it change) will turn out. I’m always amazed when I make what I think is a completely no-brainer pop-culture reference in class–say Jimi Hendrix or Cat Stevens, or even Ferris Beuller–and I get several blank stares from the 18 year olds gazing back at me…
Don’t forget “The Secret.”
This was meant to be a reply to the first comment.
Forgive me for not paying attention, but I thought she quit a year ago, giving away cars & trips to Australia or some such (?) I don’t follow her at all, so was a bit surprised reading this. I’ll try not to lose any sleep over it!
Last year, I was on a call with someone from Australia.
She said that Oprah was just beginning to air there.
I apologized on behalf of the United States of America.
Thanks but Oprah’s been on in Aus since the start. I’m afraid you’ll have to send money for the healing to begin.
Alan – Great review and summary of the Oprah phenomenom. I live in a ‘mixed marriage’, where my wife DVR’d Oprah, worshiped the message and often times attempted to push her messages on me…I countered with a more cynical view of her as a savvy media-empire, capitalizing on a market desparate for any hopeful message during an afternoon of folding laundry. Over time, I came to appreciate the good things she tried to do for her audience…and I think my wife tired of her ham-handed attempts to flog the latest trends in diets/novels/fashion/culture/etc…we met in the middle. Dang, Oprah saved my marriage!
African Americans have been disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS since the epidemic’s beginning, and that disparity has deepened over time. African Americans account for more AIDS diagnoses, people estimated to be living with AIDS, and HIV-related deaths than any other racial/ethnic group in the U.S. The epidemic has also had a disproportionate impact on subgroups of African Americans including women, youth, and men who have sex with men, and its impact varies across the country. Moreover, African Americans with HIV/AIDS may face greater barriers to accessing care than their white counterparts.
Oprah Winfrey & the Oprah Winfrey Network focus on encouraging people around the world to live their “Own Best Life” (with vision & focus)) while simultaneously making a difference in the lives of underprivileged others.
Through Oprah’s involvement with the Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, the tiny town of Williamson, West Virginia, and the “A Secret Sex World: Living on the Downlow” segment, Oprah has both removed stigmas & flattened ignorance associated with the AIDS Pandemic.
My hat is off to Oprah Winfrey & The Oprah Winfrey Network – [www.youtube.com]
African Americans have been disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS since the epidemic’s beginning, and that disparity has deepened over time. African Americans account for more AIDS diagnoses, people estimated to be living with AIDS, and HIV-related deaths than any other racial/ethnic group in the U.S. The epidemic has also had a disproportionate impact on subgroups of African Americans including women, youth, and men who have sex with men, and its impact varies across the country. Moreover, African Americans with HIV/AIDS may face greater barriers to accessing care than their white counterparts.
Oprah Winfrey & the Oprah Winfrey Network focus on encouraging people around the world to live their “Own Best Life” (with vision & focus)) while simultaneously making a difference in the lives of underprivileged others.
Through Oprah’s involvement with the Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, the tiny town of Williamson, West Virginia, and the “A Secret Sex World: Living on the Downlow” segment, Oprah has both removed stigmas & flattened ignorance associated with the AIDS Pandemic.
My hat is off to Oprah Winfrey & the Oprah Winfrey Network – [www.youtube.com]