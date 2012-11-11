Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Say the Word’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I do some one-armed push-ups…
“This place is not what they say it is.” -Michonne
Both Rick and Michonne spend part of “Say the Word” wordlessly slaughtering walkers, but the way in which they each do it, and what we know of their motivations for it, are very different.
Rick is the show’s central character, and whatever issues the series may have with servicing the supporting cast, it has always done right by Rick. We know who he is, what he’s about, and why he’s reacting a certain way in a certain situation. Lori’s death – in such a sudden, unexpected way that didn’t even give him a chance to say goodbye (their last conversation, as far as we know, was that strained, impersonal one on the bridge in episode 2) – has gutted him, and all you need is one look at the look of anguish and rage on Andrew Lincoln’s face (back to back great episodes for him) to understand why he has to both kill every walker in sight and at least get a look at Lori’s corpse for some closure. In this moment, he’s not a cop, not a leader, not anything but an animal. For the moment, he’s one step above a walker, but only because he can move faster and use a weapon.
We get all of that, and it’s powerful. Michonne, on the other hand, is harder to figure. Rick needs catharsis. When Michonne unlocks the gate and starts decapitating zombie fools, she’s doing it for… what? Is she, as Andrea suggests later, trying to get kicked out of Woodbury? Does she just need exercise? Is this just an excuse for the show to let her look supremely badass for a few minutes?
Andrea’s theory is probably the right one, but the problem is, she knows Michonne a lot better than we do. By introducing a new character immediately before jumping eight months ahead in the story – and a character who speaks little and has facial expressions that hover somewhere between a squint and a scowl – the show all but punted on letting anyone but comic readers get to know and understand Michonne as well as we know Rick, or even newer additions like Hershel and Maggie. And because so much of the Woodbury story to this point has revolved around Michonne’s attempt to convince Andrea that this isn’t the haven it’s made out to be, it’s a big problem that one side of the debate – the correct side, it seems – is coming from someone we don’t really know, or have reason to trust in the way Andrea does.
“Say the Word” is something of a transitional episode, as the prison group deals with the aftermath of Lori’s death and L’il Asskicker’s birth, while Michonne finally gets to leave Woodbury right before Andrea starts to realize that her sword-wielding friend might have had a point once she gets a look at Merle’s creepy gladiator fight. And the scenes at the prison (or prison-adjacent locales like the abandoned daycare center) were all compelling stuff, while the material at Woodbury felt more uneven in large part because I still don’t feel like I know who Michonne is or why I’m supposed to care other than that she does, indeed, look badass when she pulls out that katana.
Some other thoughts:
* Last week, I assumed that Carol was simply missing in action and that the half-eaten body Rick and the others found was T-Dog’s. Tonight, though, Glenn and the convicts dig three graves, and Daryl places a Cherokee rose (similar to the one he gave Carol last season during the search for Sophia) on what must be Carol’s grave. So is she definitely dead, or are they just guessing and it’s a mound of dirt with no body in it?
* It appears that Oscar and Axel have been accepted as part of the group now, as they not only help dig the graves but are entrusted with opening and closing the gate when Daryl and Maggie return. On the other hand, I don’t know how comfortable they should get, what with Glenn suggesting he’d trade any number of outsiders for one of their own – and I doubt the newbies get that kind of consideration just yet.
* I liked the idea of Carl suggesting they could name the baby after any of their various fallen female friends, but I have to admit that I’d half-forgotten who several of those people were as their names came up.
* Glad the show didn’t just gloss over the fact that, with Lori dead, L’il Asskicker will need formula to survive. That’s going to be an ongoing issue, though. I’ve bottle-fed kids, and that those cans of powder get emptied shockingly quickly.
I was bracing for Rick to go all “Jaws” on the walker he came across near where Lori’s body was supposed to be. When he took out his knife I thought he was going to open the zombie’s gut to see if it had eaten Lori.
I agree. What, exactly, was going on there? As Lori’s corpse was not shown, but an overly full walker was, are we meant to think that the zombie somehow unhooked its jaw anaconda-style and swallowed her entire body, bones and all? I was a little confused.
It did occur to, though, that because we never actually saw her son put a bullet in Lori’s brain, that perhaps he had been unable to do it in the end (firing a round into the air instead), and thus the zombie that Rick encountered was going to be Lori. I guess that wasn’t the case, but I’m still a little uncertain what to take away from that scene.
I answered that below in my comment. Just don’t feel like retyping the whole thing here…but basically Lori is still alive.
I was watching The Talking Dead after the show, the director, Greg Nicotero, said that the walker dragged Lori’s body over around the corner before he feasted on her. I think it was a work-around so they didn’t have to pay Sarah Wayne Callies for another episode. Or to show Lori’s body with her head blown half-off and/or eaten.
Lori’s definitely dead because her hair was in the zombie’s mouth. But I think Rick stabbing the pregnant-looking overly full belly of the zombie was an act of rejecting the baby and fully blaming innocent “Lil Ass-kicker” for Lori’s death. Or he could have just been wanting to see if Lori’s remains were really in there?
What show are some of you people watching? Lori is unequivocally dead.
Rick mentioned to the prisoners before how the Internet, all communication etc. is destroyed.
No matter how many times you post that Lori is coming back, it’s not happening. Maggie carved a foot long hole in her belly. Did you not see the gallons of blood rushing out of her?
Elevation: I want to believe you are right. I want to believe that I’m just imagining things. I want to believe I’m just a lunatic who can’t stop posting my insane theory.
I want…
OK, after having slept on it…I admit, it is stupid to think Lori might be alive. I’m just paranoid that it was a plot device. I think it was weird how they handled her death, and that nobody seemed to care that her character was dead.
I guess everyone, including the writers, were tired of her character and didn’t care to say much about her. T-Dog has gotten a lot more dialogue out of his death than Lori.
The whole thing, especially Carol’s storyline, made me really suspicious.
But I concede that she is dead.
Rick stabbing the zombie’s stomach was his rage over it eating Lori. She’s dead and yes, they probably didn’t want to pay her for an episode just to be seen momentarily. But the bloody drag mark and the hair in the zombie’s mouth told all.
Lori’s clearly not dead…didn’t you see her serving drinks at Woodbury at the beginning of the episode?
@Matt Ha, I had the exact same thought.
lol i totally thought the same thing when i saw the lady serving the drinks. I thought it was going to be a flashback with Lori.
Now I am even more confused why they dug 3 graves.
It was just a bad scene, Nicotaro had difficulty even explaining it on Talking Dead. If you have to explain a scene like that, you done bad.
I don’t watch ‘Talking Dead’ and now I know why. If they really did explain that stuff about Lori, then they probably didn’t even realize that they ruined a pretty good piece of suspense.
It had been entirely plausible (suspending disbelief, zombies, etc) that Carl didn’t shoot Lori and Carol found her. From there, Carol may or may not have saved her and/or tried to save her. That made it possible for Rick to discover one or both of them somewhere in the prison, or for one or both to hide out and return later. Or, it was also possible that both were dead.
Also – did someone tell Rick where Lori was? I assumed he had no idea and was sort of wandering around looking. Judging from comments here, I guess there must have been some clues that told him he’d found the right place.
Completely agree with Chester here – in what universe does a single zombie devour an entire corpose ‘anaconda-style’ (well phrased), including every single bone? Because that definitely is not how zombie devouring has been depicted in this universe.
Let’s not rule out “both” as an option just yet, guys!
I disagree that red from shawshank was a “magic negro”. Other than his skin being black, he was identical to the character in the book. And he had no spidey sense whatsoever. John Coffey from the green mile, otoh, fit perfectly (book and movie).
Agree on all counts with Michonne, they’re definitely relying too hard on her bad-assery and peoples’ knowledge of the comics in order to shape her character.
I don’t think Carol is dead, no way they just let her character perish mysteriously off-screen. I’m actually a little confused as to why they would just assume she’s dead with no body and no witnesses. A little insulting to Carol to not even send a search party, no?
The Daryl/Maggie stuff felt mostly useless this week. No conflict going in to town, it’s like they just needed somewhere to send them for this episode (or they just really wanted us to see Daryl in a poncho).
Over/under on how long before Oscar becomes “O-Dog”?
Oscar already has gotten more personality and characterization than T-Dog. Hopefully they’re on their way to actually having a fully-formed black character (since Michonne obviously isn’t one).
I already put “Pancho Daryl action figure” on my christmas list..
I also agree on Michonne, except for Alan’s inability to decipher her intentions when she took out those walkers. She was just snooping around and found them, then decided to feel some sense of normal in contrast to her severe discomfort with the Governor’s community. Slicing up those deadheads was the closest things to home she could feel in that environment.
Oh, and Carol definitely isn’t dead. They just dug the grab symbolically. Too much investment in that character for such a shallow send-off.
The trip to the daycare center wasn’t useless. It was their way of making us ponder walker infants. I’m pretty sure the network wouldn’t allow the show to actually depict characters chopping the heads off a pack of ankle-biting zombie babies, but they still managed to do the next best thing — to put that image in everyone’s mind. It was no accident that there were those lingering, ponderous shots of the names on the hands on the wall. The message was clear — something had to have happened to them, and it most likely was not good.
Yes…after opening with an adolescent zombie Penny, I was cringing and covering my eyes in the daycare center. Opening a door to find baby walkers snarling in their dirty diapers was more than I could bear.
I’d eat a possum rather that have that image in my head.
“decided to feel some sense of normal in contrast to her severe discomfort with the Governor’s community”
As someone who has never read the comics, I didn’t get this at all from that scene. There are quite a few reasons why Michonne might have done that, and without knowing anything about her motivations, it’s simply confusing. Based on what the TV viewers have seen — her pet walkers, samurai sword, constant scowls, inability to assimilate in social situations — there isn’t any reason to believe she isn’t as crazy as the Governor. It’s been five episodes at this point with no real development, and that’s just annoying.
“It was no accident that there were those lingering, ponderous shots of the names on the hands on the wall.”
One of the names on the wall- Sofie.
I agree that it would be really weird if they just let Carol “perish mysteriously offscreen”. This (like a lot of things the past couple eps) was handled poorly. The only thing I can speculate is that they were either having some kind of contract negotiations with the actor who plays her, or she was not sure if she would be able to return. So they left it so it could go either way in a subsequent episode, but I think time has run out on that.
It also subtracts from T-Dog’s sacrifice for him not to have saved Carol. I wonder if that’s why they seem to have retro-fitted the narrative (there’s a word for that but it escapes me ATM) to make it that he “saved them all” by closing the gate, even though I don’t recall seeing him do that.
Slacker, T-Dog was closing the gate when he got bitten, I believe. So, instead of taking a defensive position and killing walkers, he ran toward/amongst them in order to close the gate.
I think they just wanted to create some dramatic tension with the audience knowing Carol got through the door, but the characters do not. So, we’re wondering where she is, are compelled to watch.
no talk about why the governor was brushing his zombie daughters hair, haha that’s messed up
Duct-tape sleeves were cool.
Is there nothing duct tape can’t do?
It’s sort of humorous that decrepit, falling-apart zombie mouths and fingers can go through human flesh like butter in zombie lore but duct tape is (apparently) impervious to harm. I’m not saying duct tape isn’t a brilliant idea, it is, but they’ve lead us to believe that death turns fingernails and teeth into razor blades.
Yeah, good point Jack–although they also show that at times zombies will come apart like a chicken that’s been simmering in the crockpot all day.
Why did michonne leave the camp over zombie gladiators, wasn’t she holding zombies captive aswell? this is a different point but it seems like a pointless reason to just up and leave. or maybe theres still something else left to be solved?
also in favor of oscar becoming O-dog
I don`t think she even saw the zombie gladiator stuff. She does`nt trust the Gov… in his apartment she did see the I think it was military weapons from the guys they killed last week.
It looked like that gun bag was marked “Sheriff” to me, along with other weapons. I assumed she didn’t care about them keeping biters much, but she just didn’t like being kept from her sword and being kept in Woodbury.
Love that the Guv’nor’s note pad can be both symbolic of people he’s lost/killed and his mental health, ala The Shining.
I second the Shining reference. What were they, exactly looked like roman numeral fives, instead of All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Second Shining reference was Rick with the axe. I couldn’t tell what the bags were supposed to explain.
Did anyone think that the walker that ate Lori, was actually Lori
um…. no
Yes–absolutely thought it was Lori. There was also something that looked like a locket around its neck. The belly? Women who give birth still have that deflated basketball belly. The scene was very badly organized.
Yes! Rick knew Carl couldn’t kill his own mother so he went back in to finish the job. Notice how he looked away and yelled out in anguish when shot the walker in the mouth and when he stabbed her belly, which I believe contained a twin.
Well, the walker was bald and looked absolutely nothing like Lori, and the abdomen was intact until Rick started stabbing it. So I’d say your theory is rubbish.
Where is Lori’s body anyway ? Wasn’t Carol experimenting with zombies on how to perform c-sections ? How come they didn’t show it when Carl shot Lori ? Interesting.
Lori was consumed by the walker that Rick shot through the mouth.
But there was no remains or signs of Lorie. I mean even a walker can’t eat bones.
How do we know that zombie ate Lori? Why would a zombie eat a dead person? Is that something they do? I was wondering if Lori got buried. But then the bullet….I just don’t think it was clear enough. Couldn’t there have been bones, at least?
Lori is still alive! GOD NOOOOOOO!!!! I hate that character.
Everything points to Lori being alive. The show is just jerking us around, I promise you she isn’t dead.
Think about it! No Lori, Carol’s knife, Carol and her c-section sewing skill, Carol disappearing, Carl shot the gun AWAY from Lori because he didn’t want to shoot his mom and is too screwed up to say anything.
The plot of Carol wandering around the prison and finding Lori and sewing her up and then….I have no idea what they did and Carol didn’t just go find the group….it’s driving me insane! I hate Lori’s character!!! DIE already!!!
Kev, AC, and Kro:
The walker that Rick shot and stabbed are Lori. There’s a trail of blood where the walker dragged the corpse, then was so bloated it collapsed against the wall.
(this story comes directly from Greg Nicotero)
It was a sloppy episode altogether – completely unclear on Lori’s body and that walker, and Carol (if she’s dead, what a weird way to send a character off; if she’s not, the characters are a-holes for making the prisoners dig “symbolic” holes).
Rick’s freak out was a mess! My son and I thought that he was stabbing the belly of dead zombie Lori. Why would a director film something like that so ambiguously? For the sheer horror element ? I mean, it just seems like some messed up crazy Manson-Sh&t that serves no purpose.
I also had an issue with this, even simply from a mechanic standpoint. Within a few hours, a walker entirely ingested Lori — bones, clothes, and all — and left no traces of her? How could a walker’s stomach even physically hold that much, not to mention that their brittle jaw/teeth couldn’t possible chew through an entire skeleton.
If her body was meant to be behind the wall, like Nicotero said, that he failed in directing that scene, as there was no indication of this on camera.
Agree it wasn’t as clear as it should have been, but watched Talking Dead and they had the lesser talent director on there. That was supposed to be drag marks where the zombie drug off Lori’s body. Lori was dead, but still “fresh”. The thing Rick picked up was the slug that Carl but in her head. The zombie supposedly ate her, hence the distended belly. How he ate an entire body, why it would drag it away instead of consuming where it was, or why in the hell Rick was stabbing it in the belly is way beyond my comprehension.
One of the zombies is currently the starting quarterback for the New York Jets.
BLAAAAAARRRRGHHHH
Dafuq dude?!
And the Governor is their backup.
What about the fact that formula always has an expiration date? It stays useable for weeks (maybe months) not a year. Of course its a show about zombies so maybe I should get over it and suspend disbelief.
Expired formula is regularly sent to third world countries. The unopened cans of powder should be safe, although the nutrition profile might be off a bit. I’d worry much more about the quality of the water they’re mixing it with.
It doesn’t matter because Lori is still alive and will breast feed that damn baby. I promise you.
Also, another reason I hate Lori’s character….she’s been pregnant for 9 freaking months…didn’t she ever think to stock up on formula and diapers? Hell, it’s not like they didn’t have time to find the supplies. God I hate that character and she’s coming back. Be ready!
Excellent point, Jenny. Where the hell are they getting fresh water from these days? Does the prison have a well, because I didn’t see a massive stockpile of bottled water in that canteen.
…I wouldn’t worry about the water either…the kid probably has the freaking’ zombie virus…if the baby dies, wouldn’t it turn into a zombie? Never saw a baby zombie…lol.
Maybe no zombie baby in TWD, but there was one in the remake version of Dawn of the Dead.
I also briefly thought the zombie was Lori, only because Sarah Wayne Callies’ name was still in the credits. But it was pretty clear after Rick’s reaction that it was just a zombie that ate her.
Overall, I thought this episode was underwhelming. Nothing all that exciting happened, but I understand needing a slow palette cleanser after last week’s. Oh, and Carol has to be alive. There’s no way they just uneventfully killed her off screen.
Carol and Lori are still alive. I keep commenting on that just because I’m so pissed Lori is still alive.
No, Lori is not alive. The showrunners and Sarah Wayne Callies have confirmed Lori is dead. I have no idea how you could possibly think she is alive.
Paranoia mixed with certain plot elements that alluded to the possibility she was alive. I admit I went kind of crazy with that one.
TV shows often don’t remove the name of a main actor/actress from the credits after the character’s death for a few episodes. I’m not sure why, maybe out of respect for the performer, maybe to let paranoid people think the character that is obviously quite-clearly completely dead is still somehow impossibly alive?
Jack, I can tell that you are a swell of a person to have a conversation with.
@Kro Lin: Totally didn’t mean to offend you there. I should have included #sarcasm. You made so many different comments about your suspicion re:Lori on so many different threads and then walked it back here, admitting your own possible paranoia, so I was just ribbing you. Sorry.
@JACK_IS_LAUGHING: I think it has something to do with the rules of the actor’s union or something.
Greg Nicotero confirmed on the “Talking Dead” wrap-up show that Carol is dead.
yea, I think that was a screw up on their point. I think his guest forgot where they were in the show. So spoiler alert
I am also surprised at that rate they are killing off characters. Other than Rick and his son, Glenn and Daryl, with Andrea in the town, all the first season characters are dead. Unless they incorporate the two prisoners, and the town as regular characters, they are running out of people to kill. lol They really need to build characters up like Michonne, or the deaths won’t “mean” anything drama wise and it will be like a video game with the carnage.
He added something along the lines of, “as far as they’re concerned.”
The Talking Dead made it seem like they were both dead…but I think they are just misleading the viewers. There is no evidence that Lori and Carol are dead.
Kro,
Sarah Wayne Callie confirmed in an interview with EW that Lori is dead.
Stop changing my mind people!
I watched Talking Dead also, and he worded it carefully enough that she could easily still be alive. The characters clearly think she’s dead, so he’s explaining it from their point of view.
On a related note, wasn’t it kind of useless for Glen to ask the prisoners to dig two more graves when there was only one body to bury? What did they do later, just fill them back in with dirt? No one even bothered to confirm Lori’s body was gone when they showed the filled graves at the end with Daryl.
Glenn didn’t know Lori’s was “all ate up” when he was digging the grave. Or told them to dig two more.
The other two graves had to be for T-Dogg and Carol. So if Carol is supposed to be dead, they did a really really really piss poor job of showing that. She clearly leaves out the door wearing her head scarf and then they find the head scarf on the ground but no body. WTF?
Did he explain why she went out in such a weird, ambiguous way? Were they not sure until they wrote the next ep whether they were going to bring her back?
I agree that thinking Lori is still alive is wack–that’s the viewers’ fault for not seeing the writing on the wall if they think that. But the way they left it with Carol is really screwed up and that is on the showrunners.
She may still be alive, I don’t want to give people the wrong impression. They did not have a specific talk about Carol. The host asked about the prisoners helping with the graves, and the director (the guest for the show) said, well, Lori, T-Dog and Carol are dead. The host then said something like WHOA! Carol is dead!, and the director backtracked and said something like, oh..well they think she is dead….
But considering its a live show, we kind of thought it was a slip up on his part, since he didn’t clearly plan on saying it and was just talking off the cuff.
There was her reference to “the pact.” I’m expecting a flashback in which Carol returns and tries to fulfill her obligation to T-Dog before losing her head scarf. I don’t think she would have left him that easily.
I agree, I never read the comics and the Michonne (?) character is really puzzling. We have no clue as to what her motivations are. People keep saying she has the right call with the Governor’s town, but we have not really SAW that in the show. This is the first time I really felt there is a big difference between the comics and the show. Right now Michonne seems like a comic “shout out” where we know literally nothing about her other than she wields a sword and had some walkers as pets. Right now, I do not see the point.
She’s a racial profile…not much more.
The show has a horrible track record of developing characters of all races, so please stop crying racism when none is there.
So if a white hack writer does a poor job of portraying a black character, is the primary sin is the fact he’s a racist, or just a bad writer?
I don’t get the point of Michonne either. I did not read the comic so other than wielding a sword and having some walker pets, we know nothing about her or her motivation. This is the first time I feel the show is doing a comic “shout out” instead of doing a TV show. They have shown no reason for her to be that distrustful of the town.
Agree. She’s totally right, but we don’t know why she’s right.
They have shown no reason for her to be that distrustful of the town.
Except for that whole SWAT team thing.
-Cheers
If you mean the attack on the national guard unit, all Michonne saw was bullet holes in the tank.
Yea, the bullet holes were about it for suspicion that the governor explained. She saw some weird things, like the governor’s notebook, but she never explains her reasoning. It really seems Michonne just has “spider sense” that the town is bad. Which is ok I guess storywise, but not good TV.
Her “intuition” just adds to the stereotype “blackness” of her character. A lot of black characters on television are shown to be like that…the “original slayer” on Buffy was “intuitive”, had dreads, didn’t speak, deadly, very “other worldly”…Tara on True Blood is the same way.
It’s a type of “otherness” that shows a lack of maturity on the writers’ part: Black people are from a far away place called Africa where they practice witch craft and are good at killing things.
It’s insulting.
Chris Rock called this phenomenon “The Magic N-word.” It’s absolutely all over scripted entertainment, it’s ridiculous. Either she knows and for no reason at all isn’t elaborating, or she doesn’t, but she SENSES something. Ridiculous. And I get it, she’s a bad ass, but I don’t care.
I think some of that is mystical intuition. Some of it could be unease over bullet holes in the National Guard vehicles when the soldier had allegedly not discussed there being any attack other than zombies. While there COULD have been some other group attacking them, it might still raise some suspicions. Is it a stretch? Sure. Is it totally ludicrous? I do not think so. She is somebody who has survived on her own and is not been prone to rely on, or perhaps trust, others. That is conjecture, and yes it is a flaw they have not shown us that yet. Still, she is an untrusting character who gets a bad vibe from the Governor, finds it suspect they happen to have stumbled across a caravan of dead soldiers with a ton of equipment that had not been raided by whomever killed all of them, and the remaining soldier from the group just happened to die as well.
And I do not buy it’s because she’s black. T-Dawg certainly was not intuitive, spooky, or otherwordly. Michonne is this loner who had lived on her own with two disabled zombies for protection. Black, white, or otherwise, she probably SHOULD be suspicious and decisive without necessarily being prone to explaining herself. None of this bothers me nearly as much as some of you, even if it is a bit imperfect.
-Cheers
It is pretty plain to me that there is something wrong with this town. It is completely creepy with all young people in a fairy-land shangri-la. Michonne doesn’t have to be an extra-sensory stereotype to figure that out! Please don’t make this about race.
All that levity, laughing, plastic cups and ice. Seriously? This is the zombie apocolypse. This place is all wrong, all cognitvely dissonant, all inappropriate.
Andrea is just exhausted and wants to rest. But we have already seen that she figures out Michonne was right about the place.
People yearn familiarity and peace. One of the most corrupt Presidents this country has ever had was elected with a slogan “return to normalcy.”
People are willing to give up liberty, freedom, independence just so they can have some peace and stability. It’s starling, but true.
She isn’t that magical. When she questioned the Governor about Penny, hoping to get him to reveal its significance, and her answered her honestly, she misread his answer.
You are talking about “The Magical Negro” syndrome. One of the biggest examples was in “The Shawshank Redemption” with “Red,” who was originally a white guy in the novel, but was turned into a “Magical Negro” by the time the movie was made.
Yeah,yeah, but who was on the phone!
That cliffhanger was good…but I can’t get over the fact that Lori is still alive to really think about the phone call. I think I’m the only person that thinks she’s still alive.
@Kro
Please read this for confirmation of Lori’s death:
[insidetv.ew.com]
I concede.
The phone is one of the best cliffhangers this show has ever done. That was brilliant, even if I know where it’s going, it was perfectly set up.
Is there anyone on the other end?
Did the phone actually ring?
How does a phone work without electricity?
Why is there a phone down there to begin with?
Does the phone even exist?
I’m pretty sure the phone was a rotary phone. If so, they don’t require AC electricity from a power company as they draw DC from the phone jack itself. That’s why they work in a power outage and why it would be important to have one in a prison.
However, I’m pretty sure DC power runs out after a while so it’s still up in the air. I’ll let someone smarter than me can answer that better.
@Mark in Omaha… watching the monologue of David Letterman right now and he talked about that phone scene. They replayed it and when Rick answers the phone you hear “HELLO THIS IS MITT ROMNEY”!!!………it was hilarious!
You just have to wait till next week. I know who it is, but then again the TV show could go in another direction for this part than what was shown in the comics.
No mention of the phone call? Or the Governor’s zombie daughter for that matter. Admittedly, I’ve read the comic and think I know where they’re going. Still, all things considered with Rick, it’s at least noteworthy they end with him picking up a ringing telephone. In the prison. After freaking out and killing all the undead in the place. That should be pretty cool, at least if it follows the comic and they stick with it in a serious manner.
Other than that, pretty good. They could have handled Carol’s death(?) better, but the prison scenes were great. Darryl comes across pretty great this episode. I also think Michonne is great . . . in the comic. Here she COULD be great. They need some scene where she talks though, or at least does more than scowl or glare. The actor seems fine given what they’re giving her to work with, so hopefully they flesh Michonne out. Of course, for now she has little reason to smile or open up too much.
As for the zombie-fight? We used to feed Jews to lions and burn or crucify people for fun. While WE know the Governor is evil, UFC with defanged zombies as a distraction for people in a zombie post-apocalyptic works is practically nothing. However, Andrea is the only one who knows Michonne, so she is the only one to know what she has to offer, not to mention she owes her life to Michonne absolutely. While Andrea’s decision to stay put makes sense, she is still abandoning the person who saved her life at least twice. Once from walkers, once from just being sick. While weird, I think this would have meant more if we had seen more (i.e. SOMETHING) of how their friendship developed these eight months.
Still, not bad. I’m curious how close this follows the comic though.
-Cheers
Really do`nt think Carol is dead, simply beacause I don`t think they would treat the charactor so disrepectfully by not showing her death. We`ll see.
Apparently Talking Dead confirmed Carol is dead. If she turns up in 6 episodes as a zombie locked in a barn, I’m going to be really irritated with how messed up that is. But I agree: it’s a really disrespectful way to send out the character they’d invested so much effort in. Carol had more lines than T-Dawg, yet he gets a valiant death and she gets…a head scarf.
If Carol is really dead then T-Dog’s sacrifice was for naught. That’s kinda bad. What’s worse is that they missed the opportunity for some audience manipulation. When have they passed that up before? I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Carol.
@Jack, if true that is weird if only because the evidence we saw of Carol dying . . . They found a scarf. On the other hand, it would be weird if she was alive yet missing since they are fenced in. Where would she have gone?
@Ed, that would not bother me. I think of The Walking Dead as a world where personal sacrifice might not actually mean anything. T-Dog was dead anyway since he got bitten by a walker. All his sacrifice did, aside from raise his status as a hero, was bump up the timetable of him dying a/o becoming a zombie. On some level, it is a nice (albeit tragic) touch that even if you sacrifice yourself it might not be enough. The comic and the show seem to ultimately be saying that no matter what, the doom is largely (maybe absolutely) inescapable. That is a stark yet powerful message.
-Cheers
If everyone is already infected with the virus, then how does a non-lethal zombie bite turn you into a zombie?
@Mark, zombie-logic? I’ve wondered that and came up with two answers.
1) Don’t ask. ;) There is the possibility it makes no sense. Even if you can think of an explanation (see below), what happens IMMEDIATELY at the point of death that would make a zombie’s bite instantaneously dangerous?
2) Something Happens After they Become a Zombie. Anybody’s guess. Mine would be that once you die, your body stops fighting the zombie virus (or whatever it is) and goes out of control, or mutates somehow (however that would work). Thus, higher concentration and a bite/scratch yields more/stronger zombie infection organisms (or whatever it is) that would kill you where the airborne (or whatever) virus (or whatever) would be in your system yet kept at bay.
Then again, I think the science (of you can call it that) behind zombies would require a bit of suspension of disbelief, or at least not looking too hard at it.
-Cheers
I would love to know how zombies that are in a state of continual decay can continue to walk upright for months on end. You’d expect their torso would eventually just separate from the pelvis, or that their heads would fall off, considering the uneven distribution of weight and mass. Of course, this ignores the fact that their putrid blood can no longer supply oxygen to their atrophied muscles, making any movement pretty much illogical to begin with. Or the fact that by not consuming water they should dry up into dessicated wood after a few weeks or months.
And where are the flies? You’d think all of this death and decay would cause huge swarms of flies, or that birds would be constantly feeding on the walking dead and all the garbage and rot left over from the end of civization. I’d expect you’d see crows, seagulls, pigeons in huge numbers where ever the dead were.
LOL, science.
“That should be pretty cool, at least if it follows the comic and they stick with it in a serious manner.”
I have not read the comic, but my impression has been that things that were brought over from the comics (like Michonne, Woodbury) have tended to be cheesy and not done in a “serious manner”.
Jim, I agree and if Carol’s dead I’m pissed that they did it that way. I can only suspect they weren’t sure whether she’d be back (because of contract negotiations or something) and lamely made her dead later. Very, very lamely–this show is jumping the shark in a big way.
@Jack… dude, you’re not laughing, you’re making my head hurt with this breakdown of the logical breakdown of the walking dead metaphysics. Enjoable in some weird way, but still….
I love Carol :( how can they off her like that?.. & I love seeing Daryl’s paternal side (brownie) pts.! I really want to know How much longer before Maggie gets pregos from all that watch tower action with Glen:)?
I’m flummoxed about the Penny situation. Why wasn’t she biting her dad? She didn’t look like she was unable to? Why would a hood matter? I’m so confused!
Probably defanged her like they did the ones in the arena fight.
It looked like she didn’t have teeth.
Well, regardless of whether she has teeth, he was holding her pretty tightly. I don’t think she’d have any better chance of overpowering her dad than she did while she was alive. I’m sure he’s figured out how to prevent her from biting him.
Why was she sitting still for the hair brushing at all? That was one of those “it doesn’t make sense but will make for a cool ‘gotcha’ scene” moments, ugh.
@SlackerInc – It could be that the effect of whatever he had drugged her with hadn’t worn off (if that’s what happened when he put the hood over her head).
NOT PENNY’S BOAT!
Formula does go amazingly fast. And they sure did waste it the first night. That bottle had to have at least 6 ounces, maybe more. She would be lucky to drink an ounce on her first feeding, and you have to throw it out after an hour. Way to go.
It won’t matter because Lori is still alive.
No, she’s not. She’s dead. Wait and see.
From another site (a medical one): “Suckling can initiate lactation in nonpregnant women. This has been seen most often in women of childbearing age … ” If they can keep Lil Asskicker alive with the formula and also let her suckle (either Maggie or Beth would be suitable), then she would have a wet-nurse. Hershel would certainly know this.
That’s funny. This was exactly what my wife and I were thinking about. That bottle is wayyy too big, you dummy!
Actually, I think Andrea’s on the right side of the argument. To me, it doesn’t matter that you can’t trust the Governor as far as you can throw him, he takes care of his people. It’s not an ideal situation, but it is way better than going back out in the wild.
I think Michonne needs the wild, and doesn’t want to accept any safety. Somehow she feels empowered by zombie killing, and the adrenaline of trying to survive on your own power. To go back to civilization may feel like a step down for her, which is why she is so insistent on leaving.
Solid episode. This is the episode the show needed at this time. Going all out non-stop starts to make one numb after a little while.
Michonne’s mistrust of civilization stems from her deep African roots…where all people are wild, have dreads, speak very little, and generally do not trust modern technology. That’s the stereotype being portrayed.
The fact that she will be proven right to not trust the governor is irrelevant, as far as how the writers’ portray her.
I don’t know who posted this comment above me (assuming you’re the same person always babbling about racism without a name or picture), but seeing racism in everything is getting a little weird. Stop, it’s not racism. These stereotypes you bring up are ridiculous and no one even knows about them. I’m beginning to think it is you who is out of order.
That is me that posted that…sometime for some reason my picture doesn’t post. My screen name is Kro Lin.
If you ever would like to join my and my class on stereotypes in modern media, fill free to join me at Texas State University-San Marcos. We are having a curatorial exhibit on Dec. 1st for World AIDS Day…
The stereotyping I am speaking of is well documented in academic, peer reviewed literature. I’d be happy to send you a facebook notice on our curated exhibit and a press release of our exhibit that will showcase these biases.
If my analysis of this stuff offends you, then maybe you could learn a thing or two from our class.
Agree with BBQ, your racist stereotype theory is stretched to the point of weirdness. Lots of crap bizarrely overstating racism and seeing it behind every bush gets taught in college classes; that’s neither here nor there.
And if anything the more common stereotype of African Americans would of be of excessive inclination to collectivism rather than excessive individualism, as Michonne might be characterized.
I agree with basically everyone else that Michonne is not a well developed three dimensional character so far. But by now we get the basic idea: she’s a pretty extreme individualist with an apparent tendency to mistrust groups and authority, but also a keen intuition (as well as martial skills) well suited to survival in a zombie apocalypse, where the living pose as much danger as the dead. And she’s right about the governor and his ‘refuge’.
I guess that explains why college tuition is exorbitant and degrees superfluous. My point Kro, was please limit your comments about how Michonne is racist. I’m not going to argue the validity of such claims, but she is just one of numerous poorly written characters on this show and everytime someone mentions it we don’t need to have racism thrown out there.
What a textbook case of character motivations.
For the Rick half of the episode we totally get why he goes on a rampage and that half of the episode is stellar story telling.
For the Michonne half – we know nothing of where her head is at so her bout of zombie killing is totally gratuitous and almost pornographic no matter how cool the kills may seem.
Plus the show is in danger of turning Andrea into the next Lori.
Daryl continues to kick ass and impress each installment.
– Do we know what the list of names in the governor’s notebook was? Michonne seems to magically know and the governor goes right along withour questioning her.
– The show tonight suffered from the old issue Alan used to complain about on LOST where the characters do not share basic info with each other. No good reason for Michonne not to share the bullet holes, list of names, or any other suspicions with Andrea.
– Glen’s story about T-Dog rescuing people after the outbreak was more character devlopment than he ever got when he was alive.
lol about T-Dog. I agree.
You’d think Michonne would jump at the chance to share what she had learned with Andrea….. Never thought of that, and as much as I enjoy this show, that is a writer’s trick that really annoys me. Be better to have Andrea rationalize the information, or deny it…
Anytime LOST is mentioned at all my blood boils. That show was terrible.
The name “Penny” was at the bottom of the list, had been heavily rewritten over and over so that is *BOLD* and was aggressively underlined. And then all the tick marks for pages and pages started in.
I think it wasn’t hard to pick up that “Penny” had a lot of significance for the Guv’nor. Obviously he thinks Penny is his secret.
When the Governor and Michonne talk about Penny, she makes some comment like “how you loved all your girls.” I’m not sure what this means or how she could have deducted it, as the list had male names too.
My guess is that the list was either a town census or a record of everyone who had died (probably the latter). The Governor obviously did not take her death well. How this ties in with the zombie heads and his general sense of megalomania remains to be explained.
Good point. Her comment was quite a bluff and didn’t necessarily make sense considering all she saw was the list of names. However, Michonne has been poorly written from the start and as others in the comments have pointed out, her character is a common mystically all-knowing black stereotype.
I thought that was one of the few scenes that was well acted. All Michonne has is a name but has obviously gone through his apartment. When she mentions Penny he visibly tenses up and asks, “what about Penny” or something like that, she comes back with “you loved all your girls” and he relaxes. She tipped her hand that all she has is a name and doesn’t know how batty he really is.
I thought the same thing about T-Dogg. Poor guy. I’ve learned more about him in his last episode, the talking dead, and this episode than the previous 3 seasons combined. Ridiculous. He was super religious, where was that all along?
As for Michonne knowing about Penny, pfft. She’s a joke.
Well at IronE Singleton is going to get paid for his time, and considering Walking Dead is currently the highest rated show on TV that isn’t Sunday Night Football, he should do OK for barely being featured on 2+ seasons. And at least he died well, as compared to Dale.
You forgot to mention that fucking phone. God, I was hoping that would get left out. What a stupid plot device.
I really want to know about the phone…it feels really stupid.
Has it crossed anyone’s mind that Daryl may have been laying the Cherokee rose on Loris grave? After all, those roses were placed along the trail of tears for mothers who had lost their babies, right?
Interesting hypothesis, but unlikely. The Cherokee Rose was entirely a Daryl, Carol, Sophia connection. He wouldn’t put one on Lori’s grave.
They said on Talking Dead that it was Carol’s grave. This was my original guess too as they had a connection to one another, especially after the Sophia incident.
The letter “C” (for Carol) was spelled out with rocks on the grave where Daryl placed the Cherokee Rose.
Am I the only one that thinks Lori isn’t dead, and that this is just one giant turd sitting in the punch bowl?
1) Carol goes missing (after teaching herself how to sew up zombies as practice for Lori’s C-section).
2) We don’t have Lori’s body…and Carl could have decided it was too difficult to shoot his mom and just shot next to her body, without telling anyone because he is so messed up.
3) That bloated zombie might have eaten the placenta or some other disgusting thing, but there isn’t any evidence he ate Lori. Wouldn’t that be just a little too much meat and bone???
4) Rick found Carol’s knife, right?
5) I feel like we are about to find Lori and Carol…and I absolutely hate that Lori is still alive!!!
6) Why wouldn’t Carol just run back to the group? Where did they go?
I don’t believe either are dead. I absolutely hate that Lori is coming back…
Don’t say I didn’t warn you guys!
I was wondering because it seems unlikely that any zombie could consume a person so completely, leaving only that bullet on the ground? But he did have Lori’s hair in his mouth, so…
As for Michonne, I think it’s likely that these writers just have absolutely no idea how to write a compelling woman character. Lori was an awful character, and it was never clear from week to week how she felt about Shane or what her motivations were. Now they’re continuing to make Andrea unsympathetic and weak, and they don’t know what they’re doing with Michonne.
Good point. Andrea was most interesting when they played her off a male character (like Dale or Shane).
They’ve been trying to make Carol relevant for three seasons now and weren’t really able to get there (yet).
Michonne and Lori are both awful.
I like Maggie’s character, but so much of her character (again) is playing off a male character (Glen).
The writers have a hard time with women and black people.
You make a compelling argument, but I really, really hope you are wrong about Lori – that would just cause too many people to call bullshit, especially after all the emotion that the audience and the other characters have gone through.
I think Carol could still be alive, and that would not be a bad thing, but I also don’t really care if she is. She lost any sense of being an interesting character ages ago.
I think Kro_Lin is trying to tell us something but I just can’t figure out what it is! Maybe if Kro_Lin mentions it a couple dozen more times I’ll get the hint. ;)
I hope I am wrong too. I keep mentioning it because I am so bothered by it. Not trying to make someone “get the hint” as much as I am just venting.
Lori’s the one on the phone. Rick is going to have to grab the kids and get out, because….the call is coming from INSIDE THE PRISON!!!! Duh-duh-du-uh!!!
Seriously though, Rick’s gotta still be deranged. How could anyone be calling on anything? Or maybe he’s in another coma or something and the whole prison thing is a dream (a SYMBOLIC dream). Lori & co are still alive and when he talks on the phone, he’s going to hear the voices of whoever is stitting by his bedside at the moment.
IDK. I’m running out of stupid things to say about the phone call. It really doesn’t make any sense in the context for the phone to be ringing, unless maybe there is some super-competent technician still hiding in the prison and is going to start exerting his will over the group with his behind the scenes control of their environment, which would also be stupid.
Well, yes, okay, but even if Carol did somehow stumble upon Lori and sew her up, is it even possible someone could survive that amount of blood loss without access to an IV and/or adequate bandaging? And then she could stand up and walk out of the room under her own power? I have difficulty seeing Carol throwing Lori over her shoulder and running to safety in some other part of the prison. I’ll admit that you raise some compelling points, but overall I don’t think that I can agree with you.
When Daryl walks up, there are three clearly marked graves. Why dig them up and re-fill them if there weren’t any bodies? And that happened after he fed Li’l Asskicker, so you’d figure the group would tell him if they didn’t find their bodies. Sure, it could be argue that the corpses were too mangled to tell, but that’d be a bit of a stretch even for this show.
I couldn’t tell what Rick picked up off the floor- I thought it was a tooth, but someone said it was the bullet, but I don’t think a bullet would compress from shooting someone in the head….unless the bullet ricocheted and struck metal? The bloated walker looked like a man, but wasn’t he already dead before Rick shot him? So who killed him? The person calling on the phone (generator powered?).. Maybe he ate someone else like T or prisoners.
I thought episode was good, lot tension Daryl and Maggie going for formula.
Not sure what bodies if any are in the three graves- should be Lori, carol and t, who knows?
I think Carol’s fate is unknown to us, but that the other characters think she’s dead and are behaving as such.
in Talking Dead, they confirmed that 1) What Rick picked was the bullet 2) that the walker dragged Lori into the corner & ate her (the hair in the walker’s mouth is Lori’s and if you look at the walker he is wearing pants & Lori was naked bottom down) 3) They alluded that Carol was dead. They said there were 3n graves, only one was empty and it was Lori’s . Im hoping this is not true though.
I’m backing down off my theory because I need to be sane for my children. I just didn’t want the show to pull the rug out from under me. And that stupid phone call made me think anything might be possible.
I still believe Carol is alive, however.
It can’t be overstated how poorly they depicted the fates of Lori and of Carol.
Intentional ambiguity is one thing, although after the situation where that escaped prisoner was presumed dead and then re-appeared to unleash a horde of zombies, you’d think they would consider the possibility that Carol lives.
But the staging of Lori’s fate is even worse. When have we ever seen zombies devour every bit of a person, right down to every last bone and hair? All the half-eaten corpses we’ve seen at least have the skeleton remaining, right? What the hell is going on here? And supposedly it dragged her around the corner? What’s the point?
Perplexing the viewer via horrible directing seriously undermines my enjoyment of the show.
KRO_LIN, you are cracking me up. Maybe they are alive.
Nobody thought to stock up on formula before the baby was born? You’d need about 100 of those cans to take care of a baby.
They probably assumed Lori would be around to breast feed the baby.
Rick gets a lot of grief in these comments for his lack of forethought or strategic planning, but I gotta admit that the titanic lack of preparation for not only the birth but the care and feeding of a baby is sort of mind-blowing. It’s not like he isn’t already familiar with raising an infant.
How could they be sure Lori could breastfeed? She’s malnourished and had no prenatal care.
Am I wrong to think that either Beth or Maggie or both will wind up breastfeeding the baby? The suckling baby would induce breast milk from either in a relatively short time. You’d only need formula for a few weeks to a month.
They were starving and out of provisions! Remember the first scene in the season premier when Carl actually started to break out the cat food? You gotta HAVE provisions before you “stock up”! Maggie even mentioned that she was keeping an eye out for baby stuff. They were too busy running to feed themselves, much less actively lay in stocks of diapers and formula.
I was under the impression that adult provisions were plentiful in the prison canteen. But that fact notwithstanding, the prison wouldn’t have stocked baby supplies, so it’s nonsensical that that group didn’t make runs to amass baby supplies sooner.
I felt the last 20 minutes of tonight’s episode were comically bad. The zombie pro wrestling and Rick stabbing Lori’s lurker in the belly felt like cheesy parts of a bad 80s movie. I don’t think groans were the intended reaction.
The best part of Walking Dead is how the show manages to view the Zombie event with a certain amount of realism. The last part of tonight’s show went too far in the bizarre extreme.
I agree, they are spectacularly jumping the shark.
I felt the last 20 minutes of tonight’s episode were comically bad. The zombie pro wrestling and Rick stabbing Lori’s lurker in the belly felt like cheesy parts of a bad 80s movie. I don’t think groans were the intended reaction.
I agree that the zombie gladiator thing was pretty silly but you’d be surprised how many aspiring pro wrestlers and ultimate fighter-types are running around in America. It’s not hard to believe that some of these guys would survive and end up being recruited by the Guv’nor, or that these types of guys wouldn’t want to show off their skills.
I’m just shocked that neither of them appear to have a heart of gold or a small child they’re fighting to protect.
Another good comment from Elevation. Hopefully it doesn’t get deleted this time!
Jack, I can see them surviving and wanting to show off their skills. But the audience? Women and young children aplenty. Is that realistic. I thought that ultimate fighting stuff was just watched by dudes age 15-25.
I just find it completely unrealistic the Woodbury people would spend any effort/energy/fuel running a pro wrestling event in the middle of an undead uprising.
The Governor has been portrayed like a smart leader, feels like an unnatural thing for him to be into.
Having never read comic, I’m pleased the Governor is a more interesting character than I thought he would be. Still, I think it’s taken way to long for Michonne and/or Andrea to leave. This should have happened an episode ago at the latest.
I have very mixed feelings about last night’s episode of walking dead. It didn’t bother me that it was, as Alan wrote, a transitional episode, but I’m not sure I liked where it was going, for many of the reasons already listed.
While I agree that it would be completely normal for a group of intrepid survivors to turn into an efficient team, and would also have setbacks both personal and zombie related, this group really IS dysfunctional in a systemic way.
Seeing them work well together as a team when the team started? An illusion. But come on. It’s perfectly clear for them to assume that Lori would be able to nurse her baby. However, since they know from the start it’s a high risk pregnancy and also because not all women can nurse, they should have been collecting formula from the time she decided to carry the baby. That would have been planning.
Rick’s crazy grief was interesting–he was kind of like Shane in his intensity, though I’m not sure I liked it. It is, sad to say, not unreasonable that he would reject his child, since the baby caused the death of his wife or so we think. But this crazy grief that threatens all, not sure?
Oh Carol– I don’t want you to be dead, but maybe you are. On some levels the parallelism with Sophia is nice: she disappears, just as Sophia did, only to reappear as a walker some weeks later, a pathetic heart wrenching walker.
And in every tv show I hate when the dialogue has actors explain the all too obvious, and be silent on what really needs to be talked through. That’s a cheap way of building suspense and conflict. But I stand by my comments from last week about why Michonne is presented as she is. I actually think both her reaction and Andreas is not unreasonable. One person is unable to trust at all. The other trusts too easily, because the alternative is too scary.
One last point: it does make me realize how important it is to get with a good efficient group at the beginning of the Z-Apop, because trust is what is most effectively lost.
Hi, I just had to delete a couple of comments (including one here by Bozo) that violated the various rules about talking about the show, and not about the comics. I have these rules for a reason, and I don’t reprint them at the end of each review just to hear myself type.
To Bozo who’s comments were cut….some of us (me) do read the comics, but we treat the television series and the comics as separate entities since they are. Alan’s ground rules are reasonable, even though it’s sometimes tough not to speculare based on the previews.
Oops “whose” not “who’s”. Autocorrect doesn’t always work
I like your comment, MINMIN. I agree with you on your assessment of the show.
Another very good episode. This season has turned into my Game of Thrones of the season—I think about the episode long after it finishes and of all the current series, it’s the one I most want to see what happens next.
I was confused about Rick’s scene with the bloated zombie. At first I thought it was Lorie. Now I’m wondering if Kro Lin may be right that Lori is still alive. For what it’s worth, Sarah Wayne Callies “lied” to Ausiello about not knowing her character would be dying. Now I’m curious if she was telling the truth—and Lori is still alive along with Carol. You never know with this show.
This season is starting to wobble, it’s troubling. The split storylines is difficult to pull off without some sort of singular element tying them together. The two stories never seem to be on the same level of drama or suspense, so whenever the suspenseful one’s working, the other one pops up and stops the momentum. I’ve not paid all that much attention, but are they switching story lines ONLY at commercials? That seems like it might help, but maybe they are and it still isn’t helping.
I hate the Michonne character. Scowling is not a character, as everyone here’s already said, and without reading the ocmic books at all, I can say for sure she’s JUST a comic book character. I hate the whole Woodbury narrative now. Andrea sucks, Michonne sucks, the doctor sucks, the governor sucks (I loved his golf scene the week before; how many buckets of golf balls did they conserve for the apocalypse?), Merle sucks, and seriously WRESTLING? That sucks up and down.
I was really digging this show, I thought it’d made a monster comeback from a terrible second season. What we’re getting is grossout porn and unending misery. I’m not saying there has to be a whacky episode, just that there has to be a little release valve on the anguish these people are going through.
The motorcycle at this point is the vehicular Michonne. Why would they still have it? It HAS to attract walkers.
The do seem to keep the transitions after commercials, but there still is a jarring shift in tone between the two locales. The prison scenes have this sense of gritty realism that I can completely buy given the world we’ve seen. The Woodbury scenes feel completely like something out of a comic book. From the ridiculous knife-hand that Merle has, to the cookie-cutter mad scientist, to Michonne, to dramatically overproduced gladiator arena (right out of Mad Max), it doesn’t feel realistic at all.
I’ve found it fairly interesting for far, so this hasn’t bothered me, but I fear that it will as things go on, especially when the two storylines begin to tie together.
To RU Serious and Jamessg: Do you guys think that the Woodbury and Prison story lines are going to meet up? I haven’t read the comics, so I don’t know what happens there, just fyi.
But if we assume the Woodbury people find out about the Prison people, then maybe we will lose some of the comic-booky elements of Woodbury, right?
I agree it’s almost two different shows. The shift in tone is drastic.
I agree with you and JamesG, except that I think the later parts of the second season are the best episodes of the series.
I would think yes, they’d have to meet up. I don’t know if I’ll get swatted for speculating, but there’s only one way to do it as far as I can see. Rick’s group is 100% going to settle in the prison until it’s an untenable position. They can keep it from being overrun in small spots, they can clean it up, they can plant crops, etc. I figure something’s going to go wrong in Woodbury, and they’ll start looking for refuge for some other reason (place isn’t as secure as they think? need more resources?). They’ll happen upon the prison, and with a massive technological advantage (all those guns / vehicles), they will do what Rick and co should have done at the farmhouse: move in and take over, either by force or by agreement. This sets up the heavy against Rick’s hero, gives him something to do other than grieve his wife, which honestly, is going to make for some boring ass TV if they insist on doing it. I just don’t believe there’s any way to tell both of these stories indefinitely, they have to meet up again. It’s the rules.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion of course but Lori still alive!?!? Seriously!?!?!
While I concede it is implausible, I only say that because of the producers/writers being on record.
Do you mean to tell me that you’ve never watched a show that brings people back to life that were expected to be dead? Does the lack of evidence for Lori’s body, Carol disappearing (and having sewing skills…lol)…I agree it’s ridiculous, but I have come to watch television with one truism in mind: A person isn’t dead unless you see them die.
That would be cheesier than the hokiest soap opera.
Yeah, I’m dumbfounded as to how anybody could still think Lori is alive.
The Woodbury/Michonne/Andrea stuff is dragging this season down. It’s been mostly awful
I don’t think I am giving anything away as co-producer said on Talking Dead that the bloated walker Rick stabbed had eaten Lori and couldn’t move because he was so stuffed. That was why Rick stabbed the belly over and over, to try and see Lori. I don’t think this is a giveaway as the guy said that was the point of a scene that has already occurred.
Laura, that was clearly their intent. Which just shows how sloppy the writers’ logic is, even within the level of disbelief one must suspend to watch a zombie show. So this walker ate Lori all gone, including her largest bones, skull, etc.? Yet out in the larger world, there are massive numbers of walkers rather than a much smaller number with distended bellies? Mmmmkaayyy. (Take Sofia for instance: why wasn’t she totally chowed up or at least half-eaten? Makes no sense.)
If Carol is still alive (or even possibly alive, possibly dead, but her ultimate fate unknown) then I think that I can go along with the way that the show is currently handling her situation.
However, if it is — indeed — the case that Carol died at some point off-screen, her body was somehow recovered by the group off-screen, and she was subsequently buried off-screen in one of those graves before Darryl comes to mark it with a flower, then this has to count as one of the most comically poorly directed and poorly directed episodes in the show’s history. Sure, she wasn’t the world’s most compelling character, but even random people who show up for a single episode usually get more closure than THAT.
I guess we’ll see.
I agree with this completely. Carol can’t be dead under these circumstances, and it comes back down to poor writing. I expected them to find a mauled body that they mistake for Carol’s, or something. But it’s ridiculous for the writers to expect us to believe that she’s dead but they didn’t show it. It’s also ridiculous to waste time/energy digging “symbolic” graves. That whole thing is just goofy.
And again, I’m annoyed with Michonne. The whole zombie slaughtering scene was bewildering. Why tip your hand to the governor? Why not just grab your sword and be on your way? It’s too convoluted to assume she was trying to get the governor to show his true colors to Andrea.
I don’t know — it seemed like the show got off to a strong start but now it’s getting mired down in stupidity again.
I just don’t think Carol is dead. There was a reason Rick found her knife, that her body wasn’t found. Those are clues to her being alive.
I just don’t think Carol is dead. There was a reason Rick found her knife, that her body wasn’t found. Those are clues to her being alive.
That was Carl’s knife, not Carol’s. They found her head scarf last week and bizarrely just assumed she was dead despite no body being found.
Agree 100 percent, Chet. Do we know if the actress is still alive? It’s almost like one of those deals where an actor dies suddenly and they have to awkwardly explain how she died offscreen. Or maybe she OD’d and went to rehab?
I’m w/ JamesG – I think the knife was Carl’s, not Carol’s.
TWD is often completely tone-deaf. You don’t have to reveal everything about Michonne (yet) if you don’t want to. But, you do need to have an awareness that the TV audience (being comprised of actual human beings) are not going to have any connection to the character you are currently depicting on the screen. AND, you need to acknowledge that fact in some way – letting your audience know that “hey, this character that we’re shoving down your throats is kind of boring, and doesn’t make sense right now, and we understand that.” You could easily do this through Andrea or the Governor. A simple comment would suffice: “She weighs all of 90 pounds, wears a permanent scowl, and has a long sword. Who gives a shit? Let her leave if she wants to.”
But, TWD can’t dare do that – because they’ve internally built her character up to be larger than life. Let me be perfectly clear on this point, TWD show-runners: she isn’t. So, yet again, the viewers are asked to suspend all disbelief and pretend that Michonne is “awesome”.
Andrea and the zombie wrestling – why is she horrified? Why? Is there any reason to be shocked and outraged that a few zombies are tied to chains? So, Andrea spends 8 months with a woman who drags around 2 zombies tied to chains (after having cut off their arms and jaws) – and that’s perfectly acceptable. But, a few zombies are tied to chains during a wrestling match – and she’s completely shocked and outraged? (Granted, not sure why everyone in town is so enthralled with professional wrestling – whatever.) But, Andrea’s reaction is far more unbelievable (and inhuman) than the wrestling itself. The whole scene was discordant and unneeded.
Not to mention ridiculously staged. WHY IS EVERYONE SO INTO IT? WHY THE SUPER LOUD MUSIC SUCKING UP POWER?
And are we supposed to wonder if Andrea and Michonne are lovers? Because I can’t find any other reason for the connection. Thanks writers.
This show seems so poorly written. The only reason I keep watching it is because my 13 year old son likes it. And even he bemoans its flaws. I showed him “28 Days Later”, then “28 Weeks Later” and he couldn’t believe how much better they handled the Zombie Issue. And after he saw “Night of the Living Dead”, he really realized how lame “The Walking Dead was.
This show is higher rated than “Mad Men”and “Breaking Bad” ? The End Of the World, indeed !
Also, Of course Andrea and Michonne are lovers ! I mean that is so overtly offered that if it turns out not to be true, then it is just ONE MORE EXAMPLE of the terrible writing on this show.
AND Carole better not be dead, because if they just toss off a character that has been on this stupid show for 3 seasons without some sort of acknowledgement ( and this has to be said, because this writing IS so bad that it is not clear that they wouldn’t )then I have to wonder why I would waste my time watching this thing ?
Agree with RU SERIOUS and RANDIAN. Why is everyone so into it, not just a few dudes? WTF with the handling of Carol?
*applaud* Well spoken Mike. You summed up my thoughts a little better than I did below. Michonne is awesome because she was awesome in the comics, except, this aint the comics and she’s shown us nothing except a scowl. Terrible writing considering the crutch they are using. They need to deviate from the comic and just do their own story.
RU SERIOUS and RANDIAN: I think Andrea and Michonne – each of whom had lost everyone they loved – become each other’s family and loved each other like sisters, not like lovers.
They should divide the 2 storylines in half, first half hour to the prison, then the next to Woodbury. It is too disjointed as it is. Also, the “Mad Merle Beyond Thunderdome” thingy was awful. Michael Rooker is a bit too old and wheezy to be totally believable as the invincible winner, one-armed pushups or not. Just bordered on cartoonish.
It really only makes sense if you assume it’s all fake, like professional wrestling. That’s what I thought. No way this middle-aged dude takes down the younger, fitter guy.
How’s that explain his flying roundhouse kick? That whole thing was just a terrible conception from start to finish. “People need entertainment!” How about a community playhouse then?
LOL, RU: that’s what I thought Andrea was going to say. Or a puppet show, or just a softball league or something.
Sorry all my topic replies were gathered in one section. HitFix apparently doesn’t work well when you post from a mobile device.
I am mystified by how much the people commenting here each week seem to dislike the show. I have, since the beginning, found it extremely entertaining, if sometimes unsettling. I don’t always like what’s being done but I still think The Walking Dead is one of the best series on TV.
I’ve watched every episode and love the show. Definitely not a hater! I’ve read here all that time and never commented till now. It is just that the 2 storylines are jumping all over..they are both good and could be fleshed out with more continuity. Then they hooked me on Michonne, but all I get is more Merle. And a WWE type fight, with Merle. He could train the fighters, but be the winningest fighter with all those young, buff guys? Um, no. My only complaint in 3 seasons…( and I am enjoying the Governor more than I should.)
I love the concept of the show far more than the actual show. And, there are just enough consistently great scenes to keep me coming back each week (so far, anyway). I can’t speak for anyone but myself, but I comment on the show because … I like the basic idea of the show a lot. I just wish it was a lot better in execution. If I didn’t like anything about it, then I wouldn’t bother watching, let alone commenting. Let’s be frank: it’s a really frustrating show to watch. In most episodes there are several unbelievably silly scenes and characters (where it’s clear that the show runners and writers have simply done a crappy job). But, just when you’re about to give up, the show does something amazing to redeem itself. I absolutely loved the pilot episode for the series – the silence, the long shots, the sheriff slowly discovering the nature of this new world. It was awesome. But, at the same time, we get cartoonish characters, with outrageously ridiculous southern accents, doing things that no human being would ever do.
Why in the hell were we subjected to a professional wrestling match in last night’s episode? Who is the genius who thought that scene made any sense? And, to top the stupidity of that scene, we’re subjected to Andrea’s even stranger reaction to it. Why? Why? Why? It was so bad that it makes the viewer cringe – and not at the gratuitous violence, but at the inhuman, cartoonish behavior of the characters.
Part of loving television now days, at least for me, is to get online and vent about some of the things I don’t like about shows. Finding all of the negative points is more interesting to talk about. I blame LOST for the over-analyzing of shows…it was so off the deep end and polarizing (and it came at a time when internet fan forums were really finding their way) that fans just lost their shit online. It’s a way to vent frustrations.
I love the Walking Dead. It’s my favorite show on television…I only like Breaking Bad more, and like Justified just as much probably.
I loathe Sons of Anarchy, but it’s so much fun to hate I look forward to it every week. That’s just the television culture these days.
I’m just thankful that I live during this time when I can pretend invest so much into entertainment.
God I hate Michonne.
I cosign what Printin’ Mike said.
I endorse Printin’ Mike’s comments, too. It’s just so close to being a really good show, and then they veer off into goofiness. But there’s enough there that I keep watching and hoping for better.
I am very curious on how rick is going to treat the baby. It seems as if he might not nothing to do with “lil’ buttkicker” or even might want to even kill her? But there is also a good chance that he might be very fond of her. (I dont know what happens im just stating what i think will happen)
He’s not really off to a great start as a father to either of his children based on this episode.
Since I didn’t have to work today, I stayed up late and watched The Talking Dead, if only to find some answers to the show that the show itself should have provided. Two comments about the after show.
The host has the most bizarre adams apple I have ever seen. I really needs to have it checked out by a doctor. It is so strange that I can’t pay attention to anything he says, all I see is some weird diseased adam’s apple bobbing up and down when he talks.
They had as a guest the so called “director” of the episode. There is nothing to suggest the guy was even remotely qualified for the job, and also said that he knew he would be directing an episode, but not which one. Really? That is how they run this thing? No wonder they drop needed scenes,have lost threads, jarring jumps between prison and Pleasantville and all the other valid points other people have brought up. Also the guy was almost giddy with his description of “how he got to bring in elemenents from the comic, etc. No wonder the show is having the problems it has, no overall direction or unifying hand.
The director was Greg Nicotero, who isn’t much of a director. But he’s Tom Savini’s former protege and a brilliant makeup artist, as well as an executive producer on the show. I guess that gives him the power to get to direct an episode or two a season. Frankly, the makeup effects are so outstanding it’s probably worth it.
You also forget how Nicotero makes bold proclamations about how “no one has ever done this before with a zombie” when there are countless examples in popular culture to show they’re ripping someone off. He dropped another again on the Talking Dead.
They had Nicotero on there to explain stuff he was UNABLE to explain through cinema. If your scenes need you to go on TV and explain it, then you’ve done a bad job. He leaves a lot to be desired.
The biggest problems the show encounters happen when they FOLLOW the comics. When they deviate, things improve. The comics just AREN’T THAT GOOD. There, I said it. I don’t want to trip over the line Alan sets, but a lot of the things people complain about (like the fights) are lifted from the comics. A lot of the good things (like breakout character Darrell, Daryl, whatever) aren’t. The show would be MUCH better served to chart its own course and not try to dance between being its own entity and shoehorning in concepts from the comics.
Yes, Frank Nicotero is an awful director. This was one of the more poorly directed episodes of television I’ve seen in a while.
Also, Chris Hardwick (the host of The Talking Dead) is an insufferable person.
Lori is Dead. On the post show “Talking Dead” they confirmed that the Walker that Rick stabbed in the stomach ate Lori’s remains. Robert Kirkman also confirmed that Lori is dead. Lori is not coming back guys. Unless its flashbacks
Andrea’s still being laughably naive. Surely she’d have a little bit of faith in the warrior whose instincts kept her alive for the previous 8 months. There’s no such thing as Eden in a zombie apocalypse…someone who’s been fighting for survival for so long would at least be a little skeptical about Woodbury, given the little bit she knows about the governor and especially Merle’s presence there.
On the other hand, as creepy and disgusting as the zombie-gladiator fight appeared, I can see that being something people in these circumstances might enjoy, while helping the Governor keep his charges in-check. Bread and circuses, after all.
What was creepy or disgusting about it? It was professional wrestling, dressed up with a couple of chained zombies. Neither the extreme attraction of the crowd nor the repulsion of Andrea were warranted – it was just professional wrestling. Based on the earlier comment by the doctor/scientist guy I expected something off the hook. It wasn’t. Why did they make it so lame?
She had no problem with her travel companion dragging two walkers on chains for eight months, but all of a sudden walkers on chains during a fixed fight for entertainment is a major moral issue? That was probably the weakest scene of the entire episode.
Your point’s a good one, James. Andrea seemed like it was abhorrant. But she, of all people, should be nonplussed by this…her younger sister died in her arms from being bitten. These are non-living things, for crying out loud — they can’t be teased, exploited, or tortured. They have no brain function. There’s no reason to “sympathize” with them. And the Governor’s scene with his daughter was pretty absurd…but in that case, like with Herschel and his zombified family, I can understand feeling an emotional attachment, maybe even hoping for a “cure” to bring your loved one back. Seems like they’re working on something like that in Woodbury.
Gary, I’m pretty sure Andrea needs a little more than some selfish loner who has never opened up to Andrea to tell her more than “my gut tells me.” Most rational people need some legitimate reason, beyond, this don’t feel right, esp. when everything else says it does.
The writers need to do a better job of making Michonne’s protest believable rather than the protests of a pouty antisocial loner.
I am happy to see that others here saw Sarah Wayne Callies at the Woodbury party in the first scene. Let me be clear about what I saw: that is absolutely 100% without a doubt that actress. I know because I bought this episode from iTunes and watched it on my iPad. I went to that spot and looked at it frame by frame. When I got to a really obvious frame of her I took a screenshot. It is her. That said I do not believe it is meant to be Lori specifically. What I mean by that is I think that subliminally the show’s creators are trying to say that she may be alive. I won’t go into why they might want to make people even unconsciously think that as it is spoiler territory. Overtly it cannot be her because Andrea is like 10 yards away from her and they probably would have recognized each other. And there’s also the messiness of a c section and being shot in the head. Anyway, before people start telling me that I am wrong or stupid or high I would encourage you to investigate closely. If you look at that scene frame by frame I don’t think you can argue. I just find it weird that they used her in such an obvious way. They must have some reason. There are a lot of actresses that they could have used instead.
I just re-watched it too — definitely not her. It’s just another tall, brunette actress, who looks a good 5 years or so younger than Sarah Wayne Callies. Her face is even shaped differently.
While I noticed the resemblance at first and laughed to myself about how dumb the show would have to be to use the actress as a background character, it’s pretty obvious it is not the same person.
Jim, don’t listen to the naysayers. I got your back.
Michonne is a terrible, comical (pun!), and ridiculous character. I’m really starting to get annoyed at how this show is basically expecting people to know the comics to watch this show.
The whole thing with Penny, the phone, trusting Michonne over Andrea, all of it is ludicrous (esp. if you watch the Talking Dead – use it as such a crutch). They’re relying on the comic to make their points for them, esp. with regards to the Governor and Michonne. We have no reason to trust believe her instincts over Andreas. None. Yet the show fully expects us to. This show is better (from my understanding) when they deviate from the Comic and produce their own story. (I’m not going to go into the very reasonable argument over which one is right – Andrea or Michonne as that is subjective and when placed in a zombie apocalypse I guarantee a significant percentage would side with Andrea). But this show really has develop Michonne, like two episodes ago. Hell, I suppose I should just be happy she spoke, regardless of how idiotic those words were.
Michonne seems like a pouty selfish idiot. How dare this relative oasis be in my way, I’m going to cause chaos because I KNOW I”M RIGHT AND BIG DEAL I CANT ARTICULATE WHY! How dare I have to be around people! Watch me assert my toughness by bumping some random dude, I’m awesome, rawr! Perhaps I’ll stamp my feet and cry after I kill these zombies and break into this house, maybe then I’ll get my way. Wah wah wah. Crikes, I’m sure she’s cool in the comics, but they have to show the VIEWERS why. If they can’t, kill her off, she hasn’t added anything. The actress seems like she might be able to act, if they’d just give her something to do rather than pout.
p.s. I told you last week, ZOMBIES EAT PEOPLE (in re – Lori and bloated zombie)
Good point. I had forgotten about bumping the guy, and not even saying sorry! Are we supposed to dislike her?
If they are trying to make us dislike her then they are doing a good job. For those of us who have not read the comics, it’s kind of difficult to trust her or think she’s cool.
I thought when she opened the zombie cages she was going to let them cause chaos in town, thankfully she’s not quite that awful yet.
BBQ, Come on! “No reason to trust (Michonne’s )instincts over Andreas. None”?????? What show are we watching? We saw the zombie head wall (what’s up with that?)in the gov’s private parlor and how the Governor’s guys slaughtered the military guys. So we do ,in fact, have at least 2 reasons to trust Michonne’s instincts over Andreas. Add that in to the fact that Andrea has always been such a idiotic pain in the a$s . Geez, remember when she shot Darryl ? No one could stop her,she just had to show them what a crack shot she was. And she really called that whole Shane thing right. People that stupid, who don’t know it, are truly dangerous.
I’m not going to get into whether or not the Governor was justified in his actions, but I will counter quickly with…
1) Herschel had a zombie farm where he fed them chickens and, Michonne whom she spent the past 8 months with, carried two of them around as pets 5 feet from her person. Yes, a trophy wall of heads is so awful.
2) There is an argument to be made that he was simply protecting and ensuring the viability of his community. Regardless of the ethics involved in such a decision, he may have taken an extremely protectionist view in eliminating a serious and potential threat to his community (and therefore people).
Point is neither action show the Governor as evil or as a threat to Michonne/Andrea. While he is weird, authoritarian, and creepy, he is providing peace and stability in a time when that is no certainty. Should she give that up because he has some scalps?
I’ve never read the comics or watched ‘Talking Dead’ but it seems plausible the writers are relying on the audience knowing stuff from the comics, given the gaps they leave, particularly in the Governor/Michonne/’refuge’ story line.
However, allowing for what we know as viewers of the show, not just relying on what Michonne and Andrea know in the show, Michonne’s distrust and rejection of the Governor is plausible IMO, by normal TV show standards of ‘plausible’. Again, not knowing the comics at all, I feel a foreboding that there’s is or will be something much worse about the Governor’s domain than has even been suggested (for example role of women in ‘breeding’ a new race to go out and take back the world, or something like that, might also be why *male* newcomers are murdered).
Also I don’t accept the Governor’s decision to ambush the soldiers as legitimate at all. I know a contrary argument can be made, but I don’t buy it. And it seems clear the writers don’t expect the viewer to see much nuance in the treatment of the soldiers. Again one is free to take a contrary view there, but my point is that there’s a reasonable consistency by the writers. They assume they’ve painted a picture of an actually quite bad guy. Assuming so, Michonne’s intuition of same is not so far fetched. But it’s harder to defend why she doesn’t just explain to Andrea the basis of her distrust, since she (Michonne) has actual tangible reasons (like the bullet holes in the vehicles).
Without doubt the show will show Michonne as right with her intuition and the Governor as deplorable, crazy and awful. That’s how this show struggles with nuance (see: Shane – when he started to make more sense than Rick in some instances they just exacerbated his craziness so he was indefensible).
I fear they are doing the same thing here. Again, I’m not saying that what the Governor did was right or wrong, I’m simply saying that in a zombie apocolypse his actions aren’t nearly as “awful” as they appear to people living in a modern western nation ruled by a stable gov’t and the rule of law.
Your last paragraph is good, except I would argue that the writers fail to account for (muchless write it) nuance in the show. It’s not so unreasonable (even if you disagree with his actions) that the Governor is a good leader providing a reasonable alternative to his safe and secure people. But them failing to account for nuance makes Michonne look awful and seems like theyre relying on the audience trusting that Michonne is “awesome” and the governor “evil” as based on outside information and the comics.
As for them not even having Michonne try to justify her beliefs to Andrea, well, that just furthers the point they are terrible.
Ok, I’m catching up one this season so I’ve probably already missed this conversation but….
They are MULES, not pets.
Michonne has those zombies strapped up with all her bags and supplies. They’re slow & steady and they don’t seem to tire.
No silly voodoo story, no twisted warped mind, just a smart(albeit woefully underwritten) character who figured out a way to move about without weighing herself down.
The grave scene was interesting, but also kind of dumb since no one went to retrieve any of the bodies (as we saw, Lori didn’t really have a body left anyway)…so what was the point of digging the holes for the grave only for it to be filled with dirt anyway.
So by that logic, I have to think Carol is definitely not dead. And I’m guessing she didn’t pop back up in this episode so Daryl will react more strongly when she is found…or they thought they had enough material in this ep…or they wanted a misdirect to last at least one episode…? idk. just from a story pov, carol being dead would be pretty unnecessary.
So for me is clear Lori is dead but did the walker have to “drag” her body all the way ???? Why not devour her right there?? That on top of everyone’s great point about the walker even eating the bones!! That’s already too much nonsense (zombie nonsense of course Lol)….
About Carol, I think they’ll find her hiding somewhere grieving for the loss of T-dog who sacrifice himself for her. Definetely not dead.
Good points about “too much nonsense”. It’s really aggravating how often these writers just seem to say “this will look cool” “okay, awesome, let’s do it” and there is no one to put on the brakes and ask if it actually makes sense.
I hope you are right about Carol but I don’t know.
Sadly, I don’t think Lori’s dead. Invoking the “name in the credits” rule on this one. Lori’s still credited… and for an episode in which doesn’t appear.
Also, it makes Carol’s Chekov-ian anatomy lesson relevant as well as Carol’s own mysterious absence. I hope I’m wrong but pretty sure I’m not.
My only question then is why dig three graves? When they turn over the next cell block and find Carol tending a stitched-up Lori, maybe we’ll learn the answer.
I wouldn’t read too much into the credits. Actors used to still be listed on Lost after they were killed off. Wasn’t Jon Bernthal in last year’s season finale credits?
I know the symbolic purpose of digging graves by Glen, but it was kind of stupid and insipid. Even in combat, soldiers don’t dig graves, but place items symbolizing the loss. It was overtly dramatic, goofy and cheesy.
Man, Lori hasn’t been that throughly eaten since Shane Died.
Despite its many faults, this episode did still have one amazing insight which I haven’t seen commented on. The parallel between Glenn commenting that “I’d trade any number of outsiders for our own people” (paraphrased) and what the Governor did in murdering all the soldiers was fascinating and creepy.
When we witnessed the Governor’s mass murder of the soldiers, it was repulsive and seemed to nail home the concept that he’s an evil person. But after seeing half of Rick’s group killed because they were lenient with the prisoners, as a viewer it’s easy to sympathize with Glenn’s sentiment that part of him “wishes they’d have killed all the prisoners on the spot” to protect their own group (even if his characterization of T-Dog as “the best” is thin, based on what we’ve seen).
And going forward, you have to wonder if Rick and the others will think that’s the right approach to outsiders. After what they’ve been through, will they kill anyone they meet in cold blood if they feel it protects them? Definitely a morally ambiguous situation compared to how black-and-white this could have been.
That said, after how badly the show mangled the fates of Lori and Carol, half of me thinks that the above juxtaposition is purely accidental and not the result of quality directing.
As I’ve said I don’t buy the Gov’s policy toward the soldiers as legitimate. Glenn actually said IIRC ‘maybe we should have just killed the prisoners on sight’, but they *are* convicts, not soldiers. I know, in the past leaderless groups of military deserters have often been among the worst perpetrators of atrocities (the ‘bummers’ in the American Civil War, etc) but even though it’s a new zombie world, there’s still a solid reason to doubt the character of prison inmates much more than a still intact military unit. And the Gov deliberately sought out the soldiers with taking their stuff as at least part of the motive, didn’t just come across them while seeking refuge as Rick’s group did the convicts.
I think this show, for its flaws, is well enough written to inspire some serious thought about the nature of morality, though, and that’s one of the stronger points.
I love this show but there are definite flaws. Michonne’s one facial expression is tiresome. I agree, she has not been drawn well. Another major flaw – come on, Lori kept the pregnancy intact? That stretches any logical argument. And now this baby will somehow live and not jeopardize them? It’s OK, I choose to ignore it, but reality is this would not have happened, and the baby certainly would not be full weight, or full term..