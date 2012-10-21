Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Sick’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I’m pardoned by the state of Georgia…
The action sequences in “Sick” weren’t quite as prolonged or elaborate as what we got from the season premiere, but there was definitely a constant sense of tension, as one half of the group waited for Hershel to either pull through or turn into a walker, while the other dealt with the prisoners they had every right to be wary of. And the introduction of the prisoners brought with it a welcome dash of black comedy with their first attempt to kill walkers, ignoring every piece of advice Rick and company had just given them. The design of “The Walking Dead” doesn’t allow for humor very often (it’s a lot like “Battlestar Galactica” in that way), and that’s fine, but the release I felt when they all started stabbing zombies in the mid-section was as satisfying in its own way as watching Rick and company work like a finely-tuned killing machine last week.
But as our heroes (save Andrea and her friend, who are absent this week) get the prison under control, and Hershel survives, the focus will have to shift away from non-stop action and more towards character moments. And for the most part, I thought the character scenes in “Sick” worked very well.
I don’t care about the future of Rick and Lori’s marriage, but I like that he doesn’t, either, and that she had the self-awareness to acknowledge what a bad job she’s done as a wife and mother since Rick found them by the quarry. What does interest me, though, is seeing the emotional descent of Rick as a result of the events of last season. He’s taken firm control of the group (what some fans dubbed the Ricktatorship), and he’s becoming someone the pre-apocalypse Rick Grimes likely wouldn’t recognize. When he locks the small con out in the yard(*) and studies him for a moment, he looks barely human, and not just because his face is covered with blood. This is what you have to become to survive in this harsh new world, but does that make survival worth it?
(*) Why does Rick chase the little guy, anyway? Is it just bloodlust in the heat of killing the group’s duplicitous leader? A desire to take the guy out rather than let him roam free in the prison and potentially threaten the group later?
The Hershel end of things provided good material for both Maggie and Beth (who is slowly but surely turning into a character whose name I will actually remember), but more importantly continued Carol’s transformation from grief-stricken zombie of a different kind into an active, vital member of the group.
I would invite guesses as to who’s watching Carol from the woods outside the prison, but I fear the previews for next week’s episode will have spoiled that – which leads into our regular close to each “Walking Dead” review:
Once again, let me remind you again of this blog's No Spoiler rule and how it applies to this show
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Mazzara and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
Was Rick talking to Lori on the bridge his Heisenberg moment in your opinion
“I am the one who locks?”
Good call. Carl was annoying because he was a stupid kid……not bad writing, stupid kids are annoying. Now he’s grown up quickly, and is useful even if he’s not a complete strategist……the scene with the medical supplies was great. Lori’s reaction (“this happened with the whole group”) was true, and Carl’s back-talk was totally on point for a 13 year old kid. I’m definitely on the Carl train this year. His arc is realistic to me.
Once again, mobile app posted my reply to the wrong (always the 1st) comment.
Nice one, Huell!
I found the first half of this episode to be pretty insufferable. The dialogue between the group and the prisoners was just awful (anytime you use the word “gringo” these days just means you can’t write decent characters).
I don’t think I buy that those prisoners were in their for almost a full year without making a more serious attempt to get out. Not to mention that the guard gave one of them a gun? Yeah. Sounds like something any guard would do in an emergency.
However, the episode got much better when it turned into Rick having to eliminate the leader of the prisoners. And I like how it rode that through the end of the episode.
One last thing that I’m curious to see if anyone else noticed:
(Scene ends with Maggie sobbing over Herschel’s unconscious body after finishing telling him how important he was to her and how grateful she is for having him)
CUT TO
Talking Dead commercial: “Let’s start tweeting One-Legged Herschel!”
yeah it’s hard to believe a guard would “give” them a gun but I just assumed they killed a guard to get it (or removed it from a dead one).
I think there were supposed to be several clues that the group leader wasn’t being honest, and Rick (and Daryl) wisely sensed this.
I personally liked the way they dealt with these prisoners quite a bit. Rick clearly learned something from the Randall incident last season and acted much more intelligently, without needing to drag the situation out for 3 episodes.
I find the Talking Dead (and the commercials) really obnoxious. They take you right out of the moment. Also, if you’ve ever watched it, Chris Hardwick doesn’t even look at his guests…he stares into the camera the whole time and spends most of the air time promoting online extras and polls. Not a good host.
Yeah, this. I don’t watch The Talking Dead and I have liked Chris Hardwick in the past, but this was a very obnoxious promo. Not that was super emotionally invested in the scene with Maggie and Herschel, but that was rather jarring.
It might be that JAMESG is right, and there were supposed to be holes in their story. Clues to make Rick’s spidey sense tingle, to give him justification if he had to make a tough call to turn on them.
But I also think it’s possible a guard did give them a gun. In the earliest days of the outbreak, when people weren’t hardened yet, I could see a guard tossing them a gun to make himself feel less guilty about what he knows he’s about to do to them (lock them in a room, leaving them to die).
It’s a silly thing to lie about it, if it was a lie. Even if they killed a guard and took his gun, it’d have been easy enough to explain there was a guard who turned into a walker and they got the gun off him once he was already dead.
I find it more curious that they were so uninformed about what was going on. They didn’t know to go for the head? They didn’t know they come back as walkers even if they die from any other cause? In those 10 months, they really never had anybody die (and subsequently turn), and they never had to engage with walkers? I dunno.
It wasn’t just the guard/gun story, it was also the lie about the food and implausibility that the prisoners had just locked themselves away when they could have easily escaped (which would seem the logical action for a prisoner that didn’t know the status of the outside world). Nothing in itself was all that serious, but all the little things put together justified their apprehension. The show removed all doubt once the prisoner leader killed the big guy, but Rick was clearly considering this even before that scene.
Alan, I assumed Rick chased that prisoner because he wanted to leave no loose ends, and because he was angry in the heat of moment. He has a lot of rage to work off right now.
This was the first episode from start to finish that worked for me in every scene and never once had me seriously questioning their actions or the writer’s choices. It worked really well as far as I’m concerned, but I agree that the action and tension of the narrative helped propel the story along.
I have to admit that I like seeing Rick, T-Dog, Daryl and crew finally act like they’re leaving in the bleak world they’ve been surviving in all along. There’s no room for hesitation here or hedging one’s bets.
One note that I hope doesn’t get me into spoiler territory: I thought the lead prisoner was the spitting image of Kirkman’s original version of a comic book character we know will be revealed later in the season but played by another actor (it’s been widely reported and acknowledged by Alan, so I hope I’m not crossing a line). I assume that was just a coincidence, but it reminded me how easily this show strays from the source material.
I agree with your “spitting image” comment. I think it was a tongue-n-cheek nod to the comics. That’s not a spoiler to notice that without giving specifics.
And what about the taller black guy? He looked the hell out of Tyreese.
Agree N: I was thinking the same thing, and thinking that was the perfect way to introduce the character. We shall see.
What did Rick mean he told Lori “we” appreciate what you’ve done? Is he expecting her to die with the birth?
He’s speaking as leader of the group, rather than as her husband. Their marriage is pretty much done, far as he’s concerned.
Alan’s right, and I thought that was a killer moment of “less is more” dialogue.
She thought he was coming out there to talk with her. Turns out he just wanted to relay that message. Great scene that really shows how distant they’ve become.
I found that more brutal than anything Rick did to the prisoners.
I hope they continue to make Rick unresponsive to Lori, but I think this scene was an attempt to make Lori sympathetic, as most of the WD fandom hates her so much (me included) and I suppose they’re trying to reclaim the character or something. Sorry, won’t work; I was glad of Rick’s continued indifference to her. She more than deserves it. The sooner a walker bites her, the better. She amongst all the cast should follow Shane and Dale ASAP.
I actually thought they were trying to make us hate her more, because they seem to know we hate her. I actually think they seem to be setting her up to die if I had to guess. She is a pretty self centered woman though. I mean its the end of the world dammit, just let all that old stuff go.
She is the wife of a main character on a cable drama. There is litterly nothing the writers can do to make viewers like her. Just by being a wife people will automatically hate her.
I saw a brief interview with Andrew Lincoln on some red carpet, and he mentioned that the moment where he puts his arm on Lori’s shoulder is supposed to portray hope for their marriage… it sure didn’t come across that way though.
I guess I’m missing something but where is Carl’s animosity towards his mother coming from? And why are Lori and Rick so split apart? I didn’t understand from the end of last season that she was now this outcast. I was really confused by this during the premiere and haven’t seen much discussion as to what’s going on — except that Rick’s pissed at Lori because of her thing with Shane. And I gather from something he said tonight that he’s pissed at her because she gives him support but doesn’t really mean it?
And I really don’t understand why Lori said in the last episode that Carl hates her.
Her rejection of Rick when he confined in her about what he did to Shane destroyed his trust in her as his wife. He came to her in his moment of need and she not only walked away but physically recoiled from his touch.
In Rick’s eyes, this is likely a betrayal.
*confided, not confined.
Well Lori slept with Shane. Shane is quite possibly the father of the unborn child. She is basically the reason Shane became a psycho. She is really needy and so once she believed Rick was dead, she latched onto Shane, telling him to lead the group, saying he needs to be there for her and Carl. And then when Rick comes back, she instantly pulls a 180. And then, when Shane comes back with the anti-biotics and supplies from the school, she basically thanks Shane. And then, she tells Shane that she’s glad he’s still around.
And all this time, she is also telling Rick to be there for the group, how they cannot leave the farm, how he needs to keep an eye on shane or get rid of him. And then when Rick finally gets rid of Shane, she has the audacity to act like she is disgusted he did that, totally putting the blame and shame on Rick as if it’s all his fault. The one thing Rick needed there was a hug and a kiss.
Rick is basically tired of Loris’ false appreciation. They had trouble before the outbreak as well. He’s starting to see that she is sort of a manipulator, one who puts people in tough predicaments. Look at what she made Glenn do last season. Potentially risk his and Maggie’s life so she can get a pregnancy test, and then morning after pills, all because she is too chicken to tell Rick what’s going on or involve the group.
I think Rick basically figured out from Shane’s final monologue and Lori’s crushed reaction to murder that Lori had been leading him on this whole time and was ultimately the one to blame for what happened. Lori’s reaction in last season’s finale was as much about Rick killing someone she loved as it was about Carl or thinking her husband was a murderer. In fact, I always thought Lori’s feelings for Shane were much stronger and more passionate, whereas Rick was the good and loyal husband who she felt obligated to stay with (an act that never quite seemed genuine).
I think Carl hates her because he’s old enough to piece some of this together, but that’s not entirely clear.
It’s hard to watch Carl (or any kid) talkback to his concerned mother, but this is a show where this kid is growing up in a very bleak, brutal world; he has to kill creatures on a daily basis. Also, he’s going through puberty. It’s understandable that he reacted that way when he thought he was doing a great thing for the group. I thought it was a very human moment.
“And then when Rick finally gets rid of Shane, she has the audacity to act like she is disgusted he did that, totally putting the blame and shame on Rick as if it’s all his fault. The one thing Rick needed there was a hug and a kiss.”
Add to that the fact that it was completely Lori’s fault to begin with, by letting Shane believe he had a chance with her, so Rick basically killed his best friend because of her, and she turns on HIM?! Yikes!
Funny, my initial take on Carl’s sass was that it had to do with Beth. Carl likes Beth and was showing off to her and the others by getting the meds on his own and killing a couple of walkers. When his mom dresses him down in front of Beth, Carl is understandably angry. To add insult to injury, Beth backs up his mom.
Is it just me or was the cinematography in this episode very good?
I don’t even know what cinematography is.
I thought it was brilliantly done. They managed to capture the terror of the dark while still illuminating enough so you know what’s happening. The view of R & L on the bridge will so lonely and cold. Loved it.
it was pretty good, but nothing can top Breaking Bad in that matter.
Rick chased down the guy because he’s no longer the indecisive guy from season two… He realizes, like Shane and even Tomas, that he cannot think too much about these decisions, and to let his instinct take over.
He chased the guy down to make sure there are no loose ends and that it won’t come back to hurt him later on.
Guys like Tomas and Shane are meant for this new world. They do what needs to be done, and Rick is trying to become like that.
As for the scene with Lori, he’s basically treating her as no different from the rest of the group. She used quick thinking to save Herschel, and that’s why Rick said “we’re grateful”.
And for why Lori said Carl hates her. Well for one, Lori is the reason Shane became such a psycho. Don’t forget Carl had to kill Shane. So he’s angry that his mom won’t let him help the group, when it’s because of her, he was forced to kill his father’s best friend.
How is it Lori’s fault that Rick had to kill Shane?
I was wondering how its Lori’s fault that Shane became such a psycho, or why Carl would blame her for that?
Shane had issues with women well before the zombie apocalypse (as reflected in the pilot) but Lori didn’t drive him crazy. He went crazy all on his own. You assertion that he “made for this world” assumes that only cold-blooded killers are “made for this world.” I just don’t buy that.
I think Carl is having his own issues after killing Shane, and I think he’s mad at his Mother because he sees all the tension between her and his Father and he has chosen to blame it on her. Hopefully at some point the nature of Carl’s issues will be addressed a bit more in depth.
She approached him near the end of last season, trying to reconcile him with the family (after she had already told Rick that Shane was a problem he needed to deal with), and he took that to mean that if Rick was out of the way, he’d have a shot with her. That’s why he tried to kill Rick, Lori sleeping with him when her husband was less than a few weeks “dead” and then alternating between stringing him along and giving him the cold shoulder, and at the same time, bad-mouthing him to Rick.
If I murdered my best friend in cold blood and then listed off the stuff you just mentioned as my excuse, and tried to plead insanity as a result, I’d be on death row faster than you can whistle Dixie.
Shane went crazy because Shane went crazy. Shane tried to murder Rick because he had his eyes on Rick’s wife long before the zombie apocalypse started and Shane wanted to be in charge. You’re reading way too much Lady Macbeth into Lori.
What Jack said. Also, I’d like to pose a question to those who blame Lori for what Shane did (or attempted to do).
Thousands of Americans die every year as a result of murder-suicides (where someone, almost always a man, kills one or more people and then kills himself). In most cases, the victim is a woman who had an intimate relationship with the killer; often the triggering event of the murder-suicide is that the woman breaks off the relationship or in some way makes the man feel that the relationship is threatened. Does that make these deaths those women’s fault, either for being willing to enter an intimate relationship with the guy in the first place, or for breaking it off? My opinion is that it certainly does not.
so if a female character sleeps with someone else even if she thinks her husband is dead, this still makes her a dirty whore? Meanwhile viewers LOVE male characters that cheat again and again. I’m getting sick of this crap
And Slackerinc- I hope in the real world people wouldn’t see those deaths as the women’s fault, but you can bet your ass that if this happened on a tv show it would 100% be the women’s fault.
Lisa, that’s sad if true. Why are women on TV evaluated so much more harshly than in the “real world”?
Did you guys not watch S1 and S2? Lori was a manipulating lying bitch. Forget the infidelity, that can easily be excused (and was by Rick). It’s all the other shit. She literally played both sides of the fence and basically encouraged the feud between Rick and Shane. Then when Rick basically finishes the job she’s mortified and pulls away from him. Why should Rick stay with her? Why should Rick like her? What has she done that she warrants any sympathy? Stop with this anti-woman sexist nonsense, Lori is a terrible terrible women and fully deserves what she’s getting from Rick and Carl.
The argument isn’t whether Lori is a bad mother or bad wife even though I agree: she is. The issue is whether she somehow drove Shane crazy and manipulated him to do all the horrible stuff he did. She didn’t manipulate him to do anything or “play both sides”, and anyone who wants to read it that is seeing Lori through their own sexist perspective as far as I’m concerned. Lori wasn’t even aware of 90% of the things Shane was doing.
Shane wanted to be Top Dog. He wanted to be in control. He saw things at the hospital no one else saw, and he had no choice but to leave Rick behind, but those are the only points on his side. Shane is the one who wanted to kill Rick from the start (remember him aiming a rifle at Rick the day he returned?). Shane is the one who tried to rape Lori in the CDC. Shane is the one who left Otis to die to save his own ass and then lied to cover it up. Shane is the one who attempted to turn other people against the group and openly threatened to kill Dale if Dale got in his way. Shane was a raging psychopath from Day One of the show.
I agree Lori isn’t worth much sympathy and she’s getting what she deserves from Rick. I think Carl is just a kid and has a LOT of issues, far more than his problematic mother, and we’re seeing the result of that. But Lori isn’t Lady Macbeth. She is a weak woman in a bad situation who acted impulsively and is paying the price for it. The writing on this show could be a whole lot better, and that is 90% of the problem here.
Lori is simply a horribly written character.
I have seen every episode of this series. Once again, I’m with Jack. I don’t like Lori (more than anything, I disliked her anti-feminist tirade against Andrea). And nowhere did I say Rick should stay with her. But that doesn’t mean she’s guilty of making Shane go all psycho. There is a HUGE middle ground!
Look at this way: If Lori was “playing both sides” then so was Carl. Carl showed Shane as much respect and affection as he did he his own Dad. Carl didn’t bat an eye when Shane stepped in, and even after Rick returned Carl continued to look up to Shane as a hero.
Carl gets no blame at all for making Shane feel like he had a legitimate shot at being Carl’s father figure, or for making Shane want to kill to be his Dad.
Yes let’s blame a 12 yr old kid for manipulating people rather than the 35 yr old woman.
I don’t think she drove Shane insane, but she certainly wasn’t helping the matter with her mixed signals.
It makes as much sense as blaming Lori’s Magic Vagina, which can control men from afar. Seriously, people need to get a grip. Shane wasn’t some kewpie doll. He’s a full grown man, fully capable of making and executing his own decisions. And he did.
Yes because the mental facilities and decision making of a child and an adult women are equal. Get a grip. It’s absolutely laughable you would compare a kid looking for attention and a women stuck in the middle of a love triangle playing both sides and sending mixed signals. Come on, you don’t even need to exaggerate to make your point. Again she didn’t drive Shane insane, but she certainly didn’t help the matter with her mixed signals.
Lori “if only Rick weren’t around.” Lori “hey shane I know you attempted to rape me last night and all, but why are you acting so cold. Carl doesn’t deserve this.”
Sexism! SEXISM! SEXISM!
YES bbq_hax0r, it’s laughable because it was a JOKE. Clearly you’re unfamiliar with this concept called sarcasm. I suggest you look it up.
What is this sarcasm you speak of? It’s very difficult to to decode this “sarcasm” you speak of on an internet message board and without other cues. Especially when you defended said “JOKE” in previous posts. For your sake I hope it was a joke.
It’s actually quite simple – Lori is to blame because Shane wanted to leave the group, and she told him she wanted him to stay. So he stayed… and went crazy… and tried to kill Rick… and ended up dead… Twice.
Elaine, that’s absurd. Was Lori the only one who wanted Shane to stay? Why wouldn’t anyone else who wanted him to stay be equally to “blame”? If anyone knew (or, more accurately, should have known by the “reasonable person test”) Shane was going to go psycho killer, and still wanted him to stay, they were all negligent. You could exempt Dale, and some of the newer and more peripheral members of the group; but all the other core members would be culpable under this argument. (I would argue that none of them, including Lori, could be expected to have known what a monster he had become.)
Slacker it’s not absurd because the only reason he stayed was the thought of being with Lori regardless of anyone else. And this double standard stuff is crap. My friends and I were just disgusted by the whole relationship with the best friend thing. Isn’t that taboo even in today’s day and age, even in circumstances of tragic death. It’s kind of like a respect thing and I was equally disgusted by Shane and Lori for that. After that Shane was tolerated, or liked, because he was a badass but Lori was written to be annoying. I don’t get how you can have watched this show from season 1 and like Lori lol, mind boggling.
Dave, I for my part don’t get how you can have read this thread (just the responses to Harold, not even the whole episode thread) and think that I like Lori. “Mind boggling” indeed! What might have been a clue that I DON’T like Lori? How about the post right up there from yesterday afternoon (1:49 p.m. EST) where I wrote, and here I quote myself verbatim:
“I don’t like Lori”
LOL! I really don’t see how I could be any clearer than that. Did it need to be in all caps, repeated between every other sentence?
I can only assume that what you *really* don’t get is that it’s possible to dislike someone and still believe they are not guilty of a specific accusation. I just hope if you are ever on a jury deciding someone’s guilt or innocence of a crime, that you base your verdict on more than whether or not you find them likeable…
Dave, you should really read the previous comments before commenting.
Agreed, Jack. The weird part though is that Dave seems to imply in his comment that he knew I had seen all the episodes of this show from the beginning of S1. The comment I said that in was the same short comment where I wrote “I don’t like Lori”!
You too have made it clear you don’t like Lori, and specifically called her weak, and a bad wife and mother. But since you defended her against the charge of making Shane go psycho, I guess that trumps everything and means you do secretly like her. Maybe you even luurrrrrve her. ;-)
This show will end with them discovering that Lori caused the zombie apocalypse with her Magic Vagina. She’s been keeping it a secret all this time, and the reason the zombies keep coming after them is that they all want to have sex with Lori. She’s told those crazy zombies to leave her alone and stay away, but what she really meant was “I’m yours if you kill everyone in existence.”
Ok let me break what I wrote down for you. First, I agreed with Elaine D simply that Lori was to blame and disagreed with your last post slacker when you called Elaines post absurd. Lastly, I explained why my friends and I dislike Lori and it has nothing to do with a double standard (see Lisa’s only post). I wasn’t saying anyone in particular liked or disliked Lori, just the idea that anyone likes her is mind boggling. Geez, relax people, tough crowd. I’ll submit a works cited page next time.
Dave, that’s some fine wiggling but you said “I don’t get how you can have watched this show from season 1 and like Lori lol, mind boggling.” Who was the “you” you were referring to? The only person you addressed by name was “Slacker” at the beginning of that comment, so the only reasonable reading was that you were saying *I* liked Lori.
Also, you still have not addressed the distinction between like or dislike and guilty/not guilty.
My apologies, should have said “anyone”.
You already let me know I don’t understand that distinction, so lets be honest, do you really care?
Apology accepted, Dave.
Phew (pronounced fyoo just to clarify)
Just got home form work, so I’m a little late to this party, but I wanted to reply to SlackerInc’s “absurd” comment…
Lori was not the only on who wanted him to stay, but Lori WAS the only one he considered himself in love with, and she knew that, so yeah, she was to blame.
Okay, Elaine: I refer you back to my question about those who commit murder-suicides. Are the women they are obsessed with at fault? Assume it is an on-again, off again relationship.
Or what about women who flirt with guys, maybe make out with them, but do not consent to sex and end up getting date raped? Are they guilty for “leading the guy on”? Think about what you are saying here!
I liked this episode a lot, but was I the only one bothered by what seemed like an excessive number of commercials breaks? There must have been at least 7 or 8 of them, which is far more than the other AMC shows have. It got to the point tonight where I found it really distracting, and it definitely detracted from the flow of the episodes for me.
I don’t know it the actual showtime is down, as the breaks were fairly short, but the sheer quantity of them was very annoying.
I dvr this show and Homeland so that I can skip over the commercials. I did the same with Breaking Bad. I usually begin watching about 30 minutes after the show originally starts…that way I still watch it almost “real time” and I can skip commercials. To occupy myself during recording time, I watch something completely asinine and rewarding only in how much I enjoy making fun of it: Dexter.
Homeland has commercials now?
eztv.it
I think Rick chased out of instinct, and good instinct. For all he knew this guy was sprinting for the armoury. No loose ends.
I’m still a bit leery after S2, but so far, a tremendous improvement. People acting like they’re actually in a zombie apocalypse. Intelligent, quick thinking. Carl no longer acting like a dumb kid, but someone with early maturity forced on them. Carol having guts and contributing. Strong acting and writing. Very excited about the future of the season.
It’s like they were reading blog comments from last season for all the changes they’ve made.
I agree completely. It’s like a different show. I’m even starting to like newly bad-ass Carl. Yup, killed a couple of walkers. No biggie. And Col., I agree, it’s like the writers read up on the common criticisms, and they’re moving to avoid those. So good for them.
My personal favorite was Lori’s comment that she was a terrible wife and mother. No kidding guys.
Only thing about Carl, that was a dumb move to go off alone without telling anyone. I can see that he’s looking for chances to prove himself, chances that people might not let him take if he says “Hey guys, I’m gonna go look for the infirmary, BRB.” But in a zombie apocalypse, the buddy system is key.
To answer(in my opinion atleast) why everyone is acting differently this season. Probably reading the boards, yes. But in the last Talking Dead of last season, Mazzara was asked how much time had passed from the beginning of the zombie outbreak to the farm going down in flames and he said about 4-5 months. Which is not a lot of time to process completely what the world has become, atleast not for everyone. Shane understood it but was a bit of a loose cannon. Now we have a group(a core group) that has had to survive on the road for several more months and that will most certainly, make you stronger/more aware or it will drive you crazier. I just think the writers are bringing them along at a natural pace of having to face the world as it is. Most people aren’t going to become a well oiled killing machine Day 1 of a zombie apocolypse. That’s my opinion.
It’s exactly like they read blog comments. I don’t think they intended for Lori to come across as a shallow selfish bad mother–I think the was supposed to be the show’s heroine to Rick’s hero. They obviously read the comments and went “whoops, apparently no one likes Lori. Let’s change her direction.”
And doesn’t it seem as though with the show’s success they’ve given them a bigger budget? Maybe that’s been discussed. I thought they were stuck on the farm for budget purposes.
I agree with DarkDoug. Good on Carl, but no one should go off in a situation like that by themselves all things considered.
Alan, to answer your question: “It’s not enough to survive…one must be worthy of survival.” – Admiral Adama during the Pegasus arc
Fantastic episode tonight. Rick braining the brash felon was his best moment in show history. He is finally taking the reins and being practical instead of Dale-lite. Last season he would have spent 4 episodes having philosophical discussions with every member of camp about how to handle the prisoners.
Carl has been awesome this season. Nice to see him stop being annoying and actually doing useful things. Same with Carol. She was just a mooch before.
I guess that was The Governor’s people watching Carol? Maybe someone unknown? I probably would have moved on after I saw her cutting into a dead zombie’s pelvic area.
Was I the only one relieved that AMC is basic cable when Carol started lifting that dress?
Totally agree with you on Carl’s and Carol’s changes. I think that is someone who probably got aaway from the prison and never went too far. But just like you, I probably would’ve run away from this person who seem to be experimenting on zombies lol….
The look on everyone’s face when the prisoners were trying to shank the zombies was priceless.
I really enjoy the new and improved Carl we’re seeing this season. The Carl of the first 2 seasons is the sort of kid that one would expect to see in such a scenario as it began, but the time jump past winter allows for a very interesting look at a kid growing up in a post-apocalyptic world.
I got a kick out of seeing Carl as a member of the little strike team that cleared the house of walkers in the first episode of season 3, and his little off-screen venture to find meds in this episode. A drastic change from the Carl afraid of guns and fleeing from a lone swamp walker last year.
Excellent development.
I still hate Carl – such an insufferable kid. The faster he dies the better…and that bloody hat.
I liked it, but I hated it. By this I mean that I am in agreement with the many commenters here who like that the team now looks and works like a team, regardless of their interpersonal dysfunctional relationships. The world they used to know is just a memory, and they–for good or ill–are not trying to hold on to it in a way that risks their lives.
But to see Rick (The Ricktator, gotta love it!) chase down and essentially kill the second meekest (appearing) of the prisoners was truly shocking, even as I applauded his decision to kill the one who looks like you know who (non spoiler spoiler) for trying to kill him while they were clearing out a new cell block.
And to hear him say to Lori, “We appreciate what you have done.” Oh so cold. So cold. Which is not to say that I don’t think she deserved it. She is manipulative, but she also is able to be manipulated and is herself only learning how to stand up for herself.
And with regards to Carl. Of course he hates her on some levels: it’s that part of puberty. And she, with every fiber of her existence as a mother IS trying to protect him, but of course, there’s no way he can be the child he was, even if he weren’t approaching puberty. Her line to Rick: “I want to thank you for clearing out this yard here, so that Carl can p– do whatever he does these days.”
For all the parts of season 2 that dragged on, especially all the Rick/Shane/Dale moral debates, I couldn’t be happier that they seem to have had lasting effects on these characters. Rick has evolved in a completely understandable and organic way, and it feels very genuine after what we experienced last season. Old Rick never would have chased down that prisoner and let him die so brutally, but Rick wasn’t taking even a minute chance that the guy might return and take vengeance on his people. He is the undisputed leader and it’s his job to protect the group, no questions asked.
Shane would totally recognize what Rick’s turned into at this point.
Was this a review or a recap?
I dont find it so hard to believe the guard gave them a gun and left them there. I`m willing to be the guard thought they did`nt have a chance anyway. If it was old Rick he would have helped them out of the prison.
The character interactions did work pretty well – in fact, the brief conversation Rick had with Lori was probably the highlight of the episode for me. Who would’ve thought? The action was done really well – as always. Overall, one of the most coherent episodes TWD has ever done.
On the downside, the dialogue with the prisoners was pretty corny and un-compelling (and, the whole existence of the prison seems more driven by a desire of TWD to follow the comic book plotlines, rather than any organic or credible necessity.) The prisoners have been stuck in the commissary for 8 months and are waiting to be rescued, but don’t know what exactly they’re being rescued from? What?? No – their existence doesn’t make sense – and, frankly, adds nothing to the show. Things like that drive me nuts – and make me crave for some adult supervision of the story arc.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: please deviate from the comic as much as possible. Whenever the show does so, new, exiting horizons open up – whenever the show sticks closely to the comic, it’s all downhill.
It looks like they were locked into that room. They mentioned how they tried to escape and couldn’t. And anytime they made noise by the door the walkers came by. So it seems plausible they could be stuck in there. They had food, toilet, and each other.
I agree with Anne about the elasped time line difference. The last time we saw Lori she was only a month or so pregnant. Now, she is close to having the baby. I guess we are to assume that things have deteriorated between her and Rick. In the normal world it would be expected. So why should it be any different in this new time? Why should he not experience feelings of betrayal and hurt, especially at her reaction to his recap of what went down between himself, carl, and Shane? He must realize that she actually loved Shane. And not only for protection but genuine love. Now picture two people that you trust with your life informing you that your father is dead. Then giving the love that you felt for your father to another man only to have your father reemerge. Can you imagine feeling that you betrayed your father some how? The anger and mistrust that he must harbor towards Lori and even Shane. I don’t think that it is so much Lori’s part in Shane’s death as it is how the two of them and the subsequent actions have affected his realationship with Rick.
Does it kind of seem like Sepinwall is mailing these reviews in? I know there’s a lot of good TV to watch & review on Sunday night, maybe time to hire another reviewer to take some of the load off? 30-40% of these columns are instructions on how to comment on the columns. Not a lot of meat on this bone.
It’s fitting for a show where the writers and actors just mail it in too.
It’s meta!
It seemed like a HUGE oversight to cuff only one of Hershel’s arms.
Is Carl growing into a Stupid Teenager? I’m a little worried.
I didn’t see the “small con” as a threat, more just swinging his bat as a reflex to seeing his “friend” from the last several months being killed. That said, Rick’s actions were very, very dark, but somewhat understandable, since he had already almost lost his life by extending a small measure of trust.
Anyway, it was a very good episode, a couple small nitpicks aside. Really enjoying this season.
Alan I think you’re right about watching previews for the next episode, on most shows like Dexter for instance, they give away too much and skipping them makes the next episode that much better…I really liked the first 2 episodes of this season, makes up for all the lagging of season 2 ,God I LOVE this show!!!
Say what you will about Lori, but don’t blame her for Shane’s behavior, unless you are simply of the belief that love makes men crazy and therefore they are no longer responsible for their actions.
Lori did not *make* Shane go crazy. Shane was already Shane, and the zombie apocalypse just brought it out even more. You can see evidence of Shane’s bottled resentment toward Rick from the very first episode.
My comment, by the way, was directed to various commenters on this post, not Alan.
But I blame Lori because she told him to stay, when he wanted, and was prepared, to leave.
Once she gave him that very clear (to his mind) “signal”, all was lost.
S3 is off to a great start. I was slightly bothered that Andrea, and her friend were MIA, but the mostly well done character interactions this week make up for. The tension Rick’s group had with the prisoners was well done.
Man, Rick has changed so much. The evolution of him turning into a ruthless, but logical leader has made his character easily the best character on this show. It’s a damn shame other characters haven’t been developed as well (with Daryl being an exception) though that has appears to be changing so far this season.
2 eps in, I gotta say, this show is a lot better without Shane.
A couple of thoughts, hopefully some of you could help me explain or postulate with me.
What is going to happen to the two convicts who are still alive? Did Rick lock them in their own cell block and just intend to leave them be? Do they have food/water or are they being left to die? Is the group going to have to care for them (ie. bring them food). Could they get out and if so inclined (although it doesn’t seem in their nature) to strike back. Do you think they will make another appearance? Will I just have to wait and see? I’m fascinated by this.
We made such a big deal about the evolution of Rick learning from the Randall experience, yet these two, seemingly benign prisoners were left with little explanation. I hope the situation is not left this way or I’ll feel disappointed.
I like the new Rick and appreciate what he’s become, but anyone sense that he’s trying too hard to protect the group that he is beginning to lose sight of what it is he ought to be protecting. I agree with his feelings towards Lori, but her and Carl might be his connection to humanity rather than protector of a group.
I feel certain they will appear again. Rick seemed committed to his “deal,” which means they get access to the stores of food (though maybe not half, since their numbers are severely diminished). They also were at pains to show the one prisoner’s nobility (I won’t beg), which suggests they have plans for him. Honestly, from a tactical standpoint, it would be foolish for Rick to not to take advantage of their knowledge of the prison. I imagine some trading/cohabitating arrangement will get worked out, at least in the short term. I have other speculations based on what happens in the comic, but per the rules, I won’t indulge in them here.
Shane’s behavior can’t be blamed on anyone but Shane. Did Shane take Lori’s words and use them as ammunition, encouragement to continue on what was his ultimate goal: getting Carl and Lori for himself? Yes.
He had the choice of backing off once Rick returned. He could have chalked it up to the rightful man is in place again. He could have gotten Rick and Lori in the same room and presented his case.Lori wouldn’t have had any wiggle room. She would have had to choose a man.
Prehaps with each man seeing the anger and hurt that they were causing each other and potentially the group, the entire showdown/death could have been avoided. Shane could have gone away as he alleged he was. Who knows if he was going to follow through. It could have been a last ditch effort to get a reaction out of Lori. The straw that broke the camel’s back, and cemented his attempted kill of Rick.
Did anyone else find it weird that the prisoners, after 10 months locked inside, would not choose to leave the prison? They don’t know what the world outside is like. They don’t know their loved ones are dead.
Basically, they are at the same point Rick was when he awoke in the hospital. His driving motivation then was to find his family. They should feel the same way.
Did anyone notice that brief moment where a zombie pulled its own hand off its handcuff in that scene where Big Tiny was attacked by zombies (and eventually killed by the leader of the prisoner)?
I thought that was a foreshadow of what was going to happen with Hershel, who was handcuffed to the bed. Watched all scenes of Hershel afterwards with very bated breath, especially that part where Lori gave him CPR! Luckily he survived phews.
Beth would be a better character if Emily Kinney could learn to express emotion without bleating like a sheep. She did that when she was huddled over Annette’s body outside the barn, too. It makes a potentially tragic moment almost ridiculous,