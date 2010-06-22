Review: TNT’s ‘Memphis Beat’

How did this happen? How did the creative team behind the new cop drama “Memphis Beat” (which premieres tonight at 10 on TNT) take so many elements that seemed promising and unique and turned it into such a blandly familiar series?
Among the things “Memphis Beat” has in its favor, on paper: It stars Jason Lee, one of TV’s more unconventional leading men, with or without the “My Name Is Earl” mustache. It takes place in Memphis, which is not only one of America’s great musical cities, but an atypical locale for a TV drama, about cops or otherwise. Its pilot was directed by Clark Johnson, who was behind the camera for the debuts of two of the all-time great, distinctive crime dramas in “The Shield” and “The Wire.” Its supporting cast features multiple Emmy winner Alfre Woodard. And, oh yeah, Lee plays a cop by day, Elvis impersonator by night.
Even if those ingredients didn’t combine for a cop classic ala “The Wire” or “The Shield” – heck, even if “Memphis Beat” wasn’t any good at all – they should have at least led to something unusual and memorable in some way. Instead, it’s an uninspired, assembly-line police show – one that had me forgetting about its existence even as I was still watching the pilot episode.
Lee plays Dwight Hendricks, general assignment detective in the Memphis PD and a devout believer in the power of Elvis. As he explains at one point in the pilot, he first heard an Elvis song the night his cop dad was killed in the line of duty, and “It was like he was saying everything I was feeling, just with the sound of his voice.” So Dwight works cases in the daytime, and at night he works out his personal demons (he’s recently divorced) by getting up on stage to sing like him. (It’s unclear whether Lee is doing the singing or not; the pilot’s first Elvis tune sounds like it could be, while the second sounds nothing like him.)
Like Dwight, “Memphis Beat” as a whole has Elvis on the brain. The first case involves an abused old woman who was once a powerful Memphis DJ who rose to fame playing Presley’s greatest hits, and practically every other scene features at least one Elvis impersonator in the background.
And that’s fine, to a point. Memphis loves it some Elvis, and of course a show with this premise would want to load up on as many references to The King as possible in the early going. The problem is that the Elvis stuff, as used here, feels less like local color than like a crutch – as if creators Liz W. Garcia and Joshua Harto wanted badly to illustrate what makes Memphis special, but the only thing they could think of was to fill the edge of the frame with guys in jumpsuits and thick sideburns.
Take the Elvis references away, and “Memphis Beat” could take place in any city, with any kind of cases. Dwight is yet another cop living on the edge and playing by his own rules, yet only kinda-sorta, because for some reason the Jason Lee who was so vivid as a movie actor (see his angry work in “Chasing Amy” or “Almost Famous”) has become distressingly boring and genial the longer he’s been on television. (“My Name Is Earl” certainly had its moments, but more often than not, Lee was asked to play the slightly-dim straight man to the more-outsized supporting characters.) I heard about his casting on “Memphis Beat” and hoped he would crackle with the same energy he brought to his movie roles, but he’s sleepwalking through the part.
Woodard is saddled with the requisite Disapproving Black Police Lieutenant role, which of course means that she has to accuse Dwight of being out-of-control, and of course to get into lame arguments about how they don’t do the job the same way. Of course, Dwight being out-of-control seems to mean that he spends all day doing unauthorized surveillance in a little girl’s treehouse, and in terms of their radically-different police philosophies, her way involves forms and routine check-ins; his seems to be defined by the naked lady lamp he keeps in the squadroom.
This show should not be this tedious. Unfortunately, it is.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Ouch, and I was so excited to watch it tonight. I’ll still give it a shot I guess.
Wow, that’s one of the more brutal reviews I have ever read. Too bad because, like you say, Jason Lee can be a very entertaining actor (my personal favorite is his turn as Azreal in Dogma). Any chance it improves from the pilot or should we just write this one off?
Thanks as always to Alan for “watching bad TV so we don’t have to”.
One week until “Rescue Me” same time slot, right?
Yup. Though, to be honest, I’m not sure I’ll be writing much, if at all, about that. The close of last season left a really bad taste in my mouth.
1] The show isn’t even filmed in Memphis – it’s filmed in New Orleans. I’m not going to knock them for giving NOLA some business, but it’s not like Memphis couldn’t do with some filming revenue either.
2] There are zero Elvis impersonators in Memphis. They do not exist there.
3] More broadly, if the creators actually had any interest in portraying Memphis as it actually exists, the entire show wouldn’t revolve around a heroic white cop and his love of Elvis. Memphis does not lack for crime, corruption or culture and could easily support a serious show (though that would require actual work from the creators).
… and the show is filmed in New Orleans!
Hmmmmm, sounds like “K-Ville 2: Memphis Rising” to me. How long before the first shootout/car chase down Beale St I wonder?
You know it’s bad because Alan is not usually this harsh haha. This will definitely be my first stop when considering new fall TV series.
I knew this show would suck as soon as I learned that Jason Lee’s character was as Elvis impersonator. There is absolutely nothing interesting or amusing left to be said about Elvis Presley at this point.
Thanks for saving me an hour!
Memphis doesn’t love Elvis. We’ll defend him because he’s from here, put up with him because of the attention brought to the city, and smile at the tourists he brings. But, you can’t find a native who’s ever been to Graceland unless they’re escorting some out-of-town relatives. I was optimistic for this show because I’m sick of procedurals or shows based in NY, LA, etc. But Alan makes this sound like a one trick pony. Oh well, I’ll at least watch the first one tonight.
Pretty sure it’s been reported, I believe, in yesterday’s USA TODAY that someone else is singing for him
I’m sad to hear that this show is so bland. Memphis is anything but. If they’ve got Elvis impersonators in every scene and Elvis playing in every bar then they are missing what makes Memphis special. We have such a rich musical history outside of Elvis and you’d never see an impersonator playing in a Memphis bar except in August around the time of the King’s death.
Memphis should be a front and center character, it’s in the name of the show after all. Instead they film it in New Orleans for the tax breaks and so it already feels like it has a false ring to it.
I guess TNT is playing to their core audience though. The show sounds like another of their big hit shows, The Closer.
This is a shame, as I was really hoping this show could do something fun with its central idea. Even if you have to make the guy an Elvis impersonator because that’s what most people think of when they think of Memphis, ok, fine. (In the 10 years I lived in Memphis the only Elvis impersonators I ever saw were tourists during “Death Week.”)
Memphis is a city bursting at the seams with character, grit, and culture. And there’s crime and epically comic episodes of corruption. (I miss it so!!) I can’t believe they didn’t use any of that to make a really rich and quirky cop show. What a waste.
Ten minutes in…Not only is the show not filmed in Memphis, it’s pretty obvious that none of the writers have spent any real time there, either.
I quickly scanned the comments – so forgive me if someone’s already said this – but doesn’t this strike you as a poor man’s version of “Justified”? That’s the impression I got from the previews. We only caught the second 1/2 hour of tonight’s premier, and based on that, we won’t be staying up to watch the encore performance. Seriously, it’s as if TNT got jealous of the success of FX’s hit show, and decided to produce their own “rebel lawman in the South” drama.
I agree with every word you said, Alan. I could barely make it through the whole episode.
All Jason Lee’s character did through the whole episode was his job, and nothing he did seemed extreme or out of the ordinary (or interesting), but the lieutenant took him off the case (twice) anyway. Just one of many things that were wrong with this show. I wonder how she would have dealt with Vic Mackey.
I had high hopes for the show, but I now won’t even bother watching the second episode.
As most any Southerner would be, I am disappointed (at best) by this series. You have to be pretty gullible to think for a second that the Memphis PD is that small. There is nothing realistic about the series. I can’t believe that TNT signed on for this one.
I was stuck in front of the TV (long story) with no Netflix disks and nothing on the DVR, so I gave it a shot.
Geez, never again.
Lots of talking, not showing, about how Memphis is “sacred ground” (really? everyone was nodding in agreement. sacred to what?), about how “we take care of our own down here,” about the salvational power of Memphis radio, but geez it just felt awkward and preachy. How many times did Lee’s character launch into a rant about how special Memphis is? What other show feels the need to do that about its setting?
Also, Lee’s partner, when they see the old lady with the bruises, is shocked into saying, “What kind of person would do something like that?” Dear lord, he’s a cop, right? Doesn’t he deal with people who would do something like that on a daily basis?
It was so ham-handed and preachy that it was almost intolerable. When Lee, in tones of outrage and betrayal, says to the bad guy, “I took you to my MOMMA’s house!” I found myself siding with the crook, who responded, basically, “So? That some kind of holy place?”
Yick. Failed on just about every level, including Benrubi’s Willie Nelson braids.
I miss Saving Grace. Like it or hate it that show was rarely tied to format constraints…esp the more recent eps–why did Fox decide to pull production on it again? they didn’t think they could sell it overseas or in syndication??? idiots…4 seasons n out and that show definitely still had more life in it then this does. *plus it made a better fit with Hawthorne then this does…not that i watch Hawthorne but still…Totally with you Alan–this was big time dissapointment—was looking foward to it and bout halfway thru i started finding myself wondering what Jeff Goldblume was up to on Law and Order Criminal Inent–for a debut episode–that’s not good—that’s not good at all! (i’m still somewhat hopeful that jason lee can bring it but it next week’s doesn’t improve i;m out altogether–which is saying something because i’ll watch just about anything!!!)
Well. It may have helped if the damn TV show would have been filmed HERE, Memphis, and not in New Orleans. What is this – Treme2? No wonder the plot relies on Elvis – the writers are not even in the city to figure out that we Memphians don’t go to bars on Friday nights to watch the Impersonators kareoking Elvis. Because.They.Don’t. In fact we avoid Graceland like the plague because it’s for the tourists! We love the $ in tourism – but he’s dead already! Now, if you watch TLC’s Policewomen of Memphis – it’s the real deal, scary and all. So, if TNT would like to salvage this drivel they spewed last night, I have a suggestion. I know TNT came in here and ran around the city for two (count em’ Two) weeks videotaping the hot spots. Both bridges, a few famous BBQ joints, a street here, a building there and then they split. It was because our tax is so hellishly high that movies made here pay through the nose. Just contact Mayor Wharton, Mr. & Mrs. TNT, and ask him to get some tax relief for your company. Then, come on back up here and write and film the show on location. It may help the writers to understand what the “heck” they’re writing about! Sheesh. What a disservice to viewers.
Another Memphian chiming in to say that this show is a joke. It doesn’t look like Memphis. It doesn’t feel like Memphis. It doesn’t sound like Memphis. Not a single thing about it rang true.
A couple of hints for the shows writers:
Memphis is not a deep south town. It is a river city. A big, spread-out city.
It is a Black city. Majority Black population. If 3/4 of the characters in any given episode aren’t Black, you’re getting it wrong.
“Y’all” means “You all.” Plural. As in “You guys.” Even the diner waitresses here don’t call one person y’all.
And as many others have said, there are no Elvis impersonators here.
So disappointed in Clark Johnson, one of my favorite TV directors.
It seems that this show is determined to show Memphians as all southern drawled, destitute people. Every city has it’s poor areas, but this show seems to focus only on those areas of Memphis. Sparta, Mississippi was shown in a better light years ago. Thanks TNT for a NOTHING show.
Okay speaking from a Memphis stand point, I think that the writers could have come with a better plot. Dont get me wrong I appreciate them calling it “Memphis Beat” but if it’s filmed in NO then that what they should call that garbage 1. “Memphis Beat”, it needs to be called “Memphis Dump”. one
Why does the ad for the show have a teal colored 67 Chevelle in it while the actual vehicle used in the show is a Pontiac Tempest of the same color as the Chevelle?
Whats up with that?????
Thanks for noticing I thought I was the only one, been bugging me since the get go.
I was just flipping thru channels & saw the title “Memphis Beat”, got excited & decided to watch… not even 10 minutes in & I’m mad! I thought this would be a cool show about MY CITY! & IT WAS HORRIBLE & NOT A SINGLE THING LIKE MEMPHIS! I would love for this show to be canceled ASAP bc I hate for people to think that Memphis is anything like that… dissapointed!!!
Please don’t continue with this show, it is so far from being close to reality. It is also very degrading to the people of Memphis. The First 48 showed the real Memphis PD, even though it focused on as many bad scenes of Memphis as it could. At the least, they were scenes of Memphis. What is this show designed to accomplish? Are you trying to present a Memphis Beat or perpetrate the biggest fraud ever. Since I first viewed this show, I have seldom tuned to TNT. It now hurts me to watch the programs, because they all now seem so fake. I keep thinking about the other shows I have watched on TNT and wonder HOW FAR they are from reality. This show is as far off the beat as it gets. TNT, you have turned me off or, maybe I am turning you off. Come on, if you canâ€™t do better programming, maybe you should just discontinue all programming. Maybe I am off the beat, after all this is TV and it seems that anything goes. Apparently the more unreal the better, right. Like Alien vs. Predator or Superman or Batman. If you are going to do something like that, why not call it the Metropolis Beat and leave Memphis out of it. Last question, is there something about Memphis that some feel a need to play down????
i wanna kno why dey got us lookin like we live on a farm…da accents already over did…
In a recent episode, Dwight referred to “1st Street” – there is no “1st street”! It is Front Street because the street “fronts” the Mississippi River. Then the streets are 2nd, 3rd, 4th. It appears no real reserch was done in writing as it does a tremendouse disservice to the city of Memphis! Most of us love Elvis but we are not GaGA like the tourists! There is so much more to the city to tell -you completely forgot about the blues heritage, the Martin Luther King connection, the suspect politics, Memphis in May, so much more.As a Memphian, this is a disappointing protrayal. It should be shot in Memphis. I’ll probably watch it just to catch all the glaring mistakes.
This review writer is obviously as clueless as a blind bat, I have not seen someone come up with so much tosh about a show that is so good. Take a break from your CSI’s and all them crappy President is dying types. Here is a show that is classy. Nuff said