Review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘Haunted Houses’

“You know what it’s like being your partner? Fuck you.” -Hart
“You know, buddy, without me, there is no you.” -Cohle
It’s quite the narrative high-wire act Nic Pizzolatto has been pulling off over this first season of “True Detective.”(*) He’s telling a complicated story that takes place in three different eras over a period of 17 years, told to us in part by a pair (and, starting tonight, trio) of unreliable narrators, that is peppered with deep character analysis, philosophical discussion, literary references and even meta commentary about what it is to be in the audience of a show like this (As Pizzolatto notes in the second link, Rust Cohle’s life is a flat circle to those of us watching it all from our living rooms). And it’s not just any kind of story, but a mystery, which means Pizzolatto has to strategically withhold information from us, giving us just enough to keep things interesting but not so much that we can already figure out who the Yellow King is, what Old Rust’s angle is, where he’s been for the last decade and more. And he’s pulled it off spectacularly well. The conclusion might not work at all, but the five episodes leading up to this one comprised some of the most exciting television I’ve seen in years that didn’t involve Walter White figuring out how to make people explode.
HBO will almost certainly order another season, but will wait until they have the next set of stars (and possibly the next director, if Cary Fukunaga isn't up for the workload again) lined up; The "American Horror Story" precedent, plus the reluctance to compete against the final season of "Breaking Bad," will very likely have "True Detective" competing as a miniseries at Emmy time.
“Haunted Houses,” though, demonstrates some of the pitfalls of the structure Pizzolatto’s using. It’s essentially an hour of filling in the blanks – specifically, what caused the end of Hart’s personal and professional marriages. Between oblique references in the 2012 interviews and what we had learned about Cohle and Hart in 1995, almost everything that happened here was something we could already infer (and, in many cases, we did).
It serves a required plot function, but it’s also clear that Pizzolatto views what happened in 1995 and 2012 as much more important than 2002, a middle act that was dispensed with in an episode and a half, with much of it lacking Old Rust and Old Marty as our tour guides. Take away that element – which adds Rust’s philosophical monologues, Marty’s self-serving ones, and the conflict between present narration and past action – and you have a much more straightforward police narrative for an episode, and one that makes the crime story archetypes Pizzolatto is commenting on feel at times like plain old clichés.
With Old Rust out of the interview room, and Old Marty leaving early, the cops – and the episode – try to compensate by bringing in Old Maggie as a desperation play. It’s the first episode where Michelle Monaghan has enough to do that you understand why she might have taken the job in the first place, but it’s still problematic.
Everyone who watches “True Detective” seems in agreement that the characters who aren’t Rust and Marty are two-dimensional at best; the question has been whether the writing and performances of the two leads has been strong enough that nobody else matters. I’ve trended towards “yes” on that, but mainly because no one else has had enough to do for it to matter. The 2012 cops are plot functionaries (even the little glimpses we’ve gotten of their own partnership dynamic fall along classic Wise Veteran and Young Hothead lines), the women are there to push emotional buttons for the men, the bosses and reverends and other minor characters there to inspire another debate between Cohle and Hart. It’s not a universal view of this world like a “Wire” or a “Deadwood,” but a very deep and specific dive into these two men, using everyone else as mirrors to reflect some aspect of them.
But when you give someone like Maggie a more prominent role in the story, and when you make her this huge pivot point in the partnership and the narrative, then it becomes an issue when she remains this non-character indistinguishable from so many other frustrated, scorned police wives. (In contrast, you can see bits of other cops in Marty and Rust, but you would never confuse them for anyone else.) The scene where Maggie turns femme fatale and seduces Rust to ensure the end of her marriage (and, as collateral damage, the Hart/Cohle team) is a big deal, and yet she remains strangely not a part of it. Even in an episode where she’s given more screen time, where she becomes one of our narrators, this moment feels like it’s ultimately not about her at all, but about Cohle’s reaction in the moment (which is, as always, superbly played by Matthew McConaughey) and then about the explosion that follows from Hart.
And, unsurprisingly, the episode’s two strongest moments, by far, involve our two leads: first the vicious brawl that ends their partnership in 2002, then their roadside reunion in 2012. The former is an impressively ugly piece of screen violence – it doesn’t feel choreographed (even though it obviously was), but like a clumsy explosion between two men who were always destined to end up in a street fight like this – and the latter is exciting simply because it’s such a huge narrative shift for the show. Until now, 2012 existed only as a framing device, a way to reflect on what happened years earlier, and to offer hints about what would come later in the story. Now, it is the story, and we’ll not only get to see the Hart/Cohle partnership again (even if it winds up only lasting for a scene or two, given Marty’s understandable suspicion of Rust), but also move into an endgame that it feels the show is more invested in than this necessary evil of a middle chapter.
Some other thoughts:
* The episode ends with a shot very deliberately focusing on the busted taillight on Cohle’s pickup truck. Is it simply there to remind us that it was damaged when Cohle threw Hart against the truck a decade earlier – a symbol of the broken nature of their partnership? Or is the fact that Rust hasn’t fixed the thing in 10 years supposed to be a clue as to what he’s been up to all this time?
* For the most part, our stop in 2002 felt obligatory, but I was glad to see the return of Reverend Tuttle, not only because he appears to either be the Yellow King or be close to him, but because Jay O. Sanders is so good at showing you Tuttle’s very clear discomfort with Cohle’s questions even as he’s giving such smooth, placid answers to those questions. Very tense.
* Oh, and one fantastic 2002 moment: Cohle secures the Munchausen-by-proxy mom’s confession through his usual gift for faking empathy, and the moment he has the statement, he tells her, “If you get the opportunity, you should kill yourself,” in this completely casual way that twists the knife so much further – like he’s telling her, “Look, I don’t care about you at all anymore, but your life is about to be so terrible that this is probably a better option.” Vicious, but not undeserved, especially given Cohle’s history with dead children.
* I also liked the returns of several other characters from earlier in the story, and the contrast between the hooker who has risen (even if it’s just to a job selling cell phones and a role as Marty’s new mistress) and the preacher who has fallen.
Cohle and Hart have a new superior officer in 2002, played by Paul Ben-Victor, aka Vondas from "The Wire." Ben-Victor joins Michael Potts and Clarke Peters as "Wire" alums popping by this show, and of course we've had representatives from other HBO dramas like Michael Harney ("Deadwood"), Shea Whigham ("Boardwalk Empire") and Kevin Dunn ("Luck").
What did everybody else think?
Weren’t we supposed to have everything we needed to understand the story by the end of this episode? I feel like we don’t.
Have you seen the other episodes?
Having enough to understand is not the same as actually understanding. I’m expecting at least one big ah-hah! moment in the final episode, when we realize that, to paraphrase Marty, one or more crucial details were right under our noses the whole time.
Yea I suppose so. His exact quote is:
“The show’s not trying to outsmart you. And really if you pay attention… if someone watches the first episode and really listens, it tells you 85 percent of the story of the first six episodes.”
It’s a great LA Confidential convention. Double bad guy, double climax – two leads despise each other but must work together and overcome their differences to catch the real bad guy. Double climax like that is so welcome, you get two stories for the prices of one.
Bonus points to Jackson for working an LA Confidential reference into the conversation. What a film! ;)
I want to take this opportunity, a few hours before episode 7 airs, to list my predictions so that in case I turn out right I can point back to this post and brag.
1) There will be no truly supernatural stuff. Everything that happens will be perfectly explainable and demons are not going to come bursting out of people or whatever. This show is very Twin Peaks-like, but not that much.
2) There will be no “Yellow King”. By which I mean like Point #1 there’s no mystical demon but also that there will be no one individual who is or pretends to be or dresses up like the Yellow King. The perpetrators will be a cult or clan of people, from various walks of life, who’s sole connection is through Tuttle’s church.
3) Some mystical stuff may be hinted at, or they may even allow the viewer to buy into it, but it will be through the lens of Cohle’s acid flashback visions. Cohle will be left unsure of what he saw and might even believe in it, but the audience will be able to recognize that it may just be hooey. It will ultimately be left up to the interpretation of the viewer however.
4) The killers are some sort of religious cult that Tuttle has setup and they believe themselves to be doing God’s work in some way. That’s why the victims are always low-life sorts of women that church going types would disapprove of. They’ll certainly believe in all of the Yellow King stuff, it will inform what they do and why they do it, but Tuttle will be the ringleader who created the cult and directs it.
5) Tuttle himself probably keeps his hands clean. He leads and encourages the group but doesn’t do the killing himself. He sees it all as part of his holy mission as a representative of God on Earth. This is why the group carries on in his absence, they know what they’re doing and why and the loss of Tuttle doesn’t stop them.
6) Marty and Rust are never complicit in the killings, at least not directly or with their knowledge. Even with their compromising hypocrisies, they both truly believe what is going on is evil.
7) Marty will shoot and kill Rust. Probably because he blames Rust for the breakup of his marriage and loss of his family. This will be the most tragic part of the show.
I still haven’t watched episode 7 yet, think I might wait till episode 8 airs so I can watch them back to back. But if you honestly ever thought there would actually be some kind of supernatural thing happening here, then I don’t think you’ve been paying any attention to this show. The only other prediction I would really take issue with is #6, cause I really don’t think there has been a chance that either Hart or Cohle have done any of the killings themselves since maybe episode 2 or 3. If one of them does happen to be involved, then I will be pretty pissed off with this show, because it’s just not a very believable explanation at this point and I think it would be lazy writing. I’d still like some plot twists, but I don’t see any smart way of making either of the two protagonists involved directly with the murders at this point. All of your other predictions seem pretty safe for the most part, although I don’t see Hart killing Cohle for breaking up the marriage at this point, it’s been a decade now and I think if Hart was going to kill Cohle for that, it would have happened many years before.
Great show. Good episode. Can’t wait to see what comes next.
The supporting characters are a bit two-dimensional, but only because Marty and Rusty suck all the oxygen out of the room. This show is ultimately about these two men and the lives they lead. And I appreciate that a whole lot better than the typical “and now we will dedicate an entire episode to a secondary character to fill air-time” device that creeps into most episodic shows.
I could care less about Marty’s wife outside of her being Marty’s wife and source of conflict. The show is not about her work or what she does. Likewise, the Not Quite Jumped Up Trailer Whore is just a plot device to get us from Point A to Point B and give Conflict C.
Elizabeth only mattered because Macho Man and Hulk Hogan were fighting over her. Nobody paid money to see Elizabeth.
Agree. This is a story about two people. And if Marty isn’t going to view his wife in three dimensions, why should we? I’m perfectly fine with the show keeping a narrow focus.
OOOH YEAH!
Hahahahahhahaha!
I agree. This show is not about Maggie. This show is not a world building show ala The Wire with a sprawling cast of characters. This show is about Hart and Cohle, which is precisely why the emphasis is on Cohle’s reaction and not on Maggie herself. What is interesting is how Hart and Cohle react to tropes of the genre.
it’s like we have gotten four main characters, 95 & 12 MM & WH, both are playing different characters, with a dose of 2002 supporting MM & WH to show how these men for to the characters they are playing in 2012, so plenty of character development for me, can’t wait for the last two episodes
I disagree, at least a little, that we don’t need Maggie to be more fleshed out.
To understand the relationship between Rust and Marty, you must understand why their partnership ended in 2002. And to do that, you need to understand why Maggie would use Rust so callously.
Maggie and Rust had a rapport prior to this episode. Having sex with him entirely as a means to an end –and immediately telling him that — was exceptionally cruel.
Marty deserves her revenge. But what did Rust ever do to her to deserve that?
Rust didn’t give her the answer she wanted when she was questioning him about Marty’s extracurricular activities. She dismissed him as being just like all the other cops.
Hey maybe at least some of us are annoyed at the inclusion of female functionaries. If you want a show “about two men” then by all means don’t fake that you’re interested in anything else and don’t include any other characters, especially not women, or I’m sorry, “plot devices”. While Nucky’s brother did a better job selling his scene than the first time we saw him, I don’t find that character necessary, nor do I find the interactions with their cop boss all that believable (and certainly uninteresting) but I also think in order to have protagonists, you have to have a setting for them to move around in, and generally, the world includes others than yourself. Anyway, I assign all of you women-dissers to watch Top of the Lake and The Lego Movie.
The second Marty got down with the hooker all I could think about was how when they met the first time Rust accused Marty of “putting a down payment” on her. Looks like he had the right of it after all.
Nice call!
But it’s nice to see that Marty and his wife both have good taste , because ( in the words of Heat’s Al Pacino) That former 14 year-old hooker has a GRREAT ASS!!!!!
I also thought about that as another example of Rust’s brilliance at reading people.
I think the critiscisms are fair about the supporting characters but when the entree is this good, who cares about the sides? Best show since BB went off the air and it’s not even close. At the risk of filling this comment section with possible season 2 pairings – how about Bryan Cranston and Micheal Chiklis? Televisions’ ultimate alpha males (RIP Mr. Gandolfini).
True Detective is a breath of fresh air but as much as I appreciate the greatness of breaking bad I still feel Sons of Anarchy is a bit better. Although I’m not as happy with the outcome of season 5 & 6 it’s non the less the best show on tv and than true detective is right behind it.
This is the first episode of True Detective I was disappointed in. I know Rust was drunk, but I thought he was too smart to fall for Maggie’s obvious gambit. Though maybe he did it as a way of blowing up his life, giving him a big, legit way of getting how. See, there’s a way to find a conspiracy in EVERYTHING.
Now, everyone who was betting that Preacher Theriot was the Yellow King is out of the betting pool.
Guy on lawn tractor at shut down school is the killer
There is no “killer.” The Yellow King is a role. How else would he be going from 1978-2012? Dude would get old. That’s just my theory.
So many viewers love lawnmower guy. I don’t get it. The Yellow King mows lawn by day? The best theory I heard was that he looked like the Green eared spaghetti guy but the catatonic girl in the asylum talking about the “man with the scars” kinda shot down that theory didn’t it. Why is lawn tractor guy a supervillan? Convince me!
Yeah Franks’s theory about their being multiple Yellow Kings seems reasonable. And I think its clear for sure now that the cult (or whatever) has lotsa members
I don’t think it’s about being smart and I think that he and Maggie have had a connection from day one that neither would ever call attention to. You can see it in Cohle’s face when he’s trying to resist at first. My reading on it anyway, curious to hear other’s thoughts.
The guy mowing the lawn DID have a scar on his face.
Do we know that lawnmower guy worked for the Parish? Has Rust pulled his file. Maybe he was out there being security for his worship house. Maybe someone inside the detective agency even tipped him off and he came over just to intercept Cohle.
George Remus does not kill women and childrens.
Correction, after seeing Mike’s picture. George Remus may.
I also think the “face” of the Yellow King is a mask. I noticed that Kelly, the catatonic girl, said “the giant with the scars.” Rust said, “where the scars on his face?” And she said, “HIS FACE!” Which btw is straight out of The King in Yellow. The Stranger wears a mask, and when Casilda asks him to take it off, he can’t because it’s his real face. So expect there to be a mask involved that somehow reflects someone’s true face.
OK, so I rewatched the whole scene with Rust/Maggie/Marty. At first, it seems like Rust really felt for her, that he did it out of some deeply held passion that he’d denied. But as soon as she told him that was going to use it to get rid of Marty, he got really upset and threw her out. Now, Rust shows up at the police station the next day… knowing that Marty would come at him. That blow out was what he needed to make a legit exit from the job.
Nice to know, though, that Rust gave Maggie her first good time in 17 years.
OK y’all nudged me a tiny bit towards lawnmower guy. His resemblance to the spaghetti monster is hard to argue. I guess I expected a little more vertical “spaghetti style” scaring. Also don’t see how he “intercepted” Rust. Marty banging on the horn did that. He just answered a few basic questions like a dim-witted blue collar guy who mows lawns.
I thought the groundskeeper theory was far-fetched (though possible) before tonight. Theriot said that janitorial duties were part and parcel of employment with the school. (That’s even how he stumbled upon those illicit photos.) So knowing that, there’s a good chance that the guy mowing the lawn wasn’t JUST a groundskeeper. In fact, he’s almost certainly not.
“Though maybe he did it as a way of blowing up his life, giving him a big, legit way of getting how”
Possibly. It certainly seemed like Maggie’s motivation. She wasn’t a “femme fatale” in that scene, she was working up the courage to sever herself from 14 years with Marty. What I don’t get is why the physical fight between them was never mentioned by the interrogators.
matyn, if the mower guy wasn’t there, Rust would have probably walked up to the building and looked through the windows. Lawnmower man stalled him. And Rust also got him to leave early. Teamwork
The fact that lawnmower guy is played by the same actor as George Remus makes me think it’s him. Not that he’s a big star, but he’s big enough that he’d be cast for more than a walk on.
A small “hole” with the lawnmower man clues:
My take away from the conversation with the girl in the hospital was that the scars were not on her assailant’s face. She wasn’t thinking about his face when she was thinking about the scars and only freaked out when MM reminded her to think about his face.
A point in favor: Don’t lawnmower riding people often wear large noise cancelling earmuffs that might look something like green ears?
Yeah the earmuffs are a good point. Heard that theory floated elsewhere. Guess with IMDB “clue” (a borderline spoiler) tractor guy has got to be involved. He can’t be to high up on the food chain though can he? Can’t see that dude bossing Tuttle around. I don’t think the “big people” (like Tuttle) do much janitorial work.
I live in New Orleans & one of my good friends is a PA here so a bit plugged into Hollywood South as they like to call it here. I guess scuttlebutt is that the whole shoot was somewhat of a nightmare & that Fukunaga was a pain to work with. Wouldn’t be surprised if they went with a different director next year or surprised if they kept him as well as its done. Because honestly, I watched this live and the only other current show I do that for is Game of Thrones. It’s reached a level of excellence for me that I can’t wait.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Fukanaga was difficult to work with, as you say. It seems to me like auteurist directors, of which Fukanaga appears to be one, are generally difficult personalities. You don’t pull off feats like the long take at the end of Episode 4 unless you have a very clear vision of how you want the scene to be depicted and are willing to pressure everyone to live up to the standard that you’ve set. As a viewer, I think that the results are spectacular, and I’ll be very sorry to see Fukanaga depart after this season (though I’m excited by the possibilities of who might succeed him). As a member of the production team, I can imagine how working with someone so unwilling to compromise any aspect of their creative vision could take it toll.
Interesting. He’s a damn good director. Work speaks for itself.
He has directed the hell out of the show, unless some sort of crime happened on set, I don’t care if the crew thinks he’s a dick. Give me a “difficult” director with a brilliant vision over a workman, crew’s best friend guy every day.
Everyone is a pain in the ass to work for for someone, usually the deadbeats who don’t want to do anything other than show up for a paycheck. Maybe Fukanaga is hard to work for, maybe he just knows what he wants and won’t settle for second-best. This is one of the most visually specific and exacting TV series I’ve seen in years. Of course this would be hard to shoot.
Who really gives a shit if the show looks this good, and plays this well? If he’s a dictator on set then what he’s doing is great as far as I care. I doubt HBO cares either as long as the show is this successful.
I’d imagine that any director attempting to film eight consecutive hours of TV would be difficult. Typically, a weekly TV production has AT LEAST three directors in rotation – one in pre-pro; one shooting; and one working on edit/post. An “artful” show like Breaking Bad may not have repeated a director all season.
This may not even have been been tried before.
To contradict my own theory, Clarke Peters is a bigger name than “the guy who plays Remus,” and I”m almost positive that we’re not going to see him again.
Excellent point DB. And this situation is exceedingly rare: one director and writer for an 8-hour TV series is a huge task.
Plus this show has more aerial shots (incredible ones) than almost any other show I can remember.
Paul Ben-Victor will always be Steve Richards to me!
Steven Ronald Richards as I recall. Thanks for the reminder.
Absolutely. I said the same thing. Best show ever.
What did we think about Ben-Victor’s “nawlins” accent? It sounded alright to me but it just looked so strange coming out of his mouth, he just has too much of a New York-vibe to me.
Ha! Agreed on both counts. I thought the same thing. It was definitely passable had you never heard him speak.
I agree this episode wasn’t as great as previous ones but I still was more on edge with this than with most anything else on tv right now.
I mean you’re right that the scenes with Rust and Marty were probably the two best, but I also really liked the scene where Rust met with the tortured girl, where he met that minister and of course, when the great Shea Whigam came back.
I will admit though that I’m not very fond of Marty’s infidelity subplot, I mean it’s not like we haven’t already seen that 100 times before in other shows. But there were enough good scenes to still make this a worthwhile episode. And I can’t wait to see what Mr. Pizzolato and Mr. Fukunaga give us in these last two episodes. And definitely for next season (assuming Fukunaga comes back, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it). Till next time.
Did anyone spot the book that the girl was reading in the Institution? This show is dropping Lost-ian clues through its literature, so I gotta imagine it was something.
Read a really interesting interview with Pizzolatto this week where he said he went into it thinking it might be his only show on TV. It totally feel like someone who really ingested all the shows that Alan wrote about in his book and is now taking his own shot at it – this show is a descendant of Lost through its mysticism, Sopranos and BB’s mix of family and work, and The Wire’s intense look at Policework. And no matter how this cycle ends, there’s no way it isn’t right up alongside there alongside all the giants that came before it.
The book’s title looked like either “The Pioneer” or “The Power.” The way it was shown during Rust’s walk to see the catatonic girl suggests it had symbolic importance.
Found it! It’s called “The Pioneer: African Adventure of Benedict Falda” by Gabriele Soldati. It’s a history of the Catholic Church in Africa. So maybe a hint at some kind of African cult in which the Tuttle church is involved?
Did they have flip phones with cameras and the ability to send pictures in 2002? I had a crappy Nokia with the snake game on it.
LOVED when Rust suggested that the woman kill herself. I wonder if we’ll find out whether she took his advice.
Yeah, definitely. That’s only 5 years before the first iphone and 2 before the RAZR.
I had a flip-phone with camera in 2002.
Was Hart’s family watching The Simple Life as he was eating dinner? That’s what I assumed based on his describing it as “dumb blondes in cracker country,” but I don’t think that was on in 2002.
I assumed that as we’ll, but looked it up and “The Simple Life” didn’t air until Dec ’03. I’ll be kind of disappointed if they bungled that.
that is what I thought.
Aren’t we all just a little curious about Rust telling the child killer mom to kill herself!! After the guy killed himself last week in the jail cell after a phone call (could it have been Rust). They don’t seem to show things just for fun and that case was unrelated, just important (supposedly) because it was their last case. But I think it was more than just that.
No mention of the young girl that was rescued from reggie ledoux’s hide out? When rust questioned her that was one of the creepier t.v. moments. Great moment.
“Ive never seen a Diamond in the flesh” ….
Yes, very creepy. When Rust asked her who else was there, she was staring at him as if to say “Are you kidding me? It was you!” But then, no, I guess not.
Damn, can this series get any better? The acting so far is just about the best I have ever witnessed from a series and the story just get more and more intense with each episode and this latest one is pure excelente, blown away here…
No.. let Ian McShane and W. Earl Brown be the True Detective’s for next season.
WHY OH WHY hasn’t Ian McShane caught another TV show? He was so great as Evil Santa on American Horror Story. If he were in next season’s True Detective I might expire from joy.
Only if he somehow reprised his awesome character from 44 Inch Chest.
I like to think that Harrelson used his influence as one of the executive producers to make sure that there were at least two scenes of him having sex with two different gorgeous women.
HBO Exec: “Sorry, Woody, but we already gave the part of Rust to McConaughey.”
Woody: “Well then I just don’t know…”
HBO Exec: “But if you stay on, you’ll be in sex scenes with Alexandra Daddario, Michelle Monaghan AND this other young girl.”
Woody: “Goddamn I love HBO.”
3 different gorgeous women, you are forgetting his wife.
The sex scenes with his wife haven’t been nearly as gratuitous as the ones with his mistresses.
Because you believe acting while having simulated sex scenes involving nudity with a virtual stranger in front of dozens of people watching while doing their mundane jobs is actually an exciting task – as opposed to the awkward and often embarrassing job it actually is?
@Madmeme
I am going to respond to you twice because my response really depends on whether or not you yourself are an actor.
1st Response: Madmeme is an actor
Just because you find it uncomfortable does not mean that everyone will. But more importantly, Harrelson has been acting a lot longer than you have and he has done sex scenes before. I’m sure he knows how to behave and how to make the woman feel more comfortable. That said, unless he is gay or doesn’t find these particular women attractive for some reason, there is absolutely no way that a part of him isn’t enjoying himself. The same may even be true of the women. You can be nervous, awkward, and even embarrassed at the same time as being aroused.
2nd Response: Madmeme is not an actor.
First of all, chances are the actors are not strangers. This series was most likely filmed all at once and I’m guessing that the sex scenes are scheduled later for the exact reason you listed. Second of all, I’m not sure why you think Harrelson would be embarrassed to be doing it in front of other people. He wasn’t actually nude or exposed like the women were. And I know for a fact that when sex scenes are filmed, the crew is limited to as few people as possible for this exact reason. Third of all, this entire comment was a harmless joke that you had to crap all over for no reason, so well done spoilsport.
@Greg Rubinstein
I agree with most of your response to @Madmeme but there was one element with which I have to disagree. As someone who has a good deal of experience behind the camera in both below and above the line positions, I can tell you that, in my experience, most sex scenes in films are shot very early in the production. There are two reasons for this and both have to do with risk aversion:
1) There’s less risk of the actors finding that they really dislike each other before shooting the scene. While you miss out on the chance of the opposite occurring, it’s easier for an actor to pretend they like someone they don’t know then someone they actively dislike. Obviously with a pro like Harrelson that wouldn’t be a problem, but with someone relatively untested like Lili Simmons (Beth) there is some risk there.
2) SAG allows actors to opt out of nudity and sex scenes at any time, even if they’ve signed a contract and nudity waiver. I agree with that rule as a protection to actors, but it certainly can add quite a bit of anxiety if you’re the producer on a film. Every producer (and the AD, who is the person making the shooting schedule) has heard horror stories of actors who have shot for days, even weeks, and then refused to do their nude scene. When that happens, you’re fucked. It’s too expensive to fire them and reshoot all of their scenes. You’re forced to either cut the scene, radically change the shot list to eliminate nudity (and any other simulated sex acts to which the actor nows objects), or hire a body double (which also usually requires huge changes to how you wanted to film the scene since now you have to hide the fact that you’re using a double). As a result, no one shoots sex scenes more than a week or so into an actor’s schedule.
Okay. That makes sense. Fair enough.
@VODKATONIC
You probably haven’t seen Banshee but if you did you would know Lili Simmons is definitely not a newbee when it comes to nude scenes.
I think my favorite thing about this episode is that it set right what I worried could go wrong last week. I’ve loved every episode thus far, but after last week’s conclusion, there was a part of me that worried that the last 3 episodes would be full of crazy conspiracy theories and Yellow King references. Instead we got an episode that focused on the flaws of the two men that make this show great.
I had worried that we had been to focused on what Marty’s faults and too busy idolizing the bad assery of Cohle. And this week we get to see the hubris that brought down the support system that he had built up for 7 years. I rewatched the pilot today and it made it all the more clear how above everybody Cohle thinks he is. Even in the moment after he and Maggie have sex, his reaction isn’t, “What have we done?” it’s “What have you done?” I’m curious even if 2012 Rust would still blame Marty for letting his marriage get to that point.
I know Michelle Monaghan hasn’t had ton to do thus far, but I still feel she’s given a notable performance in the episodes prior to this one. While I will admit that most other women the show serve fairly disposable roles, I think Maggie has been characterized and played well enough (particularly through her interactions with Cohle) that I bought everything that happened tonight.
Excited to see how the show works without the flashbacks though curious to see if we’ll still see some of 02-12 Cohle/Marty.
honesty, when a beautiful comes to your apartment and seduces you, the day you get fired from your job, it’s really not *that* much your fault. I don’t know how many men would turn down Maggie in that situation, even if she was the wife of your dipshit philandering partner.
He wasn’t angry that they had sex, he was angry when she told him that she was going to use it to hurt Marty—that she had only come over to use him.
And honestly, I *do* blame Marty. Is everyone else supposed to respect his marriage (and his old school ownership of his wife) except him?
The only bad thing Maggie did was turn Cohle into collateral damage. And the only reason she did it is because she thought that there was no other way that Marty would leave her alone. The show has hammered home again and again, Marty’s a possessive psycho.
And yeah, Rust is culpable to some extent, he could have stopped. But really, what would you have done in that situation? I’m certainly no hero. And again, he was angry because he felt betrayed by Maggie: not because she seduced him, but because it was to use him.
Rust wasn’t fired from his job at that point. He was serving a suspension.
I think you’re letting Rust off the hook too easy for sexing Maggie. He and Marty had been partners for seven years and were close enough to have conspired together to cover up Marty murdering their most famous arrest. Marty saved Rust’s life in that Beaumont housing project.
A lot of men would resist being seduced by the wife of their longtime work partner. That’s an enormous personal betrayal. Rust, who was judgmental towards Marty over his philandering in 1995, shattered his own personal integrity there.
I thought it was cool that Maggie is the one person who could manipulate Rust… even if it was just for a moment. She has had a very notable dynamic with him from the beginning (1995) and I think there was always a mutual attraction there.
Really nice comments Velocity, Rcade, Matty – especially pointing out Cohle’s “What have you done?” framing device – that what he spends so much of the show doing – supposedly “telling it like it is,” wheeling out his theory-facts on history and the universe, but here we are given the opportunity to read him NOT as some kind of badass righteous cynical mystic because he’s not holding court and we get to watch him not live out what he says (which is hard to recognize when he’s delivering a monologue). I appreciate that the show says, hey, you can like this guy who’s not a perfect guy but you must acknowledge that he is not perfect. Like actually try to understand that this big schism in his life is about a series of decisions that he made poorly. (Like actually sleeping with him like I might want to do wouldn’t be anywhere near seven minutes in heaven apparently.)
I have to admit I’ve thought about the lawn tractor dude being involved somehow since he was played by the dude who plays Remus in Boardwalk Empire but I don’t know how satisfying that would be…well so far the journey has been great. Two more weeks!
Please guys, who was the old grey haired Gentleman sitting on the couch in the captains office? He is the same prick officer in the dark blue suit 17 years ago who escorting Tuttle around. He seems like a coordinator of some kind. Whats the actors name?
His name is Don Yesso and his character is Cmdr Speece. I’ve had one eye on him too.
Yeah that guy is in on it. Vondos I don’t think so.
Leroy means The King in French. Weird? New Police Captain Leroy Salter.
It was only 7 years at that point
Subdued episode that I felt was necessary to set us up for the final 2. I’m smitten with Rusty, he’s so great. Even after the dustup with Marty and ending his career/partnership he says “nice cross.”
Did anyone else see Ja’mie sitting in the chair reading a book next to the girl Rusty went to visit?
Who is the girl Ja’Mie in the institution? Has she been on prior episodes?
She was supposed to be the little girl they rescued from the meth cook site in the previous episode.
I have to say, Marty is one crap-ass poor excuse for a detective (not to mention humanoid). What has he actually contributed? I think his new girlfriend is also having naked sex over on “Banshee.” I never forget a, um, face. Michelle Monaghan looked pretty hot here to me, too.
I have to judge the success of this episode based on whether it makes me want to see what happens next. It does, dammit, pretty big time. But I’m thinking that it’s too late to introduce the guilty party as a new character at this stage, and no one we’ve already seen really stands out as the one, so I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if the whole case goes unsolved. Prepare to live with that.
I am super scared that Rust dies.
@Twinkle556: Yeah, Rust has become almost the only sympathetic character after all, hasn’t he. I wouldn’t be happy to see anything bad happen to him (anything worse, rather).
Marty is not a stellar detective, but the show seems to be making the point that most police detectives aren’t exceptional either. Other than Rust, no one has apparently investigated these crimes adequately in any of the three timelines.
Me, too. First, Rust’s comment in ep one about meditating on the idea of someone allowing himself to be crucified, and then his “Maybe next time,” to his 1995 CO asking why he didn’t get shot in the fake shoot-out in ep five. Also, knowing these guys won’t be back for a season two. I really like Cohle. Even though he and Marty won’t be back next season, I’d like to think of them as still alive at the end of this one. Even a fictional death seems so final.
If Rust dies, he’s going to have a slight smile on his face to show that in his last final moment he welcomed it.
This mask though! Yikes
Heres the unnerving thing about this episode; Everyone from mothers (who end up killing their babies to Maggie, the one person on the show that represented the idea of a good, safe , and righteous world ended up on the dark side of he ledger sheet. Which fits in with Choles line of “fuck this world” as he quits. Is there any light left in this world at the end of the final episode is what I’m wondering
The world of the show is hell on Earth. Even the relative peace of domestic life for Marty is filled with disturbing episodes (the daughter’s drawings, the daughters “playing” a homicide scene, the older daughter rebelling against her parents). Every single scene either carries the shadow of these murders or carries the weight of a place that has already died and is in decay (early on Rust notes this town “feels like it died” long ago).
Well it certainly likes having a world where white men are the only ones we need to “care about,” and women are either mistresses or “plot devices” or the representations of scariness: the Munchhausen’s woman (wow, we really must be in the fumes of the 90’s for that old chestnut to show up), the screaming psychotic, the scheming wife.
“Ben-Victor joins Michael Potts and Clarke Peters as “Wire” alums popping by this show”
Speaking of Clarke Peters, did they really just hire him for that single scene? I know he’s not exactly an A-lister, but you’d think his status as an HBO All Star would make him a bit too big to be hired as a day player.
Traditionally, the best way to spot the killer in a film or TV show is to look for the seemingly overqualified actor, so that’s a possibility. But his character is so minor that it would probably feel cheap like, “Hey, remember that one guy who had a minute of screentime in the premiere. He’s the killer. Gotcha!”
Alynch, speaking of Clarke, is it possible the elderly black woman in the previews is his “old aunty” mentioned in his scene, the one who told him about the devil nets?
Clarke Peters didn’t seem very sinister. This is the theory and I guess the spaghetti monster mugshot gives credence to the idea that the Yellow King spends his free time mowing lawns outside old abandoned schools that were long ago used to recruit victims.
Betcha Clarke Peters was nearby cause of Treme overlap and knows/is a pal of someone from this show and it just worked out that he could do a wee part cause of luck.
Love love love true detective !!! Soo good !!
Does anyone else think Marty beating the shit out of the 2 kids who were wearing the I believe Satan shirt and black stars shirt also i am not sure if everyone watched the next episode teaser. I usually do not but I was browsing the internet for connections from this episode, Rust has Marty in what looks like his storage unit. I originally always thought Marty was apart of the murders somehow. But after this episode and the teaser I think Rust shows Marty pictures of his daughter that is somehow related to the case and they are going to investigate further together (2012 Marty and Rust).
I def noticed the satanic imagery on the stat rape boys shirt. It is pretty clear at this point that Marty & Rust have really not been in touch for the past 10 years. Rust proving a tie-in between the whole Yellow King thing and Marty’s daughter sure would suck Marty right back in.
If you read the synopsis for the next episode they both investigate a lose end they missed. Very well could happen.
JUST REALISED! What if the two punk kids are the ones that lure the dead girls in! Hart’s daughter could’ve been the next victim!
Mind blown!
One of the kids was wearing a Pantera, Far Beyond Driven era shirt, not satanic, just plain badass.
I’m not saying Pantera is satanic. I’m talking about what’s on the shirts related to the show. I realise what shirts they are, I myself like Pantera.
You can use certain things that are not intended to be what people use them them for take the swastika for example.
I also think it is not Marty because Rust reads people to well especially Marty. He is to smart and to obsessed with the case to leave that stone uncovered.
When exactly is the 2012 Marty/Rust meet up happening? Is it after both have talked to the modern detectives? The fact that Marty still seems angry with Rust in the car (…whatever he does with his gun) but doesn’t show any resentment to Rust in the interview with the detectives makes me think it is between the interviews with Rust and Marty. Maybe the same day as the Rust interview. I think he’s wearing the same shirt.
I actual think you may be right. But in have a feeling the clothes don’t matter. He has the same truck but beat up, can’t buy Martys beer, very well could just be wearing same clothes multiple days. It maybe that he has been watching Marty and tails him after he leaves the interview.
Actually, never mind. I went back and looked in to it, and Marty is wearing the same shirt/tie from his interview with the modern detectives, so it’s got to be that day, right? It’s weird though that his attitude towards Rust seems different from his interview.
Plus it cuts directly from Marty exiting the interview to Cohle honking at him. Same day. I think Marty is torn between allegiance to Rust (they’re still both covering on Reggie LeDoux) and suspicion (raised by the black detectives) and anger (for banging Maggie).
It actually cuts from Maggie’s interview to the car scene – but your main points are still valid.
Still cant believe no cop in ten years has pulled over Rust and his broken tail light
The attitude toward Rust seems different from MOST of his interview, which took place before the detectives laid out their case against Rust. Plus it’s not strange at all that he could say all those nice things about Rust to others but then shift a little when he’s actually face to face with the guy for the first time in 10 years.
MARC – I think you’re right. That makes perfect sense.
JBUDDYWALKER No it really does cut directly from Marty’s interview exit to the honking. Watch Marty’s exit again. You don’t actually see the truck or Rust but Marty is driving and you hear the honking. Then it picks the scene again up later.
I could be wrong but the implication for me is that Rust hasn’t been driving that truck much. He didn’t even have a drivers license from 2002 to 2010. Hence the tail light, still broken. Next week we might find out WTF he has been doing for those off the grid years…
If you watch the first episode, you’ll see that their interviews were actually on two different days. One was on April 26th and I believe the other one was on May 1st.
I was gonna lead in with “Looks like Marty made good on his down payment” but somebody beat me to it.
Great episode as always. Yeah maybe not the best in the series but its just nitpicks. This show is so damn good.
Two questions:
1. Shea Whighams preacher character…what was the name of the obscure book he said he knocked over? In this show it has to be relevant.
2. Who was Marty talking about with Tuttle, the guy that he mentions had some unfortunate accident or something? Austin Ferrar? Have we seen him? I wasn’t clear what they were referring too.
Also, btw some great acting between Cohle and Tuttle during that meeting. Loved how you could tell they were both f#@^ing with each other.
it was a book by “Telios DeLorca” – which, I looked up, but could not find anything. Maybe I am spelling it wrong?
I believe that Ferrar was the guy that Shea Whighams preacher character reported the pictures to.
Maybe this episode wasn’t quite at the level of the last two but it was filled with amazing scenes. 1) Crazy Mom’s confession 2) Type this up for me 3) Preacher interview 4) Catatonic girl interview (v creepy) 5) Tuttle interview (sublime) 6) Maggie visits Rust 7) Brawl. With that many great scenes and the framing for the conclusion you got to be a TV critic to complain.
Another great episode, but it’s disappointing that Rust and Marty broke up because of the wife…
I said to my husband earlier in the day — man, I hope they don’t use the woman-breaks-up-the-band cliché. Maybe it would’ve felt less cliché if Maggie was more three-dimensional, like Alan said. No diss on the actor, though, who killed those interview room scenes.
Yes, she was good. She didn’t seem that aged to me in the interviews…she even looked 1995ish
But because the police detective genre has produced so many shows movies and TV, we are going to see things that we expect. Plot is not the reason this show is so good. I personally don’t care who the killer(s) are as much as the characters and portrayals of Rust and Marty, the philosophy of Rust, the amazing direction and cinematography, the amazing atmosphere, a whole bunch of reasons other than story.
may I just say, I find Michelle Monaghan very attractive
We’ve seen a lot of those tropes already — the partners that don’t get along, going “off book” to solve a case, cop doing something seriously not okay (executing a handcuffed prisoner) and his partner helping him cover it up, etc. But it never felt like they were checking off a list precisely because, as you say, the portrayals of Rust and Marty and everything else. This one thing just stuck out to me because Maggie doesn’t have the benefit of that. And even though she’s painted in broad strokes, we all get the characters desire to lash out at Marty in the worst way possible. What I did’t get was her willingness to let her friend Rust be collateral damage.
There’s a moment before she leaves Cohle’s place where I couldn’t make out what she was saying to him. I thought she might’ve been trying to tell him that it wasn’t all about getting back at Marty, in which case I would’ve been willing to fanwank it away (partial motivation being she also felt the connection Rust obviously felt, or something). But I watched it again with closed captioning, and what she was actually saying was “I’m sorry, but thank you.” WTF?
It’s still my favorite show currently, and possibly ever (depending how well the last two eps go).
So many “Golden Age” shows had lousy last episodes(or seasons)Lost, Battlestar, Sopranos, etc., that I don’t expect much, but I’m still hoping Detectives can stick the landing…
@Franetic – I think the implication in the scene is that Maggie uses their mutual feelings to manipulate Rust into the situation. It’s telling that she can’t do it with a stranger at the bar, she still needs whatever emotional connection she has with Rust. Rust, for his part, is at first fooled into thinking that’s all it is.
On her way out, she apologizes for using him and thanks him because she knows that she’s sacrificing his partnership with Marty to end her own.
@Ponce: I’ve got my fingers crossed. Here’s hopin’.
@Ben: I see how you got that, but I read the scene a little differently. It seemed like Maggie was stressing it had to be Rust and not just some stranger in a bar in order to put the final nail in her marriage’s coffin. I don’t buy that, but I think that’s what she was saying.
Whatever her reasons for choosing Rust, though, it still doesn’t play right to me that she would do something so heartless as to set up her stumbling drunk friend to blow up his life. From what little we were given of her character prior to the act, she just never struck me as one who would do something like that. Lash out at Marty, sure — but I didn’t think she’d stomp all over her friend to do it. Now, the version of Maggie we see in the interview room in 2012? Maybe. But that’s her after the fact, not before.
There was already a pretty serious rift forming between Rust and Marty (Type this up for me) before Maggie blew it up. Rust even quit the job before Maggie made her play. Personally for all the bawling about one dimensional female characters I thought Maggie showed a lot of strength and depth in this episode. She is the only one who (as far as we know) has ever successfully manipulated Rust. Her insights in 2012 about Marty and Rust (Marty never knew what he wanted so he couldn’t be happy – Rust at least knew who he was) were totally on point. She manages to lie to the black detectives while telling larger truths about Marty and Rust in impressive fashion.
Here is a question. Why does she feel the need to lie about hooking up with Rust? She certainly didn’t do anything illegal.
Rust hadn’t quit at that point — he’d been suspended. He quit after the brawl with Marty in the parking lot. And yes, there was a serious rift growing between the two, so I don’t know why they didn’t go with that instead of throwing this into the mix with what seems to me a lack of a proper foundation for it, Maggie’s character-wise. Strength and depth were hinted at before in broad strokes, I thought, but not so much this capacity for callous disregard for Rust.
“Here is a question….” That sounds rhetorical. Please share what you think the answer is. Personally, I think it was because it was none of the detectives’ damn business.
Yes, she didn’t think very highly of detectives. What was the crack she made to them about dumb men trying to formulate complicated questions?
It was her best line thus far, but I unfortunately don’t remember it verbatim. Something like having had to navigate around crude men who thought they were being clever, back when she was a cop’s wife.
Right… suspended. I stand corrected. And the hook up w Rust It being none of the black detectives business is a solid explanation. I don’t think her “callous disregard for Rust” was problematic. First, she clearly did feel lousy about it. Second, Rust gave fed her the man and woman thing isn’t supposed to work, its only about babies line years ago. He broke things off with her friend for reasons we don’t know (yet, at least). Seems to me she has always had a mix of respect and disdain for Rust who seems to fit her definition of one of the “crude men who thought they were clever” whom she exhausted herself navigating.
Well, I did find it problematic. Just showing her feel bad about it didn’t really work for me. I prefer a bit more to make such a pivotal plot point feel organic.
I also took her disdain more for Rust’s explaining away Marty’s infidelity, and not so much for Rust himself. I thought the look on her face when he left her at the table in that one scene showed she regretted, basically, taking out her anger at Marty on Rust with that comment, “You must’ve been a wonderful husband,” or something along those lines. Especially since she knew why Rust’s marriage had broken up. And she clearly tells the detectives that she knew Rust as “a good man” — a phrase she seemed to like using to disparage her ex-husband (as in, you used to be a good man).
I see your points. They are all good ones. Maggie is clearly drawn to Rust, all along, on some level. She thinks of him as good man and respects his understanding of himself. And she def used him big time.
Why, Maggie? Whyyyy??? Ugh.
Anyway. I see your points (and everyone else’s), too. We just read things differently, I guess.
I’m just confused, but I consider confusion to be the key element of great TV.
To be fair to Marty…it would be hard for any man to resist Alexandra Daddario and Lili Simmons.
I’m so glad criticism over a show, on a TV blog for said criticism, gets characterized as “bawling.” While it’s true that Maggie’s insightfulness – knowing what would hurt Hart and how exactly it had to be to get rid of him – is impressive, it’s simultaneously gross that that’s her big character moment, being a complete cliche of “femme fatale” or whatever.
Hope Maggie kept Ruste’s baby!
Haha NO KIDDING I’m waiting for that. Then we’ll officially know this is a macho soap opera.
Did anyone catch that Rust was looking at the solarium of the school when he walked in…..it had cane poles up in it like some kind start of a woven crown…..also when he questioned the Deacon the Deacon was drinking from a John Deere mug (yellow symbol and stagg horns)…..and the last thing was after the fight outside the station while they were talking inside did anyone notice the all the boxing photos framing the scene after the fight…….
Not only that but I swear the mug Nucky’s brother the tent preacher is drinking from also had a John Deere logo on the bottom of it. You only see it for a split second when he is talking to Rust but I swear it’s there.
I’m not sure a TV show has an extra responsibility to build a world more than any other medium of narrative fiction. In books, we can get a first narration and a few characters can be flat. A movie has two hours to tell the us the main story, usually involving a few characters at best. I maintain that if the show was about a marriage more than it was about the psychology of these two men, then Maggie as written would be problematic. But we only have eight episodes and we can’t linger on the day to day home lives of this couple and this woman when that’s not what the show is about. It’s about what is about, nothing more, nothing less. Maggie being the scorned wife is to delineate how low Marty’s gotten, his own demons, and a contrast with very troubled Rust, who does not lie, who does have integrity, until he sleeps with his partner’s wife and then feels terrible about it. But all of is Marty’s fault. The show is a character study of these two men, not an immersive look at a lot of people.
Except we did linger, overlong for how much of a non-character Maggie was, on the marriage. We’ve dealt endlessly with Hart’s infidelity, which is also boring, and yet no-one complains about that hardly, I guess because it arrives with a lot of gratuitous female body parts. If you say hey, a novel doesn’t have to world build, neither does a show, I say, hey, porn provides breasts so this show doesn’t have to. I’d like a story, and I’d like it to be as rich as possible. No-one is sayin this show has to be about marriage, I certainly don’t want it to be, not as this marriage has been written. But since it hinges a MAJOR plot point on the actions of these two men in conjunction with this one women, it might be nice if she were given even half the importance in personality as the nearly full or more share she’s given of the plot/blame.
Except by having sex with Maggie
Rust now is in the same category as Marty. I thought one of the most powerful scenes was the one with Maggie waiting at home in the dining room to confront Marty.
Well, that’s only true if you believe all that moralizing to begin with.
Ben-Victor was on The Shield too. He kind of appeared on the ultimate trilogy of anti-cop shows.
Tell me again why Marty shot Ledoux in the head?
Because of the abused kids he saw. He sees himself as a protector of children, including his own daughters. That’s why he violently beats up her lovers. But that doesn’t extend to other daughters he meets on cases like the young girl prostitute who grew up to sleep with him. When it comes to his own libido, that protection goes out the window.
I think the dead boy was more than Marty could take.
Because he didn’t want Rust to be able to talk to him. Marty also wanted to turn back multiple times on the way to the house. Just a maybe
No mention of Glenn Fleshler from Boardwalk Empire at the end of the article? Especially considering he’s probably going to be revealed as the 3rd man? Giant, scars, looks exactly like the drawing, the show glossed over his scene to not give it away, etc.
Hell, apparently it actually worked considering you don’t even remember Remus was on the show.
He’s also shows up on IMDB for the last two episodes.
Check earlier in thread, Remus believes you missed something.
I also dislike criticism of episodes that is called “place holder” as if an episode needed a shocking twist or a brutal act of violence or an incredible tracking shot to be good. As TV is more about characters than plot, good TV at least, an episode about characters that didn’t advance the plot is fine if the character work is strong. As it was here. We knew what was coming but the execution is what mattered not the expectations. I sometimes think people are too plot based. Which is fine, but I like Roger Ebert’s maxim of a movie not being about what it’s about but how it’s about it.
I couldn’t agree with you more on this point. I thought this was one of the best episodes to date. It was so great, partly because i wasn’t constantly trying to piece together plot points etc., it was just great story telling and acting.
I really still cant believe, that since I saw him in “Failure to Launch” that Matthew would grow into this unbelievable actor we’ve seen in the past year.
#mcconaissance
From the moment, Rust decided to stay for dinner with Marty and family — and really stay — it was obvious that he would be hooking up with Maggie. I don’t find her to be all the cliched really. She’s a pretty crafty person and ends up more scorning than scorned.
I, for one, am disgusted with Maggie’s betrayal of Rust. I thought she really cared about him, but completely exploited him. Talk about a Medea. . .
In my view she did really care about him. But in the end she cared about her own emotional health more. She was obviously very upset by what she’d done, but she saw it as her only way out. Pretty standard human failing.
If Rust had told Maggie the truth about whether or not he know of Hart’s infidelity, then I got the impression that things might have played out differently.
I am more disgusted with Rusts behavior. He placed himself in the same category as Marty. Isn’t it interesting that the woman always gets the blame in these situations? Rust betrayed Marty. And he is mad at himself more than at Maggie, I believe. He betrayed his own principles.
@DWOLFF: Premeditation and intent. That’s the difference between Cohle’s betrayal of Marty and Maggie’s betrayal of Rust. Maybe that distinction doesn’t mean anything to you in judging these characters (or acts by characters forced on them by their writer, dammit), but it does to me.
It never even entered my mind that Rust or Marty might die, but as much as I loved Rust pulling Marty over on the highway, at that second I thought, “Shit, one of them isn’t making it out of this alive.” Little depressed there are only two episodes remaining.
Talk about cliches -Up until thus point I was holding out hope that big bad wasn’t going to be the very obvious evil Christian but note so much now. The only thing I keep coming back to though us what Marty said to Russ the very first episode. If you jump yo conclusions you will always prove yourself right, Russ came to a conclusion at that very first crime scene and he hasn’t waiverd in 15 years.
Yet in 2012 the detectives are doing the same thing. They have all but decided that Rust is involved, and has just been covering it up all these years.
Anyone remember the scene in which Marty calls his daughters to dinner and discovers they have dolls arranged in what looks to be a sex act being watched by a group of people? One of the characters watching had “yellow” hair. Where would these kids have seen this? Maggie’s dad??
Agreed this was a “bridge” episode to move the plot along. No matter, the core of this show is about these two men and that part has been superb television.
So, having an obligatory plot-device driven ep didn’t bug me except for a couple of things.
One – Rust is so shut down emotionally I found it hard to believe he would have sex with his partner’s wife. It has been an understated thing that Rust is attracted to Maggie but he is so removed from emotional connections that even if he was having a bad time (being kicked off the force) this just doesn’t seem in character for me. And, for Maggie to do this to him was a little more than I could believe. Sure she wants to end her marriage but to hurt Rust in all of this seems far fetched and really heartless. And, her character hasn’t seemed that way. If they played the scene differently and she was genuinely seeking comfort from him – then I would have bought it.
Two – at this point I am tired of seeing Marty only react to emotional things in a violent way. I get that these things would push his buttons but beating those kids so badly bugged me.
It has been clear to me that his daughter or both other have been abused some way and the video in the preview for the next ep seems like Rust has discovered this. I believe this would be one of the only compelling reasons for Marty to get back on the investigation with Rust. I just hope we see Marty deal with this in a little less violent and more enlightened way. But I’m not holding my breath.
Ellen, I agree about the character shift for Maggie, starting when she went into a bar in a red dress and let the first fool at the bar buy her a dirty martini. Second most (in chronological order) was her saying to Rust (and us) that she couldn’t go through with it.
What sort of worked was that she wanted to get back at her husband with his partner, who she was attracted to the first time they met, assuming of course that after dealing with Marty and his infidelities for so long this was the only way she could get his attention.
I agree with you that it didn’t really work as story. What DID and what adds to what you aptly call superb television is how she shows up with a bottle of wine, adding to the various bottles in various stages of use, and what seems to catch Rust’s attention as much as anything at first, and then the shot of them facing us, him from behind… the look in both of their eyes, dead, the shot held for uncomfortably long, any possible connection between them long gone, nothing there but a further slide down the slope.
Am I the only one who thought that Beth’s reappearance might not have been entirely a coincidence? On further reflection I’m almost sure it must have been. Their meeting was too random to have been anything else. But between her having worked at the brothel where Dora Lange worked before she died, and the devil figurine that Mary spotted just after they finished their business (which probably just represented his own guilt at the sin he’d just committed) the first time, I had this uneasy feeling that Beth was something more than just another young, pretty way for Marty to assuage his insecurities about his own masculinity.
I feel the same way Matt. Not sure how the “T-Mobile hookup” would actually work in a real conspiracy theory… but it’s an odd coincidence that can’t just be saving money on actors…
The Beth appearance is the vehicle used simply to be the catalyst for Maggie’s betrayal of Rust…..Marty had been ok in the marriage for a while but what Marty gets from Beth is what he doesnt get at home….adulation from his daughters and the “before the girls came”sex that Marty had been getting all along….and the reason she decides the screw over Rust is because of what Marty said to her when he came to the hospital drunk and at her parents house…he wasn’t going to leave her alone despite her not wanting him no more….and Marty is all about appearances so if Marty had to deal with his wife having sex with perceived weirdo at work which he most defintely wouldnt be able to handle his co-workers knowing about and talking about….that is why Maggie says to Rust that Marty wouldnt stay if he know she had sex with Rust…its funny in that she could have lied and she had sex with Rust but the two minute act of sex was necessary for her to end her 17 year commitment to their marriage and to give Marty a taste of his own medicine….and all initiated by the simple act of doing something out of his character….washing his clothes after the deed….and the irony is she is a better detective in the marriage and Marty should better at hiding the clues to his crimes of infidelity…..
I think the idea that Beth may be more than just coincidence is worth considering. Besides the obvious devil figurine there are a few other things. 1) She hits Marty with some “flat circle” type theology that she says she has “learned” when she is seducing him (We don’t have flaws… we are as god made us. He doesn’t see us that way). 2) She references a bad situation she had as a young girl (before the bunny ranch) that the ranch madam also brought up back in ’95. 3) She has some pretty disturbing photos in her bedroom: nothing but photos of girls, many slightly creepy face only cutouts, one girl bound and gagged and another girl being strangled. 4) She is pushing Marty not only towards adultery but towards sodomy (which may have been successful – this is left unclear). She also begs him to visit “just one more time” in a kind of creepy way. I am not sure any of this is supposed to mean anything but there are quite a few breadcrumbs.
Yeah, her “anything goes because God made us this way” seduction speech was another thing about her that made me uneasy. On the one hand, maybe that’s just the way you learn to think when you’ve had to grow up way too fast, and you’re trying to feel OK about it. On the other hand, the same sort of argument could be used to rationalize all kinds of horrible stuff. It all depends where one draws the line. And we don’t really know where Beth draws the line. I do have one insight on this that’s external to the fictional world of the show, but I don’t know if IMDB clues are verboten around here.
I suspect the stuff that rings suspicious is just staying on theme and Beth has nothing to do with big picture stuff. Otherwise she was just camping out at T mobile hoping Marty would buy a new phone? Still, for a girl who’s “turned it all around” she could opt for some more positive imagery around her apartment and resist the urge to bang the few father figures in her life.
I think beth is sadly another child who suffered abuse. Her world view sounds like the sort of daft stuff abusers come up with to justify their actions and I can see Beth taking that on board herself to live with what has happened to her
Reference Beth’s comment to the effect that God made us all this way, Southern religious fundamentalism – especially contagious among earthy, ignorant swamp people as we find in this show – rationalizes one’s sins as a way of justifying their continuation. God made me do it by giving me these urges, so it’s not my fault. It’s His, so He has to forgive me, thus making it okay for me to continue my behavior. Truly sick!
Perhaps the reason it feels like “there must be more to this” and “it’s too much of a coincidence” is because it makes no sense and is bad writing, not because there’s actually anything to it.
I actually think its good writing. Beth (in my mind) is not in on the yellow king stuff but she is ultimately a victim of the culture she grew up in. Thus her twisted photos and her God forgives all rationalizations. She also serves to underscore Marty’s hypocrisy on multiple levels… not only as she compares to his wife and daughter but as she compares to the younger version of herself who Marty tries to protect. This is why the Rust’s “down payment” comment is both kinda funny and pathetically accurate at the same time. I call that clever writing.
It’s certainly circular writing, which the show’s meta-commentary would like to have a viewer equate with “good.” For myself, having everything “all line up” isn’t good writing because it’s obviously *writing* – it reminds me this isn’t the real world – somethings don’t get resolved, some people never recur, there are happenings without significance. I’m open to the show coming at me with greatness that justifies reinforcing sexism in the guise of a limp critique, but at this point, I don’t expect it to.
Watching this episode through the lens of Lovecraftian cosmic horror, where the evil is always bigger than humans can contemplate and it inevitably drives them to madness, there was no more spectacularly creepy moment than this:
Rust walks out of the mental ward after upsetting the young girl and all the other girls turn their heads to watch him in unison.
There have been a number of those creepy, Lovecraftian moments throughout the show. I keep hoping they’re just there for mood, and that they aren’t foreshadowing a supernatural ending. That would feel like a cheat to me at this point.
As I recall, all the girls in the mental ward were white. There are many, many poor blacks in that part of Louisiana.
This has been reminding of the movie, “The Pledge,” in terms of the tone and the way that movie focused on Jack Nicholson’s obsession with catching a killer and the lines he’d cross to lure him out. It didn’t have a feel good ending and perhaps this is where this one’s going too.
I have to ask this question: Could anyone make out what Maggie said to Marty at the table when she said, “That was the best F*** I had since____________ girls” I couldn’t understand the middle part.
It was “I haven’t been f***ed like that since before the girls”.
Which obviously means his children I hope. That line can definitely be mistaken for the murdered girls which I would say is reading to far between the lines. But never know with these shows anymore.
Before she gave birth to her daughters. C’mon. There are enough rabbit holes w/o looking for more.
I like TD because the narrowness of the narrative allows you to almost mind-meld with Hart and Cohle and really get into their heads. Fits perfectly with the themes of obsessiveness and the use of unreliable narrators to make the show so psychologically mysterious.
But, they do open themselves up to criticisms when they use the limited female screen time to cram in so much–ultimately unnecessary-nudity and gratuitousness. Like, what was the point of Marty’s new affair telling him she wanted anal while she poses in her underwear in front of the mirror? Totally unnecessary and the type of moment that enables critics to say the show is misogynistic and objectifies women when the truth is, I think, the show is just trying to maintain an interiority with respect to Hart and Cohle’s POV. But, like a lot of HBO shows, they want to cram in a little T&A too? It doesn’t bother me, but I worry it cheapens the show in other people’s eyes and I like this show enough to want others to respect it and not dismiss it as some male fantasy hour.
It’s fine that the 2012 cops are 2-d characters and just there to service the plot because it never feels like they are being exploited. Them being marginalized doesn’t rub people the wrong way. So, if the female characters aren’t going to be given much depth (the right decision, IMO, for a show like this) at least tone down the objectification a little (Did we really need 2 Harrelson sex scenes in 8 episodes? Multiple trips to whore houses/ strip clubs, etc…)
Well, I think my problem with the issues you bring up is that it’s likely both. You know, they like the concept of this show and the performances, but that they also don’t trust the show will be watched (or it won’t qualify or be recognized as an HBO show, haha) if there isn’t T&A in nearly every episode. Sort of like how reality shows think they need to manufacture drama? I do think it’s disappointing that in such a diverse area as Louisiana is largely represented by white people, and that when people of color show up, they hardly serve a role. I suppose with the present-day cops, it’s slightly mitigated because as-written, no matter what actors were cast, those roles were always going to be functionary. The one time they tried to show “personality” in the younger guy, it was simply some form of annoyance/anger which is not a character trait, but a reaction (unless we saw it over and over again, which we’re not allowed to do since they serve no real role). It is disappointed, as I’ve commented a lot I guess, whoops, that the women are only in this world for their relationship to men and sex. So yeah, thanks for your post.
Of all the cell phone joints in all the towns in all the world, he walks into mine…
So, what was the deal with the tampons?
Marty has a wife and two daughters.
What struck me as weird about it is that he took them into the bar with him. Also, I thought one of the other cops made a joking reference to tampons later.
I agree Steve. Put the friggin’ tampons in the car. V minor point but annoying.
Haha yeah that was a little strange. But I don’t think he was embarrassed by the tampons; they served to emphasize what his life has become. And as we know, he’s not equipped to be a family man.
Three boxes of 48 each: one for Maggie and one apiece for each of his girls? Then his reference that there would be no sex at home right then. I can’t imagine any father buying his daughters’ tampons under any circumstance.
I think the short episode order has hurt this show a little. If they had 13 episodes they could have fleshed out the secondary characters better and also transitioned from 95 to 02 to 12 a bit more smoothly.
Still a great show but Mart being sloppy and repetitive so quickly in his personal life was distracting and badly done. I know the show explained it away via the circle theory but…..yeah.
Cohle is just a mess, spending so many years of his life tracking these monsters has really screwed him up.
Looking forward to the last 2 episodes. Good stuff.
Marty’s fall back into infidelity wasn’t quick. He cheated in 1995, they had seven years Maggie said were often good and then he cheated again in 2002.
I meant quick in episode time.