Review: USA’s ‘Fairly Legal’ has Sarah Shahi, limp storytelling

Early in the pilot of the new USA series “Fairly Legal” (which debuts tonight at 10), a judge (played by the estimable Gerald McRaney) explains what it is that the show’s heroine, Kate Reed (Sarah Shahi) does for a living.
“A mediator is kind of a referee in a game with no rules – except those agreed to by the parties involved,” he says, at the start of a monologue listing the sorts of disputes that Kate has mediated over the years.
As I watched the speech, it seemed quite helpful – not to learn what a mediator does (I already knew), but to get an idea of how the “Fairly Legal” creative team were attempting to separate their show, and heroine, from the average legal drama. (Also, if you need someone to deliver bald exposition, might as well have it be Major Dad.)
But as it turned out over the three episodes USA sent out for review (the pilot, a mid-season episode, and the first season finale), what Kate does only occasionally matches up with the judge’s speech, and none of her cases are interesting enough to distinguish “Fairly Legal” from the abundance of law shows on TV.
So the basic idea is that Kate was once a lawyer at her father’s prestigious San Francisco firm, but got burnt out how the legal system works – “In court,” she explains, “somebody wins, but there’s always a loser” – and decided to try mediation, where she essentially represents both parties. As the series begins, her father has recently died, and she’s reluctantly working out of an office at the old firm, now run by his much younger widow Lauren (Virginia Williams).
Kate is messy, habitually late, and usually oblivious to the feelings of Lauren, her prosecutor ex-husband Justin (Michael Trucco) and her geeky assistant Leo (Baron Vaughn). Oh, and she defines the people in her life by assigning them ringtones based on different characters in “The Wizard of Oz.”(*) She is, in other words, a capital-C Character of the type USA likes to build shows around, and perhaps with stronger material and/or co-stars, Shahi might be a strong enough lead to make this work, but she’s kind of flailing away in a vacuum, seeming like a Character only by virtue of the fact that everyone and everything else is so bland.
(*) Hollywood needs a moratorium on ringtone humor. So, so tired.
I liked Shahi a lot as Damian Lewis’ straight woman sidekick on “Life,” but here she’s given very little to work with. The cases are all snores – one of the later episodes involves a dispute over a BBQ sauce recipe, and while I imagine some show could make that interesting, “Fairly Legal” did not – and the only regular castmember with whom she has any kind of rapport is Vaughn.
And I think it wouldn’t necessarily matter if the cases, or clients, or even the other characters, were forgettable, if we actually got to see Kate do her mediator thing on a regular basis. But we don’t.
There’s a scene near the start of the pilot(**) where Kate’s attempt to buy coffee is interrupted by the coffee shop being robbed, and she quickly defuses the potential for violence by getting the shopkeeper and robber to agree on a reasonable dollar figure that can exchange hands. It’s a bit corny, but at least it conveys the unique thing that Kate does. It’s a rarity, though, as few of the other stories climax with some kind of wisdom-of-Solomon solution – and the one time it does, it’s actually Leo who comes up with the idea while Kate’s busy with another case.
(**) Which is 15 minutes longer than normal, not because the stories merit it, but because that’s how USA’s pilots roll.
Most of the time, Kate winds up playing marriage counselor, or private detective, or bodyguard, or whatever that week’s generic storyline calls for. And while the idea of making your hero a jack-of-all-trades fits the USA model (Mark Feuerstein is an expert on every type of medicine on “Royal Pains,” and Jeffrey Donovan on “Burn Notice” is an expert at everything, period), here it mainly feels like lack of conviction – like someone in the development process began to worry that actual mediation would make for boring TV.
Maybe it would, but though I like Shahi, what she’s actually given to do is barely a step above boring.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
having been a huge fan of “life” i will definitely give this show a chance.
She’s too good looking. I know that’s not fair, but in the tv spots, she’s so attractive that it almost makes the idea of her being in a courtroom seem illogical. Now if she used her good looks and charm to her advantage to workout these mediations, I suppose that could be interesting; however, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the three episodes you’ve viewed Alan. I was afraid this would be just another cookie cutter show from USA, and that’s exactly what it sounds like.
We had a saying in law school: if the girl was that good looking, she would have just married a lawyer instead of having to put up with going to law school.
Contrary to popular belief, not all female lawyers are horrible hags who are too ugly to catch a man. And some even like to earn their own money. Besides, she is not practicing anymore so she has a bit more time on her hands to shop. I am not going to say this is a very realistic portrayal of mediators (and the judge can’t force a resolution by threatening contempt of court on the mediator) but having gone to law school in the early 2000s, I can confirm that pretty much all the women there went to law school to actually become a lawyer, and some happened to be very good looking and smart as well.
@jhibbertmd — See, that’s the kind of remark that makes women lawyers and female law students want to slap the crap out of you. And you wonder why you’re not more popular … Here’s what *my* Mama would have said: a woman who merely marries a lawyer has to wait until she divorces him before she gets any control over her life, given how man lawyers are argumentative control freaks; but a woman who IS a lawyer has a usable degree, is making money, and gets to live her life however she pleases without sucking up to some guy. And her law degree will never leave her for a younger woman.
correction: uh, that line was supposed to read “… given how many lawyers are argumentative control freaks.”
On the USA commercials, the character is just obnoxious, far worse than the average USA capital-C Character. It’s hard to imagine that she’ll be more likable in larger doses.
Shahi is gorgeous + I liked her on Life = watching the pilot with an open mind.
Yeah, I liked her with Damian Lewis and Donal Logue; but my open mind only lasted about two-thirds of the way through the episode. She was better on “Life” — but that’s because the scripts were better. This one was weak. The next two episodes better improve, or I won’t watch, no matter how much I like her *or* the city of San Francisco.
id watch this show just for her
but as i live in the uk i wont
absolutely pointless post
“absolutely pointless post”
But kind of funny!
Well, I guess I won’t be watching this. Thanks Alan for watching it for me. Too bad, as I really liked her a lot in Life.
On the aside, I can’t think of one show that I’ve liked on USA for as long as I can remember.
although most people will tune in simply because sarah shahi is the finest thing walking, the pilot was actually pretty cool. this has the potential to be a great show. it’s clever, funny, and still dramatic. if the writer’s kick it up a notch it can really be awesome. and yes, shahi does a great job as kate (sn: her wardrobe is on point!)…don’t give up on the show just yet.
Depends on the situations they throw her in. The evil stepmother act is tired and the boyfriend isn’t particularly interesting, but I always felt Sarah Shahi was an undersung talent in “Life” with her performance as a troubled cop. She went the understated route and got dumped on for that, but I always found her watchable, particularly when Donal Logue joined that cast.
(BTW, could someone find Donal Logue a wonderful new gig as a consolation prize for canceling “Terriers?” One of the best actors around.)
And look at what she has to work with here — making the work of a mediator interesting. Granted, they’ll have to stretch the bounds of reality to make a dramatic role about this very real job work, but if they’re smart, they’ll take a cue from current political discourse and build some storylines there. I think Shahi’s the kind of actress who can make such a part work.
Oh, and I’m a sucker for San Francisco scenery.
The commercials were so obnoxious, I can’t stand the thought of watching of hour of Shahi’s smirk.
Please tell me the “bald exposition” joke about McRainey was intentional.
Frankly, I hope McRanaey is absent from the rest of the series, or he’s gonna spoil it for me. Can’t stand him, the overacting ham.
Awful. Just awful. Hands down the worst show I’ve seen in a long time. It’s more David Kelley ridiculous than even Harry’s Law. Bu-bye, Kate.