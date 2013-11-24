Season finale review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Farewell Daddy Blues’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” season finale coming up just as soon as I count how many cows I see…
“Me? I don’t have anything. Sooner or later you wind up taking it all. Can’t help it.” -Eli
Though the previous three “Boardwalk” finales haven’t been identical in their details, the broad strokes of all of them have involved Nucky solving most of his current problems with a mixture of cleverness and brute force. Some characters we love die (Jimmy), and some we hate (Gyp), but in the end, Nucky largely accomplishes what he sets out to do.
“Farewell Daddy Blues” was different. We again see that Nucky has a pretty good plan in place: 1)Cancel the meeting with New York; 2)Kill Eli for his betrayal; 3)Have Richard Harrow deal with the pesky Dr. Narcisse problem, in exchange for giving him the location of Jimmy’s body to ensure Gillian’s conviction; and 4)Get the hell out of this stinking city and enjoy the tropical paradise of Cuba with Sally. It still leaves his operation entangled with Joe Masseria, but that’ll be Mickey Doyle’s problem to sort out, no?
Only this time, virtually everything goes awry. Willie shows up right as Nucky’s about to put a bullet in Eli – a bullet he arguably should have pointed his way two seasons ago, when he sided with Eli over Jimmy – forcing Nucky to spare his brother, then exile him to Chicago after Eli murders Agent Tolliver. The FBI attention cancels his travel plans, and worst of all – for our sake, if not for Nucky’s – an injured, gun-shy Richard botches the hit on Narcisse, instead killing Chalky’s daughter and being so frozen by this mistake that he gets fatally wounded by Narcisse’s men.
It’s an incredibly dark ending, and one that costs the show one of its greatest creations in Richard.
Where Jimmy’s death was frustrating because there was so much possibility to his story, Richard’s feels more appropriate. Since Jimmy died, he’s existed on the margins of the series, kept around not because he serves some vital story function, but because Jack Huston was so marvelous at playing this unique, riveting character. Richard was defined at first by his friendship with Jimmy; with Jimmy gone, the writers found things for Richard to do, but rarely anything central. He got his big moment in the spotlight with his one-man assault on the Artemis Club in last season’s finale, but that in turn created a new problem: Richard had now been shown to be so superhumanly capable with guns and combat that Nucky could just solve any problem by pointing Richard at it. Instead, the writers sent Richard out of town, made him realize he had lost the stomach for killing – because his relationships with Jimmy, Angela, Tommy and Julia had reconnected him with the humanity he thought he’d lost along with half his face – then brought him back to town for a happy, peaceful reconciliation and marriage with Julia. A Richard who goes back to being a killing machine is fun, but it’s a betrayal of everything that happened to him previously in the season. At that point, he pretty much has to be written out, either with the happy ending of going to Wisconsin to unite his new family with his old one, or the tragic ending of him finally catching one bullet too many. And this is not a fundamentally happy show.
I’ll miss Richard. I’ll miss the economy of motion Huston played him with, and how both he and the directors understood when we needed to see Richard’s good side (including the very final shot of the season), and when the painted mask would tell us everything he was feeling. Of the many colorful characters, real and invented, that “Boardwalk Empire” has given us, Richard felt the most wholly original. But perhaps it’s better to say goodbye before he’s turned from a man into a superhero.
And the sacrifice of Richard for now allows the show to keep both Chalky and Narcisse alive. Pretty much from the midpoint of the season, I’d been bracing myself for the eventuality that we’d be saying goodbye to either Michael Kenneth Williams or Jeffrey Wright by season’s end. I understood why it would likely have to happen, but I didn’t want it to. Chalky was another of the series’ most vibrant characters – he essentially turned into the co-lead of season 4, shoulder-to-shoulder with Nucky in terms of screentime and importance to the narrative – and Williams was doing perhaps the best work of his impressive career this year. And Wright was just sensational as Narcisse.
The logical, predictable way to end things would have involved one man triumphing over his nemesis. Instead, Chalky suffers a horrible loss and retreats back to Oscar’s house in Maryland, while Narcisse remains nominally in control of Chalky’s empire, but now really a puppet of J. Edgar Hoover. There is more story to tell with these two, and I’m glad we’ll get to see it.
I suppose if the season had to take out a major character, it could have been Eli. And as a Jimmy Darmody fan who would have preferred season 2 ended differently, I could have gotten on board with that idea. But this was a really strong season for Eli, as well, as his envy of his older brother wound up costing him everything. Shea Wigham plays Eli’s rage so well, and the brawl with Tolliver(*) – fought with a saw, vases and every other potentially deadly object in that drawing room – was perhaps the most savage the show has ever done. “Boardwalk” is ultimately a more stylized, glamorous show than “The Sopranos” was, but when it comes to close-quarters violence, the two shows share an aesthetic belief that it should be as ugly as is humanly possible. That thing was a whopper, and I’m all in favor of bringing more of Atlantic City to Chicago, rather than simply contriving excuses once or twice a season for Al to come to the Jersey shore.
(*) Only disappointment there was that Tolliver, like Van Alden before him, turned out to be a nutjob. It’s less satisfying when that’s how the Thompsons get their victories, as opposed to Nucky simply outmaneuvering someone smart and focused like Rothstein or Esther Randolph.
Thanks in large part to the Chalky/Narcisse war, this was an incredibly satisfying season of “Boardwalk Empire.” But I think of where we left things – Chalky in exile, Narcisse working for the feds, Nucky without a reliable second-in-command, Margaret in cahoots with Rothstein, Eli and Van Alden both having to take orders from Capone – and it makes me even more excited to speculate about next season than I feel pondering the one just finished.
Rest in peace, Richard Harrow. You deserved much better than what life gave you, but at least you found happiness and peace before the end, and died to protect what you loved.
Some other thoughts:
* I interviewed both Terence Winter and Jack Huston about the events of this episode, and the season.
* I assume next season will begin with another jump in time like the previous ones have, which means we’ll be deprived of seeing Eli and Van Alden’s conversation in that car, and whatever negotiation they have that will keep Nelson’s identity a secret from Capone. (For those who have forgotten, Eli and Nelson had several notable encounters back in the first season, and as Winter put it to me, “I don’t think you ever forget Michael Shannon.”)
* The Chicago stuff has largely gone down according to history, including Torrio going into retirement after a failed assassination attempt.
* We briefly see Margaret and her kids moving into the apartment Rothstein arranged. Part of her sidelining this season was for story reasons, part because of Kelly Macdonald’s pregnancy. I’ll be curious to see how she’s incorporated into things next season. Similarly, I wonder exactly how Gillian is going to remain part of the show (which Winter says she will be) from her prison cell.
* Poor Tommy. He keeps losing everyone. Still, he’s better off with Julia, and with Richard’s sister and brother-in-law, than he’d have been staying with Gillian.
What did everybody else think?
Even as the writers hit every stroke of cliche with the way they wrote Richard’s death, the way it was shot was fantastic. It worked. As soon as he gave his heartfelt goodbye to Tommy, we all knew he’d never see the people he loved again.
It was so beautiful, yet so sad. He died at the place he first slept with Julia. And when his face became whole again at the end, just beautiful.
Richard’s ending was a great throwback/tribute to Occurrence At Owl Creek Bridge, which I only remember because it gave me nightmares when we watched it in 7th grade history class on 8mm film projector. [www.youtube.com]
It’s such an overused trope to give a character a seemingly happy ending, then kill them off. I knew that Richard was going to die the second they made a huge deal of him saying “I love you” to Tommy etc. It really lessened the emotional impact of his death.
Great Ambrose Bierce shoutout (I first saw the film of the short story when it was aired by The Twilight Zone). I was thinking the same thing. It was obvious it was a fantasy, but it played out the same.
Second reference to Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge last night. The Simpsons also used it as a throwaway gag
I thought he would die all season. But even at the end I hoped and hoped. I feel devastated. I don’t know if I cared more for a fictional character than Richard. One of my favorites.
Would have been really cool if the dog and Jimmy were there.
When he closed his eyes on the train I got the bad feeling, and the whole time he was walking on the tracks, I w’s waiting to see his face. I knew if his face was whole, this was going to be a death hallucination, so I had a moment of triumph, when they momentarily showed him wearing the mask… and then the next had him whole and it was all bad words from me.
MKW did a great job as Chalky this year, but the character also destroyed any interest in rooting for him, by repeating Nucky’s mistake of last year, and Dunn’s from the season premier. Eli rose in my estimation, but now he’s been shuffled off to the periphery as well.
I’m looking forward to the doing something new next year, but I’m running out of characters to give s damn about, and they’re coming perilously close to repeating arcs one tome too many. The joke with 24 was that every even numbered season featured Islamic terrorists and nuclear weapons. Is every even numbered season of BE going to feature Eli betraying Nucky & a Great War veteran dying in the finale?
Everyone is commenting on Richard’s face. But I think there was an even more interesting cinematic element to the scene, from the other angle (Richard’s POV). The way the porch scene was shot/staged (CGI’d?), with most of the characters nearly frozen still and looking slightly unreal/dreamlike, was subtle but very cool.
Completely devastated. Not sure I want to watch anymore
Would have been cooler if jimmy was there at the end
Seriously? This is like season 2 all over again. I don’t understand you people. The fact that you care so much about these characters is a testament to how great of a show this is. Why would anybody want to quit watching a great show? There are plenty of terrible shows out there. I guess you could watch those instead.
Three of my four favorite characters dead. Feel like giving up myself. Does George R. R. Martin write this show?!
This is the price one pays for the show not getting predictable. If the characters including the main characters one loves are never in real danger of them dying, only “red shirts” paying the price then there is no drama and some people will say the show is boring and predictable. The death of Jimmy showed that this show wasn’t afraid to go there and from then on any partly or completely fictional character was fair game (as opposed to characters that were people in real life like Al Capone and Johnny Torrio unless a character actually happened to die during the time period the series is in like Frank Capone and Dean O’Banion).
Don’t give up on the show. Try to like it for the show itself, not for any specific parts. I am sure the writers knew that there will be a loss of viewership with moves like this. It is the reason most shows don’t do this. Let’s not punish them for having guts. If one wants to be assured that favorite characters are highly unlikely to die then turn to any average drama on the broadcast networks (albeit “Person of Interest” just killed off one of my favorite characters on that show unexpectedly).
Brilliant season, brilliant finale. But damn. My heart has been broken twice by this show. This show ain’t scared to kill off beloved characters. This show has balls.
The final scene with Richard, where his mask was off, and his face was whole, and he was smiling, was just incredibly BEAUTIFUL, but so heartbreaking at the same time. Cannot wait for next season.
The show definitely has balls. All my expectations went out the window. And though I was “harrowed” by the episode, by the morning I realised how great the episode was.
For me, it was by far the best season, but perhaps the least satisfying conclusion. Season 1 and 2, and uneven as they were, both ended amazing. This was a bit of a “meh”.
Richard’s Owl Creek Bridge ending was haunting and beautiful. It was worthy of Houston’s series-long performance which hit on those same notes with regularity. Hated to have seen it, but loved to have watched it.
I doubt I’d see it, but an Emmy nom would be great for Houston.
Such a good season for this show and a great finale. Usually the show wraps things up in pretty tidy knots. But really liked the way this one ended. I think the last 18 episodes or so of this show have catapulted it back into the top of the top tier of dramas.
It’s always been the best drama on TV. It is leagues above everything else. Nothing comes close.
Agreed Nelson. I thought season 1 was not quite great, but I just hadn’t learned how to watch yet. Up there with the best.
Boardwalk Empire has certainly not been the best drama on TV, there was this show called Breaking Bad if you’ll recall (and yes I watched BrBa and Boardwalk from the beginning). Boardwalk is towards the top of the 2nd tier of great dramas but nowhere near the top of the elite tier (BrBa, The Wire). You can disagree all you want but you and me both know I’m right
Keith, you are entitled to your opinion, but Breaking Bad is nowhere near as good. Breaking Bad has always been predictable, hardly ever surprising the viewer, unless, of course, you are just a casual tv or movie viewer without much knowledge of how surprises work. Boardwalk has far superior acting. I am always shocked, and so are other people, when certain characters die. It happens out of the blue. Do you see how many people have complained about Richard and Jimmy’s death? ITS BECAUSE THEY CARE. This is a show that has built up lovable characters, and taken them from us. And both times we have been shocked by it. No other show has done this so well. Breaking Bad WAS a great show, but then when season 4 started, and season 5A and 5B, it went completely downhill. It fell out of the elite shows. Hell, Eastbound and Down was a better show than Breaking Bad.
I don’t know you’re right Keith. I do however know that the season 4 finale of Boardwalk Empire was both more satisfying and ballsier than the series finale of BrBa. Boardwalk Empire can go toe to toe with any show I’ve seen, and I’m an unapologetic elitist snob when it comes to aesthetics.
Nelson ESPE, that was snark…right?
I continue to have trouble understanding why the fans of Breaking Bad and Boardwalk Empire seem to always be pitted against each other in a death match. Personally, I think they are *both* in the very top tier of all time great TV dramas, along with The Wire, Sopranos, In Treatment, and Six Feet Under.
As always, this was a strong finale of one of the best made shows on TV. On the other hand, it left me with a bad taste in my mouth and I’m glad it’s going away for a while. At this point, the only character I feel any sympathy or affection for is Chalky, and he’s a broken man now. If the whole point of this show is to remind you that life sucks, it should win all the Emmys for its flawless execution of that goal.
I never thought agent knox was crazy, even at the end. As a matter of fact, I felt like he was the only person in the fbi who wasn’t crazy. Every prediction he made turned out to be right but he was telling it to the wrong people.
I agree. Knox is more just a zealot than a crazy person.
Ironically, he was driven crazy by not being able to convince everyone of what is plainly true. He was a vicious little bastard from the get-go, though.
I don’t think he was crazy either but he did kill more than one person simply because he could, so that implies maybe he psychotic at the very least (the guy he tricked in the beginning of the season, the hapless driver for Chicago on the bridge). Anyway, glad he’s dead.
It is a coincidence that there is similar discussion happing over on Alan’s “The Walking Dead” recap about a character called “The Governor”. He is murderously ruthless and it is being wondered and argued over if he is just a crazy guy who kills because he likes it and the power it gives him or is he just does ruthless things to get things done to take care of his people. I argue that he could be both.
I believe it is the same with agent Tolliver. He was a murderous creep but is also dedicated in trying to kill the budding organized crime conspiracy as we know it in its crib. He has a purpose but he could kill needlessly like the convoy driver on the bridge. I mean he did it to get everyone to talk but I don’t think it was necessary to do that And before that he sent the corrupt prohibition agent into a remote controlled shotgun trap so Nucky and Eli would have only him to deal with . It was brutal but there was a purpose to it.
Everything else we saw him do including putting pressure on Eddie and Eli was what any good cop or District Attorney would do, yes including threatening to put Eli’s son in jail (I mean it is not like he was innocent. He did kill that fellow student and I don’t think it was an accident so he is getting away with murder while his geek “friend” is getting punished much too severely) albeit I wouldn’t threaten prison rape. It is not what BoI Director Hoover did to Narcisee threatening to frame a guy for a crime he didn’t commit to turn him (Narcisse is a murderer himself but he didn’t kill Agent Tolliver).
Don’t get me wrong I am glad he is dead and he has murdered and he is a sociopath but there was a method to his madness; he wasn’t “crazy”, he wasn’t killing wontonly.
Unbelievable season, right up there with anything Wire, MM,BB, Sopranos or Thrones have accomplished. 30 minutes later, Im still here with my hands on my head repeating “OMGWTF Just Happened” lol. Amazing fight, devastating shot and I was sooo relieved when I didnt see Richards whole face… until I did :(
So many actors on this show deserve Emmy Nominations. Really strong performances from Capone, Eli, Richard, Chalky and Narcisse. I mean, all of them are worthy of being nominated and winning. This show just does so damn well, anytime someone does, I hate to see them leave because they are so brilliantly acted.
They were all amazing but it really all starts with the writing for if not for that you have nothing
Jeffrey Wright’s Narcisse is riveting, a nuanced blend of ambition, sadism, loathing, and menace. His work deserves recognition, and the character brought a depth to the narrative in a welcome direction, both for the ways it brought Chalky’s world to the fore, and how it shook up Nucky’s.
Seriously this show has so many great characters they deserve their own Emmy category–best supporting actor on BE.
Loved the homage to occurence at owl creek bridge
Wasn’t Margaret pregnant with her Irish Lover’s baby – and told him so before he was killed in boardwalk empire…. where is that baby did she give birth ?
Very good question. I believe they will write the baby into the show next season.
She had an abortion, remember?
Margaret had the baby aborted at the end of season 3.
She had an abortion. It was after Owen was killed and she ran off to Brooklyn at the end of last season. She went to the doctor saying she was “completely lost”. In a later scene she’s bleeding in her bed.
Thanks Alicia
One of the most bittersweet endings I’ve ever witnessed. Harrow tragic life had to have an ending and it was beautifully done. So much happened in this episode it’s unbelievable. Boardwalk Empire keeps raising the bar and I greatly look forward once again to the next season.
Feel sorry for Chalky’s daughter.
That was a heart-breaker. You could see Chalky’s guts being ripped out when he realized what happened/
Poor Maybelle. I was hoping that she would’ve had a bigger storyline/involvement with her father’s line of work in the show. D:
Yes she was completely innocent in every way. She didn’t deserve one jot what happened to her.
@Kendra:
No I don’t want any of the kids to follow int their families footsteps. Nucky’s nephew is enough (she was pretty so I’ll miss her for that). I thought when Nucky was sending him away I thought Nucky has finally got to his senses, but the last part of the conversation indicated he still has plans to bring him into the business despite everything, so him being the new Jimmy still stands it seems.
No. Jimmy was a soldier who couldn’t “come home” and represented everything Richard was struggling to let go of. Would have been sentimental off-key fan service.
We already go to see Jimmy in the episode…Just a worm-ridden version…
Grown man with eyes welling up. RIP Richard Harrow. Credits rolling to the sound of the ocean was just brilliant.
Don’t forget about the great soundtrack that came out of this seasoning. Can’t wait to get this season’s soundtrack on vinyl.
it isn’t gonna happen, but BE could break all the rules of good television and go back to the days of comic books and TV tidy endings and so.. richard isn’t dead.. he was just restin’.. long way to get home.. but he will get there.. i must say that if hbo had advertisers, and they saw that harrow was too popular to kill off.. he would survive.. so thank G for honet drama that results from subscriber fees paying for product they want to watch directly, rather than buying soap and toothpaste and paying for their tv shows indirectly.. sadly, we lose characters like harrow, but that’s life.. or as close to real life as tv gets us.. woo woo!
I loved the fact that we got a great Wire-esque season-ending montage of all the characters (even characters who didn’t appear in the rest of the episode)….and then the music stops and we get Richard. Even at the very end, he’s an outsider, apart from everyone else.
I thought the exact same thing! And after the Wire-esque ending montage we had one final scene that always has an impact, just like The Wire. When we saw Richard lying there on the beach, I was certain we would get that familiar Wire music that ends every episode. That’s how much it resembled The Wire.
Great season – makes me glad I stuck with the show … I give the writers credit for cutting back on all the tired dream sequences and heavy symbolism that seemed to bog down show at times (maybe it has something to do with Dennis Lehane writing some eps)? I will miss Richard but will not miss Gillian. I hope the writers stay as focused next season as they did for this one. Good Work
Why won’t HBO give any of my favorite characters happy endings? Sigh… oh well. I also can’t stand Gillian and Margaret, and don’t see ANY reason for them to be back next season. Their stories have become increasingly less relevant to the show and they should be gone
I’ve had my problems with Boardwalk Empire over the years but these guys have repeatedly proven that they know how to end a season.
I was also resigned to the fact that we were losing either Chalky or Narcisse. But the show found a way to keep them both and it wasn’t contrived. That’s incredibly impressive.
Over the last few episodes I found myself increasingly intrigued by Daughter Maitland. I’ll be curious to see if the show keeps her around next season.
This was an idiotic hour of television riddled with cliches and contrivances. I question the sanity of these reviews and comments.
Douch do that you jumped on a message board to talk about it? It’s good television.
Care to elaborate? Because “Your symbolism is beyond me” to half quote Narcisse.
For a man as cold and calculating as Nucky Thompson even he could not forsee that Chalky’s daughter Maybelle was Narcisse’s pawn in the game. Since season 2 she grew more and more curiosity in her father’s life and slowly came into his sphere of influence. I love Buscemi’s duplicitous delineation of a single-minded individual, undoubtedly honed as a political skill, I remember in season 2 he spoke to the black community and white community duplicitously. He understands that to get what you want you just tell people want they want to hear. “I don’t have friends, I have partners.” was utterly convincing. Even when Willie walked in on him about to murder his own brother he forces Eli to explain to Willie instead of doing it himself. He harnesses his power through detachment. I do believe he’s a full gangster. The way he lured Eli in and then taking his nickel-plated 9 (elegant weapon) to Eli’s temple and forcing him on his knees was just so classic gangster. Even his anger is restrained in stark contrast to his brothers volcanic temper. He simply said “It’s what you deserve.” And when he realizes he didn’t know the story he switches off from hot to cold delivering the chilling “This is your mess, Eli. Drown in it.” I love the lines Nucky had this season. A real economy of speech. So assertive yet so subtle. But this finale overall left alot to speculate about season 5 and I have no doubt Narcisse will regret saying Daughter for a Daughter” to Chalky White. Holy shit, can Michael K. Williams act? That gutwrenching echo of Maybelle’s was well-earned. Chalky’s state of ruin is due to Nucky’s inaction or is it Chalky’s ambition? Who’s to blame for Maybelle’s death? It’s certainly not Richard Harrow. Perfect conclusion to his story. Nucky’s miscalculation is that Richard’s not in the game anymore. Sick closing credits. Metaphorically it’s the empire by the sea and the only sound need to describe this eerie calm of the ocean.
*maybelle’s name
Chalky was lured by the trap set by Narcisse….Daughter Maitland. Narcisse set up Maitland as bait for Chalky. Chalky’s current situation is his own fault.
Chalky is the one who went on the run without portecting his family first, not to mention poor attempt on Narcisse’s life went wrong in the first place. Maybelle’s death is all on Chalky.
I agree. I choose to interpret Chalky’s demise as the result of his poor strategic thinking skills. But I doubt he’ll see it that way. I wonder what’s going to happen to the Onyx club now that it’s the scene of a murder. Both Narcisse and Chalky should have a public relations nightmare on their hands. And Narcisse should realize he was outmaneuvered by Nucky. I wonder what that bodes for the tampa deal and whether Nucky can continue to play both sides.
The Chicago stuff has followed the broad strokes of history, but in real life the attack on the Hawthorne Inn and the assassination attempt on Torrio happened years later. Also, the assassination attempt was actually way more cinematic in real life. He was attacked by three guys in his car, not one guy while he was leaving his house. They clearly wanted to save some money there.
Also, Johnny Torrio was only 41 or 42 in 1924. The actor playing him is well into his sixties and looks it.
this was an absolute mess of an episode. am i being trolled by these comments?
that was a fitting end for richard’s character? really? i understand what it was supposed to represent, and i don’t necessarily object to richard being killed off, but that was not satisfying or memorable in the least bit.. catching a stray bullet in the silliest assassination attempt to date in the show. it would have been much better if he had died in the finale of last season in the attempt to get jimmy’s son, in his final redeeming act.
so nucky thompson hires a hitman to kill narcisse in his club in front of everyone while meeting with chalky, who is in on the plot. he has backup, but is not armed, whilst narcisse has plenty of armed guards who could quickly end chalky just as quick. people who are praising this episode, please explain to me how this plot was supposed to actually work and how a man as conspicuous as richard harrow (yes i know he is supposed to work there now) is able to get a sniper rifle into the penthouse area of the club.
lets say this plan miraculously does work and chalky fights his way unarmed through the club and escapes as well. what then? masseria will know nucky went against the arrangement and there will be war. but no, nucky is going on vacation, which he basically was on this entire season.
in before anyone says ‘you’re watching it wrong, suspend disbelief for television, etc’ let me just say i’m perfectly willing to do so, so long as the execution of what they’re attempting to show on screen isn’t a complete mess, which this was. it’s in moments like this that i consider that we’re supposed to believe the fictional character nucky thompson is a smart man. and thus, all that follows weakens the show as a whole.
richard’s death wasn’t meaningful, and it wasn’t well thought out or executed. eddie’s death was the only real meaningful death this season.
also, am i supposed to care about chalky’s daughter who has been on screen for all of about 3 minutes in this entire series? just because i like chalky, i am supposed to care about his family, when he clearly does not? There was absolutely zero resolution to the central conflict of this season..
all last week, it was constantly referenced that chalky believes nucky set him up, and there will be hell to pay. this really happened in the opening moments of the show, i challenge you to go back and watch and reason out how this makes any sense.
(chalky points gun at nucky’s head)
Nucky: “if you’ll let me explain..”
Chalky: “oh, we past that..”
Nucky: “you’re going to have to trust me..”
Chalky: “i don’t got to do nothing”
(end scene)
meanwhile, off camera, they resolve their differences somehow. nucky’s next scene is him negotiating on behalf of chalky to narcisse, great scene, but just like this meeting eli set up and nucky calls off, the meaningful action happens offscreen. It’s like they way overshot their screen time and some editor went nuts cropping down the episode.
while watching eli and tolliver fight to the death, certainly I’m not the only one watching thinking, whoever wins this, it will have no meaningful impact on the show going forward. eli’s character has been done for two seasons now. it would have made much more sense for nucky to kill eli or richard to do so and have eli’s son discover the truth next season. that would actually give a character i despise a purpose on this show.
sending a character off to chicago seems to be the showrunner’s way of saying ” well we like the actor, but we’ve written ourselves into a corner and we lack any sense of creativity, so lets place them here for now..” this show has a lot of ‘dead weight’ characters dragging it down. As to who creates the dead weight, the writers or just the natural method of a character running it’s course, is anyone’s guess. But I think the show would be better off trimming things down and more centrally focusing on important stems of the main plot; at one point in time this show was about gangsters and prohibition.
the last five episodes preceding this one were excellent, but i am truly astonished as to how badly they dropped the ball here.
I’ll bet you feel really pleased with yourself. You sure showed us!
I agree with pretty much everything you said here.
One of your comments really stuck out with me “that we’re supposed to believe the fictional character nucky thompson is a smart man. and thus, all that follows weakens the show as a whole.”. I never viewed Nucky as smart. Not in the classic sense, he is a great talker, he reads body language pretty well and picks up on nuances that overs miss, but smart? No. Lucky is more like it, a lot of his success comes from running into the right person at the right time. IMO he has never been portrayed as some superhuman mastermind, pulling everyone’s strings. But he can talk a good talk, telling people what they want to hear and manipulating them into doing what he needs done. His confrontation with Chalky was just that, he only needed a chance and he could talk his way out of it. Not to mention, Chalky had no one else, he NEEDED to trust Nucky (and I got the impression he never really wanted to believe Nucky had betrayed him), so he allowed himself to be manipulated.
I do agree that the show has gotten too large and it’s time to trim it down. They “finished” Capones arc, he is now in control, so going forward they no longer need to try explain how he went from a hired thug to control of the empire and as such, they can start relying solely on Nelson to represent the Chicago connection. I can see them using next season to trim those extra characters off. I also foresee the Margret arc coming home and playing against the Sally arc, and Nucky having to choose which he wants (does he really want his own family?).
This might be the worst critique of the show I have ever read. I will give you credit for writing 1,000 words of nothingness though. Go watch Glee. That show might make better sense for you.
The season finale was perfect. To bad you didn’t see it that way.
I’m surprised at how off-based these comments are. First of all, if you know anything about gangland history, Capone’s story is nowhere near finished. Now starts the 4 year turf war that leads up to the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Exiling Eli out there is an excellent way to keep Chicago in the story without being contrived. Also, the confluence of events that transpired this finale are because none of these men calculated Narcisse had Maybelle. The plan failed because of an externality (unforseen consequence) which is plausible. The fact that there was no resolution to the central conflict was the point of the episode because there’s more story to tell to this conflict. Terrence Winter already said he didn’t want the audience to predict the rhythm of the storytelling which is why neither Chalky nor Narcisse died this season. They write this show with the future in mind and this finale left everyone surprised and waiting for next season. Which is good storytelling and good business because this show is meant to make money. If all of Nucky’s machinations succeeded then they wouldn’t have a good story to tell. The fact that Nucky’s negotiations happened off-screen is called narration. If we knew Nucky sided with Chalky to take out Narcisse then the drama would have been lessened and we also wouldn’t see how Nucky employs duplicity as a strategy. How could you possibly say with a straight face that the Eli/Knox fight had no meaningful impact on the story? Hoover was able to bend Narcisse to his will, which now makes Narcisse an asset that Hoover will want to protect, which will indirectly impact how Nucky conducts his business. Also, Nucky said to Will that he’s in charge of the house now, which means that Nucky will give him more responsibility to earn. Also, Nucky was just about to blow Eli’s head off but after Eli gets in trouble for killing Knox, Nucky fixes the problem, which gives insight into Nucky’s personality. He alluded to the importance of the family twice this season “the only the thing you can count on is blood” and then he said “I did it for the family.” Which, I don’t know if anyone has picked up on this, but the concepts of organized crime and family are intertwined, which is why they’re called crime families. They have been subtly pushing this idea forward. And Nucky has always been portrayed as a mastermind and a strategist. I don’t know what you’re talking about when you say he isn’t smart and neither do you. The dumbest comment you made was that Richard Harrow’s death wasn’t meaningful. This master-marksmen failed and instead of solving the problem he created a much bigger one which will directly impact Atlantic City and the war for the seasons to come, which is why the closing credits were so poignant. The Empire by the sea.
DISAPPOINTED – That’s a compelling observation about how Chalky doesn’t care about his family. It was quite evident how little regard he has for them when he saw his daughter killed and was instantly overcome with indifference. The intense dispassion etched across Chalky’s face was truly shocking, and his apathetic cries were really difficult to hear. Never have I witnessed such a display of fatherly disinterest. Michael K. Williams did an amazing job of portraying Chalky’s lack of emotional investment. Just a terrific insight there.
The original poster is right — the most ridiculous assassination plot and execution ever. Let’s see…super-skilled marksman accidentally kills beloved daughter of key crime boss. Where have we seen that before? Here’s a hint: When you’re stealing plot points from The Godfather Part III, you’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
@vns i’m well aware capone still has story left to tell. the point was that the characters they seem to like but have no material left for they exile to chicago. michael shannon is wasted on this show, and that’s where eli is headed too. i don’t think it’s the actors fault their characters cease to be compelling, it’s poor writing or just an inability to set things up for futures seasons, which seemed to be the point of this episode and its lack of resolution.
if you honestly believe that maybelle being there was the only thing wrong with chalky and nucky’s “brilliant” plan to take out narcisse, then we really have nothing to discuss. i went into the reasons why the plan was doomed to fail REGARDLESS of outcome and it was all a contrivance to get richard killed. i even gave examples of how, just off the top of my head thinking about it, it could have been done better.
Also, eli’s son is not a character on the show. He is a plot device and that was his only role this entire season. He was a means to provoke action and drive things forward, he had no independent purpose outside of this.
Your post lacks reading comprehension, i didn’t say nucky wasn’t smart, i said the show would have us believe nucky is smart, but then they have him do dumb things, which is OUT OF CHARACTER.
@jonas.left yeah, i’m clearly blaming the actor here, genius. his character’s actions spoke loudly that he did NOT care for his family when he chose to flee town with his lover and without doing ANYTHING to see to their safety or well being. yeah, it made total sense for him to be stunned that narcisse would use this obvious ploy against him. great point. Not that I didn’t expect such snarky idiocy, carry on.
DISAPPOINTMENT – “also, am i supposed to care about chalky’s daughter who has been on screen for all of about 3 minutes in this entire series? just because i like chalky, i am supposed to care about his family, when he clearly does not?” That’s the full sum of what you wrote about Chalky’s attitude towards his family. Nothing about his leaving town without bringing them or arranging protection for them. Just “he clearly does not” care about them. That’s what I responded to. I suppose I could have put words in your mouth that would have made your claim make any kind of sense, not that your new ideas accomplish that. You were charitable enough to put words in mine to the effect that I was saying you had blamed Williams’s performance. No, but I did point to his performance as demonstrating the exact opposite of what you said the character felt about his family – which was nothing. Maybelle had appeared on the series for longer than three minutes, and her scenes with her father indicated a particular closeness between the two. Should Chalky have been stunned that Narcisse took his daughter hostage? As no other criminal on the show has ever done such a thing, I would say yes. Threatening a family member is so over the line, I’m guessing no one that Chalky had ever dealt with had done such a thing.
Oh, and to your point about the assasination. It was shown that Richard’s rifle was silenced – no one noticed the sound of the shot, only that Chalky’s daughter had been killed. If all had gone according to plan Richard would have been able to take out Narcisse and several of his men before the assault was apparent. Also, you claimed that Richard died because of a stray bullet, No, he was struck by a bullet that was fired directly at him by one of the gangsters in the club. It was the exact opposite of a stray bullet.
Well, off I go. Time to carry on.
Fantastic end to a fantastic season, if admittedly a good deal more depressing and dark than I was expecting. I went into this finale expecting either Eli and Narcisse’s death but never really saw Richard’s demise coming. Even that in-retrospect-obvious final conversation between Richard and Julia struck me as more of an attempt at a bait and switch then genuine foreshadowing. In any case, Richard’s death was very appropriate, I felt his character arc had essentially reached a conclusion anyway, regardless or whether he survived the attempt and returned to his family or not.
I’m much more excited for the show’s future than ever before because with this season we at least know that they’ve finally moved away from the circular status quo of “Nucky encounters new antagonist -> Struggle results in death of ally (Jimmy, Owen, Eddie) -> Nucky re-establishes control with some changes”. The show has always ended a season with the characters retaining some stability after the tumult of the past season but this feels like the first time the central conflict has actually noticeably changed the circumstances of most characters.
Exactly, Terence Winter also said in his interview with Mr. Sepinwall that he knows his audience, and that most people expected Narcisse to get got at the end of this season, just like Gyp and arguably Jimmy. But this season shows that the writers give us unexpected twists and turns in the story, with Narcisse having been set-up for season 5 in a much more prominent role (I think)
I’ve seen all the greats: Sopranos, The Shield, The Wire, Mad Men, Breaking Bad… but until tonight, no episode of television has made me weep.
That ending was just beautiful, and what made it even better was the incredibly tense, unpredictable, chaotic hour that preceded it.
I agree the ending was beautiful and very sad. Would like to add a glaring omission in your list of greats: Deadwood. That show has made me cry on more than one occasion, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.
Let me add that Eastbound and Down has made me cry a few times. That is one hell of a show. Breaking Bad, when Walt died, or Hank, I felt nothing. But with Boardwalk, I cried when Jimmy died, and when Richard died, I did not expect to cry, but I did. I have always liked Richard quite a lot, but I guess I didn’t realize how much I really loved his character. The part where you think he is coming home, then it shows his face whole, and he smiles as his wife walks toward him, was just beautiful, yet so sad, because such an amazing character was leaving us. That is twice this show has done that to us, and it hurts, but, this show has balls.
The interview with Jack Huston gave some great insight into what he thought about Richard. He seemed like he agreed fully with the death. He said “tragic characters deserve a tragic death” and that’s so true.
I feel like two other HBO dramas unfairly get left out of these discussions of the “all time greats”: In Treatment and especially Six Feet Under.
Will Gillian be in the next season ? I thought that her being imprisoned, along with Richard’s death and the discovery of Jimmy’s body, would serve as closure for Jimmy’ epic and sad life.
Winter said in his interview with Alan that yes, Gillian will be back. That’s unfortunate IMO. I think her story has run its course.
Yes, Eli & Van Alden have a common bond now, for real. Poor Richard… <:-/
Bittersweet but very satisfactory ending to Richard’s story. Hate to see him go, but it was great seeing his Owl Creek ending, and his whole face. One question, how did he hurt his hand?
His hand was stomped by one of the goons that tried to kill him in his family home back in Wisconsin. One of the early episodes of the season.
Thank you. I completely forgot about that.
It would have been nice if Richard made it to the hospital got patched up and left for Wisconsin. Unfortunatly things never work out well for people on BE who plan on leaving their old life behind.
I have to say, this season of “Boardwalk” was the best they have done for a LONG time. The whole Chalky story line blew a freshness into a show that had grown very, very stale. Pretty, always pretty, but heavy and plodding. I like that Eli tried to out wit Nucky (again) and was foiled (again). That fight scene between Eli and Tolliver was brutal! I imagine it must had taken hours to block and film. Also noteworthy was the Pinkerton capture scene with Gillian, near the grand staircase. Beautifully shot.
What I found strange, chilling, and somewhat confusing about this season was the strange casual acceptance of the actions of the budding young sociopath,Willie Thompson. No one has commented on it! Sure, the rich-boy Temple University classmate who publicly humiliated him was a big jerk, but did he deserve to die? I know that Willie (probably) didn’t mean to KILL him (he may have not understood the effect of that chemical mixture), but what a death! My God! The humiliation of its initial effects, then the fear, agony and horror of being internally torn apart and of bleeding to death out of every orifice? Willie having ZERO remorse (only an irritation, bewilderment and remorse that he was expected to pay for his crime), then letting his goofy sidekick go to prison in his place–“Thanks Uncle Nuc, you did me a solid.” No one-not Nucky, not Eli- is freaked out by what Willie did. And it is totally cool with everyone that Willie’s college chum spend untold years in prison for Willie’s crime. Sometimes in a story or film I look for the reactions of the other characters to see how the film maker is expecting me to feel, but here I see NO horror or repulsion from the other characters in regard to Willie’s action (and indeed, I have seen no real horror about this act from the readers of this blog, or even Alan). If this grisly revenge was something that one of the many known psychopaths of “Boardwalk Empire” had committed, and everyone took it in stride-well then, okay. But to have something so ghastly committed by a character who never gave us the indication that he was such a monster and for that act to be so casually accepted and dealt with by one and all makes me wonder if the writers are saying that a murderous, vicious, amoral monster exists in everyone and no one is to be surprised when it comes out. I mean, doesn’t that seem strange?
Willie didn’t mean to kill his college nemesis. He meant to spike the guy’s drink with a laxative so he’d poop himself at the party. Doing something stupid as a prank that gets somebody else killed doesn’t make you a sociopath.
Willie’s lack of remorse for what he did, and his indifference to sending his roommate to prison, does suggest he’ll be a hell of an amoral crimelord someday.
Prince Radian,
I want to thank you for starting this discussion because I think the question you asked about morality is very appropriate. Morality is a social construct which is why is varies from generation to generation from culture to culture. There is nothing inherent about or natural about morality, it is a set of rules we are taught by whatever society we are as appropriate behavior. The problem with all social constructs is game theory: rational irrationality. With everyone pursuing their rational self-interest it creates a socially irrational outcome. My interpretation of Willie’s actions in the wake of Henry’s death is just him pursing his rational self-interest using whatever resources he has at his disposal. It so happens that his uncle is Nucky Thompson who understands better than anyone on this show that it is naieve to care about other people. It’s not that Nucky’s looking for trouble, it’s just that he’s indifferent to whatever people he has to sacrifice in order to protect his self-interest. It’s a cold pragmatism that Marlo Stanfield from the Wire had: ruthless indifference. To people who have internalize morality as something inherent then it is shocking, however, to people who view morality as artifice, then they’re just the playing the game. Willie’s burgeoning sociopathy is a learned behavior. I think the interesting component to this is that they’re Irish Catholics because religion is also a social construct and is intertwined with morality. There was an episode in season 2 called “The Age of Reason” which for Catholics is 7 years old. And that’s what gives humans our power is our abiility to reason. Sociopathy and psychopathy are considered to be bad things but all the people who are remembered were sociopaths. Christopher Columbus is the perfect example. He ruthlessly decimated the indigenous population and is remembered as hero. Thus Hoover’s question posited to Narcisse,”who do you think decides what the truth is?” is a sober assessment of how the world really works. Which Nucky gently tells Willie that “It gets easier, you’ll see” meaning not that his concerns because less complicated but that he can learn to live with it.
Very valid question.
One point of clarification–what was Nucky referring to when he told Willie’s they’d “ride up there together later”? I assumed it was to see Eli, but he would have been long gone on his way to Chicago by then.
Also, glad to see the Rothstein/Margaret plot continue. I enjoy both of them, and now that Richard is gone, I find Michael Stuhlbarg’s Rothstein is one of the most fascinating characters on the show.
Rothstein is dynamite every time he’s on screen and I think this twist with him and Margaret working together has fantastic possibilities.
Nucky was referring to them going together to wherever the rest of Eli’s family is hiding. Since the Feds are looking for Eli, Nucky has no doubt removed the family to someplace safe.
I agree that it was Nucky acknowledging that he was going to see Eli’s family. However, did anyone else get the vibe that he was moving in on Eli’s family? I did not pick up on the vibe that Nucky tried to steal the Eli’s family until he mentioned it this episode, but that line to Willy seemed to be almost like him accepting it. Thoughts?
At first I didn’t like this episode, but they left so many balls in the air next season is going to be really interesting.
Chakly White – got exactly what he deseves. Chalky has an affair an loses his mind, doesn’t try and protect he family by hiding them before the Hit on Narcisse than leaves town with the other woman and leaves his family completly exposed to Narcisse. Not suprising Narcisse abducted his daughter and she ends up paying the price for Chalky sleeping on the job.
Narcisse anyone get the feeling that he will come back even worse next season. Reviewers are so happy that Hoover checked him and made him say yes sir, they didn’t notice Hoover basically is willing to let Narcisse continue businessas usual for information on Marcus Garvey. While Narcisse pretends to be about uplifting black people, he is what Hoover says he is a pimp and a hustler and thats all he is, seems now Narcisse has protectin from the Gov’t as long as he is willing to sell out his ideals and Narcisse has no real ideals.
Eli sure wish Nucky had killed him, in fact Nucky should have shot Eli instead of Jimmy D to begin with. Eli knows how powerful his brother is, he knows Nucky can pull strings on the federal Gov’t level yet he doesnt’ tell Nucky about a simple agent of the FBI trying to turn him into a informer. Eli wanted back in, he persued Nucky all last season only to turn on him again at the slightest sign of trouble. I really hope Nucky see’s his brother for the snake in the grass he is.
was it a shout out to Breaking Bad when Eli was waiting with a suitcase for someone unknown to pick him up so he could begin his new life?
I haven’t cried this much for a fictional character since Maximus finally made his way “back home” at the end of Gladiator……farewell, Richard Harrow and thank you Jack Huston for bringing him to such vivid life.
They keep killing of the characters I have liked and keep the ones I don’t. They killed off Jimmy, The Irishman now Harrow. Those guys were the spice of the show. They keep killing off the spice. I will say the Chalky and Narcisse actors were excellent this season, but I thought eye for an eye would happen here. I’ll watch but Harrow should be in Wisconsin, not under the boardwalk…
The fact you care so much about these characters that die means the show is drawing you in the way good drama should. That’s all the more reason to keep watching, with no reservations.
The number of accidental duplicate posts in this thread is staggering and hitfix needs to address the issue as it detracts from the discussion
Alan seems to have an issue with law enforcement characters being “nut jobs” (same grip with Donal Logue’s character in Sons) Not sure he realizes just how many nut jobs exist in law enforcement in real life… and I saw this as someone that comes for a family full of cops and correctional officers
Can someone explain that last Nucky – Willie interaction? Where was Willie during the Eli/Tolliver brawl?
I was brought to tears by Harrow’s death. I so wanted for him to have a happy ending, one that this war-scarred man deserved despite his tragic failings and horrific deeds. He was truly one of the lost generation and Huston played him damn well!
Excellent review.
I was very excited to watch the finale. While the show doesn’t have the emotional depth of of the Breaking Bads and Mad Mens, it is really exciting and straight entertaining. I literally was squirming in my seat and putting my hands on my head watching the fight with Eli and also when Chalky’s daughter died.
Lastly, I felt they rushed the last 5 minutes of the end. Not the part with Richard dying. I felt they rushed the resolution of Eli and the police finding out he killed Tolliver and how Lucky responded to the questioning etc. He has this grand plan for his escape to Cuba and its gone in a matter of seconds on the show. He cancels his plan within the last minute of the show (not including Richard’s part). I just felt that they should have been a little more detailed as to how Eli dealt with murdering a federal agent in his home and how exactly Nucky resolved his course. Including if he spoke to Chalky again or anything else that went unanswered in the rush a the end.
One thing I found a little unsettling was Chalky leaving his family so easily and without any sort of conscience. It did not line up with the person we had come to know throughout the last 4 seasons. Yes love can make you do some crazy things but Chalky leaving his family completely, on the cusp of his daughter’s marriage, just didn’t seem true to his character. At least with some excuses or reasoning to them.
And hitting on the same note, I was stunned when Chalky left the scene after his daughter’s murder. I know it was the smart move but I just couldn’t believe he would leave. Not criticizing, just extremely surprising.
And finally, I agree that I didn’t love Tolliver’s ending. I didn’t feel that was justified. Yes he had murdered multiple people very easily but I could have seen him turning against J Edgar and becoming a criminal before what eventually was his demise.
Btw, cannot believe the little Williams from Mad Men was selected to be J Edgar Hoover. I couldn’t look past his Mad Men character. I didn’t think he was bad but I didn’t buy him all in all. That is a personal issue I guess but they had to have known people knew him well from MM.
@NathanF: Having Tolliver become a criminal would be too close to Van Alden’s story arc. How many federal agents can one show have turn criminal? I didn’t think Tolliver was all that interesting any more, he’d become too much of a cliche with the “do you think I’m insane?” schtick.
Nathan, this show is far superior to Mad Men and Breaking Bad. I am getting sick and tired of Breaking Bad getting credit for being this great show, when in fact Boardwalk is the best show, and Breaking Bad is merely a good show.
Strongly disagree, Nelson Espe, BB ranks first in my book, however BE is better than Mad Men. But, hey, that’s what makes America great.
Nathan F, I don’t think Eric Ladin is so heavily identified with the character of Betty’s brother, William, on Mad Men. He’s been in a zillion other things. I’m a viewer of Mad Men from day one, but for me, when I saw Ladin as Hoover on BE, my first thought was, “Oh, Dr. Roquet from Big Love!”
@GARYSF: This America, man.
The living room fight between Eli and Knox was reminiscent — to me — of the fight between Dan Doherty and Hearst’s man (The Captain?) in Deadwood. Wondering who would win in a brawl: Eli or Dan Doherty?
My bet would be on Eli. Dan would certainly outweigh Eli (considerably), but when Eli feels threatened enough, or gets pissed off enough, he erupts with frightening ferocity (remember the guy he killed in his garage?) Dan was a teddy bear at heart. Now, imagine a brawl between Eli and Francis Wolcott…..hmmmmm. Ah, Deadwood! Gone but far from forgotten!
Why didn’t the wife help out her husband? That’s the only thing that upset that scene for me. I’d hope that if I were in a death-fight that my wife would at least step in.
@NANNYEM: I don’t know, Dan’s pretty slippery, with all that bear grease slathered on. And he had clearly perfected the eye gouge, which was nearly Eli’s undoing by Knox.
@NAT KING: LOL! I forgot about Dan’s use of bear grease (“a little dab’ll do ya”!) And yes of course, his expertise at the eye gouge.
@BBQ: I was wondering the same thing about June not running down to help. Thru thick or thru thin, but apparently not thru potentially deadly beatdowns. Where’s Van Alden’s wife when you need her?
I must be the only one confused by this since no one else has commented, but what exactly did Hoover have on Narcisse to justify a threat of imprisonment if he were to not comply with Hoover’s request to become a mole? I believe Hoover mentioned that the man who killed Tolliver was a “colored”, which was obviously a lie–was that intended as misdirection to make Narcisse think one of his men killed a federal agent? Or did Hoover and Nucky make some behind-the-scenes agreement that whereby Nucky said he could deliver Narcisse based on this fabrication in return for the feds not pursuing Eli for Tolliver’s murder?
He didn’t have anything on him. He wanted to USE him to take down Marcus Garvey. I guess he could have held him partially responsible for the shooting int he Onyx club, for kidnapping Chalkys daughter, but I doubt that. I think Hoover simply wanted to use him to take down Garvey, so he threatened Narcisse with holding him responsible for the Agent’s death.
Narcisse is not a citizen. Like Eddie, he was threatened with deportation.
Maybe I need to rewatch some episodes, but….could someone please confirm to me if in fact Richard knew for certain that Nucky himself killed Jimmy? I just can’t seem to remember if that is so.
Richard was with Jimmy when he got the call to meet Nucky with Manny Horvitz. In fact, Richard offered to go take care of it, but Jimmy told him he needed to do it himself. Jimmy left his dogtags for Tommy, and never came back. It didn’t take much to put 2 and 2 together. In Season 3, Richard went to Nucky but had no ill-will toward him, even as he acknowledged that Nucky killed Jimmy. So even if he doesn’t know for sure that Nucky pulled the trigger, he definitely knows Nucky killed him.
Thanks for answering Gary. But I just still might rewatch some episodes, esp. the one where Jimmy gets “that phone call” for a meeting. I just can’t seem to recall Jimmy specifically stating who he had his meeting with. Richard loved Jimmy unconditionally I believe; if he knew for a certainty that Nucky, and not Manny, killed Jimmy, wouldn’t Richard then want to kill Nucky? Was Manny just a “second best” revenge?
Yes, do that. Jimmy knew what was going to happen, and went unarmed, so you might say he went willingly to his death. I think Richard understood this, and yeah, killing Manny was second best — or the only form of revenge he could logically exact without sacrificing his own life. In season 3, when Richard goes to see Nucky, he says something to the effect of “I hold no grudge against you.”
I appreciate your reminder that Jimmy went unarmed and willingly to his death, and how Richard would understand this. And in some strange way, it was perhaps more “respectful” (for want of a better word) of Jimmy that Nucky killed him and not Manny. Also, now that I think of it, Richard’s murder of Manny was probably payback for Angela’s murder more so than Jimmy’s.
I am really surprised that only one commenter wrote about how similar in feeling was the ending to the season-ending-montages from The Wire. That was the first thing that came to my mind while watching it.
But I must agrre with almost everyone, this was very strong episode. I love BE for hom much it pays off people, who give it enough trust at the beginning.
Seems if you shoot or kill a G-Man on this show, you automatically wind up in Chicago.
Chicago is a city built by crooks and full of them. It seems only fitting.