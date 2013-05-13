Season finale review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Something New’

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” finale coming up just as soon as I’m the crazy speakerphone judge…
Well, I’ll be darned.
The Mother.
On my TV set.
In a very clear shot.
Looking like this.
The actress, by the way, is Cristin Milioti. She is primarily a theater actress (she’s the lead in “Once”), but has done a bit of TV (she played the faux-Sarah Silverman in the “TGS Hates Women” episode of “30 Rock”).
More interestingly, though, she is not a name. She is not Sarah Chalke, or Rachel Bilson, or Jennifer Morrison, or any of the other would-be Mothers the show has teased us with in seasons past. My assumption – and all we can do is assume, as I’m told that Bays and Thomas aren’t talking tonight (but there will be a quote from them in the morning that I’ll plug in here) – is that they went with a relative unknown (for TV) for three reasons: 1)To keep a lid on the usual casting news mania that blows up around any part like this; 2)Because she and Josh Radnor tested well together (which shouldn’t be too hard, actually; Radnor’s greatest strength through eight seasons of “HIMYM” is how well he works with Ted’s love interests, so long as they’re written even slightly sympathetically); and 3)So that we would have no preconceived notions about the Mother. We didn’t spend years watching her on “Scrubs,” or “The O.C.” or even a few months on “Good Morning, Miami.” She is a blank slate, onto whom the show and its audience can project whatever qualities we feel should be in Ted Mosby’s ideal woman, without insisting that Elliott Reed or Summer Roberts or Chris Elliott’s daughter would act that way, play bass that way, etc. She is the Mother; she has put on this world to cross Ted Mosby’s path on the night of his best friend’s wedding and make him forget all about Robin Scherbatzky and a move to Chicago. Earlier knowledge of her is not required and maybe not even preferred.
And if I’m spending this much time speculating on a character whose face we see for only a few seconds, it’s because up until the Mother walks up in those cool boots that Lily predicted she would borrow one day, “Something New” was representative of a lot of the cartoonish, obnoxious, unlikable comedy that’s typified so much of season 8.
Casey Wilson’s appearance as Krirsten, for instance, only reminded me of how much better “Happy Endings” wrote for her than anyone has before, and Keegan Michael Key’s role as her fella only made me want to cue up the Liam Neesons sketch, and yet as awful as both those characters were, I wound up sympathizing with them because the show had so thoroughly turned me against Robin and Barney this year. Marshall not telling his mother about Italy was dumb, even if it was trying to set up a more heartfelt moment later where he used the same “face to face” line about telling Lily about his judgeship offer. And that conflict isn’t really a fair one, because we know the show needs them to stay in New York for the final season.
But seeing this woman at least fills me with hope that things could be even a little better next year. Bays and Thomas didn’t close this season with a shot of her boots, or her shoulders, or something else non-descript. They showed us her face, which means they’re done playing games with who the Mother is, and roughly how long before she and Ted cross paths. I still wouldn’t be surprised if the final season takes a few episodes to get through the wedding and to the moment where Ted sees her on the bandstand (or earlier), but I feel like it’s less likely now that we know who the actress is and the creative team no longer has to lean on mystery the way they have for eight years.(*)
UPDATE: (*) Of course, that hasn’t stopped people in the comments and on Twitter from speculating that most or all of the final season will occupy the 56 hours between now and the wedding. Given the way the show has played things for years, I do not blame you for thinking that way and will be cursing the heavens if it becomes clear that’s how the final season is going to roll out. So I’m either being a wildly naive optimist or simply refusing to believe that Bays and Thomas would be that self-destructive in the final season to be afraid to put Ted and the Mother (whom we can now identify) in a scene together before the very end.
It’s perhaps a sign of how much “HIMYM” has withheld from us for how long that I’m this optimistic, after a season I mostly disliked, by barely more than a snapshot of an actress I barely recognized. But this was, like the title of the episode says, “Something New.” This was her. And that’s not enough to solve a lot of the problems “HIMYM” has suffered from the past few years. But maybe it’s enough for the show to finally move forward into its final season. No more secrets. No more games. Ted meets the woman of his dreams, gets to be the charming, romantic guy we liked way back when, and we sail into the sunset, maybe with another Shins song (after the fine use of “Simple Song” here).
ANOTHER UPDATE: For those who missed it, or want to watch it again, here’s the scene:
What did everybody else think? Would you rather they went for a big name to play the Mother? Was the brief glimpse of her here enough to satisfy you? Is there anyone who feels like they can cut the cord now that they’ve seen her, even if Ted hasn’t?
Is it just me or does this episode feel like a perfect second-to-last episode of a season? It raised the stakes perfectly, and when it ended I had a moment of “all right, this finale is going to be awesome” until I remembered that it was in fact the finale.
yes. was thinking the same thing. i was like did i get it mixed up and.the finale is next week?
I’m feeling pretty positive that all of next season will take place over the 56 hours before the wedding (probably laced with flashbacks). So they’ve shown us her face, and there may be some shenanigans where she and Ted keep missing each other at the wedding, but I bet they don’t actually “meet” till the end of next season.
No next season:/
There’s a next season…
24 themed season? Could be the best one yet!
”
Shannon
“I’m feeling pretty positive that all of next season will take place over the 56 hours before the wedding (probably laced with flashbacks).”
I know the internet would explode with hate if they did this, but I think this would actually be pretty cool. Better than them making the mother a regular character next season and all of us inevitably hating her (which, based on the track record of the show over the last few seasons, will undoubtably be the case).
Perfect choice for the mother. She’s not super hot, but she’s extremely cute. She looks like a cross between Lily and Rachel Bilson (the roommate). I’m extremely happy with the choice and I can’t wait to get a full season of their relationship!
When I saw her I thought she’s definitely Lily’s shoe size.
But do Lyndsey Fonseca and David Henrie look like they could be the children of her and Josh Radnor? Particularly after the alternate future scene of his blonde kids with Sarah Chalke?
FINALLY! I’m glad it wasn’t stunt casting. She looks like a sweetie pie, and someone Ted would fall for. Looking forward to next season.
I am amazed that we didn’t hear who was cast as the mother before this.
love this casting. She looks like sh would be in a band, she looks quirky and cute and perfect for Ted.
I agree going with someone with whom we have no preconceived notions is a good idea. With all of the fake-outs the writers have pulled in the past, I was dreading that this would be yet another one, so it was gratifying to finally get some payoff. Here’s hoping the mother will figure prominently in the final season!
Even without recognizing Milioti (which I should have…bad Broadway nerd! Bad!), just looking at her I found myself thinking, “my God, Bays and Thomas had an impossible mission and they somehow found a really perfect-for-Ted looking woman.”
I’m filled with optimism for the moment, too: because of the specific conglomeration of events leading to the wedding, it makes a lot of sense for these storylines to converge this way at the wedding. Ted and The Mother have an obstacle to immediately overcome, and Ted also has an opening to need to get to know her (this being that I still think Marshall and Lily end up in Rome for a little while).
I’m a little bummed for Cristin Milioti. “Once” on Broadway is amazing. Too bad she’s moving into such a poorly written show.
She left “Once” two months ago. She has to do something.
Maybe she left after she signed the deal with HIMYM
Alan, no comment about the new real time structure of season 9?
I added something in the review. Shoot me now if that is the plan.
The series ends with Ted’s wedding, I’m calling it now
What do you mean by real time? I haven’t read anything about it so I’m curious.
i think they’ll actually go with that for season 9, but now that the mother is introduced they could do episodes where she is the one narrating or flash forwards where they are already together.
Alan, you are way too much of an optimist! That is EXACTLY what they are going to do. What show have you been watching for the past 3 years?
Why even bother casting her now then? Unless we’ll see her interact with Robin, Barney, Lily, and Marshall for twenty two episodes before she meets Ted.
There’s a way they could do both. They could have her interact with the gang during the wedding episodes (and considering who they’ve cast, they will), but have Ted be too depressed that the possible love of his life is marrying his best friend, and his other best friends are moving away, too focused on moving to Chicago, that he doesn’t actually consider ask her out until they run into each other at the train station.
It’s possible. I think it requires greater skill than the writers have shown in the past, but it will be amazing if it works.
If they’re going to stretch it out, I want them to do it in an interesting way. They’ve been playing with time so much, why not have every episode start or end with short scenes of their conversation on the train back to the city? Why not mess reverse the expected, and have the mother ask the temporarily cynical Ted out?
The biggest risks with stretching out the wedding for the entire season is that the characters can’t appreciably change in 56 hours, and what are the plotlines for Marshall and Lily? Is Marshall going to hide his judgeship all season?
He’ll meet her once, lose her number, and then spend the rest of the season trying to track her down, sort of a la that “Serendipity” movie I never saw. We’ll see clips of what she’s up to in the meantime. For 24 episodes.
I like the idea of season 9 being made up largely of flashforwards (relative to the show’s normal continuity, which would still make them flashbacks relative to Bob Saget). The episodes would take place during different moments in Ted and The Mother’s lives. If the show is really bold, it will cover the 15 years or so leading up to Ted beginning the story. Otherwise, it might just cover the time between Ted meeting and marrying the Mother.
Either way though, each episode could also have flashbacks to the 56 hour period between the season 8 finale and the wedding. That way, Thomas and Bays could have their cake and eat it too: we see The Mother in a relationship with Ted, interacting with the group, etc., but there’s also a long build up to the moment when Ted actually meets her, which is what Thomas and Bays have clearly always seen as the culmination of the series. In fact, if they do a good job of writing The Mother throughout the season and making us actually like her and care about her, that first meeting with Ted will seem even more special, since we’ll actually know just how much their relationship will come to mean.
They should totally do next season 24-style, with ticking clock and everything. This show is beyond redemption anyway.
Anthony: According to “Three Day Rule,” he called her immediately.
I was actually really happy with how the reveal went. From everything I read they were struggling between another mystery season of ‘who’s the mother’ and Ted and her dating, getting married, etc. This way it seems, at least on the surface, well get some of both. So kudos to them for that. As for the mother herself, spot on I think.
As a fun (or not so fun) side note. If HIMYM debuts the Monday after the Emmys (as it usually does), it will have been more than three years since we first saw Ted and Marshall in front of the church “a little ways down the road.”
She looks a LOT like Lilly, and I’m sure wasn’t a total coincidence either.
As for this episode, I liked it. While it was cartoonish, the Barney/Robin story line is the funniest thing those two have done in a LONG time.
Yes, agreed. I thought this was one of the best episodes this season, it was bringing back the good Barney & Robin from their first time around, and unlike so many other episodes, it showed why they work together. Too often between the proposal and now, that has been lacking (except for maybe their use of the escape chute together) in favor of dredging up Barney’s past history and habits or Robin & Ted’s relationship as obstacles to their own.
And the conflict with the other couple even justified it. I was happy to see Penny too, and I much prefer the lamented Happy Endings to this show, but the couple were being unreasonable, and Robin’s prank exploited a legitimate weakness in their relationship. Barney’s voice-over nailed them perfectly, showing that he had their number, and his and Robin’s being so in synch suggested Robin was aware of their flaw as well. They didn’t do anything too cruel to the couple, they just called them on their BS, and forced them to talk about their issues, and move forward in their relationship. That plotline made a great case for why Robin & Barney should work.
Between his affection for Casey Wilson (it’s always the writers’ fault!? What happened to actors needing to be versatile to play different roles? Role outlive flesh & blood actors, which you’d think a writer would appreciate) and his confession of preconceptions about Ted’s love interests based on their other roles (note that Alan’s favorite was one of the least-known actresses to portray a multi-episode love interest), I think Alan’s professional obligations might have impeded his ability to just enjoy this one.
He is, however, dead on right about the badness of drawing out next season to fill the entire time between now and Ted meeting her.
She’s wonderful in Once. Great comic timing.
She’s cute, like Victoria, which is really what’s perfect for Ted.
I mean Stella… Stella was way out of his league.
Which seems par for the course for Sarah Chalke characters.
Poor Sarah Chalke.
Chalke is talented, but her character was not a good choice for Ted because she was pretty messed up.
Stella was out of his league, but Victoria wasn’t?
How was she messed up? It seemed pretty clear that it was just a case of her still being hung up on a guy who needed to grow up for them to have a relationship. As bad as running off at the altar is, it is about 100 million times better than divorce, which, when you get down to it, however good your reasons, or necessary the separation, is still breaking a solemn promise made to the person you claim to love above all others, in the name of your deity of choice and in the presence of all the other people you each care about. The social stigma of an aborted wedding should not remotely outweigh that of a failed marriage. Better to bail before, rather than after. Stella’s mistake was not in dumping Ted, it was in letting him sweep her along to a marriage neither of them was really ready for, with his initial hesitation over the realities of raising a kid, and her feelings for said kid’s father.
The worst thing about the Stella affair is how little Ted seems to have learned from it, aside from self-pity, since he appears to be on the path to making a very similar mistake that might do to Barney & Robin what his unilateral insistence on inviting Tony did to him & Stella. Lily’s warning suggests she agrees.
Uh, female perspective here: neither Stella nor Victoria were out of Ted’s league. Ted’s gorgeous. I’m hard-pressed to recall one girlfriend who’s been out of his league.
Seriously people… what will it take for Bill Lawrence to create a show for or around Sarah Chalke???
I mean, come on!
she has her own show, ‘how to live with your parents for the rest of you life’ it’s new and pretty good.
And it’s canceled, believe it or not. Can’t believe ABC killed it this quickly, the ratings weren’t bad and it was funny.
My point… only Bill Lawrence seems to know how to use Sarah Chalke correctly.
So, Bill… get to work, dammit!!!
@Ken, already!? It seemed like it had the potential to grow an audience. Bummer :(
After seeing all the rug pulling and general BS this show has pulled over the past few seasons, is everybody really comfortable saying that’s the mother with 100% certainty?
Not at all. Especially with Happy Endings done, my money is on Casey Wilson. This girl is just coming to see her friend (who recently got engaged) in NY. We never did hear Krirsten’s fiancee’s name. Could be Louis (from ‘Time Travelers’, remembered differently).
If you think this sounds ridiculous, then you and I have watched different shows over the last 9 years.
We already know that the Mother played bass at Robin and Barney’s wedding. And that she has that bass and that yellow umbrella the night of the wedding. And that she’s not nearly as tall as Casey Wilson.
I hear ya Drake, but this is “How I met your mother” LOL
She has to meet the 3 clues criteria. We know she has the yellow umbrella, but she also has to have been Rachel Bilson’s roommate and have been a student in Ted’s class.
Feel just the same: this season was pretty uniformly awful but simply seeing the mother has me thinking that next season, with an endgame in motion, could be good.
Milioti was also in the warm and funny Sleepwalk With Me last year, very worth checking out. She plays comedian Mike Birbiglia’s sister, and she’s great.
You know what being a HIMYM fan is like? It’s like getting to know this cute girl at your office. She’s nice and you flirt and you take things a little further and you date for a while. And it’s really nice. And then things start to turn. Her cute little habits start to irritate you. Things you tolerated before become more pervasive and obnoxious until you just can’t take it anymore. So you end it. But she still works at your office and you still hear about her all the time and see her, seemingly against your will. And every minor irritant is magnified ten-fold in your mind because it’s over BUT SHE WON’T LET IT GO. And finally you just lose your damned mind until you look like the crazy one–but you guys don’t understand, it was HER, HER!!!!
Maybe that’s a bit extreme. Anyway, this show sucks and has for several years now. Toodles.
eh, if you’re THAT invested in something for years and years, the problem isn’t with the something…
RWG (just sayin’)
Greatest sign-off ever. Waited nine years to say “Toodles”. God bless you bold traveler.
Minor point, but while she originated the leading female role of “Girl” in “Once” and was a Tony nominee for her performance, she’s no longer in the show. She left back at the end of March.
Thanks for the clarification. I just hope she didn’t leave that amazing show for this crap one!
Clean slate? All I’ll be able to think about is her and Liz Lemon giving the homeless man what he was asking for.
Blerg. My period!
Wouldn’t it be great if the entire final season was the mother telling the story of how she ended up meeting Ted? It’ll never happen but it would give us fresh characters, fresh storylines, and the opportunity to get to know the mother outside of the gang.
That will be saved for “How I Met Your Father”(which at one point was a real spin off possibility)
Crap, I just realized I would not have the willpower to resist watching “How I Met Your Father.” I’m so weak.
Minor point, but while she did originate the role of “Girl” in “Once” and was Tony-nominated for her performance, she is no longer in the show. She left at the end of March (after a year on Broadway and the developmental production off-Broadway).
She looks about half his age and oddly like Lily. My initial impression is they made a mistake in casting but we shall see.
None of those things will bother me if she has chemistry with Josh Radnor and they can actually write for her properly.
that one shot where she was shown from the back,i thought it was Robins sister!!
Anyone know how old Ted is supposed to be at this point? 35ish?
In the pilot he said he was 27 in 2005 (DOB 1977-1978). He turned 30 in season 3 (episode aired in 2008), and they seem to still be matching the calender with the show, so yeah. 35 or so.
Am I the only one who thinks the entire final season will be flashbacks from the previous 8 seasons? showing favorite moments from the shows past and how Ted and the mother barely missed each other at those times. Showing how close she actually was and pushing off the wedding till the end of the season. Not a fan of this idea. Just wouldn’t be surprised with the caricature that himym has become of itself.
Is it at all possible that Carter/Bays will finally get it right, with regards to how they’ll structure the final season? They’ve probably known for a few years how this last season will play out. I think one of the problems the show has had in recent seasons is not knowing when it would end. CBS wanted to keep renewing the show, which kept pushing back the storylines that Carter/Bays already had in their mind for the endgame. It also makes a whole bunch of sense that HIMYM would have been better had it been limited to 6-7 seasons at most.
I agree with Evan – I was wondering if they would spend time recapping the “near misses” though that might involve bringing back a lot of people who haven’t been on the show in ages.
Mother Schmother! How will Marshall tell Lily about being a judge???????
Yep. At this point, I really don’t care much about “the mother” anymore.
RWG (I care much more about Marshall/Lilly)
The actress is also playing one of DiCaprio’s wives in the Scorcese movie coming out this year. Not sure how big the part is (I think Margot Robbie’s is bigger), but it might be a case of CBS wisely locking in an actress BEFORE her profile is going to get a boost separate from HIMYM. At the very least, it’s a good bet she’ll be walking some red carpets.
Also, she’s super talented so in sure that didn’t hurt. ;)
I’m optimistic about the final season. Ted is always most likable when he’s trying to woo a girl he’s madly in love with. Assuming the entire final season doesn’t take place during Robin and Barney’s wedding, the next season should be all about Ted trying to win her over, and get us to fall in love with her along with him like we did with Robin during Season 1.
According to imdb she was also the young sacromoni in the sopranos,
The skin and bones “do we have to talk about food all the time?” One?
that’s would have to be the one I think – I haven’t had a chance to go back and look but from memory I think it is her
Re: Barney and Robin — This episode showed them the way they should have been all during their engagement: having fun, enjoying each other, and showing us why they got together in the first place.
And being awful people trying to break up complete strangers?
I popped back in for this episode after quitting the show for two seasons, and hearing Alan and Dan talk on the podcast about how unlikeable the characters have become. And they were NOT underselling that fact. This iteration of Barney and Robin is horrendous, and I say that as someone who shipped them back in the day.
Oh, they were particularly horrible in this episode. I mean, they’ve been pretty bad all year, but this is their lowest.
“…”showing us why they got together in the first place.”
Writers’ boredom? Plot contrivance?
I used to ‘ship them, too, but last night, they were awful. Guh.
What was so awful? The other couple had it coming, and Barney & Robin demonstrated throughout that they had perfectly nailed the other couple’s issues, and all they really did was call them on their own crap. Putting a ring in a glass is own harmful if the “victim” lets it. It’s like an extension of the principle that you can’t con and honest man. The ring prank can only mess with a couple if one or both of them is being dishonest about their expectations for the relationship. Putting a ring in a glass is not nearly as obnoxious as demanding that someone reseal a cigar bag or citing self-diagnosed claustrophobia to demand the best table at a restaurant.
So, because they were a little snooty they deserved to be split up?
This is the first time that I’m 100% sure that the mother isn’t Robin. And because of that, I’m extremely happy with the ending. It also gave me a lot more hope w/ the Ted/Robin plot line. I’ve hated it the past 2 episodes (in that respect), and the fact that we can see who the mother is makes me think they won’t totally eff up with where the plot line goes. I’m glad they went with an unknown, it makes sense for the 3 reasons you said.
I’m thinking that he doesn’t meet her for a long time. At my most optimistic, I think there will be 3 days before the wedding starts (roughly an episode per day), with the last scene of the third episode him talking with Robin, as in the flash forwards. Then 2 days of wedding episodes. The first day ends with him seeing her slapping da bass, the second day ending at the train station. And then he’ll finally actually speak with her in the sixth episode. But, it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s stretched out even longer.
I think the major plot threads support this conclusion. You have to figure Marshall and Lily will get a full episode over going to Rome or not. And then from a story telling perspective, it’s probably best that they don’t rush the Ted/Robin plot. Digging themselves out of this hole and giving the two characters closure (with each other) will take time. Also stretching out the meeting will help the audience get past that plot, because narratively, Ted won’t be trying to get over Robin and then 10 minutes later be over her. Plus, we know the wedding is a disaster, it could take a couple of episodes explaining why that is, and how they resolve it.
As far as this episode goes, I was laughing at most of the jokes. Yes, they’re broader than the early episodes, but as long as I’m laughing, I’m fine with that.
You weren’t 100% sure when in the pilot Ted flat out says that Robin is the kids’ aunt?
No. Especially considering the writers have said if they ended the show at season 1, the mother would have been Robin.
The writers said the mom would have been Victoria, not Robin — which made her lame coming back this season even sadder.
“And then from a story telling perspective, it’s probably best that they don’t rush the Ted/Robin plot. Digging themselves out of this hole and giving the two characters closure (with each other) will take time.”
Ugh. Please, no more Robin and Ted need closure scenes. We have been down that road 700 times before.
@Guest: I can only assume the writers completely trashed Victoria’s character JUST so when they introduced the Mother viewers wouldn’t constantly be saying that Victoria was a better match for Ted.
I don’t think this was actually a great episode by any means, but besides the really well executed and casted mother reveal, I loved the way Lily was portrayed in this. Taking her away from all the Marshall/Lily-clichés and just showing her as a great friend to Ted (and via flashback to Robin) made me enjoy her character in a way I haven’t since the season 2 finale.
How do we know that wedding is a disaster? Don’t remember them mentioning it. Is it possible the show ends and we find out his wife is actually dead and he was telling the story to his kids?
Bays and Thomas said it would be a disaster in an interview after the Season 7 finale.
What’d I miss in the original comment that someone’s asking about the wedding being a disaster? Ted’s hand is bandaged and he kind of looked like he’d been in a fight in the season opener. I’ve heard a few people bring up the mom being dead but I find it hard to believe the kids would react in such a way if this were true.(during the first season trying to get up and run away when Ted’s telling the story, the constant look of boredom and disinterest, stuff like that)
I really doubt that she’s dead. Like, I would wager copious amounts of money that she’s alive.
I don’t know where Matt got the disaster thing from. Maybe he accidentally replied to the wrong comment?
I wholeheartedly agree. It felt like all the characters were much truer to themselves than usual. I really enjoyed this ep.
I have to admit I got chills when they panned up and revealed the Mother.
Me too. I thought for sure the promos were screwing with us and we wouldn’t see her. I thought MAYBE we’ll hear her ask for a ticket, but surely we won’t see her. And then we saw AND heard her.
Slam dunk casting. Way to go, show. Way to go.
I’m not sure if this is sarcastic or not…
She *was* the lead in “Once.” She left a few weeks ago, as did the male lead (who was replaced by some guy named Arthur Darvill).
Arthur Darvill for the Doctor Who fans is Rory !! So he joins once after leaving WHO.
SO excited that we finally met the mother, even if Ted hasn’t yet! I’m hoping that he will meet her soon, though, so that season 9 can be about them falling in love — and about Ted finally getting over Robin.
I also kind of liked Barney and Robin in this episode. It was nice to see them on the same page and working as a team, even if it was for such a childish and spiteful purpose. Maybe season 9 will also take some steps to salvage the train wreck this relationship has become.
“Maybe season 9 will also take some steps to salvage the train wreck this relationship has become.”
A thousand times this. Fingers crossed.
I agree that it was good to see Robin and Barney working as a team again, but it still had that kind of later season cartoonish, contrived, hollow, sitcommy feel to it, I thought. Would have loved to see them reconnecting with the kind of chemistry they had in that season 1 ep where she acts as his wingman, or in season 6, at the Natural History Museum, where they touch all the artefacts.
Yes. B+R finally seemed to be the epic couple we would like them to be, if they are going to get married, or try to.
Well, that wasn’t as bad as I’d braced myself for. But is it just me, or did the actress they picked for the Mother look a bit too much like Robin for it to not be creepy?
I felt she looks too much like Lily. I also think Robin has way more capacity to be sexier than this girl, she’s almost a downgrade.
A perfect cross between BOTH Lily and Robin
So now we’re supposed to believe that Robin was distraught and planning to move to Japan because Ted was going to marry Stella when her and Ted broke up in the first place because Robin didn’t want to settle down? That is complete revisionist history. That is not the Robin we were presented.
Like the Dexter finale a few years ago, the huge reveal immediately shields a lot of problems and has me excited for next year. But the Robin flashback plot still made no sense.
I agree with many other posters that they are going to run short, flashback heavy episodes that take place over the two days before the wedding. Why else would they specifically list the time as “56 hours before the wedding”? That is a random time stamp. Be prepared for 24 style shenanigans.
I don’t know that it’s COMPLETELY revisionist. Just because Robin didn’t want to settle down at the time doesn’t mean she couldn’t have been bummed that a guy she had been in love with was getting married. Even if you know it was a good idea for you to break up with someone, that doesn’t automatically mean it isn’t difficult to see them with someone else.
And she was clearly very emotional during the build up to the wedding. She was going to sleep with Barney again, even though at that time she swore it wouldn’t happen again.
The locket storyline would be even far more revisionist. This woman supposedly never wanted to be married. But she was just like the majority of women these days who feign feminism and say they’re not gonna settle down or let a relationship get in their way. Until they fall in love and it all goes out the window. They set up her putting up emotional walls with the relationship between Robin and her father.
Wanting to get married at 13-14 and not wanting to get married at 28 is more than believable.
Have you heard of Zeno’s paradox, where you never reach a moment because you’re getting closer and closer without ever reaching it? That’s what’s going to happen. 9.1 is going to be 56 hours before the wedding, 9.2 will be 28 hours, then 14, 7, 3.5… and so on until the last stretch of eps are less than a nanosecond in real time, while everything happens in Ted’s head Inception-style.
Love it, Miguel!
I think the ending will reveal that the entire show has been the imagination of an autistic child – St. Elsewhere style.
I stopped watching this season, for so many reasons. But I found it quite telling when the final shot happened how little I actually cared about it. I did, however, have to ask myself how Bays, Thomas and co. are going to end up using her as a decoy for the real mother to be introduced next year. Probably not, but I do feel this writing staff hasn’t earned our trust with anything. By the way, the rest of the episode really was quite bad.
I’ve been watching this season against my better judgement. And my reaction when I saw the mother was similar – completely indifferent. It sucks that this show has fallen so far that this moment would be so meh. I’d imagine if it happened around season 5, I would’ve cared.
Relieved the finale wasn’t nearly good enough to get me to keep watching. Feels good to delete the season pass on my DVR. Long overdue.
That’s it!?? I sure hope that wasn’t the finally. What happened with Lilu and Marshall? What happened with Ted and Robin??? Ugh! So disappointed
There is an entire season left to go.
Is Marshall qualified to be a judge? He’s pretty young and his law career doesn’t seem too outstanding. Is he even employed at all?
I’m guessing it’s happened and I just don’t remember, but have we ever even seen him in a courtroom?
This is the same show that had Ted design an entire Mew York City skyscraper then pawn it off as no big deal. Obviously they are not concerned about realistic occupations.
*New York although an entire Mew York filled with kittens would be adorable.
In Pennsylvania (and many other states) we elect Judges, so fictional characters would be a welcome change.
He’s probably older than Harry Stone. :-)
EAS wrote, “I’m guessing it’s happened and I just don’t remember, but have we ever even seen him in a courtroom?”
At least once, last season, when faced off against his old law school friend Brad. It was losing that case that made him apply to be a judge.
I would think New York State would have plenty of lawyers to pick from, who have practiced years and who have been in court more than once. But this show never was realistic with Marshall’s law career, among other things. Most lawyers his age struggle to maintain work-life balance and yet he was hanging with his friends more often than not.
Based on what we have seen, there is a zero percent chance Marshall would be selected as a judge in NY.
I think he applied for the job when his career was doing better, and it took them a while to process it. Though I found it unbelievable that they were calling him at night (since Ted and Lily were driving in the dark to the house) and gave him no time to decide.
Okay – I’ve calmed down. And I agree with everything Alan’s said. HOLY CRAP, they actually showed the mother.
On a different note; did anyone else find the whole “Krirsten” name even funnier having seen Keegan Michael-key’s “Substitute Teacher” sketch?
Now i just want to watch Arrested Development more.
I’ll take everyone’s word that she’s a talented Broadway performer, and she may be great as the mother. But her role on 30 Rock was just weird. She didn’t seem like a woman who was enhancing her sex appeal by acting like a little girl (say, the way Alison Brie did singing her sexy/creepy version of Santa Baby on Community), but just a weird lady in pigtails talking in a squeaky voice. It probably was more the direction than her acting, but I thought it was one of the strangest portrayals the show ever did — and it certainly didn’t deliver whatever Tina Fey was trying to say about women sexualizing themselves to get ahead. I’ll assume that was just a fluke, and that HIMYM will give her a role that she deserves.
(If she manages to come off as a rock musician who shares Ted’s pseudointellectual tastes in literature, without seeming as annoying as he does, she’s already way ahead of the game.)
I always thought that was the point of that 30 Rock episode. To show the viewers how stupid that kind of thing was, and how it’s not attractive at all. We’re seeing her the way Liz Lemon sees her.
Or rather the way Tina Fey and the writers see her.
From this TV Guide interview [www.tvguide.com]:
“As if the show doesn’t play with time enough, co-creator and executive producer Craig Thomas previously shared that the final 24 episodes will “take some risks with time” and will be “so distinct that you’ll always be able to recognize a Season 9 episode.” Theories abound that Season 9 will play out in real time, a la 24, on the day of Barney and Robin’s wedding. “I am not at liberty to say at this time,” Bays says of the speculation.”
Cool!!! They found a new way to mess with the poor bastards that have stuck around.
The final season all takes place on the island, with Robin and Barney discovering the wheel they turn to go back to 1977.
Miles: the funny thing is my initial reaction to the OP post was, “well, at least it can’t end as badly as Lost did.”
Barney wakes up next to Bob Newhart and the series has all been a dream.
I put my name in for supreme court, hope they call soon. Hope they aren’t dicks and make me start right away.
Good luck. Hopefully you have no relevant experience that would qualify you for a position as a judge and your last job was at a firm that recently went under. If so, you are sure to get the job!
Two predictions:
The time issue is only a few episodes long. They’re not going to make a whole season out of the wedding.
Because Barney and Robin either aren’t getting married, or aren’t going to end together. The shot of them in the limo, staring into space and not talking to each other, is foreshadowing. Late Carter / Bays seemed determined to keep them together. Maybe they see that never worked.
I believe it’s been confirmed that they do get married. You’re probably right that they aren’t together in the future (we’ve seen Robin without a wedding ring in flashforwards—though that could simply be a continuity error, of course). Whether they simply break up or whether Barney dies…that’s another story.
Ted needs to see a good analrapist to help get over his feelings for Robin.
Honestly would have been a much better reveal as structured if the official How I Met Your Mother facebook page didnt post a picture of her before i got to watch it…..
Another reason why ‘MyFace’ blows.
Ha! yeah, you’re fault, Derf
There’s merit in choosing an unknown, but what a weak payoff for a finale–the worst of the season. Revealing the mom shouldn’t have substituted for clever writing. Don’t know if I’ll watch when it returns.