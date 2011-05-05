Season finale review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Bloody Harlan’

A review of the “Justified” season finale coming up just as soon as there’s a river between us with no bridge to cross…
“Are you asking me or are you telling me?” -Boyd
“Makes you feel better, you can tell people I asked.” -Raylan
“Marshal and me, we made our choices. Now we’re paying for ’em, but you still got a chance.” -Mags
Early in “Bloody Harlan” – a suitably fantastic ending to what’s been an incredible season of “Justified” – Raylan tells the newly-pregnant Winona he’s willing to quit his job and do something else for the sake of their relationship and unborn child. So what if he doesn’t have any other skills, Raylan reasons – he can always sell ice cream.
But we know Raylan’s not going to quit, and not just because I doubt FX would want to pay for a third season of “Justified” in which Raylan dispenses ominous but cleverly-written warnings about the proper etiquette for ordering a rocket pop.(*)
(*) Come to think of it, Tim Olyphant’s so funny, I’d probably watch at least a couple of episodes of that.
No, Raylan can’t quit because he – like Mags and Boyd and Dickie and so many of the other characters from in and around Harlan – set out on a bloody path a long time ago. And once you get on that path, the only easy way to get off it is to choose the very final detour that Mags takes when she drinks from one of her own poisoned glasses. Raylan already changed his destiny a fair amount simply by leaving Harlan and becoming a Marshal, but the innate attraction to violence hasn’t gone away. He might be able to limit the number of times he has to pull his weapon and invoke his code – note that he makes it through this entire episode without killing anybody – but Raylan Givens is who he is. Winona can’t change that, Ava couldn’t, and even the prospect of fatherhood doesn’t seem liable to do much beyond giving him another reason to feel guilty about who and what he is.
But Raylan’s not blind. He knows this, and so does Mags, and that’s what makes that climactic scene between the two of them and Loretta so amazing. Throughout this season, Mags has put on so many different guises – harmless shopkeeper, sweet mother figure, fierce community protector – but when Loretta comes to confront her about her father’s murder, we see that at least one of those faces wasn’t a complete lie. She truly did care for Loretta, more than several (if not all) if her sons, and if she has to confess to murder in front of a U.S. Marshal in order to give Loretta the closure she needs, and possibly steer her away from this life of violence she and Raylan know so well, she’ll do it.
We went into this finale expecting some kind of epic, probably very bloody showdown between Raylan and Mags, but while both of them bleed, and Mags dies, the season’s big climax is the two old enemies working together in service of someone they care about more than their ancient family feud. And that was as unexpected as it was beautiful to watch, just a trio of great performances from Olyphant, Margo Martindale and Kaitlyn Dever.
And then, and then… holy hell, that final scene between Raylan and Mags.
As I said last week, I have such low expectations of the Emmy voters that I wouldn’t be surprised if neither Olyphant nor Martindale get nominated (though she has a better chance, since she can technically submit as a guest star, and since the various drama actress fields are generally easier to crack), but… damn. Just listen to the way Martindale says “Doyle” upon getting the news that one of her sons was killed, and the way she packs so much information into that one syllable: how she’d much rather it had been Dickie, how her recent rise to fortune has now cost her two sons, and how damn tired she is of all of this, tired enough to do what she does with the glasses. We’re obviously meant to fear that she gives Raylan the poisoned one, but we also know the show isn’t going to bump off Raylan any more than it’s going to have him sell ice cream, and by that point it’s not a shock that Mags would choose death over jail, or even over using her newfound riches to fight conviction and go live in exile. At first, I wondered why the “previously, on ‘Justified'” sequence once again featured such a long stretch of Walt’s death scene, but then we got to that moment, and Mags repeating the same lines she told Walt – finally understanding what it is she did to him and likely many other men – and it all made perfect sense, and was, again, spectacularly played by Martindale.
I really can’t say enough good things about this finale. I liked but didn’t particularly love last season’s “Bulletville,” feeling like it sacrificed a lot of what had become interesting in that season’s later episodes in favor of just letting Raylan shoot as many bad guys as possible. Here, he doesn’t fire a shot – though the respective armies of Boyd and Mags get off a bunch – and yet this episode was as viscerally exciting as it was emotionally rich.
Though I assumed Boyd would turn up to rescue Raylan from Dickie and his baseball bat (itself a fairly bananas scene, and a fitting payoff to all the talk of how Raylan hobbled Dickie), that didn’t make the moment any more adrenaline-pumping. Nor did it take the shine off of Raylan making it clear to Boyd (in the wonderful exchange I quoted above) that while Boyd Crowder is great at a great many things, he will not win a direct showdown with Raylan Givens. I loved the return of Tim’s sniper skills; as soon as that bullet hole appeared in the center of Doyle’s forehead, I thought, “Yup, that’s the apricot.”
Like “Bulletville,” “Bloody Harlan” left a fair amount hanging. Ava’s still in trouble, though I doubt the show would kill her and Aunt Helen off in back-to-back weeks. Winona is going to be understandably furious when Raylan comes home with a gunshot wound and various bruises from Dickie’s baseball bat, and I’m not sure their rekindled relationship survives this, baby or no. And while Art puts aside his recent frustration with Raylan – recognizing that trying to save Loretta, while off-policy, is a different matter altogether from his usual misadventures in Harlan – to organize a rescue mission, I doubt we come back for season 3 with their relationship healed and Raylan comfortably working alongside Art, Tim and Rachel like nothing happened. (At least, I hope not.)
But we know a few things for certain. We know that with Mags and Doyle dead and Dickie going to prison, Boyd now has no obstacles to becoming the crimelord of Harlan. And we know that Raylan Givens is going to keep putting himself into harm’s way. You can say it’s because of his code, or his temperament, but really it’s just who he is and what he does. It always has been. Depending on what the juvenile justice and foster care systems do to Loretta (who spends much of the episode talking and acting like Raylan, down to warning Wade Messer what will happen if she has to pull her gun), she might be able to change, but Raylan can’t. It’s too late for change on his part, and while that’s unfortunate for him, it’s a great treat for those of us who get to continue watching him.
Some other thoughts:
• I had to laugh very long and very hard at my first glimpse of James LeGros as Wade Messer, which is a spectacularly in-jokey piece of casting. LeGros, for those who aren’t aware, was the first actor to play Raylan Givens, in a made-for-cable adaptation of “Pronto” in the late ’90s. And it was particularly funny to me because I remembered Elmore Leonard’s disgusted reaction to the mere mention of LeGros’ name when I interviewed him before the start of this series. (Here’s a picture of LeGros wearing the hat that Elmore found particularly egregious.) LeGros is obviously a decade older and a bit heavier, but seeing him work opposite Olyphant, it’s shocking to believe he could have ever played a version of this character.
• Because FX didn’t send a screener out in advance, this is the first episode of the series I got to watch in hi-def, and boy did it look fantastic. From my perspective, it was hard to tell how much of the improvement of the visual palate was from the format upgrade and how much was the return of director Michael Dinner, helming his first episode of the show since the first two hours of season 1. So was it just me, or was there more visual flair than usual? The shootout between Devil and Dickie’s men was one of the better-looking TV action sequences I’ve seen in a while, particularly when Dickie’s pulling away in the truck and Devil keeps shooting at him.
• So what exactly are the charges against Dickie? Given that Boyd has Arlo fetch a local clinic doctor for some unofficial surgery on Ava, I’m guessing he’s not going to file any attempted murder charges against Dickie. So is he just going away for stringing Raylan up and knocking him around with the bat?
• As I’ve written, I’ve been frustrated with Winona lately, but it was hard not to feel sympathy for her in that scene where she begs Raylan not to go back to Harlan. That could have come across as a stereotypical moment where the nagging wife/girlfriend tells the hero to not do the thing he’s good at, but even though we want Raylan to go off and save Loretta, the show – and Natalie Zea’s performance – allowed us to very clearly see Winona’s side of things and understand why she keeps needing to pull away from this man.
Holy cow, that was good. What did everybody else think?
Brilliant episode all around, but I’ll miss Mags something fierce.
Dickie should be charged with Helen’s murder, drug dealing/smuggling, probably illegal possession of firearms, and a few other odds & ends. He’ll only get out of jail if it’s convenient to the plot & Davies wants another go round…
Why would he be charged with Helen’s murder? Homeless Thomas Jane is still taking the fall for that. I assume his family already has the payoff and I don’t see why his testimony would change. What evidence do they have to charge him for the drug dealing/smuggling? Who’s to say his firearms are illegal? Basically all they have is beating up Raylan and the only people who can testify to that are Raylan(who’s family has a feud with Dickie’s and crippled him 20 years ago) and Boyd(who has quite a criminal record himself) it’s actually pretty plausible Dick pulls a Boyd Dom season 1 and is in jail for the first 8 episodes and is our in time for the final stretch.
There you go… I knew there was something else out there.
Mags was the thing keeping Thomas Jane from taking the rap. With her out of the way, why wouldn’t he re-recant his testimony. Although, I guess it was technically the mystery elderly woman… who knows what her motives were.
I think the question is can he recant it? He already did it once and took the blame and with Mags and Doyle gone only Dickie and the mysterious lady(his mother I assume) can say the payoff existed. Dickie isn’t going to confess and I doubt that lady comes forward, although its possible.
He could recant- but he would be a VERY unreliable witness, since he changed his story two times already.
Dickie will plead to anything at all — there’s nothing left to protect him from Boyd outside of prision. He’ll confess to Helen’s murder, accessory to kidnapping, attempted murder and aggravated assault on Ava, assaulting a federal officer — you name it.
He could have been held on felony murder charges even despite Jed’s confession, as he was a participant in a burlgary during which Helen was killed. Let’s just assume the D.A. belatedly figures that one out, once Mags isn’t around to run interference.
Yeah, Dickie’s all alone now. He’s made enemies of Boyd, Arlo, Raylan and who knows who else and he doesn’t have anyone left on his side to protect him.
I expect that there’s some serious betting going on in Harlan about who puts a bullet in him first.
Dickie is already an accessory to murder for helping to get rid of Loretta’s dad’s body after Mags poisoned him — nobody really thinks Mags disposed of the body in the mine shaft herself, and they know Coover helped, and that Loretta heard Coover and Dicke talking about it — so Loretta’s a witness to that conversation. Reason one for Dickie to go to jail.
Reason two: assaulting a federal marshall. Don’t think Raylan wouldn’t gladly put him behind bars: he’s got the bruises to prove it.
Reason three: various weapons charges.
Reason four: he shot Ava, and Ava isn’t out of the woods yet. No matter what Boyd wants, Ava has her own reasons for implicating Dickie and getting him out of Boyd’s way, thus eliminating Boyd’s remaining competition. She has every reason to want to punish Dickie without getting Boyd into jail again. Ergo, charges will be filed against Dickie, whose gun and bullet will provide all the evidence necessary no matter *what* Boyd wants or thinks. He’s irrelevant that that. You can be sure the lawmen confiscated and tested/printed all the guns.
So: more than enough reasons for Dickie to stay behind bars for a long time, even if they don’t get him for killing Helen.
The one reason Dickie is a dead man, no matter his allocution: He stole from the Dixie Mafia, and Doyle’s not around anymore to prevent those Frankfort boys from taking Dickie’s hide, in or out of prison. And, ’cause of Mags, he has no friends in Harlan to watch his ass in prison.
The only prob? He’s so scuzzy and watchable a character that his death won’t be quick. Other than Coover, he deserved to die the most, but depending on the deals he makes, he might stick around for a while…. dammit. I want him dead for shooting Ava alone; that was uncalled for.
Excellent point. The Dixie Mafia makes reason number five for Dickie to go to jail. On second thought, he’s not safe no matter *where* he is. Whoops! Can’t feel sorry for *him,* though.
Ryan Powell, you sure called Dickie’s prison stay in S3. Nice one!
Wouldn’t Dickie be charged with Helen’s murder?
The Bennett’s convinced Dickie’s pal to take the full weight behind Helen’s murder. No matter what happens, however, I see no reason that Boyd wouldn’t just get a hold of Dickie once again and finish what he started.
The last scene was brilliant. Mags gave a subtle swirl of Raylan’s glass, and Raylan gave a look that he thought something might be wrong. Then after his reaction to his first sip…that was some serious drama even if you knew they wouldn’t kill off Raylan. Fantastic.
YES!! Best moment in probably the best scene of the season. And there were so many good ones. Very satisfying. You still have real doubts *despite* knowing that they can’t kill off Raylan. I was reminded of the same kind of suspense when I watched Thirteen Days: I knew how the Cuban missile crisis ended, yet Bruce Greenwood, Steven Culp and crew were all so believable and so good that I was still on the edge of my chair until the final moments.
Alan-not just you-hi-def looked great.
I have so many thoughts. The bar has been set incredibly high for next season.
I have to say that I’m a bit Winona tired. I assume that Ava will make it as the clinic doc’s life depends on it.
Mags is right that she and Raylan have made their choices. Raylan has to live out his destiny (that sounds corny). The final scene was very well-done. I think the Emmy’s would be crazy to not look at Martindale, Olyphant and Goggins for noms.
I enjoyed the church scene with Mags, Doyle, Boyd and Arlo. It was reminiscent of a scene that I’ve seen before-The Godfather? Boyd proved that he is indeed smarter and one step ahead.
I’m not sorry that Doyle is dead but what is up with his next in line. Is it a step up for next season?
I am sorry that Mags is dead but she had no other way out (in her mind) and she was tired. Martindale was so great this season that I was sad to see her go but what an ending. She nailed the weariness to a tee.
I am very intrigued to see how Raylan and Art’s relationship changes next season. I missed Nick Searcy last week. At times, he does add levity but he seems to be on a different page now.
I’m rambling as I was excited to see your review.
It was a fitting finale. I think I can put S2 of Justified on the line with BB, MM, SOA (S2), etc.
Raylan and Art will still be iffy, but this episode should somewhat mitigate whatever unhappiness Art has with Raylan, given that it was about saving a 14-year-old girl and keeping her from going into the jail system herself. Given her willingness to give testimony against Dickie re: her dad’s death and body disposal, she probably won’t enter the juvenile justice system — but also given that she was a runaway, there might be some enforced counseling involved for her and her foster parents. About time, too, if it helps Loretta with dealing with the loss of both parents and her abandonment and revenge issues. She’s got too much on her plate to go without counseling.
Also, Alan: you are right about the HD and the director making a difference. Very much so. I, too, haven’t enjoyed the look and feel of an episode of Justified since the very first one. Kudos to all involved.
Whoops … I meant I hadn’t enjoyed the look and feel of an episode as much as I did this one since the very first episode aired. Clumsy me; sorry!
Best line:
“She’s got a gun.”
Doyle: “Who doesn’t?”
Overall, great season and a fitting finale.
Well: the answer to that one, of course, would be Mags. To her detriment.
Loved it–just loved it. And I was really surprised (and pleased) that they actually had some closure at the end instead of a cliffhanger. I don’t know when shows began doing that, but they didn’t used to, and it’s really unnecessary. It’s kind of like the way the horror movies now HAVE to have the villain rise three times before he finally dies: too predictable. I wouldn’t have predicted this ending, and I’m sorry Mags won’t be around anymore, but I thought this episode was really satisfying. Can’t wait for next season.
I totally agree. It’s so nice to have closure to this season. Sure, there are still some “unknowns”….like Ava’s fate, and whether Winona will leave Raylan, etc. But at least they didn’t end it with a big ambiguous shootout and make you wait until next season to find out who survived & who died.
Let’s hear it for closure *without* tying up all the loose ends!!
… and, if I’m not mistaken, whether along with Winona kicking Raylan to the curb, she gets an abortion. She did mention “taking care of it” somewhere before Raylan’s simultaneous joy and dread (about giving up The Life) kicked in…. I don’t know if they’ll allow a supposedly sympathetic character to Do That, on American television, without throwing Winona in the ‘discard’ pile — I hope they don’t elide over it, so we jump to seeing a gravid Winona being held hostage, preggers Winona being carjacked, etc.
If Raylan’s man enough to forego even the modest protection of a prophylactic (and Miss Winona, iron-clad contraception, considering her taste in death-seeking or foolish men), then let’s at least see the consequences of two (really) crazee kids considering parenthood.
Spectacular episode and a fitting end to a spectacular season. Not much to add about everything that was great since it’s well-covered. But I was bothered a bit by the end. Yes, it was a great scene between Raylan and Mags. But I kept thinking, come on, he got shot in the side, and is bleeding. I’ve never been shot, but I can’t imagine someone sits down for a drink and some conversation. Not to mention that she was shot, too.
I also kind of wanted it to be Dickie who got shot and Doyle the lawman who got arrested, but Dickie is a great character and Davies is so good, I hope he is back next season.
Finally, kind of startling to see how much Raylan got hurt this season. Beaten silly by Coover twice, shot last night, etc.
Dickie getting shot wouldn’t have made sense: Mags would still have reason to live if Doyle had been left alive, but Raylan would’ve been dead, or at least seriously injured by Doyle if Doyle hadn’t been killed by excellent sniper Tim (and wasn’t it about damned time that Tim’s skills resurfaced? Excellent!). No, Dickie had to be the one left: enough to push Mags over the edge into wanting oblivion after this mess.
Whoa — I just realized where I recognize Jeremy Davies from: he was the geeky-but-creepy Snow in Solaris. No wonder Dickie’s strange arm gestures looked to familiar. That’s been nagging at me all season. It’s almost like the role of Snow was a dress rehearsal for Dickie Bennett. Yikes.
WEBDIVA: Solaris is where you recognized Jeremy Davies from? Not Lost? Not Spanking the Monkey? Or Saving Private Ryan? Fidgety arm flailing spookiness is his shtick.
I wish Alan would stop being so concerned about The Emmy Voters and whether an actor has a chance of winning. Who cares. I want to hear about the show. What worked. What didn’t. Where things might be headed. That is what Alan is great at. Who might win an award is meaningless to me. “The Wire” never won an Emmy. So what. Awards are so political and merit is never the top factor in deciding who wins so let’s concentrate on why we like the shows. Justified had a good year. I’m glad.
I’m sorry that devoting about 55 words in a 1700 word review to a subject that many, many people keep asking me about (after the finale, my Twitter feed got filled with “So, is Margo a lock for the Emmy now?” questions) was so frustrating to you.
Yeah how ridiculous that a tv writer would talk about an actor’s chance to win a prestigious tv award.
I for one support Alan mentioning the Emmy noms. If the Emmy Awards weren’t so effed up and were given more deservedly, then Alan wouldn’t have keep bringing this point up.
Winning awards is a lock that most actors will get a ton more recognition as well. Margo has done great work (her run on The Riches and her scenes on Dexter, specifically in the Easy as Pie episode) so it would be nice for her to get recognition. FX drops the ball on these things..Terriers, SOA. It would be nice to see Justified break the mold.
The more awards/nominations/recognition actors like Margo Martindale and Timothy Olyphant get, the more likely that other actors of this caliber will be attracted to roles like this. For this reason, and because of the quality and entertainment this obviously brings to television shows like Justified, I think it’s in some ways Alan’s responsibility to put it out there into public discourse. I mean, if he doesn’t, who will? It won’t be the people who give out these awards.
Whereas the loss or gain of an Emmy or Oscar won’t keep me from watching certain shows and films, the awards are important 1) to the careers of the actors involved, so that they can make career progress and be encouraged to take more worthy roles in the future, 2) to the writers and directors so that they are encouraged to create more good roles for actors and more good shows for viewers in the future, 3) to the producers and film company execs, so that they are more willing to back high-quality roles and projects in the future and stop backing the predictable, low-quality trash that is so prevalent, let alone the cheap crap that is so-called ‘reality’ (i.e., unreality) TV, and therefore 5) ultimately to viewers so that we continue to get high-quality programming to watch. so even though I don’t care at the moment I’m watching whether or not a show or actor gets an Emmy, I still care over the longer term because it influences what will be available to me in the future.
What an amazing actress Margo Martindale is! She strode through this season of JUSTIFIED like a backcountry female King Lear, with three sons instead of three daughters! Her dialogue was almost Shakespearean in tone and she delivered each line brilliantly! Until Nathan mentioned it, I didn’t even realize that she was Dexter’s friend in the Miami Metro police filing department.
The problem with the Emmys is that textured, subtle performances like hers aren’t often recognized unless they’re turned in by big-name actors. One can only hope she gets the recognition she deserves in terms of acting awards this year.
I don’t mind the Emmy talk–Emmys may not be a perfect indicator of quality, but they are recognition and publicity. But I don’t understand why Alan thinks Margo Martindale should try for guest actress. The guest categories are for the Emmy voters to kiss up to some big star. It almost always goes to some big name actor who did a showy promoted role during sweeps. Off the top of my head, I’d say it’s Candace Bergens’s to lose. (Unless there’s bigger names I forgot.)
James LeGros was not doing it here for me, I felt he was very miscast. I didn’t know about the in-joke. Otherwise, loved the finale.
OMG, James LeGros was Wade Messer?!? He was just on Mildred Pierce, and I totally did NOT recognize him! Which also meant I had no expectations, so his portrayal of Messer didn’t bother me in the least. Appropriately sleazy, opportunistic, and eager to betray or duck out in turns. It worked.
Boy that was exciting! Dickie hanging Raylan up like a pinata, Boyd coming to the rescue, Doyle taking one in the head, Art and the Marshalls riding in to save the day…what a great ending for Mags, and the season, tho telegraphed as soon as she started messing with the apple pie.
Kinda surprised Dickie is the only Bennett to live thru the war, tho I doubt we will see him again.
My dad was a minister for 40 years. Im pretty sure he never checked for weapons while letting the church be used for a crime lord parlay :)
So we still dont know Ava’s fate…does this trigger yet another metamorphosis for Boyd? I think Winona is the weakest part of the Raylan story….I’d prefer is bromances with Boyd and Art.
So folks, where does the swtory go from here….can this season be topped??
Holy Cow is right. Keeping the Winona stuff to a minimum but leaving it so believable, and just amazing work from Boyd, Raylin, Maggs, the girl, best episode of the season and it really redeemed some of the crap mid-season with Winona and her “theft” I am back in the fold!
All apologies to Breaking Bad and Mad Men, this is the best drama on television. And it’s not even close.
In fact, the only show that was/is better in the last ten years is BSG.
The way Doyle bought it, just wow. The fact that next season we’re likely to see Dickie and Loretta return makes me excited for next season.
Justified is transcendent television. I had to watch the episode twice it affected me so much. That final scene I watched over and over and over again, I couldn’t shake the feeling it left me.
If Justified doesn’t win every single award available, then all of those awards mean nothing.
It must have been a really long time since you watched Breaking Bad. I would say this season of justified was a little short of breaking bad season 2, maybe it was even as good. But season 3? Not even close. Breaking Bad S3 is one of the best seasons of television ever and Justified isn’t on that level at all. Just my opinion of course.
I’m with you, Ryan. Breaking Bad and Justified probably had similarly excellent second seasons, which gives me real hope for Justified’s third, but Breaking Bad’s third season is without a doubt one of the best seasons of television I’ve ever seen. Even One Minute, Fly, Half Measures, and Full Measure alone are enough to beat Justified’s second season!
Don’t get too worked up, since I’m fairly certain every comment on the internet about Battlestar Galactica being a great show is the work of one man pulling a very elaborate prank.
Agreed on BSG…but what about The Shield? Thought those both have been the best dramas of the past decade before Justified.
Completely agreed about BSG — and you’re SO wrong about that show, Truck. I’m a life-long hard sci-fi fan *and* female, and I really loved Edward James Olmos as Admiral Adama and all the great roles written for women, especially Starbuck, Six, and the president. LOVE Mary McDonnell in that! Justified is barely second to that in terms of great acting roles and imaginative plot. But I’d expect no less from something in which Elmore Leonard had a hand. I still love Out Of Sight, and he was directly involved in that, too.
“Justified” is damn good, and it’s just finished the best season of any show so far this year.
That being said, it’s still not on Breaking Bad’s level. No show has as many holy sh*!@ moments as BB.
Man, as much as I fear my cool hipster card being pulled, I must agree with Matt C. I love Breaking Bad, and thoroughly enjoyed season 3, but this is can’t-miss night-of television for me, the way SOA S2 was. Ranking who’s best as though that is somehow objective is absurd, but I think it’s fair to say Justified is on the level with the best television has to offer: The Wire, Sopranos, BB, Mad Men, whatever you have on that top tier, Justified is there holding it’s own with all of them. I appreciate your courage Matt…press on.
I love Justified, and this season was amazing, but the best show of the last 10 years has to be The Wire, particularly season 4.
I got to say it.. I’m disappointed in the finale. What sets Raylan apart (for me) from TV cops in other shows is that he has a very singular skill, and that’s the quickdraw and marksmanship. In the first season, we saw that utilized. This season he got neutered, and it took away a lot of the enjoyment for me. Don’t get me wrong, I love the show, and I love Raylan as a character, and Olyphant as an actor, but this finale was a let down. Unlike Alan, after a season of Raylan trying his best not to have to shoot anyone, I was really looking for a Bulletville type of finale. BUT, in this finale we saw Raylan get blindsided by Dickie, hung from a tree and beaten with a bat, only to be rescued by Boyd. Then, he gets shot and almost killed by Doyle, only to be saved by Tim. THEN, he is totally at the mercy of Maggs and her apple pie, only to be saved by Maggs herself. The Raylan I loved from season one was always a step ahead of the bad guys. Not just faster on the draw, but quicker in mind as well. I has expecting him to switch the glasses with Maggs, for example. This finale seems like it could have all gone down in Raylan had just stayed in bed. I like my heroes a little more hero-y.
I have to wonder what this show would be like if the writers didn’t have to give Boyd and Ava something to do. I like Walton Goggins, but I’d like to see the original version of Justified where Boyd dies in the pilot, and more time can be devoted to Raylan and the other Marshalls.
They should just turn season three into a half hour comedy about Raylan staying home to take care of the baby. They can call it “P*ssified”.
I agree with much of your first paragraph. I prefer for a hero to save himself, and Raylan needed other people to save him not once but several times.
When the show asks the question: “How’s our hero gonna get out of this one???” The answer shouldn’t be: “Someone’s going to rescue him, of course.”
Totally disagree. First of all, saying he was “saved by Maggs” is quite a stretch. Raylan knew Maggs had no intention of poisoning him, and he was right – she didn’t. It’s not like Maggs snatched the poison glass out of his hands and drank it herself.
I understand the rest of your complaints, but I actually enjoyed Raylan’s arc this season and appreciated that it was quite different from last year. Watching Raylan shoot his way through bad guys is always entertaining but I wouldn’t want him to become a Kentucky Dirty Harry, and I think that is what would happen if he kept racking up high body counts. Raylan’s main focus this season was saving Loretta, not only physically but also saving her from having to repeat the same mistakes he/Mags/her father/etc have made. Going in guns blazing would kind of undermine the message he was trying to convey to her I think.
Overall I admire the way this season of Justified was able to do something different while still being the same show I love, and I can’t wait to see next season.
Joseph, Maggs could easily have killed Raylan at the end. There is no question about it. He took the glass and drank without a thought. The only thing that saved him was that she chose not to. He had no idea about the poison, because he never learned that that was how Loretta’s dad died. Therefore, how could Raylan know that Maggs had no intention of poisoning him? That doesn’t make sense. She could have poisoned herself AND taken Raylan out with her for what he did to Coover and (in her assumption) Doyle. In fact, that would be more in character for Maggs.
I couldn’t agree more with Kansa’s original post above. Very well articulated, especially the first two paragraphs.
I’d give this season a B- and season 1 an A. Originally Raylan was presented almost as a larger than life whipsmart and very talented gunslinger, and he’s been crumbling down ever since. I’m truly tired of Boyd. Enough is enough.
@Kansasdan: I understand what you’re saying, I guess I just disagree with the assumption behind it. I still don’t see why Raylan would be concerned about Maggs trying to kill him at that point. She had made it clear she had no intention of continuing the feud with his family, Raylan had nothing to do with Doyle’s death (neither one of us could say what she did or did not assume at that point), there were tons of officers outside, and she was obviously a thoroughly broken and defeated woman by the time Loretta left the house. I think Raylan and Maggs reached an understanding weeks ago and nothing happened since to change that.
Anyway, that was a small part of your problem with the show, obviously and I don’t mean to dwell on that one point (as I dwell on it). I still like where they took Raylan this season – I don’t know that I want to see him continually be outmanuevered and saved by others but I don’t want to see him become a superhero either.
Well, that’s the evolution of the character. Justified isn’t just an action show; it’s a drama that can be thematically rich. This season, the theme was trying to leave your past behind, and trying to change the charcter the past created.
Some characters failed–Mags, the rest of the Bennetts, Boyd–and some succeeded–Loretta, and, more importantly, Raylan. He cannot fully escape who he is–a violent person–but he can try to limit that violence by circumscribing it through his job and using it for good, instead of succumbing to emotions and anger (and note that after last week listening to his better nature, he relapsed when he allowed Boyd to kill Dickie, only saving him when the death would lead to more deaths). The farther away this show can move beyond the standard shoot-em-up, action genre and do wildy ambitious stories with Shakesperian and Faulknerian–or any other–themes, the better.
See and I would like my characters to be human and not superman. A character that always wins & never makes mistakes might be good for a movie, but it can make for a boring show.
A hero that makes mistakes is one thing, but a hero who goes from extremely conpetent to incompetent is another. Who wants to watch a show where the main character gets beaten all the time? Would anyone have watched Perry Mason if Mason lost most of his cases? Would you watch Batman if the bad guys beat him up all the time? Oh wait, that was my main gripe about Burton’s Batman films. At least I’m consistant. I like my heroes heroic. Call me crazy.
Alex, No offense, but if I wanted Shakesperian themes, I would watch a play written by Shakespear. I tuned into Justified to see a bad *ss U.S. Marshal taking care of business. Why would you tune into an FX show about A gunslinger and expect Shakespear? Do you liken Sons of Anarchy to Homer’s Odyssey? I like my entertainment pretty straight forward, I don’t want to disect it for themes. Just my opinion.
Kansas, you might want to ignore all those interviews Kurt Sutter has given about how Sons of Anarchy (initially, at least) was modeled on “Hamlet.”
Also, if you want Raylan Givens badassery, I would say his showdown with Boyd – in which his reputation is so great that Boyd had to give up Dickie without forcing either man to draw his gun – was pretty damned impressive.
@Kansasdan, none taken. Of course if you get different things from Justifed–and like different things–than I, welcome to the wonderful and rich world of entertainment, brother.Speaking of that, I totally understand fans of Lost who were let down by the finale. A certain hot-right-now fantasy writer is among them.
But the great thing about any good art and entertainment, *not to sound tutorial*, is that people can enjoy it at different levels, and that there are different levels. Personally, I prefer meaty stories, but, I can enjoy the pop too. I was a fan of 24 for all its run, and primarily because it did taut action suspense well. So, not knocking your opinion at all.
The way I’ve viewed this show from the first episode is an accurate portrayal of a modern-day gunslinger. Traditional “westerns,” and shoot ’em ups rarely show their protagonists doing anything unsuccessfully. In order for Raylan Givens to be the total bad-ass that he is today the character has to have a history full of misses. The finale isn’t the first or last time Raylan will get shot and knock down and that’s what makes his victories even more satisfying.
In the episode where the pregnant inmate and her crew get the drop on Raylan and Tim his repsonse to Art was, “she played the shit out of us.”
That is the measure of our hero. No excuses, just an honest admission and the pure determination to remedy the situation. And by the end of that episode he did (relying again on his colleagues).
Alan, I thought about that after I said it. haha My point was that I don’t like to look too deeply at where a writer might have gotten their inspiration, because it takes me out of the story because I start comparing the two. I like to take the story at surface value within the established context of the show.
Alex, I can totally understand your POV, and don’t mean to say that your opinion isn’t valid. Everyone enjoys things for different reasons.
Clay, I had no problem with raylan getting one-upped every now and then, as he did a few times in season one, but to me it has gone overboard this season. Maybe it’s because he never got a chance to make up for all the screw ups this season. If we’d had a finale that showed him back in top form, I would have been okay with it, but it seems the entire season, with the exception of the two gun thugs in the warehouse, he spent more time on the receiving end. He even had to have Loretta bail him out with Coover. If I wanted to watch in competent cops, I’d turn on The Dukes of Hazzard. I just hope we see him back in form next season, because I don’t know how much of this new direction I can take.
Kansas Dan, I see what you’re saying and agree with you. Shows often go in a slightly different direction in their second season. They showed Raylan’s vulnerability this season, but maybe next season something will happen to ruin his attempt at a normal family life – possibly to Winona and/or the baby, and the bada$$ Raylan will reintroduce himself.
OK, I obviously went with option B (per Twitter)….
You mention the “Previously On” revisiting of Walt’s death, and that brings up one recurring nitpick I have with this and other shows: telegraphing. I appreciate that they want to “refresh” our memories and supply some context for what’s to come, but to trot that moment out, again, undercut the final scene just a bit for me. Not that we would ever forget how potent a drink Mags can pour, but all I was thinking — especially as she gave Raylan’s glass the tiniest swish — was, “Poison,” though I bet dollars to donuts she would do herself in.
And a question, since I don’t think I saw it cited above: Did we get a firm fate on Ava? I thought the last we heard was Boyd relaying the news of her shooting to Raylan, then blowing off his inquiry as to how badly she got hit.
I think it’s safe to assume she is still alive. Although when you think about it it’s funny because both finales have had a character get shot in the chest and their fates arent revealed. S1(Johhny) and S2(Ava)
Amen! I’ve been complaining about the “previously on” montages for years. The worst is when the writers try to surprise the audience by having an old character show up, but the editors kill the surprise by putting them in this sequence.
I avoid these at all costs by fast-forwarding on the DVR. The annoying thing about Justified is they don’t have a title card (ala the Wire) to let me know when to hit play.
Yeah, the poison bit was telegraphed but it was so brilliantly acted that I was wondering if they were just going to cut to black after Raylan asked “What did you?”
As Alan said, we know the show’s star isn’t going anywhere but that was still a tense moment.
I have my finger on the mute button at the beginning and end of every TV show. It’s really stressful because I like watching the credits roll. I was pretty glad this was a season finale and there was no way they could ruin a surprise for the next episode.
The fates of Ava and Winona are obviously tied to whether the show or the actresses renew their contracts. It’s a typical scenario to leave side characters fate up in the air pending negotiations whether those characters continue. But this was an awesome finale and easily the best show on this Spring.
Fingers crossed for a Cape Fear story line in Season 3, with Dickie strapping himself to Raylan’s undercarriage with a belt…
My big question was – did Raylan shoot Boyd? I couldn’t see Boyd’s character stepping aside after pulling a gun on Raylan on Ava’s porch.
After reading this theres one battle i want to see in season 3.
Devil VS. Tim
Yes. A thousand times ‘yes’.
Given how many shots Devil made to take down the last of Mag’s men in this episode, I would have to say it would be rather one-sided and a let-down. Tim FTW, before Devil could get off a shot…
I actually thought that the previous episode was more powerful, and featured better acting. Due to the quick plot developments, this episode felt slightly more disjointed-at least compared to last week’s episode, which was likely the best of the series for sure.
It was a little more difficult to dive back into the Loretta storyline after her absence recently.
Interestingly, though, I thought the strongest bit of acting was Boyd reacting to Ava’s injury and everything after.
What absence? She missed one episode.
The finale was not what I expected, and yet having seen it, I canâ€™t think of any other way it should have been. I loved that instead of trying to wrap up all the storylines, they chose to focus on the most important one thematically for the season, the relationship between parents and their children. Thereâ€™s the obvious ones that came into play in this episode: Mags and her sons, Arlo/Helen and Raylan, Loretta and her father, Boyd and his fatherâ€™s legacy, Raylan and the unborn Givens. But thereâ€™s less obvious ones that came into play this season and in this episode : Mags/Loretta, Raylan/Loretta, the foster family/Loretta, Art/Raylan. Looking back, even the standalone episodes focused on parents and their children. The pregnant woman, Rachelâ€™s brother-in-law and his son, and to some extent the older bank robber and the younger bank robbers.
I was a little disappointed. Parts of the finale were great, Boyd’s counter move against the Bennetts was great; the baseball bat scene with Dickie, even the nuclear cockroach nature of Dickie was kind of funny; and it definitely portends more of Dickie next season. The disappointment comes from the Loretta – Mags scene, although well done for its type, how many other television shows have used the kid with a gun going to avenge the parents death only to be talked out of it with “the road you are going down” speech by the life worn hero? Although I appreciated the Mags-Raylan scene to end it, it would have been a nice twist on the theme if Loretta actually killed Mags. It seemed somewhat Walker Texas Rangerish.
The main difference being that people with actual acting ability were able to convey true-to-life emotions on screen. And there was also less orange beard dye.
I’m pretty comfortable saying this is the best show on television.
One question – what did Dickie do, in Boyd’s eyes, that broke his agreement with Mags? I know it was a few episodes ago but I’m drawing a complete blank.
Dickie came to Boyd in the bar and told him that Boyd’s deal with Mags was off the table. That’s why Boyd then went and robbed Dickie.
I enjoyed the lighting and look of Adam Arkin’s episode last week a bit more. Some tremendous lighting and camera angles in that one. I would have preferred losing the Dick and keeping Mama. The long commercial breaks every 5 minutes of the second half destroyed the flow. And I really don’t want to see the family BS between Raylan and Winona next year. Other than that, I did like the episode.
Totally agree Rocky. The commercials really hurt the flow of this show more than others. I try (try mind you – it ain’t easy to wait) to DVR this and ff through commercials, but I noticed what a huge difference commercial-free Justified can be when I introduced and watched Season 1 with a friend. If I didn’t already hate HBO I’d be rooting for a switch from FX.
What great season for Justified. I’d give the first season a “B” and I’d give this season an “A.” I love it when a show can top itself. I’m a firm believer that the first season of a show, first book from a writer, first album for a musician are usually the best b/c they are striving to make it in all instances. Usually, once someone “makes it” their motivation decreases and their work is never as good. Therefore, I am pleasantly surprised when someone can top themselves as the creators of Justified did this season.
Best hour of TV ever. Such suspense and incredible acting. I’m actually going to miss ol’ Mags.
I actually like Winona though she clearly has no appreciation for what Raylan goes through for her (the stolen cash, managing her other ex, etc.). But I’m thinking that since their relationship is Raylan’s sole motivation for putting in for a transfer to Glynco, the only thing stopping that transfer next season would be her making good on her threats to leave him. I hope I’m wrong.
Great writeup Alan. But on the Emmy comment above don’t be so overly sensitive to criticism.
So who was the old lady who brokered the deal in jail last week??
Agree completely, thought it was fantastic. Wow. I know not everything is fixed between Art and Raylan, but having Art ride in to the rescue was just a great moment. Ditto about seeing Tim G. come to the rescue with another great shot (did Tim score a higher body count than Raylan this season?).
And that last scene with Raylan, Mags and Loretta…I never expected I’d end up crying at the end of an episode of Justified, but I surely did.
Art’s arrival had a bit of a “you’re kidding me,” deus ex machina type of moment, although I think he wouldn’t be so cruel as he appeared to be when he was talking with Winona. What made it work was later, the reactions on Tim and Rachel’s face when they were watching Raylan do his thing with Loretta. That is, Art and the other marshalls (and we got to see just how much Tim resents Raylan earlier this season) appreciate what Art humorously once called “the hillbilly whisperer.”
How did Boyd know where Dickie was? A tip-off from the policeman he paid off on the bridge?
I was actually hoping Ava would die in the finale.
And I disagree about Winona not coming off as the whiny/wet blanket girlfriend/wife. I think that’s exactly where this is headed and it would have been a nice change of pace for her to change rather than try to get Raylan to change. As you noted, Alan, Raylan isn’t going to leave and sell icecream, so where does that leave the Winona character? Does she just fight with Raylan for awhile and then eventually give up? I think it would be better just to avoid that storyline altogether and get to some resolution.
I hope the old lady from the jail comes back next season so we can figure out who she is.
Except that Raylan specifically asks the officer who the woman was and he said he didn’t know. If it was just supposed to be his mother don’t you think they would have said, “His mother came to visit him and then he recanted his story”? And the woman coming to see Mags in her store didn’t act like a woman about to be threatened by the Bennets.
I actually think she’s a fixer or will have some bigger role next season now that Mags is gone.
Yeah, the old woman is the guy’s mom or grandma, and Mags probably offered a lot of money to her for the family if he took the fall. The real question is whether or not Mags *paid* any of that money before she committed suicide — ’cause if she didn’t, that’s reason enough for the guy to recant, although that will be highly problematical for him either way.
Wow — another interesting little fishy (not quite a red herring?) to dangle in front of us to be resolved (or not) next season …
I sorta figured she’s some kind of Dixie Mafia Godmother type, working a long-term angle of some sort that’s not yet remotely clear to viewers. But I have no idea how that might actually work in practice.
I was kinda bummed they didn’t reveal the identify of mysterious spooky elderly lady. I’m voting against her being Thomas Jane’s grandma. that is waaay too simplistic and not in line with the show. She’s creepier and more important.
Margo Margotindale is a brilliant actress – can you say stunningly phlegmatic? I wish it was only sleeping powder in her glass last night. She was a perfect counterbalance for the fidgety Dicky, and her presence will be missed.
I suppose this means a different plot line for next year.
After Art’s initial response to Winona’s request for him to follow Raylan I was wondering if maybe she didn’t confess to what had happened with the money and basically throw herself on his mercy. if so, it would make me like her a little more.
I was a bit surprised that Art didn’t actually confront her with at least some passing comment about the missing cash. Is he worried that it will make him look bad, having all this happen on his watch?
I don’t think this is a can of worms that Art wants to open as it would probably require him to follow through on it in an official capacity. At the very least, it creates headaches for him and all new levels of accountability.
did tim kill Doyle, or did Doyle’s guy that Boyd made the deal with earlier in the episode (who they showed right after the shot?)
Loved the episode!
Boyle -“This bullets been a long time coming.” BOOM!!
I was disappointed at the end of last season when Bo Crowder was killed off. I thought he was a real great bad ass villain so I’m equally disappointed that Mags was killed off.
Dickie surprised me as the season went on. He seemed like a background character in the family and once Coover was killed he was just crazy nuts.
Great show!
Actually, the line was “This bullet’s been on its way for 25 years….”(see my comment below,lol)
Great review. I loved Bulletville last season, mostly because it gave me everything I wanted since FX made the first previews of the show. This season they raised the bar by bringing in major league talent to the cast (Martindale, Davies) and stepping up the storyline to the quality of the best shows on TV. This finale was a more emotionally satisfying having lived with the characters through these events. Last season’s finale was more visceral excitement from our hero cementing himself as The Hero (which is also how I felt after Sheriff Bullock picked up the badge and pinned it on at the end of Deadwood S1).
Having slept on it though, I have some serious logistical questions:
– What exactly was Boyd paying the Lt. Chief for at the beginning? Plot-wise it would mean that he gave up the Bennett’s safe house and that’s how he was able to save Raylan from Dickie. But, the Lt. Chief’s motive was to take out Doyle, which happened, but only because the Marshals showed up. Did Boyd somehow provide information to make that happen? They made it seem as if Winnona’s pleas were the cause of the rescue at the end.
– The Marshals’ rescue, how did that come about? Does Ray have the power to order such a large strike on a case that is technically out of their wheelhouse? I’m totally willing to let that slide, but in the end I’d like to know what information brought the giant team to the Bennett house.
– Who was the mysterious woman who bailed out Dickie last episode? This seemed important but they just left that hanging there. I assume it’s setting up something for next season.
Overall, loved the finale and the season. Sad to see Mags go because she brought so much. Shocked to see Dickie survive, but he might end up having the Benjamin Linus effect: The guy the audience hates but somehow can’t die because it would remove the necessary tension.
I think Raylan would have radioed Tom for backup once he knew Loretta was at the Bennetts, which gave the marshalls access to the location through the Bolo (though Art might just figure Raylan would end up there eventually).
The Deputy Chief fed Boyd information throughout the episode, enabling Boyd to get the drop on the Bennetts’ attacks during the parlay and also telling Boyd where Raylan/Dickie were when Raylan was strung up (remember that the deputy chief was present when Mags told Dickie to go to Messers)
The mysterious woman was his mother/grandmother/some relation – it was the Godfather Part 2 move, as others have said.
Winona’s pleas were the cause of the Art bringing the Marshals in. That was the whole purpose of that one scene.
Man, that old lady was the dude’s mom. As Alan mentioned, shades of ‘Godfather 2’ or, more poignantly, “The Wire” Season 1 with D’Angelo Barksdale. Please, let us not let her turn in to the Russian from “The Sopranos.”
Also, I agreed that Winona’s scene worked for me this week. We all love Raylan, but there is something a little psychotic about running into harm’s way constantly. Maybe why cops are so often divorced.
Another reviewer who mentioned that television’s all-time best dramas don’t distinguish themselves by top characters or plotlines, but overarching themes. The Wire and the Sopranos about decaying institutions, Deadwood the birth of community, etc. I don’t know if Justified quite as a dynamic theme, or if it ever intends to, but I thought this season did dip its toes deftly into examining fate vs. man’s ability to change. Raylan will always carry the kill instinct in him, but thanks to small interventions, like his Aunt forcing him to leave Harlan, he didn’t go down the path of his father, or Boyd or the Bennetts. Not quite in the pantheon of Wire/Sopranos/Deadwood/Breaking Bad/Mad Men, but not too far off.
I just gotta weigh in here-I loved the episode!!!! I did a big ole happy dance in my living room when Winona said she was pregnant-they telegraphed that in the very first episode, which I made a comment on in Alan’s first write up of this season. Even when a show is fresh and well written, they still sometimes rely on old tv tropes to drive the plot-if the two lovers talk about pregnancy and why they didn’t have babies early in the season, and the man lays his hand on the woman’s abdomen, then she will be pregnant by the end of the season, if not sooner.
Kinda disappointed that Mags won’t be around anymore, but I wasn’t surprised she offed herself-once she heard Doyle was dead and all she had left was awful Dickie, that was the end for her.
Cannot wait to see what happens next year!!!!!
I wondered if Doyle had killed Raylan, how would he have explained that? That just seemed ridiculous for him to think he could get away with murdering a federal marshall even if they were planning on hiding the body.
I thought that perhaps Raylan’s request to be sent to Glynco might have helped start the healing with Art. Despite Art’s bitching, Raylan was offering to take himself out of the field and away from what he does best to help improve future Marshals. If Raylan is a good lawman and a lousy Marshal, going to Glynco would have him giving up what may be the best part of him to improve a poor part. I think Art may have seen that as a sincere offer of penance.
Good Lord, I cannot wait for next season to begin. I love this show. And the only reason I watched it was because the ads looked good during “Terriers”. Yet another reason to love that show.
Yeah, makes sense. Raylan asking to go to Glynco might have surprised and distracted Art just enough that, combined with Raylan trying to save a 14-year-old girl, it makes Art wonder for a moment if he should be letting go of Raylan just yet. Not enough to patch things up, but enough to make him stop and think. Which he does want to do, as he then tells Raylan. Perfect.
OK, so Raylan wasn’t going to die, but I was half-expecting him to shout to Art to come pump his stomach. Maybe another cliffhanger, so we have wait for next season to see if Raylan survives or it becomes The Boyd Crowder Murder Hour.
What could’ve been a cheezy ending with Art coming to the rescue instead surprised me & prompted a fist-pump or two. Had to rewind a couple times to make sure it was (most likely) Tim who pulled the trigger.
His Marshal colleagues must still be awfully angry they had to save Raylan’s butt, though.
Also, I feel bad for you, Alan. You really haven’t watched in HD until this week? You poor dear.
My God, I would watch the hell out of The Boyd Crowder Murder Hour.
I definitely noticed a visual style to this episode, above just the hi-def. The scene toward the end where Raylan pulls up to the house must have been filmed at dawn because the lighting was just spectacular, as was the lighting during the church scene.
The lighting in general was great.
Ok, just a couple more points-three different nods to the finale of season one in this here episode. First, the final song playing as the final scenes run-You Will Never Leave Harlan Alive. Second, Boyd saves Raylan’s life/Raylan decides Boyd being Boyd isn’t always necessarily a problem. Third, a shot and wounded Crowder whose fate remains unknown.
They sure wrapped all this up with a nice little bow, didn’t they? I don’t mind though, because it was done so well. Loved Art yelling at the hillbillies asking if they even understand English, loved the back and forth with Boyd and Raylan in front of Dickie, and of course Dickie howling for the man he was just torturing to not leave him behind, “You need me!!!!”. Was sorta reminiscent of Walter White begging Mike “Please, please, you don’t have to do this!” in Full Measure, BB season 3. Except of course that Dickie is no Walter White……
Really sad we all gotta wait another year for this fabulous show to return!
A very entertaining, if not plausible hour.
A few thoughts:
– Tim “I don’t miss” Gutterson is badass. Hope season three has more of him.
– I was surprised by Winona’s pregnancy. I thought Ava was the one we would find out about – a couple of weeks ago she refused a cig from Helen and said she was going to stop drinking and ‘live life clean for a while’
– I’m really going to miss Helen. I loved her scenes with Raylan .. You could tell his soft spot for her and his frustration at the same time (best example – “you kicked arlo out of the house. He’s on House arrest.”)
– fantastic performances all around
– next season – Dixie Mafia?
Anybody know of a comprehensive Justified (fan) site, that regularly collects interviews and news? I’ve scoured the net for one, with little to show. Hell, even Treme’s got a few! (eg. [www.watchingtreme.com])
Ha, if I may say so, my last post has inadvertently served as a decent example of how to sneak in a covert site ad, in retrospect. (Not that I am actually affiliated with the Treme site in any way!)
If you find one let me know! I somehow stumbled on a great video interview about Boyd’s character with Walter Goggins here: [youtu.be]
It’s well worth watching and put a smile on my face.
I really miss Justified as it was the *only* show I would not miss for anything these last few months.
What a fantastic episode. Everything came nicely full circle, and set up some killer storylines for Season 3 â€“ Raylanâ€™s futile struggle to rein in his gunslinger instincts to appease Art and his-soon-to-be-baby-mama Winona, (if she keeps it), all while he tries to check Boyd, now the unquestioned kingpin of Harlan County. Raylan will no doubt handle it all with his typical cool, though as Brad Paisley warned us over the credits warned, he probably wonâ€™t ever get to leave Harlan alive â€“ or dead, for that matter.
After watching Season 1 of Justified on DVD this past fall, it became one of my favorite shows, but in my opinion, Justified has â€˜made the leapâ€™ this season into the Mad Men/Breaking Bad discussion for best drama currently on TV. Itâ€™s gone from a resoundingly entertaining and fitfully great show to a show that is mentally and emotionally gripping on a consistent weekly basis, is always loaded with incredible performances, and is simply packed with one searing, tension-filled scene after another. The first half of the season might have been a little slower-paced with the standalone episodes, but I would argue that the second half of the season â€“ say from â€˜The Spoilâ€™ onward â€“ was simply transcendent. The action-packed, climatic confrontations of â€˜Brotherâ€™s Keeperâ€™, Timothy Olyphantâ€™s acting clinic in â€˜Reckoningâ€™ and the finale will obviously stand out as highlights, but I also loved watching Boydâ€™s painful struggle to stay legitimate in â€˜The I of the Stormâ€™, his carefully executed betrayal of his treacherous partners in â€˜Cottonmouthâ€™, Raylan and Winnonaâ€™s increasingly desperate maneuvers to return the money in â€˜Save My Loveâ€™, Raylanâ€™s protective concern for Loretta throughout the season, and, finally, Rebecca Creskoff being, well, smoking hot in her three appearances, in addition to turning in a fine performance. (Can she please come back next year? I would really rather not have to watch â€˜Hungâ€™ in order to see this stunning woman on TV again).
I really should leave the Emmys aside, since they have demonstrated that a show like Justified is a little beyond their taste, but I would be remiss if I didnâ€™t comment that Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Margo Martindale, and the show itself all richly deserve Emmy nominations for their outstanding work this year. Martindale, in particular, deserves not only to be nominated but to win by a landslide â€“ ah, but that would be in a merit-based world of television awards, which sadly this is not. In reality, the show will likely be lucky if it repeats its nomination for its outstanding theme song, â€œLong Hard Times To Comeâ€ by Gangstagrass, which it also deserves.
Finally, I tip my white Stenson to FX, which in the span of just under nine months has aired four of the most compelling seasons of dramatic series on any channel, network or cable, including AMC (it admittedly helps that Breaking Bad hasnâ€™t aired for nearly a year). Theyâ€™ve simply killed it with the third season of Sons of Anarchy, the first (and tragically only) seasons of Terriers and Lights Out, and now the second season of Justified, which just might be the best of the lot. Thatâ€™s a grand slam in spectacular style. (To be fair, I know that several people on this blog, including you, Alan, had some issues with the third season of Sons of Anarchy â€“ I shared your concerns, but on the whole I think I enjoyed it more than you did). I would like to shake John Landgrafâ€™s hand and thank him for taking such risks with his programming, allowing the creative talent of his showrunners to flourish. I guess Iâ€™ll have to trust Alan to pass that message on the next time he sees him.
OK, Iâ€™m done raving :)
Yea I fully agree with this sentiment. This is why I dont think any of the more-than-deserving performances will garner an Emmy nod, though I think that Olyphant and Martindale should get more than a nod. But what really carries this show is the amazing writing, and I think this will be where the show garners a majority of its awards. It already is nominated this year by the Writerâ€™s Guild of America(check IMDB). I put an update on my Facebook page immediately following the episode, praising the writing. Especially Doyleâ€™s line to Raylan after he was shot: â€œThis bulletâ€™s been on its way for 25 yearsâ€¦â€. That line gave me literal quivers when he said that. As a hopeful writer, I recognize great work. And this show is exactly that. While I was impressed with the first season of the show, this 2nd is monumental to that. Glad we get to come back to Harlan next year. Spread the word of mouth for Emmy nods!!!!!!
Sons of Anarchy season 3 was a massive disappointment IMHO. I with Alan. It was just OK, though the finale was quite good. It gives me hope for season 4. “Lights Out” was also just OK.
Pretty much agree with everything else you said.
I disagree about it jumping into the conversation for best show on tv. I don’t think it’s quite there. S2 of Justified was great, almost as good as S2 of Breaking Bad, but it’s still nowhere close to S3 of Breaking Bad.It might be close to mad men’s level, but it’s yet to reach the heights of Mad men. As good as these last few episodes were, they weren’t as good as Fly, Half Measures, Full measures, The Suitcase, etc.
I was talking about this episode with my friend and he was speculating that Winona probably confessed to Art. That’s why she told Raylen, if he went on to pursue Lorretta, she probably wouldn’t be there when he returned. And for that information, Art probably decided to help Raylen out. Just something to think about.
Yea I fully agree with this sentiment. This is why I dont think any of the more-than-deserving performances will garner an Emmy nod, though I think that Olyphant and Martindale should get more than a nod. But what really carries this show is the amazing writing, and I think this will be where the show garners a majority of its awards. It already is nominated this year by the Writerâ€™s Guild of America(check IMDB). I put an update on my Facebook page immediately following the episode, praising the writing. Especially Doyleâ€™s line to Raylan after he was shot: â€œThis bulletâ€™s been on its way for 25 yearsâ€¦â€. That line gave me literal quivers when he said that. As a hopeful writer, I recognize great work. And this show is exactly that. While I was impressed with the first season of the show, this 2nd is monumental to that. Glad we get to come back to Harlan next year. Spread the word of mouth for Emmy nods!!!!!!
This is the best show on television. Just brilliant.
However, I do have to say that the Dog show starring Frodo that we keep getting commercials for looks like an atrocity.
Not to mention the commercials visually look like shit on the HD channel. Pretty sure the Louie promos are in HD, so why aren’t they bothering with Alfredo or whatever?
I love how causally everyone takes not just shooting people but getting shot. Raylan goes into the house – and procedes to have a seemingly causal drink with Mags -who has aslo taken a bullet.
I’m surprised that you didn’t mention the perfect choice of music which ended the episode, and the season – Brad Paisley’s “You’ll Never Get Out Of Harlan Alive.”
It also ended Season one, though in S1 it was the very beginning of the song and S2 was the very end. I bought it after I heard it. It’s a great song, perfect for the show.
Thanks for saying who sang it. I really, really loved the song, but I didn’t know who it was.
If I remember right, wasn’t the first season Patty Loveless’s version of You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive?
PAtty Loveless is the original author I believe, but if they are going to use a different cover to end each season they’d better get someone recording one. I’m not sure there are any more out there.
I think it’s fairly awesome that this is technically the 2nd time a Margo Martindale character has committed suicide by pie. What a way to go.