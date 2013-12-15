Season finale review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Manhigh’

Showtime”s “Masters of Sex” just concluded a debut season so strong that I ranked it the fifth-best show overall of 2013. I interviewed creator Michelle Ashford here, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I can spot a statistically average masturbator from a mile away…
“It’s you.” -Bill
On paper, the climax of “Manhigh” should have made me groan. Here we have this really smart show that has ducked cliché left and right, has avoided seeming like a copy of anything even though it roughly shares a time period with “Mad Men,” and it’s all been building to William freaking Masters rushing over to Virginia Johnson’s home to stand in the rain and finally declare his feelings for her? Really? We’re going to close on a boy, standing in front of a girl, asking her to love him? Had the producers quietly replaced Michael Sheen with Hugh Grant or while I was busy Googling Project Manhigh(*)?
(*) A real thing. Gini’s son Henry talks about Major David Simons, whose mission was in August of 1957, but as Ashford says in the interview, it’s best not to think too much about specific dates with this show.
But if the set-up of the moment was closer to rom-com tropes than Ashford and director Michael Dinner had perhaps intended, the content worked, because the show has spent 12 hours establishing the very specific nature of this relationship, and the intensely buttoned-down persona of Bill Masters. (For all the discussion we’ve had about whether the show sympathizes too much with Gini over Bill, we know much more about what makes Bill tick at this point, while Gini is oddly more of a mystery even though she’s much more emotionally open with the people she cares about.) It is no small thing for him to be standing there, rain or not, and admitting to her what we’ve known all along, and what she probably did, too. He is the man who tries to separate attachment from sex, love from conception, emotion from everything, but the fact remains that he has deep and complicated feelings for Virginia Johnson, and at this moment in time – with his research scorned and his job (and all the familiar supports that came with it) gone – meeting her feels like the only good thing that has come out of this project. Bill has to tell her, and because Bill is played by an actor as good as Michael Sheen, that moment has real weight, and puts us in interesting territory for the start of season 2 (whenever that winds up being set).
It’s also a valuable moment because up until then, “Manhigh” feels a bit more like a conclusion of the plot of season 1 than it does a conclusion of the emotional experience of the season. There are notable character moments, to be sure, like Margaret confronting Barton about the secret he’s kept from her for their entire life together, or Jane trying to encourage Lester about his filmmaking. Mostly, though, the hour was more on the dry Bill Masters side of the tonal ledger than the Virginia Johnson side. We get to important story moments – none bigger than Bill’s presentation to the hospital staff taking a very bad turn after Lester turns on the film projector, and an even worse turn after Bill starts telling these very 1950s men about how much greater the sexual power of women is compared to what they can do and experience – but I found that what I kept craving was more of Bill and Virginia being together emotionally if not physically. There’s a spark to their awkward encounter in the hall (inadvertently ruined by Libby’s arrival), and to the moment when Virginia discovers that Bill named her as co-author of the report, and especially to his arrival on her doorstep. But I found that the fate of the study itself, of Bill’s career, of Ethan completing his transformation into the perfect alternative for Virginia (if, that is, she didn’t quietly hunger for the professional greatness offered by Bill) less compelling than those stories have been in some previous outings. So maybe I’ve just become a ‘shipper myself, or maybe I’m just eager to see the next phase in this professional and personal relationship.
So go read the Ashford interview (which, I should note, does allude to events from later in Masters and Johnson’s career), and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The final scene worked because it wasn’t romance. It was love. Love still isn’t something you see on tv very often, if ever.
Other than the fact that Ginni did not actually quit and that Masters leaving Wash U. took place over a period of months (You can’t just call a tenured member of a research hospital into a room and say “You are fired!”), this episode came very close to recounting the events as they occurred.
Also, we finally got to see some humanity in Bill Masters, which is something of a relief from the reptilian autocrat we’ve seen the rest of the season.
For these reasons, this was probably my favorite episode.
@Tom — If you are Tom Maier, I wonder if you can settle something for us: Did the real-life Virginia Johnson go by the nick-name “Gini?” If yes, did she spell it that way, or did she spell it “Ginny,” or “Ginni?” People on the internet seem to be spelling it all sorts of different ways.
I am not, but the book spells it Gini.
Thanks.
Great finale, great season, great show.
Helene York’s (Jane) delivery of “what a day!” was such perfection I had to rewind and watch it twice more.
I love her line deliveries so much, what a fun character.
Masters and Johnson were never in love in real life. Their relationship was based on the work they did together and the sex that came from that. I hate that the show is trying to make this epic romance between the characters.
Twenty years of marriage, I would say that they were almost certainly in love… Mrs Mary Masters became embittered when her husband left for his high school sweetheart after they had been together for well over 20 years…
That’s not at all clear. Virginia used to say this in later life, but more than one person noted that her fervent denials of love for Bill were offered with just enough edge to suggest that she was covering up her true feelings. We know less about what was in the mysterious heart of Bill Masters.
I actually thought the show held back. I was sure we would finally get a kiss in the finale, and when he showed up at her door, thought it would end like that, so the fact they never kissed at all the entire season shows a lot of restrain.
It was a successful first season, probably more than we realize, topped by the Golden Globe noms last week. I really appreciate all those who read my book and compared it to the series. Chewing over a story is always fun. It made me reflect again on many of the mysteries and eternal verities found in this story of sex and love. (It also made me wonder that Michael Sheen would look like if he really did shave his head bald! ) I know I tried to offer the very best in the art of biography in writing my book on Masters & Johnson. And now, I think Michelle Ashford and Showtime have turn this eternal story into art as well. How’s that for ambitious goals, lol! Nothing less than choice meats during this holiday season, I say.
Have a happy holidays Alan (and all his HitFlix readers) and see you next year for Season 2!
It’s been great reading your comments! I loved the first season, it’s a very different structure from everything else on TV. I’m really impressed in Michael Sheen because his real life persona is so different from Bill.
May I ask your personal opinion as to whether they were in love with each other? -as you are the best source there is left to provide an accurate answer
Thanks, I look forward to reading your book
Yola, yes indeed, Michael is witty, smart and intutive, a great futbol fan, and a remarkable citizen of the world in attempting to relieve hunger and suffering. Bill Masters had a sense of idealism too about medicine’s noble role with patients, but it could often be subsumed by so many other personal complexities. As for HLB, there’s a long, drawnout answer to you question about whether M&J loved one another. But the short answer is: yes, sort of, though they denied it plenty of time. Whatever is undoubtable is the fascination between Bill and Gini and that they defined each other’s life for decades to come. After reading the book, be sure to see what Gini says in the afterword on this question.
The last scene was not in keeping with the tone of the show and disappointed me. Straight out of a romantic comedy. But it is still the best new show of the season – it’s no Borgen, but then what is? – so I am anxious to see where it goes from here next year.
I have a feeling it won’t ever hit the rom com stage … I think it was a true realization that he was much better with her than without her. I expect Dr.DePaul to have the same feelings towards Virginia by now also. Not sexual feelings, not romantic feelings, but the knowledge that with this person’s “guidance” I can be so much better, I can do so much better & provide the moral support needed to conquer the world. These may be brilliant doctors, but they are myopic, socially retarded individuals that need a “better half” to guide them through the social/political network that can’t be done by their own force of will.
Oh, by the way, Libby had a baby.
I guess that whole pregnancy storyline (arguably the second biggest plot line of the season after the study) didn’t make much of an impression on anyone.
Yes, I wonder how Bill would break the news to Libby, who just had a baby–his. It will be interesting how that is treated and what Virginia’s response will be to his confession.I think the pregnancy was really the story of what Libby wanted. She delays calling Bill. Does this mean she feels distant from him anyway?
I thought it was a great episode, I didn’t expect Masters to be so open to Virginia at the end, but it made sense because he had lost so much and he couldn’t lose her.
The Barton story didn’t work very well for me. I don’t really like his character.
I half expected to see a Don Draper cameo in the background of Ethan in California
I cringe when I think of Bill and Gini together. He’s so cold and uptight and downright strange and she’s spirited and warm. No chemistry.
I have to say, that’s exactly what I love about it. It is not formulaic. It’s awkward. It’s clearly a mismatch, yet clearly compelling for both characters. Though I feel like the show has gone out of its way to make Virginia seem smarter than Bill — it feels like she could do the whole study without him — in THEORY, she’s fascinated with his vast brilliance and the depth of his knowledge and abilities, and she finds that kind of thing compelling because she’s very smart and hasn’t had the opportunity to really stretch those muscles.
And for his part, it’s Virginia! And it’s Lizzie Caplan. Nobody could be blamed.
It has leant a little heavily on the Manic Pixie Dream Girl relationship (sparkly devil-may-care woman, way too lively, lives in the moment, tries to enlighten the button-down professor type with her fresh insight), in fact, and we’re used to that, so I see it.
As long as I’m posting: I thought the last scene was indeed cliche. The rain was really too much. I expected Sam (Mark Harmon) to open the door.
She should have invited him in and they should have done this in hissing whispers, at least.
I really don’t care what the actual historical figures did or did not do. This is not a biography or documentary. It is a drama. So it is going to be different to make the story more compelling.
you can improve your sex life with sex enhancement drug which are available with dropshipper. to know more visit: [www.dropshipmeds.com]
I was lukewarm on this series when it launched, wondering how a compelling show could be made about Masters and Johnson. I was completely pulled in by mid-season and agree with Alan that it was one of the top shows of the year.
It was amusing to me to see Lizzy Kaplan recently reprise her role as Rebecca Ruxin on FX(X)’s “The League,” since all I could think of when I saw her was Virginia Johnson.
Sorry about mis-spelling Lizzy Caplan’s name, before someone points it out.
Just binged watched this over a few days. Loved so much about the show and the actors and writing. Incredibly difficult material to pull off and I’m glad it was done and I’ll watch season 2 for sure. I thought Libby, Teddy, Jane and the Skully’s storylines were terrific! However, one major thing though that drives me crazy is how suffocating the relationship feels between Masters and Johnson. That’s what makes this such a hard story to tell. It isn’t sexy. They aren’t sympathetic, I don’t feel bad for Virginia Johnson, she’s so gorgeous and smart that even with all the oppressive restrictions on women back then, it’s hard to feel sorry for her or even root for her because she’s a home wrecker. Their relationship feels robotic and exhausting. Obviously the writers know that so they have all these sympathetic, lovable and funny characters around them including Virginia’s kids. Even Libby has her baby in a black maternity hospital around a bunch of kind and happy African American women! (seriously, they had to do that? did that happen?) And Lester and Jane are all cute and kissy together. And Henry is all adorable in his glasses watching the astronaut…. And I agree with Libby that Dr. Masters should have never shown the film of Virginia…. I get the science of it, it felt arrogant and stupid of him to flaunt that in their faces. I am very interested in what really happened between Masters and Johnson and I look forward to reading Thomas Maier’s book before the next season in order to understand these interesting characters better.
FWIW, yes he actually showed that film to the doctors at that exhibition, IRL.