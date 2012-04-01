Season finale review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘Fiona Interrupted’

A review of the “Shameless” season finale coming up just as soon as I put the baby in the clothes dryer…
Because “Shameless” straddles the line between genres, and because the show on average is much funnier than most of the Showtime shows that get submitted to the Emmys as comedies, Fienberg and I often like to argue that despite its length, this is a comedy with occasional serious moments.
This last handful of season two episodes has both of us wanting to rethink that assessment. Though there were still silly moments, they tended to come from peripheral characters like Estefania or Jody, and even Jody wound up being taken seriously more often than not by the end. This was a dark, dark homestretch for the season, with Monica and Frank blowing through the squirrel fund, Monica’s graphic suicide attempt at Thanksgiving dinner, the revelation that Karen’s baby had Down syndrome and wasn’t Lip’s, all the developments regarding Mandy Milkovich’s baby and her abusive relationship with her father, etc.
But it was also a great stretch for the show. Just because I’ve tended to view it as a comedy doesn’t mean the cast, writers, directors, etc. weren’t more than capable of turning in very strong dramatic work. Most of Emmy Rossum’s best material in the first season was on the heavier end of things, and she was predictably fantastic in these last few episodes, never more than in the way Fiona just leaps into Lip’s arms when he finally returns to the house, and the family.
Really, everyone was terrific throughout these episodes. I got choked up early on in the finale when first Debbie, and then even Carl (not always the budding sociopath) interrupt Fiona and Jimmy’s(*) lovemaking because they can’t deal with what they saw their mom do earlier in the evening. And though Joan Cusack is playing one of the show’s broadest characters, she got to do some very good work as Sheila(**) decided to choose her fragile grandchild over the daughter that everyone has been so slow to acknowledge may be the coldest, most selfish character on a show that includes Frank Gallagher.
And speaking of Frank, how gratifying was it to see Estefania brain him with the frying pan, followed by the Gallagher sibs and Jimmy wordlessly carrying him out of the house and dumping him in the cold where his useless drunken ass belongs? They won’t be done with him for good, both because William H. Macy is the nominal star of the show and because the nature of this family is that they keep giving both of their parents chances, long after they’ve ceased to deserve them. But after a season in which Fiona and Lip both spent a lot of time pondering an exit strategy from the house and all that responsibility, it felt right that we end with Monica in the wind, Frank in the snow, and only the Gallagher siblings and trusted friends Kev, Veronica and Jimmy (and, I guess, Estefania) inside the place.
It’s not healthy for any of them, really. But it’s family, it’s all they have, and so long as they keep it to this tight circle and can keep troublemakers out, they can make it work.
There were times where I wasn’t sure exactly where this season was headed, but they brought things home (literally, in Lip and Jimmy’s case) so, so well.
What did everybody else think?
I really like this show an awful lot. I was afraid at the end though when Steve/Jimmy and Carl were playing with the guns that someone was going to pick up the real gun and shoot someone. Fiona had just said a few scenes earlier that the gun was going back, but we never saw that happen, so I assumed the gun was still there. But that didn’t happen and I am glad it didn’t – it would have been tough to see one of the kids get shot or worse.
but overall, I thought this was a really good season, maybe even better than the first and am looking forward to season 3.
I thought overall this was nowhere near as strong as Season 1 but the home stretch of last three or four episodes were incredible. I love Frank, I don’t think he’s a good person but I think he’s an amusing character but I think the show had reached the point where it basically has to end with one of those kids killing him he is just to beyond redeeming
Just not a fan. Steve/Jimmy is a smarmy dbag. The show just piles absurdity on top of absurdity for its own sake. It’s basically a working class version of American Horror Story.
you must not have had to grow up in an area of the US were non of this is absurd. American horror story was a terrible show, Shameless is an amazing show to which they dont compare. Ive grown up in a family fairly to close to the description of the Gallaghers. so the ideas are not absurd
is the baby really supposed to have down syndrome, or is it just Asian and everyone said that initially because they were thinking it was a Caucasian baby?
I’ve been wondering the same thing.
when the baby was delivered the nurses wanted to inmediately call attention to the doctor to the fact that the baby had down syndrome, their worry didnt have to do with the kid been asian.
plus throughout the last episode there is discussions of the special needs the kid is going to need, including from the cops in Sheila’s house.
I thought the baby was asain AND had down syndrome!!!!
If Charles Bukowski had ever somehow found himself with a mortgage on a house in Brentwood and a car payment on a Porsche he couldn’t reallt afford then he might – MIGHT – have written a show like “Shameless.”
Then he would have gone on a bender, lost the house to the bank, smashed the car on a guardrail, and gone into hiding to turn the shame of using his pain as the basis for a voyeuristic Hallmark card of a premium cable TV series into a dark and obscure poetry cycle. And that poetry might – MIGHT – have redeemed this show.
But it’s all hypothetical, innit.
I really like this show as well. The hour goes by faster than almost any other hour on TV for me, and I hate for it to end. I thought this last episode especially was really satisfying, and I, too, was glad to see Frank get the frying pan he so richly deserved. I’m looking forward to season 3. I espeically like all of the kids, and even Carl was great in this last episode although he’s usually my least favorite.
Hmm, not sure the finale lived up to the last few episodes. I think the storylines revolving Lip, Fiona, and Steve wrapped up well, but I think Monica’s and Karen’s weren’t as much. I dunno, the scene where Monica runs away with Jill (is that her name), the music was upbeat but I thought it was a sad scene, just didn’t feel right. And Karen’s, I just feel like….maybe not enough time was spent on it? Like I realize Sheila’s decision was hard on both her AND Karen, but for some reason I didn’t get enough emotional impact as I thought I would.
All in all, I realize this isn’t just a drama, but I really wanted a more bittersweet ending as opposed to just sweet, it just didn’t mesh with the prior episodes.
i prefer to just call him Steve-Jimmy
Yes, I vote for Steve-Jimmy too.
How about Stimmy?
i think it sounds better, Jimmy-Steve.. maybe we can get a ruling from Kevin Smith on this.. ; )
I loved this season. Although, I have no idea what happened to Karen. Last season, I was rooting for Karen and Lip to be together and now, I’m hoping they just kill Karen off. It’s like her character did a 180 this season.
I actually think Karen was always like that, but the audience was kind of suppose to go with Lip’s blind love for her. I think these have always been her true colors, but as soon as Lip starts realizing it, the audience does as well.
Ugh it was so good! It obviously set up a time jump with how it ended without cliff hangers, everything was tied up well enough that this could pass for a series finale. Thankfully a third season is coming and the wait will be painfully for me!
I have to compliment the production of this show – it’s flawless. From the wacky, creative shots, to the use of music in every scene, to the editing, cinematography… it all fits perfectly and creates a unique tone you can’t find anywhere else in television. The use of locations is phenomenal also, love the amount of trains, they’re almost it’s own character.
Then the acting. If Emmy Rossum doesn’t get an emmy nod this year, it’ll be such a gigantic snub that it will actually piss me off. All the siblings are great and the gues stars are pitch perfect.
I know many people hate Karen, but I hope she’s back. I think the writers went too far in how unlikable they made her this season, but I thought Laura Wiggins was good enough that I still felt for Karen as she walked away, she’s such a lost girl.
Loved Fiona and Steve more than ever and I really like Estefania so i’m glad she’s apparently sticking around.
Frank got what he deserves, what a pathetic waste. Too bad his mother died, I wish she was still around to make his life hell.
Fantastic season. Season one was tighter, but this one took more risks and though some didn’t work, I appreciated the boldness.
Also the Ian and Steve-Jimmy situation. Creepy. Harry Hamlin…..creepy.
It was good to see Jenna Elfman as Monica’s new lover.
Sorry, Steve-Jimmy’s Dad situation.
I had no idea that was Jenna Elfman until I saw her name in the credits. Then I wondered which character she played, didn’t realize it was Monica’s squeeze.
Also, it didn’t occur to me until Alan mentioned it, but Sheila made it out of the house to the hospital for the baby, which I guess was enough to overcome her fear of leaving the house.
Sheila actually mentioned it in the hospital room – something like “and I actually left the house!”
>> Have I already forgotten the moment where Sheila becomes okay with leaving the house again after the falling landing gear incident?
Yeah, it was just for the birth…
I think it’s gonna be ‘Jimmy’ now, with ‘Steve’ as an occasional nickname (or V’s refusing to adapt… I did like that Debs was still calling him Steve, when she was the first to know he was really Jimmy…).
I like this show a lot. It’s crazy, but they make a lot of REALLY crazy stuff work, and play ‘real’.
Fun – Jody’s to be a Main Cast member next year. (I hope the same for Estefania)
I think what made the show work so much better this season than during the first was that it was unafraid to take itself seriously…. they finally found the right balance of comedy/drama/tragedy. In contrast to the first season, every “serious” moment didn’t need to be immediately followed by a comedy moment that undermined it.
Fantastic work by Rosum… so many great moments. When she tore the sheets off Monica and yelled “mom” in frustration, leading to tears, it broke my heart. And the girl who played Debbie was nothing short of phenomenal.
If the Emmy’s had an “Under 16” category for actors, the actor who plays Debbie would win every year! She is fantastic. She plays a perfect 25 year old trapped in a 12 year old’s body.
I couldn’t agree more with both comments. The previous 2 episodes prior to this last were just phenomenal by Emmy Rossum. In particular the scene you mentioned with Monica in the bedroom. Fiona conveyed so much pain and made you feel it through the screen. I too was able to feel Debbie’s pain when Monica sped off in the car and she was left standing in the middle of the street. As much as it is blasphemes to feel sorry for Frank I did a little in that same scene. You can tell he really loves Monica and wants it to work with her more than you have ever been able to see any compassion from him previously with anyone else. Emmy Rossum mos def deserves an emmy nomination at the very least and would actually be my leader in the clubhouse up to this point for leading actress in a drama. Katy Segal’s season was a bit of a let down after her work the year before in SOA and IDK if Skyler from Breaking Bad should really be nominated.
I love this show and hate that we have to wait an entire year for the next season!
As much as I love the show, the most frustrating thing to me was that, at the end of the season, nothing really had changed. There were no new ongoing stakes to carry over to the next season.Although House of Lies is nowhere near as good a show, the season arc lead to a significant change in many of the characters and situations. Can we truly say that about Shameless?
Well Fiona has her GED and Lip is ever closer to graduating. We’re going to see a lot more of Jimmy’s family because he’s back into their lives finally and of course Ian’s affair. There’s still Mandy’s baby, Sheila/Jody/baby, and Kev/V wanting a baby. S3 is the season of the baby! Oh and Mickey should be back. After a season of heavy drama (or at least that’s what it felt like these last few episodes), it was also refreshing to sort of end in a blissful note no matter how fleeting it might be.
I sure hope Mandy is getting rid of the baby (I thought she already had).
Awesome…And just like that, my computer shuts off, and my message gets deleted…
Anyway, what I was writing, I think Mandy got her abortion. Didn’t they have that fundraiser to help pay for the operation? And she was looking mighty skinny to be with child.
I don’t think that season finales need to have such dramatic story arcs or anything. Plus, it’s not really in the nature of Shameless. Look at last season, in which we saw that Fiona didn’t run away with Steve, in stead of the audience being left in anticipation of seeing what Fiona would do. I much prefer more understated finales like this one. We get to see that Lip came home, she-devil Karen left home, and Monica and Frank, as always, learned nothing from their mistakes and were back to their antics.
I just kinda wondered why it was such a big deal for Ian to tell Fiona about Jimmy’s dad. What does it matter to them that the guy likes occasional gay sex? Plus, Jimmy made it clear that he doesn’t like him anyway.
Ew, now that I’ve written Jimmy so many times, I hate the name. This isn’t 1950. Can we all go back to calling him Steve?
Although there were a lot of lol moments during the season, i think it was definetely more heavy on the drama side in comparison to season 1.. and evne though sometimes while watching i wish there were more laughs and less tears, i realized is because you get to identify with the Gallaghers as family, and you always want to have your family laughing more than they cry. For me it was a very strong season, specially in how Fiona had to deal with the Lip situacion (which i think was handle very realistically.. kid leaves home, wanders around, refusing to give up and return, and finally returns in part for his sake in part for his family’s sake) and the Monica situation.
Frank wanting to get Monica out of the hospital, even though she expressed her need to be there, was for me the most selfish thing that character has made and i know that’s saying much, but the destructive effects of Monica in her kids and in herself should have overshadow any desire of Frank to have her for him.. but it all felt right in line with how Frank is.
i know Jimmy/Steve has more haters than fans, but i hope he appears in all eps next season, i really think that having him in Fiona’s life, helps her keep her going when things seems way too much for her to handle.
I don’t think he Stimmy has more haters than fans at all. I don’t get that impression from reading the boards.
PHENOMENAL!I though the whole season was awesome..A little too serious the last 2 episodes but still funny as hell none the less..karen is a heartless young girl and Lip is fool for still loving her despite this…
As far as Frank is concerned, I don’t think the Gallagher kids keep giving him chances. It seems obvious to me that the only reason they really tolerate him is because of the house and their living situation. Fiona can’t leave and legally take the kids with her. And they can’t kick Frank out entirely without eventually bringing on the attention of social services, which would no doubt split them all up. Only the youngest, Debbie and Carl, seem to give Frank the benefit of the doubt, but they are of course fairly young.
Also, I’m fine calling him Jimmy now. It’s not that difficult to remember. But then, I’ve had a couple of friends who changed their names.
This show is amazing. Hands down one of the best season finales I have ever seen. I can’t wait for Season 3 to begin.
PS – Sheila overcame her fear of leaving the house (for the second time) when Karen went into labour. In the delivery room, she makes a comment: “I can’t believe I’m out of the house!”
PPS – Karen’s character is evil, but I am very interested to see where she goes in the next season.
I doubted Emmy Rossum’s acting in earlier episodes. Even now I kinda hate how she acts too big sister-ish, as if she’s an eight-year-old playing house. But those moments when Fiona has to break down–if only for several seconds–and then compose herself really make up the character of Fiona–broken and hopeless at times but overall a very strong person.
In other events, did anyone else see the scene that was reminiscent of the British Shameless? Of course, if I recall correctly, it was a bag of bread…
“Even now I kinda hate how she acts too big sister-ish, as if she’s an eight-year-old playing house.”
…What? Care to elaborate?
Solid season. Its a show I didn’t expect to like as much as I do. I was lukewarm on season 1. I didn’t find any characters that I immediately loved. Most of my favorites have a Raylan Givens (drama–action bad ass) or Phil Dunphy (comedy) or Walter White (drama…ridiculous acting chops) that just grab you right away and make you want to keep watching every episode. But this show really didn’t have anyone like that. For me anyway. No big names. Or well…Macy and Cusack are probably not in my top 10 favorite characters on the show and they are the “names”. But collectively I started to enjoy the ensemble. A bit in season 1 but very much in season 2. All the kids are solid. Totally agree with Alan on the DebsCarl scene with Fiona. Very moving. More so than I expected thats for sure. Caught me off gaurd for some reason. I guess they built it up, timed it right, and shot that really well. Anyway I agree Emmy Rossum should get a nomination. I very much look forward to season 3.
