Season finale review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘Lazarus’

“Shameless” concluded its fourth season last night, and I have some thoughts on the finale and the season as a whole coming up just as soon as I feel a bit like “Pretty Woman”…
A few weeks ago, “Shameless” producer John Wells got permission from the TV Academy to submit the show as a comedy at this year's Emmys, when in its first three years it was submitted as a drama. On the one hand, this seemed like a worthy Hail Mary pass from a producer whose show doesn't quite fit either category, but that has a host of wonderful performances, especially by the aptly-named Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher, the young adult daughter fighting to keep her family together. On the other, Wells was doing it for a season where “Shameless” was more clearly a drama than ever before, especially where Fiona was concerned.
Fiona began season 4 having apparently figured life out. An office job with extensive benefits dragged the Gallaghers just over the poverty line, and boss/boyfriend Mike was perhaps the most solid, stable love interest she's ever had.(*) And then, it all went to hell, as Fiona proved to be the chip off the old block of alcoholic scumbag father Frank, sleeping with Mike's brother, using cocaine in the house – and within reach of little brother Liam, who nearly died from ingesting the stuff – going on probation and almost instantly violating it when life became too hard.
(*) The season ended with the “surprise” return to life – that is, it was surprising if you A)ever believe in a fictional death when there's no murder or body shown, and B)you weren't listening to the many Firewall & Iceberg episodes where Fienberg kept predicting this exact scenario – of Justin Chatwin as Fiona's car thief ex-boyfriend JimmySteve (or, I guess, given what guest star Dichen Lachman calls him, JimmySteveJack). I didn't especially miss the guy while he was gone, but I suppose he could be an interesting devil on the shoulder for Fiona as she tries to stay clean.
Fiona's plunge to rock bottom provided Rossum some of her richest material yet, but it will certainly be odd if she gets nominated and we see a clip of her crying over Liam's condition at the Emmys right after a montage with Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. We ended the season for her not necessarily in a happy place, but at least a more stable one: prison overcrowding got Fiona an early release from lock-up, her probation officer (Regina King, borrowed from Wells' late, great “Southland”) set her up with a job waiting tables at a restaurant run by ex-addict Charlie (a gaunt and haunted-looking Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and she returned home to a tearful reunion with her younger siblings.(**) And she accepted that while she may have been subject to the nature and nurture of Frank Gallagher, her mistakes have been her own fault.
(**) Great as Rossum was in the finale, top acting honors may go to Emma Kenney, since Debbie's tears at seeing her big sister in the kitchen making breakfast were amazingly raw and real.
Fiona's story played nicely in parallel with what was happening with both Frank and middle brother Ian. Frank improbably got the liver transplant he'd been waiting for all season (a plot twist that Wells likely never would've allowed on “ER,” but that was deemed necessary here because the show's not going to ditch William H. Macy), and even after being told that drinking could cause his body to reject the new organs, he had Carl drive him to Lake Michigan (looking ghostly and forbidding, as the season's later exterior scenes where shot in the middle of a polar vortex) so he could have a drink on what looked like the ends of the earth and taunt the Almighty for failing to kill him, in what may be the “Shameless” equivalent of the famous “Two Cathedrals” scene from “The West Wing.”
“Is that all you got?” Frank railed. “You see me standing here? You lost, asshole! I'm alive, motherfucker!” And in a beautiful moment that's a reminder of how great and versatile Macy is, even if the writing for Frank has been uneven for much of the show's run, the rant was followed by the briefest glimpse of remorse for all the bad things Frank has done to himself and others, before he shakes it off, grins, and offers young Carl a drink from the bottle.
Ever since Ian (Cameron Monaghan) reappeared at mid-season, meanwhile, there have been ever-increasing hints that while Fiona has been acting as her father's daughter, Ian has inherited their mother's bipolar condition. The finale confirmed that, with Ian staying in bed for days on end, cursing out any attempt by boyfriend Mickey (Noel Fisher) to roust him, until Mickey finally fetched his siblings to figure out what was happening. (Debbie, sadly: “Yeah, we know what this is.”) Crude thug Mickey finally coming out of the closet – to the rage of his gangster father, and the amused indifference of everyone else in his world – was one of many surprising, emotionally affecting story arcs from the season, and seeing whether Mickey has the patience to be with someone suffering from manic-depression should make for yet another interesting subplot next season.
There were some lighter parts of the season, and the finale, but even they were laced with sadness. Crazy, lonely Sheila (Joan Cusack) marries Frank so she'll be eligible to adopt a group of Native American kids, but the tribal council reassigns them to their great-grandfather (the kids didn't tell Sheila he existed because “He doesn't have wifi”), to her heartbreak, and now she's stuck with Frank (if he ever comes home). Lip (Jeremy Allen White) passes his college classes and gets enough money to keep the family afloat through his rich, controlling new girlfriend, but it's clear he still feels more deeply for Mickey's sister Mandy, who's stuck in an abusive relationship with a hulking boyfriend who doesn't even want her talking to Lip. And Carl had a fling with a budding juvenile delinquent, but their criminal capers were there to provide for her homeless siblings, and one day the van they live in simply wasn't there when Carl showed up.
So, no, not a ton of laughs in this season of “Shameless.” Just a lot of wonderful performances, patient character arcs and indelible moments. Call it a comedy, call it a drama, call it whatever; it's great, and this was probably my favorite season yet.
What did everybody else think?
OMG I was so thrilled when JimmySteveJack showed up!!
It seems like the internet is split on this. I don’t get how people can think this is worse than a death off screen which leaves us in limbo and no closure for Fiona.
Anyway, i’m happy. It was an understated finale (though very good) so it needed that OMG moment at the end, which of course Shameless put that in the tag. lol
Great season.
I was SO happy too! Really missed him this season. No guy has been as good a match for Fiona yet. Or too boring (Mike) or too messed up (Robbie). And i’m sorry but Jeffrey Dean Morgan is too old. People are shipping that already.
Agreed. I wouldn’t have had a problem with Jimmy getting killed at all, his character annoyed me more than not last season. But for it to happen off screen, always leaving the fans wondering what really happened–that was dumb. So I was glad to see him at least for some closure for ME on what actually happened to him.
Agree with Meg. Indifferent to the character but they had to deal with it onscreen.
Disagree. He never should have returned. The off screen death with Fiona always wondering what happened to him is far more powerful.
Beautiful finale, but cheap and disappointing tag at the end.
I agree with every word Jon wrote.
I just laughed. I thought it would happen at the end of the season, but throughout the finale I didn’t have it in my mind at all, so when it did I was like “Of course! (literal LOL)”.
I really didn’t miss him this season. He’s fine I guess, but I don’t think the show lacks anything without him.
I was actually much more excited to see Dichen Lachman. If only she had pulled up with Enver Gjokai instead of Jimmy.
I never hated Jimmy/Steve like some people, but I had moved on and so had the show. It was such an amazing season, it kinda partially spoiled it to add that tag.
The writers burned through a lot of goodwill in that final scene so they better have something fantastic for SteveJimmyJack. Shame about those filming permits affecting the storyline.
I didn’t really like where the ended it with Frank but I guess we’re stuck with William H Macy.
It’s too bad because this was otherwise a great season.
>> Shame about those filming permits affecting the storyline.
In what way? Don’t think I read about that…
There were plans to film Jimmy’s death on the boat, but they could no longer film at the harbor because of the permit. I believe that is what John is referring to
Jimmy was supposed to die at the end of last season but they couldn’t shoot his death scene because the permit to film at the dock ran out, making his “resurrection” possible.
That is a story befitting Shameless – that an actor scheduled to die was saved by a filming permit issue… and that they just rolled with it. Welcome back, JJS. This show is so under the radar, but one that got better in seasons 3 and 4 to the point where it is the best ensemble-acted show on.
Deb’s tears tore me up — and like others I was very happy to see Jimmy/Steve at the end – though I’m still the happiest that Lip has ‘forgiven’ Fiona…his anger at her was the hardest to watch over this season.
Totally agree. Lip’s change of heart about Fiona (around episode 9) was the best part. I was bummed he didn’t want to go see her in jail, but the scene in the porch made up for it.
Jesus that was brutal. “Do whatever the fuck you need to do, I got this!” Just caught Fiona totally off-guard, poor girl
Quickly became one of the fastest hours on TV. My wife and I looked forward to this more than any show on Sunday night (including True Detective).
Can’t wait for next season!
I wish you’d praise Noel Fisher more, Alan. You did here I think for the first time, but he is SO excellent! I mean, the whole cast is excellent, from youngest to oldest, lead actors to one line guests, hell even Mandy is very watchable now, but Noel Fisher just steals it.
Ahh I know, Emma Kenney was so great seeing Fiona and when she saw Ian in bed. And Fiona was so happy she was missed afterall. Gallaghers, babies JimmySteveJack
Of course he was alive, duh no body shown. Enjoyed the whole cast reacting on twitter though. That was the best part of that cliffhanger.
agreed on noel fisher! the entire cast is varying degrees of excellent, but his performance this season was a tour de force, and the way he’s masterfully adapted to mickey’s growth across four seasons has been outstanding.
All the subreddits are nothing more than praise for Ian and Mickey dude, I’m glad he didn’t join in. Mickey’s a badass but there were so many other great moments like with the hospital Fiona-roleplay worth giving attention to too.
Fiona, get some of that papa Winchester, girl! JDM > JimmySteveJack.
Thought the finale was perfect… right up until the tag scene with JimmySteve’s reappearance. His relationship with Fiona has never seemed earned, and Justin Chatwin’s performance was the show’s weak link for 3 seasons. Not having him around allowed the show–especially Fiona–to achieve a much deeper level of pathos on all fronts, even if it helped expose another performance–Cameron Monaghan’s Screen Acting For Dummies manic ticks–as a new chink in the Shameless acting armor.
Fiona’s love life has always been the least interesting aspect of the show, but because Emmy Rossum is the star, and is stunningly beautiful, the writers HAVE TO give her a love interest or viewers less capable of grasping nuanced storytelling would feel unsatisfied.
The heart and soul of Shameless has been, since early in Season 2 at least, the bond between Fiona and Lip, who are the de facto parents of the clan. This season was terrific because it really stretched the tension between them to new heights.
Frank and Sheila’s comic relief is important as well, but they are crucial for their humanity as well because let’s face it, Macy and Cusack are the best actors on the show and need to showcase their chops once in a while. Debbie is the moral compass of the show and she has been pitch perfect since Episode 1. Carl has grown up and this season became a three-dimensional character. V has been marginalized this season and that is no great loss–last year’s pregnancy storyline was BRUTAL–but Kevin’s role has maintained prominence, and he is a valuable ray of sunshine that keeps the show balanced.
The most significant development this season was the evolution of Mickey’s character and the growth of the actor play him. He pulled off some difficult scenes with fully-shaded emotions, while still seeming dangerous. This was especially evident whenever he went head-to-head with Ian and Noel Fisher would own Cameron Monaghan.
This season had so much good character development and story structure… why did they have to (nearly) ruin it all by hitting the JimmySteve reset button at the very end?
“Macy and Cusack are the best actors on the show.”
I disagree. Emmy Rossum and Noel Fisher are the best actors on the show.
There is a distinction between actors and performances, Dina—Fisher and (especially) Rossum are indeed great on this show, but Macy and Cusack have many indelible performances between them.
I guess if you’re counting body of work, but as far as acting talent, i’ll take Rossum and Fisher over Macy and especially Cusack (who doesn’t have much range but is great at her thing) any day of the week.
Cusack doesn’t have much range because the character doesn’t. It is not because of her but because of the part. She and Macy are easily the best actors on this, and this has been true from Season 1. The others have grown in their roles during this time, but Macy and Cusack were already there. But Noel Fisher as Mickey stole this season. One amazing performance.
The heart and soul of Shameless has been, since early in Season 2 at least, the bond between Fiona and Lip, who are the de facto parents of the clan. This season was terrific because it really stretched the tension between them to new heights.
Well said those two characters are the key to the show.
Chadevan and Phil are right in that the writing of Frank and Sheila is weak
This season of Shameless was quintessential Showtime. Terrified of change. Fiona is doing well and the family might be moving forward? How about we have her do things completely uncharacteristic and get the family back to square one! Frank’s decades of drug and alcohol abuse are finally killing him? Lets contrive a situation where he magically gets a liver over the thousands of more deserving people on that list! Oh, and let’s bring Jimmy back. BACK TO SEASON ONE!!
I suppose I should be thankful Lip didn’t throw away his future, yet.
Yes, there were lots of great performances this season, and that was its only saving grace. I didn’t buy the Fiona or Frank story lines at all.
There were so many times when I thought they were going to have Lip drop out of school this season, but they never went there. Hope they don’t and allow him to graduate and start a better life for the family, series finale.
I agree about Jimmysteve, and though I love Frank, agree that once they painted him into that corner they should have followed through and killed him (or at least found a more believable way out.) Fiona has always been self destructive, though.
I actually think it was very true to life (Fiona’s storyline, not Franks). It happens all the time, it happened to me. I was a mess, I got a great opportunity, I vowed to make the most of that opportunity and make a change, and then I screwed it up (not as bad as Fiona).
I do think the creators have it in them to kill Frank at some point. I just don’t think they were done with him yet.
does anyone else feel as though the Sheila story line is more of an intrusion? I love Joan Cusack but my patience wears thin with her sometimes…
I sometimes feel that way, but then there are also really great moments like the one with the little girl who wanted to be adopted by her. I feel that way about Frank most of time also. All I need is the 6 kid Gallaghers, Kev & V and Mickey.
My favorite moment was when little Liam ran to hug Fiona. <3
All 3 hugs were great in their own way; little Liam’s was the most joyful, Carl’s was the most surprising, Debs was the most emotional. Loved that scene.
This was a great season for baby Liam… well, i’m not saying ingesting your big sister’s coke is good, just that he had more… you know what I mean.
The return was also surprising if
c)you believed the showrunners when they said that Jimmy/Steve was really dead, that his story was over and that they meant to film his death but their permit to shoot at the location ran out.
I don’t mind being surprised by a plot development but I don’t like being lied to. His “resurrection” also comes off as a safe choice at the end of a season where they took a number of brave risks
I think it’s the opposite of safe. We’ll see how it turns out. But my opinion is that the show and only the show should speak for itself. And for what was shown, I didn’t think he was dead.
I just always thought it would be lame for him to walk into a boat to be killed. Who would do that? If he was sure he was gonna be killed he would have run! It was never that clear cut to me.
Whatever your opinion was after watching the scene the first time, what I said is true: the showrunners said he was dead! They didn’t have to, they could have kept it a mystery but they chose to come out and say publicly that Jimmy was dead and that Chatwin wouldn’t be coming back, except maybe for a flashback that would show his death scene. They even told the cast the same thing and Rossum talked about how sad she was when she learned Chatwin would leave the show and she learned about him coming back at the same time as everybody, watching the show yesterday. If only the show has to speak for itself, showrunners shouldn’t lie in the medias to make their plot twists more surprising.
And I maintain that it is a safe choice. The “character that was dead but wasn’t really because we didn’t see it” is a trope that is way overdone in my taste and Jimmy has already left Fiona twice and come back, which is an awful lot for a show who completed only 4 seasons.
I don’t think the writers lied. They probably did intend to shoot his death scene and the permit run out (that would be a weird thing to lie about if not true), they intended for him to die in S3. I’m just saying that it was left ambiguous on the show because they only showed him walking towards the boat, and so they had room to change their minds. The show is the show, and he didn’t die on the show. So this was expected by a lot of people. Very few people know what the creators even say. It’s all i’m saying. The Pope could have said he was dead and it would be meaningless, because it was not shown.
We’re going to have to agree to disagree because I couldn’t let them off the hook so easily. If a showrunner say a character won’t be back, it’s supposed to mean something. I shouldn’t expect that character to be back 12 episodes later.
I don’t think its fair to ask showrunners to tell the truth when it comes to something that could happen in the future. If they don’t say anything people infer that he is definitely coming back. If they say he is dead, then they get the surprise they wanted as storytellers.
If I were a showrunner I would lie about future plot developments ALL THE TIME.
And then no one is ever surprised by what happens in your show because no one ever completely believes you, even when you tell the truth.
I’ve read many interviews and I can’t think of another case where a showrunner felt the need to lie.
I remember Julie Plec saying Katherine Pierce would absolutely bot show up in the first season finale. And there she was in all her glory.
I don’t know why people put so much stock in what showrunners say, just watch the show and make up ypur mind based on that content, or keep an open mind (like I did in this case where I could both accept he was dead and that he’d most likely return at some point).
I loved the finale, and the season in general, but I wish they would devote a little more to Ian’s storylines. Not that I don’t love Sheila or Frank but I feel like they really stretch to keep them relevant, while on the sidelines you have Ian – this great actor and great character who’s always embroiled in interesting plots – who doesn’t really get used to his full potential. I loved that Debbie and Carl were given more stories this season too, I just wish that it all wasn’t done at the expense of Ian’s arguably very tragic and important bipolar bombshell. Let’s hope season 5 hits that sweet spot of giving all the characters a little more equal time to really flesh out what they’re going through.
That’s the story of Ian on this series. They’ve never known what to do with him. The gay storyline wasn’t written interesting enough so they made him bi-polar. At least he has the acting talent to make it all believable. After playing a character he knew for over 3 years, the writers told him you’re someone else now. That’s rough.
Totally disagree with you Joe. Ian was one of the most interesting characters right from the start. And bipolar disease can manifest at any time, it’s not like it’s a retcon. He’s been through a lot, I think it’s a good storyline and I look forward to see how it’s handled in season 5. I hope he can manage okay on medication.
I agree that it seems they’ve always slightly struggled with including Ian. It seems like the writers suffer the same middle child syndrome as Ian – too often he gets ignored or only used in relation to the story lines of his older siblings. I think the bipolar plot is believable and interesting, I just hope they devote the right amount of time and respect to it as a significant plot that will affect all the characters.
I hope this is the last we see of that creepy Sammy character. she ultimately served no plot moving purpose and the cringe factor was way over the top, gross.
Shes a series regular next season
I think she’s sweet. And I love the son. Still waiting for them to find out she’s not really her daughter though. She doesn’t serve much of a purpose but Frank needs people to interact with and honestly I prefer it’s not the Gallaghers so I can fast forward his scenes on rewatch.
* his daughter (Frank’s), I mean.
Clicked like on that post by mistake meaning to click on Reply. (I don’t like to like hateful posts an feel bad about it, it should be possible to unlike if you click twice).
She’s easily one of the best actors on the show now, and totally up for going toe to toe with William Macy.
A Masterpiece I say! I’ve been hooked on this TV series since the very first episode.
Agreed, best season yet, but the return of Jimmysteve was a misfire: his apparent death was handled too well to be undermined like this.
Excited for next season to be in the summer because Rossum was looking way too pale this season. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is so hot. Another brilliant piece of guest casting.
No way, I love porcelain-skinned Rossum
LOL “The tribe has spoken”. That was such a fun scene that only Shameless could make both hilarious and heartbreaking.
“Lip….still feels more deeply for Mickey’s sister Mandy” – I disagree with this. Unless they are going to RETCON Mandy hitting Lips crazy girlfriend with the car in Season 3, I don’t think that is a look of love. I think Lip feel guilt about where he ends up vs. everyone else on the show. Lip had an arc that is ignored in this article. He went from struggling student / social outcast who wanted to drop out – to a guy with friends, good clothes, money, and good grades moving up in the world…and Mandy represents someone who believed in him and has sacrificed for him (including taking a beating from her b-friend for sleeping with Lip during his momentary crisis) that he is moving away from.
I believe they will continue this path next season – as the contrast (the successful family member) can provide a backdrop for drama with the rest of the lovable phuc-up family members
Good points! And it’s interesting that Mandy is short for Amanda, kind of like Mandy was just a step towards the real thing – Amanda. Or it could be over within an episode. LOL Never know with this show. But I have fun watching Amanda/Lip.
Also, I really hope Lip doesn’t get involved with Mandy again. I could not get past the “But she permanently mentally damaged your previous girlfriend by brutally running her over in a car!” And I hope Lip couldn’t get past it either. I really wish Karen would come back, Sheila could at least call her once in a while since she’s so lonely.
Alan, will you and Dan discuss the finale either on video show or podcast? I would appreciate it.
I thought this was Emmy Rossum’s best year yet. And I think it’s silly that they’re putting “Shameless” in the comedy category as it ruins any chance Rossum has of winning a dramatic award…..I can’t say Emmy winning an Emmy right?….Whatever. Rossum is fabulous in this episode and that last scene with Lip was really touching.
Which it needed to be to take away from the BS that is Frank Gallagher…. What was that? Who was he yelling at? The only person that’s ever tried to destroy him is himself…..I know it was beautifully shot. (As a Chicagoan I like when the city is beautifully shot….) but everything about Frank is redicilous….
JimmyJackSteve did nothing to make me want the season to return sooner. I do bet, however, that the diner owner will be an interesting character.
Very good season from a very good show.
EXCELLENT season. Nice to see a series going strong/er especially at the 4th season… All great actors, even the guests. HOWEVER– EMMA KENNEY –WOW!!!! kitchen scene unbelievable. Could there be another Meryl Streep in the future..?? I hope there’s enough for atleast a 10 year run. Oh ya, no big problem seeing JimmySteve.
All season long I have been saying to everyone that the season would end with Fiona opening the door and there would stand Jimmy/Steve (and now Jack.) Close, but it was no surprise. I do not like what is happening with Carl. A chip off the old block, sure, but he is the most disturbing character on the show. Emmy Rossum deserves every award they hand out for acting, and Macy is right behind. Noel Fisher was terrific in a difficult part too.
I don’t think JimmySteveJack will act as a devil on Fiona’s shoulder going forward. While he was/is a criminal, their relationship was chemistry based and I think going forward the writers will focus on how he will help Fiona rather than harm her in any way. Such great performances all season and even though I don’t put much stock in emmy noms/wins it would be nice to see one of my favorite shows get recognized for the sake of everyone involved in creating it.
I love this show, one of my favourites at the moment, and this season was certainly firing on (almost) all cylinders. I only have 2 minor character issues with it at the moment, the first being Sheila- Joan Cusack is great and all but Sheila has become something of an irritating distraction for me.
The other is Mandy- her storyline/history with Lip is kind of interesting but I’ve just never liked that actress in the role. Maybe it’s residual resistance to her after Jane Levy was recast, but as far as Lip’s romantic interests go, I always liked Karen as a character more, and even now I prefer Amanda.
I’m not hugely attached to Amanda at this point but I hope they don’t ditch her next season to go back to a Lip/Mandy story.
Anyway, the rest of the cast is great- the Gallaghers are always excellent and Noel Fisher as Mickey really stepped it up this season.
I was kind of disappointed that they took the easy way out and had Frank survive the season, but I don’t have a problem with more Macy, so all in all a great season and looking forward to the next (I’m ambivalent about JimmySteveJack’s return, will have to see how that plays out).
I am really glad I gave this show another chance. When it showed up on one of Alan’s lists for 2013, I thought I would attempt to watch it, I had only seen about six episodes of the first season. It just felt like there wasn`t going to be any other story being told than Norman Rockwell gone bad but catching up was worth it because this season was so good. I love that they show so much of the city, when the city begins to be just as important as the characters and in this episode especially, that scene with Frank and Carl was so beautifully shot, a wasteland like Frank`s life. When he was holding that bottle it felt like he almost changed his mind and was going to toss it into the lake but he is Frank after all that doesn`t change. It seemed to parallel with Fiona getting that pill, she also had a choice to make as well and that`s where it feels like there is some hope in her future that she can make better choices than Frank. I really love that the show is like watching the anti- Hallmark show just when you think it is going to be this moment of some great awakening Frank lefts up the bottle and drinks. Or when Carl is about to give Bonnie that gift and the exchange they have is not what you usually see on tv shows.
It is also so great to see really great young actors that have such range. That embrace in the kitchen was so amazing. I felt disappointed that What`s his name now showed at the end because if it ended with the Frank scene that would of been ok. But will be tuning in for the next season.
This show typically has parallel stories going, and the whole season was about Frank and Fiona hitting bottom and having no where to go but up. From the looks of it, Frank has chosen not to change a thing although that could still happen after a relapse or two) while Fiona has seen what her self-destructive behavior has done. So it looks as if she is going to try to do better, but having JimmySteveJack back won’t make it easy for her. There is no doubt that he is the love of her life – meant for each other, and neither is perfect – so the clash between what she has been, as represented by him, and what she wants to change to should make for an interesting next season. For that reason I welcome his return, and it should return to more story lines involving the grown ups rather than the blossoming teen romances. I know these kids are growing up, but I don’t need a show about that. Welcome back Jimmy. Let’s see what havoc you create.
Alan, I feel like you just recapped the episode. I was hoping for some opinions and insights on one of the best shows of all time.
I hate how all the characters seemed to be thrust into relationships this season. Even freaking Carl got a girlfriend…however temporary. And what’s worse is that none of these relationships were very productive or conducive to the storyline. The one that got the most weight was Mickey/Ian but I was never a huge fan of theirs.
The season started off fine, and I enjoyed (at the risk of sounding like a sadist) seeing Lip struggle through college at first. I liked seeing him in Fiona’s role during her misadventures. However, I missed Fiona’s character too much. If the second half of this season is what we get when Fiona gets set aside, I hope she never leaves again.
Does any1 know what’s called the song played when Frank is standing with the bottle and cursing (end song).
“The Cold” by Exitmusic.
tunefind.com is a good site if you want to find music played during TV shows and movies. It lists all the songs played in each episode and when they appeared.
The scene with Frank shouting at God or whoever was extremely powerful. Remember when Fiona and Lip spoke about nature versus nurture earlier in the episode? Well, this is where we saw it being played out with Carl being encouraged to take a sip from the bottle by Frank (even though he refused at first). Frank is “nurturing” his son into becoming an alcoholic just like him and essentially sealing his fate. It was beautifully done and the script tied in very well between scenes (for those who were actually paying attention instead of going on about Jimmy/Steve/whatever).
does anyone know the name and artist of the song playing while frank and carl are at lake Michigan in the season four finale of shameless?
Finally caught up on my DVR’ing. I have to say my first reaction is that this was my favorite season finale of Shameless so far, even if season 4 wasn’t my favorite season.
I really hope they find a new exciting direction to take Lip in the next season, and not just a repeat of his past but with a different girlfriend. I know that repeating a lot of destructive behavior and that cycle is part of the show’s deeper narrative, but still, I am hoping they can surprise us here.
One last note, I loved that they used the song “Beacon” by Fellow Bohemian was in the scene where Lip gets all the kids packed into Amanda’s car so that they can get to school. Really big fan of that band and song, who I actually first discovered from this show a few seasons ago.
I just binged all of Shameless, after catching most of Season 3, and I have to say, it was hard to watch Fionna make so many wrong turns, but brilliant to see the story being painted … I also liked how Mickey came out, and the arc itself – as I can imagine many can relate. And now for another topic, that many dismiss, living with bi-polar – it is that effed up (e.g. when Monica cut her wrist at Thanksgiving) – most bi-polar crave and steal the limelight, it’s part/parcel of the disease.