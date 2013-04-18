Season finale review: ‘Southland’ – ‘Reckoning’

A review of last night’s “Southland” season finale coming up just as soon as you succumb to the charms of my pimp-mobile…
“Just get me back out there.” -John Cooper
I went into “Reckoning” knowing that – given the ratings and the fact that all the leads save Michael Cudlitz had signed on to do pilots for next season – it was very likely to be the last “Southland” ever, but hoping against hope that the show would continue.
Coming out of “Reckoning,” I found myself not only at peace with the idea that this was the end of the series, but almost preferring it to the idea of continuing from that.
If “Southland” is improbably renewed, then “Reckoning” is just a collection of cliffhangers to be undone next season. Maybe Sammy keeps his mouth shut (since he’d be implicated in the process of turning in Ben) and he and Ben wind up with new partners (perhaps Ben makes detective and Lydia gets stuck with him). Maybe Cooper survives his wounds and returns from a long medical leave having to prove himself all over again to a department that thinks he’s crazy. (Given some of the crap we saw Dewey pull in the early seasons while remaining on the job, I can see them working around what Cooper did here.)
But if this was the end of watch for “Southland,” then “Reckoning” is the perfect, uncompromising conclusion for the series. This was always a dark show about the enormous toll the job takes on the men and women who have it. While it’s sad and depressing to think Cooper felt so alone and in pain that he would go for a suicide-by-cop, it also feels absolutely right to both the themes of the series and the story of the man who turned out to be its central character. Even without last week’s horrific ordeal, there wasn’t likely to be a happy ending for John Cooper. He’d built a life that was too rigid and isolated for that, and all the Cudlitz/Gerald McRaney scenes prior to the finale were foreshadowing a bleak, bleak future for him.
And a lot of “Reckoning” felt like a concluding statement from team “Southland.” Not only were Lydia and Ruben temporarily put in uniform – a tacit acknowledgement that the uniform cop stories were the show’s greatest strength – but Russell played a prominent role in these last few episodes (as perhaps a better personal partner for Lydia than he was a professional one) as a nod to the show’s origins on NBC and we returned to the LA River, which has been the site of some memorable moments from the series (notably one of Dewey’s most public screw-ups). We got some more grisly, unglamorous action, whether Lydia and Ruben running over the body or the clumsy brawl between Ben and Sammy. Lydia gets something of a happy ending, but she’s always been the one character on the show with her act together, and who’s satisfied doing exactly what she does. (It would have been surprising if she’d wanted the recognition Ruben got.) Ben completes his transformation into the kind of cop he would have despised back in the early seasons.
This was “Southland,” the episode seemed to be saying over and over. This is what we were about, and how we were about it. And because Cooper emerged over time as the embodiment of what the show was about, I can think of no better ending (even if it’s a depressing one) than him lying on the ground, staring up at a light in the sky that comes not from Heaven but an LAPD airship. Here lay a man who put everything he had, and everything he was, into the job, until he had nothing left but his life itself – and then he decided the job should take that, too.
If this was it, rest in peace, John Cooper. And rest in peace, “Southland.”
And if this somehow wasn’t it? Well, I wouldn’t complain that much about getting to watch Cudlitz, King, Hatosy and McKenzie at work for another year, even though this feels like the proper conclusion.
Some other thoughts:
* If this was the series finale, ideally I’d have liked to see one last Cooper/Sherman scene, but I imagine it would have been hard to insert in the middle of what both men were going through here. And their encounter at the bar earlier this season was kind of perfect in the utter lack of connection the two felt for each other.
* Michael Beach becomes the final John Wells family repertory player to pop up on “Southland” as the glory hound detective from RHD.
* Lots of great little touches in Cooper’s bumpy return to work, like the way he put his hand on Dewey to simultaneously thank him for sticking up for him and, once again, tell him to cool it. The visit from Lucero’s widow, and her desperate need for Hank to have been gay, also nicely set up the later scene where Cooper’s ex took away John’s last dream by telling him she didn’t want a baby with him, anymore. After that, is it any surprise he acted the way he did in the alley?
* Christopher Chulack directed both the finale and last week’s amazing “Chaos,” and he sent the season (and possibly the series) off right. In “Reckoning,” I particularly liked the use of light throughout: the sun reflecting on Cooper’s face as he listened to the dispatcher’s salute to Lucero, Cooper’s ex being seen through the light playing off the screen door as she gives him the devastating baby answer, and, of course, Cooper reflecting the flashing lights from the patrol cars as he realizes the situation he’s in and what he can do about it.
What did everybody else think? Did “Reckoning” make it easier or harder to accept the series’ possible cancellation?
Quality ending to a show that didn’t screw around. Like Alan, the one thing I’m still hungering for is to find out how things are resolved, if they are at all, between Sammy and Ben. But the show was real in that sometimes there isn’t a resolution- sometimes stuff just moves forward.
Also, not to be dense, but why did Cooper’s lady no longer want to have a baby with him- because she figured he’s too messed up from the abduction, or she thought being a cop was too dangerous for him to be a dad?
The ending was bitter sweet and hopefully it was not the finale but I have come to terms if it is the end. Southland deserves to be renewed. Never has a show compelled me like this and I don’t think any other show ever will. I really wished John would have had some kind of happy ending at least with his ex-wife giving him a baby. I couldn’t help but yell at her the moment she said she didn’t want to have a baby with him. Thinkingi about it again I’ve decided I haven’t come to terms and I have high hopes for a 6th season!?
I think she refused because it became even more horribly apparent to her that Cooper could be killed at any moment, and that he was probably too damaged to be any kind of adequate parent, despite his protestations to the contrary. It was a horribly sad moment, and I knew his fate was set right then.
Great finale, for the season or for the series. I don’t know if other viewers know this, but Southland has always been an authentic, palpable, ground-level view of what it’s like to live in Los Angeles. I love how it was almost always centered on the east side of the city and largely treated the west side with contempt . As a native who has lived in all parts of this city I’ve really appreciated that (and McRaney’s last scene with Cudlitz at East LA landmark El Tepayac (known to locals as Manuel’s) was a very nice touch).
I thought Cooper went off the deep end the moment Gerald Rainey said “Why did you give up your guns?”. That was it; he broke the cop golden rule. He dishonored his fellow officers.
What a great run. I’m sad that the show (probably) is ending, but agree that this would serve as an excellent finale. I can’t say enough good things about the cast, particularly Hatosy, King, and (most of all) Cudlitz. I hope casting folks take notice, and I get to see them all work a whole lot more.
I too was sad that this might be the end, but if it was, it’s a perfect finale.
Cooper seemed very damaged this last episode, and his ex could obviously sense that. I get why she didn’t want him to knock her up right then, but she certainly could have told Coop in a more diplomatic fashion. But I guess that rejection was part of how he ended up where he ended up at the end of the episode (series).
As an LA resident I will surely miss the Southland cops visiting local eateries from the touristy (Pink’s) to the locals-only (El Tepeyac last night) and whatever you call Lucy Liu’s food-trucks.
I’m off to the Shortstop to have a drink in their honor.
Loved, loved, loved it. If this is the last show ever, I can leave happy knowing that if Cooper is dead, he’s finally at peace and if he isn’t, he can bounce back like he always does. Sammy and Lydia have the people that are most important to them. Sherman? Never liked him, never trusted him. He always took the easy out except when he saved Cooper.
I also was unhappy with the way things were left with Cooper and his ex. It makes sense that she wouldn’t want to have a baby with a damaged, gay, ex-husband but either the lines were written badly or delivered badly but they were out of character. She, (Laurie?) has shown herself to be a kind, caring person. Her words were unnecessarily mean at a time when she had already expressed concern about his readiness to be at work. Interesting to note though that although she hurt him badly he got shot while trying to help her one more time.
Cooper wasn’t trying to help her when he raced out to turn off the generator. His only thought was anger. After everything he’d been through, he lost it.
I’m not sure I agree 100% with your police work there, RCADE. He was for sure angry and God knows he was coming up on an explosion, but he also said that they were bothering his wife. He did care about that.
He had checked in on his wife and she was sleeping like a baby.
Good police work there, RCADE.
RCADE = 100% correct. He just wanted to smash somebody in the face. And those neighbors deserved it.
True, she was sleeping like a baby, but only because she had to resort to earplugs. I’m sure in Cooper’s eyes that meant the neighbor had won, something his short fuse at this point couldn’t tolerate.
Cooper’s ex-wife, just before refusing to have a baby with him, says “I saw on the news…oh John, how terrible.” (or words close to that). What the heck did she see? His kidnap story was already 18 days old, so it could not have been that. What “on the news” prompted her comment? It remains a mystery to me. THEN she tells him she won’t have a baby with him. I’d like to see someone analyze the scene by actually going to what she said in the script at that moment.
@Phillip – She was referring to the death of one of the gunmen who kidnapped him.
Loved last weeks episode but kind of underwhelmed by this apparent series finale. If I remember correctly NBC tried to end the series (season 1) with Russel being shot and lying on the ground (and returning the beginning of the next season fully healthy). I know it may have been a different show then but it takes a little of the originality and shock of seeing Cooper shot in the chest and fading out before we see whether he will make it or not.
And didn’t anyone else think the airship and multiple police cars arrived pretty quickly during the altercation?
Don’t get me wrong though. Loved the series, especially the last two seasons and the transformation of Coopers character.
Southland is a great show, but it often has underwhelming resolutions to incredible season-ending cliffhangers. I expected Sammy’s car crash to have a much bigger resolution the next season, but it had been largely dealt with already when the next season’s opener began.
If Cooper lives, he has a murder or attempted murder charge to face, depending on how well his neighbor took the multiple savage blows to the face with the gun.
I think his goose is cooked, which indicates to me that the producers know the series is too.
I disagree. Coop can easily say he acted in self defense as the gun was not his.
that being said, I don’t think we’ll ever know. I am taking it as Coop dies until I can see otherwise (which won’t happen.)
Great ending to a great show, IMO.
Two cops saw him beat a prone and unconscious man multiple times in the head with an object when he was putting up no resistance. Video onboard the copter probably got a really good view of it too.
There’s no way that’s interpreted as self defense.
When somebody threatens you with a gun, you can use whatever force necessary to subdue that person. Add to that we are talking about a cop who was recently kidnapped, tortured and watched his partner get murdered.
There is no way the Cops and the Justice system would not do everything they could to ensure this cop saw no jail time after being threatend with a weapon, either in real life or in this show if it continues.
The cops shooting Cooper was 100% legit. All he had to do was slowly put down the gun or say he was a cop. He committed suicide, plain and simple. I’m suprised you missed that Tim, you’re usually spot on.
I appreciate your take, Tim, but the operative words in your comment are “whatever force necessary.” Do you believe the fourth through seventh blows were necessary when the man was lying prone on the ground without moving? If I understand the scene, the guy didn’t even have the gun any more, because Cooper was beating him with it.
Slam, I think you misunderstood our discussion. We are talking about a hypothetical question. If Coop survives, would he be charged for his actions against the two brothers that he beat up? I never said the shooting was not legit. it absolutely was and it’s exactly what Coop wanted.
RCADE, I see your point and I enjoy reading your thoughts on this show. I guess I am just more cynical about the justice system convicting one of their own. But I do agree that Coop definitely crossed the line, I just feel that there is a way to get out of it since the gun was not originally his. Hopefully we will get to find out!!!!!
Tim – You are correct. IF Coop lives, and if the incident went to court, he would not do jail time. 2 against 1, they had a gun … he could easily justify pummeling both of those asholes.
I guess I was in denial – but I hadn’t heard anything about this being the final season. The show is SO DAMN good I just always think it will continue. I was devastated by what happened to Cooper…I want to punch his wife in the face for saying what she said, the way she said it. I still can’t believe Ben was stupid enough to hire that guy to break into Sammy’s…knowing everything that can go wrong in a situation like that. I did want more regular black & white stories this season – I love that. And Lydia of course is just the best. Last night’s ep was beautifully shot – looked like a gorgeous movie. I want more! And hopefully poor John isn’t dead. Love that guy. General female consensus is: he is just hunky teddy bear and we love him.
I’m not as hard on Cooper’s ex-wife as other viewers seem to be.
She said what she did after being pressed for an answer several times. I thought she was upset to be delivering the news to him that she doesn’t want a baby.
Her decision makes a lot of sense, unfortunately. Cooper is morose, troubled and married to a job that’s crushing him. He’s had trouble in relationships when his partners want to get serious — earlier this year he was left over it. He endured a terrible trauma. He’s not romantically interested in his ex-wife.
None of that screams “let’s have a baby!” to me.
I agree with RCADE. I think that she had come to that decision 18 days before when all of this went down. She didn’t tell him immediately because she was so kind and cared for him.
She reached a point where she needed to be clear about her intentions. She probably could have done it more gently, but it upset her to say it almost as much as it upset him to hear it. I thought that was clear by her need to run inside and her inability to look at him when she said it.
I agree with Tim and RCADE. She had been tiptoeing around the question, probably thinking John would just drop the subject. Problem solved.
But there comes a time when you may decide that ripping off the bandage quickly is the best course. Was it a correct decision? In hindsight, no.
But we don’t get hindsight. Life is often unpredictable and messy. Its what we loved about the show.
As I remarked last night, “I can certainly live with that as a Series Finale…but I wish the final scene was Russell and Lydia on the beach”.
Sometimes I can be a big old softy.
My take on Laurie is that she still loves Cooper in a way he can’t reciprocate. A few weeks ago, when John was slammed into the curb and hurt his back, he saw her in the hospital. He touched her cheek and tried to cradle her face and she pulled away. She didn’t do it in a joking manner, but in a pained one. I think she has never gotten over him and to have a baby wiht him would be torturous for her. She may also be concerned with his state of mind, but I can’t imagine loving a man, finding out he’s not attracted to you, and then raising a child with him. It would break my heart.
Here’s my scenario: The show is definitely coming back, but they had to kill the Cooper character because the actor is doing a different show next year.
This was a GREAT season of a quality TV drama. I hope that wasn’t the last episode.
I think Cudlitz is actually the only cast member who isn’t signed on to another show.
Suprised nobody mentioned Sherman’s ex girlfreind going postal. I thought that would end badly, but it just kind of ended poorly.
Maybe he didn’t want to be with a cute yuppie type because he was turning into a dirty cop and he wanted some ghetto bad girl.
What an interesting point! Hadn’t thought of that but wow it makes total sense.
Never thought I’d say this but if SouthLand doesn’t come back for another season, it definitely went out on a high note. Alan, this review is perfect. RIP John Cooper.
TNT is looking for viewers to take a survey about Southland this season and offering a prize:
[twitter.com]
I want to think that this survey means another season is still within the realm of possibility.
On another note, if you like Southland, you’ll probably like Joseph Wambaugh’s novels about cops in Hollywood: Hollywood Station, Hollywood Crows, Hollywood Moon, Hollywood Hills and Harbor Nocturne. The audiobook for Hollywood Station is one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard.
Hey, thanks for the link! This is letting me have some productive closure.
Yeah, thanks! I just did the survey. Really long, but hopefully it makes a difference?
Well. This series has broken my heart. I’m reluctantly admitting that the above assessment of this season (series) finale is true and right. If this is the end of the series, then they gave it their all. But I have to say that all I could think of was, “Why are they doing this to MY John Cooper!” Loved him so. It feels so wrong to have him go that way. I guess I’ll treat it like a novel, and make up my own stuff about it. John survives and finds happiness and peace in his own way. And Russell and Lydia get that chemistry going, with Lydia working her way up the ladder and them both finding the happiness that had eluded them for so long. And Ben and Sammy? Not sure. Wanted better for Ben but he really was not a nice guy; and Sammy? I hope he continues to be the good and sensitive cop he’s always been and that he gets to raise his son to be a fine young man who follows in his footsteps. Only happier.
I love me some Southland. RIP.
Loved this show and as much as I’d like it to continue I’m okay if this was the finale. If every show on tv was as good as Southland my dvr would explode.
Couldn’t be happier with the finale, every single action, reaction, character developement, etc was earned on this show.
I’ll miss this show if it is a series finale, but damn was it a really amazing gritty cop show.
Southland is without a doubt one of the best shows on the tube today and the ONLY reason I watch tnt. A true shame if it doesn’t come back.
Gah, what a sad ending. I saw it coming for Cooper, but thought it might be the neighbor with the gun who would kill him. If Southland is renewed, I sure hope he survived those shots. I can’t imagine the show without him.
I found Ben and Sammy’s story this season to be a bit frustrating, but I love how it ended. Sammy finally putting it all together and the fight was the perfect culmination. I can actually see it from Ben’s perspective, though he definitely went too far with burglarizing Sammy’s house.
At least Lydia and Reuben got a semi-happy ending.
Always love it when you write about this show and here again you hit the nail on the head about what could happen. It would be great if it continued and we got to see the great actors go at it again, but this finale did leave things in a good place with enough resolved yet unresolved for it to be another emotional yet intense finale, which is what they do best.
I know I’m in the minority here, but I was horribly disappointed by how this season and especially the finale went. A lot of people, including a lot of critics, think the show improved when it went to TNT (and Ann Biderman left), but I heartily disagree. The characters I fell in love with in the first season are almost unrecognizable now.
Added to that, we have the disappearance of every female character except for Lydia. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love Lydia (although I wasn’t sure about her in this episode), but the show that this once was had Chickie, had Lydia’s mother, Ben’s mother, etc. It was also produced, written, and directed by a largely female team. Once the show went to TNT, Biderman left and Wells took over, and the writing completely changed.
The Cooper of the first two seasons was not a great cop. He was extremely flawed, and he made mistakes in judgment that were pretty egregious. That character became the hero of the show once Wells took over–still complex, I’ll give you that, but presented as always being the good cop, the cop that knew and made the right choices.
Ben Sherman, when he started, was idealistic and utterly committed to being a good cop. He was in the profession for the right reason (his mother’s rape by people trying to hurt his father), and he had a great respect for the people he served with and served for. All of that was completely forgotten as he was turned into the worst kind of bad cop, not to mention a complete jerk. Sherman had issues in the first two seasons, but the Ben Sherman of seasons 1 and 2 bears basically no connection whatsoever to the Ben Sherman of last night’s episode. The sense that I have is that Wells had to pick someone to become a dirty cop, and instead of going with a character where it would have made sense (Dewey, for example, who now is supposed to be some great cop, or Sammy), they picked Sherman, who was once the POV character for the audience.
Then there’s the way the show treated its women characters after Biderman left. Chickie’s gone. Lydia’s female partner is gone. Lydia’s mother is dead. Lydia, of course, has to end up pregnant, because as the only remaining female character they have to do that (so incredibly typical). Sherman doesn’t seem to have any family at all anymore, but instead is a complete horndog who’s sleeping with multiple women, including the sister of a guy he gets to break into Sammy’s house–it is just all way too much.
As I said, I know I’m in the minority here, but I also know I’m not the only one who’s been disappointed with the direction the show took. If it hadn’t been for Cudlitz’s acting, I probably would have stopped watching last season; I barely made it through this one. I just figured that opinion needed to be out there with all the praise, because, like I said, I know I’m not the only one who feels that way.
Thank you! My feelings exactly, especially with Ben as our virtual guide and eyes and ears, the reason I was invested with a unique character and format. I also missed Chickie and that burgeoning friendship with Ben and what they could have brought to a show off-kilter. I also wanted to learn about Ben’s mother and that very compelling history and dynamic. Not to be. You’re not alone. I could give you a long list who all agree with you.
i’m really glad to read your take on this @Shell. i have been missing all those wonderful female characters — especially grew to love Lydia’s partner — and didn’t realize that Ann B had left.
i think Cudlitz made the show as great as i grew to appreciate it to be — but at a certain point it got very Wells-ian and i felt like we were rats in a cage, going over and over the same stories in different shades. there was a lack of originality and a stasis that came with this shift that made the shelflife of the show questionable from the get-go.
i also disagree with Alan about the way the finale was shot. there was a heck of a lot of flare on the lens, and shots where i couldn’t freaking see what was going on. one especially bad one of lydia in the junk yard. like, why?!? sloppy artsy filmmaking? it conveyed nothing and just had me craning my neck in irritation to try and see her face. fail.
and the finale was very clunky in its direction. i am just going to go ahead and pretend that the penultimate episode (last week’s maginificent show) is the finale, the place where the stories end. because i prefer the open-endedness of where we were left then. it was less tied up in a bow, less pointless and senseless. and the actors had more to do i think with better material. this finale was very meh to me.
i’m very sad the show is ending but i loved the ridealong with these characters. Hatosy especially was a revelation, and i will continuously think about and be amused by some of his expressions, by his fire and by his limitations. an all round great job from a guy who has turned into a heck of an actor.
Cudlitz and the rest of the cast, Regina King, especially, were also amazing. truly great.
…
The only thought is, TNT better get their shit together and start tomorrow with news of a granted renewal for a 6th season of Southland!
Very sad way for it to go, but the show has been about the toll violence takes on the human beings who try to shield others from it. I love Southland in all its uncompromising, and contradictory, shades of grey. Terrific ending!
Write a comment…Very sad way for it to go, but the show has been about the toll violence takes on the human beings who try to shield others from it. I love Southland in all its uncompromising, and contradictory, shades of grey. Terrific ending!
Wonderful to see the show come back with such gravitas and end the season (possibly the series) on such a high note.
I gave up on this show fairly quickly when it was on NBC. I liked the uniform segments, but found the detective segments just another Law and Order type show, so I would lose interest. When it went to TNT, with the tighter budget and other personnel changes, I gave it another chance and I found the show that I had wanted: Uniform cops on the streets of gritty L.A., Wambaugh-like stories on the screen, street stories stripped to the core. The stories focused on the men and women in the black and whites, and stripped the plainclothes to Lydia and her partner. And something interesting happened: I looked forward to the Lydia scenes, just as much as I looked forward to scenes with Coop, Sherman, Dewey and Sammy. I also liked how they left much to the viewer to decide on, kind of like Hemingway’s iceberg theory. Like Hemingway, the writers seemed to have trusted the viewers. I like that. Why did Coop’s ex say no to the baby? As an audience, we had to read her expression, her eyes, and the crushing “no, not with you.” Why did Sherman devolve into the cop, who during his boot years, would have been disgusted by? (btw, I loved how annoyed he got with Sammy’s continual whining about Nate and Tammy. I felt the same way). Why did Lydia resist being a mother to her baby for so long? I could go on and on. Just a great show. I hate that it has ended, but I can walk away from it with last night’s finale. Great review, Alan.
Ben orchestrating a break-in made some sense, as appalling as the act turned out to be. Sammy was talking like his conscience would make him confess, bringing Ben down with him.
I agree that the show was over for Cooper when Gerald McRaney’s character asked him why he and Lucero gave up their guns. It was a fatal, rookie mistake that cost Lucero his life. Cooper knew it was a mistake that should have cost him his life as well. It was a mistake he would not have excused from any other cop, as he standards were so admirably high. His wife deciding not to have a baby with him left Cooper feeling he had no worthy purpose.
Hand Michael Cudlitz an Emmy.
Outstanding review & commentary. It was the most heart-stopping, heart wrenching, quality drama I’ve ever seen on television. Admittedly, wouldn’t have begun to watch had it not been for my wanting to supportive to my off-screen friend Cooper (Michael Cudlitz.) He’s a stellar actor, and a stand-up guy with integrity and heartfelt caring for friends, family and fellow actors. Yes, the series is top rate, though makes it even more so knowing the man behind the actor. I’d like to think they’d renew the series, though it appears unlikely.
“Not only were Lydia and Ruben temporarily put in uniform — a tacit acknowledgement that the uniform cop stories were the show’s greatest strength (…)”
I don’t agree. The detective stories in both season 3 and season 5 are as good as anything the cops do. Season 4 was weaker, though.
It was a great ending and that might mitigate the pain of the hypothetical cancellation, but I would love to get more “Southland”!
Fantastic season.
Highly underrated show that kept getting better each year (a real rarity). Very sad to see it go, but very glad I went along for the ride.
Given how this season ended, I think it’s probably best to let it go and let this be the end.
It’s too bad b/c the thought of John going back to being a cop after the kidnapping would have been a gold mine of material.
Also, Ben’s decent into crossing the line with Sammy’s by the book style would have been awesome to see even if they were no longer partners. It would have been fun to see that play out as Sammy always trying to bring down Ben, but Ben always skating.
Farewell, Southland. Thanks for not being a typical, crappy cop show like pretty much everything on CBS!