Season 3 finale review: ‘Strike Back’

“Strike Back” just wrapped up its latest season, and I have thoughts on the finale and the season as a whole coming up just as soon as I say “please”…
I’m looking forward to sitting down and watching the Richard Armitage season, which Cinemax is going to debut next week under the title “Strike Back: Origins,” but boy howdy am I satisfied with the series’ current incarnation. These last two episodes featured some of the show’s best stunt work (the train sequence last week, and the escape from the van here), and the finale nicely paid off a whole lot of character and story beats from the season, not least of which was Leo Kamali. I was both surprised and impressed when he returned to life at the end of last week’s episode, and looking back(*), I appreciate how much mileage the show got out of the question of Kamali’s loyalties, and how the finale was still calling back to Dalton’s murder, the death of the Russian mob boss’ son, the stolen diamonds, etc. For a show that’s built its reputation on kick-ass action and abundant sex(**), “Strike Back” pays attention to basic storytelling craft, and feels more rewarding as a result of that.
(*) Wondering if any obsessives spent the past week rewatching episodes 1-8 to be sure that all of Kamali’s behavior – and the reaction of other terror cell members to him – tracks with the idea that he’s been the big bad all along. Nothing egregious comes to mind thinking back on it.
(**) The sex was actually toned down this season – when I ran into Philip Winchester right before the premiere, he noted with some surprise that neither he nor Sullivan Stapleton were nude all that much, and when they were (like the first prison episode) it wasn’t always for sex – and it felt like the Scott and Richmond scene near the end of the finale was trying to make up for it in one go.
It’s always going to be ridiculous on some level – this season, even more than the previous two, had me raising my eyebrows at the severity of the deathtraps Stonebridge and/or Scott kept escaping, and the finale spent a large chunk of time on an American military base where our heroes were the only two getting anything done – and the mid-laughter freeze frame at the end of the finale all but begged for Frank Drebin and the rest of Police Squad to join in, but the execution of the individual elements and the chemistry between Winchester and Stapleton are so strong that I spend most episodes with a big smile on my face. (And when it goes away, it’s because the show is aiming for and hitting a genuine character moment, like Scott ruefully noting that if the two of them aren’t up for torturing a terrorist for information, “Where does that leave everyone else?”)
What did everybody else think? Did you buy Kamali as a villain? Are you surprised that other than Dalton, all the supporting players survived? And did you have a favorite two-parter this time out?
AMAZING!!! ONE of the best written shows I have seen, and characters are also fantastic. Both Scott and stone create a dynamic brotherly relationship and boy am I glad to see Scott hook up with Richmond FINALLY. can’t wait until next season. just don’t kill off Richmond or I’m done watching lol.
Also, this show is the only reason I reordered cinemax.
Enjoyed the season but was a little uneasy with the torture.
Uneasy with the torture? Really? You’ll watch a show packed with unrealistic violence but are uneasy about the torture scene?
The show is entertaining but horribly unrealistic, having said that- I am guessing you are one of many who are safe at home but are uneasy with “torturing” these monsters, sort of like the guy who eats at McDonald’s 10 times a month that is uneasy with hunting.
Frikkin addicted to Strike Back! Especially Michelle Lukes. She is the epitome of Sexy. I swear she gets sexier as the show goes on. I like the way the season ended with Richmond and Scott hooking up. Simply perfect!
Great season, great finale. I think Kamali worked as the big bad, and I was also surprised he wasn’t on the plane. This show to me is a nail biter, because you never know who might die. I was very afraid for Richmond.
I’ll dip into the shallow end of the pool, and say Winchester is hardly ever nude, not like Stapleton with his numerous lady friends-not that I am keeping score or anything!
Love your reviews of Strike Back, Alan. I just want to caution you not to expect more of the same when you watch the Richard Armitage season. It certainly has its share of thrills, but it’s much more muted and grayer. The difference between the Armitage show and the current incarnation is like the difference between John Le Carre and Ian Fleming. They’re both great, but they’re different.
I actually think the Armitage season is *much* better, though it is a bit different in tone (as far as I remember, there’s no gratuitous nudity at all). And even though he only lasted six episodes, I cared about John Porter a million times more than I care about Scott or Stonebridge (I like them both, but I’ve never been particularly impressed by either the writing or the acting–I watch for the excellent action sequences and almost comical levels of gratuitous nudity–both of which were abundant in the finale). At any rate, it will be interesting to see what Alan thinks.
I love Strike Back. I turn Cinemax on every summer to watch it. Of course the Stonebridge and Scott would be dead a thousand times over in real life. That’s part of the fun. I actually thought this was an awesome year for villains. Dougray Scott was just beyond creepy and bizarre. He doesn’t get enough credit as an actor. I’m wondering how far into next season Robson Green will get before they kill him off. These guys are really hard on their leaders.
Oh yeah, I completely bought Kamali as the bad guy. I never thought he wasn’t even when he appeared to be an ally. I hope they bring his daughter back at some point. Her relationship with Scott was really interesting.
strike back has filled the great ’24’ shaped void for, and boy am i grateful! its the kind of tv that gives you an adrenaline rush through the banter, stunts and pace. please please can we have another season on soon!
I like this show a lot, but I feel like the nudity is a real barrier to me recommending it to anyone. I mean, if it served a plot function, that would be one thing, but on this show it’s just so unashamedly gratuitous. And much as I might enjoy seeing Michelle Lukes naked, that scene last night went on so long and cycled through so much ridiculousness, that I kind of had to start chuckling. Sure, I get that the show doesn’t have the highest aspirations, but it does what it does well, and I don’t like thinking of it as trashy.
You need to embrace it, brah.
I totally agree. The objectification of the female characters does make me cringe. It’s smutty and unnecessary. I love the action though.
@Neil where would women be without white knights on the internutz like you, Neil. Such a gentleman. If both the men and the women are fighting bad guys and then both are naked in bed doing sex scenes isn’t it objectifying both?
I don’t think you understand Bill’s point he rightfully has issues recommending it because he doesn’t want people he knows checking out a show with sex scenes totally understandable.
It is 2015 now- Women are pretty capable of standing for themselves and even enjoying sex.
I love that you are ok with women getting shot, hit, stabbed etc “I love the action though” but you just had to whip out the ole OMG objectifying women thing. People like you fascinate me.
What a weirdly upbeat ending. The previous seasons ended in a somewhat more somber mood.
I found it weirdly upbeat, too. It also felt like it could be a series finale if, for some weird reason, Skinemax decided not to renew it. It kinda freaked me out a little, actually.
It has been a great season. I love this show and its one of my guilty pleasures. The show doesn’t need high levels of nudity or sex. There has never been enough of it for people looking for soft core porn that “skinamax” was initially noted for.I would guess most of us watch it for the stories, characters, and mostly to watch stuff get blown up.
Oh, and has this been picked up for next season???
Not yet.
Great show, great season, better action than any movie I’ve seen recently.
Kudos to Cinemax for airing both Strike Back & Banshee. I like both shows better than anything Showtime does.
I hope they never do away with the core team of Scott, Stonebridge, Richmond and now Locke. Such a good team! And holy shit, I wasn’t expecting Michelle Lukes to be nude for that scene, she’s g’damn hot and badass.
Damien Scott is my hero
This is a great show to just sit back and enjoy. I’m amazed at the comments about nudity but it seems okay to have the massive amounts of violence and death. Perhaps that is a statement about where the US is right now. In any event, I hope we have another season to enjoy.
I think most of us don’t mind lots of action in our action shows, but do mind gratuitous nudity (a little nudity isn’t so bad, but the levels here sometimes get ridiculous). I was glad they toned it down this season. I don’t need to see every conquest Scott makes to know he’s a man-whore. :-)
Nothing about Martinez in the review even though she played a pivotal role in the finale?
Alan- any insight why no renewal yet?
The show is a co-production with Sky in the UK. The season has yet to air there yet. It starts next week. So probably waiting to see how it does there first.
Please forgive my childish glee but Michelle Lukes pretty much set my TV on fire, what a beauty! That said, this was a really great season. Strike Back is pretty much the ultimate guy show and I hope Cinemax/Sky make more episodes. The nudity seemed fairly well balanced this year unlike previous seasons where a new woman was falling into Scott’s lap every episode. Hopefully they bring back Locke, he was a great boss and Martinez made a nice addition to the team as well.
Terrific, fun show.
Anyone know what the closing song was for the season finale?
Terrific, fun show.
No idea, but, if you find out, post it here … I’ve been looking for it since the episode aired myself.
This is so easily my favorite action show on TV, there is simply nothing that comes close in terms of pure thrills. I feel the action (well, the violence, really) and the nudity are two sides of the same coin, both being there to hook you into what is a shamelessly entertaining show.
This show is a clear the calendar, must watch, the only thing worthy of my DVR show. I don’t have the time to write how much I love this show. As for the sex. It actually added the right tone to the show. Of a lot reasons why it worked, the primary reason was that the female characters shown in any and all of the sex scenes throughout the series are “normal” women, not porn (soft or hard) type women. Richmond in the last episode sex was as blazing hot as any woman I’ve very seen on TV. But she is absolutely believable as a kick ass soldier.
In summary, realistic action, killer plot lines, and believable “real” hot normal women = BEST show of its genre since the original Peta Wilson LaFemme Nikita.
BTW, the actress who played the hooker in the opening scene of Episode 28. OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I love this series and even the prequel season is great so far. I like that they are building the characters more and revealing a lot more of their pasts. Scott’s story is very interesting and explains a lot of why he is the way he is. Season 2 told us about Stonebridge and his demons. I think going forward they need to delve into and explain the Richmond and Scott relationship. There has been an underlying sexual frustration between them since season 1. To make it short, this series is ANAZING!
No mention of Martinez? Did I miss the part where she took down the doctor and orderlies to do her part in trying to stop the small pox from going viral while still recovering from a gun shot wound to the leg?