Season finale review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Echo’

“The Americans” just concluded its second season in spectacular fashion. I interviewed producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields about season 2, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I want to punch you in the face if you say one more thing about nonviolent resistance…
“Paige is your daughter, but she's not just yours. She belongs to the cause. And to the world. We all do.” -Claudia
A great season of television doesn't require a great finish. I had an issue or two with the conclusion of “Breaking Bad,” but taken as a whole, those last eight episodes make up a unit for the time capsule. Similarly, the “True Detective” finale wasn't my favorite episode of that series, but I'm going to be parked at the front of the line to watch season 2.
But when you have a great season of television that also ends great? Well, that's pretty damn special, too. The early episodes of “The Americans” season 2 convinced me that the show had taken a big leap forward in quality, and it only got better as things went along. “Martial Eagle” could be the peak of many a season, but here the story kept going and getting more intense and damaging to all involved. With so many moving parts – the tension between Paige and her parents, the mystery of who killed Emmett and Leanne, the lurking danger presented by Larrick, Stan's dilemma and Nina's possible return to Russia for trial, and, of course, Henry's hopes and fears about “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – Fields and Weisberg seemingly set themselves an impossible task to resolve them all in satisfying fashion within a roughly standard-sized episode. And though we'll have to wait until next year to find out whether Henry cried when Spock said, “I have been, and always shall be, your friend,” they managed to successfully bring down every other plate they'd been spinning – often smacking us in the face with them on their way down.
It's rare to find an hour of television with one gut-wrenching moment that fills my notes on the scene with nothing but profanity. “Echo”? “Echo” had three of those: first with Jared's confession that he murdered his parents and sister, then with Arkady reading Stan's note and realizing what this meant for Nina, and finally with Claudia explaining the full details of the second generation project to Philip and Elizabeth – including the fact that they will now be expected to recruit Paige to work for Mother Russia.
Let's take those one at a time, and start with Stan. Throughout the season, as Oleg and Arkady and Nina were arranging this elaborate trap for Agent Beeman, I was torn between a few conflicting impulses. On the one hand, Annet Mahendru has been so spectacular as Nina, that I didn't want anything to risk her presence on the show (even though it's entirely possible that we'll get a good amount of her and Anton and Vasilli next season), and it sure seemed like Oleg and Arkady had wrapped the snare very tightly around Stan without him even realizing it. On the other, Stan is a true believer every bit as much as they are, and though he has his moments of weakness and emotional volatility, it ultimately felt like he would betray Nina or hurt himself before he chose to actively betray the United States of America. Many shows would try to finesse that in order to avoid losing (or, at least, sidelining) a great character like Nina; “The Americans” recognized what Stan would do in this situation and didn't waver from that. (Fields and Weisberg say they never even seriously considered the idea of Stan turning double agent.) But even as it felt right and true, it stung; earlier, Stan's arrival at the FBI office was filmed like the walk of the condemned man, but instead Nina is the one who does that as she exits the Rezidentura, gets in the car and looks wistfully back at Agent Beeman, who wanted to be there for this moment even as he knew it was all his fault.
As for the swirling Jared/Larrick/Kate mess, and the murder mystery that provided the season with its narrative spine, they brought that home in wonderful, horrible fashion. If it had actually been Larrick who killed Emmett and Leanne, then that's a rudimentary mystery that gave a good character actor some good material for a few episodes, but ultimately amounted to nothing(*).
(*) And I like that before he died, Larrick was given some shading and redemption; you understand why he would want revenge for his fallen comrades, and you also find out that his plan was to turn himself and everyone else in and accept whatever consequences may fall on him as a result.
But making Jared into the killer? That was everything Philip and Elizabeth have feared deep down, even if they didn't know it. The premiere introduced Emmett and Leanne as mirror images of our leads, and their murder was designed to fill Philip and Elizabeth with dread over what the job could do to them, and to Paige and Henry. But never could they have consciously imagined the spy game fracturing the psyche of one of their children so utterly(**) that they would do something like this – nor that the Centre would ever try to bring their children into the family business. A week ago, I wondered if it might be revealed that the KGB was responsible for the murders, and in a way, they were. They give this information to a boy who wasn't emotionally ready to receive it, and though he seemed to be going along with the program, he was instead twisting into this monster capable of annihilating the rest of his family and feeling justified in doing so out of a juvenile, lovestruck belief in the same cause that Elizabeth is always going on about.
(**) How good was Owen Campbell in playing Jared's final confession? It reminded me a bit of Edward Norton in “Primal Fear” – this timid-seeming kid revealing his true face, and his entire physical being (or, in this case, his voice) transforming. From the person the world sees to the person he actually is.
And in having Claudia tell Philip and Elizabeth that the Centre intends to keep the second-gen experiment going with Paige, Weisberg and Fields not only paid off all of this season's parent/child conflict, and the schism in parenting philosophies between mom and dad, but paved the way for what could be an even better season 3 arc. Philip long ago decided that he cared more about his family than he did about the Centre – if forced to choose between country and a loved one the way Stan did, I do not doubt for a moment that Philip would choose the kids or Elizabeth – and has come to enjoy life in America in a way that Elizabeth hasn't. (The conflict ironically plays like two people who belong to different branches of the same religion; Elizabeth is the one who would keep kosher, while Philip would love bacon too much to bother.)
They've gotten along very well this season, even with all the stress and murder and botched, misguided role-playing experiments. But the one thing that was always real about their marriage, long before we began watching it on this TV show, was their role as parents to these kids. And if they now disagree on something this big, and this potentially dangerous, for one of those kids? Well, no matter what direction they choose to go in with Paige next year, I expect an awful lot of tension.
Fantastic conclusion to a fantastic season. It paid off everything in a way that felt true to what had come before, and in a way that left me feeling like a big frayed nerve by the end of it. It'll be a long wait for season 3, but I can applaud 13 episodes as great as this. And, frankly, I could probably use a break. Another week or two like this, and I'd be a complete wreck.
Some other thoughts:
* The snow on the ground puts the episode in late winter of '82, and the Rolling Stone issue at the newsstand where Philip confronts Arkady was cover dated April 1, 1982. On the other hand, the song playing as a dying Fred flees the cops is “Twilight Zone” by Golden Earring, off an album that wasn't released until August of that year. I call musical shenanigans, “Americans”! Or not, given that a few weeks ago we got a Pete Townshend song written in this century.
* As someone who experienced many different disasters involving floppy discs over the years (including one of my favorite games literally melting because I left it in a hot car while attending a friend's bar mitzvah), I couldn't help but laugh at the idea of this all-important code being kept on such a flimsy storage device.
* Martha gets the gun she first told Clark she wanted way back in episode 2 of this season – mainly because Emmett and Leanne's murder made her feel unsafe – and it is a Ladysmith (which makes me think of this). Chekhov's Ladysmith does not go off in this episode, but as Fields and Weisberg note in the interview, Martha having a gun will almost certainly be bad news for Clark/Philip at some point.
* Speaking of Martha, note that even in Stan's dream, she is stealing files off the mail robot. He's too busy focusing on Vlad, Sandra, etc., to notice, but the producers say this was not an accident, which means Martha may also be in some trouble next season, especially now that Agent Beeman has firmly committed himself to Team America.
* This week in Alan Wants A Web Series: I am torn between the idea of a “Three's Company”-style sitcom where Nina and Vasilli awkwardly become roommates now that both are back in Russia, and an Arkady-hosted spin on “Love Lines,” where he can offer more bits of wisdom like, “And don't tell her 'I love you' so much. A Russian woman doesn't like that. She won't respect you.”
What did everybody else think?
Absolutely fantastic. That is all.
I still don’t understand why Jared had to kill his parents. He kills them because they won’t let him join the cause? And did Jared keep the murders a secret from Kate?
It was a combination of them not letting him join the cause but I think it’s also because they didn’t approve of his relationship with Kate. From what I can gather, her main method of recruitment was via the good old fashioned honey trap.
He was desperate to be with her and their cause so he got rid of the obstacles in a fit of passion.
Now we know why the Center replaced Claudia with Kate. I somehow do not think that Jarred would have been seduced as easily by Claudia!
I am sure Kate knew all about the murders. That is why she had to go!
Yes, finding out Kate was sleeping with a 15 year old..ick. Is like a PSA about why those female teacher seducing students is so wrong. Boys that age simply cannot process it. I cannot understand some people who defend it when it happens saying, “look, he’s in love!, how is it so wrong?” Well duh, of course he is, the kid is 15! Ask him when he is 35 and has two kids to some 49 year old who seduced him how he thinks about it.
I don’t think Jared was 15. I’m pretty sure they mentioned in the premiere that he’d gotten into Carnegie Mellon which would make him at least 17.
I’m pretty sure the reason Jared killed his parents because he wasn’t emotionally able to handle their true nature. I’m sure that his infatuation with Kate and the cause played a role in his emotional instability but, the biggest underlying cause was being lied to his whole life.
I think that he was recruited by Kate, who flirted and/or seduced him, and in typical teenager fashion, he went 110% headfirst into it. Then his parents found out and had the same reaction as Phillip & Elizabeth, and put their foot down, telling him he had to quit. That’s when he snapped, grabbed his dad’s gun and shot them all. So, I think it was a combination of what everyone here has said.
In a rare moment of disagreement here Alan, though I do like the idea of the kids becoming pawns in conflict with the Centre, I’m afraid the kid killing his parents never worked for me, I never took his confession scene seriously. The Larrick character had become too cartoon and this whole explanation felt wrong to me, very unlike your reaction. Mags didn’t wow me either, but at least I found her believable. I was getting really tired of Stoney Sam’s face too. Maybe I am just tired, but I never felt this was anywhere as compelling as you describe it.
I agree; that whole progression was problematic. It starts with Andrew and his amazing technicolor fake police badge being able to go from knowing the destination train station to finding a remote KGB safe house, AND Elizabeth, AND Phillip while he’s just running errands around town. Then you have this almost anticlimactic death scene, immediately followed by a thoroughly melodramatic confession that involved Kate being a pedophile. It sets up the tension with regard to Paige, but that whole portion of the episode really didn’t work for me.
I thought his confession was unusually expositiony for this show, and you wouldn’t expect someone to get all that out so clearly when they’ve been shot in the neck and are moments away from dying. A flaw in what I otherwise think is a great season and finale.
I hadn’t even thought about the “pedophile” angle. Jared isn’t the Tommen Baratheon type. And now bringing to mind another ongoing series, I’d be more upset if Orphan Black’s Helena shagged someone her own age given how childlike her upbringing left her, and she’s a serial killer!
Well Tommen (this is a “Game of Thrones” character) is much younger than Jared who was 16, about 12 I think, a little older than Henry, not to mention the rules of that society is different from ours (based on how royalty really did marry off its offspring 700 years ago) so I don’t think that analogy works too much. And I would hardly describe Helena as child like. She grew up dysfunctionally through the vicious abuse she no doubt suffered and she has clear sociopathic behavior (albeit she does have a big streak of odd kindness in her) but I wouldn’t say her upbringing or her behavior now as “childlike”. Besides, she has has sex already with the monitor that was briefly on Sarah’s side and is now having sex with Rachel.
Anyway back to “The Americans”:
I never seriously considered Jared because there just wasn’t any evidence for it, while I saw though Captain Larrick’s behavior and how he methodically stalked and killed the KGB officers that he wasn’t the killer of Emmet & Leanne. He was too professional and killed in private. I was completely wrong about Fred being the killer but there was far more circumstantial evidence to indicate he could be the killer than there ever was for Jared. Jared took me completely by surprise.
I will say he was a great actor to put on such a performance finding his family dead (and I mean Jared acting not the actor playing Jared). Fooled me completely.
I admit I was holding out for a last minute rescue of Nina but it was not to be. I just hope Oleg through his father could pull enough strings to save Nina’s life. With Stan I am torn, proud that he didn’t sell out his country, but angry that he couldn’t come up with a way to save Nina.
I wonder what he will do with that $3,500 used Chrysler now?
Oh and Fred died for his cause, he was a true believer but I have far, far, far more respect for Captain Larrick. Yes he gave away secrets and he virtually let the enemy on to the Contra training base, but he was forced to do it, not volunteering to give secrets to the enemy because of his inadequacies. I do symbolically apologize to him for suspecting him to be a murderer. :-)
Great season and I am looking forward to the next one 10 long months from now. :-(
Oh, and lets all remember despite getting five people killed at the contra base, three American, Larrick was the good guy. :-)
@SCOTT ROSENBERG: I agree with every word of your post. I didn’t buy it and it felt too… rote – is that the right word? “Mundane” maybe – to work entirely as a pivot point for a season where the stakes are so high the entire time. I realize that was almost certainly part of the point, but that doesn’t mean it worked. Setting up the show for season 3, though, it worked great, and it keeps the murders in play for the next season, as part of the stakes and the potential consequences.
I had a theory as to how it would all work out that didn’t pan out: Jared, being read in by his parents, would have been the honey pot for both Larrick and Fred. Thus the presents from Fred and the fact that Larrick accepted his blackmail situation so quickly and easily. It’s one thing to be outed as a gay guy in the military in the 80s, another thing entirely to be sent away “on a kiddie raper beef” as Bud White would have put it. Also, he would have a sense of resentment and betrayal and Kate was trying to talk him “down” when she met up with him.
But that’s useless speculation, I know that. I believe it would have worked in the light of the season so far, though.
Anyway, this has been the best show on TV so far this year. Great season, truly one for the books. But then, I thought that about season 1 as well, and it seems like opinions are much more divided on that one. I just love this show, it ticks all my “boxes”.
Thank god for comment threads. Otherwise, I’d be going a little nuts right now, as there is unanimity from what I can see among the professional TV critic class. Alan, Todd and Genevieve at AV Club, James Poniewozik at TIME, Sarene Leeds at Rolling Stone, Sam Adams at CriticWire: all are giving this finale a standing ovation. To which I can only sputter “Wha–??”
This show was so great for a season and a half (or a little longer), and started to go off the rails a bit the last couple episodes with some of the implausible Larrick stuff, before really jumping the shark with this finale. I am firmly convinced the writers either originally had some other plan they couldn’t follow through with (like Claudia’s lover that was raised and then dropped, bizarrely) or as is so common in TV, they started the season with no clue who killed Leanne and her husband, boxed themselves in, and in the end couldn’t come up with anything plausible. I sense they were looking for some other approach until the last three or four episodes and then gave up and went with this.
Due to the past few eps and especially this finale, I cannot agree that this season was better than last. There were no duds last season, and they really stuck the landing in that season’s finale.
Did not really believe Jared as the killer either. Found it hard to believe and less suspensful than the possibility of a traitor, or competing factions, within the KGB.
Also found it hard to believe how easily the Jenning’s were able to kill off Larrick after all the episodes showing his competence at killing others.
Yeah, OK, you ripped some holes in the show, the finale, and the review. But overall it was tense-making and enjoyable and opens some interesting questions for next season.
I am not good at plots, however, and lost the thread of who Larrick is/was and what his deal is/was, several episodes back. Anyone?
Larrick was a SEAL who had been blackmailed by Emmett and Leanne to give them secrets (or something) because he was secretly gay (another good reason this is now allowed in the military). Philip and Elizabeth were going to kill him for presumably killing Emmett and Leanne; but they thought the better of it when they believed his story that he didn’t do it and decided to use him to access the contra training camp.
When they went into the camp (“Martial Eagle” was the episode, I believe) they ended up killing some people in the process (rather than just taking photos as they had intended). This massively pissed off Larrick, as some of his friends died; and he went AWOL and became a super-spy himself, tracking down Kate and then Philip and Elizabeth.
In doing this recap, it occurs to me: why haven’t we heard any blowback on the counterintel side about someone sneaking in and killing a bunch of soldiers in a secret facility, and not being caught?
According to the showrunners, they planned on revealing Jared as the killer from the very beginning. I don’t mind them dropping bits like Claudia’s other suspect, not everything that exists in a show must do so to have a big plot resolution.
Trilby, Larrick is a Navy SEAL who was blackmailed by Leane & Emmet because he’s gay, and then later by Phillip & Elizabeth. He was involved in training Contras to fight in Nicaragua, and gave the Jennings information about that for “Martial Eagle”. When that went south he came back home for revenge.
Showrunners say things like that because they don’t want to be seen as making it up as they go along. I don’t buy it. If it really is true, it was a poor idea to begin with, that was then even more poorly executed.
I am really pleased with the general level of this discussion and the minimal carping! I must add that despite my misgivings about this episode, I really look forward to another season of this show.
@Chesterfield I think “rote” is an excellent point. For me it’s a case where the execution is far worse than the idea itself. Imagine a 2 part finale…Part I we see the John Carroll Lynch shootout instead of just hearing about it, see the Jenningses ruminate on that a bit, we see Larrick continue his investigation up North, and Elizabeth continues to work with Jared and it becomes clear that something’s not quite right with him, a more elaborate version of the final confrontation with Larrick and of Jared’s confession in Part II would have played far stronger. What we saw instead was almost like when a new showrunner comes in on the heels of a bad cliffhanger and says “let’s find a way to wrap that up in 15 minutes.”
I’m also surprised by Alan’s entirely positive review. The way the Killer Jared/Second Gen plot twists were handled did not feel grounded in the world of this show. They seemed to be taken from a more heightened spy show like “Alias” (which I believe did reveal at one point that Sydney was trained by a child spy program). Or “24” in which a totally implausible mole is revealed for shock value alone–and is given a long, exposition-heavy dying confession. “The Americans”, fantastical as some of it may be, seems to value showing us process and details–thus the scenes of bureaucrats filing reports or Elizabeth trying to scuff up a too-new-looking fake credential etc. Again, having Second Gen revealed through a clunky exposition-dump monologue (and not pieced together by P & E slowly through multiple clues) felt stagey in a way that violated the rules of “plausibility” as the show has set them up for its audience, IMO.
Thank you SLACKERINC and one other commenter for the Larrick explanations. It all rings a bell– maybe I’ll rewatch over the summer. Thanks again!
Oh snap, Scott–you’re right, it is just like that. Or on a lesser (but still sometimes enjoyable) show like Nashville, where they learn that no one in the audience likes certain characters/storylines, so they kill them off as quickly as possible and wrap up their storylines in a tied-off bow.
Sexposition, good comparisons to lesser, “twistier” shows. I hope this didn’t come about via network “notes” to make it more like those kinds of shows. (Personally, I would throw in Homeland, which I think has always been overrated and is swimming around in that same schlockiness.)
I love the show and enjoyed the finale, but agree with the criticism that Jared’s here’s-what-really-happened explanation while he was dying of a neck wound simply wasn’t as artful as what we’ve come to expect from The Americans.
I agree too. Aside from setting up the Second Gen story for Season 3, all these new characters were basically the Tailies from Lost; Emmett, Leanne, Jared, Larrick, Kate, John Carroll Lynch- all newly introduced, all killed off already. Too clean. We start next season with a clear board.
Agreed that this is a really silly and dumb plot contrivance that gets the writers into new territory while not making a lick of sense. I guess the show I wanted The Americans to be (something more along the lines of John Le Carre) isn’t what Weisenfeld and his writers want it to be. They want to explore the more absurd conspiracy theories of the Cold War. And to be fair, the KGB did try out some crazy stuff back then, so it’s within the bounds of plausibility. But the kid receives a year of training in which he becomes adept enough at killing to wipe his deep cover highly-trained and experienced parents and then he kills his sister too (I guess he had a convenient psychotic break in the middle of all of this), yet keeps meeting with Kate and Elizabeth and is committed to the cause he just did such damage to?
Oh come on.
@Slackerinc: I’d agree that the standing O for this season for the critics is depressing, considering this plot arch has a number of contrivances that are as problematic as Homeland’s much maligned second season has. Overall The Americans still has great actors doing great work as great characters, but so did Homeland.
I could kick holes in all the areas of this episode that bug me but I don’t see the point. The Jared-as-killer angle kills it for me. It’s far too silly vs far too convenient to feel earned. Oh well, I’m hoping season 3 is better but if it hinges on Paige becoming The Professional, then I’m going to have to reconsider all the praise I’ve heaped on this show.
KCRanger, “here’s-what-really-happened”–ha! Great way to put it. Is that meme from some movie or show in particular?
KR, great point in the analogue to the Tailies! I had not noticed that, but you are right. (I hated it on LOST as well that they were almost all killed off.) You can also add the Central American girl who was killed by Larrick.
Jack, great comments, although I actually thought Homeland started to get absurd midway through the first season.
This is also why I became so convinced a couple of episodes ago that it was actually Larrick who did the murders – because the show was never really based on mystery and big reveals, and I found it rather cool that he would have basically just lied about committing the murder because of… reasons, I dunno. “What, are you kidding, I would never confess to murder in front of complete strangers, no matter what agency they say they represent!”
I thought it would be more about the physical threat he represented and the Jennings’ having to deal with his brutal efficiency.
This is also why I became so convinced a couple of episodes ago that it was actually Larrick who did the murders – because the show was never really based on mystery and big reveals, and I found it rather cool that he would have basically just lied about committing the murder because of… reasons, I dunno. “What, are you kidding, I would never confess to murder in front of complete strangers, no matter what agency they say they represent!”
I thought it would be more about the physical threat he represented and the Jennings’ having to deal with his brutal efficiency.
I’ll add my voice to the chorus. The Jared reveal was the first major misstep that this show has done in two seasons. I think Alan was praising the actor during his dying scene. Maybe it was good acting. I was too busy rolling my eyes to notice.
I’m sorry, but that was really, really, *really* stupid. I didn’t buy it for a second, and the ensuing melodrama only compounded the problem. I also didn’t believe for a second that someone as skilled as Larrick would just turn his back on Jared or not check him for weapons. Sure, he doesn’t *look* like he would, but Larrick is not incautious. It struck me as completely out character and ridiculous.
All that being said, the other parts of the finale (Paige–even though it was indirectly connected to the stupidity with Jared–, Fred, and especially Stan/Nina) were strong enough that I still think it was a good finale overall. And the second season was strong enough that it’s still one of the five best shows on television in my book.
And the one bright note in the mess that was the resolution of the Jared storyline is that he’s dead. Hopefully, the writers will just agree that this didn’t happen, much like Friday Night Lights writers with regards to the dumbest plot of Season 2.
I share your hope, John; but the prospects for that seem poorer here because unlike with FNL, there seems to be a broad critical consensus that the Jared twist was just peachy. (There are some reviews that go so far as allowing that the dying infodump was kind of cheesy, but even those still call the actual development itself “brilliant” and only wish the reveal had been handled differently.)
I kinda knew it was Jared that did the deed. There were no other suspects other than Larrick, and it would’ve been too obvious for him to have done it. I would’ve preferred a few other red herrings thrown in during the season.
Still, good episode and good season.
On the plus side, this means Claudia can be guilt-free!
At first, I thought the killer was Jared because of the creepy smile he flashed at Philip in the hallway before Jared went into the hotel room and saw his family dead, but later I started to believe it was Fred. Well played, writers.
@ Fictionisreal –
Actually, it shouldn’t allow Claudia to feel guilt-free. Regardless of the fact that her boyfriend wasn’t the killer, she still has spilled her Big Secret to someone. That’s a Bozo No-No if ever there was one, especially for someone in her position, so if she returns to the show in any capacity that fact will (should) still be hanging over Claudia’s head… AND, Phillizabeth KNOW that she spilled the beans, so there they’ve got some leverage to counter the Second Generation scheme that Claudia seems very, very intent upon…
I wish I could enjoy the show as much as you. I think it’s good, but far from great. And while I did like the twist with the kid, I thought the way they executed it was clumsy.
The only problem I had with it was the “Deathbed Data Dump” trope (TM) – Jared bled out out slowly enough to give us the whole backstory, but quickly enough to get us to the commercialbreak on schedule. Everything else seemed to fit well – his meetings with the undisguised Kate, Larrick’s underestimation of the danger he presented, etc.
The way Jared’s story blends into Paige’s arc all season is nothing short of astounding, and ties together a lot of seemingly loose threads. I tend to think Paige’s reaction to knowing the truth about her parents will be very different than Jared’s, though!
Hmm, maybe its just me, but the whole “second-gen sleeper” plot (while awesome in its potential) seems a bit flimsy under scrutiny. What makes Phillip & Elizabeth and those like them so good, so dedicated etc is that they were raised from the ground up on the Soviet philosophies and in its lifestyle. They were imprinted from the get go. Shattering the worldview of a teenager who has been raised in a society that values much of the polar opposite of what you believe in, not to mention the psychological trauma this would inflict.. I mean would The Centre really find this feasible? If you had them raise the kids as loyalists in the first place, that might make more sense to me. These agents work at flipping people in as valuable positions as you could reasonably expect to get to, so why do they need to expose a child of their top assets? They’re also risking the lives of some of their most valued assets in more ways then one as a result. The risk/reward just doesn’t add up for me.
As for Jared. 1. As competent & cunning as we’ve seen Larrick be, you’re telling me that he doesn’t do a good search of Jared for a weapon? 2. I don’t care if he’s met Kate multiple times, you’re telling me Jared could get the jump on the equivalent of Phillip & Elizabeth?
My understanding is that the show was partially inspired by recent events in which some Russian spies actually did reveal themselves and got their son to pledge his allegiance to the “Motherland” in hopes he could become such an agent. It inspired a plot in the first season of “Elementary”.
The counter would be that Larrick doesn’t view Jared as a threat – at all – and therefore focuses his attention on Elizabeth. That said, I am closer to your point of view because the blocking of the scene showed Larrick almost turning his back on Jared after Elizabeth was cuffed, which doesn’t feel right.
I still think it’s a very good show, but Larrick was a bit too convenient in being near omnipotent when it suited the plot but also screwing up – or giving in to blackmail – when it suited the plot. It is a common lapse even for very good shows – Breaking Bad and Justified have traveled a similar path at times.
the show was inspired by the capture of Russian sleeper agents in 2011 who lived as couples and even families with children. I don’t know if any of them told their kids they were Russian Intelligence Operatives.
And yes I too also think it would be a bad idea to tell the children of Soviet operatives that their parents are not who they think they are.
I agree that Larrick didn’t see Jared as a threat and so relaxed his guard.
I never saw Larrick as “omnipotent” just good at what he did, via tracing a phone line, picking locks, doing surveillance and using fake police credentials (and yes they can be gotten surprisingly easy by both criminals and police buff) but he made a fatal error in literally turning his back on Jared. I do question how he found the cabin after he got the information that a woman picked up Jared in her truck at the train station from the janitor. I can only think that the janitor knew the woman because she took the train often and he told Larrick about the cabin, but then again I don’t think she would tell a Janitor or anyone else about the cabin. That too me was the only real hiccup that didn’t sit well with me seeing how Larrick tracked down the Jennings though Jared.
I think you are giving way too much credit to “The Centre.” They have shown themselves to be less than geniuses in the past. And we all know what ended up happening to them less than a decade later. I think it is completely plausible that they would think this second gen idea was a good one. Or perhaps they were just getting desperate.
I don’t know why you’d think the idea was flimsy. The centre, through people like Elizabeth and Philip, specialize in turning people to the cause and, because they consider agents like Elizabeth and Philip their most loyal assets as you mention, they would imagine them as allies in that goal.
I mean, consider the case of Jared. When his parents balked at letting him join, they just got him another way. So imagine if his parents were on board.
The potential reward is so high that it makes a ton of sense for them to consider it.
Yea, but it ended up costing them the lives of two valuable assets, and in the end all Jared did was kill them. So I don’t think you can really say that worked.
Part of the reason for showing Paige get involved in the cause of nuclear disarmament, and have her witness the police arrest her new friend/hero/pastor, is to show why the Centre would be interested in. Obviously her parents are fighting for the cause, so that makes her more likely to join as well, but in addition she is at the age where she is starting to rebel against her preconceived notions. If she is willing to protest against the Reagan administration (although ironically Reagan would push for nuclear disarmament later in his presidency) and take sides against the police, then she could be more easily persuaded to turn against the country she was born and raised in.
Yeah, I also found the idea that they could enlist their kids as agents fairly implausible. The parents were born and raised in the USSR so them being true believers makes sense. Turning kids born in the U.S into sleeper agents just wouldn’t work and protesting against nukes isn’t enough to overcome that. Plus it could put Elizabeth and Philip at serious risk of exposure.
I guess if you think that Paige would have such a strong commitment to the United States (stronger than her parents, and stronger than whatever temptation the Soviet Union threw at her) than you would not find this plot line plausible. I think it is smart for the Centre to think that Paige would be a strong candidate, even if it is far from 100% that Paige would do it.
With this show, isn’t it possible that the young pastor who takes such an interest in Paige on the bus could himself be the first step in the Soviet’s attempt to recruit Paige? That would be a very smart and effective way to get her interest
I have since read some of the other comments and I see that a few others raised the possibility of Pastor Tim being the first part of the Soviet’s plan to turn Paige. It probably pays to read the other comments BEFORE posting!
@ Mike, I didn’t mean to say that the idea went perfectly, just that the idea made sense. Even factoring in Emmett and Leanne’s death into it, the idea of someone they could have inside the FBI or CIA is such a valuable prize that it makes sense that they view it as worth the risk.
“get the jump on”?
You mean, after a family outing to an amusement park a family argument arises and Emmet isn’t walking around strapped in his family hotel room?
How many school shooters kill their parents first?
This was an absolutely brilliant season finale. (Although I don’t know that bringing up the Breaking Bad series finale is a fair comparison since they did plent pitch person season finales as well–let’s see of The Americans sticks their series finale as well as they stuck the landing to the second season finale. I think series finales are harder.)
I wasn’t that surprised that Jared was the killer. What did surprise me was how the murder mystery wasn’t actually about the “who dunnit” but rather it was a set up for the conflict going into next season. Paige’s story could very well be that as well.
I always thought there was something suspicious about the girl who just happened to approach Paige on the bus when she was investigating Elizabeth’s excuse for her long absence. I thought it might be contrived to make Pastor Tim a spy but given how the show took care to introduce the idea of a “second generation,” I think it’d work. I couldn’t help but think of the environment in which Elizabeth recruited Gregory. They were marches and protests as well, correct?
I don’t know what will happen with Nina. She’s such a great character played by a wonderful actress but it did feel like her time ran out. She was in a lose/lose situation hoping to find that slim opening to get her a win and she couldn’t.
I had originally thought that Kelly, the girl on the bus to Pennsylvania that Paige met-could’ve been a KGB operative sent to look after Paige after the killing of Emmett & Leanne but I put that aside when it didn’t pan out.
But now that you mentioned it, and the willingness of the KGB to go behind the backs of Illegals parents I like you is revisiting the possibility. In addition the KGB had tried to infiltrate the Nuclear Freeze moment at the time. What better way as to use Kelly-if she is an officer or agent at all-to ease Paige into things, some one around her age and with something she genuinely cares about?
Also in light of events I am not discounting Paster Tim as a potential officer or agent. He was calm and collected when Philip menaced him about the money Paige gave him, and he didn’t call the police. I am not saying he is one because of that. He could’ve been serene as a true Christian knowing he has to suffer every once and awhile, understanding a father’s protective rage, but that means he could be a trained Officer who knows how to fight too.
I don’t think the Centre is through with stan. After all,he did give them surveillance records. A wee placed leak to the press could tie the FBI up in knots. Arkadi and company would probably be declared persona non grata. But Moscow might be willing to pay that price given the recent track record of the Rezidentura.
Saying Pastor Tim is KGB is saying that the KGB has an entire program designed to recruit people to become Christians in order to recruit some kids to not be Christians. The KGB can be silly, but not Voldemort-level silly where their own plans create obstacles. Pastor Tim and Kelly are actual Christians who were there to provide an alternate cause for Paige to be attracted to and Elizabeth to want to replace with the KGB.
“Saying Pastor Tim is KGB is saying that the KGB has an entire program designed to recruit people to become Christians in order to recruit some kids to not be Christians.” Well said (I think….).
Pastor Tim is definitely a sleeper agent. The Soviets know that the 2nd generation kids need to be recruited in a way that fits with their upbringing. Honey pot for Jared, but he was told too much and his parents panicked, so tragedy. But Paige is being played perfectly – as are her parents. Paige will be doing things thinking she is a peacenik, but subtly directed by Pastor Tim or others. Next season will be about this, and about Phillip and Elizabeth figuring it out and trying to decide do they exfiltrate Paige and put everything at risk? Tell Paige more and risk her American/Christian ethic-based exposure of them? Or help Pastor Tim with the subterfuge? If Paige discovers their work, will they play her as fellow peaceniks? And let’s not forget Martha…and her desire for a child, and Phillip’s more american-style love of his kids than Elizabeth….could Martha’s uterus or gun (or both! hah!) come into play??
PS. Cheering and hoping for Oleg/Nina plot line to continue. Want a LOT more of Oleg.
I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around the KGB trusting a teenager whose entire world is about to be torn down to be able to handle this responsibility, or even be willing to accept it. Seems like a HUGE gamble…
They seem pretty desperate and dysfunctional on this show.
your right, but the Soviets were desperate. The whole side stories this season with the scientist and the sub showed (accurately) they knew they were being lapped by the west technology wise. That, and the rotten economy in Russia, is what caused the collpase.
I agree that it is difficult to comprehend the KGB convincing Jarred to betray his family and trusting him to serve the Soviet Union at his age. However, we must always remember that they did lose the cold war! They were not always the brightest!
They didn’t lose the Cold War because they weren’t good at it. They lost because they took the bait on Star Wars, which didn’t actually exist, and tried to compete with it. Up until that incredibly risky gamble, the Cold War was essentially an even match. Keep in mind that up until the 80’s every single Western accomplishment was matched or stolen by the Soviets in short order. And the KGB didn’t go away, they’re still in charge of Russia (via Putin) and have been for quite a while.
“They seem pretty desperate and dysfunctional on this show.”
The KGB was as much a product of an incompetent, inefficient system as the rest of the USSR. There were bright shining spots of competence, but the ossified, terrified, authoritarian model just doesn’t work.
So, am I reading too much into things to see a dual meaning in the episode title, “Echo”? Obviously it refers to the program Stan is meant to steal, but the episode is so concerned with children as reflections of their parents (warped reflections, in at least one case) that I came away thinking the producers (or whoever names episodes) must also have been thinking about this meaning as well.
No, I think that’s a very accurate and valid interpretation, whether it was intentional on the part of the showrunners or not.
Having the children of KGB officers becoming KGB officers/agents as well would indeed be an “Echo”.
it was absolutely intentional.
I enjoyed the Nina, Paige, and Stan story lines in this finale. I wasn’t as thrilled with the conclusion to Jared and Larrick’s arc as Alan and some other reviewers. After spending an entire season building up Larrick as a threat, his 3 minute demise somewhat deflated all the fantastic tension that surrounded all his actions throughout the season.
I found Jared’s protracted dying monologue to be ridiculous and melodramatic, and the explanation behind his family’s death doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.
How did Jared get away with killing his whole family without leaving behind evidence? Weren’t they killed execution style? He wasn’t a trained agent so you think one of the parents would’ve been able to stop him, or at least that the police would’ve suspected him.
Being madly in love with Kate, wouldn’t Jared have immediately told her what happened? If so, why was Claudia convinced that Larrick was behind the slaughter? The center must have known what had really happened.
Why would the center want to once again utilize the exact same strategy that resulted in this absolute catastrophe? (the loss of two seasoned agents).
Oh, and how the hell did Larrick track down Phillip?
Aside from these misgivings, I found the finale to be serviceable and very much enjoyed the season overall. There’s definitely a lot to be excited about for Season 3.
It’s possible the Center knew but wanted to keep such information the hell away from any “illegals”, lest they react badly.
I think now a days, he might have been a suspect, but even in the 80’s, it was unthinkable for a kid to kill his family, especially if they did not have a clear motive. It was that kind of blind spot that I think Russia actually wants to exploit in their program. I do agree that wanting to do it again is kind of absurd. If Jared was a test case, the idea is a spectacular failure.
Well, one problem – and it’s an unfortunately common TV and movie trope – is that, thinking through the scenario, Jared firing a minimum of 3 gun shots in a hotel room, plus screaming and a scuffle occurring, would have been loud as all hell. Especially non-muffled gun shots – those are 140 to 160 decibels, so not just “hear in the next room loud” but loud down the hall, or on the floor above or below.
It really is a likely plot problem even if we assumed a pro with a suppressed weapon, because those are about 120 to 130 decibels – about as loud as a jackhammer. Any plot point where shots are fired in a hotel room and nobody hears them enough to be alarmed is dubious.
Well, one problem – and it’s an unfortunately common TV and movie trope – is that, thinking through the scenario, Jared firing a minimum of 3 gun shots in a hotel room, plus screaming and a scuffle occurring, would have been loud as all hell. Especially non-muffled gun shots – those are 140 to 160 decibels, so not just “hear in the next room loud” but loud down the hall, or on the floor above or below.
It really is a likely plot problem even if we assumed a pro with a suppressed weapon, because those are about 120 to 130 decibels – about as loud as a jackhammer. Any plot point where shots are fired in a hotel room and nobody hears them enough to be alarmed is dubious.
I to found the protracted death bed confession long too and a bit silly if only because of the wound he suffered. I don’t think he would be talking much with a would like that but I get that the writers had to have Jared die of something catastrophic in which there was little hope for immediate medical care that not even a field dressing that Elizabeth and/or Philip could stem-like they did with the FBI agent that died at their hands-but get the confession out. I would’ve preferred him to have been gut shot, little hope of medical help short of a hospital but he can still talk.
As for evidence I think since he lived there in the room with his family there was little forensic value. I did see that the bodies were moved due to the dried blood on Amelia’s face being in the wrong direction if she was first shot in that position and stray blood splatter that didn’t seem to have a source.
As for the noise we don’t know how long the fight went on and whether or not the gun was silenced. I think it was or yes people would’ve heard. They may ignore what they thought was a loud family argument but not gunshots and there were no reports of gunshots so Jared likely used a silencer although I think in Jared’s confession Emmett pinned him to the wall, so the silencer had to already be screwed onto the barrel.
I think it is possible that Jared hid the gun in his things. They weren’t searched because the police simply didn’t think of him as a suspect. He was the one who found the bodies and put up that fantastic acting job. He was a victim too if only by the tragic situation. Kids were killing their parents then too but I think that was why he wasn’t suspected. He had witnesses to him discovering the bodies (the couple that came to his aid). He sure convinced me.
It’s possible that Jared did tell Kate what happened, but I don’t think so, since she left that message on the toilet paper core telling whatever KGB officer that found it to get Jared out. If they knew he killed his parents the KGB may have tried to kill him instead of exfiltrating him. I don’t think she knew which KGB officers would come to get him. But maybe she knew that it would be the Jennings they would send (where they sent to Kate’s house or did they go their unauthorized? I forget).
I believe Claudia when she said she knew nothing about the project or that Jared had killed his parents. She really did think that she may have been responsible by trusting the wrong person. Oh and that is a loose end that wasn’t tied up. Who was Claudia’s mysterious lover?
I think the Centre is trying again because it concedes it was a mistake to go behind the parent’s back and it is unlikely that Paige will fall in love with Claudia LOL!
I think Larrick was able to track down Philip because he saw Elizabeth at the cabin and made a deduction that Philip would be in the small nearby town (or was it just a rode side motel with a near by store?) Looking at the few convenience stores and motels around would be a good place to find him so I have no problem with that.
I thought there were major stumbles in the finale and the magic powers of Larrick was one of them. Over the past few episodes his ability to track people with barely no information is something that I have yet to see anyone explain. This episode he was popping up like a ninja so often I thought the episode was going to reveal there were two of them.
Jared’s death by exposition was extremely clunky too. Fortunate that he didn’t bleed out until he had managed to explain absolutely everything. Unlike the smarter story move of having Phillip interrupted during his story. Having Jared drop some clues and Claudia fill in the gaps would have made far more sense and been less hokey.
As for Martha’s gun. Martha was playing with the pistol way back in the season and then put it in her nightstand. So why this was played as a surprise when it seemed she had bought it months ago seems odd to me.
@Visionon:
Larrick did get a lot of help from bureaucrats and passers by. As I said above I think only how he found the KGB Agent’s safe house after getting off the train when he only knew a truck with a woman it picked up Jared is the only piece of the chain that is hard to explain.
I do agree it would’ve been better to have them piece the story together than having Jared blurt it out in one go.
As for Martha’s gun, it wasn’t a surprise meant for us, the audience, but for “Clarke”. *We* knew she had the gun but Clarke didn’t and he shat his pants when he saw it.
I wonder if we are going to get a scene like in “Goodfellas” when Karen straddled her husband Henry Hill while he was asleep in bed and he woke up to see a snub nose in his face. It is a silver plated snub nose .38 cal. just like Karen’s. Perhaps she would think his many absences were that he was having an affair, just like Henry was cheating on Karen with his “Goomah”. I can imagine Clarke talking down Martha exactly in the same way Henry did Karen LOL!
“Martha, put down the gun; you know I love you Martha, and only you; put down the gun; Sssssshhhhhhhh……”
“I found Jared’s protracted dying monologue to be ridiculous and melodramatic, and the explanation behind his family’s death doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”
Yes! It was like something tacked on from a much inferiour show. Also agree with you that, as I’ve been complaining for three or four eps now, they portrayed Larrick as unrealistically able to track down everyone without really showing how he did so (they would claim for pacing purposes, but I call BS and say they left that out because they couldn’t really come up with anything plausible).
As I said upthread, I think the writers boxed themselves into a corner without having an endgame, and had to throw a Hail Mary because they couldn’t think of a plausible way to wrap up the storyline.
Previously I thought I was just missing the moves Larrick was making but this week really emphasized how he was gliding through the show with no real explanation.
He not only tracked Philip down and knew his car in the town with no explanation, but he then managed to drive the car quietly to the safehouse, execute the agent and sneak up to Elizabeth (in snow!) and hide behind a tree about ten feet in front of her. Last week he not only managed to find Jared before the show had started but also to carefully sew a tracking device into Jared’s backpack.
As I have previously mentioned the only thing I have a big question about is how he found the cabin after he got off the train and asked the station’s janitor if he had seen Jared. he knew he was traveling with a woman in a pick up truck but how would he have known where she lived unless the Janitor told him but I would think the Soviet agent wouldn’t have told him about the safe house.
Other than that I have no problem with the other things we have seen him do or that can be easily inferred.
Once he saw Elizabeth at the safe house he figured that Philip was near by, a logical guess. Then he went to probably the two convenience stores at the road side and found him there.
I have to rewatch the scene but as I recall, there was no snow on the ground in the forest at the time. And Captain Larrick is a trained SEAL and so is very good at concealment and he wasn’t wearing garish colors like some British “Redcoat”, so I have no problem with that.
As for finding Jared in the first place we didn’t see that but he could’ve did two things: Found out where he was placed using his fake police credentials. We have seen three times how easy people give up info to him by him flashing a badge. People do that today even post 9/11 so imagine what the mind set of 1982 was like; or less likely I think, followed Kate after he originally tracked her down and found Jared that way. So no problem.
As for planting the tracking device. Once he knew where Jared lived well we had seen him break into three houses before this, two of them the homes/station of KGB officers and one of an innocent family when they were wide awake with a five year old running around, so a occupied house at night is a piece of cake. And we have seen Philip pick many locks to get into a house or something so thinking Larrick did the same thing is a no brainer.
Once in the house he found the back pack Jared used all the time (determined by surveillance) broke into the foster home and placed the tracker in the inside lining of the backpack, making as small a hole as possible and yes sewed it back up along the inside seam (soldiers are given sewing kits as part of their equipment so they do know how to sew) . This guy is trained in infiltrating nations I don’t see him burglarizing a house so difficult. The tricky part here would be was the back pack in Jared’s room but he could’ve snuck in there and out again. If Lester of “Fargo” can sneak into his brother’s house and then into his gun locker in broad daylight and put a gun in his nephew’s back pack and then almost sneak out again without getting caught, I think Larrick the Navy SEAL can sneak into Jared’s foster home and plant a tracker into his back pack at night. :-)
Referencing the black comedy and generally distorted realism of Fargo isn’t a good defense for a show which is supposedly based on real world events and reactions. The fact you have to write that much to fill in all the leaps of logic just exemplifies what poor storytelling the show has done with Larrick. He’s supposed to be a combat SEAL but apparently an expert at every possible covert undercover operative skill you can have.
Up until last week did he even know Jared existed? Kate didn’t tell him. Did he put a tracker on every piece of clothing or just carefully sew one into the only thing Jared coincidentally carried with him? How does Larrick know Elizabeth was partnered with Philip? He knows it was a couple but the safehouse already had a single agent there so Elizabeth arriving means nothing. As far as I can remember he never saw Elizabeth and Philip together so how would Larrick identify not only his car, but Philip too?
Excusing the massive leaps of logic by making the audience fill in the gaps is a poor substitute for storytelling and runs contrary to what the show did this week with Jared. With him we had to sit through a five minute monologue in which he managed to stay alive long enough for a recap of the season and spell out for the audience what was happening, but with Larrick they just skipped over all the dots that got him from A to B.
It’s one thing to infer what happens in a show based on other events or dialog, but to have the audience need to make up their own story to fill in those gaps is bad form.
I take back the bit in which I said there was no snow on the ground when Larrick found Elizabeth and Jared but it wasn’t that much.
@Visionon:
Sorry but I have to disagree. We were given enough information as to how Larrick tracked down his targets and to me they didn’t need any superhuman skills or leaps of logic, just being well trained and probably picking up some skills from other branches of the military and intelligence areas (the CIA and the Navy Seals have often worked together since the inception of the Seals in the 1960s) . Anyway:
As to Captain Larrick’s skill sets:
What Larrick did in tracking his various targets was rely run of the mill police work added of course by his “fake” regulation size police badges (which are easy to get even in 2014. Here is an example site:
[www.collectors-badges.com]
Here is a site that specializes in NYPD badges:
[shop.copcollector.com]
It was the same to do with mail order in the early 1980s and if anything the laws regulating this was very likely not as stringent as today, but they could be gotten easily (back in the early 1990s I got catalog junk mail offering the sale of police and military equipment including police badges).
Larrick likely was able to get some by other means if he wanted not to pay or was in a hurry). And of course the vast majority of everyday people when a badge is flashed in their faces aren’t going to question the authenticity of that badge and treat the barer as a the police officer he purports to be and tell them everything they know about what is being asked.
Also he was the one of those, according to Lucia, who helped train Somoza’s Nicaraguan police having years experience of training various forces going back to his days in Vietnam. And that likely included telephone surveillance. Is it so hard to believe that someone trained in special operations would know how to trace a phone line? I don’t know that for a fact, but I don’t think it is so far fetched that some aspects of special operations and intelligence operations overlap.
As for knowing Jared:
He knew his handlers Emmett & Leanne were murdered of course and their murders made the papers. The papers of course mentioned Jared as the sole survivor. Then after Martial Eagle operation in which his colleges were killed, he could have used his “fake” police credentials to find out what foster home he was placed in.
Alternatively he could’ve followed Kate to Jared after he traced the phone line from George’s equipment to her house with that fake wrong number. Neither require super human skills, just detective work.
Regarding the planting of the transmitter:
Placing the transmitter in the back pack wasn’t a coincidence. Jarred likely carried it with him every day. I know I did and my friends often did when I was in high school roughly during that time period and used it even when I wasn’t going to school, so Larrick knew in what thing to place the tracker inside that Jared was very likely to carry every day after watching him from across the street.
As for whether or not he knew Philip were partnered with Elizabeth. He had several encounters with them, at least once together:
Elizabeth & Philip met with him when they were posing as CIA officers and “debriefed” him to find out if he actually killed E&L. If affirmative Elizabeth would’ve killed him right then and there (“Behind the Red Door” S2XE6).
Later that same episode, Philip found him outside of the gay bar having sex with a guy, so that is at least twice he saw and interacted with Philip. Then Larrick had encountered Elizabeth a few times to get info on how to infiltrate Martial Eagle including when she let Larrick kill Lucia (so that is four enemy officers he killed along with George, Kate, and the black KGB Agent, I forgot about Lucia ), so it is a simple deduction that they were partnered together. But of course until he saw Elizabeth at the safe house he didn’t really know who was the woman who drove Jared to the train station, so he wasn’t sure who he was dealing with until then but he had a idea of what they both looked like from previous encounters.
I already elsewhere said the extended confession that Jared made while shot in the neck would have been better being separated into bits and pieces that would be put together from different sources and not in one go so we agree on that.
I think one can infer things and not have to show the audience something again once something was established. No “massive leaps of logic” are needed. If it was shown three times Larrick being able to break into a house undetected including with a family running around it is not so difficult to infer that he did the same thing regarding Jared’s foster home and that is on top of what we have seen of Philip doing the same thing and even Lucia breaking into Larrick’s house to shoot a tranquilizer dart into him.
Now again I have problems in how he tracked Jared and the KGB agent from the train station to the cabin and I would’ve liked to see more detail in how he did that beyond him asking that station janitor but everything else is highly plausible given what we have seen him do and other operatives have done on the show.
I think that is treating the audience like they have a brain, not to mentioned saving some time. It is like seeing a character in New York City and then seeing that same character seven hours later in Los Angeles. One can make the leap of logic that he flew on a jet plane without seeing airport scenes albeit establishing shots are the norm.
Oh and of course the comparison to “Fargo” plot element was a joke. I cited it because both shows involved home invaders planting something in a kid’s backpack. *That* was a coincidence.
It’s not so odd that the Center would continue with the second generation program regardless of the fact that it had, to date, proved to be a massive failure. To this day, they are masters in persisting with plans that all evidence demonstrates does not work. Apparently, they do not believe the adage that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.
Moreover, this new program (Second Gen) was more valuable to them than previously valuable, but now dead assets. After all, they hoped to use these new agents to inflitrate in areas they could not with the illegals.
called it with Jared..lol I got so much guff when I posted my theory last week..lol I agree with the other posters on here though that the KGB trying this “second generation” thing seems kind of flimsy. I do not know how accurate that was and would be surprised if they actually did this. There really was no other suspect besides Larrick, and as I stated last week, he would have just admitted it. I liked how he again repeated he did not do it even when fighting them for his life.
They also really redeemed Larrick. He was just a gay man blackmailed and wanted some payback for them killing his buddies. He was not in any way evil, so I was wrong there.
To make another prediction (I could be wrong), I think Phillip and Liz are probably going to split over this. I agree with this review, Phillip is loyal to his family and Liz, its Elizabeth who is loyal to Russia. She stated to him when he said it would destroy Paige, “to be like us?”, like it was an accusation. Well, yea. What dad wants his daughter to kill people and screw people like they have to do. I think he will defect without Liz and try to take the kids. For his country to even suggest it I would think would completely dissillusion him to there cause. I would think my country was evil if they suggested it.
Liz will be loyal to the end. I think that explains his flabbergasted reaction to her. She would kill him if the KGB asked. He thought she had a line, she really doesn’t at this point. Maybe she will change. But how does a mother hear her country whored out Kate to seduce some young boy and he in turn murdered his family even contemplate doing the same to a child she birthed? She was even raped by them and she is still Ms. loyal..she is the perfect fool for her country.
[“She was even raped by them and she is still Ms. loyal..she is the perfect fool for her country.”]
Our country is screwing over its citizens and the latter still act like perfect fools who are blinded by patriotism. What’s your point? Elizabeth can only be likable if she betrays her country?
well, your getting political and junk on a tv review, but I disagree with just about every thing you said. Maybe listen to some people you disagree with to get out of your internet bubble? That is the problem with kids today, they live in a bubble where they only listen to Fox or MSNBC, get some perspective, in your case, go to a Rand Paul speech or something and actually hear someone you disagree with, it will make you a more intelligent person.
Well, she wasn’t raped by “them” but, rather, someone in their service which, unfortunately, happens a great deal in all sorts of military services(the documentary The Invisible War is a heartbreaking look at sexual assault in the US military) without people becoming disloyal to their country.
I think we’re just sort of grasping how fanatical people are to their causes. Look at this episode. Jared was willing to kill his family, Fred was willing to die, Stan was willing to sacrifice someone he loves…how different is Elizabeth in that light?
Well Guy I strongly thought Larrick was innocent but I still maintain that Fred was a good suspect with at least circumstantial evidence. He knew at least Emmet and was in the area when the Conners were killed. He could’ve followed them. And while we didn’t know if he knew how to handle a weapon, there was nothing to show that it was impossible for him to do so. And while there was no known motive it is possible that he was trying to insinuate in the Conner’s family by buying model kits for Jared since he was a lonely guy and something went wrong.
On the other hand there was NO evidence, not even circumstantial, to suggest it was Jared, not even counting how it was weird that the Centre told Jared what his parents were.
But I still congratulate you for getting it right. :-)
You were right, which is really a shame.
Dr. Dunkelstein-I agree that her being raped by someone in the KGB would not, in itself, make one disloyal, but it certainly does not make one more loyal.
I do think asking someone to turn their kids into spies is different. The other’s you mentioned are adults who made their own choices. Jared wasn’t an adult, but they made it sound like he was foolishly in love with Kate and made a big mistake. To ask parents to sacrifice your children to the “cause” is almost biblical in wrongness. Even god let abraham off the hook.
I wouldn’t yet assume that the decisions about Paige have been made by both parents. Elizabeth does have reasons to want to do it and Philip is dead set against it, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be stuff to explore in the issue. Paige herself will add to the confusion, and Philip and Elizabeth love each other, so they’re going to try to find middle ground. Up until now the conflicts between them have been about Elizabeth not feeling Philip was loyal enough. Now they’ll have to deal with Philip actually telling her that her loyalty is possibly a bad thing–something she’s never wanted to face, but isn’t necessarily incapable of facing.
@ Guy it may be “wrong” to some degree but there are certainly no shortage of real world examples of groups and people who are so dedicated to their cause that they’re willing to have their children join the struggle with them. Remember, Elizabeth might find her job hard but she doesn’t find her job wrong.
Does Paige seem like the sort of girl who’s going to willingly join the cause? She seems pretty happy with Jesus right now, and she seems very hostile and skeptical of her parents. Jesus and Communism don’t mix. Protesting nukes seems a long way off from turning Communist and actively working against the country and culture she’s been raised in. If the Center were behind Pastor Tim (I don’t think they are) then they’re doing an awful job of recruiting her on their own.
I am so angry at what Stan did to Nina, especially since he was the one who dragged her into this mess by blackmailing her into committing treason in the first place. I hope he dies by the end of the series.
Well, didn’t Nina create this mess for herself by committing the crime?
What Stan did was Standard Operating Procedure to get a enemy intelligence officer or a common person working in a sensitive area to turn. It is part of the business, just like how the Jennings used the maid’s son to get her to plant the bug in Caspar Weinberger’s home office. Nina was violating Soviet law by smuggling western consumer goods under diplomatic pouch, being a KGB officer herself made it worse. That in and of itself is a death sentence IIRC.
I admit that in my heart was fantasizing for some dramatic rescue by the FBI but it was not to be. Nor should it. The FBI wasn’t going to cause a international incident to rescue a low level KGB officer even if Stan did tell Agent Gadd what was up, not after the Vlad incident.
Anyway I hope Oleg will do his best to save Nina using his connections including his father. If he can stall long enough, maybe long enough for Gorbachev to come to power in 1985 and that could save her life.
Watching the show, I actually thought that Arkady had tricked Stan, substituting that one-line typed apology to Nina for the real info Stan supplied, and breaking his word to Stan about releasing Nina to him after getting the info, instead sending Nina back to Russia. I was a little confused as to why he had gone to the bridge (where they first met? I forget) *before* dropping the package, and wondered when she didn’t appear.
But that doesn’t jib with Stan waiting outside the Russian embassy quietly watching Nina being taken away. He wouldn’t be doing that if he had been tricked. He knew what was what.
I love the show, but if I lived in Northern Virginia and my parents woke me up for a surprise trip “upstate,” I’d be pretty worried about their sanity.
I live in Northern Virginia and my parents are going out of town this weekend (I’m not going though). Should I be worried?
Not sure what upstate means if you live in Annandale, unless Philip and Elizabeth get confused sometimes and think they’re in New York.
That was definitely the most incredible part of the episode. The parents wake up their kids in the middle of the night & order them to pack, under the pretense of taking immediate advantage of a customer’s canceled trip? And then ending up in some shabby motel in the middle of nowhere? And what was the relevance of the couple looking at the road map to whom Philip spoke, that were allegedly lost?
As Nancy says, it was the use of the word “upstate” that was confusing. It’s weird that no one connected with producing (or acting, for that matter) the show didn’t catch that error. It confused me for a while – I wondered whether maybe the show takes place in NYC, but no, it doesn’t.
The couple looking at the map were part of the exfiltration team for Jared. Phillip exchanges loud banalities with them, but in between gives them details more softly.
As for the upstate thing, yeah, is upstate NY just “upstate” for everybody now?
Upstate Virginia = The Adirondacks.
I agree Nancy. The Jennings live in Falls Church. What would be “upstate?” DC, Maryland?
The show is shot in New York, but the writers need toget their nomenclature right.
Tonight’s finale was a great ending to an absolutely stellar season of television. Between this show and Hannibal (which will end its second season on Friday), I’m hard pressed to think of two programs airing in such close proximity that produced strong debut seasons and subsequently managed to elevate their respective games by such immense degrees in their sophomore campaigns. It’s been a real pleasure to watch.
I wasn’t shocked by the revelation that Jared was responsible for killing his own family, but his dying confession still packed a considerable punch (I was happy to share a name with that kid for most the season … not so much now). I can understand some of the concerns that my fellow commenters have voiced about the wisdom and the logistical mechanics of the Soviets’ “second generation” program. For all the theoretical rewards that such a strategy might one day reap for the KGB, it’s laden with immense risk and the potential for severe collateral damage, the kind that could make what happened in the Connors’ hotel room look tame by comparison.
But while there may be real problems with the Centre’s plan to turn the American children of their undercover agents into Soviet spies, I don’t believe that those complications invalidate the writers employing such an idea for the purposes of this particular story. In fact, I expect that the dissonance between the idealism of the plan and the logistics of making it work is exactly the point. The Centre doesn’t care about the physical and emotional damage that their mandate might exert both their current field soldiers and their potential future assets. But Phillip and Elizabeth do understand, because they’re on the front lines. Throughout this season, they have been forced to sacrifice several assets (Fred, Lucia, etc.) who had pledged themselves to the cause willingly and with full knowledge of the potential consequences. What will they do when the asset in question is their daughter Paige (and presumably Henry down the line)?
It’s a fascinating question, and one that we saw them starting to confront in the final moments of this finale. Regardless of whatever logistical problems that this “second generation” program might raise, I think it will serve as a fantastic source of tension heading into Season 3.
Finally, I have to say a few words about Nina Sergeevna. If this episode turns out to be the last that we’ll see of Annet Mahendru on this show, then I want to commend her for a job extremely well done. Back in Season 1, everyone was absolutely convinced that Nina was doomed. Not only did she survive, she went on to become one of the show’s most indelible characters. I hope that Alan’s suggestion comes to fruition, and that we’ll get a few scenes of Nina back in the Soviet Union next season. But if it doesn’t, she will be missed.
I agree, regarding the 2nd generation plan, that its impracticality is “realistic” and could provide for some intentional commentary on the Centre/Soviet Union and possibly large bureaucratic organizations in general.
In general, there are plenty of examples of large bureaucracies – government, military, and got pirate – decreeing a certain plan from leadership and continuing with it even though it’s plainly impractical or ill-advised in the eyes of those at ground level.
In the specific case of the Soviet Union, inflexible reliance on centralized command and control is one of the basic reasons that Communism doesn’t work as a political or economic system, and perhaps this will be shown as an example of that.
*corporate, not “got pirate”
The showrunners said on another site that Nina will be back for season 3.
Near perfect season of television. I was so relieved when it was revealed that Stan stayed loyal. Nina is in a terrible situation, but having Stan get played so easily would not have been true to his character. Plus, I felt the “true Americans” were getting the shaft the last half of the season. It was good to finally see another victory for the good ole U.S. of A. again.
It maybe hard to see but Captain Larrick was something of a hero too. Remember he killed three KGB officers and agents and he was going to turn over Philip and Elizabeth and of course had nothing to do with the Conner’s daughter being killed nor was he intending to harm Jared.
If you think this show is about ‘rooting for America’ … just, wow.
I called Jared as the one who murdered his family from Elizabeth’s first visit to him, and my conviction grew with each subsequent interaction between the two. His demeanor, his odd questions, Kate meeting with him out of disguise – it all added up. What I did not see was that Kate had honey-trapped him, but in hindsight, it makes sense. But I was convinced he was the killer from almost the beginning; there were no other suspects. Larrick displaying superhuman abilities was as believable as Phillip’s and Elizabeth’s disguises (just like Clark Kent’s – I put on glasses, I still look like just like me, duh), but for the sake of this great show, I just play along and willingly suspend my disbelief. Most other dramas on TV ask me to swallow a whole whole whole lot more BS for very little payoff (I’d list examples but the list would take me all night to type out). And I’m very glad I didn’t need to throw a shoe at the TV when Agent Beeman betrayed his country – because he didn’t! So true to character and respectful of the relationship built with the viewers. I do not think we’ll be seeing Nina again; she’s to be tried for treason and unlike the other repatriated characters, she is not a scientist and thus has no value to the Soviets. Great work by The actress whose name I will now butcher: Annhet Mahendru (see, butchered it).
I suspected Jared as well. He had indeed had the looks and demeanour that most disturbed TV kids have. They are usually skinny, dead eyed with sloppy long black hair. (except when their families are rich, than they are extremely good looking, overconfident and ridiculously smart with the great exception of the ugly, assumed dumb black sheep of the family) But in this case I could not account for why he would have killed his sister. That was a bridge too far imo and a bit of sleazy trick of the writers too make the viewers discount he possibility of him being the killer. Which I did until Liz’s second visit.
Spectacular!
A bit disappointed in this finale.
It wasn’t bad or anything, but there were some major issues with the first being Jared’s expositional vomit as he lay dying. My God. That is the type of writing I would see in a high school class. I think the only thing he didn’t tell Elizabeth and Phillip was what he ate for breakfast that morning. Not only was the endless flow of exposition bad, but to go it while dying with a gunshot wound to the neck? Come on. There are plenty of other ways to reveal that information without the ridiculousness of that scene. With saying that, I do love that it was Jared all along that killed them, and I love the whole idea of the second-gen program.
The second major issue was Larrick. This guy seemed to be almost a demigod on how talented he was with capturing the mighty Elizabeth and Phillip and his tracking abilities the last few episodes. Then to have him shot and killed by some high schooler just minutes after the tension builds? The show missed an excellent opportunity there. There could have been an excellent scene with Phillip and Elizabeth in the trunk together thinking they and/or their children are all about to die. They had pumped up Larrick all season and the air deflated from that balloon way too fast.
Other than that, I loved the final scene outlining the major rift between the two. Their devotion to the “cause” has been a major sticking point in their relationship and with Paige involved now it will be an excellent watch next season. I firmly believe Elizabeth would kill Phillip if the Center asked her too.
Larrick wasn’t killed by Jared, he was killed by Phillip. Phillip was struggling to reach the gun in Larrick’s waistband when he was pinned against the open trunk and when he did, he shot him.
Jared needed to look like a death’s head. He was departing the plot and becoming metaphoric content; he had to horrify Philizabeth and be a blood-soaked vision of Paige’s possible future. Maybe’s that’s looking too forward to season three instead of taking care of the finale, but I’ve never thought the aim was to be realist spy theatre. I think it’s to draw a purposeful connection to 80’s America and the present.
With respect to Agent Beeman and Nina, did anyone get the impression from his dream, where he saw Vlad again and right after that Nina having sex, that maybe he suddenly understood that, despite the polygraph, Nina was playing him?
Maybe — I don’t know, but just maybe — he understood in a flash that Nina was both lying to him and still had feelings for him (remember Oleg’s rant about “these parts of your body, they don’t want to lie, they want to tell the truth”? weirdly poetic, this Oleg guy…). Hence the “I’m sorry” in the message Arkady delivered to her.
Also, when Nina looked back at Stan from the car with the KGB agents that were taking her back to Russia, for a second, she looked shy, as if she couldn’t look at his eyes without realizing he now knew what she had done.
Did anyone else get this impression, that Stan realized what had happened but still felt she had feelings for him so he didn’t just want to turn her in?
I don’t think Stan realized that Nina was playing him. Indeed, I don’t think Nina was playing him at all. She really felt for him but after she was found out to be a turned agent for the FBI by her bosses she had no choice but to be the lure to turn Stan.
She had genuine feelings for both Stan and Oleg, but now it is up to Oleg to save her life.
Stan is really out in the cold. Nina is gone and with the realization that Stan won’t save her and his wife has moved out and his son barely notices him now. On the flip side he can now devote his FULL attention on the Soviet Illegals Program Just like-and I again make the “Breaking Bad” comparison-Hank Schraeder did when he was laid up at home recovering from his injuries and/or sidelined at the office. :-)
I don’t know if it was from his dream, but it seemed insane for Arkady to say what he did to Stan about how often he said “I love you”–almost like he was trying to get Stan to realise she had been playing him (though that makes no sense whatsoever).
I agree w/ Slacker; when Arkady told Stan about Russian women not respecting a man who constantly tells them how much they love them, Stan figured it all out.
In Stan’s dream wasn’t it his wife that he saw having sex, not Nina?
I’m sorry to see Nina go. I’m a heterosexual female, but I still enjoy looking at that actress. She has such an interesting face, and such a pretty mouth and smile. The makeup/hair people did a great job with Nina–her fluffy, curled hair and those harsh too thin brows. They did a much better job with Nina’s 1982 period make up than they are doing with Keri Russell, who, let’s face it, looks like a hot mom from 2004 (albeit with high waisted jeans and short bomber jackets.)
Randian, why 2004? Is there something about her style that seems 20 years too soon but not 30? Just curious.
I was half expecting Stan to go after the car and kill the two drivers. It would not have been unrealistic for him to have been able to rescue her. He’s killed before, and the odds weren’t bad. But it may have been too sensational and romantic for this show. It was very emotional to watch her go to an uncertain and probably horrible fate.
Randian is right: it wasn’t Nina having sex in Stan’s dream, it was his wife. She was clearly a blonde. I figured the man was her (real or proxy for) lover she’s gone to be with.
Alan, I was glad to see you also caught that odd bit at the start of Stan’s dream where Martha is taking files from the mail bot and putting them in her tote bag. Since Stan is dreaming, he must know at a subconscious level that Martha is stealing files. At what point will that knowledge break through into a conscious realization? Yep, looks like Martha might be in for some interesting conversations with Stan and Gaad next season–which won’t be good news for Philip.
Like Tony’s “food poisoning” dream about Big Pussy.
I had that same thought – which made me realize that Stan is a poor man’s Tony in many ways.
What game did you leave in the car? Talk about a cliffhanger…
I’m also wondering! I’m betting something from Sierra.
To me, Owen Campbell was good there, but not near Edward Norton in “Primal Fear”.
I STILL feel he should have an Oscar for that.
If Jared was working as an agent for Centre & that is why he killed his parents, wouldn’t he have known to take all the evidence left in the room that pointed to them being illegals? I remember Phillip doing that almost right away but wouldn’t you think that the kid would’ve done it just out of an abundance of caution?
I think he saw himself as being an Illegal but was still really just a crazy teenager.
Agreed – I thought Jared would be the killer all along, but expected a better explanation. I don’t see him being able to kill his whole family (trained killers themselves), go to the pool, and come back to “discover” their bodies and get away with it. It seems other motel patrons would have heard, one of the parents would have stopped him, etc. I mean, do you see Paige being able to pull off a triple murder?
Good season, good finale. If the show is going to go deep into a Paige storyline, I wish they had a better actress to play her. I know good teen actors are hard to find, but having suffered through “Homeland,” I’m not sure I can take any more Paige than we’ve already had.
I could not disagree more. I find the actress very strong. She has a mature subtlety that is very watchable. I’m most excited about that storyline for next season. Can’t wait for her reaction when she finds out.
But your comment seems more of a “ugh teenage girls” complaint.
I’m sorry but I find nothing fantastic about this show. This is a very good show and nothing more. Maybe it will get fantastic, but for now it’s not.
Probably wishful thinking here, but… *IF* they go and recruit Page then *maybe*, given their cover as travel agents, we might get an episode or two set Back in the USSR…? I made my first trip to the Soviet Union in ’83 on a high school trip, so it’s not like there weren’t still student/tourist exchanges going on, even at that deep, deep point of the Cold War….
I thoroughly enjoyed this entire season but the finale was not nearly as satisfying.
I completely buy the idea that Mother Russia intends to recruit the children of their “Illegals” and think that this is a great new story line. I’m just not happy with how they finally introduced this. It could have been a little more obvious along the way. In retrospect, all the previous “pieces” fit this puzzle but the means they used in this episode to finally get there (i.e., Jared’s death-bed confession) felt mechanically exposition-like. I also felt that Larrick had been played up as a very, evil psychotic bad guy. Then to have him “redeemed” at the end was a bit of a stretch.
Stan remaining the loyal American was a relief and expected. But to that end, he lost everything in his personal life. The loss of Nina – that just sucks and I hope she can be recycled in the story-line somehow.
Great to see Claudia return. She’s always a joy to watch – even though she always brings her operatives the worst possible news from the Centre.
No matter the finale, this show is still heads and shoulders above almost anything else on TV and I love it. Can’t wait to see the next season and the “dance” around Paige’s possible recruitment.
Sensational. A brilliant finale, and so satisfying to have the season’s plots wrapped up and the next season’s tension set in motion. I knew something had to happen with Paige, and it will be fascinating to watch it play out. Good thing the actress playing her is infinitely more realistic and relatable than the daughter on Homeland!
Absolutely fantastic finale.
This could be my brain wandering into unrealistic territory, but there is a road that I can see Phillip and Elizabeth going down because of their disagreement about Paige.
That road could be similar to one that we saw in Breaking Bad between Walter White and his wife Skylar, which is where they become enemies, for lack of a better description.
It may not happen next season, but Phillip and Elizabeth clearly have their differences, and now with a kid stuck in the middle of them, there is potential here for a family to be divided. And due to their secret professions, just like Walter White’s in BB, it could get dark. Could we see a Phillip versus Elizabeth storyline, where they get separated and try to take the other one out, down the road? It could certainly be the shot in the arm that the series may – or may not – need in future seasons.
I’m curious about what happened to Philip when he was a young boy. Maybe he was spotted stabbing his bullies by some KGB talent scouts? I have a feeling they’ll return to that story to illuminate the Turning The Paige storyline.
Love the show. Loved the season finale. Alan, you joked about Arkady’s potential value as an advisor to the lovelorn, but I wonder if that little piece of advice he offered Stan wasn’t more important than we think. Stan has told Nina he loves her a lot. Could Arkady’s line have told Stan, without meaning to, that Nina might not respect him? Could Stan have started thinking that Nina might be playing him? I dunno, I think he was motivated more by patriotic reasons — seeing Gaad post that Reagan photograph, for example — but it adds another layer. In any event, I doubt the Ruskies are through with him. He did give them what they want one time, and they can use that against him.
I think Arkady’s comment tells Stan that he (Arkady) was either listening in on Stan & Nina’s meetings or Nina reported to Arkady about them. Either way, Stan knows for sure now that Nina was playing him. Possibly under duress, but still.
Let’s project a bit. Why motive would Arkady have in planting doubts in Stan’s mind about Nina? Seems to me he’d be more valuable to the Russians if he were still with her, but I could be talked out of that.
I don’t think Arkady was intentionally planting doubts. He expected Stan to give him the information and that Nina and Stan would run away togehter. If they were to have a successful relationship, they needed increased cross-cultural understanding. Hence, the advice regarding Russian culture.
@CHE: Good point. I think it tells Stan that Arkady has been listening, but that’s all it really tells him, it maybe sows some doubts in regards to Nina, but he can’t be sure.
One more comment: Having seen plenty of shows in which Christians and Christianity are mocked, I really admire how the writers/producers treat Paige’s faith seriously.
Theory: The leader of the church is actually KGB trying to slowly recruit Paige
Guess I should have read other comments first!
The showrunners on another site said that the Church and the pastor are legitimate and not secretly evil or KGB.
I don’t want to hear anything about Game of Thrones being the best show on TV.. not while this is on the air.
The floppy disks — only three copies in the world— rubbish. Who wrote the code? Did the govt execute them and destroy all their backups and notes? How would they or anyone fix bugs or continue development of the program? There must be a team of programmers, and mathematicians, aerodynamicists etc, etc, all involved in the creation of the code and several of them must have the entire code.
Not ot mention the peoepl who actually use the code to deevlop new aircraft designs. They went to this Pentagon office and got the floppy out of the safe and ran it?
Their designs would be at least as secret as this code,
Instead, “Echo” is treated like a Harry Potter Horcrux. Created by magic and then hidden away to keep it safe (and unusable).
You raise some good points, but you go to far on some others. The government does actually have programs like this and they have means to minimize the risk. Any programmers or mathematicians working on the code would do so in a secure facility. Their notes (if any) would stay in the building and backups would not be their concern. Nobody would have the entire code. (Even if they were allowed to have the code, what would they do with it? Port it to an 80s PC that would be woefully underpowered to run it?)
It is likely that the program would reside on a mainframe and not be kept on a floppy disk to be loaded and unloaded. If they had passed off the facility Stan was at as a backup site and not the main site it would have made more sense.
What I find unrealistic as well is that anybody would name a computer program “echo”. There already is a computer program named “echo” and it is ubiquitous. If you don’t know what I mean, open a prompt on the nearest computer and type “echo hello”.
Having started programming (in FORTRAN, no less) on punch cards in 1980, the silliest thing about that see was that an intricate, sophisticated program like Echo was supposed to be could fit onto a single 5-1/4″ floppy. Those disks simply could not hold that much data!
Yeah, when I saw him pull out that floppy and say that was the program, I just started laughing.
Had Stan betrayed the USA, I would have discontinued watching the show next season. I was so relieved!
because the loyalty of a murderer is so important?
Enjoyed the episode, but for a series that mostly tries to nail it’s 80s-ness, the two flyover shots of Northern Virginia/DC landmarks were a poor decision. The first one of the Pentagon wasn’t too bad, as not many would recognize the post 9/11 configuration of the road that runs past the Pentagon (110), but the shot of the new spans of the Wilson Bridge (which were not completed till the mid 2000s) were funny.
I didn’t think any of Larrick’s surveillance skills to be so superhuman. After all, we saw Henry, an untrained adolescent, case and infiltrate his neighbor’s home, and play their video games without their knowledge- til he dozed off.
The second generation plan is feasible considering how easily Stan could find the dead people that Jared’s parents used as cover. He was suspicious that they had no history. Paige and Henry now have legitimate birth certs (they could run for POTUS!), school records, SSN’s etc. They are not zombie Americans like Phillip & Elizabeth.
This series needs MORE nudity from Elizabeth and less from Phillip.
Jared’s confession was probably the longest speech ever given by a character with a severed carotid artery.
I am convinced that the Martha thing is going to explode next season. I think Martha will become pregnant, and that will be a shock to Philip, aka Clark. Her demands are getting more frequent and less timid, and she has been coming closer to announcing to the world that she is married. (She considers her coworkers to be good people.) This possibility will be dangerous for Philip, and he will have to find a way to kill her without causing suspicion that she has a “husband.” Martha isn’t stupid, and she may have outlived her usefulness. What’s more, I think Philip really hates her and considers her crude. On one hand, she is a r94945246635eal person to him, so he will have some reluctance to kill her, but he will do it anyway. Likely the Ladysmith will play a role.
This series has generated a real paradox. I am obviously rooting for the Feds, but I also find myself rooting for the Russian spies. (Huh?) I was sure Stan wouldn’t become a traitor, but I didn’t want to see anything bad happen to Nina, either. I wanted Martha to get caught and to stop (unwittingly) supporting her spy “husband,” but I didn’t want to see Philip caught or killed in the process. This series really challenges your loyalties! I’ve never seen that done to this degree before. I think that is what makes it a truly unique and remarkable series.
Kind of like Breaking Bad.
Quite superior to the rather anticlimactic first seasons finale, even if the resolution of the “Who killed Emmet and Leanne?” mystery strained my suspension of disbelief just a little bit. At the same time, the lesser mystery “Why does the Centre care so much about Jared?” is solved. We saw in Season One that the Centre has no qualms about cleaning up loose ends by simply killing the family members of deceased operatives; Jared was presumably only spared the same treatment because they had already begun the process of turning him into an agent himself.
I have to admit I am starting to lose sympathy for Elizabeth. Her horror at the idea of Paige being “indoctrinated” by the church has always been deliberately and ironically juxtaposed with how much of a “true believer” Elizabeth herself is (far more than Phillip) in the rightness of the Soviet cause. But the fact that Elizabeth is willing to even consider inducting her daughter into the world of fear, deception, and death which she lives in – after hearing young Jared spew the tired rhetoric about the glorious cause with his dying breaths, covered in his own literal blood and with the blood of his parents and little sister figuratively on his hands as well – is frankly shocking to me.
The crutch Phillip and Elizabeth lean on to convince themselves that they’re not such bad people has always been protecting their children – not allowing Paige and Henry to suffer collateral damage from their parents’ work. Is the idea of Paige finding religion so appalling to Elizabeth that she is willing to cross her own personal “moral event horizon” – protecting her kids from the ugliness and moral degradation of her work – if it means giving Paige something else to believe in?
It’s interesting to note that while the show’s writers did an excellent job this season of depicting Larrick as a ruthless sociopath and making him a fearful presence as the season’s main antagonist… the bad things we actually SEE him do don’t even begin to compare with what Phillip and Elizabeth get up to on a regular basis. They murder innocent people who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time almost routinely, but the only people we ever see Larrick kill are enemy agents. We hear he is responsible for atrocities in Nicaragua, but we only have Lucia’s word about it. Obviously, Larrick is guilty of betraying his country, but in the end, before he dies, he even seems willing to face the consequences of that. I’m not saying that Larrick is a good guy or a heroic figure by any means, I just think it’s worth pausing to reflect on how much we’re willing to forgive in Phillip and Elizabeth because we care about them as protagonists, even as we demonize a character presented as an antagonist who is shown doing much less.
Also interesting to consider what Phil and Liz would have decided to do if Fred hadn’t conveniently died of his wounds, but had instead been taken into custody. They would probably have had to kill him themselves before he could be interrogated, right?
Two points:
1. I find it humorous that so many posters find it implausible to think the KGB would go after, or be successful with, the second generation of spies. But we don’t seem to find it implausible at all to buy into the notion that they took young people, gave them new identities, taught them English and then sent them to America with strangers to raise families. The first generation of spies is every bit as far-fetched, and yet it happened.
2. I have great faith in the writers and producers, but I think Nina is going to be a real test for them. The fact is, the most realistic fate for her would require the character to be tried and executed. But it’s pretty clear that everyone loves the actress so much (and I do, too!) that we’re going to see her much more in Season 3, and probably not in a gulag.
I doubt that being executed is the most realistic fate for a triple agent who has proven her skill and done valuable work. You probably think they are sending her to Mordor.
1. What you don’t seem to realize is the real first gen agents where barely used (ie yearly) as to not jeopardize their cover. Most defected once they moved to the US. So the show was already on shaky ground reality-wise but understandably could not make an interesting show and still be totally realistic. Second gen? show has jumped the shark from using artistic license to a fantasy drama with 80’s cold war backdrop.
2. Since the show is not in the least bit grounded in reality and she is a popular character, agreed.
When I also heard the Echo program was being kept on floppies, I screamed “No, you stupid Americans!”
Is it possible for just about everyone to be right? While I agree with Alan that the episode, and season were generally well done…there were some pretty big faults.
I love that this show makes me feel dumb at times. Very little spoon feeding…good reasons to rewatch past episodes for clues and foreshadowing. Loved Stan’s dream about Martha, and the resolution of Fred’s role. Can even put up with Paige’s role, as the writers walk the line between Homeland’s irrelevant Dana and Jack Bauer’s daughter joining CTU. The show has jumped into my current top 6, for which I’m grateful (GoT, Mad Men, Fargo, True Detective, Boardwalk Empire).
But there were definitely flaws tonight. As others have mentioned, the Jared reveal was deserved some foreshadowing. It felt like an episode of The Killing. I wanted to be able to go back and find clues that Jared should have been a suspect, but I’m afraid there won’t be any. Also, Larrick turned into the Terminator, somehow. He’s able to track anyone and sneak up on everyone (wouldn’t someone have heard his car in the woods?). Finally, as mentioned above, some Paige relevance is great, but it doesn’t appear to be well-executed. That type of recruitment needs to be a long con with a teenager, otherwise they will turn out crazy like Jarid. Similarly, I needed to see hints that the Center was already thinking about recruiting her before now.
Won’t talk about the show’s artistic merits, they are commendable and I love watching it. Will talk about another Russian miscue, which are popping up everywhere and are surprising in a show this smart and meticulous. They really, REALLY need to hire some folks more familiar with Russia and the Soviet Union.
From silly uniforms to badly translated dialogues (the subtitles make sense, the actors usually don’t have an accent, but their actual words are sometimes hilariously mismatched) to Oleg’s inexplicable lack of knowledge or experience of the Young Pioneers, Russian errata is plentiful and a little sad.
This week’s entry is the pictures on the walls of the Rezidentura, in Nina’s final scene. OK, so the Americans crew knows how to put in “Soviet agitprop” into the Google Image search engine, but do they really have to go nuts on it? What, not a single birch-grove painting, no “Bears frolicking in the woods”, an almost mandatory part of any Soviet wall? Not even a picture of Brezhnev anywhere? It’s all Lenin, all of the time. Now, there is nothing wrong with a bit of Lenin here and there, I am as big a fan of the guy as any of you, but so much of him makes it a bit comical, to say the least.
It’s like imagining that an American office building would be festooned with nothing but copies of the Declaration of Independence and George Washington portraits.
And, more importantly, once you get your Lenin on, at least make sure that the quotations you put on the pictures aren’t randomly chosen from the internet and ran through the English-to-Russian Bing Translation, kay?
See you next season. And, pretty please, hire some knowledgeable folks.
A great season and a even greater set-up for the next season. And worth almost all the praise you gave it.
But the Jared and Larrick plot line was rushed and sloppily combined.
In what felt like 5 minutes Larrick and Jared basically kill each other and get some sort of redemption while expositioning their plotline mechanics/motivations.
(Having Jared kill his little sister as collateral damage is bit of sleazy trick to deflect any suspicions of him)
And does Claudia not contradict herself by first saying she knew nothing about and would have fought the whole Jared recruitment but than wants them to recruit Paige?
Never the less , involving the kids this way ups the ante big time and that final scene was perfect. And setting up what is the motor of the series. If you have to what do you choose : Family or Country/Cause. And they are still barely touching the series first major plotline: FBI and KGB being friendly neighbours.
Great show!
I think when Claudia says “I would have fought it” she’s specifically referring to the idea of recruiting Jared against his parents’ wishes, behind their back. But in essence yes, she contradicts herself, or at the very least her moral outrage at the Centre’s “unforgivable” actions is meaningless. Talk is cheap. How much would her “fighting it” have been worth even if she’d had the opportunity? Ultimately she takes her orders from the top and expects Phillip and Elizabeth to do the same because they all “belong to the world.”
Do you think it’s possible that Sandra’s lover was a plant by the KGB to mess up Stan’s life making him more vulnerable?
Also, something I just thought of… compare some of Phillip and Elizabeth’s conversation about their kids last season and this one (I am paraphrasing the dialogue from memory but this is the gist of it)…
In Season One, during a conversation about the fate of the kids if anything happened to Phillip and Elizabeth…
E (about Henry): “He’d be OK. He’s like you.”
P: “And Paige?”
E: “She’s fragile somehow.”
…with the unspoken inference that while Henry is like his dad in being adaptable, the “fragile” Paige is like her mom.
Just a week or two ago, on basically the same topic…
E: “They’d be dead in an alley in a week.”
But by the end of this week’s episode we have come around to…
P: “It would destroy her.”
E: “To be like us?”
Elizabeth has always basically had a low opinion of the stuff her kids’ are made of. On some level she’s conscious of the fact that Paige and Henry have basically grown up to be Americans and she thinks it’s made them soft. They’ve never had to endure the hardship Elizabeth herself had to as a child; thus her putting Paige through the Cinderella routine earlier in the season. But now, as Andy Greenwald notes in his recap on Grantland.com, Elizabeth’s begun to flatter herself by seeing Paige’s passion and willingness to sacrifice for what she believes in as qualities that came from her. And that allows her to flirt with the idea that the “fragile” Paige actually has in her the makings of a ruthless killer who will do anything for the cause…Mommy’s little girl!
I may have missed something, but didn’t Fred say he could just say he was lost and wandered into the wrong area if he were caught? Instead he pushes a guard, runs, and gets mortally wounded? Was he just making light of the danger in front of Phillip and Elizabeth? What did I miss here? Also, Phil and Liz sure didn’t give Fred much more than five seconds of silence. Poor Fred.
The finale was okay for me. I like that, at least, some loose ends were wrapped up, even if not in the way some anticipated. I do thing the storyline could go off the rails with this “younger generation” recruits, and is Paige the only teenager of a Russian spy couple left in the entire country?
Something that bugged me, and I have to say it to see if anyone else noticed was Stan’s pursed mouth expressions. He did not deviate from the one expression during his conversation with Arkaday (and also to a lesser degree later in the episode) even talking through the closed-mouth expression. I can’t describe it but it bugged me enough to notice, lol.
Poor Nina. She is so beautiful, and the actress who played her did a fine job of portraying Nina.
Finally, I thought maybe Alan would start out his review by referencing Clark’s sister’s call to Martha’s house where Uncle (can’t remember his name) wandered off and Clark had to go help find him. I thought it was funny that Clark would just run out the door, no suitcase or little bag of hygiene items or anything. Doesn’t Martha wonder what’s up about that? Martha is still clueless. Poor Martha.
I was happy to see Claudia back, if even for just a few minutes to deliver the stunning news to the Americans.
For me, a very enjoyable season overall!
Yeah, he did say that, but it seems like that was probably bravado and naiveté on Fred’s part. I myself yelled “How did you manage to get yourself shot walking across a factory floor?!” at my TV screen. But Fred was not a trained spy, he was basically a paper-pusher. His job gave him the “in” for this operation but he didn’t have the skills to pull it off, at least cleanly. He was out of his depth. It’s easy to say “I’ll just pretend I got lost” but when the moment came he obviously panicked.