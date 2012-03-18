Season finale review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Beside the Dying Fire’

A review of “The Walking Dead” season finale coming up just as soon as I make a bad joke about Asian drivers…
There’s a moment midway through “Beside the Dying Fire” where we’re no longer watching any of our regular characters. Herschel’s farm has been overrun, everyone we care about has run off, two people we don’t care about are dead, and now we’re just sitting there watching the barn burn while the zombies shuffle amok. (They’re too slow to run amok.)
And given how long we linger on the burning barn, I imagine we’re supposed to take this sequence as tragic: here was a place where everyone could feel safe from the apocalypse for a while, and in the end even it proved to be only slightly more secure than the quarry, or any other place our heroes might try to find sanctuary.
And yet watching it burn, all I really felt was relief. The farm – or, at least, the TV show’s execution of the farm arc – had sucked the life out of so much of this season, and if nothing else, it meant that when the show returned next year, we wouldn’t be rehashing the same old arguments over, and over, and over again.
There were good things in this season. There were a number of good things in this episode, in fact, as the show continues to carry itself very well whenever it’s time for some action(*). Mainly, though, this year feels like it was a big learning experience for the people who make the show. This was their first time dealing with a full 13-episode season, their first time devoting a whole season to adapting (with a number of deviations) a story arc from the comic. And in the middle of that, Frank Darabont quit or was fired or whatever happened, and everyone else had to move up in rank.
(*) Though the number of clean head shots being made by a bunch of characters with a variety of skill, weapons and position (including a long stretch where people were trying to shoot at zombies from out of the windows of moving cars) was a bit much. Yes, we were told Shane was an excellent firearms instructor, but to see these people shoot, you’d think his services would have been far more in demand than to work as a deputy in a small rural department.
And I’d like to think that, based on things Glen Mazzara has said in various interviews, on Twitter, etc., that everyone is very much aware of the pacing problems this season had, and that they’ll go into season 3 much wiser about how much mileage any one story idea has in it. The characterization of virtually everyone but Rick is just as big a problem, and one that’s not as easily solved, but maybe with a full hiatus, more stability at the top, etc., season 3 will be stronger, tighter, and deeper than the season we just finished.
I’m sure fans of the comics were excited to see Andrea rescued by that creepy hooded figure, and/or to see that glimpse of the prison off in the distance of the final shot, as both of those are from a very popular period in the books. At the same time, I’ll remind you of the spoiler rules I’m running (see below), and that our focus here is on this as a TV show, and that we’re not going to give things away for people who haven’t read the comic yet. AMC has announced who will be cast as the hooded figure, and HitFix should have a separate story about that up later this evening. I’ll link to it when it’s up and you can discuss this development to your heart’s content there. And comic knowledge or not, Andrea’s rescue was one of the cooler moments in the finale.
But despite various good action beats, and a palpable sense of desperation throughout, I worry that my enduring thoughts of this episode are going to be of my irritation throughout with Lori Grimes. Once again, she doesn’t notice that her son has gone missing until it’s far too late, when after what happened with Sophia you would expect her to manacle the kid to her right leg. And then when Rick tells her that he killed Shane, and how and why, she recoils from him like he’s a monster… when she was the one trying to Lady Macbeth him into the idea of killing Shane only a few episodes before. With Shane dead, at least I no longer have to wonder why two men are fighting so obsessively over this maddening, often incredibly stupid woman, but she’s still a major part of the show, and very little of what she does makes any sense to me.
At least Rick’s meltdown in front of the group was something the show had built to. Shane pushed Rick very far and very hard, and to have to flee the relative paradise of the farm immediately on the heels of killing his best friend – and having Jenner’s secret confirmed by Shane’s immediate resurrection – had to put him at a breaking point. Not that he’s wanted this authority – or, frankly, been very good with how he’s used it – but he spent most of this season having it questioned by Shane, by Herschel and Dale and Andrea and everyone else, and things are more of a mess than ever. And I can see Rick losing it and declaring the end of their democratic experiment.
And it helps that the one declaring this new dictatorship is the central character, and one of the few people the show has both consistently focused on and kept consistent in its writing. If it were Andrea or T-Dog or Lori trying to appoint themselves emperor, the moment doesn’t play, but this is the one guy we know, understand and mostly still like.
What his new attitude – and the rest of the group’s distrust of him – means is something we’ll have to wait until the fall to find out. Right now, I’m just glad this part of the story is over. “The Walking Dead” continues to do just enough right for me to stick with it, and just enough wrong to irritate me several times a week.
Some other thoughts:
* Rest in peace, whatsisname and Mrs. Otis. (And, yes, I did figure out here that he was Jimmy and she was Patricia.) Mazzara groused on Twitter a few weeks ago that people should be glad they didn’t give Jimmy any real screentime, considering how much people complained about the Beth suicide subplot. The problem with the Beth story wasn’t that she got screentime, but that the show waited so damn long to give her anything meaningful to do that it felt silly. I worry that we’re at that point with T-Dog and Carol and some of the other survivors, where they’ve been around long enough that we’re expected to care about them purely by longevity, but where they’re paper-thin compared to the likes of Rick or Daryl. (See also the attempt to make us upset that non-entity Sophia had been killed.) Hopefully, whatever new characters turn up in season 3 will be used more prominently in much shorter order.
* In addition to the crack marksmanship, those people were carrying guns that apparently held a lot of rounds. I was glad at least to see that Rick was using Carl/Daryl’s semi-automatic pistol while escaping the barn, as his revolver would be out after only six zombies went down.
* Glen makes a comment about how the zombies seemed to be migrating. In the teaser, we see a group in Atlanta start moving, apparently inspired by the helicopter, but would that really be enough to keep them going and going (and picking up more and more stragglers) on their way to Herschel’s farm? Or is there something else going on with their behavior that’ll wind up being just as important as the news that everyone is infected?
* Not sure if Herschel’s line about Christ’s promise of a Resurrection – “I just thought he had a little something different in mind” – was intended as a laugh line, but I chuckled.
Finally, let me remind you again of this blog's No Spoiler rule and how it applies to this show
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources
3. No talking about anything that's happened in the comic that hasn't happened in the TV show yet.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
I really don’t get Lori. I agree with you on this Alan. In the episode before “18 Miles Out” she was essentially telling Rick to go kill Shane. Now she’s repulsed by it? Huh??? I don’t get it.
That being said I am really looking forward to season 3. I think the second half of season 2 was a great improvement over the first half. If they keep it up I think season 3 should be pretty excellent. With the cast thinned out a little maybe we can get more screen time for T-Dog.
I really think the first half of the season would have benefited from being condensed just a bit. Like…2 or 3 fewer episodes. I think it would have been fine. The other thing is I don’t think they have made it clear to us viewers why exactly people thought the farm was safe. That was the big problem for me. Not that they were there, but WHY were they there? Why did they think being out in the open was so safe?
Agree on condensing the first part of the season. On why they thought the farm was safe: I don’t think anyone anticipated a herd of that size. (Maybe they should have.) As we saw, fences kept out individual walkers, and with so much open space around the farmhouse, there’s plenty of time to see a walker coming and kill it. (Or wrangle it into the barn, as they were at first.) But you could argue that it was a mistake to think anyplace is safe.
Lori is just incredibly, ridiculously annoying.
I know Alan hasn’t watched “The Talking Dead,” but they actually read a question from the audience aimed at Kirkman and Mazzara asking, basically…
“What’s up with Lori?”
The two of them were clearly either not ready for it, or (more probably), self-conscious about it. They quietly passed it back and forth between them like the Adam West Batman trying desperately to get rid of a bomb, before giving some half-hearted answer about her “being mad at herself” or somesuch.
Look, this is basically a zombie series (especially the comic book source material), so I give them leeway with characters. But I’m hoping that Kirkman can get with the program and understand that what might work for a comic book audience doesn’t necessarily translate well to television. Especially to the network of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” To put it plainly, I just don’t think these two “get it.’
Yes, a good percentage of the audience will watch because it’s zombies. But at least try to give the rest of us a reason not to actively PULL for them to eat the living.
RWG (right now, I doubt I’m alone in hoping Lori gets bit early – and often – next season)
“I don’t think they have made it clear to us viewers why exactly people thought the farm was safe.”
Um, did you not see the old, rotting, dilapidated wooden fence around the farm?
Also, they were careful to NEVER fire guns, yell at each other or make any noise that might attract walkers.
To address the Lori issue, I’m not saying all of her actions make sense (because they definitely don’t) or that she’s a well-defined character (she’s not), but I’m giving the writers a bit of leeway on her reaction to Rick telling her that he killed Shane. Reasons for this: (a) Rick presented it really strangely. He said something to the effect that he KNEW Shane was leading Rick somewhere to kill Rick, but Rick let him do it and then Rick just killed him, but Rick was vague about it. Honestly, for maximum effect, Rick probably should have said something like “Yeah, so Shane pulled a gun on me, so I stabbed him in self defense so he wouldn’t shoot me.” Hey, it’s the truth. (b) I think her reaction is more complex than “RICK KILLED SHANE SO ME NO LIKE RICK ANYMORE.” Obviously her character was pretty f*cked up still from the whole “I started banging my husband’s best friend because I thought he was dead and now he’s back from the dead and I have a child from 1 of them and the best friend is a psychopath.” It follows that she’d have a pretty mixed reaction to 1/3rd of her love triangle killing the other 1/3rd. (c) I think her reaction might have been partially because Carl was the one who killed zombie Shane. Not only does this mean Carl is not really her little boy anymore (and he’s only like 10 or 11!), it’s pretty messed up that Carl essentially killed 1 of his own father figures. You have to think that that might have screwed up Carl just a bit more. Also it’s interesting that Carl started crying when Rick brought up to everyone that he killed Shane… when Carl was the one who killed Shane the 2nd time. It’ll be interesting to see if Carl’s nonchalance for killing zombies comes up in a bad way in the future.
I always thought the farm was safe because the barn full of zombies threw the other zombies off of the scent (unbeknownst to anyone.)
CK-there is no leeway for these writers when it comes to Lori, period. The character is awful.
I think Lori is the least likable character on TV. It feels like she would fit in better as a supervillian on a trashy soap.
On the other hand, the character is well defined. She is:
1) wildly inconsistant
2) A terrible mother who pays no attention to her son
3) Completely disconnected from reality
4) A mean girl who gets off on Authority.
5) likes to attach herself to the most powerful man around.
6) Excited by conflict, and loves making people around her fight.
7) A compulsive liar.
Perhaps you could make the case that this isn’t a well defined character, because no human being would ever embody so many negative characteristics without something positive to offset them, but I think the heightened reality of a show like this lends itself to unrealistic characters.
I really enjoyed the show. I was shocked that they didn’t go back for Andrea, but finally they used some common sense. Too bad she is actually alive.
Lori, Lori, Lori! I can’t belive once again she asked someone to go into danger to save someone she cares about. Are you kidding me? Doesn’t she even for one second think that the person she is asking might want to live too? Doesn’t she think they value their own life? OMG! A
And when she doubled over after hearing about Shane, part of me thought she was disgusted that Carl had to shot someone. But as she doubled over and made those grunting sounds, I hoped that she was turning into a walker and Rick was going to have to put her down.
What do you have against Andrea? She’s easily one of the most badass characters on the show besides Rick himself and Daryl.
I don’t have anything against her. I was shocked to see the group didn’t go back for her. As they spent the first half looking for Sophia one would assume they would go back for her. When I said too bad she is alive I was pointing out the irony of her being alive and them not going back for her.
Well Carol and Lori did say that Andrea was surrounded by walkers. So it’s fair to assume that she’d have gone down by then, since it was morning when they got to the highway?
Andrea killed a walker and it fell on her, T-Dog said “we saw her go down”. I think they thought she was dead.
I think the character is great, I just cannot stand the actress portraying her. Her duck lips and one expression render her so unluikable and incapable of expressing emotion. Imagine how great she could be in the hands of a capable actor!
The showrunners’ characterization of Andrea has been pretty subpar compared to the comic — she’s one of my favourite characters in that but really naggy and annoying here.
But Jeneva Jerron — I think that was an intentional thematic point the writers were making, emphasized by the close-up on the message for Sophia on the car just after they decide not to go back and look for Andrea. While they spent episodes and episodes looking for Sophia, the experiences they’ve undergone since then have changed the way they feel about decisions like splitting up to look for someone when you have no idea where they are. They were trying to make the point that the group as a whole has lost even more of its innocence.
As Mike D said, they had good reason to believe she was dead. The only reason she was stranded was because T-Dog and friends saw her go down and left.
Also, there’s a difference between going after a helpless child and an adult who at least has a fighting chance. Besides, the only way Andrea could have survived would be to have left the farm, in which case they would have no idea where to look.
….big difference between going after a helpless child AFTER a herd has passed AND a grown kickass woman who has seemingly gone down in a herd…
But the close-up on the message to Sophia was meaningful as has been said.
@Kalin, that’s a very good point.
I didn’t think about it as showing growth. It was really a joke that didn’t come out as funny on screen as it did in my head. My main point was somebody please kill Lori.
There can be one of two assumptions with Andrea…
She either was killed, or…
She’s smart enough to get the hell out of there!
There’s no way the group could have found her. Even Daryl can’t distinguish between Andrea’s tracks and the tracks of a thousand walkers
Maybe I read the scene wrong, but I didn’t see Lori’s anger boil to the surface until Rick told her that Carl put down Zombie Shane. I’d like to think that, whatever pieces she was moving w/ Rick and Shane, she didn’t want her son to actually see the messy aftermath, which is exactly what happened.
I think that might be it too, but she’s the one who let Carl wander off into the dark in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.
And that’s where things become more problematic. I have to concede the point that she should probably be proactively helicoptering rather than panicking after the fact. But I have a feeling the former is harder to write properly for, w/out making her seem annoying. (presently, I don’t find her to be as such, although I am aware of the sentiment in the opposite direction)
Of course, given that Rick had a couple of good chances to kill Shane and pass it off on the walkers (which might’ve opened up some interesting character pathways of its own), I still find it reasonable for her to be angry in that particular scene.
If it was over Carl, then she should be mad at herself. She was in the house with ONE responsibility — watch the damn kid — and she couldn’t even do that.
Personally, I think it was more over Shane and her feelings for him. I can’t tell how much of Lori’s actions towards Rick are out of genuine love and how much are out of her acting the part of a “good” wife, but the show alluded to an affair or some type of marital difficulty before the apocalypse. I’m sure Lori at the very least liked the attention of the two men, and she would continually manipulate them to get what she wanted. I don’t think, despite her saying so otherwise, that she really wanted Rick to kill Shane. I just think Shane put her in a bad situation (called her out on enjoying the affair) and this was her reaction to it in that episode. She would routinely change her feelings towards both of them.
Regardless of the reason, everything that happened in this episode was essentially her fault. If she doesn’t rile up Shane, he doesn’t plot to kill Rick, Carl doesn’t become a killer, and the walkers are not alerted to their location (at least for a while longer). What a horrible character.
Maybe she saw it in the context of Rick wimping out on killing Dale. Given what he’d just told her, Rick should have known that Shane would come back as a walker, so she may think he once again wimped out and Carl ended up having to do it.
I actually agree with you War Chief, because Ialso felt that she reacted more alert at the point when Rick tells her that Carl shot zombie Shane. But again, why making the faces and making us all (or at at least me) feel bad for Rick for letting himself get all maipulated by her with the Shane situation. I don’t know if Rick would’ve handled things differently if he didn’t have Lori whispering to his ear 24-7 how Shane was dangerous and wanted her for himself ….
Can’t wait for season 3….
Good finale….cant wait until new eps but cant stand Lori and Carl….how do they fix that?
Carl will develop, Lori will garner pregnancy sympathy, just a guess
At this point I’m not sure if we’re supposed to like Carl and Lori to be honest. If we are supposed to like these characters the show has failed miserably in that regard.
Lori’s character is legitimately written poorly. She’s very inconsistent. That’s a flaw.
Carl though, is a kid. He’s acting like a kid would act under such a scenario. I don’t think there’s a problem with him or his characterization.
I think Lori’s inconsistency is deliberate. She is an incredibly selfish person, and it’s no uncommon to see people like this routinely change their feelings and actions to get what they want. I personally buy her hot/cold actions towards Rick and Shane, and it just happened to suit whichever one she wanted attention from at that moment.
@ Flarmigon: I completely disagree with you about Carl behaving as a child would in such a scenario. From the things that come out of his mouth, to the way they come out, to the complete lack of emotion on his face. Now I will say that some of it, perhaps the bulk of it, is due to the actor portraying him having poor chops, but at any rate….kids friggin annoying.
I haven’t read the comics so Idk if what I’m going to say makes sense or not…
BUt knowing Lori as we have up to this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if now we see her making attempts to abort the baby since they are ALL infected as Rick said… Another drama for her to bring to the plate since they don’t have any really important things to worry about other than her self being and just that… lol
If it’s absolutely necessary for Carl to “act like a kid,” I feel like they could use him to show loss of innocence, rather than “agent of plot advancement.”
I agree that Carl is not acting like a kid would. After what just happened, a kid is going to be scared crapless and would certainly not be standing up to his father as he did on the highway. That being said, I couldn’t help but notice Rick letting him walk away when the three were alone on that highway, the very place Sophia got lost, also again, they left Carl to the devices of the group when Rick and Lori stepped away to chat about Shane. I don’t suppose they were far, but you’d think, again, after what just happened, Carl would almost literally be in Lori’s pocket.
At this point, the two of them are just so annoying that I shouldn’t be, but I can’t help but hope they get written out of the show.
I agree with Carl’s character not being likeable at all. He is always places himself in the wrong place and at the wrong time. Not to mention that he is who eventuall got Dale killed.
I think they lingered on the shot of the burning barn to justify the money the spent creating the shot, but also as a reference to the burning building scene in “Gone with the Wind.” Another fall of Atlanta, with fewer zombies.
I think you’re right about Gone With the Wind
Right mood, wrong reference: it was an ode to Sherman’s March to the Sea, where he had his troops burn Atlanta to the ground.
That scene in “Gone With the Wind” was Sherman’s march to the sea.
The burning in Gone With the Wind was portraying Sherman’s March.
Thanks for pointing that out — the Gone with the Wind reference didn’t occur to me. Although personally, I think they lingered on the burning barn simply because they got such a gorgeous shot. But I like the connection with another fall of Atlanta.
Kirkman and Mazarra said they were lucky to get the shot. One of the staff noticed one of the main beams falling so they quickly re-did the shot to show the walkers leaving the barn as it was falling.
Yes, I’m aware of the scene in “Gone With The Wind.” What I’m saying is that the image of the barn burning was an homage to the tragedy, not to the film.
I think the lingering shot in front of the burning barn was a reference to the burning building scene in “Gone with the Wind.” Another fall of Atlanta story, but with fewer zombies.
The zombies just started walking after the helicopter and then never stopped.
Did the helicopters “awaken” the zombies and sent them roaming? Seems like all the zombies were content to shuffle in their space?
With nothing else left to draw they’re attention that’s how herds form in outskirts. A single event starts em moving 1 way, and they simply just don’t find a reason to walk a different way until they hear the shot. None of them had dinner reservations anyplace else.
in an early , ‘talking dead’ on the topic of whether the walkers were migrating with a purpose, kirkman implied they were and that there was more to come on this. if the theory that the gov’t is responsible for the apocylypse is correct, its possible the helicopter was in some way luring the zombies to some unknown destination.
Sorry about the double post. Captcha giving me trouble.
While the show this season had some good moments, overall I still don’t really care much for many of the characters. I would have been perfectly happy if Carol died (she is so whiny!), and even Lori and T-Dog (who hasn’t been fleshed out at all in the script so he is clearly dispensable). Even Dale’s death didn’t phase me although clearly it was meant to pull heartstrings.
Just a quick question. How do we know that’s a prison in the distance? Do I have such a crappy TV that I couldn’t tell what it was? Saying it’s a prison is a bit of a spoiler.
I’m glad they kept Hershel alive!
Oh, I forgot to add that if they had killed off Carl, that wouldn’t have been much of a loss either.
More than that, though, it looked like a prison. An abandoned one, but a prison nonetheless. And while I do have a 42″ plasma screen, the DirecTV box hooked up to it only recieves the 4:3 480i feed (not that I’d get any better w/ DirecTV, since they don’t have AMC’s HD feed), so I don’t know what to say about your viewing experience
I have DirecTV too but not as large a screen–it wasn’t obvious to me but I suppose it makes sense that something that large is a prison. Then again, the zombie herd at the very end of the last episode wasn’t that clear on my TV either…,
What else would it have been? A K Mart?
Yeah looked like a prison to me, but I live around a lot of prisons in upstate NY so maybe I can tell what they look like better.
I didn’t get that it was a prison, but I was certainly thinking “Well, there’s your fortified hunker-down place, right there”.
DirecTV has had AMC HD for about a year here. Is service different in different parts of the country?
Maybe not. Maybe my information is just outdated. Either way, it’ll probably be irrelevant if I just switch to Verizon Fios like I’ve been thinking about.
I think it’s within the boundaries of the rules to say that since the comics have generally followed the major narrative arcs of the comics so far, a prison is a strong possibility. It looked like one to me.
Whoops, I meant the show (sorta) following the comic.
A prison IS a nice fortified hunker down kind of place (and probably with nice stockpiles of food and gas and such) ONCE you make sure none of its original residents aren’t there and in full walker glory!
My first guess when I saw the structure in the distance that it was an airfield. Secondly, a military base of some sort, and then finally maybe a prison, but I wasn’t certain. I’m not sure how fortified a prison with just a regular chain link fence is gonna be. Enough walkers pressing against it. One question about walkers though. Are they incapable of climbing? They can’t climb the fence and they couldn’t climb the ladder in the burn? Is this a new zombie rule?
I feel like in the context of TWD, we’ve never seen a walker climb anything. They seem too stupid. In fact when Rick and Carl were in the barn, I was rooting for them to climb the ladder because they would be safe up top.
Walkers climb stairs (i.e. the building with Merle), but a prison is VERY well fortified. Who cares about the fence when you have brick walls with bars on the windows or windows too small to climb through anyhow? Plus, there will be ammo there as well. Biggest problems will be getting into it and clearing it of any walkers in there. I think that will be very interesting.
Hilariously, when I saw it I thought, “Is that…a castle?!”. To be fair, I swear it looked like there was a moat :-)
Regarding walkers’ ability to climb, when Rick and Glenn were smeared with zombie guts and went to get the truck, they had to climb a fence to get to the truck. Didn’t one of the zombies start to climb the fence after them?
I couldn’t tell it was a prison. Some of the scenes are too damn dark, you can’t make out a thing.
Am i the only one who found it odd lori reacted hardest to learning carl killed sombie shane? is it possible her stuff with shane predates the apocalypse and shane was… carl’s father all along, too?
That’s what i thought after her bizarre reaction.
Her reaction was either poor direction or poor acting IMO. Unless we’re supposed to find her truly reprehensible. After all the problems she caused how does she not comfort her husband there?
But this, her reaction totally doesn’t jive with her telling Rick that he was dangerous. Which didn’t work when Lori told Shane he still had a chance and the baby might be his. Don’t get me wrong Shane was crazy as a loon, but Lori is reading as just as nutty.
“Don’t get me wrong Shane was crazy as a loon, but Lori is reading as just as nutty.”
No arguments here.
Upon looking at the WD credits for the series, a whole ONE woman is credited as part of the writing staff, and that was a partial credit on two episodes.
RWG (just sayin’ :-)
Interesting theory Bill. If Shane actually is Carl’s father, it would make it so much easier to hate Lori, which many of us already do.
Interesting thought Bill, but I don’t think Lori would have completely shut Shane out to that degree when she found out Rick was still alive if Shane was the father. Doesn’t jive.
I don’t think Shane and Lori did anything before the plague.
In “18 Miles Out” Rick confronts Shane on the way out of town and tells him he knows everything and figured it out instantly.
There was true honest regret on Shane’s face. He said he didn’t want it to happen and swore that (before all this) he NEVER looked at her like that.
The moment of clarity was so well executed that I believe it.
I also think that if Lori hadn’t thanked Shane and told him how much she owed her life to him and that she didn’t even know who’s baby it is, that Shane might have come around.
Based on the events of the end of the season, I am somewhat excited for next season. I do however feel that some of the events (Michonne and the Prison) basically open up the idea for essentially, a whole new show, which could be cool.
.I like the Ricktatorship. (credit Kirkman and Mazzara for that). Everyone shut up or leave. Please don’t try to make Carol into a dissenting figure. “How can we trust him?” keeping Jenner’s secret put no one in harm. Just not a big deal. Well, metaphysically sure, but not immediately.
Not a big deal? So if Beth kills herself and they don’t put a bullet in her head, then she kills someone, that’s no big deal?
I think what Fuzzy Dunlop is trying to say is that Rick keeping that information to himself isn’t as big of a deal as Carol made it out to be. Although Jenner was a scientist, he wasn’t exactly completely stable when the group met him, and Rick only saw the truth for himself when Shane reanimated in the last episode. Plus, it’s pretty depressing news to drop on everyone that there is virtually no hope for them due to them all being infected, and could drive anyone to suicide.
Not sure how it makes things any more hopeless. Do you care if you die of natural causes in your 80s and then come back as a zombie?
There wasn’t much of a need to share that info. On top of that, there was the Sophia story, Carl getting shot, Shane going crazy, finding a hostage and malicious group of survivors.
AND Kenneth WAS a little nuts…
*Jenner… Not Kenneth
@Shane Battier, it makes things more hopeless because it guarantees that they will never be rid of walkers. Even if the existing ones die out, there will be more whenever anyone dies. At least before there was the hope that they could outlast the walkers and rebuild, but the discovery that everyone is infected dashes that hope.
I can’t remember…did Jenner run blood tests on everyone, or was he just assuming the virus has taken over?
@crank he did blood tests on everyone when they arrived at the cdc, it was his condition for letting them in. and now we know why jenner wanted to blow himself up and not kill himself any other way. he wanted to make sure there was nothing left to turn into a zombie.
In some alternate universe of Walking Dead, Dale is really regretting having hid all their guns in the middle of a swamp.
Never mind that it was gunfire that attracted the herd in the first place?
they weren’t lost, shane brought them all back. andrea was carrying that bag at the end as she was running.
The first 3/4ths of the episode was exciting and a lot of fun to watch. Granted, I had to ignore the illogic of the giant herd of zombies that the show went to great lengths to “explain”. Nevertheless, once you buy into (or, at least try to ignore) the improbability of the giant herd, the first 3/4ths of the show was a great deal of fun. Awesome!
But, then, Lori had to speak and express an emotion. And while the actress who played her attempted some sort of acting, the entire show (perhaps, even, the entire series) ground to a screeching halt. I’ve seen a lot of really bad TV in my life, but the scene between Lori and Rick where Rick explains how Shane died, and the viewer has the misfortune of having to watch Lori’s reaction is one of the worst things that I have ever seen on television. Its badness made me angry. The writing, acting, and directing of that scene is inexplicable. Either the show’s runners and writers just don’t give a damn, or they are the most incompetent group of TV folk this side of “Whitney”.
Then, we have to watch Rick expose the “secret” that Jenner inexplicitly only whispered to Rick. Keeping the secret made no sense whatsoever. Nor is the secret all that big of a deal in the context of the apocalypse; nor did any of the other character’s reaction to hearing that secret make any sense. Aside from the huge letdown of being led along all season in anticipation of a meaningful reveal of the “secret”, we also have to witness the inhuman reaction of virtually every character on the show to hearing that secret. Come on!
You have to try really hard to produce 10 minutes of TV that are so bad that they almost erase the wonderfulness of the first 50 minutes or so. Congrats Kirkman and Glen M.!
Right on. A long string of nonsensical reactions to something so insignificant. I know Carol is just heartbroken that when she does from old age in forty years she’s going to “turn”. Who cares?
I don’t understand why they even tried to shoot their way out of the farm. Everyone get in a car and meet up at the 2nd location that you spoke about earlier. Why even tell us last episode that they parked their cars facing away from the farm?
Run fools, run. Have one car make a lot of noise to lead the herd in a direction.
I pretty much have to quit this show.
Everyone being infected is a pretty big deal because it means there’s no end to the nightmare. Before they could hope to find someplace safe, wait for the zombies to die off and someday reestablish society. However, that can’t happen if everyone turns upon dying. Sure, you could plan to shot anyone in the head after they die, but what just one person dying unexpectedly and the plague starts anew. The larger the population, the more chance of everything falling apart again.
Suppose you live in a house with others and someone dies unexpectedly? Imagine sleeping in bed with your wife and she dies in her sleep? After a certain age it would be suicidal to sleep in the same room with your spouse, and forget about the kids sleeping over at grandma’s.
It makes it a much bleaker world.
I agree that it makes things a bit more complicated, but it really doesn’t change all that much: it adds an extra step to the duties of first responders, medical personnel and morticians (make sure the brain of the corpse is destroyed – check; apocalypse averted). Look, corpses are deadly already: they carry diseases. So, over the course of millennia humans have evolved increasingly scientific ways of disposing of corpses. Now, with the zombie virus, we add another step to the process. It ain’t all that complicated. Some adjustments will need to be made (the intensive care units at hospitals are sure going to need to be more secure).
And, if it’s virus that’s causing the outbreak, there will be a cure. AND, there will be some people who are immune. No matter how deadly and widespread a virus or other disease is, there are always individuals who are immune. Life goes on, apocalypse or not.
The show did come to a screeching halt after they left the farm. As annoying as the Lori Rick conversation was, Carl whining “we have to go back, it’s MOOOMMM” really sucked the life out of the whole show.
I thought the zombie herd made sense. Something gets the attention of one or more zombies, they start moving toward it. Other zombies see a group moving, on some instinctive level presume it is for some reason (likely that the rest of the group is heading for food), or just because they are attracted to others moving and that is really all they need to be moved to action and keep recruiting more. I think it is a pretty easily explainable phenomenon so I did not have the problem you did with it. It is just that they are easily distracted by loud noises, possible sources of food, even other walkers going presumably toward something more interesting (presumably food).
Lori? I do not hate her like most here seem to. However, her reaction (and Carl’s for that matter, his expression was priceless) was just non-sensible. I suppose you could argue that she was emotionally torn between the man she thought she had come to peace with and who is likely the father of her unborn child that protected her and Carl, not to mention led the group to safety before Rick got there. Still, I am not buying it all things considered. I do not have quite the problem with it that you do, however it still drew me out of the show.
Jenner’s “secret.” I understand it would be upsetting knowing everybody who dies will turn into a zombie, and agree with Huell that it makes things bleaker. However, I do not get them getting mad at Rick for it. He did not know Jenner was right until Shane rose. Of course, it made no sense to me that Rick would keep that a secret. I think I understand the angle they were going for, however I do not think it is that big of a deal for the group at hand.
-Cheers
The characterizations are just so horrible. Why can’t Kirkman and Mazzara even try? Surely there are some really good, unemployed screenwriters out there who would be willing to work for pennies. Forget the comic as much as possible (keep the very broad outlines of the plot, if you must, so as not to completely piss off the comic fans), otherwise, completely reinvent all of the characters and make them believably human and entertaining. It can be done.
Besides Rick, and perhaps Daryl, none of the characters make any sense: their (meaning all of the other characters) actions and words are not consistent with human behavior and thought.
@PRINTIN’ MIKE I foud most if not all the computerization’s were handled better and more believably in the comic. And alot of the problem came from Shane and what crazy things he did and how it affected the group since Shane was killed by Carl while they were still in the quarry in the comics. Thus leading to all the badly done extended Love Triangle and leadership fight not in the comics. Also remember the CDC and Jenner was not from the comics so if you thought that secret was mishandled and their reactions to it do not blame staying faithful to the comics as the problem. I loved the comics and the characters in them, the reading the books has brought me to tears more than once, yet I actively dislike characters on the TV show and find most if not all of their changes to be for the worst so far. And things drag on and on in the TV show unlike the frantic pace the start of the comic had. There were done with the farm by like the 12th issue of the comic I believe or somewhere around there…
lol auto correct… *characterizations not computerization’s
I don’t blame the comic for the faults of the TV show – sorry if I gave that impression. I criticize the TV show for what the TV show has done. Granted, Kirkman is a part of the TV show, so has to take some of the blame, but that’s separate from the comic.
watching this episode, i couldnt help but think of the wire when snoop is taking the young kid to kill some corner boys. driving up, the young kid goes, “lets do it like they do on the west coast– drive by!”
so they do. and it fails horribly, they dont hit anyone they want. The driver of the car slams on the breaks and snoop utters one of the best sentences in the wonderful world of the wire. essentially (with edits), she says “In B-More we aim and hit a (dude), ya heard?”
it reminds me how difficult it is to hit a moving target with a pistol. it shows me how hard a successful drive by is. i enjoy some reality in my tv shows (i know, its a show about zombies, suspend belief). thats why the scenes on the farm was just so ridiculous.
heres the wire scene… [www.youtube.com]
@ Printin’ Mike
“You have to try really hard to produce 10 minutes of TV that are so bad that they almost erase the wonderfulness of the first 50 minutes or so.”
– What about the last 10 minutes ruining 100+ hours of one of the greatest video games ever made. Kirkman ain’t got shit on Casey Hudson!
What the flashback to Atlanta did for me is remind me the writers could have done anything with this show: Flashbacks, flashforwards. They could have gone back to the little zombie girl in the opening scene of the series (the writers never tied it into anything, did they?).
They could have done anything. And didn’t. It was the farm all season long. The burning of the barn was like being released from purgatory.
Hopefully being released from AMC’s penny-pinching, too.
Take care Jimmy we hardly knew ye… I knew that guy was completely screwed.
I thought killing the two people who were obviously walking already was a real cop out, but not unexpected. They could’ve killed off carol and t-dog easily and not missed a beat in the show.
As for Lori, I didn’t read the comics but are we supposed to despise her? SHE is the one sleeping with her husbands best friend and getting pregnant probably three weeks after her husband is dead, SHE is the one telling her husband to kill Shane three weeks ago. SHE is the one walking up to Shane getting him twisted telling him the kid is his. Yet she seems horrified because her husband did what was the only possible solution?
I did find the fact that every shot was a perfect headshot from moving vehicles ridiculous, even the best shots miss that shot probably 50% of the time. But I figured it’s TV, Hershel’s 12 gauge apparently holds 50 shells, funny mine holds five but whatever. Overall the episode answered a lot of the criticism from last week and I imagine season 3 will answer a lot of questions and criticism from tonight.
I was wondering if anyone would comment on Hershel’s infinite shotgun. The ridiculously accurate headshots from moving vehicles IN THE DARK was one thing, but Hershel capping zombies like Rambo was sorta ridiculous.
I am completely utterly amazed T-Dog survived. As for that other guy, lesson learned: close and lock the door to the RV before you drive it into a herd of zombies.
Bye bye, RV. You will be missed.
I would just like to mention that losing the RV was a real shame. That RV was one of the best actors on the series.
RE: Herschel’s shotgun, I told my wife he must’ve unlocked infinite ammo (there was a Resident Evil commercial during the episode after all).
“But I figured it’s TV, Hershel’s 12 gauge apparently holds 50 shells, funny mine holds five but whatever.”
Well played! I got a good chuckle out of that.
Yeah, I said the same thing, you beat me to it. While I think the show is getting better, and it was a fun episode, there were a few moments (infinite ammo, all headshots all the time, sniper quality shots from moving vehicles on a freaking farm field, etc.) that were ridiculously over the top.
As for Lori, in the comics I do not think we were supposed to hate Lori at all. I think the comics are worth a read for what it’s worth. It seems less outlandish than the TV show (to be fair, they have not had the budget or change-of-frontrunner problems the show has had either), and overall I think the show AND the comic are both pretty good. I do not understand where they are going with Lori though. Rick killed a man who had him at gunpoint fully intending to kill him and take over the role in Rick’s family. Lori’s reaction was ridiculous. Especially since she knows Shane killed Otis and has to have a pretty good idea what Shane was capable of. So I would highly recommend the comics, and hope they know what they are doing on the TV show with Lori & Rick because I do not get killing Shane in light of everything he did causing a (believable) split between them.
-Cheers
In their defense, they did show him reloading once.
There was another flub with the Herschel scene. Zombies were very close to him at one point. Then they changed scene. Upon returning focus to Herschel, TWD were farther away than previous. Bad editing. I did like his beast mode shotgun though.
There’s such a thing called editing and a 42 minute limit. So they can either show Hershel reloading as a band of zombies slowly advances towards him, or some other characters driving around quickly and shooting zombies.
Seconding the irritation with Lori — although less because she was “trying to Lady Macbeth him into killing Shane only a few episodes before” (I didn’t read her as necessarily wanting Rick to kill Shane, though I know lots of people did) and more because it seems obvious to me that if your husband confesses that his best friend, whom you slept with, tried to kill him and he had to kill him in self-defense, you comfort your husband and be thankful that a) he was able to fight back and win and b) he was willing to forgive you for cheating on him.
If she didn’t believe Rick and thought he actually murdered Shane, well, that’s one thing, but we have no reason to believe that’s the case — as Alan said, a couple of episodes ago she was telling Rick how dangerous Shane was. It seemed that Lori believed Rick and yet blamed him? How? Why? What? The creators mentioned in Talking Dead that she was mad at herself, but that didn’t come across at all. If she’s mad at herself, why glare at Rick, flinch away from him and refuse to let him touch her? (Maybe I misheard? I was only half paying attention, so it’s possible they said something else that I missed or misunderstood.) I’d love to hear other thoughts, if anyone has another interpretation that makes Lori’s actions make sense or even seem slightly less reprehensible.
On the season as a whole: I’ve really enjoyed the last several episodes after a very slow, boring start. So glad the core group survived this episode — and kudos to the showrunners for making me believe that it was possible not everyone would. Joss Whedon has talked in commentary about killing off a character in order to make viewers believe no character is safe — but usually it doesn’t work for me (maybe because I love his characters a lot more than I love most of the Walking Dead characters). With this show, I fully believe anyone could be killed at any time — so good job, Mazzara, Kirkman, and writers. And thank you for not killing off Darryl, which might have made me turn off the show for good. Love that guy.
On Alan’s suggestion that maybe “something else is going on with their behavior”: I haven’t read all the comics, so I have no idea if this is the case, but it seems unlikely to me. It looked to me like once the helicopter was out of earshot and they forgot about it, they were just wandering. Not that there couldn’t be something drawing them north, but at this point I don’t see any reason for there to be — their wandering to the farm seems very plausible to me. And they’ll probably continue wandering on from the farm, moving more or less in a straight line until something draws their attention or they have to move around an obstacle.
Looking forward to next season. Knowing a little bit about the comic, I’m already nervous. Can’t wait!
What I found odd was the zombies were eating an animal (right?) when the helicopter flew by. Then they picked up and started walking toward the sound. Wouldn’t eating something take precedence over a loud sound?
Good point. A few possibilities:
1) They’d been gnawing for a while and were pretty much done
2) Once they make the kill, they don’t really care about eating the entire thing (which would explain why there are so many walkers in fairly good condition except for their faces — most don’t look like they’ve been almost entirely eaten in the 5 min to 3 hours before they reanimated as a walker)
3) Their instincts tell them to pursue fresh meat at the cost of all else — the bird in the bush is worth two in the hand
4) They’re easily distracted and forgot about the meat once they heard the helicopter
All these seem plausible to me, so I feel like there’s no need to look for something else drawing walkers in a particular direction.
Maybe, but at this point I’m assuming they’re smarter than any living character.
Rick justifies to Lori why he shot the dudes in the bar, Lori asks if he did it to protect them (what’s his), he nods, Lori says Shane thinks she and Carl are his. To me, I don’t know how we could read that as ANYTHING other than her wanting Rick to kill Shane.
And dang it, now I’ve broken my promise to myself and wasted my breath on Lori…
How does a two second glimpse of a helicopter get them headed in the right direction without anything else distracting them along the way?
Helicopter scene was idiotic. No way zombies leave a carcass to go wandering after something moving so fast and out of their range.
The way Rick explained to people how he killed Shane makes it sound like it’s his fault.
When he explains to Lori, he makes it sound like he knew Shane’s plan all along, and he just follows through with it so he can kill Shane
Rick was self-defense. That’s what people should understand. And Lori is so stupid for disgusting Rick. She was the one who wanted Rick to kill Shane. She needs to make up her mind about who she wanna stay with
@Guano and Mancity: We have to assume they were following the site of the helicopter, because the sound of it would be reverberating off all those empty buildings and streets like crazy. But they were establishing the idea of the “herd” that has been established in the comics. Once zombies start moving, like lemmings they will just keep shuffling along following one another until they hit an impassable object or find a food source. The herd grows as it moves, and becomes it’s own impetus for existing.
in an early , ‘talking dead’ on the topic of whether the walkers were migrating with a purpose, kirkman implied they were and that there was more to come on this. if the theory that the gov’t is responsible for the apocylypse is correct, its possible the helicopter was in some way luring the zombies to some unknown destination.
Then they have to either hang around where they died (like the FEMA camp and the County Maintenance shed) or they become some weird zombie herd, not both. Lack of consistent “rules” has been a problem (for me) on this show. If they are in a big herd then being mobile and staying away from the herd would make a lot of sense. Since the zombies moved OUT of Atlanta, then maybe they should move back IN. A few well placed mortar rounds and a couple of .50 MG would make mincemeat out of a zombie herd.
If they can be distraced by any loud noise, then it seems like herding them into some sort of killing field would be an easy solution. How about a loudspeaker on one end of a bridge?
So many random thoughts…
Watching the first few minutes of this episode were tremendously entertaining because I knew it would stir up the Lori haters into an even greater frenzy. Can someone explain why Lori was so angry at Rick after his confession? Did she realize that her tearful confession to Shane helped set him off? I’m guessing from her usual haughty, self-righteous indignant look at the end of the ep that the answer to that question is “no.”
Speaking of frenzy, I was a little surprised by how unprepared the group was for a herd of walkers. Their plan of: let’s drive around randomly and waste ammunition was woefully pathetic. I can’t tell how long our merry band of survivors have been at Herschel’s farm, maybe a month or two in TV time? Shouldn’t they have planned contingencies for herds by now (e.g. where to rally if scattered, etc.)
It was amusing to watch the least well known characters (Patricia and Jimmy) get their unceremonious deaths. After seeing last week’s previews, it made it seem like Herschel was going to go out in a blaze of glory, but I’m glad he lived. The best part about seeing the least well-known characters bite the dust? That’s right, the prospect of getting more T-Dog, finally! Carol’s halfhearted attempt to turn Darryl against Rick was yet another endearing thing that her character’s done this season. It’s like there’s a race to be more useless between Lori and Carol, and they will work very, very hard to try to top each other. It makes me wonder if the writers know how unlikable some of these characters are and if that’s intentional (they never address the unlikability of these characters on Talking Dead)
When Glen professed his love for Maggie in the car, the shot was so tightly cropped on their faces with so little of the background visible that I half expected a walker to slam up against the glass.
Kirkman had been talking about how a lot of these episodes were about how his leadership has evolved, and his closing speech was clearly a big step in asserting his leadership of the group and will hopefully cut out some of the whining. But I can’t imagine that it will be TWD without irritating whining from the aforementioned unlikeable characters. I have a pretty high tolerance for problems with shows like this – the first half of the season didn’t bother me nearly as much as it seemed to bother the internet – but now I find myself cheering for Lori and Carol to bite the dust, and I can’t imagine that’s intentional.
I was also thinking about how far along TWD has come in terms of advertising. I don’t think it had prominent advertisers in its first season in the way it seems to now have premium advertisers clamoring for space. Cell phones, tentpole movie previews, AAA video games. It makes me wonder if TWD had launched on a channel like Syfy if it would have been as successful – I’m thinking yes because there aren’t other zombie shows on TV, but I think there could have also been the risk of disappearing against their torrent of other genre fare?
In a few years when AMC is full of reality programming and action shows, we’ll be able to look back on The Walking Dead as the beginning of the end.
Their failure to prepare for an emergency or do any long range planning has been the biggest problem for me all season.
Syfy wouldn’t have had the money that AMC had to pour into the top notch effects. Also, AMC’s reputation for quality drama was a big selling point and immediately gained the show media and critical attention. I’m a huge fan of AMC’s dramas and I still doubt I would have bothered to check out TWD if not for the incessant buzz around it from respected sources.
Also, the network makes a difference. I watch Being Human (drama about a vampire, werewolf and ghost as roommates) on SyFy. It’s entertaining and sometimes clever, but you can tell it’s aimed at the younger SyFy demographic and there’s a certain level of sophistication it will never approach.
Anyway, Walking Dead on SyFy would likely be focused on wisecracking, perfectly sculpted teenagers fighting terrible CGI zombies.
How can they have time to prepare? They were too busy the whole season whining, talking, and standing around…
I feel like TWD has turned into a stupid soap drama that has zombies walking around. They talk about unimportant matter for days before doing nothing about it. Rich is so indecisive. He changes his mind every episode.
@Ron….referencing the scene with Glenn and Maggie. The way Glenn was carelessly driving with his shotgun between his legs, muzzle under his chin, was anyone else thinking he might hit a bump and blow his own head off, a la the car scene in Pulp Fiction? This is the second time the writers have teased me with this same scenario.
@Travis Bickle – No way, I think Glen is pretty untouchable from getting killed (at this point in the series). I would consider him a fan favorite – so killing him off…the writers wouldn’t have the stones to do it.
@Ron Mexico……..I agree. Glenn is imbedded into the fabric of the show. A very popular and likeable character. I was just curious if anybody else noticed what I saw.
It’s also amazing to me that these idiots didn’t have bags packed and ready in vehicles (fully gassed vehicles at all times), and a rendezvous point in case the farm was overrun. I know they’re not the brightest but you would think this would be pretty obvious planning for anyone.
I get that they didn’t fortify the farm (Herschel was in denial) but how the heck (after the sofia non-sense) didn’t they have a series of rendezvous points set and mapped. Two of these people were in law enforcement.
The everyone being mad a Rick for killing Shane thing is insane. “He marched me off into the woods to kill me and I killed him in self defense moments after he killed an unarmed man a few weeks after he killed a beloved member of our own group” Not exactly the worst defense ever. Why he would say he “did it for them” is beyond me.
Lori’s reaction was also counter to what the season built up.
That said, after the “barn” and midseason break, I think this show hit its stride and I think there are good things in store for next season. Everyone saying that it was the beginning of the end for AMC programming should watch Mad Men’s numbers next week and compare them to Walking Dead’s.
The only drama’s on broadcast TV I would put above Walking Dead are Breaking Bad and Mad Men. I think AMC is doing fine and I think with Walking Dead’s numbers its not exactly hurting the network.
@ STB128: finally someone has the same opinion with me. It was a self-defense. But the way Rick said it makes it sound like he intentionally kill Shane for Lori and to protect the group. Anyone would have done the same if some guy lures them into the wood and point the gun at their face. It’s bad script, acting, and directing…
I mean seriously, even I don’t keep cars sitting around without gas in them and I’m not in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. There are trucks everywhere, go steal a few, keep them gassed up with emergency supplies ready to go, start them up once a week and use the crappy trucks for tooling around the farm.
A rendezvous point seems like a no brainer after Sophia’s disappearance.
I love the show, but there are so many holes in it that the writers need to do a better job closing them. Are we supposed to hate Lori? Is Rick supposed to be a good and competent leader?
@Mike D: I agree, it seems ridiculous. I think season 2 has taken place relatively quickly in relationship to itself and we’re supposed to understand that they’re still figuring things out. Apparently no one had considered the reality of a mass zombie attack, and no one had considered having the abandon the farm. It seems ridiculous, and it probably is, but that is where things were at when this occurred. I’m hoping that season 3 has them finally wising up a bit, although the fact that I’m still watching while complaining on a weekly basis tells you something about the draw of this show.
They also abandoned the blue truck without taking the gas out of it, or any of the 50 vehicles that were just sitting there, or just taken one with a full tank instead of the gas guzzling 1980’s Suburban.
The poor planning theme was absolutely ridiculous throughout the season.
How about after they did meet up and set off in search of who-knows-what that they didn’t make any sort of plan for when they ran out of gas? Rick said he had been running on fumes for about an hour. So his plan was to just wait until he was completely out of gas and then camp out wherever that may be? Wouldn’t he have alerted the group before that? Something like “hey guys, one of our two cars is almost out of gas – let’s stop and siphon some out of one of the thousands of abandoned cars? Or better yet, how about trading cars to one with gas.
All that said, I’m perfectly happy to ignore most of the show’s problems. It is fun to watch.
The Walking Dead has too many flaws to be called a great show, but the second half of the season won me over. I now officially feel like the show does enough right that I’m not as bothered by not-so-great stuff (and therefore I won’t even waste my breath on Lori).
Bring on season 3!
Forgot to mention: Did everyone else love the Mad Men commercial that aired during this episode (at least in New York)? “Zombies are back” with various shots of hungover, just waking, or otherwise haggard-looking Mad Men characters. Awesome.
That was my favorite part of the episode!
Yes. Very funny.
I’m intrigued by the prison and the hooded figure, and can’t wait for Andrea to find the others and learn about the infection (unless this new person tells her).
Also can’t wait for Lori and Carol to get Walker-fied. Annoying and weak, the two of them. Bah.
If Lori does get Walker-fied, I hope Carl puts a bullet in her head. Zombie or not.
“Great shot! You got the zombie Lori” “She was a zombie?”
LOL, Hanley_John! Although that really works better for Carol, as Lori occasionally acts human :-)
The Lori hatred is understandable. I’m not sure if it is the performance or the writing that is mainly to blame. I can understand how the writers thought that her reaction to Rick’s confession was believable. After all, not only was she culpable, Rick admitted to involving their son, whom she has been extremely vocal (if not exactly consistent) about protecting from the horrible world in which they live. It makes sense that guilt would motivate her to blame Rick and hate him instead of turning that hurt inward. But Sarah Wayne Callies’s performance has been so problematic all season that her behavior felt wrong. Her behavior had to be earned; instead, it feels like a plot machination to ensure added conflict for Rick at the beginning of next season. At the same time, the writers have had Lori do some inexplicably dumb things throughout the season, undermining their own efforts to give her legitimate feelings. So, both are to blame. Hopefully, Alan is right about the learning curve for the showrunners and that this off season will give them ample time to solve the issues this season revealed.
Rick didn’t involve Karl….Lori involved Karl by not watching him. He didn’t admit anything other than what happened, that Karl took out Shane.
shouldn’t Lori be happy because her 10 yrs old son Karl can shoot a zombie (not Shane anymore) right in the head in a quite long distance? She should feel better that Karl can protect himself now because his dad is too busy being a leader and his mom CANNOT keep any eye on him. She’s too busy sleeping and flirting with men
I can’t remember, but did Rick shoot the two “rogues” in the head when they were in the town bar? If they didn’t, then why wouldn’t they have gotten up as zombies? Or Dale claw his way back out of the grave?
Another inconsistency is the tracking of time. Do they think we are idiots? The hostage was killed around dusk/early evening. The Shane/Rick confrontation was around 8pm at the latest. It took about an hour to evacuate the farm. Then after zooming off, the next scenes of the survivors are in broad daylight and they are having arguments that should have happened 9-10 hrs before. What were they doing for 10 hrs until it was daylight?
Lori Grimes makes me feel emotionally grimy. I really can’t stand her. And I am having a hard time trying to understand the group’s judgey attitude towards Rick. Besides Glen and T, the likelihood that the rest of the group are conservatives/republicans are high, and they don’t usually have a problem with authoritative leadership. WTF?!? The writers are very inconsistent.
Looking forward to leaving season 2 behind!
He did shoot them both in the head, even gave him another shot to be sure. Dale was shot in the head too, by Daryl.
Dale was clawed open by a zombie, so shooting him in the head was common-sense (also a quick way to end his suffering).
Rick making sure to put one between the eyes of the second rogue after already shooting him was a hint about what Jenner told him, so him claiming he wasn’t sure about what Jenner said is a little weak. He could have at least waited to see if the guy reanimated and then told Glen & Herschel what was going on. But why let logic prevail when you can drag out the secret for some trumped-up drama? :-p
They had the same day into night back into day issue with the bar shootout. With last week’s episode and the finale, Shane took Randall into the woods in full daylight, they go looking for him and it turns into night. Shane and Rick had their confrontation with a full moon rising, the zombie herd arrives, they drive around like drunken cowboys, Daryl picks up Carol and they leave the farm in darkness, next shot is in light. They must have very short nights in Georgia.
How about a 3 way fight to the death between Lori, Betty Draper and Skyler White? Ideally whoever lives eventually dies from their injuries sparing us from having to see them again.
Can the wet blanket wife from Lights Out be the special guest referee?
At least Skyler White serves a purpose on Breaking Bad and is occasionally interesting. I can’t say the same for the other two.
My money is totally on Skylar in that fight. Three women walk into Thunder Dome, only one walks out! Two cops walk into Zombie Woods, only one walks out!
Not sure if Lori dies in the comic book or not, but please God, let the writers deviate from the comics and kill her off in the Season 3 premiere. Please? Pretty please?
Sorry, but somewhere it is written that every tv show must have at least one scene of a woman giving birth under unusual circumstances. I predict in the midst of a zombie attack in this case. So she has to survive long enough for that.
If everyone is infected, then Lori may have a zombie baby.
A few notes/questions:
* Does this really mean we cannot name “that creepy hooded figure”?
* Carl’s face when Rick fessed up that he killed Shane was hilarious (probably unintentionally, still).
* Characterizations: Here is my big problem. The characters are largely unlikeable. Andrea just comes across as a self-righteous bitch. For a character I really loved, the TV bizarro version is terrible. She is hot, and not poorly acted, and has the pieces, however the writing is abysmal. Carol? She grates on me and is so annoying it is hard to pinpoint an exact problem so much as the fact I cannot stand the character. Carl needs to be portrayed with more maturity. Not to go all comic-vs-show, however he is still too whiny and immature for my liking. Lori? She really got all disgusted about how her husband killed Shane when Shane took him out to execute him and take over as her husband, baby-daddy, and surrogate father to Carl? Really??????
Finally, Rick. He works better as a reluctant-yet-effective leader who is put there because he is the best suited for the job. As opposed to, I dunno, somebody who states his his way or the highway and ends the group democracy. That just makes him a douche.
I think there is hope for season 3. I still like the show and the comic. If they address the problems they seem to have recognized, keep some stability in showrunners and direction, and go where I think they are going with “that creepy unnameable hooded figure” and the prison in the distance, it could be awesome. Regardless, I am still looking forward to next season.
-Cheers
When has Andrea ever come across as self righteous? And what makes her a bitch?
Also, Carl is a 9 year old kid? Maturity? What? How realistic would it be for a child to be mature and NOT whiny during a zombie apocalypse with people dying all around him?
Eeeeh… Andrea is not hot… I don’t think I like Carol as much because she looks like a lesbian.. That haircut has gotta go.
@WHUT, Andrea came across as self-righteous:
* When telling Rick how he shouldn’t leave after he asked her to watch Shane.
* Maybe not self-righteous, however the whole “sure, I’ll watch your suicidal sister” and then pretty much telling the girl to choose for herself. Not to mention crapping on Dale for saving her life.
There were a few more instances that made her just kind of come across as bitchy. Not to mention how stupid it was when she shot Daryl (you are a bitch if you do not bother to make sure it is a live person before shooting). All that aside, she comes across as imminently unlikeable.
Carl . . . He could (and SHOULD) mature. Kids in 3rd world countries mature pretty fast. I would imagine kids in a post-apocalyptic zombie world would as well. Again, not to go all comic-vs-TV, however they arc his maturity pretty convincingly. They make him defensively go into a cold & calculating mode out of survivalism only to have relapses into being a kid. I just did not think they did it as well in the TV show.
@Mancity, I think Andrea is pretty. I chose “hot” because she seems to have her following. I really could not care less. I just dislike her character portrayal. She can shoot inexplicably well even under ridiculous amounts of stress with minimal training at this point. And she is generally considered pretty. That seems to be all she has going for her.
I’m not sure what Carol looking like a lesbian or not has anything to do with, well, anything. Who cares? Her character is just not particularly enjoyable.
-Cheers
Andrea was being a self righteous bitch because she told Rick to stop leaving? She had a POINT, you now. Rick leaving the group in times where he is desperately needed, especially if he’s going to be the leader, is ten kinds of stupid, and Comics Andrea would call him out on that just the same.
She’s also supposed to be a natural shooter. She was in the comics as well. It’s largely a matter of muscle control and psychology, and she overcame both of those barriers in the first half of the season. Now, granted, acquiring a sight picture and firing as you turn around is a bit Hollywood, but ALL of the gunplay in the show is unrealistic. Rick uses a .357 Magnum revolver for chrissake. You don’t get any more unrealistic than that.
@Maka; I will agree Andrea might have had a point. However, she was incredibly unhelpful about it. Rick had to do SOMETHING about Randall, he certainly could not trust Shane in it, and it was not like she offered any solutions to his problems. I think Comics Andrea would have been a little more sympathetic and a ton more helpful. I just see Andrea as more of a leader in the comic (which I enjoy) rather than more of a lone wolf and siding with Shane (which I did not like so much). Not that Rick was not a bit wrong for various reasons, however he felt it was his job to take care of Randall, was not quite ready to deal with Carl, wanted some distance from Shane (which could have been a good or bad thing, depending), and asked her for help. So granted, she had a point. She had a terrible way of making Rick see the light.
Andrea as a natural shooter: Sure. They just did not have them progress quite so naturally. Andrea was a natural, however they still had her work at it. So my gripe is less with her being a good shot as the fact they portray her as being magical without nearly as much regular training as the comics. Feel free to throw that complaint away, with the budget and timing they had to compress a lot of stuff. I thought it just seemed like in the show she was a natural because they wrote her as such, rather than just showing her become that way. Again, that could be nitpicking.
Rick & the .357 Magnum; How is that entirely unrealistic? My dad has an old police edition S&W .357 service revolver.
I still find TV Andrea incredibly hard to like and miss the rapport she has with Rick in the comics. The seem much more respectful and friendly in that incarnation, where as in the TV show she is decidedly unhelpful, seems judgmental, and almost against Rick (and Dale and Lori, etc.).
-Cheers
@Dave
Rick could have… asked Andrea to go with Daryl. Or T-Dog. Or Glenn. Or, hell, Lori or Beth or Carol or Patricia. If Rick is the leader, then his leaving everybody just as they are getting busy with new tasks is a terrible idea. He was doing so well with delegation, and then he screwed things up that badly.
I see a TV Andrea who is pragmatic, but also compassionate. She throws herself into the breach to protect her fellow survivors, and even after she’s been abandoned, with little ammo and no supplies, she Just. Doesn’t. Quit. And, hell, take a look back at Season 1 Andrea. This woman is practically the poster child for a survivor.
Granted, they do need to work on her relationship with Rick, which I think has suffered badly with Shane still being around and the focus on the Shane/Lori/Rick love(ish) triangle. Hopefully that’s on the writer’s agenda for Season 3, because a team of Rick, Andrea, Daryl and M(katana girl) would be totally badass.
@Maka;
Rick’s Leadership Decisions: Fair enough. I would argue Rick was never meant to be a self-appointed leader and works better as one by default. Plus, he is learning. However, show-Rick was in the wrong just shirking his role in dealing with Shane & Carl. I will agree to that.
Andrea Pragmatic, Compassionate Survivor: Maybe in some ways. I cannot remember how she ended up shooting in the breach and ultimately abandoned. She has survival qualities, and I like the character concept. I just hate how she dealt with Rick, with Dale, Maggie’s sister, Lori. She is not striking me as compassionate so much as selfish. She is a survivor. So is Rick. He just has the burden of leadership. To be fair, my view is also colored by the comic, but she lacks charisma (to me).
Andrea/Rick: I hope they work on it. They both seem better suited as leader-figures rather than bickering at each other. I am interested in Rick, Andrea, Daryl, “Katana Girl,” and the other unmentionable casting that would spoil it for some.
-Cheers
A lot of the issue with Andrea is the look she gets when people say something she thinks is dumb or that she doesn’t agree with. The actual content of her words is logical, and she often has very good points… but she gives them while looking at people like they are complete idiots (which, while it may be /true/, makes her come off as very abrasive at times).
Take a look here for a perfect example of her ‘you’re a total moron’ face: [fuckyeahthewalkindead.tumblr.com]
@Nicole; agreed. Her body language & tone makes her more abrasive than anything she says. I do not think the character is stupid so much as she comes across as a bit over the top and hence my assessment she is self-righteous. Maybe that is the wrong word. She seems exasperated and demeaning at times. That seems to be wrong for the character concept. Just my opinion. It would be like if your second-in-command was uber-sarcastic and demeaning at the same time. It does not mean they are stupid or wrong. It does make them kind of undermining though.
-Cheers
@Dave, Andrea ended up being left behind because she got out of the truck/car with t dog and started shooting, saving Carol’s life. A zombie was coming up behind her and she turned and shot him and he fell on her. From T Dog’s perspective (behind the walker that was attacking andrea) he saw a walker march on andrea and then he saw andrea fall down with the walker on her. He presumed it had bit her and had fallen on top of her and was killing her, when it reality she had shot and killed it.
In anyone reads this, regarding Rick. You’re either a leader or you’re not. He was supposedly a sheriff, yet has no idea how to handle people in a pressure situation? Or how to delegate? Or make a decision. Sometimes in dire situations a bad decision that is quick is better than a good decision which is tardy. Rick, as currently written/acted is not a good leader. However, if he were bogged down by insecurity created by Shane or by being forced into position by this group, then maybe that explains his poor leadership skills, but they all accepted and looked to him as leader (minus Shane and later Andrea when she realized Rick wasn’t cut out for it). Maybe the Ricktator (the new WWE CHAMMMPION OF THE WORLD!) will develop into that role.
I think the scene between Lori and Rick was pivotal, in the sense that her reaction to Rick after detailing the killing of Shane showed Rick where her loyalty lied; with Shane. After Lori has portrayed herself as a victim and Shane as a crazed aggressor, I think Rick finally saw for himself that there was much more under the surface between those two. And his look afterwards personifies this. I believe that this is the start of a permanent wedge between them.
Hopefully it won’t take six episodes for them to figure it out.
3rd season gonna be about the affair of Lori & Hershel & the Chinese boy & Daryl… there won’t be anymore zombies because the directors think that it’s more important to make a drama show and put some zombies walking around in it
I pretty much enjoyed this season & I pretty much enjoyed this episode; but I also thought that every single second of every single scene tonight was done the way it was just for effect–not because it would have ever happened that way. The zombies suddenly herding to the farm en masse, & Herschel having a shotgun with endless rounds was almost too much to believe. They burned this season to the ground & set themselves up for an interesting 3rd season though.
OK, several problems:
1) There is a rediculous disconnect between Carol and losing her daughter Sophie. It was never believable, never authentic in any way.
2) Same problem with Hershal, he loses a daughter and hardly cares…
If you have kids, then you know how unbearable this would be…so, why such an obvious lack of attention to fleshing out this source of pain and drama for the show?
Instead they try and use Carl as a catalyst to show this type of human emotion, but its never accurate… when he gets shot, lost, attacked, whatever…its just rediculous.
I just try and imagine the cast of Breaking Bad doing this show, and how amazing it could be if it wre actually well written and well acted. if the dialogue was believable, if they allowed the characters to express real emotion and be desperately sad and lost…it would be soooo much better…
1. That woman Patricia was not Herschel’s daughter.
2. Carol has pretty much been off kilter since losing Sophia. How is that a disconnect?
Also, ridiculous. Not rediculous.
Agree with Flamingo Hate. Carol lost her mind when she lost Sophia. And is still a little bit off.
Hat*
Patricia (the woman who was lost while holding on to Beth’s hand) was Mrs Otis. I’m not sure who Jimmy was. In fact, I didn’t even remember their names until they were mentioned tonight.
Whether or not Carol’s grief was believable I’m just glad they didn’t spend more time exploring it. Same goes for Herschel’s extra family members. Think how boring the show would have been if they wasted even more time trying to get us to care about them?
@Flamingo Hat
I’m normally not so keen on grammar/spelling nazism, but for some reason seeing “rediculous” just drives me crazy. Thank you for the public service!
@mgrabois
Jimmy was Beth’s boyfriend.
Jimmy was beth’s boyfriend that she didn’t even like. When maggie was yelling at her for the suicide attempt she said “what about jimmy?” and Beth replied “what we go out for a few months and now we’re married?”
I am unclear on exactly why Lori is so upset with Rick. It’s not until he says that Carl had to put down Shane that she pulls away. She then gives Rick a hateful look that doesn’t seem to logically follow from the interaction they’ve just had. Can someone please explain to me what is going on with this terrible character?
Perhaps the Lori character is being groomed for an eventual crossover episode with The Killing where she plays Detective Linden’s intellectual superior.
Now why would I say something like that? Why?
First two episodes of next season will be Rick and Lori only and they will discuss the after effects on Carl. Imagine those mind-numbing dead horse beating scenes.
Hilarious how Jimmy died! Why didn’t he just drive off once Rick and Carl were on top of the RV? Instead, he site the car there then for some reason gets out of his seat and just let’s walkers bust in! Damn sometimes this show is so dumb
Lol, yes. I agree. I really couldn’t comprehend why Jimmy didn’t drive off after he heard them get on top, nor how the walkers can EASILY break into an RV door. wtf? for every cool thing they do in this show (appearance of hooded figure), they do 10 dumb things (like lori’s reaction, jimmy death, etc)
lol… Jimmy has no gun, no weapon… he just suddenly decided to get out of his seat and walked toward the door… terrible acting and directing
I thought this was hilarious, too! Was there a driver’s side door? It was hard for me to tell for sure. If so, he could have used that door or driven off. Instead, he took option C, which was by far the stupidest and guaranteed death.
If everybody is infected, why Michael Raymond-James didn’t rise from the dead, a few episodes ago? There was plenty of time… (if we compare with what happened with Shane)
He was shot directly in the head.
I swear, do people not know what zombies are or something?
Um, he was shot in the head.
You don’t become a zombie if your brain is destroyed/damaged. Rick shot that dude in the head, as well as the other guy in the bar. And Dale. Headshots = no zombie.
He was shot in the head. How would he become a walker???
rick shot him in the head
If you watch that scene you can see that Rick shot him in the head. Then he walked over and shot the fat guy in the head too. You can only become a walker if your brain is intact.
I’d just like to add a point that might be relevant: he was shot in the head.
Well, very good point, indeed. ;)
thanks y’all!
actually he got shot in the head
Does anyone know if he was shot? And if so, where on his body?
@Confused Excellent question.;-) Not sure but I read somewhere that he was shot in the head (smirk).
i love how all they have is time to prepare for the worst and they simply DO NOTHING to create an extra secure farm area. digging ditches within a couple hundred yards of the farm to capture roaming zombies, setting traps etc… but hey thats logical thinking and they the writers and producers want the viewer to get upset when they watch how dumb people are. these same writers had you believe that the zombies couldn’t even get thru a small wooded fence without the zombie horde pressure but can follow the direction gunshots are coming from.. you get the point.
instead they have the characters worry about a little girl who runs off into the woods when she could of just ran around a car to escape a couple brain dead zombies.. then they put their time and energy for days into some punk kid they should of let die on a fence for trying to kill them. so f’ing dumb.
i really think they should’ve killed glen and maggie when they stopped in the middle of the road when glen gets out to drive because their weak little love story is so old and boring not to mention the out of the blue viewer SHOCK EFFECT it would of had on people.. definitely what this episode clearly needed.
overall terrible writing/directing for a season 2 finale.
i hear that the producers of the show are cheap like japanese toys.
on a later note:
thank god they burned that shitty 70’s RV to the ground.
This is an interesting point here – that maybe there’s a flimsy excuse for not contingency planning a herd overrun of the farm – because everyone was so focused on looking for Sophia. If that was an active decision made by Rick, who has consistently tried to “do the right thing” in this harsh zombie infested world, and going forward, under the Ricktatorship, his focus will be on the group’s survival no matter what, then I could forgive the flimsiness if we see a lot more smarts by the characters next season. In fact, that’s what I’d expect – I gotta think the writers read blogs like this and see all the comments about how “stupid” the characters seem. I’m expecting/hoping that the writers raise their game next season and will be less subject to these criticisms…
LOL!!! @Espmarshtroll: Have you ever dug a ditch around a farm? Even with heavy equipment, which requires fuel, it’s a big job. And if you dig a trench 6 feet deep, then you have the problem that A) you’re potentially trapped behind it and B) once 3 walkers fall in one spot, the rest will just crawl over them.
@ron yeah they need to hire some new writers with better ideas for next season.
@joel i never said around the entire farm and in case you missed it this show is fiction.. so almost anything is possible, especially with the resources they could aquire if they weren’t just camping out holding their dicks in the wind.
GET TO WORK OR DIE!
I’m still waiting for Herschel’s gun to run out of ammo.
hahahaha me too! and when herschel is in the suburban i believe he does not have zombie brains on the back of his head. again bad directing
I actually thought it was a very good episode. Kept my attention the entire time. The second half of the season really turned it around from the first half days of just sitting around Herschel’s farm talking about faith.
Glad the powers in charge finally realized that fans of a zombie television show are actually into action and not inane dialogue written by someone trying to do a watered down Lost knockoff.
The best episodes and moments in this show have always been the most exciting!
I think Lori is repulsed because of the fact that Carl shot and killed zombie Shane with Rick standing there. Unreasonably, she is probably blaming Rick for not doing anything about it. But anyways what the hell is with that hooded swords man/woman with those two chained armless black dudes? They trying to turn the show into an adaptation of DiabloII?
Holy shit this episode made me hate some of the supporting characters. Lori is so mindnumbingly stupid, Carol really just needs to die (I can’t stand her), and the kid playing Carl is a horrible actor (and his dialogue is awful).
But at least Rick is interesting again.
yes! time to find some new actors RIGHT NOW. kill off the weak ones (carl, carol, glen, maggie, suicidal sister) first two episodes season 3. then lori toward the end of season 3 for the dramatic pregnant mommy fallout. setting up rick to just go bonkers in season 4
or even better have lori and carl die together when she goes out looking for that sneaky little shithead in the last episode.
I’m with you. I thought he bad acting was just a result of bad writing, but then Michael Raymond James was still super charismatic during his quick appearance.
yeah he was probably too expensive for their cable access budget so they killed him off right away.
if they were smart they would have carl die somehow while fucking off around the prison (cause thats all he does is wander off and get into trouble or magically appear in critical scenes) have him turn and sneak up to eat his mommy. might be a little too hardcore for tv though.
Yeah, some night of the Living Dead action, where the little girl zombie goes to work on her momma in the basement!
@jackson yes, zombie daughter slow reanimated death march towards mommy in the cellar too cool. night of the living dead 1990 remake best zombie movie ever made.
tom savini is a horror god.
“This is something no one’s ever heard about, and no one’s ever seen before. This is hell on earth” -Ben (Tony Todd)
The inconsistencies in Lori’s character and the show overall are consistent with Kirkman’s writing in the comic. Some really great ideas with stupid clichés and non logical plot developments sprinkled throughout. Her character is horrible and she was already pulling away from Rick before he mentioned Carl. Seemed like she was showing her real feelings for Shane. She was more in love with him which is actually consistent with how selfish she’s been all season. And if the other people stopped to think about it, Rick keeping the “everyone’s infected” secret was him doing them a favor. Like the father figure keeping bad info from a kid for their own good. He’s not 100% sure about its truth not to mention his efforts to keep morale up.
I agree on Rick withholding the info. Not knowing if it was true plus the morale aspect make sense. I’m just surprised he thought that part out, considering how little he seems to have thought out otherwise.
Overall I think the finale was pretty good. I have really enjoyed the second half of season 2 and it was a definite improvement. It’s almost undeniable at this point that the first half of this season had a pacing problem, but I’m optimistic. Mazarra/Kirkman have said numerous times, and again on Talking Dead, that they feel they’ve “hit their stride” or something to that effect. So, that’s looking good.
The only thing that honestly bugged me about the finale was Lori’s reaction to Rick. I just don’t see how it makes sense. Everything else in the finale was either fine or awesome. They need to do something with this Lori character. It’s not the actress, who does a fine job with what she’s given, I don’t even think its the character itself, its the writers keep giving her crazily inconsistent or illogical things to do or say.
Anyways, I am really looking forward to season 3. If they give T-Dog some more screen time and at least try to make Lori more reasonable I think this show could become pretty amazing.
I guess I’m supposed to hate Lori, but I find myself hating Rick. What a loser. Great plan to set the barn on fire with you and your son in it! And, it directly led to Jimmy’s death. Then his hissy fit at the end, what whiny, self-absorbed drivel. He says he never asked to be leader. Really? Can anyone name one instance where someone disagreed with his course of action and he said, “Okay, let’s do it your way”?
The point of him not telling anyone about what Jenner told him is that it might be what a person who considers himself to be the absolute ruler might do, but not what a person who considers himself to be one amongst equals would do.
I also thought the car with the message to Sophia was a nice reminder of how they got there in the first place — he left a little girl alone in the woods with walkers all around. Which is pretty much what he did with Andrea.
I think maybe Lori’s reaction was just realizing that now she is stuck with this loser.
Meanwhile, the gun stuff was pure Hollywood. Hershel’s shotgun apparently held 30 rounds or so, which is ridiculous.
You, sir, should probably stop watching altogether. Wow, I’ve never disagreed with anything more in life. Rick a loser? Stepping up as leader to do everything in his power to keep some semblence of hope. Yup, big loser, there. Please explain the self-absorbed bit. Where has Rick put himself ahead of the group this entire show? Hm? “Gun stuff” pure Hollywood…you would rather have it Bollywood or something worse? Setting the barn on fire stupid? He destroyed 50-some walkers with that idea and drew attention away from the house. Man, you are so, so wrong.
Rick didn’t leave Sophia alone with Walkers. He was the one that led them away, so that she would presumably be smart enough to then walk back to the road.
rick is the best part of the show now that shane is dead and the best actor they have left. jimmy’s dumbass should of backed the RV up or climbed out the driver side window he was shooting out of minutes before he was ripped apart.
Rich, I may well do that! Stop watching altogether, that is. Maybe to you, “stepping up as leader” sounds noble. To me, it sounds more like reaching for power. Just for curiosity, how many of our original group are dead since Rick stepped up? Half or so?
How is concealing what might be very important information “keeping hope alive”? And what gives Rick the right to do that, a nifty hat?
My idea of leadership would be to have meetings, solicit everyone’s opinions, make plans, that sort of thing. Maybe talk to Hershel about fortifying the house or setting up a rendezvous point, just in case. That sounds like leadership to me.
Instead we got saving Randall to torture and abuse Randall to execute Randall, to not execute Randall, or maybe to execute Randall. That’s not what I call leadership.
As for the gun stuff, I would like some realism about guns. A pump action shotgun holds about 5 shells at most and is slow to reload. An average person shooting a pistol will have trouble hitting something the size of a head while standing still and aiming. While running, they will miss a lot more often than they will hit. I know this from years of experience with guns.
As for Sophia, Rick saw two walkers, but they had been attacked by a whole horde of them. Maybe you’d leave a 12 year-old girl alone in that situation. I wouldn’t.
And yes, Jimmy should’ve peeled out as soon as he heard two thumps on top of the RV. No way that could’ve been walkers or thrown Rick and Carl off.
But at least setting the barn on fire saved the farm. Oh, wait…
Yes there was a whole horde of zombies around, that’s why stopping to fight them all with a rock while Sophia was standing there was a poor idea. By drawing their attention it created an opportunity for her to run back to the highway.
I agree with Steve on some points. How Rick handled Sophia was very unintelligent. He actually expected a little girl to find her way back to the highway through woods, with very poor directions given to boot. I don’t know if anyone is familiar with woods or forests, but it is very EASY to get lost if you have no sense of direction. It happens a lot, and to adults.He only had two walkers to deal with in that situation. He should have either told her to stay in a hiding place until he returned or he should of had her tag along, keeping her in front of him just enough so she could be in his line of sight, a she dispatched of the two walkers, which it seemed it took forever for him to do. In addition, the gun play is all Hollywood. Again, anyone with even slight gun experience knows that it is difficult to hit a target consistently with precision. In this case, it was dark, targets are moving and people are confused and frenzied. But in the show’s defense, every movie or show does this to a certain degree.
I agree with Steve as Rick shouldn’t be a leader because he’s so indecisive. I think the best candidate to be leader is Daryl. He doesn’t talk as much as Rick but he gets things done right. Rick talks about every possible outcomes then does nothing about it (i.e. the walkers in the bard, Randell, or he’s being such a sissy about his wife screwing Shane and Shane talks mess about him)
Rick DID tell Sophia to stay put. She’s the one who freaked out and ran.
I love reading your insights each week–on pretty much every show, considering your taste is similar to mine–but I just don’t understand your gripe with this show. Sure, the season has lacked in areas, but that finale was pure entertainment. Can’t you just forget deconstruction (marksmanship, unknowns dying off, etc) for just a moment and simply be entertained?
There is so gosh darn much that has to go into making a zombie television show appeal to the masses, and yet, all involved with TWD have built something unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Is it in the same galaxy as the Wire, Breaking bad, or Mad men? Nope. But dang, I’ve never watched a show that has me short of breath for the full 45-ish minutes.
Alan is a critic. That’s what he does. Why are you surprised by this? His recaps would be boring if it was a bunch of “remember when Rick shot that zombie? That was awesome!”
“But dang, I’ve never watched a show that has me short of breath for the full 45-ish minutes.”
Is that your opinion of the majority of the episodes of TWD, or just this one? Because this one was, absolutely, without question, in the minority so far as this show is concerned.
RWG (and Alan has to take this one as a part of the whole)
I have mostly agreed with Alan throughout the whole Walking Dead journey, especially the first part of the season and their various pacing / character mis-steps. However, as a non reader of the source material it just seems above all kind of counter intuitive to get so heady and intricate with a review of this show, case and point this episode. It was friggin exciting, tense, suspenseful and action packed. Sometimes you have to succumb and forget about arcs, pacing and character history. I thought this final had everything you could want and more. Can’t wait for more in the fall.
Criticizing a critic for criticizing? Is this some sort of ironic joke?
The whole group is changing into a bunch of shit fucks. They need to calm the fuck down and start thinking instead of getting all emotional, they need to be logical. As for Lori, shes a bitch, she deserves to be tortured and tied to a tree to be fed to the zombies. The asian guy and that fat cow girl need to be blown up.
Totally agree man, emotion is for the weak. I feel bad for Carl, he has such a shitty family. A bitch for a wife… a pussy cry baby son… Everyone is turning on him but thats what happens when people don’t think with logic. Mob think aka group think…
the timid asian (glen) and the bossy cow girl (maggie) should of died while f’king in the pharmacy many many episodes ago
lori is just a schizophrenic hoe! that plays dudes against each other. thats her selfish game.
Chill the fuck out.
Opps I meant Rick, he has a shitty wife and son. This be some good BlueDream….
Damn, she be a straight up playa. She got the game down and she be pissed that her boy shane be gone cuz now all she got is Rick. What about that T-Dog, for a moment I thought he was gonna head to the coast with them hoes and live out the rest of his life as a boss playa.
Lori better hope she doesn’t miscarry the baby. Having a zombie baby inside of her could cause problems.
lets hope zombie carl chews her face off
Alan, for the last time, please stop saying Lori went “Lady Macbeth.” Lady Macbeth was manipulating her husband into killing the king so that he could become the new king. In this analogy, Rick is already the leader, and Shane is the Macbeth type. If anything, Andrea was doing a Lady Macbeth routine when she was trying to convince Shane (who in fairness, didn’t need much convincing) that he’d be better off in charge. I don’t care for Lori either, and I agree that her reaction to Rick’s admission made absolutely no sense, but if you’re going to cite Macbeth, at least get it right. Oh, and by the way, wasn’t Lori just correctly identifying Shane as a threat to Rick and the rest of the group? Again, I don’t like her much, but she was right, as Shane did in fact try to kill Rick.
On the bright side, I’m glad Alan pointed out the ridiculousness of the never-ending supply of ammo (I literally counted 14 straight shots from Herschel’s shotgun at one point, and it may well have been more than that, as the show eventually cut away from him) and everyone getting consistent head shots out the window of speeding cars.
Did she? Because all I can remember her saying was that 1) Shane really needed to work on his delivery, and 2) Rick was screwing up with regards to Randall. At no point did Andrea suggest that Shane ought to be in charge.
I agree with you, Alan. Underwhelming episode, two dead I didn’t recognise, crazy headshots, weird reactions, Rick’s excuse for not telling them ‘what difference would it have made?’ well sure, ignoring the huge security implications… ugh! Mazzara was hyping it (as he would, but I really think he sees something different in the show than I do). At least next season will be better.
I thought the finale was terrific with lots of excitement and some promising developments.
I think the word resurrection is incorrect. The dead are reanimated. I think there’s a big difference. Resurrection implies a life in the Hereafter. Reanimation is simply a carcass regaining mobility and some brainwave activity.
Hopefully they will gain a better understanding of Lori. She’s all over the place and completely devoid of any likability.
I had a different take of the shot lingering over the fading note to Sophia scrawled on the windshield. I didn’t read it as something to remind us to be upset that Sophia had been killed. I saw it as a symbol that there is very little reason to hope in this world and to hold onto previous notions of how the world worked is a fantasy that will get one killed and it’s possible that anything they do is pointless. I think this dovetails into Rick’s transformation into a dictatorial type of leader. In this world, working by committee and worrying about feelings getting hurt can only lead to disaster and death. The group needs a strong leader whom they follow quickly and without question. People still have freewill. They can stay with the group or leave. But if they stay, they must sacrifice their autonomy and follow Rick without hesitation. It simply can’t work otherwise.
My sense on some of the scenes everyone is commenting on and their explanation (to me). I am not saying it was conveyed properly, but this is the subtext of what I got:
1. When Rick declares he killed Shane, everyone doubted his story. No one was there, and although he was telling the truth, he was acting wild eyed crazy and it could have been read as defensive. He just killed someone they all knew and although it has never been stated out loud by anyone, Shane’s affair with Lori had to be common knowledge. She was with him before Rick showed up and they didn’t seem to be hiding anything. (why would they? They thought he was dead) I think the writers were trying to convey that the group sort of believes him, but there is doubt.
2. Lori’s reaction to the news of Shane’s death and that Rick killed him has to be her guilt for getting him killed. This isn’t the Sopranos where people gleefully whack people. Although she was telling Rick to do something about Shane several episodes earlier, she probably did not really think of the enormity of the implications. She had to have thought knowing her husband that he would just get Shane to leave. To know that you are even indirectly responsible for someone’s death would have to be hard. Her response to Rick has to be part that and maybe some others on here are right and she did have feeling for Shane despite her big statements to the contrary.
Again, I am not saying they did this well on the show, but I think that is what they were going for.
1. If Rick would have said: “Shane lured me into the wood and pointed the gun at me. I had no choice but defense myself” then I think people would have believe me… but instead he said “I killed my best friend to protect everybody” (or something like that)… that just makes it sound like he intentionally kills Shane.
And yes, they did a terrible job with season 2.
@RICH Good points. Given that we know Rick is supposed to be the hero it’s easy for us to forget that most members of this group know Shane as the guy who originally lead them out of the city, was the defacto group leader, etc. They also know know the details of the drama that’s gone on between Rick and Shane.
@ANDY, I think that part does make sense. Despite everything, Rick still feels terrible about killing Shane and his guilt comes across in the awkward explanation. This registers as a more realistic response of a moral man wrestling with having just killed his former best friend – no matter how justified the killing. Like Rich said, this isn’t The Sopranos where seasoned killers coldly recite their alibis.
@RICH Good points. Given that we know Rick is supposed to be the hero it’s easy for us to forget that most members of this group know Shane as the guy who originally lead them out of the city, was the defacto group leader, etc. They also know know the details of the drama that’s gone on between Rick and Shane.