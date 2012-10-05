Season premiere review: ’30 Rock’ – ‘The Beginning of the End’

“30 Rock” is back for its final season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I spend a full hour with Gary Sinise’s band…
Over the last few weeks, I’ve been watching a lot of first season “30 Rock” on Netflix for nostalgia’s sake, and two things have struck me: 1)For a show that I remember as taking a while to figure itself out, those early episodes (even something as early as “Jack the Writer”) hold up awfully well; and 2)”30 Rock” was a much saner show back then.
I’m not even talking about the characterization of Liz, since I think the show pulled back on making her quite so crazy/weird/pathetic a year or two ago. Nor am I talking about Tracy, who was nuts from the start. I mean the universe of “30 Rock” itself was far more normal in season 1 than it is now. We’ve long since crossed the line into live-action cartoon territory, with occasional moments of humanity between Jack and Liz, and the joke-writing has to be incredibly good to sustain that tone.
Fortunately, the writing is still incredible, as evidenced by another episode so packed with great throwaway jokes that half of my time writing this review was spent on picking the best intro line. (I had it narrowed down to a half dozen, then mentioned my difficulty picking on Twitter, and was greeted with a dozen I hadn’t even thought of, but were equally worthy. Finally, I let Linda Holmes decide for me, and she went off the board with Gary Sinise.)
So, no, the Jack Donaghy of the first season would not be so aggressively, blatantly, trying to tank an entire network(*), let alone acting (remember his on-camera panic in “Jack-Tor”?) as God(**) in a horrible new cop show. In the current incarnation of the show, it makes perfect, hilarious sense. Of course, Jack could get away with greenlighting (with a literal green light) all these horrible shows without anyone but Liz noticing, because who can stand sitting at the non-CEO table at the business school reunion?
(*) And given the dire straits of the real NBC throughout the lifespan of “30 Rock,” I particularly enjoyed Liz assuming Jack had been trying to do this for seven or eight years, when it had only been a few weeks.
(**) The only thing missing from that show was a more explicit callback to Baldwin’s role in “Malice,” but I suppose the show already did that back in season 3’s “St. Valentine’s Day.”
What was great about all the bad shows is how close to plausible so many of them were. Joe Rogan as Mandela isn’t that far off from the CW doing a “Beauty and the Beast’ remake where the Beast is a really hot guy with a faint scar on his cheek. “God Cop” isn’t that far off from the many shows in development this year about historical figures who, it turns out, fought crime in their youths. “Homonyms” (hosted by “SNL” writer and Jimmy Fallon announcer Steve Higgins) isn’t that much more absurd a waste of time than half the game shows developed in the last 10 years.
The other storylines were more mixed, but still funny enough to work. I’m still not crazy about Hazel, nor about Kenneth turning back into Kenneth after his brief reinvention last season. But I enjoyed Tracy realizing that he’s by far the most stable person at “TGS,” and the dinner party was just so bizarre (Kenneth murdering a sturgeon with a hammer, Tracy’s snake in the oven, non-sensical small talk, everyone eating Dharma Initiative ice cream) that it worked in spite of my dislike of how some of these characters are being used of late. And though the Maid of Honor story had Jenna at her most sociopathic, it also had the dead dove store, Liz having witch undertones, Jenna wanting to find a way to borrow Jessica Biel’s youth, Jenna flying (the surest sign yet of the cartooniness of it all), etc.
I respect Tina Fey’s desire to end the show while it’s still good. But an episode like this one just reminds me of how much I’m going to miss “30 Rock” when it’s gone.
Some other thoughts:
* Anyone care to guess whether the Paas running gag was product integration or not? And is it funnier if it really was?
* Jonathan returns, now that Maulik Pancholy is no longer part of the “Whitney” cast. A win for everyone, with the possible exception of Pancholy’s bank account.
* “Good Peacock to you.”
* Jack is good friends with Bane. Of course.
* Tracy is “the black Tyler Perry.” Of course.
* Liz makes a “surprise Lemon party” joke under her breath, and it is at this point that I once again warn you that if you don’t know what a lemon party is, DO NOT Google it, DO NOT ask anyone else what it is, DO NOT try to find out about it in any way. No one gave me this warning after the show first told that joke in one of the episodes with Buck Henry, and I am forever sorry about that. Trust me – you are much, much better off not knowing. I am not joking.
* I’ve seen this one listed both as “The Beginning of the End,” and also as “Episode 701.” If the latter is official, it wouldn’t be the first time “30 Rock” has just gone with an episode number as a title.
What did everybody else think?
Was 99% sure it was going to be “as soon as I buy something at the dead dove store.”
The first Lemon party joke came in the second episode, where Jack told Liz “everybody loved your little Lemon party”. The joke in the 2nd season Christmas episode was a far more explicit reference.
Fair enough. Either way, DO NOT GOOGLE “LEMON PARTY,” people.
Yeah, I actually found out exactly what that means on Wikipedia, when I was looking up some of the Internet phenomena who appeared on that South Park episode where Canada went on strike. Read it, avoided any pictures or videos, glad to have done so because UGH! Stick with the Numa Numa guy instead, you won’t regret it.
A surprise Lemon party is FAR worse than a Rickroll.
Wouldn’t be a Lemon party without old Dick.
On the other hand, go ahead and Bing “Leman Party” all you want.
I didn’t know what a lemon party was and had no thought of looking it up UNTIL I saw the warning in the review (like at a restaurant, I never have any desire to touch the plate until they tell me not to because it’s hot). Am now scubbing my eyes with bleach, because you cannot unsee that.
I had never heard of a lemon party before, and was also prompted to look it up after the warning and… it wasn’t terrible? I mean, it really didn’t bother me at all. It’s just old people having sex. Is that so incredibly disgusting to everyone?
I like the Archer “more like lemon party chairman” joke better :-p
The third season opener of “Haven” was titled “301,” which turned out to have significance at the end of the story. Until then, I was sure Time Warner’s program guide was in error.
Paas doesn’t need product integration. They’re Paas! They have a vastly superior product.
I laughed really hard at tag, with the contestant walking off the stage of Homonyms while exclaiming “bleep yourself” after the answer was “no, its the third one”.
What a great fake game show.
As someone who doesn’t watch all that much TV, I think this show has gone too far down the pop culture meta-hole. Half the time, I had no idea what they were talking about, and my girlfriend — who is, at best, an occasional watcher of the show — was just baffled. Can’t imagine what future viewers will make of this in syndication.
Um… could you elaborate?
That’s actually always been one of my worries with 30 Rock. It’s so topical that I’m not sure it will pass the test of time. It’s hilarious for us who are familiar with everything they poke fun at, but it may not be in 5-10 years when people discover this show filled with dated references that nobody gets (except those people who were there). I’m not sure if 30 Rock is universal enough to extend its appeal beyond the time its airing in, but I suppose we’ll see.
I’ve been watching the old ones in syndication at bedtime, and the jokes do feel dates. I know the references, but it is a bit jarring. This show, while awesome, is not going to hold up like Cheers or MASH. It will be like watching old SNL’s.
Season 1 still had it’s craziness. Even now it’s hard to see them pulling off anything like “Black Tie”
I’m not a TV tech/ camera guy, so forgive my ignorance, but has something changed with the ‘look’ of the show? Last night looked more like a ‘live’ episode than one of the pre-filmed shows of previous seasons. It’s almost like the episode last night was ‘sharper’ looking, compared to the ‘softer’ look in the past. Anyone else notice this, or did my HD just get wayyyy better all of a sudden?
No, it wasn’t just you. I noticed it soon after the episode began. I think that it was intentional, though, given the theme of ‘tanking it.’ The crazy situations, the poor looking sets, the shoddy camerawork…they was tanking it on the show AND producing the show. After I got it, I thought it was brilliant.
If that’s truly what they were doing, then it IS pretty darn brilliant. It explains a whole lot. Now I wish I wouldn’t have deleted the episode after watching it.
I think y’all might be reading a little too much into it.
I noticed that too. It looked very bright.
Just wanted to come back and say that this week’s episode looked like the normal ones (softer). I’d have to conclude that they DID purposely use a different style in the ‘tanking’ episode. Also, they showed a clip of tgs this week (Black Hitler) and IT looked to be filmed using the ‘tanking’ cameras.
I haven’t laughed that hard at an “Arliss” joke in years. Perfect time to bring it back.
I believe it was Dana Gould who once said, “Arliss is television’s way of saying, ‘Turn me off.'”
Yeah, I should’ve listened about the lemon party warning. Can’t undo that now…
god bless DVR,and god bless this show!
if I wasn’t able to pause it, my wife and I would have missed so many more jokes since we absolutely lost it after that “Robinson Cano/2nd Base” like..
yep, definitely going to miss it when it’s gone..
That Paas joke was an old Patton Oswalt routine. I was wondering if Tina Fey called Patton and asked if it was okay to use it, because it was a pretty blatant rip off. Or maybe their is a “joke patent” that ran out and it’s now fair game to use it willy nilly.
Was Schwartz Tesearc to save the network both a reference to the Avengers (obvious) and the CW giving half its programming to Josh Schwartz?
Brilliant if it was…
Baldwin’s monologue in Malice is one of the best move monologues of all time
I love Jonathan. I love Maulik Pancholy. I was never going to watch Whitney. I don’t know why he’s not on that show anymore, but I’m glad he’s back on this one. It was a very funny episode. The jokes-per-minute level really reminded me of early seasons.
The Lemon Party warnings are excessive. Don’t google it unless you are an adult who is prepared to see explicit sexual images. That about the extent of it. The idea that a lemon party reaches such profound heights of repulsiveness is actually rather offensive. There are, right now, two images on this very page, in the YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE section, that are more offensive and/or gross to me than an image of a lemon party.
What do you have against Jessica Alba????
“DO NOT ask anyone else what it is”
“I am forever sorry [for seeing it]”
“you are much, much better off not knowing”
Seriously, Alan, I am very put off by your extreme warnings against the lemon party image. Old people have sex, and gay people have sex. A one-sentence warning is warranted (because it is a pornographic image), but the way you stress it over and over again makes me think you are homophobic. You instruct us to not even ask someone what it is! As if you’re protecting your readers from the horrible truth of gayness? Guys, it’s a still image of some old men having sex. The warnings you gave, Alan, would be applicable to Two Girls One Cup. But you’re way off on this one.
I despise Hazel and any story line with her involved.
I despise Hazel and any story line having to do with her.
How predictable am I? Your insistence has only made me want to Google it more.
(Googles)
Well, now, that was indeed a mistake.
PS The second asterisk seems to be missing in the paragraph is refers to.
Why does no one listen?
Y’all are funny. It’s just sex. There’s stuff on the internets that freaks me out, this isn’t one.
I’ve listened, Alan! I’ve never googled it, but I’ve got a vague sense of what it means, just from the references both here and on the show.
I also Google lemon party and was horrified.
Canadian political parties are disgusting.
The episode made me laugh right from Jump when Jack joked about New York and their tiny sodas.
Heh – not one reviewer mentioned my favorite throwaway joke of the episode: when Tracy said he’d been married for 22 years, and Kenneth said “That’s half as long as it felt like ‘Arliss’ was on TV!”
God, I hated ‘Arliss.” And, great opening episode – I will be desolate when this series is over.
Hate Hazel. Hate, hate, hate Hazel. Hate.
Seriously? That’s what the lemon party was?! THAT’S what makes you guys pour acid in your eyeballs?! You must be new to the internet.
Why is Tina wasting our air time with Hazel? Hazel has no humor value at all. For the first time in years I was tempted to tune out. But I love the rest of the cast and I think Tina is dynamite.
How about Kenneth telling Tracy that he has got to second base with Hazel and Tracy responded by saying “You had a three way with Robinson Cano?”
I personally would have gone with “just as soon as the Clinique lady says I have witch undertones,” because that absolutely cracked me up, but Gary Sinise’s band was a solid choice too. A very funny episode all around, even if I didn’t love the Kenneth/Hazel stuff.
Yeah! I’m just happy youre back to writing 30 Rock reviews. I got worried that you weren’t going to do it when I looked at your blog yesterday
Absolutely hilarious. I was certain you’d open the article with “just as soon as I have a threesome with Robinson Cano.”
I looked it up on urban dictionary, if accurate I think you can explain the joke without directing anyone to a pic. I mean, orgy isn’t a forbidden word.
Cricket night in America killed me. I thought Ms. Fey was really on her game with this episode. Look forward to one great last season. Hope they do one more live episode.
One joke I didn’t really get: why would Jack the quintessential fat-cat capitalist be friends with 99-percenter Bane?
The show “Homonyms” really should have been called “homophones”…
Merriam-Webster disagrees. [www.merriam-webster.com]