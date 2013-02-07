Season premiere review: ‘Community’ – ‘History 101’

“Community” is back for a new season. I published my review of the start of the post-Dan Harmon era this morning, and I have specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as you waive the tomfoolery prerequisite…
Of the two season 4 episodes sent out for advance review, “History 101” was definitely the stronger one. It has a clear idea of what it wants to be about, how it’s going to address both the regime change and the start of what will be senior year for most of the study group. And some of those ideas work fairly well.
Andy Bobrow’s script embraces the skepticism about Harmon’s absence head-on, with Abed’s “happy place” seeming like everything the @GuarascioPort parody Twitter account promised. The format’s suddenly multi-cam, the laughtrack is cranked up to 11, the jokes are stupid(*), and Fred Willard is playing Pierce.(**) The fantasy versions of Troy and Abed even can tell something is wrong, and Abed’s fear of change gets to comment on both what the characters and the show are going through.
(*) Though oddly, the cadence of a lot of the AbedTV dialogue isn’t that much different from how the characters speak otherwise. There are general differences in the rhythms of single-cam versus multi-cam, but not always. (I’ve often said that a lot of “Modern Family” dialogue could be placed in a multi-cam script without tweaking.)
(**) Given the longtime antipathy between Chevy Chase and the rest of the cast and crew (which culminated in Chevy’s exit before this season was completed), I imagine all involved might have been happier if Willard had always been Pierce.
So I liked that aspect of the premiere, and the “Community” version of “Muppet Babies” as the happy place within the happy place made me smile. But other parts just seemed half-baked.
When I interviewed Port & Guarascio, we talked specifically about The Hunger Deans, and Guarascio said the idea was never to do a straight-up parody of “The Hunger Games,” but just to give the Dean an excuse for some spectacle and some new gowns – that Pelton wouldn’t really know enough about the real thing to get it right. And I can see the point of that, but that turned a great chunk of the premiere into something that was neither fish nor fowl. When “Community” does pop culture pastiche, what makes it work is how specific it tends to be. Megan Ganz’s love and knowledge of “Law & Order” shone through every frame of “Basic Lupine Urology.” Both “Modern Warfare” and “A Fistful of Paintballs” demonstrate a similar command of the source material, even as they function on their own terms for the people who haven’t seen “The Killer” or “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” This was just a bunch of people running around in weird athletic competitions, while Pierce struggled to come up with a good ball-related joke. It had the weirdness of a “Community” high-concept episode without the execution to make the idea worth trying.
The show’s season premieres in general have never been its strongest episodes, but it’s clear that everyone involved tried very hard to put their best foot forward, knowing the scrutiny the first episode made without Harmon would get. And “History 101” isn’t bad, but it feels… off. And flat, even with all the craziness happening in and around the cafeteria.
Some other thoughts:
* History tells us that Chevy Chase is a very difficult person to work with. That said, there have been Pierce stories (if you can call them that) over the years that have definitely spoken to the frustration Chase very vocally felt with this role. There are times when Pierce is well integrated into the group and their stories, and other times like this where he exists entirely on the margins for a joke about how classless and out of touch he is.
* Troy and Britta are now actually dating, but this script focuses much more on the frustration Troy feels about her than the attraction. It’s a tricky balance, because Troy complaining about Britta is a huge source of comedy (“You’re the AT&T of people!”), yet you don’t want people to be constantly questioning why he’s with her.
* Port and Guarascio noted that Chang was one of the biggest problems Harmon left for them to deal with, and we see the first baby step of how he might return to Greendale with our glimpse of him naked, carrying the note, “Hello, my name is Kevin. I have Changnesia.”
* The prank subplot had a nice payoff towards the end when Pelton complained that someone moved his stapler, but until then, Annie was being written as too sheltered and repressed. She’s been at Greendale – and participating in hijinks led by one or more of Jeff, Troy and Abed – for three years now, yet she seemed much more like the Annie from the start of the series.
Okay, that’s me. What did everybody else think? Did “History 101” live down to your worst fears about life without Harmon, did it fill you with hope that the show can be just fine this year, or did it fall somewhere in the middle?
Why didn’t they just get to of Chang for this season?
*rid of Chang
Because Ken Jeong is a very funny (and easy to get along with) man who remains very famous from The Hangover films, even if Community has often struggled to know what to do with him/Chang.
Yes, but Chang is a terrible character. Ken Jeong may be funny, but he’s not been funny on “Community” for a very long time. Season One perhaps?
This Community is just plain bad. If this is the “stronger one” of the bunch, the show is in real trouble.
* he hasn’t been funny
I was just excited to hear Troy say, “Star Wars, thumb wars, OH MY GOD, STORAGE WARS!”.
Love that, and it is exhibit A to challenge people who claim the tone or style or wit has changed so much from the Harmon years.
I still had quite a few laugh-out-loud moments…but I agree, it’s a little off.
My problem with this episode is exactly what you’ve said, Alan. Community’s parodies & homages to single pop-culture events have been great in the past because they’ve been so detailed and so specific in their execution of the parody. My Dinner with Andre, Apocalypse Now: Redux, Law & Order – their parodies all worked because they nailed every aspect of them. The Hunger Games parody they did tonight seemed like more of a “clever” way to keep the story going rather than the foundation of it.
To rephrase, it was like instead of: “Let’s do an episode like the Hunger Games – how do we tell a story like that?”, it was “let’s tell a story and throw in the Hunger Games.”
My thinking is that maybe NBC wanted them to parody something more recognizable in hopes of boosting ratings… and the writers didn’t really want to do a parody of something as obvious and boring as The Hunger Games. It’s briefly mentioned at the beginning and that’s it. It’s ludicrous to even call it a parody, and it’s not really an homage. It’s just a namecall to something people recognize for the purpose of setting up the story of Jeff trying to get everyone into the History of Ice Cream so he can graduate.
I thought their best parodies were of genres rather than specific films. Modern Warfare has more references than I can recognize and because of that it rewards multiple viewings. I liked them all, though. I just wish the zombie episode hadn’t been part of the regular continuity.
Matt H. nailed it. It wasn’t a parody or homage, it was a joke that led to a situation upon which the rest of the episode was based. Through that lens, it seems just fine as a Community episode goes. I think if Harmon had made this episode, this would not have been an issue.
Fair enough, I agree – but I still think that Community has done better jobs even with those kinds of jokes. They’re generally more pointed and purposeful. I thought this one just wasn’t as sharp.
That being said, I never said that I thought this was a shortcoming because Harmon wasn’t there – Harmon produced episodes with flaws as well. I’m actually determined to be objective. This wasn’t the best episode of Community, but it certainly wasn’t the worst.
I don’t think it felt flat at all. I promised my self the day after Harmon was fired that I would look at every episode wondering what he would have done differently, and I didn’t even think of him a single time throughout this premiere. I thought it was extremely funny, employed most of the cast very well, and kept the weirdness, too (“While they were incepting I stole their balls!”). As solid a season premiere as any of the others were.
*wouldn’t look at every episode
Agreed!
Agreed. I liked it a lot.
Me too. I can see what Alan’s referring to, but upon watching the episode, I didn’t really red flag much of anything. It was staying true to Community-style well enough for me to think, “Those guys are doing the best they can. They had wild shit going on and in general, I enjoyed it.”
I feel like the show was way to frenetic. That was a characteristic of Dan Harmon’s Community, but he also took time to stop and let the characters (particularly Abed or Jeff) reflect on things and sort of tie everything together. Maybe I was just too tired when I watched it, but it seemed like everything was going 100 mph and there was never really a chance to tie everything together into a succinct “moral of the story” moment. Instead, the moral of the story was obvious from the beginning and not really that interesting or original. If Community was anything under Dan Harmon, it was unique and original.
It certainly felt like they kept the weird, it just wasn’t really that funny. I watched this knowning the history and hoping it would work, but it did feel like a pale imitation of a Community episode. I’m hoping this evens out. Even in the Harmon days there were lesser eps of Community that didn’t work that well, so maybe this is just them easing into it.
Hunger Games storyline wasn’t really doing it for me, but I think that’s because they chose not to make it it’s own “thing” a la Basic Lupine Urology or Fistful of Paintballs. I think when you do a half parody on a show like Community, it comes across as half-baked.
And if you have to have the showrunners tell you that it wasn’t intended to be a full-blown parody/homage, then it’s failed.
Other than that though, I see some glimpses of hope. I feel like the show has never really known what to do with Annie so her characterization here doesn’t particularly trouble me and everything else was solid.
I like that in Abed’s fantasy they replaced Pierce, if only they’d gotten Patrick Stewart instead of Fred Willard.
if only they’d gotten Bill Murray as replacement… that would have been beyond beyond meta
I pretty much thought the way the showrunners did: the Dean wouldn’t actually know enough about the Hunger Games to really, really stick to the premise. He just wants goofy games and a reason to wear a ballgown and dance with Jeff. So it didn’t bother me.
Plus, well, they’ve already done paintball and they can’t actually go around killing off students or pulling off the technology of HG.
It’s fan-fiction.
Strange, I’ve never seen fan fiction featuring the entire actual cast of the original along with many members of the actual same writing staff.
What fan fiction have you been watching and where can I see it?
Yeah but then so have almost all Bond movies made in the last 25 years.
Isn’t Troy supposed to be in A/C school now?
He quit after they wanted him to kill Dan Bakkedahl.
He didn’t quit, he just used his clout as The Truest Repairman to make them less of an insular, all-consuming fraternity.
I don’t know if it was because I expected the worst based on the advance reviews but I liked this episode. Funny jokes, clever bits, the characters sounded like they should. What more could you want?
That’s how I felt. I came in braced for the worst, and it exceeded my expectations. Wasn’t a great episode, but I enjoyed it.
Felt like community to me, thought it was a good episode and I’m a lot more optimistic about a post harmon world now.
Maybe it’s just the knowledge that the new guys are from “Happy Endings,” but Annie felt a lot like Penny tonight – a comparison I wouldn’t have made previously.
she felt more like Alex to me. Much ditzier than Penny but still with a motormouth
Thank you! After the 1st 5 minutes, I texted a friend saying “It’s become a combination of our 2 favorite shows, Community & Happy Endings.” It still has the crazy, meta humor of Community, but with certain timing aspects of Happy Endings.
Community and Happy Endings are my 2 favorite shows as well. If it wasn’t for Happty Endings I would have been miserable during this Community hiatus.
I’m surprised you’re comparing it to Happy Endings without mentioning both shows using the exact same Real Genius popcorn prank!
It wasn’t the best episode of “Community” ever but it was good. It’s impossible to compare it with a Dan Harmon-showran S4 episode because that doesn’t exist. The messed up emotions of senior year were pervading this episode, and that would have changed the character of the show no matter who was making it. Overall, the show is still worth watching.
Hear, hear!
However off the show may be, I’m going to watch it. I’ve stuck with 13 years of not quite right Simpsons (with an occasional great episode). At this point, Community just means too much to me. I’m willing to take tthe good with bad.
This episode didn’t really work for me. I think “flat” is the right word. I can’t exactly pinpoint what was off, but none of the characters seemed entirely themselves. And I agree that if you’re going to do pop culture references or parodies on Community, half-assing it is not an option.
I enjoyed it.
I think there is some segment of the audience that would complain and hate the new episodes no matter what. It’s best to just ignore that, and worry about if the episodes are enjoyable on their own or not.
Right. You could play a hilarious joke where you actually inserted a Dan Harmon written episode that had secretly been stored away in a vault, and people would complain that it wasn’t the same without him. Damn fine episode IMO.
I both agree and disagree :-)
I agree that there actually are people that will complain just because they can and will hate the new episodes just because Harmon’s not attached.
That being said, I think it’s reasonable to find flaws in a show regardless. I think some things in the episode didn’t quite work, but I certainly don’t think that it’s because Harmon wasn’t there – some of the episodes during his tenure were flawed as well. I’m trying to remain as objective as I can.
Even if Harmon wrote an episode, as long as he’s not there on set to give notes, not in the editing bay, it would still come out differently than if he was involved with every part of the process like he used to be.
But this is what we have now, so there’s no point speculating on what might have been. I’m just going to try to enjoy what we’re getting on its own merits.
I’m way less concerned than I was this morning reading your review, Sepinwall. Maybe I should thank you for lowering my mental bar. I thought it was solid. Not pantheon, but it felt like Community.
Right, a solid median level episode.
Like others, I thought it was pretty good. It’s hard to really tell if things are “off” because even with Harmon in charge the show was inconsistent. We all remember the amazing episodes and forget how many episodes were good but maybe missed something here or there (just like tonight’s episode.)
I agree, this one was better than many of the Harmon episodes. It may be the case that they cannot equal the genius of the best Harmon episodes, but even still I would watch the shit out of this show forever if it stayed at this level.
Agreed. Without Harmon’s guidance, Community may never be able to hit the highest of highs that it managed to attain with Modern Warfare, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, Remedial Chaos Theory, and many other classics. However, it’s not inconceivable that it could still remain a very good show if given time to find its new baseline. Tonight’s episode was a step in that direction. A very obviously wobbly step, but still a funny one.
I know that most of us have been pessimistic about the possibility of a 5th season, but given that the ratings for last night were actually far better than most NBC comedies have been pulling recently, it could very well end up happening. Guarascio and Port are smart comedy guys. If they get a chance to make more episodes that won’t be produced in a vacuum (as these were) and are a year further removed from the turmoil surrounding Harmon’s exit, I think that they can figure out their own strengths and weaknesses in this world and build a solid, if not brilliant version of this show around these characters that we all love.
Bottom line: I’m a long way from giving up on this show.
Alan, I totally agree with this review. Annie’s dialogue was especially bothersome. It felt too much like Penny from Happy Endings, right down to several shortened words (“whateve!”). I couldn’t get past it.
And “Semest…er.”
Agreed about the Hunger Games. Kindof shocked how clearly they’ve missed the mark on what the show does. They just mixed it in there as 1 of 4 different storylines. It’s like they threw a bunch of Community type stuff at the wall and hoped that some of it stuck.
The real show would’ve gone in on the Hunger Games 100% and now I wish I could’ve seen a Harmon version of it. I was expecting a spectacle like paint ball, not some lame obstacle course they threw together.
That said, it’s still the characters that I love and had some laugh out loud moments. But, disappointing to see how jarring the change is already.
“It’s like they threw a bunch of Community type stuff at the wall and hoped that some of it stuck.”
Yes. This. 1000 percent.
Agree that it was a pastiche of various Community tropes, but I can’t really imagine Harmon going for a Hunger Games parody – way too commercial and obvious. I’m a bit worried that the Dean, as much as I love him, got way too much screen time.
Also, what’s up with bringing back a bunch of minor characters to do almost nothing? I notice Annie Kim, Fat Neil, will have to go for a second viewing to remember the others.
I thought it was a very funny episode (though my particular love of Muppet Babies may have sold me even more on this episode).
What I don’t understand is why everyone is treating this episode as a parody of The Hunger Games. To me, the Hunger Games portion of the episode was more analogous to the Pulp Fiction parts of Critical Film Studies. The typical parodies (such as Basic Lupine Urology or Modern Warfare) don’t typically call attention to what they are parodying – They merely expect the viewer to catch on (or tip it off in the episode title). The fact is that we don’t see much of The Hunger Deans. It could really just be any competition that Dean Pelton puts together. I haven’t seen or read The Hunger Games, but knowing what I know about it, it doesn’t seem like American Gladiators-style activities are really what the books are about.
If anything, I would describe this more as a send-up of multi-camera sitcoms, and I think the episode nailed a lot of details of such shows. It may have been even funnier knowing that this was up against The Big Bang Theory (though a lot of this episode reminded me more of 2 Broke Girls, and why that show is particularly bad).
Also, the popcorn in the car thing must have been tossed around the Happy Endings writers’ room for a while, because it seems like a fairly unique prank and both shows pulled it off this season (though this episode was supposed to air prior to the Happy Endings version, which was a stronger prank).
I figured the popcorn in the car thing was an homage to Real Genius.
Popcorn in the car is a very common prank. Shirley isn’t that creative. It happens between teammates on sports teams all the time.
I strongly agree, people are going way overboard on this Hunger Games thing, particularly for the exact reasons you mentioned. I thought it was an extremely strong episode of Community that I would put against any episode of current “IT” comedies like New Girl and Happy Endings. I get the sense that a lot of Alan’s dismissiveness is based on his dislike of whatever second episode he saw, so it will be interesting to see how the other dozen go
I think that a huge amount of the reason that everybody viewed this as a Hunger Games parody was because of the way that NBC chose to advertise it. The “Epic” trailer, for example, heavily implied that it was going to be a full on parody, which it wasn’t, and it wasn’t meant to be either.
I think it’s much more likely that the writers thought of it as a small gag, and then the people putting together the ads saw it as an opportunity for a wider appeal, and ran about ten miles too far with it.
The dean had popcorn come out of his pants at the end – she didn’t just move his stapler, it was his car she and Shirley put the seeds into and started popping. Think you missed that.
Wow, I thought that was pretty terrible. I’m surprised to see other’s positive reactions. I was sad to read Alan’s review that the show just wasn’t quite what it used to be; as I had actually had decent hope that at least some community under new folks would be better than no community at all. I figured it wouldn’t hit the peaks of brilliance as before, but that it would be decent.
I thought this was a mess, and it just didn’t feel like community at all to me. Maybe its because I can imagine a full episode multi-cam paraody that could have been actually funny (like when Scrubs did it) and short of that it just felt like an example of how bad the show would be now. I honestly thought a lot of the “real show” part felt only slightly improved over the hacky multi-cam parody stuff. (For instance how it felt like they were over using the dean making every word “something-dean”. I would agree that the muppet babies part did hit the mark; but that was all that resonated AS community at all to me. (A full episode of the group as muppet babies, especially under Harmon, would have been awesome!) The wish scene, the weird competitions, the tango–were all just that; weird. And not weird in the awesome good kind of way.
I really wanted to like this season in its own way. I really wanted Alan to have been wrong; or as a person who is not a tv-critic, and who genuinely liked a lot of the first season eps, and took a bit to warm to the more experimental ones–that it would be funnier to me than him. But this was worst than I expected. And to hear that this was the stronger one, is even more disappointing.
If the ousting of Harmon was in anyway to bring the show more mainstream success, this definitely not that. Its just as wacky and crazy to a non-viewer. And, for me at least, now lacks what made it great. I’m bummed. This was a great show. I hope at least a few of the eps to come will get closer to the magic that was…
Well put, AMG — I agree with you wholeheartedly. For me, the episode boils down to this: the post-Harmon episode was not as funny nor as smart. Granted, there were episodes during the Harmon years that weren’t perfect, but wow, this was just nothing like what we’ve been watching for the last three years.
The writer of this episode, Andy Bobrow, wrote Basic Rocket Science back in season 2. It was apparently his first credit. Just thinking of that episode makes what I just watched all the worse.
I never thought I’d say such a thing, but I almost wish the show would’ve been cancelled.
You can’t really argue taste, but I can’t help but wonder if you would have seen a secretly shelved episode from last season (of average quality for that season) and not known it was a Harmon creation, if you would just say the same thing. (It would have been genius for NBC to save an episode for just that purpose.)
Hmmm. I didn’t totally hate it, but you can’t deny that it definitely FEELS different from the Harmon era. It’s impossible not to see that. The pacing of the scenes and the rhythms of the dialogue are very different now. You would have to be not paying attention at all not to notice that, whether you still find the show funny or not. I would never have mistaken this episode for a Harmon episode.
Having said that, I also found the humor much more literal-minded and obvious than in the Harmon years. Abed watches a lot of TV, so naturally his “happy place” is a traditional laugh-track sitcom!! Then the happy place within the happy place is a Saturday morning cartoon where the characters are all babies like Muppet Babies! Come on, would Harmon EVER have gone there? I found it painful to watch. Abed would at least imagine the characters as an Inspector Spacetime-style sci-fi show, or something cool like that. I did get a few laughs out of other parts of the episode, but to call it “off” was an understatement. I do hope the season improves as it goes on, but this was a disappointment at best.
Slackering: I think it’s pretty unfair of you to assume that others are just determined to find fault. Just because you disagree doesn’t invalidate others’ opinions. AMG and other here make some solid points, these aren’t people throwing a tantrum.
AMG: I agree, especially with what you say about the fake show/real show thing. There wasn’t enough contrast. In Abed’s version some of the jokes were pretty funny. I wasn’t sure whether I was meant to laugh at the actually-pretty-good-script or laugh at the implied crapness of this version. Like the Hunger Games bit, the idea wasn’t developed. It’s very presence seemed to BE the joke and it never developed to a payoff.
I’d have preferred, for instance, the whole episode to be Abed’s ulti-cam version of the show with it gradually becoming clear that this is happening in his head. I like the parodyception thing of his imagined self imagining further parodies and would love to have seen that fully played out (Muppet Baby Abed imagines NYPD Blue Abed imagines Sherlock Abed etc etc) so at the end he has to come back through all those layers… and it would be fun to only then to get a glimpse of what had been going on in ‘reality’ – the wreckage of what had obviously been a Hunger Games style showdown, without any real explanation…
It’s not that the elements weren’t fun, they just needed developing into something more of a story than just random stuff that didn’t go much of anywhere.
@SLACKERINC — I’d be lying if I said the same thought didn’t cross my mind. Was I somehow actively making this worse than it actually was? I’ll never know, but you know what I do know? That comedy is a very sensitive, very fragile thing. When I’m not in a good mood and I see a comedy, there’s about 99% chance that I won’t laugh as hard or find things that might be funny not to be funny. This is not the case with drama — when something’s sad and presented with reasonable aptitude, it’s sad.
Let’s also not forget that these actors were also feeling it, you know? They’re pros, the best at what they do (e.g., is there anyone who cries funny better than Donald Glover?), but they must’ve also been filled with doubts. They’re doing the best they can with what they have — something they never had to contend with, because what they’ve always had was from the mind of Harmon.
One thing that really bothered me about the episode was the transition between the real world and Abed TV (the wormhole animation + Danny Pudi’s face in Abed-in-trance mode). It just felt so clunky, and Pudi’s reaction shots were just so…unimaginative. And it’s not Danny’s fault. It’s the writing. It always comes back to the writing.
“I didn’t totally hate it, but you can’t deny that it definitely FEELS different from the Harmon era.”
I can and do deny it. You are entitled to your own feelings, but to me it does not feel different from an average Harmon episode.
“It’s impossible not to see that.”
Apparently, it IS possible, and I am living proof.
“You would have to be not paying attention at all not to notice that”
No, because I WAS paying attention, I have seen every episode of Community, and I paid attention to all of them. You seem unable to grasp, or unwilling to accept, that not everyone is necessarily going to have the same reaction as you do, even if we have functioning grey matter between our ears and are paying full attention to what transpires onscreen.
SlackerInc, repeatedly using that same counterfactual will not make it a clever, winning argument.
JSYK: The logical assumption would be that you were replying to the comment of mine directly above yours. But that comment contains no counterfactual, so you must be referring to my earlier one upthread: In which case, you are at least partly right: the number of times my counterfactual is repeated has no bearing on its validity or veracity. But that goes both ways: its being repeated does not reduce the likelihood that it is valid–it either is, or it is not.
I would also pose the question: does the camp with the countervailing opinion also only get one bite at the apple? If not, that seems a bit unfair, no?
Speaking of unfairness, one more point occurred to me: you only know that I have repeated the counterfactual because I always use the same identity when posting here. (As opposed to, say, someone who creates a different screen name to be cute every time they want to accentuate a snarky point.)
Good day, Sir/Madam. (I said good day!)
I agree completely. I really wanted to like this, and was willing to give the new showrunners a chance (and still am … the deserve some time to get it right), but it just felt like a cheap imitation of Community to me, while missing the elements that made Community wonderful in the past.
For example, what did anyone besides Abed learn in this episode? Abed learned that everyone loved him and we learned that he was afraid of losing his friends after graduation, but that was neither surprising or really very interesting. What did we learn about anyone else? What did they learn about themselves or about life? To me, that is the essence of Community. The parodies and pop culture references are great, but they were always used to teach the character or the audience an interesting lesson that usually wasn’t discovered until the last few minutes of the show. I didn’t get any of that out of this episode.
Not as bad as I was expecting. Truthfully, that show right there would still be one of the 2-3 funniest network comedies right now. This show has too much of a die-hard quirky following to ever live up to the Harmon-era, so it basically is what it is now.
I fall somewhere in the middle. I was so glad the show was back, but from what I’d read, was expecting the worst. Turns out, I liked this episode. Sure, it felt different and not everything worked (Troy and Britta), but enough did work to satisfy me. Worried about next week’s show, though.
Even if it felt a little flat, or off, or something–which it did, I think–it’s still one of the only shows on TV that can do a cartoon inside a multi-cam inside a single-cam. I’m glad Community is back, and is at least trying to be as audacious as ever.
*One* of the only? What are the other ones, and what days and times are they on? I will set my DVR right now.
I actually liked this premier episode more than the season 2 or 3’s premier. I always thought those episodes “tried too hard.” I thought this was much more consistent season premier when compared with the others. Yes, some portions were flat. But so were some Harmon episodes. (KFC space program anyone?) I was pleasantly surprised and entertained by this one.
I’m with you Ben. I’m thoroughly convinced that the tone of the negative comments is 90% due to bias of being aware of Harmon’s exit. I went in skeptical as well but the TEAM here nailed it.
Glad for the meta remaining (they’ll probably tune it down in later eps), but also for the brief spots where the characters could have their moments. It was definitely scattered in its focus, but there was a lot of groundwork laid for potential plots throughout the season.
I’ll be interested to watch this season and see how things end up, whether any kind of greater depth will still be in the larger story, but I know there’ll be enough good jokes to laugh at.
The pacing seemed all wrong. Community always used to let stories breathe, but this one just kept churning through jokes and parodies without really focusing on any one in particular. If these guys had done remedial chaos theory, it would have lasted about five minutes.
That said, really enjoyed seeing these characters again. It’s like a reunion with old friends at this point. You may not enjoy them as much, but you still have so many great memories together.
Yep … exactly.
I generally liked it.
However, it did seem a little hectic, like they tried to fit too much stuff in. They tried to involve all the characters a one storyline or another, when maybe a tighter focus on the Jeff and Abed stories would’ve been more effective.
Still though, plenty of laughs. Not disappointed yet.
I’ll be interested in the overnight ratings.
I thought it was terrible. It felt just so.. different. And I can live with different if it was funny. But, I did not laugh once. Well, okay. I laughed once at Troy’s facial expression of trying to get inside Abed’s mind. But, other than that the episode just wasn’t that good tonight. I expected some turbulence with the change. Hopefully it doesn’t last very long.
You and Dan did a good job of lowering my expectations on FW&IB. I was actually pleasantly surprised. You’re right that as an “episode” it didn’t totally work, but enough of the jokes landed that I was okay with it.
If it wasn’t for all the scrutiny, I think this would just settle in as a below-average episode. A few beats were weird, but in and of itself I don’t see anything dire yet. Of course, if this is as good as any of the 13 episodes are, then we have a problem.
I thought it was terrible. Just terrible. I sat through 15 minutes and turned it off. I’ve seen every episode thus far and sadly I’m not sure I’ll watch another. It wasn’t just different feeling, but it looked different and it seemed like the energy was different. The whole thing is just done for me. Like you said Alan and like Tim Goodman said, NBC is in desperate need of a reboot and Community is done after this season.
I thought the Chang scene was one of the subtlest, funniest uses of the character in awhile – the “Chang puns” are so ingrained in his consciousness that he’s STILL using them, even though he doesn’t even realize his name is Chang. That’s a really intelligent bit of comedy, building on the character work that was done in the Harmon era. Whatever else we can say about Port & Guarascio, they’re TRYING.
Like many of the commenters, I enjoyed this episode more than Alan did, but was grateful to him for lowering my expectations. A solid, but not particularly memorable, installment. If the rest of the season is at this level, I’ll be happy.
I think I fall somewhere in the middle. Didn’t love it or hate it. It was probably a bit too manic and not all the storylines worked for me. I’m not sure why people are so hung up about the Hunger Games thing. Not every episode has to turn into a full blown parody. As someone else said, it was probably just an excuse for the dean to wear crazy outfit — it doesn’t always have to be more than that. I also didn’t much care for the season 3 premiere. I do have to say I doubt any of the episodes in season 4 will reach the heights of the best Community episodes.
The Hunger Games parody didn’t need to be a full blown parody (though it would be a fun take on the now traditional Community deathmatch) but it needed to be a joke.
Some shows may treat making a reference at all as a joke but Community has never been one of those shows. It’s been the show that does a Pulp Fiction parody only to reveal the whole episode is actually a My Dinner With Andre parody. The Hunger Deans just didn’t go anywhere. Seeing the Dean in a ballgown can’t really be counted as a payoff, it was barely a joke. It’s not like we haven’t seen him in womens’ clothing before. IDK, it’s just Community’s usual approach would be to make clever use of a THG reference and here it was just ‘look, something you recognise! Laugh!’.
I consider this show dead and these 13 episodes just a sad footnote succeeding one of the most interesting and brilliant television shows I’ve ever seen.
Life support. That’s where I’m at — this show is hooked up to the machine, and we’ll see if it can come through.
I thought it was perfectly enjoyable. If they can keep the quality at this level everything will be fyne. Gonna miss the high’s of Dan Harmon era but let’s be honest, there were plenty of episodes in the past that was weaker than this.
Okay, so COMMUNITY is still COMMUNITY. Unfortunately its apparently the season 3 version, that relies too much on gimmicks and substracting at least one dimension from the characters, for the sake of cheap laughs.
Congrats to the new showrunners, for keeping the quality of the show consistant. (Yeah, it’s not really a compliment.)
JD did the multi-cam fantasy on “Scrubs” years ago and it worked much better than Abed TV. Didn’t care for a lot of the episode, especially what they did with Annie. I hope that’s not going to be the norm for her this season. She was grating and annoying. Still, there were a few laughs that felt like “Community.”
I wan’t someone who was determined to dislike series 4; I vaguely imagined things would go on largely as usual since the characters are all so established. And any critisisms I have largely amount to nitpicks, but somehow they were enough to make the episode feel off to me.
I don’t think it was very coherent: The Hunger Games parody din’t go anywhere, didn’t have a payoff. Community has never been the show that thinks recognition=funny in its references and parodies. And on a show famous for its epic paintball and pillow-fight ward I suspect a lot of us Community fandom were expecting a little more from the scenario? The different subplots didn’t really tie together either. There were the running gags but the show feels less wrapped up in its own weird universe (from NBC’s point of view, that’s probably a good thing).
There were good moments. But I made the mistake of watching a couple of S3 eps while I was waiting for the new ep (I’m in the UK, I had to wait to the wee small hours), and the contrast in quality was not encouraging…
I do agree that the plots didn’t feel particularly cohesive.
I remember at the start of Season 3 worried that Community had lost its mojo, but then Remedial Chaos Theory blew me away. Basically I’m saying yeah, if you compare the premiere to the best of Community it’s not going to stand the chance. But if you compare it to the run of the mill non high concept episodes then last night’s episode seemed perfectly acceptable. And I will be the first to lament if we never get another transcendent episode of Community, which is very possible.
It was flat-out terrible. Embarrassingly so.
I feel that this epsidoe was on par with average episodes of season 1 and 3, and better than the stupid plot at the end of season 3 when Chang takes over the school
For me the episode played mostly well, and certainly well-enough that I won’t turn by back on the show for fear of disappointment.
In an episode where you have a significant meta plotline, I don’t think you can ding them merely for using the throwaway “Hunger Deans” without insisting on making it an overarching meta commentary.
As for how that commentary played out, I have to say pretty good. It was better than Scrubs’ “My Life in Three Cameras,” and had a clear viewpoint, but for a “Community” riff and especially for Abed it needed clear lines of reference to a Full House or Family Matters, or perhaps a different TGIF show each time, to be Harmon-level work. Conversely, I laughed more at 2 minutes of Greendale Babies than 22 of Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas, and that’s saying something.
As for the real-world portion, it was solid, though clearly different. I agree Alison and Yvette got the short end of the stick this week, but it’s only one episode. I think Fienberg said it right when lamenting “it’s just different” on the podcast, and the only elaboration I can make is “too smooth.” Harmon’s Community was consistently disjointed on a small scale, from dialogue hand-offs and beats up to camera cuts and some scene transitions. Whether the quirkiness of pacing was in the dialogue, the director’s briefings, or his beloved “plot embryos,” it was absent here, and it gives the appearance of genericizing the characters slightly. I actually thought that was a boon to the McHale/Winger combo, which throughout the show’s run I felt was shoddy acting prompting too camp a performance. Here, the acting seemed natural and Jeff actually resonated as a human being. But for everything else, it removes that special Community feel that sets up it’s unique brand of humor.
I find it interesting that so many people are specifically squeeing on the “babies” cartoon. I did not even know that was a parody of something specific…apparently I am old. (The cartoons I grew up with were Superfriends, Bugs Bunny/Roadrunner, etc.)
Even at it’s peak, Community can falter from episode to episode. Being a fan of the show, I just accept that. If I didn’t know Dan Harmon was out, I wouldn’t have noticed anything was different.
It was a good, not great, episode. I’m delighted it’s back.
And plugging Fred Willard into Abed’s happy place was laugh out loud hilarious.
I also had some really good laughs. The characters are still the characters – that’s what i care about the most.
In general Port & Guarascio seem to understand
the most of what makes Community special. But haters will hate, i fear.
I’m not hating. I’m mourning the death of something I thought was special – and lamenting the offensive bastardization of it.
It just makes me sad.
Ditto to Slam, double ditto to Ralph. The funniest part of some of the criticisms is that they are primarily comparing this to the 3 or 4 pantheon episodes that even non-fans of the show like Andy Greenwald have found enjoyable. How about the other 60 or so episodes? I think it easily slots in right with this, tonally as well. What was so off? There were never “quick” paced episodes of Community before? They never referenced something from pop culture without making a full episode out of it? Gimme a break! God I hate the internet. But I love this show. STILL
I agree Ralph- I think P & G nailed the characters, but some of the subtle Harmon weirdness was missing. But even with that, it was still a good ep. IMHO and I think this season will be good.
I’ll also add this. Harmon obviously knew the end was near and he would likely never run a major network show again, so he left it ALL on the table for the end of season 3. Every possibly great thing he wanted to do with these characters. That’s not the case with the new guys. They’ll continue right along with other shows likely. And hell, if they produce 13 episodes like this, as they mentioned at the end of their interview with Alan, they might even salvage another season of this thing since NBC has all of 3 surefire returning sitcoms for the fall. Give them a chance guys, if you actually like the show that is
You’re right Slam. But sometimes even Harmon himself missed his subtle weirdness. I really
think that the last five or so episodes of season 3 kinda felt off and were just trying to hammer home all the craziness.
It definitely felt off to me, but I still got a few chuckles here and there. I’ll stick with it — I have a feeling it will come together.
i’m prank naive, but is it normal to put unpopped corn into a car and then pop it?
also were the voices for the Babies part just the normal actors modified?
Yvette Nicole Brown talked on Twitter last night about recording her voice for that segment, so that would be my assumption.
We learned last year that is her sexy voice. However, that was from the show “Community”, not whatever this show is.
I thought it was a very mediocre episode. There were worse episodes during the past three seasons, but I’d still include this in the lower echelon of episodes of the show. It felt strained. The fact that this is universally being regarded as the better of the first two episodes is not a good thing.
I liked how Jeff was written. He still wants to get back to his life as a lawyer, but his friend’s now mean too much for him to just leave them and screw him over. Really nice touch there.
I agreed with what you and Dan said on the podcast. I wanted to like it but everything just seemed a little off. Most of the jokes seemed like they’d fit in any of the previous seasons, but my knowledge of the loss of Harmon kept playing in my mind. In the end I felt like Dan did, just kind of sad. I loved the writing and characters and thought they were some of the best on TV for the first 3 years, but now it doesn’t feel right. And how could it considering how much of Harmon’s fingerprints were all over the show?
Pleasantly surprised with this premiere. My only complaint would be that they went to the “abed tv’ thing too often. It was funny using it in the very first scene and the community babies thing and the tag at the end, but sort of dragging in the middle….post-Harmon era: so far so good
The Hunger Deans thing didn’t really bother me – had the show aired in October, new people might have tuned just because they were fans of the Hunger Games, and potentially stayed around. It especially didn’t bother me because it was the dean doing it. However, in February, when the movie came out almost a year ago, it doesn’t work nearly as well.
I enjoyed the premiere and thought everyone besides Annie was written well. My absolute favorite bit was that Abed’s Britta was the *exact same* as regular Britta.
Loved Fred Willard as Pierce. Loved the fight between Brita and Troy at the fountain. Loved the Muppet Babies reference. Liked the return of Annie Kim (Other Annie!). Didn’t understand the bit at the end with the Dean pretending Brita was a guy and the punchline with Shirley at the end. Thought it would have been funnier if the Dean approached the boys in their dresses, pretended as though they were in trouble, and instead pulled them aside to offer suggestions on how to dress in drag.