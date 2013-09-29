Season premiere review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Tin Man is Down’

“Homeland” is back for a third season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I have immunity for overdue parking tickets…
“It was right in front of my eyes, and I never saw it coming.” -Carrie
“Homeland” is coming off a season that had some very obvious highlights (“Q&A”), some very obvious lowlights (Dana/Finn, bug-eyed Brody on Skype, Nazir as slasher movie villain), and the hard to shake feeling that the show would have been much better off if the suicide vest had just detonated at the end of season 1.
Interestingly, “Tin Man Is Down” plays almost as if season 2 was unnecessary, and that we’re picking up right after the hypothetical explosion from “Marine One.” Brody is still alive in this version, but doesn’t appear, and we have some season 2 characters like Quinn and Dar Adal playing important roles, but for the most part, this episode would require very little tweaking to fit into a parallel universe where Brody blew up the first time.
It’s an episode where Carrie, Saul, Dana and Jessica are all grappling with the question of how they could have missed what was right under their eyes, with varying degrees of success. Carrie has once again gone off her meds and is acting reckless both in front of her Congressional inquisitors and at a very public lunch with Saul and Dar. Dana has attempted suicide, while Jess is just putting her head down and trying to figure out how to support her family after her husband was exposed as history’s worst monster. And Saul has Dar as the devil on his shoulder with no corresponding angel, so is it a surprise that he ends the episode throwing Carrie to the wolves? And can you necessarily blame him, given her recent behavior and the ways she demonstrated throughout seasons 1 and 2 just how irrational she gets on the subject of Nicholas Brody?
It’s a solid episode – tentative in spots, but in a way that feels appropriate to where all the characters find themselves at this point. Quinn’s adventures in Caracas feel ever so slightly “24,” but less that show’s more far-fetched aspects than how effective it was at doing close-quarters action. With the CIA in such dire shape, and with Brody off to parts unknown at least at the start of the season, I expect Quinn to play an even bigger role this year than last, and I think Rupert Friend’s up to that.
We’ll see how things work out once Brody is back in the picture and the story of the season is laid out more clearly, but this was definitely an encouraging first chapter after the previous volume of “Homeland” left so many of us frustrated.
What did everybody else think?
I was bored.
Omigod, I was so bored I’m never watching again. Done!
Me too.
Ditto but I’m going to stick with it although DVR only come Oct. 13th – Walking Dead!
If it stays this boring, I’m out, too. After the near-disaster of S2, starting the new season as dull as this is not a good sign.
You are right Alan: “the show would have been much better off if the suicide vest had just detonated at the end of season 1.”
And then gone off the air. I didn’t buy a damn thing of this crock of an episode, and from what I saw of “coming events” I’m going to have an hour on Sundays to look at new things or actually accomplish something on my own projects. There wasn’t one item of this episode that didn’t kill my “willing suspension of disbelief.” Bye, bye, bad show.
There are a number of American shows that should be miniseries and conclude after the first season:
Homeland
Episodes
House of Cards
I’m ready to throw the towel in on this show.
We know that Brody is going to show up sometime this season based on the trailers, but I just don’t see how he comes back from having his suicide video played on TV countless times. Exonerated of the CIA bombing does not equal returning to the US to live a normal life, but I guess the writers will probably come up with a ridiculous and implausible way to keep him on the show for season 4.
Needs more Dana…!
OMG, yes! I love how, like, she was being all disaffected and yet kind of real in that group, and that really cute boy picked her out, and it’s like he’s totally into her and super charming but I almost think he’s starting to like get her into doing things that aren’t, like, safe for her?! HOW is this going to turn out? MOAR DANA
ps had more fun writing this reply than watching the ep. so thanks!
BAHAHAHA, nailed it, jinjee. loved it, great interpretation :)
OMG, that “boy” was the creep Zach on “Dexter” in its final season. I despised the character and will have great problems accepting him in Homeland. I suppose it’s the same for those who loved BrBa’s Todd character in Friday Night Lights to see him as a sociopath in BrBa.
Yes, Dana’s plotline (and really anything involving Brody’s family now) are really killing this show. Also, Brody’s son grew a lot in 58 days.
Yeah, we need more Dana…she’s 18 now…so we saw her bare back while she was taking a pic of her chest…won’t be long before she’s totally nude…lol. I thought her character was annoying last season, but I liked her in this episode.
The guy Carrie was screwing on the stairs looked just like Brody. Poor Carrie.
She really does go for the redheads ..
lol…I was thinking the same thing.
I always knew that Saul was going to shank Carrie. I believe that he is the mole and that will be revealed in due time.
Yeah, I think he’s the mole too, but it’s too early to reveal that to audience, so will probably come out close to series ending.
Everything Saul said about Carrie was 100% true. Everything may have been prevented if she wouldn’t have idiotically fallen for Brody and gotten him immunity. The show went over a cliff for me when they let Brody go in the first place. That made no sense at all, and if the CIA is stupid enough to do something like that … maybe they deserve to get shut down.
This episode was a little boring to me as well. I’m not sure I liked much about it.
I was annoyed by the congressional chair in charge of the obvious CIA witch hunt. He seemed way over the top to me – until I started to think about what’s actually happening in D.C. these days. Then it didn’t seem that far fetched. Still annoying to watch though.
Enough Dana already. I hope they don’t go off the rails with her like that did last season. I hated that whole hit-and-run storyline. I really look forward to seeing more of Quinn. He has been one of the most interesting characters on this show and I will be happy to see him take on a bigger role.
It was hard to see Saul throw Carrie to the wolves at the end. He has been her mentoring father figure so that was almost not credible to me. Having said that – I don’t know why she has been able to get away with her aggressive, erratic behavior until now.
I hope the next couple of episodes are more compelling than this one was. Should be more interesting when we start seeing what Brody has been up to.
They are just setting up the show and the characters and some want bombs bursting in air in the first five minutes. Patience folks. Let it develop. It’s a series not a movie.
Hear, hear! I thought it was the right first episode of the season. A good stage-setting. Having the show pick up at Congressional hearings 60 days after the events that ended Season 2 makes perfect sense. That’s exactly where DC would be, if the events had occurred in real life. And 60 days after the events that ended Season 2, the “bad guys” would still be laying low. The episode made sense in the timeline. I was most surprised about Saul throwing Carrie under the bus, and I am curious to see where that goes.
@Pamela were you surprised about Saul throwing Carrie under the bus because of that time early in this episode when he literally says “I’m not throwing Carrie under the bus”? Cause, me too. Apparently the rest of that thought was “when there’s a perfectly good semi coming”?
Saul is throwing Carries under the buss for good reason. She has been exposed and won’t be effective, so now she is free to work outside the organization. Saul knows what he’s doing. He has to save the reputation of the CIA, but he knows that throwing her under the bus only makes her more effective. As for Dana, previews show she gets into Islam, so there will be a strong connection between her and her father. It won’t be a hanging story out there. I expect it will part and parcel of the whole package. It’s looking promising.
Pretty solid episode. I was pretty shocked Sal is leaving Carrie like this. I am intrigued as to how this plays out. I was pretty shocked about that kid being shot. Did not see that coming. I hope this show gets good again.
Carrie,better not call Saul
LOL @ Sds71’s comment
I’m think I’ve had too much exposure to Breaking Bad.
As the opening scene unfolded, I thought it was a time reset to the preparation of the explosive for Brody’s car and pointing at Quinn as the mole. Of course, the episode exposition ran differently.
I think all us Breaking Bad fans have to lower our expectations a bit, though some shows need to step their game up.
Yeah, Breaking Bad has spoiled us!!!
Didn’t I watch this about two weeks ago? They haven’t listened to feedback about putting Dana scenes between Carrie/Brody/Saul scenes (or anywhere). So I’m out.
You were expecting a response to anonymous fan feedback over a leaked screener?
Oh, ha. It appeared on eztv just like a normal episode. I thought it was odd they were taking a break after airing a single episode!
I think that at this point it’s best to imagine that Homeland ended after S1.
Because, the only way to salvage the show this year would have been to make all of S2 Carrie’s electroshock-induced dream.
I’m out, too.
I thought this show was a bit more loose last season than the 1st which has made the 3rd season some kind of make up for the 2nd. I really don’t know how Carrie can remain a legit character if she does not either harm herself or someone else. She is unhinged and would be extremely dangerous for the CIA to keep alive. Just seem to figure why she hasn’t been killed yet (oh yeah, Emmys).
I can’t have “Dana” turn into “Kimberly” from 24. Can we say BOREDOM.
One thing that stuck out to me was that everything the Congressional Panel was saying was true. It’s written as if they are the villains, but I found myself saying “yes, she did all of those things.” She was lying about her whereabouts. She did sleep with Brody time and time again.
Couldn’t agree more. I was sitting here thinking that they want us to hate this congressional committee, but what she did was reckless, dangerous, wrong and led to the bombing. There is nothing wrong with them calling out Carrie and the CIA. I guess since they’re part of congress we’re just supposed to assume they’re evil in the current environment.
As for Dana, I’m not going to pile on, but thankfully there is a FFWD button on my remote. It was made for annoying teen scenes. :)
I think the point of that scene was that the Congressional witch hunt wishes to destroy the CIA, not just get the two people directly responsible for this disaster (Saul and Carrie). They have all the right information and morally they’re right, but they intend to use the situation to further a much broader agenda. That makes them villains.
Sorry this is a week late, but I took my time watching the premiere.
I wasn’t bored for one second. I think the episode was terse and tense. I din’t even think I was missing Brody till I saw the coming attractions. Brody is one of the best characters on TV and damien Lewis can handle any acting tasked to him. I hope they keep him alive and find an organic role for him to play- not necessarily in the US.
it’s over. cant watch anymore
The premiere made it clear I’ve no interest in any of the subplots that don’t involve Quinn or Brody. I enjoyed the Brody-Dana relationship but Dana on her own is just not fascinating.
Although I am curious to see what Carrie does now that Saul basically had her kicked off. Is something convoluted going to bring her back or is her subplot going in a new direction? In any case I’ll be budding out until Brody gets back into the mix, hopefully as soon as the next episode.
I want to give them a chance but I dont hold out much hope based on this episode. Sheesh!
What a shameful waste of a compelling, well written character such as Carrie. I was so psyched to be able to cheer for this flawed yet highly relatable woman who was also a meticulous and extremely patriotic and devoted CIA operative with stellar instincts like no other. Wow, show me more.
Now?
The ‘writers’ have turned her into an unstable, lovestruck crazy woman who is pathetically bad at her job and wants to spend her life with a guy that put on a suicide vest and who she knows killed the Vice President of the United States! Even chose him over her dream job working with her
favorite mentor, Saul.
I was hoping against hope that they would let Carrie get back to being the character I loved and felt a camaraderie with, but they have decided to make her so crazy as to be comical. Why? Don’t like strong female characters?
Sure seems like it.
Last season, the scene where Carrie came out of the warehouse and did not immediately tell Quinn that the Vice President was in danger, was, for me, when the character went hopelessly off the rail. Yea yea, I get being in love, ok fine, but for a dedicated CIA agent to suddenly not care about the murder of the Vice President is just mind blowingly ridiculous.
Just my 2 cents but I find it really sad that that great character is
basically gone.
Also, Quinn was to blame as much as her, for letting Carrie’s teenager feelings for Brody keep him from killing Brody. Everyone is so sensitive, even black ops killers, whatever. I think Quinn killing Brody would have been a much better ending, and they could have made it seem like he took off to escape so Carrie could chill.
I was really hoping this season would be Saul and Carrie, the dynamic duo, stopping terrorist plots and saving the good old USA. Oh well.
Maybe it will get better, but as someone else said here, how can Carrie possibly get back to be a trusted person at the CIA after all she’s done?
Its really not plausible?
Crazy lady, kind of unpatriotic, in love with a terrorist who kille the Vice President. As Saul said in the last episode, “it’s simple, you can’t be with him”
Yea, I Agree.
Damn, it really bugs me.
Did you miss where the Vice President is a mass-murderer?
Among the articles on Carrie’s wall is the Israeli newspaper “Yediot Acharonot” with it’s name in hebrew and it’s content in… Arabic! Embarrassing…
Bored
Who I am-someone who thought Season 1 was brilliantly executed and thought Season 2 was for the most part a disaster. I had hoped they would open Season 3 giving us a reason for Carrie to have driven a known terrorist to the border aiding in his escape after a terrorist attack on US soil. Mental issues aside, lust aside, she is a CIA agent, the CIA has just been blown up, and Brody, already exposed as a terrorist who is only not imprisoned because they are using him, is driven to the border to escape???? I can’t cheer on Carrie this season. When I see her, I see a traitor. It made no sense. It cheapened Carrie. The result: This show has no hero other than Saul who wasn’t very heroic this ep. Brody? He killed a US VP. Not anyone they have left room for us to want to see succeed. In season one, we as an audience were on Carrie’s side. All I found her this ep was annoying because they’ve gone quickly back to her as hysterical. She’s a CIA agent who gets unraveled pretty quickly. Not everyone who is bi-polar walks around on the verge of tears at all times, screaming at the drop of a hat. And of course back to defending Brody. The only thing that would have made sense is for Carrie to have had a method to her madness. To have driven Brody so he sought out the rest of a cell and they tracked him-I’m reaching-but something. Brody may not have done it. But the idea that he would be set free by someone working at the agency who just saw colleagues blown away, was sickening, and quite ridiculous. I don’t know where it’s going. I’ll give it another ep, but I wasn’t impressed.
Alan wrote: Quinn’s adventures in Caracas feel ever so slightly “24,”
I never watched “24,” but Quinn’s escapades in this episode made my eyes roll. Yes, it takes only one cartoony CIA super-hero to wipe out a den of terrorist ninjas. Puh-lease.
Solid episode, I can’t believe Saul threw her to the wolves like that.
It’s funny that I don’t find 6 separate attacks on 3 different continents in a 20 minute window very impressive after Breaking Bad.
Saul threw Carrie under the bus because she works better away from the CIA now that she is exposed. She would not be effective otherwise. He knows what he is doing.
Watch Dana. She and Brody both followers of Islam? WOW! Stay tuned.
I could have sworn Quinn got shot to death towards the end of last season. I can still see him on the stretcher… Obviously I was wrong.
I worry about the 24 ness of it, especially with regards to Quinn, a character who wasn’t really explored as a full character last season and reminds me way too much of random characters on 24.
So it appears that Diego Klattenhoff (Mike) is no longer on the show (now on Blacklist), so he’s not around to take are of the Brody (including banging Mrs. Brody)…I don’t remember, was he killed in the blast last season??? if not, not sure if they explained his disappearance from the show yet???
“I was knocked out unconscious in the bathroom for 14 hours.”
LOL Wut?!
There’s a note in Carrie’s notebook that says “You killed my son, prepare to die!”
Homeland can be meta too.
Still trying to get my head around the idea that the U.S. government might “shut down” its intelligence agency. That is the most far-fetched idea an show somewhat based in reality has ever floated. As if all of these people who have the intelligence on matters such as enemy combatants, terrorists, or actual enemy nations are going to be fired or thrown in jail and we are going to build a new intelligence agency from the ground up. Some of the stuff in Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. is easier to believe. Oh yeah, I was bored. Needs more Dana.