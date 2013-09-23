Season premiere review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’

“How I Met Your Mother” has begun its ninth and final season. A quick review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I want the Kennedy package…
There are a number of annoying little things, and a few big ones, sprinkled throughout these two episodes, but they get the biggest thing of all absolutely right: the Mother.
After this many years and this many Future Ted references to how his wife completed him, fixed his life, changed his worldview, etc., it would seem nearly impossible for any actress, let alone someone most of the audience has never seen before, live up to that idealized image. But so far, Cristin Milioti comes awfully close. Her scenes with Lily on the train in “The Locket” were the highlight of that episode, the one part I found myself consistently chuckling at as the two similar-looking strangers bonded and shared homemade cookies (“Somebitches!”). She had instant chemistry with Alyson Hannigan and seemed like someone I could imagine being part of the gang.
But what really sold the premiere was Milioti’s appearance at the end of the second episode, “Coming Back,” the kind of sentimental bending of time and space “HIMYM” used to do so well but hasn’t as much of late. At one table, we have Ted Mosby in the spring of 2013, alone and miserable and hoping his life will get better, and right next to him we have the 2014 version of the woman we know he’s praying for, and next to her is the Ted of 2014, recalling the sad bastard moment (scored to Billy Joel’s “Souvenir”) we’re witnessing. Not only does it definitively answer the question of whether we would see Ted and the Mother together before the end of the series(*), but it’s a reward for all of us who’ve been waiting so long to see them together, and it’s just a very lovely scene, well-written and acted.
(*) Bays and Thomas spent the summer explaining that the idea of the entire season taking place at the wedding weekend was overstated. Some episodes (like both of these) will be set largely during the weekend, while others will use it as a framing device to tell stories from the gang’s past or future. We’ll see how the ultimate execution is, but the idea sounds cool, and gives the creative team an excuse to show us a lot of Ted/Mother scenes without undermining their desire for the series to end with the actual meeting.
The rest of it? Meh. I remain ambivalent-to-negative on Robin and Barney as a couple at this point, but the return of Wayne Brady as James – the first of many character reunions we’ve been promised – was interesting, given what’s happening to him now. And Marshall’s travel wackiness was pitched at the same super-broad level the show’s been at for a while.
At this point, I’m not expecting big laughs from this final season. I’m just hoping for some good character moments, some fun glimpses into the past (particularly what the Mother was up to over the course of the series) and future (particularly more of Ted/Mother), and a sense of the sweetness and humanity that the show had mostly lost in its later years. On that level, “The Locket” and “Coming Back” was an encouraging start.
What did everybody else think?
Did you notice how much the color purple showed up in the two episodes?
I thought that the whole Barney-Robin-might-be-related storyline was utterly ridiculous and unnecessary. Everything else I enjoyed as it was; Ted and the mother were great together, Lily and the mother bonded well, and Marshall and Sherri Shepherd were pretty entertaining. Also very glad James is back!
Also – I must say – as a single woman, I can totally relate to Ted at the hotel. I can’t tell you the number of times people talk to me like that damn hotel concierge!
So, the daughter is getting conceived at the inn, right? Because she’s born some time before April 2015 and Ted and the Mother (have we gotten a name yet by the way?) are there in May 2014 and she’s not showing yet. Just saying.
Otherwise, I pretty much completely agree. Most of the episode was meh (and felt super short), but the Mother stuff was all pretty great.
That final scene… with Ted and The Mother (will we ever figure out her name?)… I’ll be honest… I teared up a bit.
I am a bit of a soft-touch… but still… this is about pretty much what I’ve wanted to see for years.
And it was nice to have super-douche Ted sitting across a table from in-love Ted.
It very much delineates for us how much The Mother tempered him and his douchie-ness.
I can’t wait to see where this season takes me.
Ditto. I’m less grumpy about the whole set-up for this season after that scene.
This, this, a thousand times this.
Not only did they give us that, but they did it so well, and with a great (non-douchey) soundtrack choice. It felt very classic HIMYM.
Marshall’s road trip cannot end soon enough.
But other than that, I actually enjoyed that. Which I’m not sure the last time I said that about two consecutive episodes of this show. Miloti was the highlight (could we get a name for her, show?) in both episodes, as you say. But Ted was much closer to the likeable romantic Ted and less obnoxious douche Ted, even with the driving stuff, especially once that was revealed as intentional. Highlight: her calling him out about being ridiculous when doing the crossword, followed by him being so, and more to the point being wrong. Only genuine laugh out loud moment, along with some other chuckles. But that’s better than it has been, too.
Enjoyed Wayne Brady’s return. Barney in the second episode was relatively amusing and NPH sold some stuff that had no right being sold whatsoever. First episode Barney/Robin plot was meh, but whatever.
Overall, pretty encouraged, and the more they put Miloti on screen the better this will be, based on those episodes. And since she should appear more the further we go as more of the main cast meet her, I think this should crest upwards.
“But Ted was much closer to the likeable romantic Ted and less obnoxious douche Ted, even with the driving stuff, especially once that was revealed as intentional.”
But was it intentional? The reason Lily thought it was intentional was because Lily thought Ted was going to present the locket, and Ted realized if she was there, she would stop him. But, although Ted has the locket, he didn’t give it to Robin, or even seem like he was going to then.
If Ted has the locket (and the LA trip isn’t just an excuse for a future episode with Stella), and if he was planning a big event when giving it to Robin, but not right when he arrived, how does getting Lily on the train help?
My hope is that Ted has the locket, but gives it to Barney to give to Robin. That’s the best way for this to turn out.
I tend to think everyone would want to not be around the Lily of the last four years, so yes it was intentional.
Sorry to go slightly off topic, but what is meant WRT “given what’s happening to [Wayne Brady] now”? I feel out of the loop suddenly.
I think he’s referring to the divorce.
OH! I read it as what was happening to real person Wayne Brady, not character James Stinson. Now that I re-read it, it is obvious. Duh me.
It was ok. I still think the humor is too broad though.
exactly — sassy black lady on a road trip with Marshall and a baby, too sitcommy. If they needed to partially write out Jason Segal, I thought they could have done it better.
I loved that moment, because it seemed totally won, and I was happy to find myself invested.
“The idea sounds cool.” Was someone brainwashed during the hiatus?
I seem to recall a fervent dislike of the mere concept of a 48-hour season.
And, as feared, the execution right now is terrible. This season (and show) is the epitome of treading waters.
– They literally created an entire storyline to stagnate Marshall’s arrival. Featuring cringe-worthy jokes from half a decade ago. LOLOL Facebook is complicated. LOLOL Hummers waste gas.
– Yet another season about Ted having to “get over” Robin. Now with special guest stars.
– Let’s give a lot of “wait for it” moments, like future-Lilly tackling someone, the ring BEARer, Ted being the “wild card”, etc.
– And where the hell did the mother go after her train-ride with Lilly?
It feels like we’re running in circles until stuff *actually* happens (spoiler alert: in the mid-season finale and the last two episodes).
Somehow I doubt the band is staying at the same swanky seeming hotel as the wedding party. So probably to the motel the clerk mentioned.
Isn’t there a relationship between CBS and TBS? Would be pretty cool if the cast of the recently cancelled ‘Wedding Band’ made a cameo as the band for Barney and Robin’s wedding
Agreed, those jokes weren’t funny even when they were relevant. Barney and Robin are still cringe inducing. Horrible episodes except for a few brief moments with the mother.
I’m sort of amazed you got this far, since those are all characteristics, however annoying, of the show since it’s first episode. Also Lily tackled Ted so there’s nothing to really wait for.
No, they mentioned that Lily would be tackling again.
I enjoyed both of the episodes. If I can just erase what I know of the past few seasons of Barney & Robin, I can appreciate that they’re being written the way they should have been written the first time around. Although that past will keep me from caring about them as I once may have.
They do get the mother right which was no small feat so that impressed me enough that I’ll likely keep watching and hope this show doesn’t make me want to bang my head against the wall.
But hell, I stuck with Dexter, I guess I can stick with this.
You are so right about Barney and Robin. They finally have some of that actual functioning fun-loving relationship stuff that they should have had for ages, and mostly haven’t since she was his wingman.
I just did a search for flights from Minneapolis to New York and got 52 results.
The wedding takes place Memorial Day weekend, 2014, which is why flights are scarce (plus something about a huge storm coming up the east coast).
It’s television. They’re always out of flights and rental cars and busses.
B, the wedding is Memorial Day Weekend in 2013 (that is, it happens at the end of last season).
And “Farhampton” isn’t really a place, so for the sake of argument let’s say they’re driving to New York City (which is where Marshall was going to be arriving anyway). Google Maps says that’s 1200 miles or about 18 hours. Given that it’s 55 hours to the wedding when Marshall leaves, and there are 22 episodes in the season, that suggests that Marshall’s trip will take about 7 episodes. I know that each episode doesn’t take the same amount of time (the characters have to sleep, after all) but at least that gives a ballpark as to how long Marshall will be gone. Driving all night and leaving late afternoon, they should get to the inn late morning.
I’ve made that drive before. You can make it there in a little under 15 hours if you’re going on no sleep. I have a feeling they will have to make a few stops for Marvin’s sake. But yes, there are way too many hot dogs to share here in Minneapolis. It’s Ok though, we like Brats better :) Hope you’re doing better Alan.
Much to my shock, I actually am liking most of this. I think the wedding being dragged for 22 episodes can and probably still will end up being a problem, but having flash forwards and Lily meeting the Mother? Working. Most of the Barney stuff, especially regarding James and the cakes? Working. (Not so much the incest, but did appreciate the “wild card” jokes.) Ted being deliberately douchey for a purpose to drive Lily out? Okay, I forgive it. The Marshall as Steve Martin to whatsherfaces John Candy…not so much, though.
But…wow, pretty impressive, show. I thought this would be terrible. It wasn’t! Woot!
I thought what worked about Marshall and Daphne was that neither was both had some elements of Martin and Candy. Remember, Marshall’s the one that almost gets left.
No doubt, Alan, unequivocally the best part of the hour were the scenes with the Mother and Lily.
As soon as they got going I said, “wow, this chick is totally crushing the ‘Porch Test'”. :-)
Hope you’re on the mend, man. Heal up soon! :-)
So happy you highlighted that beautiful scene with the mother and the two Teds. Also my favorite part of the hour premiere. So far, so good.
Does anyone know how many episodes Sherri Shepard is in, cause if shes a major recurring character Im ditching this show.
I said to my wife “great now we have to see Sherri Shepard all season long”. She was awful, and the subplot with her and Marshall was just so bad it hurt. I wish this show would remember that it was at its best when the characters were not all caricatures of the ones I grew to love in the first four seasons. Sadly, that is the sitcom template. The longer a show runs the less they feel like anything resembling real people.
I said the same thing, too, to my wife about knowing that she'll be on the entire season long..
Maybe on their road trip back to NY, there can be a little discussion about ‘Queen of Jordan’… :-)
(damn, I miss me some 30 Rock)
I’m excited for this season. I thought all the scenes with the Mother were fresh and well written, and every time she’s on screen the series seems rejuvenated. You can instantly tell that this is the woman Ted Mosby has been promising all along.
I felt like the mother scenes were too forced. They go out of their way to spell out rather than show how she’s a match for Ted in reference to things like visiting tourist traps, etc. They have a whole season to show her compatibility, and yet they felt the need to tell us in the narration how she’s similar to him.
I generally disliked both of these episodes. I liked the early moments of the first one, and the front desk attendant at the hotel, but that was just about it. Everything still seemed pretty stale, and I was unmoved by the flash forward/flashback scene at the end with Ted and the mother.
got to disagree– the stakes were high to show that Milioti earned her casting (you know, from us, the picky fans), so they had to allow a peek of Mother and Ted. The naturalness of the integration will come along now, probably.
I’d agree that the mother was the best part of both episodes by far.
One of the problems the show has, though, is that it’s at the late stage where the characters have become broad caricatures of themselves (except for Barney, who started as a caricature and has probably evolved into a little more).
I’m curious to see how Ted and the mother are going to meet – and I agree that the final scene from “Coming Back” was solid – but if the first 2 episodes are any indication, it’s going to be difficult to sit through the rest of this. The Marshall story was a one-note joke, the Barney/Robin cousins thing was also kind of painful, and the James divorce wasn’t there to offer any sympathy for James but really just to assuage us for the 100,000th time that Barney isn’t a womanizing cad anymore and loves Robin.
All of this could probably be forgiven if the show hadn’t turned Ted into such a whimpering shell of himself. To a point, I get it. Ted’s been knocked around by love so many times that his confidence is shattered and he doesn’t think he’l ever find love. That’s fine from a character standpoint, but it makes the idea that The Mother is going to find Ted appealing an extremely tough one. Ted has been a walking punch line for so long (and the writers couldn’t resist again this week with the desk clerk) that we not only need to be sold on their meeting, but on the idea that Ted is “worth it” for The Mother. In terms of Ted’s character arc, this would have been an easier sell in Season 4 or 5. Season 9 Ted isn’t someone who is all that appealing. Maybe they’ll sell it, but given the recent history of the show, I sincerely doubt it.
“I’m curious to see how Ted and the mother are going to meet” – we already know that. Ted sees her on stage during the wedding but doesn’t really notice her, but they MEET at the train station after the wedding. I’m sure the umbrella will have something to do with it. Ted will walk up to her and say hi or whatever, and then the last line of the series will be Future Ted saying “and kids, THAT is how I met your mother.”
I seem to be the only person really disliking the mother, it seemed the writers decided she would be “the best most perfect thing ever”, we know they end up together, to me her being so similar to ted just felt lazy and booring
Really?
I’ll have to tell my brother and sister-in-law that their relationship and the fact that they insanely have so much in common is “lazy and boring.”
Super-Douche.
BTW… I just looked at this and realized you might not know I’m being playful.
So… I am. Otherwise, I too would be a Super-Douche.
I have to remember to do the "winky-face" emoticon. Being a wise-ass in a playful way doesn't translate well in the written word.
yeah i wasn't sure there, thanks for the clarification, its always hard to tell on the internet, and I'm sure you're brother and sister in law are awesome together
maybe saying I dislike the mother was too strong, she seems very nice, but if every episode consists of her being the nicest friendliest person ever I will get very bored very quickly. I mean if they introduced her and she was totally mean and acting like a bitch, then I would have been hooked, and interested to see how them meeting each other makes them both better people, but I will obviously be watching it till the end anyway
“[…] and she was totally mean and acting like a bitch, then I would have been hooked, and interested to see how them meeting each other makes them both better people”
That sounds like a terrible idea, and something they already tried to do with Zoe. I’m glad they didn’t gopher that again. But I have to agree that if she basically turns out to be a flawless match for Ted right from the get-go with no obstacles to overcome it will be a little disappointing. We got a glimpse of how genuinely close they’ll become but I hope that happens at the end of the journey and not already established as soon as they properly meet. There can still be tangible growth in their relationship even if she’s very sweet and likeable from the start.
I like the actress, I think it can work. All the other subplots I’ve lost interest in though. Robin and Barney in particular make me uneasy.
well I just found zoe an annoying character, who never really got better as time went by
This is the woman we KNOW is the perfect lady for Ted, so they could play around with it, and let them grow into the loving couple we do all want them to be, and I’m sure there will be roadblocks for them coming up (ahem ROBIN) so I just hope they do their romance justice, i’m still holding out that there are a few more twists in store, though they do seem alot less wiling to take risks with the show than they were. and yes the robin and barney is silly to watch, seeing barney being a loving doting fiance is NOT why I fell in love with the show, and there is only so many times you can do that sorta thing without it getting boring
I liked the episodes a lot. I was getting mad when they revisited Robin/Ted, but the fact that the mother was there and interacting with people made it more palpable. The stuff w/ the mother is very emotionally satisfying so far. I’m also looking forward to the Marshall/Tracy Jodan’s wife road trip (Ha-am). I totally get your point that the show has gotten really broad in its humor, and that’s true to a certain extent. But broad doesn’t mean unfunny, and these episodes had me laughing, and I think they set up some good/funny threads for future episodes.
Okay…was Ted having issues with Lily chewing gum a call back? And if it wasn’t then what did I miss?
Remember Lily chews loudly.
That split scene between 2013 and 2014 tore me up. It was so sweet and heartfelt. I was worried that the mother couldn’t live up to the hype, but man, she has.
Prediction- Ted crashes the wedding by marrying the mom. I feel this is confirmed when they don’t show the moms ring finger in Two Ted’s in a Bar scene. They are back for their one year anniversary.
And please stop the faux Robin/Barney will they/won’t they “tension.”
If he could marry her before meeting her when we know he does that would be a great idea.
As someone who gave up on the show last year, I decided to just give the premiere a chance just to see how they were going to handle things. I’m glad I did. Despite all the negatives that have built up over the past few seasons, I quickly got past it now that the mother is in play.
While the big laughs aren’t there anymore, I’ll be ok with the show if they really do a great job showing Ted & the mother. With all its ups and downs, I still spent a lot of time with the characters after all these seasons so I can enjoy the show if it keeps wrapping things up well.
This is how I feel as well (and pretty much what Alan writes above). There was so much worry that they would retroactively screw up the previous seasons with the Mother being a let down. Based on what we have seen thus far, it appears thats not going to be the case. The fact that I barely ever laugh while watching this show (and often actually cringe at some of the terrible attempts at humor) isn’t so bad because of that.
Oh, and the photo that Ted gave Robin is the image of the five of them from the opening credits.
That was pretty sweet also. Though no fancy frame? Come on, Ted.
I couldn´t agree more with this review!!! HIMYM has been very weak in the last seasons, and for me that last episode of the 8th season and this first 2hr premiere let me hooked and as Alan said, it is an encouraging start. Hope it is a “Come back” of what the show used to be in its earlier seasons!
Ted will end up marrying robin No Matter What. Just look at the pics of when the kids are sitting in the room listening to the stories. [cdn.crushable.com] now zoom in the background and you will see a pic of Ted and robin with the kids!..and other photos of the kids scenes you will see Ted marriage photo in the background which shows robins body..I think the mother dies!
Its become less of an everyday comedy flick and going more towards a memorable, funny, entertaining, full of feelings ‘movie’ broken up into small parts…