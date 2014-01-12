Season premiere review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘Simple Pleasures’

“Shameless” is back for another season, and I have a quick review of the premiere coming up just as soon as we can afford pulp…
At the end of last season, I noted that the finale felt more like the end of the series than anything else. Jimmy/Steve was apparently dead, Frank’s medical condition had deteriorated to the point where further drinking would kill him, Lip was in college, Ian joined the Army and Fiona had landed a white collar job that, if not a cure-all for the problems of the clan Gallagher, at least gave them some real stability (and health benefits) for the first time in forever. When the series returned, I thought, it would have to be very different, or else it would have to roll back the changes as quickly as possible.
To its credit, “Simple Pleasures” manages to commit to the new status quo (for now, anyway) while still feeling like an episode of “Shameless.” Fiona’s still at Worldwide Cup – and now being enrolled in the 401K plan – and finally sleeps with her boss Mike, but her problems aren’t all solved, and she hasn’t magically become a new person. (I liked her description of Mike being a relative gentleman: “It’s definitely weird. He doesn’t, like, force himself onto me, where I’ve gotta decide if I’m going to taser him or go along, like I do with the guys around here.”)
And the rest of the family (plus affiliated folks like Kev and Veronica) remain as messy (and messed-up) as ever. Ian is absent, and the family has no idea that he enlisted in Lip’s name, but Lip is struggling to adjust to college because he can’t coast anymore, Veronica discovers she’s pregnant after the nightmare they went through impregnating her mom, Carl becomes Frank’s caretaker, while Frank is committed to finding ways around his condition to consume alcohol and other drugs, and – in perhaps the most promising story arc introduced here – Debbie starts raiding Fiona’s wardrobe as part of her attempt to kickstart her adolescence.
It’s an excellent, appropriately effed-up beginning (like Frank’s advice to Carl about not masturbating in the shower because “That’s how incest babies get born”) and suggests the creative team has found a way to evolve without having to radically change what the show is.
As usual, I won’t be writing about “Shameless” weekly, but I’ll check in from time to time this season. But as for the premiere, what did everybody else think?
From this episode it seems that Carl and Debbie are going to be central players this season, while Ian and Lip are going to be in outer orbits. Should be an interesting change of pass.
Lets hope they give the Milkovich family their due screen time this season. Those poor messed up kids.
I don’t agree with this reviewers opinion of this seasons premiere of Shameless. Sure the show evolves by progressing onward in the proper sequential order from where it ended last season, but unfortunately it dwells into the consequences of the Gallagher’s bad decisions they had made in the final shows of last season, but those bad decisions and incidents we watched at the close of the last productions were about the high jinx and outrageous decisions they made and carried out which were generally unexpected and outrageous. This year we watch the the show play out the serious reality of that past high jinx which becomes boring and somewhat sad. The premiere lacked the spark of the past shows. Where were the schemes and outrageous surprises the audience joins in to watch. We expect to see the things that we didn’t expect. The show was awfully slow for a premiere and the writers failed to give the fans any real bang for the hour the show ran. I would have also liked to see new twists in the plot and more of the genius that the Gallagher’s display that delights the audience in seeing the more creative ways that the family members use to beat their down and out impoverished life. In fact that’s what the writers missed is any real creativity and fun that they should have crammed into the premiere to plant multiple set ups for the story line ongoing. The writers didn’t earn their big bucks continuing to develop the show by surprising and delighting the fans by showing the characters working their true genius, creativity and comedic twist to survive the life they find themselves living everyday. We can only hope the future shows regain that edge that the premiere completely lacked.
I totally agree with David. I was very disappointed with the premier. I especially didn’t like Debs losing her innocence. She manages to stay sweet in spite of her situation. I guess she is growing up.
i for one, liked the Steve/Jimmy character, as deeply flawed as he was, moreover the flaws made him fit quite nicely in this universe where everybody else was as flawed or even more flawed than him.. i was Ok when it seems they decided to kill him, thought it was too bad they decided to do it, but didnt think it was out of left field.. now, he hasnt been announced at all for this season, the plot keeps moving on as if he is really dead, no one is even looking for him.. but he appears on the “Last season in Shameless” bit.. what for? are they really bringing him back at the middle or end of the season, or is just to troll us ? anyone has a clue?
I had some doubts as to whether Jimmy was truly dead until I saw the “previously” segment for this season’s opener and, when they show the boat, you hear a BANG. I don’t remember hearing that last season. Seems pretty clear they want to remind everyone he’s really dead.
As someone with a 15 year old little sister, Debbie’s storyline was terrifying
Glad that unlike every single other Showtime show they are changing things (Mickey’s a regular, changing dynamics in the house) even though a lot of these could be undone really quick (Fiona could fuck up her relationship and job, Lip could get kicked out of school etc.) I also can’t imagine how Frank isn’t dead in 3 episodes
This season of Shameless should be mostly about following Lip around campus as he adusts to life in college and outside of his “shameless” world. He’s the most interesting character, by far.
And I like seeing Fiona as much as the next guy, but her topless scene went on so long it got to be a bit uncomfortable? Anybody else feel that way?
No. But, seriously, I agree that the Lip college sequences could be some of the most interesting this season.
Being new to this show. I binged all 4 seasons these passed two weeks. It is good television. How the writers pulled out another daughter, Sami to possibly save the almost dead Frank. Fiona is trying to be a good sister. What a slut as an example. She finally met someone and her sexual prowess just kicks in again. I love last weeks episode, the system is going into action and Carl wants to save Frank. Amazing
