Season premiere review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Seed’

“The Walking Dead” is back for a new season. I reviewed the beginning of the season on Thursday, and I have a few specific thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I eat an owl…
As I wrote on Thursday, “Seed” is a terrific episode, continuing the show’s pattern of excellent premiere episodes. What I particularly liked was the way Glen Mazzara let so much of the story unfold in silence, whether it was the wordless pre-credits sequence that told us just how depressing our heroes’ lives had become, or the sequence where Rick and company cleared out the prison yard. The latter was as exciting because of how everyone’s body language and teamwork told us how much better they had gotten at zombie-fighting as it was because of specific methods they used to kill the walkers. The world has changed, and these people have changed (as have the show’s opening credits), and those action scenes were very welcome in the way they illustrated that transformation. Rick’s group isn’t happy, but they are a damn machine at this point. Even Carl has become much more of an asset than a hindrance at this point.
We also get some cool action elsewhere, as Andrea’s katana-wielding new pal takes care of the local walkers – and gives us evidence that a decapitated zombie head won’t die until you damage the brain itself. (And that’s only the second-grosses image of the hour, after Rick removing a zombie’s helmet and peeling the skin off its face along with it.) We still have to learn more about her, and the armless walkers she keeps on a leash, but at the very least, it looks like Andrea’s in capable hands.
Because so much time is spent finding the prison and beginning to clear it out, we only get a few snippets of the emotional places the characters are in. Hershel has adjusted to losing his farm, for instance, and Carol has become a productive member of the group again after her grief over Sophia. And Rick is holding the very pregnant Lori at a distance, understandably holding a grudge for all that went on with Shane. Not sure how my interest in the interpersonal parts of the show will work if/when the action slows down, but the balance here was just fine.
More to talk about next week, including the fate of Hershel after Rick chops his infected leg off, and what’s up with those prisoners our heroes found at episode’s end, but for now, let’s go to the comments, after the usual warning.
Wow, a major improvement from basically anything in the last season, barring the Darryl/Merle episode, maybe. Loved Michonne and all the dialogueless/dialogue-lite sequences.
Loved the scene where Lori expresses her fears to Hershel, because let’s face it — every pregnant woman worries about her baby dying, either before or after it’s born, and the idea of carrying a fetus in a world where everyone is infected with the zombie virus… terrifying. This episode did horror way better than last season, and obviously they were trying to make up for a relative lack of gore in the last two years with this one episode alone!
@anthony haha you’re right. Some shows need a cold open. Although, the ‘previously on SOA’ bit before the S5 premiere was tedious as well.
Oops. That comment didn’t go where I planned it. Sorry.
I think it’s amazing what a concerted effort the show has made to improve despite still getting ratings. The producers and writers seemed to really get their crap together and make a believable and entertaining episode. I’m really excited for this season and can’t wait to see where they go from here.
Like you, I also enjoyed the lack of dialogue throughout the episode. I’m hopeful for a more focused season now that we’re in reduced numbers and in a more interesting location. However, there were some moments I found bothersome in the premiere:
1) Why did it take them around 8 months to come across the prison?
2) Still not great at writing dialogue: “Carol, you’ve become a much better shot.” Yayyy exposition.
3) Herschel’s decision to step over the walker seemed pretty needless. Yayyy decisions made to complicate plot.
4) I started laugh during the amputation scene because I realized that the show has never really taken the time explain what the rules are for getting bit. Which made Rick’s hasty decision to just start hacking at the leg and then act somewhat surprised when Herschel started bleeding out kind of hilarious.
5) Carl/Beth romance…Sure?
Overall, though, I did enjoy it. But I am worried that they’re going to start repeating the same irritating problems they had last year down the line.
#5—yeah, when Carl was in the cell with Beth checking out the top bunk, and Hershell asks him if he’s found his own cell yet, I laughed.
Puberty rules in Zombie Nation! When it’s time to change…
How old is Beth supposed to be? I thought she was around 18 or 19, while Carl is, what? 13? Still kind of weird.
Still, if I’m Carl at that age…
And Hershel knows it!
(Carl watches Beth)
Carl: “…I’ll be in my bunk.”
#4. They haven’t explained the rules as I’m sure many people don’t understand them yet. The group hasn’t lost anyone so the ability to see if amputating a bite actually works would be unknown. While I have had complaints about the inconsistency in the past, perhaps having the audience learn the “rules” at the same time as the cast might make sense. Same goes for Lori’s baby situation. The people don’t know other than basics (scratch/bites/infected water) seem to spread it and will learn as they go. Who knows about the infected water, that could just be practicing caution rather than reality.
tl;dr – Maybe they do not know if amputating will prevent infection, but they are trying it out.
Without going into any spoilers for anything, the usual rule for zombie stuff is that amputation is just about the only known treatment. Some works have it as a successful treatment, while in others, it only delays the inevitable, if that. In still other works, it depends how fast you get it. Actually, when Herschel got bit, I thought “Chekov’s axe” recalling the tool Maggie salvaged before they jumped into the car in the beginning.
Speaking of whom, is Lauren Cohen having some trouble slipping back into the American accent in the early dialogue? I have seen her in Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries with some sort of British accent (incidentally, she died of supernatural canine attacks in both shows – if there are zombie dogs in Walking Dead, like the “Resident Evil” movies, my bet is they get Maggie.
Finally, why was Herschel asking for a song I always associate with death? A zombie show shouldn’t have two characters sentimentally singing “that I should rise and you should not…”
I don’t actually watch the show anymore, I just like reading the reviews to hear about what stupid thing they did this time.
I still maintain that the only way this world works is if another, maybe related, virus went through the population a couple weeks before decreasing the intelligence of everyone infected by 30%. That explains why trained national guardsmen weren’t able to efficiently kill all the zombies in Rick’s hospital, and lots of the idiocy in this group. Thankfully most of this group before they were infected with the brain deadening virus were extremely intelligent, and now are high-functioning morons which is the level of intelligence a group needs to fight off zombies.
Look, it is a great b-grade series. It’s best to get used to that.
As for the whole zombie infection thing, keeping water pure is important not only to make sure you don’t become one of them, but to keep from dying from cholera or typhoid before a Walker even bites you.
Now, maybe it’s just the city I live in, but I would make for any place that has solar panels on the roof. Because most good solar powered houses, let alone businesses, can provide all the hot water and power you need when the sun is shining.
And, speaking of power, did someone remember to turn off all the nuclear power stations? Or do they just go into safe shut down mode automatically?
Now . . . as a last thought, film and television have thought through many of the consequences of hot to cope with the end of the world since at least The Omega Man with Charlton Heston in 1971.
And I am just a little surprised that The Walking Dead doesn’t exist as a considered addition to this trend (answering many of the yeah, buts and what-ifs), and just strikes out on its own making many old mistakes.
I certainly enjoy it, but Michone (sp?) just seems to be the only person so far (even with all her two minutes of screen time) who seems to be smarter and more strategic than I expect.
WTF…. Hershel
NFL Hershel. (As Jerry Glanville says to the ref in the old SI bloopers commercial….Not For Long)
RIP Herschel, Herschel’s magic shotgun.
Very violent, action packed episode. I didn’t really expect them to skip ahead nine months in the story. That was kind of cheap.
Everyone is now a Rambo-level killing specialist.
The SWAT Team zombies were tremendous.
Awesome episode. Weird to see a look of glee on the group’s faces after Rick secures the tower and all they have to do is pick off the walkers. This group has gone through a lot, you can see it in their eyes and their overall body language. Also chilling to see the very pregnant Lori killing some walkers.
I am much happier with the changes they’ve made. T Dog (lol) spoke! And he’s pretty efficient zombie killer. Carol flirting with Daryl made me laugh because its like the writers were winking at fans who were wondering if they had some sexual tension last season. Rick (and Carl) hating Lori makes sense given what she did last season, including the way she pushed Rick away in the season finale, but that scene with her freaking out about the baby and her loneliness was heartbreaking.
Michonne is pretty much everything I was hoping she’d be. Can’t wait to learn more about her. I love that she and Andrea have grown so close. I think removing Andrea from the group is a good thing for her character.
In an episode full of zombie mutilation, the scene that made me freak out was Hershel getting munched (you could even see the tendon getting pulled out)…followed by Rick hacking the leg off. Poor, poor Hershel.
Good post, agree with a lot of your points.
Speaking of Michonne, it’s kind of pointless for Alan to refrain from using her name in the article, but there’s an accompanying picture with a caption saying “(actress’ name) as Michonne”
I greatly enjoyed the fact that the show let the characters be competent for a change. Up until the predictable last 3 or 4 minutes, I loved the episode. I liked seeing them being pragmatic and (reasonably) smart.
Can’t say I liked the “Watch out for the sleeping zombie” twist. Have we ever seen a zombie just chilling with its eyes closed before? Of course not. Because it’s non-sensical.
We have seen a chilling zombie before! Season one when Rick breaks into the tank right before Glenn walkie-talkies him… There’s a soldier zombie in the tank that’s chilling out
The only other time I remember an appearing dead zombie show again signs of life was the “Nebraska” episode. In the early minutes a dead walker laying on the ground grabbed onto one of the daughters before being definitely killed.
Also, we saw them sitting in the church last season and in season 1 there were some sitting on buses…
I, too, was annoyed by the chilling zombie, especially after several characters had walked back and forth past him. He could be a model and say things like, “I forgot to eat today!” Nice tease at the end with the prisoners. As this show so often reminds us, fear the living more than the dead.
Annette (Hershel’s wife) was dormant until Beth turned her over.
I have to be honest and say that I thought that was the worst season premiere of the show yet. 9 months go by before they found the prison that was just over the horizon from them in the season 2 finale? Highly doubt that would’ve happened in real life. Absolutely no answers and more questions. Rick and Lori thing was horrible. In the finale it was the opposite. Lori was mad at Rick. Now Rick’s mad at Lori and Lori’s the one feeling bad for it? Worst of all it was probably the slowest episode yet! Season 1 was my favorite so far because every episode was fast paced and told a lot of story. Nothing was filler, due to only having six episodes. Yet when they double it the next season and then even go further with 16 episodes in the following season, it’s supposed to tell more story, not drag it out! Everything that happened in that episode could’ve taken 30 minutes. There must’ve been a dozen commercial breaks. This is certainly not The Walking Dead TV series I became hooked on in season 1.
Agreed. Felt like the episode went by way too fast, with almost nothing new happening aside from the cheap shot at Hershel.
People crying about this episode are proof that no matter what…someones always going to complain about something. This episode was one of…if not the best…episode in the entire series. If you cant see that…your looking to hard.
@Josh S.: Until you learn the difference between “your” and “you’re,” and “to” and “too,” please keep your comments to yourself.
A big problem the producers have to deal with is the rapid aging of the actor playing Carl. Letting 8 months go by is something they had to do to cover his growth spurt, etc. I found it OK and nothing to lose sleep over. If they turned the other way, they might not see the prison. They are kind of inching their way along.
The shot of the prison last season was a teaser for the audience. If you recall the camera panned up from the group to reveal the prison and there was no indiction that they saw it.
We don’t know where they’ve been or what route they’ve taken. Just because it’s a big building it doesn’t mean they would stumble across it.
And as for this episode being slow…I don’t really know how to respond to that.
I agree Huell…people complain about small things, I think, just to complain. It’s like the internet has become one giant scab to pick over tv shows. It’s just a matter of time before the “That’s it! I’m done with this show!” comments come flooding through.
Wow, Billy B, you need to stifle “you’re” comments. No place for that nitpicking here. A lot of people are posting late at night, or before “they’re” cup of coffee. Save your frustration for those who post in all caps or without paragraph breaks.
Josh S, your comments are welcome here.
People… rule #1 around here: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. The tone of this thread turns around quickly, or comments start being deleted.
Alan “Here Comes the Boom!” Sepinwall laying down the law. I like it. The lesson I learned from Lost was not to try to give myself over to any show too completely. Even Mad Men and Breaking Bad; I just try to enjoy the episode for what it is. I’ll nitpick here and there but I spent too much time researching Egyptian fertility gods than I care to share. Plus, there are just some shows that are not going to be as good as Breaking Bad, Mad Men (or The Shield or The Wire for that matter.) TWD does not even scrape the surface of my favorite shows but I enjoy it for what it is (I’m learning to do the same with SoA.) This is my new Zen TV philosophy.
Let’s see, the world is infested by human eating zombies. Normal modes of communication is completely cutoff. GPS is none existent. Not to mention prisons usually aren’t stuck out in the open on main roads as a tourist location. So yeah, it took them a while to find the prison. They also explain in the scene where they looked at the map that herds(HERDS) of walkers were everywhere. Meaning they were having to double back, hide, run around, whatever! Just to stay alive!
I also thought the opening scene where they were looking at the map served to explain why they may not have run across the prison yet. It sounded to me like they have been boxed in by several large groups of zombies and can’t find a way out.
You’d think a sheriff like Rick would have a fair idea of the location of the prisons in his areaa
The shot of the prison last season finale was artistic license….showing us the viewers that it’s “just over the horizon”….not meant to be literally right around the bend.
They’re very far away from Rick’s jurisdiction. No reason he should know the location of every prison within several states.
Others have said it; it seems to me people are just looking for an excuse to complain.
Fantastic episode, and I never once felt like screaming “What the hell are you thinking?!” to any character. Pumped for the season.
Given how Daryl and Rick looked at and talked about the prison, I’m pretty sure they have known it was there for a while, but have not been willing to try to secure it, instead looking for other options.
I probably agree with you being the worst premiere of this show.
The only thing this episode had was action and it felt way too much like resident evil this is probably the only good thing the show can do right now.
Season 1 is still the damn best we didn’t need resident evil action like this and the drama wasn’t boring compare to season 2.
The characters still hasn’t developed yet I see Rick changing but he is just a cheaper intimation of Shane and is way too boring for a lead.
I enjoyed how Rick said not to waste ammo but then they all started to open fire on the field. Then Rick wants to get into the building and says no guns. WTF! I also enjoyed how rick’s gun seems to shoot walkers in the head even if pointed at their feet lol. I like how Carl can hit walkers from with his handgun from 50 yards.
I thought part of the reason they weren’t using guns was that they (FINALLY) figured out that noise attracts walkers, hence all the yelling at the fence. But then end up shooting up that field, which you’d think would attract the zombie hoard waiting just inside. But no.
Because consistent logic is the death of this show.
Yeah, when Rick made that comment about being low on ammo, I was thinking, “Bet you wish you still had all that ammo you wasted back on the farm during the frequent target practices.”
I think they all unloaded with their firearms on the contained zombies as a way to relieve the anxiety and stress they were all under. After spending a winter constantly on the run, being able to kill that many zombies would be a huge release.
How can anyone be low on ammo in the US? There are gun shops everywhere, police stations and no doubt military supply stores everywhere.
Now, I understand killing with a knife is better than using a gun and attracting thousands of walkers, but any policeman would know, surely, where to find the semi-automatic guns used by at least the special ops divisions of the police.
As for why no one would visit the local army base on a map is beyond me, unless they have spent two seasons never getting beyond a 200 mile radius of Atlanta.
Obviously Carl is a kid who have never played a zombie game on Xbox or PlayStation. Or maybe every zombie movie/series has to assume that zombies have never played a part of popular culture or fiction (which is why I guess they call them Walkers, not zombies.)
Finding ammo theoretically isn’t a problem, especially in the South (LOL) but gun shops and police stations are going to be in central areas that will be teeming with walkers. A gun shop would be the best bet (or even a Walmart) but a cop shop or a military base is going to have weapons and ammo locked down in a secure room/building that would be like getting into a bank vault. Rick was able to get guns/ammo in the pilot because that was *his* cop shop. He had the keys.
But I would think ammo wouldn’t be so hard, just getting it in large quantities and correct caliber.
This is Rick since when is most of his decisions or thinking was really smart?
Excellent season opener, but whoo, I knew they were going to remove the leg as soon as the belt came off, but damn if that wasn’t the most violent sequence yet. I can take what this show dishes out but that was a new level.
Fast forward is my friend. I couldn’t watch.
Looks like the winter didn’t help freeze off some of the walkers. Maybe it wasn’t cold enough in Georgia?
Zombies are rendered immobile when frozen, but only destroying the brain will stop them permanently. So zombies can freeze and thaw just fine, and in fact colder weather will slow the natural decay of the dead flesh.
Not a scientist here, just somebody who took a biology class once upon a time. But I would think freezing WOULD damage their brains.
Like when you put fruit in the freezer. If it has moisture (like a berries, for example), when it freezes that moisture expands and ruptures the cell wall. I think the zombies would have enough moisture left in their bodies to cause damage when they freeze and that moisture expands. The brain , if it expands, would just press against the skull (which would either crack the skull or damage the brain.
Plus, the freezing process itself would damage the brain at the cellular level, wouldn’t it? And not just freezing once. We’re talking about, during the course of a winter, freezing and thawing and freezing and thawing multiple times. That’s got to cause damage.
Now, whether this part of Georgia’s providing enough freezing temperatures to get the job done, I don’t know. I imagine zombies up in Minnesota probably got wiped out by the winter. I could see the zombies down south making it through winter if it’s not too bad a winter (and if they were lucky enough to get trapped in a favorable spot during the times when it does get bad).
I think, to be safe, the thing to do would be to go out on raids during the winter when zombies would be frozen. And just systematically kill them while they’re frozen.
All good points, JARH. However, TWD (comics and show) generally follows the zombie lore set out by Max Brooks in The Zombie Survival Guide. In Brooks’ zombie logic, zombies survive winter just fine (they also, weirdly, survive just fine at depths in sea water).
You are correct that it’s easier to kill frozen zombies, though Brooks kind of pushes against the myth that frozen wastelands are better for surviving a zombie apocalypse in his novel World War Z.
I always thought the idea of “going north” or to a more chilly environment was because, a majority of humans live closer to the equator than the arctic circle, so by going to places where fewer people are, you decrease chance of coming across zombies and increase survival odds. I know nothing of this “Brooks” you speak of.
Freezes in Georgia and other parts of the deep south are usually limited to overnight frosts; a few days of below-freezing weather is possible but very rare. Honestly, I think heading farther south would be a good alternative to a cold environment, zombie-wise, and not just because I can’t handle the cold! Know how many dead bodies would make it through a summer in, say, Louisiana? None. With heat, humidity, bacteria, and gators, even the feistiest zombie wouldn’t make it past September.
@BBQ Brooks’ Zombie Survival Guide may be credited with kicking off the zombie craze in the new millennium. It’s so influential, I’d go so far as to say we probably wouldn’t have a Walking Dead to watch if that book hadn’t been released.
Amazing episode. I started to watch the reairing again, it was so good.
Wouldn’t you think there would be a horrible stench walking into those dead walkers in any enclosure?
This show is another that turns my head. I like it. Maybe it’s the aggression of killing those walkers.
Have you ever hit a skunk in your car, and smelled the awful aroma, but 30 miles down the road you think the smell is gone, only to have someone comment on it when you reach your destination? I think they have just gotten used to it.
It surprised me that the zombies locked in jail cells were still “alive.” I guess they don’t really need to eat?
Well, now that Beth is there, she can break the legs of some chickens and feed them.
Zombies don’t need to eat, they’re dead. Their appetite for flesh is only a base instinct that remains in their reanimated brain matter.
I just want to say F You to AMC for running the first showing from 8:00 to 9:01 and the 2nd airing from 9:01 to 10:00. Wouldn’t allow the the 2 tuner DVR to record as that extra one minute ran into Homeland/Treme. The 11:00 re-air ran for 60 minutes on the button. Game playing.
Jeez Jim, ever used bittorrent??
Well luckily for you the first 5 minutes of Homeland is nothing but credits and recaps. I don’t think I’ve seen any shows that take longer to actually get started
it seems like networks are playing this game all the time, with cable nets maybe the worst offenders….it does make JUZDOWNUNDER’s aside awful tempting
Jeez juzdownunder, ever here of paying artists for their work?
LOL…how are you paying an artist for their work by watching TWD on your DVR? (a) most ratings don’t include DVR watches, and (b) i’m tipping you FF the ads regardless!
@JIM. Both shows are repeated many times. Record it again and do the nest show.
Last year, watching The Good Wife you had to record two shows after because of the football.
juzdownunder – Even though watching on a DVR I am still paying to watch the show. Your argument fails to explain how I am not. Watching on Bittorrent is a direct ripoff. There is no way to spin the fact that you are stealing.
Thanks folks for the DVR tips. I do know how to manipulate and make the best of it. You missed the point I guess.
Jim, read my original reply. You gave an emotional F You to AMC for messing with your DVR. As you pointed out, you’ve already paid to watch the show, so how would downloading it via BitTorrent to fix your DVR mistake be stealing? There’s not a court in the world that would convict you for stealing a show you’d already paid to watch. I was just trying to offer a solution to your problem.
Finally though, if using a DVR to watch a show is fine, why do you believe AMC would “play games” as you put it with the timing of the first showing?
There’s not much this show can have except good zombie killing scenes, really. It’s not smart enough to be metaphor, satire or anything deep and original. So every time a good episode airs, it’ll be a good action episode and minimize the strained and contrived interpersonal scenes.(The characters have no reason to fight with each other but do anyway.) I’m not sure why I still watch, except I like TV expanding to include movie genres.
Yeah, I really don’t want to hear any more about Rick and Lori’s marital problems. They are barely surviving and don’t have time for crap like that. That they actually took time to mention that they might find food, medicine and ammunition at the prison was refreshing after last seasons “Let’s drive into town and pick up some morning after pills” sequences. I also liked how they explained that they were trapped by the roaming hordes of zombies that were preventing them from getting out of the area. Good start to the season.
No high concept happening here. That works when the grittiness of their life shows itself. I loved how dirty and bedraggled they looked. They haven’t had a warm meal, a shower of any kind or a decent nights sleep since leaving the farm. The group is a marauding killing machine that looks at their wits end. They need to keep up this kind of realism, it’s the strongest thing the show has. When they are looking well groomed and happy the consistent state of anxiety will be snapped. Last year sucked, I never feared for the group on the farm, it was a big nothing burger.
Bryan you couldn’t be more right. This sums up my feelings precisely. I get the sense the show listened to the critics and put the realism back into the apocalypse.
Good episode. Interesting how they moved forward in time–wasn’t expecting that given their showing the prison right behind them in the last shot last season. We definitely got a sense that they’ve been through a lot, have become more hardened than ever, etc.
There was something I couldn’t hear even though I rewound it a few times (captions don’t work with an HD setup and DVR unfortunately). Carol says to Daryl (whoa, never realised before their names rhyme), “wanna screw around?” and Darryl mumbles something to which Carol replies “All the better”. What did he say? Anyone?
It was something like “I’m gonna go down first.” as he was going down the ladder. Carol has a dirty mind!
Ha! Nice. Thanks.
I’ve been reading the comic in bits and pieces, which I hadn’t done before watching the show. In the opening when they’re ransacking the house in the subdivision, I’m pretty sure that’s a very compressed version of a several-issue story arc that also appears right before the prison arc (which is about as far as I’ve gotten so far).
Also, as we’ve seen before, Herschel’s amputation happens to another character in the book, but Kirkman says that he does stuff like that deliberately to keep the fans of both the show and the comic on their toes.
I’m frustrated that Hershel went with them on that “away “mission” to clear out more of the prison. You have a pregnant woman due to give birth any week now and you bring the slow moving doctor along and risk him? Hate that dumb type of thinking.
I wouldn’t call it dumb. The doctor goes where there’s the more likely chance of injury. If something happened they couldn’t send someone all the way back and then bring him, or risk dragging/carrying an injured person back. He was basically a field medic, in this case.
Anyway, the human race survived plenty long enough without doctors (or vets, in Hershel’s case). Lori is small potatoes compared to zombie attacks.
I agree, it reminded me of original Star Trek when Kirk, Spock & McCoy all beam down into dangerous situations. I don’t think you’d bring your lone medicine man on the hunt for the medical bay till the route is found & secured.
I liked it, for many of the reasons already stated (exhaustion of the group, better cohesion in the face of the marauding hordes, and, yes, some of the interpersonal stuff)
I spent much of the weekend watching season 2 again, and think the character development (and even the protracted search for poor Sophia) works pretty well when the episodes are back-to-back. At least better than when I was waiting a week. I still thought that they were pretty dysfunctional group, but actually the entire season worked to disabuse them of any notion that the world hadnt changed. Now of course we saw that in the way 6 months (not nine!) of struggle were telegraphed into the opening sequence.
I know there’s been a lot of clamoring for more zombie mayhem–even from me, to some extent, but I think I need a reason to watch that includes more than just gore and guts. I don’t want it to be a video game.
This is one of the first times since the premiere that I felt like I was seeing a polished script. The group planned, worked together, and generally avoided the gross stupidities that have plagued the series so far. I can believe these people have been in zombie-world for a year or two. “Don’t break ranks!” indeed.
Yes, I have small nit-picks (I think luring as many zombies as possible to the fence and killing them first would be smarter than the group’s charge, for example), but for the most part it was very tightly plotted. And even my nit-picks can be explained (you might not want to lure all the zombies to the fence if you were trying to get that second gate closed, for example). And the baby situation increases the urgency, so waiting for days to let all the zombies walk to the fence to be killed isn’t necessarily feasible. Also, I gather the group has been fleeing large “herds,” so they might have gotten forced away from the prison before getting forced back toward it.
Wow. What a great episode. The best episode since Season One, and maybe the best episode in the show’s entire run.
Yes, they did a terrific job of showing and not telling with the opening scene. I love that Carl has more responsibility and all of the subtle cues that time has passed quite a bit.
The change of locale also seems like a winner so far as well. Rather than wasting more breath complaining about the farm, I just want to take the time to praise the prison. It’s a great locale, but the way they’ve used it already blows away everything they did on that lame farm. The scenes where they’re walking around in the dark hallways are terrifying, and are what these types of shows are supposed to do: scare you just as much with the threat of something happening as they do when something actually happens.
The show is also stronger by the omission of Shane and Dale. The writers never could seem to consistently write Shane’s character, sending him back and forth from complicated person to one-dimensional villain. And while Dale’s whiny moralizing was useful at the beginning of the show, it seemed to have outlived its usefulness by the middle of Season 2, when it was clear that these characters no longer could have or should have been arguing about the rules that applied in the pre-zombie world.
If this season sucked I was ready to walk away from the show, but this episode just blew the doors off.
Nice comments Mike.
First Bryan now Mike! Great comments. So pleased when someon literally writes an opinion I share in a way that helps me suss out my thoughts more clearly. Cheers.
I think ethical or moral reflection is important in almost any show. They are already exploring the virtue of courage, having a bit of trouble understanding loyalty, getting confused about whether humans should be killed with the same ease as Walkers is something they all would have considered at some level or another.
I mean, FFS, Herschel believes in the righto life of zombies and you wanna complain about Dale havinf a bit of an ethical reflection (without any bible verses) about human life?
That being said, Dale was a bit a caricature. You know, “insert voice of human conscience here with character A” that is argued simplistically enough to ignore.
The whole lesson (in almost any end of the world scenario in film, TV or literature) is of course whether the remaining humans can unite and work together and survive, or fight among themselves and get picked off by Walkers.
Lastly, I should just add that if the group happens to pick up an historian, philosopher, ethicist or even a soldier, the point would be made that in times of war, you don’t throw out the rule book if you want to survive, but the rules have to change.
That’s why treason and mutiny and desertion got treated as capital offences at sea or during war. That wasn’t because they discarded all ethics, but because these things threatened the whole group’s survival, and placed the virtue of courage and loyalty above freedom of conscience the rights of the individual.
Disagree Shane was never a villain he was the most complex character. I do hate the rehashes between all the characters they we had to watch in season 2 the show didn’t get stronger not by a long shot.
It was only a action episode and remember this is just the first episode of the season you know what happen when season 2 turned to mostly shit after the first episode. this episode feels too much like resident evil it never had this terrifying feeling you spoke of it was only in the pilot where it actually feels like a horror show some what.
Instead we got shitty underdeveloped characters, a boring lead who’s dumb decisions will get most of these people killed.
I was bored by most of season two, not to mention infuriated by the stupid behavior of most of these characters. But I was very encouraged by this episode. As you mentioned, the group has gotten much better at killing zombies and working together to do so. I also appreciated the warning by Rick not to waste ammo as they’re low on it…the first acknowledgment of this I can recall.
Then, after Herschel gets bitten, I said “they’re gonna need to amputate his leg,” and not only did Rick do it, but he did almost immediately. In season 2, that option would have required half an episode of the characters discussing and agonizing over it while Herschel howled in pain in another room. Decisive action was needed, and Rick went for it. This is not a democracy anymore. Hope they can keep it up through the season.
Not the first mention of low ammo: there’s at least one previous. Andrea mentions it in an RV scene: something like “Please tell me this isn’t all the ammo”.
Although I always kind of think this should not be such a great problem. They are in a “red state” where guns and ammunition should be available in vast quantities: in many rural homes, but also in pawn shops, gun stores, Wal-Mart for that matter.
Only problem is red states are full of people who would have no problem just up and blasting away when the zombie apocalypse hit. While there were lots of guns and ammo around when it happened, a lot of them could have been used before the owners died out.
Doug, I think that underestimates the truly staggering quantities that exist in those states, a lot of it not in people’s homes but stored in gun shops awaiting sale, warehouses, etc.
Put another way: if so much of it really had been used, there shouldn’t be nearly so many zombies around.
Overall a great episode. TWD has always done action well, especially silent action (the less talking from these characters, the better). And this episode did the action particularly well.
A couple of gripes: the prison makes sense only if you’re in a very infested area and need a secure location to regroup (less compelling is Rick’s explanation that there will be food, weapons and medicine there – yeah, there might be, and there will also be food, weapons and medicine in virtually every single standing structure throughout the entire country (this isn’t a nuclear holocaust, folks: everything is still standing, and most people are dead, so there isn’t a lot of competition for food and resources). Not having read any of the comics, I’m not invested in the character who acts as Andrea’s savior – yet. And, frankly, what I’ve seen thus far isn’t particularly intriguing, but I’ll give it time to play out.
Some things continue to grate – every time I see Carl in that hat I want to punch him in the mouth; I don’t understand why they’re still in the Southeastern US and haven’t moved to a less populous region of the country; the whole sequence with Hershel at the end of the episode was silly, cheap, and seemed to be there for no other reason than to serve as a completely unnecessary plot device. And, hair as an indicator of the passage of time: yeah – not necessary. Have the zombies eaten all the scissors?
Overall, I liked this episode very much. If they can keep up the action, and not worry about following silly plot devices from the comics, then the season holds a lot of promise.
The first scene (only dog food in the house) and some dialog implies that a lot of other places have been picked clean by the living (maybe a greater number at some earlier time?). Is this really plausible? No, the whole idea of this disease suddenly killing almost everyone, when you have to actually get bitten to get it is not plausible to begin with, nor that zombies could avoid turning to zombie-jerky at least, after months with no water, forget food. But I agree even with the basic suspension of disbelief, there’s an additional question why, with cars, they couldn’t find some big box ammo/gun store where everything isn’t gone, and have stockpiled a big ammo cache.
OTOH another advantage of a prison is that it’s hard to get into. Anywhere else they hole up they have the same problem as the farm, if a big enough herd of zombies migrates through. And it’s implied they’ve lived a hellish existence of constantly having to flee, whereas they’ve obviously found months worth of food, to not have to have starved or even be emaciated months later.
the more populated an area, the greater the risk of more zombies and malicious humans. And big box stores would be among the first places hit by looters after the outbreak went wide. Given that this season starts a fair amount after the disease struck, at this point the risk of hitting up a big store is far outweighed by staying on the outskirts and foraging. Even with such a large outbreak, there would still be enough of humanity left to scrounge supplies in the same areas, and with no chance of trucks dropping more goods off, resupplying would get more and more difficult.
I’m not certain how smart it was to have Rick run through walkers when all they had to do was pluck them off from the one tower they had access to and the very safe fence where they could pluck the walkers off safely. Isn’t it a matter of percentages now? Granted it would have taken longer but it would have been more realistic for a group that has lasted this long to not make dumb chances. It was an unnecessary risk. War of attrition makes for a less dramatic TV show but it would show the intelligence necessary to make their survival realistic.
Rick Had to run through the field because there was another entrance, and he had to close that gate, so more zombies from inside the prison wouldn’t hear the noise and flood into the feild
So, Lori wants HERSCHEL to kill her and/or the baby if they turn? The same guy who had a bar full of his own walker kin? Yeah, that doesn’t jive. Otherwise thought it was a great episode. Lots of new stories/angles.
Herschel eventually admitted that he was wrong about keeping his family members “alive” in the barn. He said something to the effect that all he had been doing was feeding their rotting flesh.
Why do you think she was begging? He’s the one most likely to have a problem with putting them down. I can’t see Daryl or Maggie keeping them ambulatory out of sentiment. If they had to kill Carol’s daughter, I can’t see her letting anyone else stay undead. Glenn would be swayed by Maggie, Beth & Carl are just kids, T-dog is sensible enough. The only ones I really see possibly keeping zombie-Lori and/or zombie-baby active are a grieving Rick and Mr. “zombies are people” Herschel. She wanted to have that talk with Rick the night before, but he blew her off. I think it was not so much counting on Herschell to put her down, as begging one of the two people most likely to let her rise, not to let it happen.
Here’s what I don’t understand – There was a zombie alive in a prison cell. The zombies have been around for over a year now. That zombie in the prison cell could not have eaten anything for that year. How is it still alive? If they don’t need to eat, why do they bother attacking humans?
That’s kind of my issue with the entire show. By now, zombie’s would have eaten most humans and animals they can with very little food left. And yet, there always seems to be tons of them around.
I know watching a show about a zombie apocalypse is already an absurd premise, but I’d feel better if issues like this were addressed in some fashion.
It’s an issue, yes, but if you assume that zombies go dormant without any stimulus (smell of fresh meat, noises, etc.), then it makes more sense. My take is that zombies don’t actually need to feed — attacking fresh meat is just a compulsion that gets triggered. Many of them don’t have the necessary equipment for digestion, anyway. How do they stay active? Well, that’s where the suspension of disbelief comes in.
He ate his cellmate.
Zombies don’t eat food to stay alive. They’re dead. They eat the living because it’s a craving.
We’ve seen zombies that lack a lower torso, that lack a lower job and are just a head. They all hunger for human flesh.
They also hunger for horse flesh and cow flesh, if presented to them, as we’ve seen. Although, we haven’t yet seen any shots of a zombie actively pursuing an animal. I wonder why?
Also, where did all of the dogs go? Man’s best friend would be a tremendous asset in such a zombie infested world. Does Kirkman hate dogs, or is he simply unfamiliar with them (as unfamiliar as he is with common human emotions)?
The ‘craving’ rather than actual need point is a reasonable try, within a basically absurd premise as I think we must all recognize it is.
The biggest problem is just longevity of the zombies, especially since most don’t get many or even opportunities to eat or moreover take in water by eating live flesh, or otherwise. Without water, any flesh-like substance is going to just dry up after months, even if the virus/fungus/bacteria of the disease slows or arrests the normal putrification process. It’s remotely plausible you could have an organism which was able to make a dead body function in a limited way for *awhile* without the normal need for water, like maybe days, but months is ridiculous. And the show might go on for years.
I like the show but it requires a really hardcore suspension of disbelief to accept the basic situation, especially as it goes on for a long time. I think it also puts in perspective people’s gripes about the realism of the living characters’ reactions to things. The whole situation is completely impossible without magic or the supernatural, especially after that long.
Hey Larry, I don’t mean to burst your bubble as you seem to be reasonably intelligent, but, it’s a show about a totally unrealistic premise. Zombies make no sense, so if you’re willing to suspend that, getting into the logistics and realities of how zombies exist is pointless. The real question is, do they poop?
Concerning lack of dogs. My theory is that the dogs are smarter than the characters, especially in Seasons 1 and 2, and got the hell out of Dodge. They are all chilling in a Petsmart somewhere waiting out the zombie apocalypse. On a practical side, they lacked a decent budget the way it was, probably didn’t want to add a dog trainer to the payroll.
BBQ no bubble burst no problem. And it’s reassuring you think I’m reasonably intelligent. That will help me face the world tomorrow.
But seriously folks, a lot of people, not only me, seem to be given pause at times in their enjoyment of the show by particularly implausible details of the disease/zombie phenomenon, even though we all know and accept to begin with that the scenario is implausible as a whole.
Some horror/sci-fi is a bit more like a canny suspect under police interrogation than this one: they have an answer for everything, though the cops still know they are guilty. For example the premise and details of a pandemic induced zombie (sort of) apocalypse in ‘I am Legend’ were relatively considerably less implausible than those in Walking Dead, IMO.
But I still like this show overall more than I liked Legend, if one can directly compare a TV show to a a movie.
I’m glad I could help! Haha
I just think that we have dead beings existing and I’m fine that they do not need sustenance to exist. I do not need 28 Days Later type zombies who will eventually starve or fade away.
We’ve shown that only damaging the brain can end their unending cycle of energy, and that somehow this virus (or other) allows for it. It makes no sense, but I’m cool with it.
BBQ-hax0r. I’m down with it as well. As to you earlier commenters discussing the zombies… We’re looking for plausibility after we suspend disbelief about zombies even existing. Does that make sense? I’ll buy that this world exists and ll buy some of its fantastical rules, but I insist that the players in that world act in a logical manner after that. Scrounging for supplies, shotguns that require reloading, etc.
The whole concept of the suspension of disbelief is actually very important a subject in film theory and elsewhere. Some films/series ask a lot of us in this category, then keep on asking for more, without any physics/biology pay off. Others ask of us a lot, then let us lower the bar, and just blow us away.
Sure, the virus makes no sense really, even after a visit to the CDC to fill a few gaps (hell, that suicidal scientist just had to say that “the quantum physics guys in at the end couldn’t even explain it, let alone the biologists”). But that doesn’t mean we have to suspend disbelief in the characters’ intelligence, or that the rules so far laid down should be so open to abuse.
No doubt Michone has worked out a lot of things no one else has so far (cool, someone who will act smarter than we expect for the only time). We already know that if you smell the same, you are pretty much safe for a short period. We know they are attracted by noises and move in herds. We don’t know yet how tear gas affects them, or countless other factors. (Hell, we even know now that a head will keep on living if the brain stem is not severed.)
But as with all fantasy and sci fi, this alternate universe has rules. And we want our heroes to know them and find ways around them and then survive. And we want them to be smarter than us sometimes, as well as stupid, which is what makes people yell obscenities at the small screen often.
Suspension of disbelief is required all the time, viewers just want to be rewarded for the experience, not asked for more and more all the time.
One thing I wanted to point out….I’d imagine that some of the zombies that were infected on Day 1 would be zombie jerky by now, or complete skeletons. But, people keep getting turned every day, so the more complete/fresh looking zombies might have only been dead for a little while. Who’s to say when the prison was overrun? Might have been last Tuesday.
@SHarky
“I’ll buy that this world exists and ll buy some of its fantastical rules, but I insist that the players in that world act in a logical manner after that.”
I agree with that. Which were some of my complaints through s1 and s2, people acting foolishly/unrealistically considering the circumstances. They did seem to remedy this thus far in s3 and hopefully it continues. I’m being optimistic and willing to give the new braintrust of the show the benefit of the doubt for a while. But I agree, I’m not too concerned that zombies would have died off naturally or rotted away, I’ve accepted that zombies make no sense and defy typical rules. I just would like consistency once rules are established and reasonably intelligent crew. Again, it’s a tv show and people acting too smart would be boring, so it’s about this delicate balance.
I ran across one of those “Explainer” columns which explains “what if” scenarios and the Zombie apocalypse was the topic du jour. They consulted the military and other paramilitary organizations (police, etc). Basically, without going into too much detail, they all said that a zombie take over would be put down rather quickly with relative ease. Something to do with the fact that they are mindless (and slow) creatures with no weapons (other than the ability to infect other humans). Once word got out to the general population with instructions on how to protect themselves, the military would pretty much takeover and obliterate the zombie hordes.
I really enjoyed the show and the re-watch it over and overagain. I do notice the great development on the characters (even though there wasn’t much dialogue wich I enjoyed as well). I didn’t get it the fact that it took them several month to find the prison wich we saw at the 2nd season finale, right behid them. I understand that they cannot just put it right there for them to enter, but so long really?
I read someone commented about how they (the group) explained last night the fact that they were just moving from place to place avoiding the roaminh walkers that kept getting to them. Can someone tel me when did they say it? I didn’t get it….
Now, I’m was one of the ones who DID NOT like Lori, but seeing her suffer from her mistakes is somewhat rewarding and at the same time I feel sorry for her (may be ’cause she’s pregnant?) IDK)….but in general I just cannot wait until next Sunday!!! So happy and satisfied with the premiere!
Great development? More like half assed development.
Agree with most of the posts so far, more action, less diaolgue = better show. They have tried to fill in some of the plot holes, the characters are using more logic, all positive signs. I’ve never read (nor will read) the comics, but when are we going to learn something about Michon’s character, have they even mentioned her name yet?
I do have a couple of questions, if anyone can give me a good answer. When they invade the home at the very beginning, Rick has a silencer, then Carl has one. Same one or a different one? Where did they find that, and why wouldn’t they find other useful things like MRE’s and more ammo. Did Carol pick up an AK-47 or civilian version? Carl finds a couple of cans of food in the kitchen, he opens up one, and Rick throws the other one against the fireplace? What was that about?
Can’t really explain the weapons, but I guess they might have found them next to bodies, rather than all stored somewhere. The cans of food were DOG food. That’s why Rick threw them away. He was disgusted that they have to live like this.
Maybe they made the silencers out of some convenient material and workshop they came across at some point? Real factory made silencers are not something you’d likely come across just rooting around, anywhere, though obviously they exist.
I assumed both Carol’s AK-type and Hershel’s-AR15-type rifles were come across in different private homes. That’s plausible in rural Georgia, much more than happening to find factory-made silencers.
As to food, they must of cumulatively found a fair amount of it to be alive and apparently reasonably well fed, albeit hand to mouth day to day, months after fleeing the farm. But apparently the idea is that they never came across a big store or warehouse full of packaged food goods (or ammo for that matter in a big box sporting goods store or a Walmart) that nobody else had cleaned out before. That’s a little puzzling, but the writers want to tell a story of them living on the edge, and I guess it isn’t so implausible relatively speaking.
Silencers, or suppressors, are pretty common in most guns and ammo dealer shops. Their availability varies from state to state, but there is a huge trade in them illegally and in certain states like Louisiana you can even get AK 47 (Sr 15?) suppressors with just a normal firearm license.
Any southern ‘good old boy’ with a collection of firearms will have countless add-ons, from night vision scopes to suppressors to extender clips. Just go to a gun show and see all the extra stuff they sell for the “sporting shooter”.
I thought that was really wasteful of Rick. Dog food’s last name is food..they could have made it into a stew with the owl. Look at the ingredients I found from Iams wet dog food: Water Sufficient for Processing, Chicken, Meat By-Products, Chicken By-Products, Beef, Corn Starch, Oats, Barley, Carrots. That’s got to be better than the tiny morsels they were eating from the bowls. Heck, who knows what all dead animals Daryl had strung up to dry when at the farm. Maybe Carl should peel the label off next time.
Rick’s silencer is a modified maglite, and Carl’s appears to be some kind of cone. Both home made adaptions, not actual silencer.
I LOL’d when the put on Bullet proof vests but left the rest of the SWAT Team gear behind. What was the point of that?
To protect against stray bullets fired from within the group? They made a real point of showing Carol almost hit Rick with a bullet when clearing out the yard. I’m thinking maybe that was intentional as foreshadowing, or maybe it was just intended as a ‘light’ moment…Maybe both.
The inside of the helmets and gloves were all gooey with zombie flesh.
Dale had his guts ripped open last season so the vest would at least stop that happening again.
Most people are saying that nine months have passed. It’s more like six or seven, assuming Lori was pregnant for a couple of months before they left the farm and still has a couple of weeks to go before the baby is due.
Alan mentioned that they had to cut Hershel’s infected leg off — only everyone is already infected, so Rick cut his leg off because he was bleeding out. Not too sure how smart it is to take the group’s only doctor with them on a zombie-killing mission, especially with Lori about to give birth.
I was also confused about the shift in anger from Lori (mad at Rick at the end of last season about killing Shane) to Rick (who is now mad at Lori about her relationship with Shane?). Perhaps she started showing early and he realized the baby wasn’t his.
On the whole I thought this was the best and most exciting episode since the series premiere.
“only everyone is already infected, so Rick cut his leg off because he was bleeding out.”
The idea that “everyone is already infected” to this point means that even if you die by non-zombie means, you will become a zombie. But we’ve also seen that a zombie’s bite, even a non-fatal one, will eventually turn you into a zombie.
The episode last night made it appear that Hershel’s wound was already black and festering (after having been bitten only a few seconds before). Is that meant to indicate that the bite of a zombie causes rapid decay and death in the victim? If so, what good would it do to cut off the leg? Wouldn’t the pathogens already be in Hershel’s blood stream? This isn’t a snake bite (“what do you do with the poison? You suck out the poison”).
I think Rick was kind of flying by the seat of his pants and didn’t have time to consult WebMD.
“But we’ve also seen that a zombie’s bite, even a non-fatal one, will eventually turn you into a zombie.”
Have we? If so, I stand corrected. Thanks for replying, Alan.
I thought I heard Rick say that Hershel was “bleeding out” and that’s why he had to amputate, though that is going to result in a lot of bleeding as well.
“Have we?”
There was a character from the first camp (where Rick reunited with Lori and Carl after waking up in the hospital) who got bit by a zombie and was left by the side of the road to die.
I found the decision to cut Hershel’s leg perplexing since it’s already been established that getting bit turns one into a zombie (or, just kills them, letting the already-implanted virus do the job). In fact, this seems to be the only consistent thing we know about the virus. There has never been a case on the show of a character being bit and not turning. This has been established repeatedly, and had an entire episode in season one centered around the idea.
So why does Rick think Hershel won’t become a zombie? Is the thought process that the “infection” from the bite is local and won’t kill/turn him if the leg is severed soon enough? Does he know Hershel will turn but is just buying some time?
This is my theory I posted earlier in a post, I don’t think the survivors know the “rules” to how people become a zombie. I think they are experimenting and using caution as they go. The idea that drinking contaminated water would turn you is obviously something they haven’t tried nor would they have any empirical evidence. Perhaps Herschel will still turn, but there is also a chance that amputating may prevent it (if done quick enough). These are likely things that the survivors are trying to find out as they go.
We do know a bite/scratch will turn you. We know that if you die by non-zombie means you will turn. So, perhaps by amputating they can save Herschel, if not, oh well, it was worth a try and you know for next time. I imagine if this were happening people couldn’t go to Wed MD and find out the symptons, there would be a lot of trial and error.
Damnit, Elevation I didn’t see your WedMD joke. Props, you beat me to it.
Didn’t Andrea’s sister get bit when the small herd came through the camp at the quarry? Andrea wouldn’t shoot her sister until she died & turned. She wouldn’t let anyone else shoot her sister either. This was back in season 1. My memory is a bit foggy.
I believe that she turned after she died.
As a surgeon, I, too, am having a difficult time with suspension of belief, what the TWD zombie rules are, etc but the hacking of Hershels leg was brutal. Just like das boot or saw ( even worse as self performed). Rick knows Loris and the babys only chance to survive is with Hershel alive, even hobbled. A few minutes passed, I think he’s still got the virus in his blood stream already. The amputation was foreshadowed by the zombie corpses without legs, etc. where is he going to get a peg leg if he survives? How would he deliver her baby with a huge, raw, bleeding stump? I don’t think Rick thought that thru, he was only reacting for a chance to keep Hershel alive.
I had a problem last season with all the zombie blood flying around- someone would have turned from blood exposure. It made sense if everyone is already infected, then blood on skin wouldnt turn them, but they still need a bite to activate it or die from other causes? Again, suspension of belief, but this works if the TWD story rules are consistent. Hence, the quick amputation to try and save Hershel, no matter how barbaric- no one, including his daughter, told Rick not to.
I enjoyed the new opening credits. Similar in atmosphere to True Blood opening credits. Creepy vibe.
It was without a single doubt worth the while. I really enjoyed the not so much dialogue scenes (leave it up to you to understand kind of scenes). Plus, yes definetely more gore and zombies (guards zombies thumbs up!!).
On the other hand I was on of the ones who did not like Lori at all. Now I find myself feeling a little simpathetic with her and I dont know if it has something to do with the fact that she’s pregnant or what, but I almost felt sorry for her conditions (not the pregnancy but the other situations). I feel that Rick is mad for a reason and she deserves to be at the spot she is right now. Carl… he’s her son and no matter what he’s in no position to give the same treatment as his dad does. His character (Carl) has definitely grown a lot from the last season though. Now we see him more in charge and not just happy to carry a gun and his dad’s hat. He knows he is responsible for the group as much as the others. Also the sudden chemistry between him and Beth is kind of cute. The world has already gone to low bottom but we can still have feeling for someone…cute. lol
I read someone’s note about the group explaining that they had been going in circles trying to avoid the hoarde of zombies in the area and that’s how they clear the fact that it took them 7 months to find the prison. I watched the show twice and didn’t hear any comment about that. I did hear when they said that they couldn’t go from house to house to get supplies but going like that, they could’ve perfectly ended up even further than where they were in first place… just saying…
Anyway… don’t regret for a minute going to sleep super late (watching the reruns and talking dead lol)… I just have to say, please keep them coming!!!!
Shouldn’t the survivors be looking for an island at this point? Once you cleared it of zombies you’d be living well on seafood as they recover from overfishing now that most of humanity is gone.
Problem is, you’ve got to get TO an island, which means getting to the coast, finding a boat, getting it seaworthy, etc. They’ve (wisely, in my opinion) brought up “herds” of zombies, which would escalate the zombie threat substantially. Let’s face it, one or even a few is no big deal, but if a group of hundreds or thousands is between you and the coast, that’s going to be rough.
And navigation is a problem — I can handle most boats, but I wouldn’t want to get out of sight of shore without some training in navigating without GPS. I have no clue what to do with a sextant.
I think even the simple comments the characters have made shows increased awareness by the writers and adds realism/urgency to the situation. Them stopping for 30 seconds to look at a map and mention herds reveals a lot. There were other obvious simple comments which can add so much story/detail/urgency that the show did not do in the past, or when they tried, made it seemed forced. I’m excited for this season.
Why wouldn’t your GPS work? I thought they communicated directly with the satellite(s). As far as hundreds or thousands between you and the sea, that is what the show would like for you to believe, the reality would be different.
Georgia has a population of 9,815,210 (2011 est.) and 59,425 square miles. Assuming that 70% of the population has turned (we do see a fair share of actual corpses) then you would have 115.62 zombies per square mile, assuming equal distribution. Of course you wouldn’t have equal distribution, the majority of zombies would still be “living” (that’s a joke, get it?) in the cities, and a sizeable chunk have formed into “herds”. That would leave very big gaps for you to slip through. Plus, they don’t think, they aren’t trying to actively block you from going somewhere, you could just wait for the herd to move on.
I do enjoy the show, I enjoy it more when I don’t have time to think about how stupid they are being, and a show that would use actual survival skills wouldn’t be very fun to watch.
Maybe they could go to the sea and get LOST on some Island. Then we can relive the same arguments that took place on the farm, but on some Island paradise free of zombies!
I know what you’re saying, but I think that the characters acted more intelligently this episode than they did all last 2 seasons. So the problem with the genre for a TV show is making the characters realistic (seeking refuge) while balancing the dull of achieving it. Having them say herds are wandering from here to there and they don’t want to risk coming across them was sufficient for me. No?
Yes, it is sufficient and the show has been getting better, including the last three episodes of Season 2.2 It seems they are trying to address some of the issues from Season 2, they have more firepower, traded shotguns for rifles, etc. I find the lack of food somewhat problematic and I wouldn’t have gone near the prison but they have to follow the source material.
So, would a GPS still work or not?
Maybe? Assuming you could find a charge for your GPS device (like their cars) I’d imagine. I do not know what sort of maintenance a satelite would need or where it gets its information from.
GPS would definitely work – as long as your receiver had power (battery or otherwise). GPS is a system of 24 or so satellites that send radio signals back to the Earth. As long as you had a GPS receiver – it would definitely be able to receive those radio signals. At some point, years in the future, the orbit of those satellites would start to degrade and the satellites would have to be replaced. But, for the forseeable future, our survivors would definitely still have access to GPS.
Mark in Omaha is absolutely right about the numbers.
Of course you have to suspend a lot of disbelief in order to watch a show about zombies. However, it’s not too much to ask that the show consistently follow the rules that the show has established for itself. And, that all other non-zombie related rules of nature still apply. i.e. gravity exists; geographic locations haven’t changed; and, most importantly, the number of zombies in the reality of the show CANNOT exceed the number of humans that currently exist on this planet. And, in fact, the number of zombies should be considerably LESS than the current number of humans on the planet. Even assuming a very high “turn-rate”, large numbers of zombies are “dying” on a daily basis through interactions with the living, and large numbers have already died (as we’ve seen lots of dead lying around in many episodes – including the very first episode, when Rick awakes in the hospital and discovers thousands of dead bodies lying outside the hospital).
So, a pretty high density of zombies in NYC perhaps. But, in Wyoming, there would be less than 1 zombie per square mile, even if you assume that 70% of the current living population would “exist” as zombies on the show in its current arc. And, I think that is a very, very high estimate. (it’s probably a lot closer to 50%, if that.)
Therefore, most living (non-brain-dead) people would be doing everything in their power to get to Wyoming (or South Dakota, or one of the many other less populous states). Nobody is “heading for the coast”. Nobody is heading toward large cities. Nobody is wandering about aimlessly, scared senseless by “herds”. And, nobody is moving into the confined space of a prison.
Did anyone feel like the humane thing to do at the end was to shoot Hershel in the head so he could mercifully die after he got bit? My god, watching them cut his leg off was brutal. I get the fact that they need him alive to deliver the baby but my goodness, I am sure he was wishing for someone to put him out of his misery versus now being severely handicapped.
So Lori hinted that if the baby dies before birth, it might turn into a zombie and eat her from in the inside out. This MUST happen! Baby zombie!!
Have you read/ seen Breaking Dawn from the Twilight series?
Glen Mazzara “we’ve never seen anyone do Zombies in body armor!” as he hides his left4Dead 2 Video Game in his closet.
I can’t believe he had the balls to say that. Not even to mention half-life…
Yea I thought it was pretty bold of him to make such a defiant claim at how brilliant he and whomever else he mentioned to come up with such a radical concept. I imagine the people at Valve laughing hysterically.
I thought season 2 was a million times better than season1. especially the second half, but yes even the first half. just my opinion though
I thoguht tthat season 2 was a milliom times better than season 1 especially the second half, but even the first half. just my opinion though .
it has established that you have to dame the brain before. in the first season i think when daryl first shows up, they cut off a zombie head. but then it still tries to bite.
Looking forward to the Herschel Walker.
Heeeeyo!
Nice . . . I wish I would have thought of that one!
I’m 10 minutes in and already screaming at the television because of the freakish aim of these idiots. A 12 year old, with a pistol, from 50 yards???? I hate you Glenn Mazzara.
It is funny but as someone who has never shot a gun that kind of stuff never bothers me. It all comes down to the fact that it is easier to suspend disbelief about things that are unfamiliar in the first place.
20 minutes in I have to stop again. Michonne – the most racist stereotype ever on television? I know this is a Robert Kirkman problem but why does the black American woman have sword skills a few months into the zombie apocalypse? Because she reverted to her wild, Amazonian nature? Unbelievable lack of awareness from the writers. I’m actually stunned.
Puhleeze. Most racist stereotype? Yeah… It’s like all those jokes about the sword wielding black women we all knw and love. Get a grip.
Are you serious?! lol Then where does that leave the show’s only recurrent black character “T-Dog” who’s name, lines and overall character is extremely flat, marginal, and stereotypical? Michonne is portrayed like a heroin or conqueror and it seems like she’ll play a significant role this reason. Definitely an upgrade from the very dry “T-Dog” character. What is his real name anyway? lol
They did mention his real name once. It’s Terrance or Terrel or something similar. His only good scenes were when he was on the roof with Merle and when he cut his arm at the beginning of Season 2.1.
There are a lot of American men like T-Dog, even if he’s a sloppily written example. Black women like Michonne exist solely in fiction, where they are quite prevalent, and are born of racism. Part of Kirkman obviously believes that black people are mysterious yet noble savages who would revert to type given half a chance.
@Keith This is precisely why T-Dog is the stereotype here and not Michonne. Stereotypes are images that are perpetuated over and over. T-Dog was one of two basic token stereotypical black characters so of course he’s “common”. Personally, his name “T-Dog” and frequent one liners “Aww Hell Naw!”are extremely stereotypical to me. I don’t see images of black females like Michonne often so I can’t see the racial stereotype in Michonne’s character. But we haven’t seen much of her yet so I guess that remains to be seen. Just observations. I can’t really argue anything about any of the writers and what their views of blacks are so I won’t go there
And to be fair a contrast to T-Dog would be Morgan and his son Duane. Morgan and Duane were written more realistically and showed more character depth in one episode than T-Dog has in two seasons.
Totally Off on the racist deal. Michonne is not returning to her “savage” history. She is returning to her skill in fencing. The backstory isn’t even told yet, but you jump to the conclusion that she is returning to her “savage” routes pretty much sums up your opinion on what wielding a sword is.
Yes to T-Dog being a caricature. I’m pretty sure the man can act, so give him some lines.
I haven’t seen enough of Michonne yet to form an opinion about whether her character is racist or not. Never read the book, er graphic novels. Guessing there isn’t a lot of literay merit in them?
Would it be too much to ask that they give T-Dog some character development? What did he do before TSHTF? Was he married? Have children? I honestly don’t know what his back story is.
Morgan and his son were fairly well written, also not in the comics? Guess we will never find out what happened to them since the were Frank’s creations, not Kirkmans’s.
I’m with Keith on this point. Initially, I wasn’t sure why I had an instant, visceral dislike to the introduction of the character Michonne. Now I know – it’s similar to Keith’s stated reason: she is styled as some sort of Mad Max Beyond Thunder-dome character. In and of itself, not necessarily a bad thing, until you examine the context.
The Mad Max trilogy created a completely separate world – an alternate universe, moreover, that was several decades removed from a nuclear holocaust that had utterly destroyed the entire civilized world and virtually every animate and inanimate thing in it. Nothing much was left but desert sand. So, when you see character(s) like Master Blaster, it’s believable that such folks have evolved (devolved) over the course of a number of years into the beings that we saw on the screen. It was completely believable and a joy to lose yourself in this alternate world.
TWD in stark contrast takes place a FEW MONTHS after a viral outbreak. Not years. Not decades. A couple of months. Yeah, there are zombies. But, otherwise, everything is intact: infrastructure, the environment, water, virtually everything else is the same. So, in the course of a month or two, we are meant to believe that Master Blaster (er, sorry, I mean Michonne) has emerged from the rubble (well, there is no rubble, so maybe she emerged from her townhome trying to find a Starbucks that was still open) and decided to strap a couple of armless zombies together to tote around while she sword-fights her way through the rubble (well, not rubble exactly).
Yeah, right.
@Printin Mike I’m still not seeing how that explains the racial stereotype in Michonne’s character but that is an interesting observation (and I’m unfamiliar with the Mad Max Trilogy).
I don’t think Michonne is necessarily a racial stereotype, I just think it’s incredibly lazy writing. It’s a lazy post-apocolyptic stereotype: the office coffee maker stopped working, and within 5 minutes it’s Lord of the Flies, with Michonne roaming the halls toting armless zombies behind her. It’s complete and utter lazy bullsh*t.
Isn’t the katana the weapon used by ancient Japanese elite samurai? As such, her weapon-of-choice telegraphs as much about Michonne’s personal qualities as Daryl’s weapon of choice and Carl’s rite of passage (symbolized by his mastery of sharpshooting endowed by Shane and wearing of the Stetson passed on by Rick) say about them. In my eyes, the articulate, beautiful, physically fit/athletic, appears-like-a-superhero(ine)-when-most-needed Michonne – who has figured out how to survive on her own, how to conquer and use two zombies for her own purposes (including, as pack mules), how to rescue and nurture another lone female – is a badass, briiliant, culltured, elite warrior heroine who I am proud is black. Jacqui was beautiful, articulate,resourceful, liberated, and discerning, too, and possessed the smarts and backbone to inform the others Jim had been infected, but she was too ordinary to be exciting and lacked the drive to keep on truckin’, baby. I’m thrilled Michonne represents a Nubian, female, educated counterpart to the equally badass, redneck warrior hero Daryl, and a sister/foil to the equally feisty-yet-tender, sharpshooting, Nordic-looking Andrea. Racist sterotype? Nah.
I think this was the shows best premiere to date. The wordless pre-credit sequence was just awesome, as was the clearing out prison yard sequences. I think this was shows most violent episode to date as well.
It’s great to see the other members are now fighting, and not being useless, especially Carl, and the female cast.
I just hope they can keep this type of quality the rest of the season.
My only nitpicks are the weird Carl/Beth romance potentially being foreshadowed, and some of the dialog, though it was much better.
No doubt Michonne will be awesome addition this season. I can’t wait to learn more about her character.
NOBODY watched Talking Dead??? Question’s were answered, loose ends were tied up by Glenn. It took them 7-8 months to stumble across the prison because of the herds. T-Dog pointed out area’s on the map that were infested with these herds. I hope nobody thought they were just going to walk 5 minutes through the woods and ‘OHH a prison’.
Awesome episode, same as the 19 before it. This show is doing things gore wise that Hollywood movies could only dream of. To me, it’s a show about the character’s with zombies as #2. These character’s have solid stories and backgrounds, they evolve and learn. It goes beyond ‘my name is Rick an i’m a Deputy, my name is Herschel and i own a farm.
Hopefully you’re right about these characters evoling, because all last season they didn’t.
“Hey I’m Rick, I’m a leader, to lead or not to lead, that is the question! Wait, you want me to make a tough decision that a leader would make, nah sorry, I’m going to go mull over this until Shane or someone else steps up and handles it for me, for I am a leader!”
I’m willing to give these characters a chance to evolve and it looks like they’ve taken steps at the end of last season and this season, but don’t tell me they had solid backgrounds and stories before. They were awful and poorly written.
Exactly @ BBQ. Actually, the lack of character evolution is my only complaint about the show.
Just about everything between the season 2 premiere, and finale was a frustrating experience to put it mildly.
@BBQ_HAX0R hit the nail on the head.
Reply to comment…
How and why did Andrea get together with her new pal?
Andrea was separated from the group at the end of last season when they were leaving the farm.
….Just wanted to say:
DARYL TOTALLY GAVE US EVIDENCE IT TAKES A BRAIN SHOT TO KILL A ZOMBIE WAAAAAAAAAAY BACK IN SEASON 1…. On like, the second or third episode. LONG before Michonne appeared.
Don’t people remember 2 years and change back anymore?
I need Lori, her baby and Carl to be eaten by the zombies and eliminated. They are a drag on the show. The first thing I need the zombies to eat is Carl’s cavalry hat followed in quick order by Carl himself. I need the zombies to consume Lori’s fetus and chew Lori to the bone. Please tell me this will happen in the upcoming episodes and you have hooked me for the entire season.
I understand there’s kind of a track already set for those prisoners down the road, but I really liked the idea that they seemed horrified by what they just saw.
I don’t know if they’re really prisoners, but it got me contemplating some scenarios. I like the way they were presented behind glass, almost as a fresh audience to all the things we as TV viewers have witnessed through the run of the series.
As prisoners, they may have been locked up for single lapses in judgement. Most likely the offenses were violent in nature, but in prison they’ve possibly been shielded from some of the grimmer realities and Rick’s group may have possibly surpassed them in terms of the violence they’ve had to dole out and how cold and desensitized they are.
So it would create an interesting conflict if Rick felt he couldn’t trust the prisoners, but they felt the same way because they just saw him hacking away at a guy’s leg without more than a few seconds of deliberation.