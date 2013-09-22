Series finale review: ‘Dexter’ – ‘Remember the Monsters?’

A review of the “Dexter” series finale coming up just as soon as I tell you what the pen is for…
“I don’t want you to feel guilty about this. I don’t want you to feel guilty about anything. You were meant to be happy, so go and fucking be happy.” -Deb
This final season of “Dexter” has had the very poor timing of airing opposite the final season of “Breaking Bad.” In a vacuum, “Dexter” is ending with a whimper: another once-vital drama that stayed on the air too long and lost all sense of what made it so good in the early days. But airing at the exact same time as what may turn out to be the greatest final season of a drama ever – not to mention a show that occupies the same anti-hero space and has, like “Dexter,” at times asked its viewers to question their sympathy for a killer – it’s been an outright catastrophe.
“Breaking Bad” has confronted the viewers and the other characters with what a monster Walter White is, and though it’s often been difficult to sit through, it’s also led to some of the most amazing television we’ve ever seen. “Dexter,” on the other hand, long ago decided(*) that Dexter was a good guy – the recent episode of Sundance’s “The Writers Room” featuring the “Dexter” writing staff was sadly illuminating in this regard, as they compared him to a superhero and said that people like Dexter because of his “innocence” – who was becoming a real boy with real emotions. This season wasn’t about revealing the monster beneath the man, but the man beneath the monster, which could be interesting in its own way but sure wasn’t here.
(*) So much of the second season – which, until the finale, was as close to greatness as the series would ever get (Lithgow individually was great, but the Trinity storyline was not) – seemed designed to make us question our beliefs about Dexter’s serial-killing ways, through both the wise and sympathetic Frank Lundy character and the period where Doakes is Dexter’s prisoner. That season could have ended with Dexter killing Doakes, which would have kept the show’s status quo in play but made clear once and for all what we were dealing with in our main character. It could have ended with him choosing to let Doakes go and turning fugitive, which would have kept our sympathies but necessitated a major format change (and would anyone have actually missed Miami Metro?). Or it could have ended in the lame, half-assed way it did, with Lyla committing the murder so we would let Dexter off the hook. Once that happened, it was clear any attempts to pivot our sympathies were half-hearted at best, and the writers gave up on the idea altogether a while back.
In this much blander take on the character, Dexter is presented as Dr. Vogel’s victim. If she hadn’t been so eager to test her theories on psychopaths, perhaps she and Harry would have come up with a better solution to young Dexter’s bloodlust than the Code of Harry. After all – despite many seasons of evidence in support of the idea that Dexter needs to kill, and that the Code is just a way to channel this unshakable need in a more socially-productive way – we’ve seen in these final weeks that Dexter can recognize that nope, he really doesn’t need to kill people, after all, not even an unrepentant, unstoppable bastard like Vogel’s son. In this conception of Dexter, his compulsion to kill is just a habit that can be kicked in the same way a smoker ditches cigarettes or a gambler learns to stay away from the card table.
And if the “Dexter” creative team decides this is their take on the character, and the series – even if it’s a take that flies in the face of what he and it were in the early seasons – that’s their right. But if they were going to run away from the idea that Dexter is the bad guy, they had to come up with something much, much more interesting than what they gave us.
After toying with the idea over last season and the first few episodes of this one that Dexter’s moonlighting job has emotionally destroyed his sister, the show tossed that idea aside, making Deb into Hannah’s only slightly reluctant roommate and having her cheer on the idea of Dexter, Hannah and Harrison living happily ever after in some other country. Before she has post-surgery complications and goes into brain death, Deb absolves Dexter of all his sins against her and everyone else, and I guess if the writers believe that Dexter is a good guy who deserves a happy ending, then that’s necessary?
But what we ultimately got was neither fish nor fowl. It wasn’t Dexter being exposed as the Bay Harbor Butcher – Quinn and Batista even watch a video of him calmly murdering Vogel’s son, and while there’s perhaps a hint that Quinn (who once upon a time wasthisclose to learning Dexter’s secret) understands what’s what, poor Angel is as baffled as usual – but nor was it Happily Ever After. Instead, Dexter realizes that while he doesn’t need to kill, the work has been valuable – but also much too costly to Rita, Deb, Harry and everyone he’s ever cared about – and fakes his death so they can all do well without him while he moves up north to join the lumber trade. And we have no idea if he’ll return to his butchering ways up there, or if he’s meant to live out his remaining decades in peaceful solitude. (Though if that’s the case, wouldn’t he have just gone to Argentina? It’s the killing that brings trouble for his loved ones, not his very existence.) It’s another heroic sacrifice, of a sort, but the whole tone of the finale was oddly melancholy and tired, as if nobody was quite sure what to do with the story at this point.
Would I have preferred for “Dexter” to close out its run with Dexter’s identity exposed and/or with the show admitting that we’ve been rooting for a villain (albeit someone dealing with even worse villains) all these years? Probably. But at this point I would have settled for anything dramatically interesting on any level. And in addition to having a fundamentally different philosophy about the show and their hero and his show, the “Dexter” writers seemed to be phoning in this entire final season. Is this an ending that will satisfy anyone?
What did everybody else think?
What a horrible show. I’m extremely upset I stuck with it for the biggest series finale letdown since Seinfeld. :(
You don’t get it. Promoting being a serial killer was never the goal of this show. They’ve made that clear in every season finale. You need to sacrifice the ones you love, if you want to maintain a secret. If you wanted the writers to take a different, welcome to the reality we’re living in. I hope us citizens will have learned one thing; you don’t beat evil by being more angry
I don’t think you gave Dexter enough credit. This season would have been horribly goofy and stupid whether or not it aired opposite Breaking Bad. It’s a bad, bad season of tv, period.
On its own, it might not reach the lows of S6, but considering it is the final season where they could have done anything and everything, I think it’s actually the worst season of Dexter.
Agreed. In the day and age of On Demand viewing, I don’t think being opposite a better show hurts anymore. I watch all three shows that air at 8pm on Sunday night. And I’m glad this one is over. It’s been like pulling teeth.
I hardcore agree. I watched Break Bad AFTER Dexter because I need something to numb the aching sensation in my brain. And I can say without a doubt on its own Dexter was fundamentally and intelligibly flawed. Just. Plain. Stupid. And it seemed as it progressed even the actors themselves had given up hope. Like a long torturous betrayal I tried to hold on to for dear life. There was no saving it from start to god-awful finish. I didn’t even get enough laughter out of how ridiculous everything was to justify all this time wasted.
I loved Deb,she should not die!
I kinda wished she had died after season 4. The show would have been much more interesting without her constant. She was tough for the first few seasons. Then she just turned into….well, what she turned into, Annoying. Her constant crying, whining and desperation was not who she was in the first few seasons. She was a tough cop who could hang w/ the boys and even kick their asses. Then they changed her. Killing her off early on would have made the show much more appealing. The storyline where she was “in love” with Dexter was one of the worst storylines I have ever seen. It made Beverley Hills 90210 look like great writing. Horrible.
The only thing interesting to me during this season was keeping tabs on Debra’s ‘F’ count. It was as dull and predictable as when Nate Fisher and Claire would curse up a streak on 6FU. I used to think that perhaps the initials of the show were a subtle dig at the audience. I guess the constant is Michael C. Hall being surrounded by characters that resort to swearing for no apparent reason other than the writers being lazy.
That is one lumberjack who is never going to be okay.
He sleeps all night and he chops people up and tosses them off his boat all day!
Not that I’m surprised at their obliviousness, but I really don’t think that the writers appreciated just how much “Dexter the Sad Lumberjack” is going to become a punchline for snarky television bloggers and internet commenters the world over. There’s a decent chance that in a few years, it’s going to be all that people remember from the finale, which is unfortunate until you realize that the writers didn’t give them much else to chew over. People love to take that one easy-to-mock idea (Purgatory! It was all a dream!) – and wring every possible joke out of it. This unfortunately fits the bill.
Wow… well at least Michael C. Hall has gotten to be in one excellent series finale – and one terrifically awful one.
@Bill & Potatosolution – it certainly doesn’t help that they chose a profession made ridiculous by one the classic comedy skits.
@Jared k – Yes, perhaps ‘chopping the lumber’ will be the ‘jumping the shark’ for series finales.
This season has been very disappointing – to say the least. The ending didn’t bother me at all because some sort of price was paid. Not everybody can be “Scarface” but comparisons to Breaking Bad are inevitable. That;s unfortunate. I do have many issues about the unbelievably lame, even boring way the season and ending were reached. Very sad for me as I think Dexter was once the most darkly clever show I had ever seen. I grieve for what could have been.
I love Dexter and loved this season. Loved the finale up until Lumerjack Dexter. Should have left it with Hannah and Harrison walking off together.
How? I literally had to fast forward through a number of episodes because I was so incredibly bored. It’s been that way the last 2 seasons. I don’t know how anybody who has watched tremendous shows like The Wire, The Shield, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Treme, etc. could love this show anymore. It has been exceedingly more brutal since the Lithgow season. And they stopped using Masuka the right way a long time ago. This show had so much potential, but it just fell flat. I am thankful it is finally over and I can move on.
The finale was like much of the season: completey idiotic. How, logically, does Dexter explain where his son is, when he is back at Miami Metro stabbing people to death, euthanizing his sister and stealing her body, etc., etc.? His longtime nanny is Bautista’s sister, so he can’t say he’s with her. Deb’s in a hospital, so he’s not with her… of course, we all know how much attention the writers of Dexter pay to details like this, but it just reveals how lazy Dexter’s writers are. And I’m sorry, but this show was never great. It was fun at one time, but not great drama on the level of Breaking Bad, the Sopranos, Deadwood, or The Wire. Not even close.
LOL!!!! You call somebody else a moron with that type of grammar and misspelling? God awful is two words. It’s pretty clear to anybody with a brain. I would have considered it an honest mistake but you used the phrase twice and screwed it up both times. Learn to write and spell before you call someone else a moron!
The fact that you didn’t respond to any of the criticisms Alan or anybody in the comment section provided leads me to believe that you have no response for the poorly written show. If you did, you wouldn’t have to call people names.
It now makes sense why you think Dexter is a better show than Breaking Bad. You need to be able to think to watch Breaking Bad. Dexter turned into a poorly written soap opera with a serial killer after three good seasons.
I see Dexter had the guts of Breaking Bad. I agree with you about wanting Dexter to kill Doakes in S2. It would have challenged our sympathy for the character.
I want to correct myself. I meant that I WISHED Dexter had the guts of Breaking Bad.
Ahh, I remember Doakes! That was the last time the show was worth watching.
Season 2 was my favorite. I hated that annoying British chick, but Doakes was great!
I have made plenty of incorrect decisions in my life, but when I concluded this was a show without balls upon watching the season 2 finale and elected to stop watching is as correct as I have ever been about anything.
Ha, that’s when I gave up on the show, for the same reasons. The only reason I checked in on this post was b/c I’m waiting for Alan’s breaking bad post. High five!
Yeah, and I hadn’t even seen Breaking Bad yet at that point. It didn’t even have the balls that Weeds had.
You sure were correct, though the Lithgow Season (s. 4) was worth watching, the rest i sat through just because I had invested my time in it and deserved to see an end. Well, we got it. And it was awful.
Does this make anyone else REALLY scared for Homeland? Showtime shows in general burn out spectacularly in ways (keeping the status quo) that make me think it’s completely the network’s fault
Homeland copped out with the end of season 1. We know how it should have ended, instead of a phone call from the kid saving the day. I ditched it after that. It was already a warning sign that the 24 people are at the helm.
Yeah, I’m pretty scared too.
Showtime has a bad track record.
is it the writers or Showtime? Regardless, season 2 of Homeland was a cartoon compared to the first. Not really looking forward to Season 3
This is an excellent point GREG. I think the network has lost credibility big time with this mess. I mean, Showtime execs green-lighted all of this. S2 Homeland actually had a few Dexter moments, hope that stops.
In an earlier review, I had half jokingly said Hannah would wind up caring for Harrison. I had poor expectations. They’ve been there since S3. Lithgow’s performance was amazing as he’s great and plays creepy wonderfully.
I felt like there were no layers to unpeel in Dexter as S3 started and progressed.
The show had a chance to break boundaries and become one of the better. It was a weak ending to a fading show. I would like say that MCH and Carpenter’s performances in general were stellar.
I’m more pained that there is only one episode BB left.
I feel like the great days of television are fading again with exception of few shows such as Boardwalk, GoT, Orange Is The Black, Louie, etc., your mileage may vary. I’m losing faith in the quality of television that is being put out on screen. There are nuggets of shows that could or could’ve been great but I feel like I’m heading for a tv viewing void for the most part.
I wish something new would prove me wrong.
Dexter is done. I hung in as I did with Weeds, two shows that should’ve ended long before they did.
Au revoir, Dexter.
Shameless is great! Also, check out Copper on BBC America. Very good show. Hell on Wheels is also worth watching on AMC.
Unsatisfying and really depressing. I’m actually sorry I watched it.
Lame last episode. I Want a re-do!
I want a re-do of the last several seasons.
That was almost shocking in its badness. I think you summed it all up pretty well, Alan, but I’d also say that for the show to kill off Deb and for me to care so little shows just how far the show has fallen and just how badly written this finale was. In particular, there’s a lot the show could have done with the idea of Deb being Dexter’s final kill. But it was totally undercut by the ridiculousness of him being able to unplug her machines, cart her out of the hospital, and then carry her onto his boat with no one noticing him. I actually laughed as I was watching because it was so absurd.
It’s honestly why I called it unintentional comedy. But hey we’ve also had cases solved rate of 20% from the bumbling Miami Metro.
I’m not sorry that I watch because (and maybe I over analyzing myself) it was going to be disaster or low quality.
Again, though, I give MCH and JC a slew of credit for rising above certain storylines to provide good performances.
Lol I did the same thing…the absurdity of it all was very insulting to viewers
He could cart her out like that freely because there two friggin’ hurricanes approaching shore. That’s why. The idea was that everyone was so busy freaked out over that that the official hospital people may have seen him and figured he was simply helping. It is a questionable way to do it but it isn’t that hard to explain. Shit goes crazy in a situation like that. Mind you, this is the same Dexter that got Colin Hanks down from the roof of a building with his child without being seen. It isn’t the worst thing the show has done
I have to agree with this. If he had put on blue hospital scrubs or a white doctor’s lab coat I could buy it that no one looked closely that Dexter was wheeling a dead body out in the semi disorder of the hospital evacuating live patients, but there he is in his-what color is that by the way?-kill suit and no one questions him or even look his way. That ruined to me what could’ve been a beautiful scene even if like me I hate that Deb died. The pure white burial shroud like sheet was a nice counterpart to the black hefty bags and representative of the innocence Dexter inadvertantly gave her back since it was him who took it from her. That said I can see that he could disconnect Debra from the machines because he knows how to turn off the alarms.
On the other hand I can buy him not joining Hannah and Harrison in the Argentine. He has destroyed everything he holds dear why take the chance with Harrison? And it is a sort of punishment to himself. He is alone and will never know real happiness, so in that way the ending fit the character even if the audience doesn’t get a pay off.
I am glad that Hannah got away. Even better is that Jamie lives!
On the other hand I still hate that Doakes will be forever known as a serial killer and that LaGuerta will never be vindicated. I would’ve liked that something turned up that would at least prove he wasn’t the Bay Harbor Butcher like him being at a baseball or basketball game during a couple of Dexter’s kills and he was on tape. That would’ve cleared Doakes but not necessarily
implicated Dexter. Connect that with Dexter’s faked death Dexter would’ve been home free.
I guess everyone will know that Harrison is with Hannah and so everyone will know that Dexter colluded with Hannah. I guess that will not do much for Dexter’s reputation.
@Kevin:
I think he was about to get out of the building with the baby was because, if I remember the plot correctly, it wa a weekend and so the building was mostly if not entirely empty. That is more belivable I feel than what Dexter did in the finale.
I am just going to re-post what I put on my Facebook page:
“Thank the Lord of Television that Dexter is finally done. Absolutely incredible how horrible the final season – and more specifically, the series finale was. Watching it was like having a blind person do a colonoscopy on me without medication.
It’s like the writers didn’t even realize that the series was ending until the final 10 minutes of the series. Putrid, awful, pathetic.
Otherwise, it was fine.”
There was a series finale leak that popped up a few weeks ago that, based on the events of the past few episodes, seemed doomed to be right. I mean, it was terrible in every way it could’ve been. It failed to service any character properly and the plot was just idiotic.
This was somehow worse.
When Quinn and Batista shrugged off his killing Vogel’s son: “I get that.” We laughed and laughed and laughed.
Dammit Dexter, we watched you to the end. Dexter’s biggest victim was my time.
totally, if i would knew that it will end this way, i wouldn’t even bother to see a single episode ever.
Brutal, brutal, brutal, brutal. Wow… just wow…
im a diehard and am super pissed at the last episode, worst series ending ive ever seen, worst than the supranos!!!! 0 out of 10!
is the rumored spinoff with michael c hall as dexter?
lol. Not with the way he has been deballed over the last few seasons. If it was season 1 Dexter moving away and continuing to hunt killers I would be all for it. Now though…
I think you underestimate the significant element of dark comedy that runs through Dexter. Dexter is not a heavy drama in the style of Breaking Bad–it is a very stylized, hipsterish look at a “heroic” serial killer, who seems often to be simply a well-acted comic-book character. The seasons all but reset at the end, lending the show a serial character–no one changes very much, no one learns–even with the Liddy murder, which was screamingly clear, Quinn simply shrugs and moves past his comprehension. This left the writers with a very odd and unsettling problem through seasons 7 and 8. They wanted to deal with some genuine change and development in their characters and story arc and just had no idea how to do it.
I agree that the finale essentially satisfied no one. It was also quiet, pensive, and hardly culminating.
However, there is a much larger issue here. Dexter definitely is NOT a psychopath. Dexter’s formative experience seems to have left him with a strange urge toward violence as a form of arousal because nothing else really moves him, but he has always shown an aptitude for emotion that he, the character, doesn’t recognize. I used to think it was just poor writing, but evidently the writers agreed with me. Dexter’s serial killing stems from something more like disassociative PTSD. That is something that a person could try to work through. The exploration of this idea was a big part of what this last season was about. Conceptually I felt as though it was thoughtfully explored, but again, it didn’t fit into the framework of what viewers have come to expect from Dexter. There was very little violence–very little of the clever, prowling killer we have become so accustomed to. In that sense, it never quite worked.
I think that the show missed out on the, albeit predictable, but interesting possibility of making Vogel into the primary antagonist–a sort of psychopath whisperer who is hunting down her creations and perhaps killing them off. Vogel was the most interesting character this season, and bringing her into a confrontation with Dexter would have lent a level of drama that might have made the season meaningful on some level. Her son was a non character. And the Hannah relationship was a huge ball and chain around the writers’ legs that crippled them through the season. It was too binary–flat and lacking room to develop. Moreover, I haven’t heard anyone touch on what I think was the biggest blooper of the whole season. In all the back and forths with Jaime, Harrison would have mentioned seeing Hannah. Kids don’t keep secrets!
Dexter’s penchant for having trouble with Harrison, a la the opening of the season where he brought Harrison along when killed Deb’s mark would have been perfect if thrown into the mix of the Hannah mess…
Oh well. I agree with you that it didn’t work, but I think your commentary was a bit limited.
Spectacularly bad.
disappointing. dedicated way to many years watching dexter to see it end like that..
I much preferred the first half of this season (examining the toll of Dexter’s actions on Deb while having someone who actually views who he is and what he does as a positive in Dr. Vogel without seeming crazy themselves); that was at least compelling and Jennifer Carpenter was awesome.
Deb actually attempting to kill Dexter should’ve been this huge moment this season and for the show…and then the rest of this season happened. I was hoping Yvonne Strahovski would help rescue the show (Hannah showing up sends Deb right back down the toilet mentally and emotionally) that didn’t happen either and yeah, the “happy ending” it looked like they were going for felt forced.
I wonder, if they’d only had half as many episodes to work with (I remember when the Vogel son reveal showed up and heard how many episodes were left, I did a double-take that the ending was that far off), if that would’ve forced them to at least take a more…efficient route (?) to an ending.
I can watch the show without feeling it look worse because of the presence of Breaking Bad (that wasn’t the case with True Blood a couple years back…yikes), but this second half was really weird in terms of tone. I wasn’t hoping for greatness, but I was hoping for something batshit crazy and fun. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
(I will miss Jennifer Carpenter cussing up a storm though. “He has his whole fuckin’ life to sleep.” lol)
I’m going to have to agree with you on the first half of the season being awesome. I really had high expectations for the final season for the simple fact that it started off with such promise, what with Deb spinning out of control and trying to cope with her guilt about LaGuerta, and her anger and bitterness toward Dexter for his hand in it all. Honestly, I was kind of hoping for the entire season to continue revolving around Deb and her sudden (and very short lived) killing spree, and potentially ending with Debra killing Dexter. I’ve seen all of these pictures of her standing over him while he’s on his own table covered in plastic, and so many of the previews for the season focused solely on Deb and Dexter.
I was also really hoping that Miami Metro would end up finding out what really happened with LaGuerta, and find a way to incorporate that in to the season as well. I just feel complete disappointment toward the second half of the season, but especially the last episode. If they were going to end it like that, they should have ended it with him riding off in to the storm and dying, THE END.
I don’t know ONE person who was a huge fan of the series that expected him to live in the end. Either he was going to be caught and killed, or he was going to be killed by another killer, or he was going to be killed by Deb. The whole sad lumberjack end was a complete joke. What a disappointment to one of my absolute favorite series.
Haha, I enjoyed it.
Yeah I did too… it’s all a matter of expectations. Not sure why people want to compare this to a show like Breaking Bad.. as someone said earlier it’s a different tone altogether. Even if I didn’t care for the very end, I loved how they had Dex set Oliver up for the kill. And as down as I’ve been on Deb over the years I thought those flashbacks and the final scene out on the boat was fairly touching. But it’s fashionable now to shit on Dextar so it is what it is. Guess I just like crap TV *Shrugs*
It was honestly a huge disappointment! And to even suggest that it’s “the best final season ever” Has anyone seen or even heard of Six Feet Under?!!
Who suggested that? I don’t think this will be viewed as the best anything ever. Well, maybe best Train wreck? Best disappointing downturn of a series?
I’m pretty sure Alan was referring to Breaking Bad when he said potentially “greatest final season”.
LOVED Six Feet Under–all time best series finale in the history of television!!
By the standards of narrative cohesion and logic, this episode was a bit of a mess. That was a given – most of this season has been a mess, so this was par for the course. But the ending is ultimately what matters, so I’ll focus on that. As a place to leave the characters of Dexter Morgan and Debra Morgan, I thought that this episode actually worked up to a point. That is, if you excise the last 90 seconds (more on this later). I’m ignoring everything involving the ancillary characters – easy to do as they were series-long issues, and the finale was never going to solve that – and focusing entirely on the Morgans here.
Many people have raised is that Dexter has not had to deal with any real consequences or repercussions in this final season. Well, there were consequences tonight. They may have come flying like a bat out of hell from far left field, but they came. (Actually, if you go back and watch Season 1, there ARE hints about this particular fate for Dexter, but given that the creative team in charge of the show now is completely different than the one that was in charge when the show started, it’s obviously a bit of a retcon). Dexter isn’t flying off to Argentina with his Manic-Pixie-Serial Killer Dream Girl to live a happy, sunny life free of consequences! Yes, Deb absolves him of all of his sins before she dies, and the writers have generally portrayed him as blameless for years. But small consolation though it is, it is worth noting that Dexter clearly does not absolve himself. This is a dark ending for both him and for the series – one that actually does feel more in keeping with the original tone of the show in its far superior earlier seasons than I would have anticipated. Again, if you go back and watch Season 1, there’s a dream-like (read: nightmarish) aesthetic to both the show’s crime scenes and its main character’s psyche than reminds me more than a little bit of what NBC’s Hannibal did in its recently-concluded first season. Dexter is obviously no longer near that level of visual anymore, but it was … many years ago. And for a brief moment, I thought I might see a shadow of that former brilliance crop up here. No such luck.
If they were going to end the series this way, then I absolutely did not need the last 90 seconds of Dexter as a Northern logger who may or may not resume his serial killing ways at a later date. End it with him driving off into Hurricane Laura (a Hurricane named after Dexter’s murdered mother. Subtle, that). Better yet, have him jump off the boat with Deb in his arms and share a final resting place with his victims. That would have been a far more powerful final image –one that would have stuck with me (as it is, the last shot of Deb sinking beneath the waves was haunting, especially given my affection for that character). Bearded Dexter staring into the camera with possible murderous intent? Not so much. I’d almost like to believe that those final 90 seconds were some kind of meta-dream-sequence/purgatory, disconnected from the reality of the show, with Dexter looking at the camera and implicating us in his damnation … god, this sounds morose and nonsensical even as I type it. Better to just cut it (and that scene) off all together.
This hasn’t been the final season that I had hoped that Dexter would have, and this isn’t the ending that I would have most liked to see. But I’ve long since made my peace with that and ultimately, however, this is an ending that I can live with (even if Dexter and Deb can’t). I doubt very much that I’ll ever watch the full series of Dexter again, as opposed to just sticking the first few excellent seasons. But if I do, then this ending – specifically, the final image of Deb sinking beneath the waves – feels at least vaguely of a piece with the dark, fantastical show that I loved so much once upon a time. A show that for its first few seasons, was well-deserving of its place in the conversation about the best shows on television.
I should add that I thought Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter were legitimately very good and emotionally affecting in all of their scenes tonight, especially what turned out to be their final goodbye and Dexter’s apology to Deb just before he shuts off her life support. Any issues that I have with the finale and this season rest solely on the writers’ shoulders. Hall and Carpenter were as good as ever, and at their best, they were great. I refuse to take their work for granted, even if the show around them frequently wasn’t worth of it.
Fair enough, Jared. However embarrassing the conclusion turned out to be at least the same cannot be said for the leads’ performances.
Separate post for my two cents on the inevitable “Worst Season of Dexter” debate: Season 6 still sets the bar for me. Had Season 8 aired in the middle of Dexter’s run, it still would have been a very bad season of the show, but it suffered immeasurably from being the final season (that didn’t feel like one) and from airing directly opposite Breaking Bad, a superior show having one of the greatest final seasons of any drama in TV history. Season 6 was the only season of Dexter that I didn’t watch as it was airing – I fell behind for reasons unrelated to its quality and binge-watched it in about a week right before the Season 7 premiere. It was bad enough without having time to dwell on each episode’s flaws – I couldn’t have done it week-to-week. I’m already on record that I didn’t really have a problem with the ‘Deb has romantic feelings for Dexter’ arc (I felt that it did not come out of nowhere, and it allowed the excellent Jennifer Carpenter some very interesting notes to play. Of course, after setting it up for a season and a half, the writers completely dropped that arc this season). For me, the deciding factor largely comes down to each season’s primary villain. While Darri Ingolfsson as Oliver Saxon/The Brain Surgeon was far from the most compelling antagonist in Dexter’s gallery of rogues, his performance was generally competent and occasionally menacing. My issues with his character were issues of writing and motivation – issues that were outside of his control. By contrast, Colin Hanks and Ghost Edward James Olmos were comically, horrifically bad almost every second that they were onscreen. Their character(s) were actively painful to watch, in addition to being boring and nonsensical. In my opinion, Travis Marshall bursting into a woman’s living room and exclaiming “Hello Whore” will now and forever remain this show’s nadir. At least Dexter stalking Saxon in plain sight and Harrison/his adult stunt double falling on the treadmill were funny, however unintentionally.
Final Ranking of the Show’s Seasons:
1. Season 1: It feels like a completely different show now. Dexter is confident, competent, and sarcastically self-aware – all qualities that would he would lose to varying degrees in later seasons. The tone is so dark at times that it borders on pitch-black –there are moments that actually qualify as legitimately terrifying (when was the last time THAT happened?). But it’s also legitimately funny. God, I miss THIS show.
2. Season 2: In hindsight, the writers probably burned the Bay Harbor Butcher storyline too early in the show’s run, but damn was it fun to watch when it was happening. The separate cat-and-mouse games between Dexter, Doakes and Lundy were compelling and often suspenseful (funnily enough, this would be the last time Miami Metro would seem even vaguely competent). Obviously it was too early in the show’s run for Dexter to be caught, and the writers stumbled a bit in keeping him free and clear, but still … this is a very good season of TV.
3. Season 4: John Lithgow’s performance as Trinity is obviously the rising tide that lifts all boats as well as the glue that holds this season together. But the season itself actually explores some very interesting themes about the nature of family and the idea of “having it all”. With “The Getaway”, it also has what might be the darkest and strongest finale in the show’s history (I’m personally partial to Season 1’s “Born Free”, but I won’t argue with those who prefer Rita lying dead in a bathtub of her own blood. That … came out wrong.)
4. Season 7: The only season with Scott Buck as showrunner where the positives outweigh the negatives. By focusing on what always was and should have remained the heart of the show – the relationship between Dexter and Deb – the show found the spark that it had been missing for two full seasons. It wasn’t all smooth sailing – Hannah McKay was and would remain a problematic character, and everything involving the supporting characters was weak (except for a legitimately compelling and surprising performance by Ray Stevenson). But by exploring Deb’s journey to accept Dexter’s nature and ultimately turning her into a killer, the writers show set up what I thought was an extremely promising final-season arc – an arc that they would crash into the ground after 5 episodes of the final season and then never mention again. I will forever believe that Jennifer Carpenter should have been nominated for an Emmy for this season – she was great (someone get her a show of her own – one that isn’t a Dexter spinoff – not that that’s really possible now).
5. Season 3: “Competent, but forgettable” is the best way that I can describe this season. It isn’t outright bad – I enjoyed it quite a bit as I was watching it. But when I think back over the best moments of Dexter’s run, almost none of them come from this season. The highs aren’t very high, and the lows aren’t very low. It’s just kind of … there. In hindsight, this was the first season of the show that was really just coasting on the established formula.
6. Season 5: I liked this season more than Season 3 as I was watching it, but it hasn’t aged as well. There are still good aspects – Johnny Lee Miller did some interesting things and I’m a bigger fan of Julia Stiles’ performance than most – but ultimately there’s just too much wheel-spinning. This was the first season to be produced after original showrunner Clyde Phillips stepped down, and you don’t have to look too hard to see the cracks in the show’s inner logic that would became gaping wounds in later seasons. If only the writers had just tacked the last 30 seconds of Season 6 (Deb discovering Dexter’s secret) onto this season – they had it all set up, but chickened out here. Then we could scrub Season 6 from the continuity, and the entire series would be much improved. Alas.
7. Season 8: Covered this above.
8. Season 6: Ditto.
I don’t know. In a vacuum, Season 6 might still be marginally worse. But given that this was the last season, it gets anti-bonus points. And frankly, I think this was worse than Season 6, even without factoring in its placement. As bad as Season 6 was, at least it had a legitimately interesting ending. This, uh, did not.
Nice jobs with your posts, and I agree completely with your reviews of the seasons. Had Dexter been designed as a five season show from the beginning (or even from season 2, when Showtime knew the ratings would be high enough to justify future seasons), it might have been able to go down as one of the better all-time dramas, perhaps in the second- or third-tier of programs along with MCH’s former show, Six Feet Under.
But Dexter always had a ton of fatal flaws aside from the poor writing in the last seasons. Even in its good seasons, the show did a bad job of developing storylines for any of the secondary characters. I almost think this show might have worked better as a general procedural (combined with a unique season arc/big bad), where at least we could have gotten to know the other characters at Miami Metro by seeing them do their jobs, rather than through clunky love stories that no one ever cared for. It was hard to even tell these folks were cops most of the time, and their competence level rivals the characters from the Police Academy films.
I do wonder if someone could edit the existing episodes of Dexter into four or five seasons that would be compelling to watch – omit almost all of seasons 3, 5, and 6, scrap the LaGuerta/Batista romance scenes, eliminate the intelligence-insulting inner monologues and Ghost Hary appearances, scale back Quinn’s scenes considerably. Was there was enough good content between all the crap to at least make for an interesting viewing experience? As it is, Dexter is ripe for an entire college-level course on how to completely waste a show’s potential. That will be how I remember it.
Jared K – On ending season 5: Yes! It takes remarkably little adjustment to completely cut out everything between Deb nearly catching Dexter behind that plastic sheet, and actually catching him in the church. In that time, Deb got a promotion and some confidence, and… nothing else changed that really mattered.
The best way to end the show, to me, would have been callbacks to season 1. Either it ends with Dexter in a new place, about to murder someone, with the final line being “Tonight’s the night”…and then fade to black.
Or, in a callback to the season 1 moment when Dexter is daydreaming about being applauded for what he does by an admiring crowd, the same sort of scene…only Dexter is being led to a murder trial, and the crowd is there, but very much NOT cheering, but making him realize what a monster he truly is, with the signs held by the crowd not saying they love Dexter, but calling for the chair.
Jeff, I couldn’t agree more! About five episodes ago, it hit me that they were not even close to heading in a direction where a satisfying bookend was possible. All the humor was absolutely gone. This Vogel character changed the wonderful amping up of events coming to a head that I felt when Deb finally saw Dexter murder someone and spent many eps trying to wrap her head around this knowledge. We got these stupid subplots with Batista and Masuka’s daughters that in the end were completely and totally meaningless, and we got ZERO resolution with Dex’s coworkers discovering his crimes, Batista discovering he killed Laguertta… How BAD of cops are they that they see Dex kill on video and don’t even question it?? Laguertta even TOLD Lundy she thought Dexter might be a serial killer!! And… eh. So what? I am shocked and so profoundly disappointed in this series. Like you, I was sure we may get to the death penalty question. I even thought it would be wonderfully ironic if Deb had been caught for Laguertta’s murder and SHE was the one who ended up on death row in the sunshine state. There just so many SMART ways to go. And Dex as a lumberjack… NOT one of them.
I agree about the lame lumberjack ending but i think overall most of the eight seasons delivered well.Comparisons to breaking bad is unfortunate
but inevitable however the difference between
the two according the writers is that one became
corrupted due to greed using family loyalty as an
excuse for escalating violence and dexter was a
victim from young age and continuing to kill due
to mental disturbance ,Perhaps if dexter had been
left fatally wounded by the hurricane and left drowning in the water it might have been a more
poetic ending than viktor schauberger log flumes.
I think there is something to be said about the viewers of these kind of shows and their need for the ending of them to pass judgment on and punish their main characters. David Chase once mentioned that he was disgusted by the way people gleefully cheered Tony on and then suddenly demanded that he pay for his crimes at the end. I remember one critic mentioning that this is the way in which crime films and shows provide us with a sense of comfort. They allow us to live vicariously through these clearly immoral people and get a taste of the life we sometimes fantasize about before assuring us that these actions do have consequences and that we should go on being good people so we don’t end up like the criminals we watch. I say all that to say that I never needed Dexter to be caught like some people demanded, but like Alan says anything would have been better than this poorly thought out nonsense. I’m also glad that there’s someone else who realizes that season 4 was an overrated season saved by a great antagonist. Dexter’s only truly great season was the first one which could probably stand on its own as a complete story. Everything afterwards was the writer’s trying to drag out a limited premise with increasingly diminished returns until the show became a sad parody of itself.
One reason I do not feel guilty cheering on anti-heroes and characters like Dexter, Walter White, Omar or virtually all the cast of The Wire, or even a character like Mr. Freeze (yes, the Batman character), is if/when they are compelling or sympathetic. If they are just compelling, but otherwise evil and non-sympathetic, I can enjoy the story, yet I am not cheering them on. If I have sympathy or compassion for them based on why they are doing what they are doing or what made them that way, that is where I find empathy and at least find them still protagonistic.
With Dexter, two things allow me to still want him to succeed. First, the fact he goes for criminals. Specifically terrible, terrible people. Not that i advocate it, however there is some sense of justice that most feel anytime somebody gets off for murder, rape, child porn, especially anything with children (one of the few things Dexter has a soft spot for). Dexter is that kind of dark-justice we feel (rationally or otherwise) when we see Casey Anthony walk away when many of us feel she had something to do with her daughter Caylee’s death. I would not actually wish a real-life Dexter to torture, disect, and murder her. Yet, in a fictitious setting it lets us partake in that fantasy that part of our brain craves, albeit not necessarily in that literal manner. It is not much different than fantasizing about about beating up the guy who bullied you in middle school, or even women having rape fantasies yet obviously not really wanting that in any real sense.
The other reason, for me at least, is Dexter’s history. He is, I believe, a sociopath due to severe childhood trauma. On some level, this may not strip him of freewill yet it is something that changes his views of right & wrong and is a compulsion. This is a fairly constant thing with anti-heroes; something in their past shapes them and gives audiences some amount of sympathy. With Donald Draper, it is his childhood and strange sexual associations he got from living in a brothel. With Walter White, it is him dying and wanting to get what he felt was his while concurrently creating a legacy and providing for his family at the same time. With Dexter, he does these things because he literally cannot control himself. Not indefinitely.
I agree, it is a strange dynamic. Ultimately as fans, we are cheering out our characters. Yet, I also think we feel gutted when they do truly terrible things that shock us out of the traditional protagonist/antagonist mindframe. The main character can be a protagonist yet not necessarily be the “good guy.” In some cases they can actually end up being the villain. Or in a story like Rambo (the book in particular), it seems rather ambiguous who is a good guy or a bad guy, or if those labels really even make sense in that story.
Season 4 worked for me because of Trinity. While the whole season did not necessarily work for me, the characters did, as did the season finale. You saw what was to me his only great adversaries in Trinity and Frank Lundy for that matter. You also saw growth in Dexter and change in the status quo. Dexter seemed to start to feel something, both for Rita and for his kids (most notably Harrison). There were personal stakes, Arthur Mitchell seemed like something special, somebody as smart and dangerous as Dexter. It was more than just a murder-of-the-week, it was epic. Plus, it helped change how Dexter saw himself, his family, what was important to himself.
As for the finale, I did not need to see Dexter caught or really any specific ending. What I DID need was to feel it unfolded organically. Instead, I felt like the bad guy this season was just too flat and undeveloped; we never knew him. There were so many pieces thrown on there, basically so we had some closure with characters we would never see again. Who cares that they never really give us reason to care about Masuka’s daughter, that Quinn & Jamie seemed to serve no purpose, that the would-be romance between Deb and her PI boss (and for that matter really just about everything involving him) could be edited out and you are not really missing out on much of anything except for the scene where Hannah horse-tranquilizes him. They had not really foreshadowed or built up much of any of that so it did not feel central or important to the story.
I really did not buy Dexter’s decision. His logic did not make sense to me. He loved Hannah and Harrison, and in fact his love for Hannah was making him feel human and actively NOT want to kill. I do not buy that he would see his presence making everybody he loved die. Especially not right at the moment where he has sworn off being a serial killer. That should end bringing that upon his family. It also felt artificial that NOBODY questioned him in civilian clothes carrying a body onto a boat and taking off, not to mention riding into a hurricane only to magically survive and then live in isolation. None of that felt organic to me. I do not believe he would have left his son, or Hannah for that matter. Of course, I also find it hard to believe he would not send Hannah out-of-country as soon as they formulated the plan and meet up with her in a few weeks to make sure she was not caught and forced to spend the rest of her life in prison. Maybe that’s just me. It is just none of the decisions seemed particularly logical or true to who they were. A huge part of this is not just where they ended up, it is how they got there and how much none of it flowed for me.
The saving grace for me has been the acting. Michael C. Hall has made Dexter more interesting as a character than the show did of making it compelling. He was a great character with not much going on around him. Jennifer Carpenter has also been great and played Deb in a very emotional, often funny way, in spite of the script at times (the quasi-incestuous turn just seemed too blatantly made for shock value). She added a lot of emotion to Debra as a wounded character this season and as somebody who had finally reached some peace with Dexter and herself. That added some gravity to an otherwise problematic ending. I also think even if Hannah was at times kind of a challenge, Yvonne Strahovski did a great job with her. I also generally like some of the other secondary characters, yet I feel like they were never given much of substance to do. Still, for what they were given I think the actors generally played their characters pretty well. I will probably always wish they were given more, or not put in the way of the larger story.
After watching that finale, I think I would cry if I watched the original pilot over again and saw all the promise of this character and that unique and thrilling premise. This whole season was about the worst I can recall for a successful television series. Worse than Moonlighting’s demise. I thought they were on the right track at last season’s finale. Deb “in love” with her “brother,” the discovery her brother is a homicidal psychopath, the murder of one of the series biggest characters… OBVIOUSLY, I thought, this is leading to some cataclysmic ending where our main characters at Miami Metro discover who Dexter is and what he has done. Will he face the death penalty his father worked so hard for him to avoid? I thought, ultimately, he might be put to death for murders he did NOT commit — perhaps Rita’s. I thought we might see Rita’s children one more time. I mean, Jesus, there wasn’t an authentic ounce of emotional resolution. Deb’s death was ridiculous. An afterthought. It truly feels like none of the exec producers gave a damn any more, nor did Showtime care to get involved when this season was clearly going off the rails way at the beginning and direct the storyline in any satisfying way. That, or these people are just monumentally out of creative gas. It makes me want to watch season 1 all over again and just pretend it all ended there, neatly wrapped up. What a tragic waste.
I didn’t like it, or the rest of the season. I thought the “Deb had a stroke” thing was stupid. Why couldn’t the writers have had Saxxon shoot her in the brain and have her die, or suffer severe brain damage, from that? We still could have had flashbacks, and she basically made up with both Dex and Quinn in the penultimate episode anyway.
I’m assuming that Dex looking at the camera means he’s going back to murdering? Or not? This episode was so frustrating, yet it was way better than what I expected these writers to give to us.
They could have, at the very least, given us a callback to the opening scene. At least a “tonight’s the night.”
Well, Seasons 1-4 were genuinely great, and there were parts of Season 5 and 7 that I enjoyed. That’s not that bad. Other shows have fallen apart sooner. I’ll just make sure to tell people to stop watching after the Season 4 finale when I introduce the series to people in the future.
You guys are being a little too harsh on this season. Im glad it extended this far to 8 seasons. If you really wanted it to end after season 1, then just rewatch it and pretend its over.
Although right when dexter unplugged debs oxygen tube, for the first time I was thinking “wtf is he doing”. Then when he dropped her in the water even more so.
The lumberjack seen at the end was pretty stupid too…. It would have been better if he either went with hannah, and showed that he could finally supress his demons and live happy.
2. Go with hannah and maybe look at a local newspaper, see some murderers face. See that murderer and give Hannah a look like “im gonna kill him” where she understandibly looks back.
3. Has a dead body hanging in his closet in his lumberjack house.
Alan’s pointing out of ‘exactly’ when the show went off the rails is spot-on. 2×09’s ending of Doakes catching Dexter red-handed was thrilling…so many ways to resolve that and the show picked the absolute worst.
I stopped watching after Season 2. After watching this horrific series finale, it appears I didn’t miss out on much.
Another good ending i think would have been awesome.
“Things get weirder and weirder until something truly odd happens (I’m not creative enough for specifics here). Things start fading out and we fade back in to Dexter waking up on the floor in the shipping container. Debra actually shot him instead of LaGuerta. He’s been dreaming of a progressively normal life since then. Debra is by his side crying. Batista, LaGuerta, Masuka, et al are there. Dexter realizes what has happened, takes Debra’s hand, and thanks her for ending the nightmare. He dies right there in a pool of his own blood”
The killer born in a bloody shipping container with his brother, Dies in a bloody shipping container with his sister.
Yeah because viewers are really known to respond well to shows that have endings of seasons being just a dream…
Perfect. And if I may one thing, all it needs is every single victim that Dexter killed to be squeezed there in the shipping container as an apparition and to cut to each individual face saying “Thank you, Dexter.”
I would’ve been ecstatic and/or elated.
I think of the possibilities this season had and even the ending had. So disjointed from how everything ended last season. And by the way it DID end, I expected so much more. I am definitely let down this season was not more about almost getting caught, then ending with whether or not he would get away with all that he did. I am not happy at all. R.I.P Deb
Considering all the exciting, tense, game-changing, unexpected and cool ways we all imagined Dexter’s final season might unfold waaaay back in the halcyon days when this show was actually good, the fact that the finale season was this mind-numblingly limp and feeble is astonishing.
The writers should be absolutely ashamed. But, as Alan pointed out, that episode of “Writers’ Room” reveals that they are absolutely clueless.
Good riddance, Dexter. Sigh.
Hum de dum de dum … (whistles) … don’t mind me folks, just stealing my sister’s dead body out of the hospital which, for some reason, has a dock conveniently placed just outside the front door … (whistles) … do de do de do …
I’m a sucker for optimism so I’m just going to assume the hospital having its own goddamn dock was a little joke on the writers’ part. They can get the comedy right at the very, very least.
If Dexter becomes a Lumberjack serial killer in a spin off, I’m in!
In just over 18 months, Strahovski now 0-for-2 in series finales involving guys named Morgan . . .
Really lame. Why have Deb die the way she did? He should have just gone off to Argentina and lived happily ever after instead of making him a lumberjack.
After realizing she was not up to the task of playing a single mother, Hannah sadly took Harrison on a trip to Belize.
I knew the finale would be disappointing, but this was worse than I anticipated.
If someone told me 4 years ago that I would be BORED watching the series finale of Dexter, I wouldn’t believe them…
There were so many ways to end this better. Dream sequence back to realize Debra shot him and not lagerda. Him in the electric chair with his brother (ice truck killer), Trinity and others surrounding the chair waiting eagerly for him to join them. Or my favorite, a glimpse intonthe future with Dexter teaching Harrison the code.
*SPOILERS FOR ‘THE SHIELD’ FINALE TO FOLLOW*
The discussion in the writer’s room for the Dexter finale:
‘Which revered series finale can we unabashedly rip-off?’
‘How about The Shield? Mackey gets away with his crimes – but loses everything he cares about.’
‘Bingo!’
I have watched the series from beginning to end, and grew to enjoy every aspect of it. At first I didn’t like the inept cops, and monotone voiceover, but eventually both grew on me.
Each season I searched for the new episodes and at the end of each episode I found myself entertained, and if the series went on for another 8 seasons I would have watch all those also.
Forget all the plot holes, of which I admit there were many. Dexter was entertaining and great from start to finish and I’m going to miss it. P.S. Breaking bad sucks balls!
Uh… OK. Why would you choose not to watch a high-tier TV drama?
On another note I actually did enjoy the voice-overs, no matter how awful the monologues got. It always bugged me that we usually never get a direct link to a character’s thought process, but I suppose it would be too easy.
Mahmoud, the problem with the Dexter monologues is that the character’s thought process was usually painfully obvious without him spoon feeding it to us.
Yes, the writers long ago decided Dexter Morgan was a superhero of sorts, but he just came off in the finale as the World’s Most Selfish A-hole.
– Mercy-killing Debra instead of letting Quinn stay by her side – or at the very least attend her funeral.
– Abandoning Harrison and burdening Hannah with raising him completely alone. Sure, the writers made certain to hit us over the head with Harrison coming to love Hannah and vice versa, but to ditch her completely to raise his son? That’s cold.
– Faking his death just to hide out elsewhere. Again, if he wasn’t going to kill, he could have just gone to Argentina. So they’re saying he is living with his Dark Passenger after all, despite just telling us he was giving it up?
Honestly, if they were going to go this route, I would have much rather preferred Dexter to slice his own throat out on the ocean after tossing Deb aside, making himself the final victim of the Bay Harbor Butcher as fitting punishment for all the pain he brought to his innocent victims. The closing shot of the series is Dexter’s lifeless body sinking into the eternal darkness as his blood mixes with the stormy seas.
But whatever. I only thought of that for five minutes. What do I know about writing a more satisfying conclusion to this story?
You’re sooooo right. He’s been pretty selfish long time ago.
Also, nobody wonders what happened with Harrison?
He was not with him at the boat. And I assume he traveled with a passport (a LEGAL passport at least). So the police should know he took a plane, alone?
@Mr.Floppy – Not to mention that Elway is 100% alive, and 100% aware of where Hannah and Harrison were going.
Well, only two somewhat minor points:
@Karl, no, I think the Dark Passenger is gone. He is just living in complete isolation (no Dark Passenger, no Harry, no voiceovers, no human contact) to protect everybody from him, specifically Hannah & Harrison.
@Cousin Larry Appleton, I thought Hannah & Harrison were going to a country with no extradition. Plus, she was never convicted of anything and he has no jurisdiction to go after her anyway. Once she is gone he really has no means to get her whether he knows where she ended up or not.
@Mr.Floppy, I wondered that too. They would know he left with Hannah (or whatever her alias was), so they would know he left ahead of Dexter and was alive if they had looked into it. There was no reason to have Harrison use anything other than a legit passport, so there would be records of all that.
I disagree with the majority of the comments. There were some major plot holes but I think this was the best way to end. It was beautifully tragic and almost haunting, very emotional. Dexter started off alone, unable to connect with others and he ended up alone, still unable to connect with others. He salvaged what was left in Miami and stayed in exile to keep the ones he loved safe. He learned his last lesson from Deb, which he cast in the ocean as all his victims he learned lessons from. It seemed like he had a glimmer of hope moving to another country but seeing how he ruined Deb’s life, he took it upon himself to give himself what he deserved. I think they did a great job closing off the show with the circumstances. Also, that scene with Saxon was one of the best kill scenes on the show it was so intense and full of silent rage, reminiscent of the old Dexter.
Yeah, that kill was a good one.
But the aftermath of that scene? Pretty lame.
If they just had the balls to let Dexter kill himself instead of miraculously winding up as a lumberjack I would’ve forgiven the myriad stupidity that was present in this episode.
I honestly didn’t *need* Dexter to get caught at all, and had no problem viewing him as the “superhero.” I just felt like that final minute, was the writers not having the balls to do *anything* concrete. The rest of the episode was silly, but passable.
Best swimmer ever? Great Masuka found a daughter. His contract in season 8 only lasted 11 episodes? Bounty hunter finds serial killer and goes on a bustrip, because of a kid? Gunshot that missed everything? Still kills her? US Marshall finds serialkiller and lets him lose? Random guy walks out of hospital with a death body? Puts it on his boat and leaves into the storm? Dexter dies sends girl and son to argentina? Dexter has infinite money from his work as bloodspatter analyst? Yes, he works. But he died, money for Harrison, cody and that other girl who dissaparead on his normal passport to argentina with a woman that has a fake passport? I know an open-end has something to think about, but this final episode/season had so many stupid actions…. I’m afraid showtime made a bitch move and will try to make some money on another crappy season/movie in a few years. Takes away from 5/6 great seasons and few good ones.. Oh yeah and i still miss Rita..
Even the worst season of Dexter had an interesting ending cliffhanger (like season 6). But this season was just awful. Not bad in a ‘hilarious awful’ way but in a stupid boring way. Dexter doesn’t evil kill anymore. He just does stupid things for no reason and is never held accountable for his actions because the writers think he’s an infallible superhero.
But still…they saved the worst for last. The episode itself is terrible (the wrong mix of inanity and schmaltz), the ending is illogical bullshit (set up by nothing, resolving nothing, and pleasing no one), and the epilogue is the cherry on this shit sandwich. I didn’t think this show could get any more retardedly incompetent but the writers always surprise me in the wrong ways.
Like Seinfeld, this is one finale where the majority of viewers thought, ‘Even I could write a better final episode than that’…and unfortunately, most of them were right.
I thought Dexter was going to jump off the boat with Deb’s body. Only thing that would have made sense to me. Then i thought he was driving into the storm to commit suicide, could still find that believable. This….Lumberjack Man? just felt stupid. What a disappointment. (and killing off Deb, unnecessary, couldn’t they have just let Dexter leave, have the breakoff between the siblings be tragic and heartfelt, and let her have a nice(r) life with Quinn? When I feel i could have written a better ending than the professional writers, i know something is very very wrong……
I can’t say anything bad about how it ended. However, I don’t think the writers should have had Dexter toss Deb’s body into the ocean like that. She deserved a funeral. It probably should have ended with Dexter killing himself and then they should have showed Harrison and Hannah 20 years later and how his life turned out. It was sad but, I think, any ending would have disappointed us all. I enjoyed all Seasons of Dexter and will miss it terribly and am very sad it had to come to an end. Really I wish it would have shown him in the end with Hannah and Harrion happy since he started mellowing and developing feelings. It doesnt’ matter at this point if it ended corny. I would have perferred that most.
They couldnt give Deb a funeral. Deb was his last victim and he doesnt do the traditional burial. His closure is at sea so thats why they did it like that. Remember six feet under, Michael Hall’s first HBO series and how they did that 20 year later thing at the end, I agree withyou that that would have been perfect.
I agree with you Robin I will miss Dex…and all of the characters. For eight years I shared my Sunday Night with them. I agree that the writers could have done a much better job with their ending. Jo