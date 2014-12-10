Series finale review: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Papa’s Goods’

A few thoughts on the “Sons of Anarchy” series finale coming up just as soon as I give you my blanket…
Amber Dowling already wrote her review of “Papa's Goods” last night, and I said most of what I had to say about the series in yesterday's column. As someone who skipped out on most of the final two seasons, I can't really speak to all the various club beefs that were settled in these last few episodes, and whether I'd have found them interesting had I stuck it out from first to last.
In terms of the part of the show I still cared about, “Papa's Goods” felt very reminiscent of the “Breaking Bad” series finale, albeit presented in the bloated, montage-heavy style of “Sons.” With Gemma's murder behind him, Jax finally can admit to himself and others what a monster he is, and that the club's world is so toxic that the best thing he can do is die while making sure Wendy turns the boys against their father and his club. (Good luck with that, buddy, given Grandma's gift of the “Son” ring to Abel.) He settles all Family business, going on an impressive killing spree that succeeds because the local cops are, as always, completely incompetent, then absolves the club of any guilt for killing him by running off and arranging a suicide-by-cop that winds up being a suicide-by-former-cop, in the form of “Shield” star Michael Chiklis as Milo the truck driver. (Sutter, making sure we don't miss the symbolism, not only has Jax spread his arms in a Christ pose, but has Milo yell out “Jesus!” as he slams on the brakes.)
That Jax could on the one hand recognize that he has to send his family away from this club, and on the other commit a whole bunch of additional murders to keep the club itself alive, was a dichotomy the finale wasn't especially interested in – so long as Wendy and the boys are safe, it seems, he has no problem allowing Chibbs, Tig(*) and the other survivors to keep doing what they do to each other and the surrounding community. I suppose that's not out of character – these are his friends, and Jax has always had a weakness for keeping the club going (see him caving to the CIA agents at the end of season 4) – but it felt like something that needed to be addressed somehow, with the Jax/Nero conversation being the most likely place to put it.
(*) This week in Alan Wants A Web Series: “I'm Your Venus” (or, if you prefer this Twitter suggestion, “Penis, Be Damned”), following the ongoing romance of Tig and Venus Van Damme, and never once dealing with any club business.
And boy oh boy, that Jax/Nero scene. As I said yesterday, even at this late date, even in the midst of absurdly long episodes, “Sons” could provide great moments, and opportunities for performers to do great work. Jimmy Smits has always been a superb actor, but Nero gave him a handful of the best scenes I've ever watched him perform. I look forward to seeing the next long-running drama he improves late in the run. (Any preferences on that, people?) Jax and Chibbs' rooftop discussion of leadership and sacrifice was also really on-point on all levels (because it didn't require the digital effects needed for some of the highway chase material at the end, it was the best-looking scene of the finale).
We can question certain individual details – Would the heads of the other charters be satisfied that Jax broke the spirit of the agreement, even if he still got a unanimous vote and died? Would the Irish Kings let things go because Jax was dead? How much trouble is DA Patterson going to get into for letting a spree killer walk out of her office? – but Sutter was understandably more concerned with wrapping up long-running business. The futures of the club, the kids and Jax were all resolved in fairly definitive fashion (even if we suspect Abel will return to Charming one day), and Jax even got to encounter the homeless woman one last time to ask who she was. (She, of course, didn't answer, but she – like the rest of the episode – was surrounded by religious imagery. Make of that what you will.)
I'm glad I came back for these last few weeks less to find out how the story ended – after a certain point, I stopped caring about who would live, who would die, and what would become of SAMCRO – than to get those small moments in the middle of all the excess that reminded me of how great this show could be when it got out of its own way long enough.
What did everybody else think? If you stuck it through to the end, did “Papa's Goods” feel like a worthy payoff to the time you invested? If you came back after some time away, how did the finale feel to you?
Some good (Jax and Nero, Chibs and Jax, Chibs and Tig), some really bad (the fakeout that the MC would kill Jax). Given that Sutter is a bit of an online troll, I hope he reads this: the school shooting was 100% exploitation. Unnecessary, pointless, created for shock value. WE never see what it does to the community and there are few repercussions for their role in it. Mindless, irresponsible plot device. Jax could live with indirectly providing the gun that caused the shooting, but he couldn’t deal with murdering his psychopathic mother who murdered his wife.
So that’s why Chiklis was hired for this role? You gotta be a big fan of The Shield to appreciate that.
I’ll miss Chibs, Wayne, Wendy, Bobby, and Charlie Hunnam, the actor (though not Jax). RIP, SOA. You entertained and repulsed. Not necessarily in that order.
I hope Kim Coates gets a cameo with Boyd on Justified
I never thought that the school shooting was exploitative. If we never saw what it did to the community, well do we ever see what all the killing in Charming and elsewhere do to the people there? I say it is the mindset of the criminal. They are no more concerned for the “community” than real life Outlaw MCs or the Crips and the Bloods. Yes they see themselves as protectors of Charming, California but the mayhem they brought outweighed any protection value it had. In fact it is the same kind of “protection” a group of thugs “give” to a store owner for a fee or they would blow up the store.
SAMCRO feel a little bad but if they really cared they wouldn’t have been doing any other of the criminal activity they did. They sell guns to terrorist, which is what “The Real IRA” is (that is what they call themselves in real life too since they think the members who made peace with the British Government are traitors). They sold drugs. If they really felt regret the show would’ve ended a long time ago, so I don’t see the school shooting thing as overly exploitative. It was just something that hit a raw nerve with us because there was a big rash of them when the six season premier debuted but within the context of the show, with the knowledge that they sold and moved hi powered weapons, I don’t think it was inappropriate at all.
To answer some of Alan’s questions (can’t really know of course but I think the answers fit the circumstances):
“Would the heads of the other charters be satisfied that Jax broke the spirit of the agreement, even if he still got a unanimous vote and died?”
Yes otherwise it would be an fratricidal civil war in the Club. The man who killed Jury is dead apparently after shooting a member and “escaping” this club. Let it lie even if they suspect its a lie.
“Would the Irish Kings let things go because Jax was dead?”
That’s a harder question, but if they make war they would do so with the knowledge that they will not only go up against the Sons but also the Grimm Bastards and the Mayans and the Niners and they get NO guns and also deal with the charter in Ireland. Maybe they can scrape up a few dregs left of Lin’s mostly dead crew but the Triads don’t care for what goes on in Charming and its environs generally so no real allies there.
“How much trouble is DA Patterson going to get into for letting a spree killer walk out of her office?”
None. Why should she be? How the hell could she know? When Jax told her Gemma was with Unser at Gemma’s childhood home should she know that both of them were dead? At the time there was nothing to hold Jax on, nothing immediate to suspect him of. He just a statement of who killed his wife and Roosevelt.
Oh and it isn’t so much as a dichotomy that Jax wanted his sons out of the life admitting he was an evil murderer and then go out and kill his remaining enemies, but out of revenge and payback for the deaths of Bobby and others. Marks and Barosky had to die before he left this Earthly plane. Kill his own mother but leave them alive? Not possible. And now the Club doesn’t have to deal with them, so there’s a couple of clean slates there.
The man was a criminal, a murderer, no good and he realized that and set his sons up not to follow in his footsteps even arranging a cowardly death of suicide to tarnish his memory further, but he loved his club and the guys and he did what he know how to put them in the safest and best position possible, just like Walter White coming back and killing to rescue Jesse after securing the financial well being for his bio family. Jax went out as honorably as any criminal could.
I wish there had been a surprise in the final episode. I knew Jax was a goner when he left Gemma and Unser out to rot instead of hiding the murders, but I hoped there would be something unexpected for him or some other major characters.
His goodbyes were poignant and I liked the original song and death scene, even though the final shot of him approaching the truck’s grill looked as fake as a driving scene on Justified. I wish the show’s massive running time had allowed for some aftermath that gave us a hint of where the other characters ended up.
The last season was terrible because so much of it was spent on a cycle of violence that was all fueled by Gemma’s heinous crime and desperate lie. I didn’t care about any of the double- and triple-crosses Jax engineered with other criminal groups or SOA charters. His “trust me I know what I’m doing” claims were always spectacularly wrong. This show probably should have ended with Opie killing Clay at the clubhouse instead of wounding him.
Kurt Sutter keeps claiming he was just doing an “adrenalized male soap opera” without any greater aspirations, but he undercuts the argument with the pretentiousness. Ending on a Shakespeare quote put the final slice of cheese on the ham sandwich he’s been making all season.
I think the Shakespeare quote was interesting, as a quote from Hamlet. Both share similar story lines.
Couldn’t agree more on Jax’s claims to “trust him” all the time and I would have also liked to see the surviors post Jax’s death.
Shakespeare quote truly fit into the highly pretentious category. Poor William has his greatest play in the English language paralleled with this SOA cheese. Sort of like comparing fine French cuisine with a greasy dumpy burger joint on the side of the freeway. As the final season progressed, I gradually came to care less and less about all of the characters. I was hoping all of the major characters would end up dead in the last ten minutes of this episode. Now that would have been an ending partially worthy of Shakespeare.
Jimmy Smits: True Detective season 3.
Yes. Completely and totally. I mean let’s wait and see how Season 2 turns out (I’m optimistic) but for now I’m going with him for Season 3.
As for SOA… I agree that there was some isolated brilliance in this finale even if it for the most part wasn’t very good. Everyone else has already mentioned the Jax/Nero and Jax/Chibs scenes but I also would add the scene where TO Cross was patched in as a pretty good scene, if only because I was always irked by that stupid “Blacks can’t be in the Sons” rule because it made the Sons look like total assholes even if it is true to real life.
I also weirdly enough liked the scene where Barosky was shot by Jax, if only because I found it really hilarious even if I don’t know if it was supposed to be. He’s just like “Hey what’s up?” and then BANG. Jax really wasn’t wasting any time there lol.
I also thought that the final moment of Jax saying goodbye to all of the other Sons was a strangely powerful moment from a show that I hadn’t really liked in a while, but I was glad that it at least ended with *some* dignity (not much but some at least).
I will say though that I totally agree with the people who say that it’s really kind of ironic and hypocritical that Kurt Sutter can just claim that “I’m not making anything deep, I’m just making an adrenalized male soap opera”… and yet you include Christ imagery and Shakespeare quotes? Come on! I mean from the beginning you pitched this show as “Hamlet on motorcycles” so right then and there you were billing it as something fairly deep. Maybe not The Wire or Mad Men or anything but something that should live up to that premise it created for itself. So don’t get mad at us when you fail to live up to that and making yourself look like an immature prima-donna in the process!
I will say though that in spite of everything wrong with the show I still kind of like the show as a guilty pleasure. It’s just a shame because in the first couple of seasons (especially the second) I liked it as an actual pleasure and not just a guilty one.
But in the later seasons of the show… it kind of became a bad show that I mainly watched for certain acting performances like the aforementioned Smits, as well as Ryan Hurst (before they stupidly killed him) Maggie Siff (before they did the same!) Ron Perlman and Katey Sagal (at times) Kim Coates (also at times) and maybe some of the guest stars like Danny Trejo and Harold Perrineau. I mean have to at least kind of respect a show that brings in both of those talented, underappreciated actors.
The last thing I’ll say is that… I’ve always been disappointed at how this show always tried to be just like The Shield and yet… somehow it never quite reached the quality of that show. And I don’t really know why because with all of those people Kurt Sutter assembled and others it arguably could’ve been even better then The Shield but… it felt like Sutter never really knew what to do with this show.
I think that was the main problem with the show and the main reason why The Shield was better, Shawn Ryan knew where he wanted his show to go. Sutter… didn’t. And that I think is why he padded his show out with unnecessarily long musical montages, shameless violence and exploitation and so many supporting actors that they could fill up two shows on their own. He just didn’t know where to take the show and that… was kind of a problem.
Good bye, Sons of Anarchy. I guess I’ll miss you if only because I liked the idea of your show (even if it wasn’t really executed properly) and because you kept hiring actors that I liked… it’s too bad you didn’t know what to do with them really. I look forward to whatever Mr. Jimmy Smits and Mr. Ryan Hurst do next… hopefully it’s better then this. Hopefully.
Justin – “The last thing I’ll say” and then three more paragraphs? Really? lol, kidding. You actually summed up the whole mess rather well.
Jimmy Smits and Dennis Franz: True Detective Season 3 I would LOVE to see them together again.
Like the entire final season, the final episode was disappointing. Sutter should have thought a little out of the box and came up with a better ending like some minor character putting a bullet in Jax instead of the suicide by truck.
I wanted Jury’s VP (a redheaded Tony Curran) to do it. It would’ve made sense and Jax doesn’t get to “go out on his own terms”.
Also, Gemma should’ve shot herself. A bit of redemption for the character by not making her son live with having to kill her and doing it herself. For me, that would’ve have been a much more powerful scene.
Also, no one seems to care that Jax murdered Unser, then Gemma stepped over his corpse so she could have her melodramatic death scene in the rose garden. If nothing else proved to viewers that these people are psychopathic monsters, that should have. But we see what happens to men Gemma loves. They die horribly. Poor Abel. Gemma’s curse is not going to die with her.
I’ve got an issue with both how Gemma chose to die (forcing Jax to kill her instead of killing herself, which any real mother in that situation [?!?!] would have done) and and how Jax chose the same fate (making the truck driver kill him). He should have taken his father’s way out – slam yourself into a rock, leaving the poor truck driver out of it.
I think it’s pretty odd so make a statement like “which any real mother in that situation would have done” considering I don’t know a lot of mothers who murdered her son’s wife because she thought she was going to rat out her family and kidnap her grandkids.
His father was taken out by hitting a truck too wasn’t he?
His dad got hit by a semi..why do you think Jax grinned when he saw it coming around the corner? He wanted to go out the same way.
Well, Seth, that’s what the “[?!?!]” was for – to show the absurdity of the situation, and therefore the comment.
Rachel & Mickey, I didn’t see the first season, and don’t remember the particulars, so sorry if I missed the semi part of it; but then, why did everyone think Clay and Gemma killed him? I’m so confused… I’m thinking I need to watch from he beginning!
Because they sabotaged his bike to make it look like an accident but JT knew they were gonna do something and wrote about it.
Jax’ dad was killed by a truck. He died in hospital two days later
So was it suicide or murder?
It was an attempted murder that the victim allowed to happen. JT knew the bike had been sabotaged, yet he still got on it. That’s what Jury tried to tell Jax, which Jax thanked him for by murdering him and lying about it.
I dug the show, but it was time to call it a day, perhaps a year ago. There were people who died in the earlier seasons but in the last years, the amount of deaths got ridiculous. There was a three show period last season when 40+ people were killed (21 kids in the school shooting). If that happened in real life, that town would be ground zero for the FBI west coast operations. You wouldn’t be able to move without bumping into a fed.
That, and the never ending “let’s do this deal… ok but I need you to kill someone for me to say yes… and then people die because of that” plot theme got old.
How many samcro members would be alive today if, instead of running guns (or whatever else), they actually worked on enough cars at the shop to pay everyone’s bills?
That’s true, but then there have been bombings and not much Fed activity either as there would be in the post 9/11 time perion SoA was in.
Another critical darling ends its run with an episode as predictable and unsurprising as this week’s episode of NCIS.
Maybe we should start calling endings like this a “Walter?”
I think the creator & show got too full of themselves…let’s face it ass shots can only keep ones acting career going for so long…Pacific Rim sucked.
Yes it was predictable…and over blown….
Let’s face it the show was about a bunch of losers
I have been a loyal watcher if SOA from the very first episode and can honestly say the series finale was a huge disappointment. No one believes that Jax would’ve killed himself, instead of being a man and taking accountability for all murderous actions. Very disappointing Kurt
You watch your goddamn mouth, Pacific Rimjob was great
To me the show was always best when the club operated as a club. As soon as Clay or Jax decided to do their own thing we were in trouble credibility wise.
There was just too much bro-hugging and man-crushes going on 90% of the time for them to just be allowed to go rogue so often and with few consequences…..until they each boxed themselves into corners and had to meet their makers.
If the bro-code was really that strong they wouldn’t be able to come to the table for meas-cuppas so many times over the years. I guess it just plays into the old “make the character stupid” to advance the story along. How many times did Wayne have to all of the sudden be a dumb-ass, after appearing to be a fairly smart and well thought out guy?
Reply to comment…
SOA could have been only 2 seasons long if they cut out all the hugging.
Another review to reiterate how much you hate the show, really? We get it, you hate rhe show and Sutter. And as expected every comment will negative. If I don’t like a show, I don’t watch it and I don’t go out of my way to write mean comments about it. Sons isn’t the greatest show ever but it’s better than 85% of the crap on tv. I liked the finale, it was very appropriate to the show. Charlie Hunnam did such a great job of conveying the peace and sadness that Jax must’ve felt throughout the episode. I’ve never been a big Jimmy Smits fan but absolutely loved him on this show, he brought such humanity to the character. It was sad seeing the guys saying goodbye to Jax and realizing that he, Chibs , and Tig are the only three original members left. I’ll miss it.
He’s a professional critic.
It’s not going out of his way to write a review, it’s a baseline expectation of the job.
For your own sake I’m just gonna assume you didn’t bother to do anything more than skim the article for the first negative feedback your eyes meet. He had his issues with it but he also gave credit where credit is due. Where do you people get this idea that he’s foaming at the mouth every time he posts an article about Sons of Malarkey? Read the goddamn article. He was impartial, I enjoyed it.
@mahmoud..I don’t skim articles so please don’t assume things. I was referencing this article and the one he wrote the other day. Alan’s disdain for the show has been well documented, I don’t think he needs you to defend him. My point was why write anything at all if you haven’t watched the show in years? That’s just an excuse to throw one last jab at Kurt Sutter and the show. It’s one thing if you’ve watched the whole show and didn’t like where it went, but this is just straight up being vindictive.
And your comment is an excuse to throw one last jab at Alan Sepinwall, Svetlana.
Where’s it written that a TV critic has to watch every episode of a show to offer an opinion on an episode?
Sepinwall’s critiques of the early seasons of Sons of Anarchy brought a lot of his readers to the show. I see no reason why it was wrong for him to write a sendoff for the finale.
Much appreciated Rcade.
Svetlana you didn’t actually refute any of my points and opted for trying to belittle me for playing Sepinwall’s sycophant. It really does look like you’re being pricklish for the pure sake of going against the grain. You still haven’t proven how he’s been blindly lashing out at the show when it’s clearly outlined how his reaction to the finale is mixed rather than vindictive. Pot-stirrer.
I have watched every single episode of this series. For me personally, the finale was good (saw it just a few minutes ago). I did not like what Jax had become so the ending, just like his father’s, feels fitting. I’m glad that he (Jax) realized what he became…
What is the body count for seven seasons? I would bet KS has a spreadsheet with the dates, character and episodes.
I think I heard KS say SOA was the most watched show in US prisons. Is that so? With all the rating classifications for sex, violence, language and such I’m surprised it would be available to that population. Heck, Drea was censored for her comment about being the last to sleep with Jax and I thought her comment was pretty tame.
Google the leaked spoiler for the finale. It’s a screen shot of the page from Sutter’s SOA book, which has the body count for each season. It was approximately in the 40s for each season except 7, where it was over 100. Yet no National Guard, no significant police presence, no curfew. I lived in a suburb of Los Angeles around the time of the OJ verdict, and there were cops everywhere, and a curfew in place to curb gang violence.
Jax wasn’t trying to portray Christ on the cross. He was letting himself go, freedom to the end.
Umm — did you not see the crow drop the wine-stained piece of bread that it had swiped from The-Homeless-Blanket-Lady’s bread-and-wine chowdown earlier in the show dropped beside Jax’s blood on the highway?
Blood and wine, geddit?
While Jax’s outstretched arms might suggest “freedom” in an episode that did *not* hammer viewers over the head with Christ imagery, they absolutely suggest it when paired with the repeated blood and wine appearances.
As I watched the aforementioned scenes, I actually said aloud, “Does Sutter really think that he needs to lay this stuff on with a trowel because this show’s viewers are so dim that they won’t understand his symbolism if he doesn’t lay it on thick?”
Thanks, Dan, for answering my question.
Wasted potential from the 3rd season to the end.
I liked it. I was entertained and kept coming back to watch the next season.
You know what really sets those first two seasons apart though? An emphasis on Charming and how it fits together, how the club fit into it.
After the Belfast Disaster, the show never got that intimate small-town feel back and was poorer for it. On the other hand, Justified keeps sketching out the borders of its world and has (imho) stayed fairly solid.
I think Jax was a coward and he should have been killed by his club. He executed Jemma for her actions and should’ve been executed by his club for his actions. That’s how it really works. Any real MC wouldn’t have let Jax leave like that. Friends or not, he should have been executed by his club. Those are the rules. It’s ok for him to kill his mother cuz of those rules but he doesn’t have to follow the rules when it comes to his death? So wrong & so unrealistic. Very disappointed Kurt. I expected better from you.
Also funny how no one in the club was mad at him. His insane urge for personal vengeance, and his blind willingness to let his mother interfere again and again in club business should have had them spitting nails. Think about Juice’s offenses, and then think about Jax’s. Yet look at the horrible penance and death of Juice, and then Jax’s Jesus Christ pose at the end. It defies rationality. I get that they all LOVE each other (they said it about a million times), but come on. Jax destroyed that club, caused Jury and Bobby’s death, and put heat on the club that will not go away any time soon. Any biker gang worth their patches would have condemned him and killed him themselves. He betrayed them.
I can agree that Jax made some rash decisions but it isn’t as the Club was forced into it. That was the difference between Jax and Clay. Clay lied to the club to do some underhanded things. Jax explained what he wanted done and the Club agreed with it. Jax though the murder of his wife was gangland retaliation and the Club agreed which is why they went on the vengeance tour with him. Its not that he lied to them. Yes he was operating under false information. They all were, but he didn’t lie to them, including Bobby. Now the death of Jury one can say he should’ve been killed by the club for but they didn’t have the heart to do it. Jax did go out under his terms, but he did go out.
I have always been a fan of the show but I do agree that it took a turn for the worse around season 6. I think that Sutter did many things right but could have done others differently.
I personally like the ending (even though Ipredicted it would happen years ago). I think it was a good end to an overall good show. People need to appreciate the show for what it was, not what they wanted it to be.
Here’s to the end of a legacy, well done Kurt Sutter.
Liked the most important scenes, but thought it way too long. I could have done without the montages, the chibs/jarry scene, the Conor chase scene. Even jays confession to Patterson seemed unnecessary.
Not sure I understand the breaking bad finale comparison,as that seemed like a tacked on alternate ending. Don’t see how they could have ended this show on last week’s episode.
Eh…? Enlighten me? Not sure what you mean by tacked-on alt ending.
As for the BrBa comparison I can’t speak for him but I figure he meant how it was a slow-burner much like Season Five-A’s finale, tidying up lingering threads rather than racing towards a resolution like season 4’s did.
I meant that for me Walter dying in New Hampshire, alienated from his family felt like an appropriate, though depressing, ending considering all the trouble he caused them, mainly because he like playing gangster. His returning home seemed unlikely to me; a way of getting away from a depressing ending.
SOA really couldn’t have ended with Jax killing Gemma. It needed to end Jax too.
******HUGE SPOILER FOR BREAKING BAD*****
I can answer this because I was getting Breaking Bad deja vu this entire finale. Both finales dealt with their protagonists coming to terms with how horrible they truly were, and as a result doing whatever they could do to potentially rectify some of the massive damage that they have caused, and getting revenge on those who have wronged them, before peacefully dying in a symbolic fashion.
>SOA really couldn’t have ended with Jax killing Gemma. It needed to end Jax too
Why the fuck not? A lot of viewers felt like the plot jumped the gun by having Gemma killed before the last episode. The BrBa comparison still doesn’t work, sorry. Scenarios are completely different.
I find it amazing that a town with zero police presence while people are being gunned down in the streets can get enough cops together in minutes to recreate O.J.’s bronco chase. This show got more and more ridiculous as it went, and I’m glad it’s over.
They weren’t all Sheriff’s department officers, Most were California Highway Patrol, the famous “CHiPs”.
I thought the Breaking Bad ending parallels were to the point of being borderline suspicious. It’s the same thing. Main character completely at peace as he knows the end is near, has his final encounters with all his loved ones, takes measures to set up his family’s futures, kills everyone whose a threat and then dies where he has always been truly happiest. If I’m Vince Gilligan I’m at least slightly annoyed w this finale
I’m not the biggest BrBa fan but honestly I agree with you lol. I remember a previous episode paid homage to it by including a scene about liqefying a disposable corpse and it just clicked when I reflected on the finale. But hey, BrBa was a great show, I can’t really badger him for drawing inspiration from it.
I lost interest in the show halfway through season five, but I kept up with what was happening, and, like Alan, checked back in for these final three.
My theory is Sutter had a seven-season plan (I think he’s said as much) for Jax’s story, all mapped out in broad strokes like “season 4 has to end with Jax replacing Clay as president, season 6 ends with Gemma killing Tara, etc”. The problem was, the show around Jax wasn’t built to sustain 91 episodes (especially episodes this bloated), so we had to clash with villains-of-the-year, and take trips to Ireland, and get into and out of and into and out of arrangements with Mayans and Niners and the IRA until it all felt repetitive and nobody cared anymore. And sometimes Danny Trejo had to secretly be a CIA asset to keep the long-term story from progressing faster than planned. Oh well.
Goodbye, Sons of Anarchy. You sure did have your moments. Season 2 was pretty special. Charlie Hunnam’s American accent was intermittently believable. About 20% of those musical montages were really effective. At least Tig and Chibs both got out alive, and I understood nearly half of the words Chibs said.
Charlie Hunnam’s accent was laughably horrible throughout. Even when he’s not playing a character, it’s difficult to tell which accent he has. He needs a dialect coach ASAP or he needs to only play Geordies. He’s a very attractive man, but his acting is only so-so. He looks great in motion, but the scenes that require real gravitas only made me laugh. I hate to say it, because I find him very easy on the eyes, but… ugh. His voice just grates.
Good finale. Overall, I am/was a big fan of this show and Kurt Sutter. I will definitely be checking out his new show “The Bastard Executioner”. I’ll miss SOA, but it’s definitely time for it to end. The final season, save for the last 2 episodes, was pretty bad storytelling. It’s clear Sutter mailed it in. He was already working on his next project and just wanted to wrap it up quickly.
I have questions like: What was the point of the female Sheriff (Annabeth Gish)? All she did was bang Chibbs the whole time. Why have the Jury plot line if nothing ever comes of it? I’m a Walton Goggins fan, but why did he get so much screen time this season? It seemed a little weird that the final season of SOA had time to waste on such dumb, meaningless plots.
>New show for Sutter
Oh dear GOD no. Give him a decade or two to reflect upon SoA, it’s too soon!
>> What was the point of the female Sheriff (Annabeth Gish)? All she did was bang Chibbs the whole time.
There would have to be a new sheriff. Love/sex interest for Chibs… why not?
>> Why have the Jury plot line if nothing ever comes of it?
Without it, Jax survives. Really odd to say ‘nothing comes of it’…. the ENDING came out of it…
>> I’m a Walton Goggins fan, but why did he get so much screen time this season?
It really wasn’t that much. Five or six scenes in two episodes (one long scene, which a lot of people – especially fans of Goggins – thought highly of…) and a cameo in a third.
RIP SOA. No, it was not Shakespeare or even The Shield but I watched them all and even enjoyed the nod to MTV with all the music videos. I did wonder where the right side brake lever went on the final ride. When Jax left his club, it was evident but when riding down 580 leading the parade of cops it was gone. Different/altered bike maybe with the cgi on the 580 scenes.
Watching the after-shows this year I was amazed how inarticulate Sutter is. He writes better than he speaks.
I love your idea of a Tig/Venus webseries. Their relationship was one of the only few bright spots of Season 7.
I’m still laughing at the idea that Tadarious or whatever the black guy’s name is was somehow being done a great favor by being patched over to the Sons. He has his own MC where he’s the president and has a history, but at first opportunity he’s going to ditch his colors and sit outside, nervous like a little kid about to sit on Santa’s lap for the first time, hoping that he gets voted into a new club ***possibly as a newbie on probation ***!!
I’m incredulous that the writers of the show think that shows how awesomely progressive the Sons are. Never mind that they piled up black bodies high enough to block the sun just so they could get in good with a white supremacist group like…..3 days ago.
Oh, and never mind that he’s leaving his own club to join one that’s completely broke, has no true allegiances left, will be getting fire bombed by the Irish mob every other week, has become target #1 of every cop, gangster and district attorney in the state, and who’s last three presidents ***were killed (or unanimously voted to be killed) by it’s own members***.
Thanks Bawse!!!
Earlier in the season, T.O. told Jax that the Grim Bastards didn’t have enough members to survive. He wanted the remaining members to be patched in to SAMCRO, so him joining is the first step towards that goal.
I don’t think we ever saw more than four Grim Bastards together, so the move makes sense.
Too true Rcade.
As a bonus, Juice is fucked post-mortem for his guilt over his partial black heritage being led to nothing! What a mess of a character
I am going to miss this show and the characters. It was a fun world to escape into once a week.
Maybe Jimmy Smits can join The Leftovers so that show can become even slightly interesting.
I enjoyed Sons of Anarchy most when it recognized what it was and did what it did best–that is to present us with good characters, lots of action, some good acting and a brisk narrative.
But what I find really distracting is how seriously the show started to take itself towards the end. Watching Sutter on Anarchy Afterwards only reinforced the sense that Sutter believed that he wasn’t just making a good show, but that he believed he was making a masterpiece with layers of complexity, bringing to the level of literary significance.
But the thing is, that’s not Sutter. And when he tried to overreach, it felt clumsy and forced and pretentious. The best moments of the series occurred when he let the characters do the work–when he let the drama between Clay and Jax play out, when he developed the relationship between Gemma and a number of characters. As soon as Sutter tried to elevate the show into something more than a good action show, it became a little absurd. The heavy handed jesus imagery, made so obvious that nobody could have missed it; the attempt to make this into a modern day Hamlet; these were aspirational, but it was pretty clear that there was no real substance behind it–Sutter doesn’t or doesn’t care to understand Hamlet or the Bible enough to make a coherent analogy, so what we’re left with is something that feels more like a high school art project, where the artist picks and chooses things that look and feel deep, but doesn’t do it in a way that really makes sense or feels organic in any way.
Anyhow, I liked the show. But I feel like it suffered as a result of Sutter’s lack of self awareness. Compare, on the other hand, a show like Breaking Bad. You listen to Vince Gilligan talk–he has respect for the characters, his writers and is pretty humble about all of it. I think that show was great, because Vince knew himself, he knew his writers, and he knew his characters. And it felt like he cared more about the coherence and integrity of the show and characters more than he did about making some kind of literary statement. Sometimes less really is more.
Yet Vince Gilligan fell prey to the exact same fan service wankery in his finale. Like Jax, Walter White got a rather epic, heroic death in the place of his sentimental choosing. Are we really meant to see that as justice served for the crimes of a mass murderer? Instead, we get a bit of glorification for a character who deserves none. Very disappointing but not at all surprising.
@Colette Jane: True, both this and the BrBa finale suffered due to a surfeit of fan service – but even so, the BrBa finale was not full of the huge, steaming pile of bread and wine- soaked cheese that this laughable mess was .
Jimmy Smits was horrible and his character both unbelievable and stereotypical bordering on racist. I guess I should be thankful he was only allowed to ruin one season of Dexter.
Liked the big F U to the holy rollers with the porn scent.
The times Katy Sagal exercised her comedy chops were little treasures.
We’re not done with Abel, just trust me.
I s
Wendy is not going to do what Jax asks and turn his sons against him. NO WAY. She was madly in love with Jax despite how he brutalized her almost the entire series. She will undermine his death by depicting him as a tragic hero, thus setting up his sons to follow in his footsteps. I see Wendy as becoming the next Gemma. To me, this show did not have any glimmer of a happy ending.
I don’t agree at all with Wendy being like Gemma. Yes Jax treated God awful at times but compared to some real life OMCs he was quiet liberal”. And Wendy wanted Abel out of the life just as much as Tara did when she finally realized what a dead end it was. I can agree that maybe Wendy will not despoil Abel’s and Thomas’s dad in their eyes but I think she would do what she can to prevent them from joining “The Life”. Whether she succeeds is another matter but I believe she will try.
Wendy isn’t the next Gemma. You’re giving her too much credit. Wendy is a doormat. The weakest character this show has ever offered up. It’s insulting to think that Wendy is essentially given the life that Tara should have had. Tara actively worked to get those kids out of Charming… she was ready to die by the hand of Jax and/or the club to ensure her boys would not follow their fathers pattern. Wendy was 9 days out of rehab. This is a woman who has relapsed one too many times (yes, I realize Jax shot her up in Season 5 but she chose to inject herself in Season 6 after she couldn’t take the stress of Tara’s plan — again, weakling. Tara was doing it so Gemma couldn’t get her claws in those boys and right when she needed Wendy, the junkie decides to score a balloon and relapse.) This is a woman who continued to tell everyone and their mother in Season 7 that she still loved Jax even though he clearly never loved her in the first place (yes, he ended up respecting her but she was IN love with him and he was never IN love with her). This is the same woman who knew that giving into Jax would never end well and what does she do in the second to last episode? Lead him into his bedroom and sleeps with him! Yes, it takes two to tango but Wendy is suppose to be the stronger one, if we’re to believe her Mother Theresa redemptive arc. She’s a joke and the character redemption was so absurd.
SOA was like a knuckleheaded kid you don’t wanna give up on even though he performs half-assedly (not a stab at the actors but rather the series’ direction/plot) and this kid is also full of s#it. This show went on for about 2 seasons too long. It could have easily ended when Jax got the gavel, or have Opie kill, Clay. The club’s influence was a bit on the unbelievable side- we had all the other gangs waiting eagerly to what Sam Crow had to say- all to credit Jax/The Club w/some supposed cease-war on the streets? Um, yeah.
Jax should’ve been killed by the organization he loved so dearly-no, not his club, but rather the other Presidents from the other charters. This last season gave Jax Teller freakin’ Jedi mind trick powers- I mean, he confesses, his guilt, is supposedly ready to face the music all for him to escape that (along many) consequences to kill HIMSELF? LAME, Show. Very lame.
I would have liked to have seen some flashbacks of the club members lost, I’m surprised I haven’t seen anybody state that. Even tho I bitched and moaned thru the last 2-3 seasons there was still a melancholic feeling to see it all end.
I really liked the SOA until the last season.
Not so much the story line that I disliked… but the cheezy chase scenes drove me nuts. I epically hated
hearing and seeing music scenes though out the episodes. The final scene was very poorly made in my view. Who in the world would have that many cops chancing him but no road blocks or cops passing the bike. Come on… Season 7 could had been better in my view…
Sutter got very lazy with the shows success.this show started to suck with the kidnapping of abel. Season three had very little value.in seasons one and two I was very curious about the back story of jt and redemption. Thruout the whole series sutter toyed with it but there just never was any real clarity to it. Its like he bounced us around alot and it didnt make any sense.the finale was a slap in the face to all of us loyal viewers,especially we Catholics.all of that biblical references to the last supper,holy mother mary as the reaper, jax suicide? Sutter youre an idiot,suicide really? That was a cheap lazy ending.I.honesy doubt sutter had any more gas after season two and started using shock and awe to wow his viewer’s..this whole thing with the jesus coment and jax stretched out like christ on a cross? Im actually offended at this. Christ was the son.of god,jax the byproduct of evil trying to make good.in seasons 1&2.the show started out looking for redemption and ended with patricide,matricide and suicide. There is no redemtion here. I guess this just proves that Kurt Sutter has no soul and he probably has no redemption for himself either. Either way we fans we really got screwed. This whole thing with sons of anarchy supposed to be like a shakespearean play…. Sure its kinda cool. But Sutter as a writer also has free will and could have exercise that free will to develop a more satisfying ending to the show. He could have started that somewhere in season 3 or season 4 with the club heading towards redemption. I really hated the way that the serious turned out it had so much promise. It’ll be a cold day in hell before I waste another minute on anything that Kurt Sutter is involved in.
Holy shit Kurt thank you for the ride. 7 years 13 seasons of living in your mind its heart breaking its over THANK YOU!! Good luck in all your adventures my friend. Take care…
Amen! My wife and I discovered there was, indeed, one interest we had in common. She’s an oncologist and I’m a professor, so these guys I’ve grown to love would certainly kick my ass from here to kingdom come!
Remember Twain’s quote about the chicken that cackles so loud, you’d think she’d just birthed a meteorite? No meteorite, merely an egg.
Many times the loudest and most obnoxiously offensive words are nothing more than frustrated release from one (ie. any negative comments about SOA) idiots, so quick and eager to criticize and too ignorant to appreciate the creativity and genius (of Sutter) creating this series.
There were a few stretches…….how the heck do all these felons out on bond get to Belfast? Juice was the club’s man for any hacking and internet research……..I found that I loved Juice much like my wife’s one-eyed, three-legged, 12-y/o weenie-dog, Sargent HairyWorm. Not smart. Kinda pathetic. Loyal, so long as it involves food and shelter. More than anything, though, Sarge is afraid of being alone. I’ve often wondered if Sutter found inspiration from Sarge…..when creating Juice…..especially as his character developed through the seasons.
I’ve read the commentaries. I yield, only in that some points were correct, but the truth is they were necessary. “all the ‘browns’ except Nero……spoke as if their backs had not yet dried from the swim across the river. Even Alvarez.’
“Now we know where that handful of articulate American blacks live……it’s in charming! Not just the district attorney…..but the Sheriff and his deputy……EVEN the thugs wore suits!! The ground never trembled from the pounding rap blasted from their rides. These dudes had class—-Range Rovers, Mercedes, and shit. Except for that deviant pastor and the pursuit of defrauding the government in a ‘project housing’ scheme, these blacks shared no resemblance to reality.”
Those words are racist. It was almost funny, but I’m offended. We’re supposed to be offended, right?
All the way up until that moment when Jax murdered Jurry, my heart and soul found elation in thinking Jurry was gonna prove to be the baddest-assed antagonist the series had ever known.
He didn’t rat. He didn’t betray the club. Hooray for him. Wimp. His brothers murdered his son…..and lied in telling that his son was responsible for stealing from Linn.
Blood……trumps ‘brothuh hood’…..any day of the week. It was a conflict with great potential. Then Jurry sorta petered out. I’m glad Jax killed him.
My wife……I think her Mom drank too much while pregnant…..fiercely defends Tara—in a way that would possibly cause Gemma to smile.
“Tara WAS pregnant…..with a little girl. She miscarried when the Kings blew-up the club! It was the final straw. This unborn child was taken from Tara, by the club. How could she possibly not forget the costs of this life? Sure…..when she provoked Gemma into a rage, and then broke a bag of blood while screaming…..she was not pregnant. But……”
I reminded my wife……..”regardless……to save her ass……she had AGREED to RAT. Had Jax not magically appeared and found a way to sacrifice himself such that it left a blanket of immunity on any past, present and future crime the club or affiliated might commit……Tara and the boys would be making snowmen on a remote Colorado mountain.
Is there any difference between a rat that ratted…..or a rat that intended to rat, only didn’t get the chance?
Yes…..I adore Tara. Hot. Smart. Sexy. With just the right amount of trashy.
I knew, unless I found some way to yield and plead for forgiveness, my wife would teach me of a hell…..worse than anything Dante ever imagined.
“ok…..what about the kid?”
It was true to character, how Jax referred to his sons, throughout the series, as “the kid”.
If your wife delivered your first born son, do you tell your boss…..”I need to leave early…..so I can go check on ‘the kid’.”? Tacky. Trashy. White-trashy, in fact. And perfect.
This series never failed to provide entertainment. Drama, thrill, excitement, ass-kicking, explosions, anticipation……
They made a mistake with the twins that played Abel. Thomas? He was believable as an infant. Most of the time, his hairs sprouted out like you’d expect from a sock freshly pulled from the dryer. Static Cling. I’ve seen this before—in a national geographic about a very funny orangutan.
Maybe the goal was to pull us to the edge of our seats. Anytime Abel was about to say anything…..whether ‘yabba dabba do do’……or (in response to the question, honey, do you understand what an accident is??)….”do you?”
I can only compare the experience to what I’d expect if anyone witnessed as a tit-mouse delivered a hippopotamus. Awkward. Painfully, awkward.
I’m sure the mommy of these twins has dreams of living some luxurious life, similar to whatever the Olsen girls have given in reward to their Mom…….but…….she needs to get pregnant again and hope for better, the next time.
I love SOA. I think Gemma is the most beautiful and ferocious and sexy and hot…….heck! I think I’ll start a petition……to submit whenever People magazine announces the world’s next, most current, hot chick.
Otto……he was Otto-this-world….fantastic. If I ever get caught and land in prison, I only hope to have a cell mate that is so real. Never made sense of his special friendship with Chucky…..(oh….sure, Chucky….he was funny and entertaining, but…..for any female reader……I think the cause of all his troubles was that he never learned how to properly masturbate. Whatever is happening when his hand plunges into his britches….it looks like a bewildering epileptic hand-fit……no wonder! That’s not how it’s done. I tried……because I’m always open to new ideas, and don’t ever want to argue a point unless I’m certain that I am correct. What he did, forever preserved for the rest of history……when I tried, it was not just unenjoyable…..it was painful.)
My son is 14 and his best friend is 15. Matter-of-fact, over the worst casserole I’ve ever had to eat, while pretending it was delicious, my wife and I finally agreed to allow our son to watch the show. Their son had watched since the first episode.
I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to completely clean up the mess from when beer exploded from my unprepared mouth. Let me add, though, that I rejoice….it was the friend, and not my son…….that made this statement.
“Venus…….she’s the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen……..and the way she talks makes me want her more. She’s genteel. It’s sexy…..hot and so sexy!!! I am in love!”
The beer exploded out my mouth like something witnessed as a furious Yellowstone geyser unleashes it’s fury.
In fact, Sutter……thank you. Thank you, sincerely. You have no possible idea how happy this has made me.
Those pretentious snobs consider my family beneath their station. And, I’ll even admit that my son……he’s not as bright….or athletic….or good looking….as we hoped, but he’s our son.
There will come a time……a perfect moment……when I can, humbly, share this interesting experience. Hopefully when there’s a crowded room of judgmental snobs, just like Kyle’s parents.
“I applaud you guys, as parents. Not that there’s anything wrong with it, of course, but I don’t know if I’d be able to judge the rest of the world, from such a superior perch, after my son declared his undying love for the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen…….a transvestite, pre-op with no intentions of the op……oh, with a genteel Southern accent!!!! I only hope I’m invited to the wedding!!!”
Holy shit Kurt thank you for 7years and 13 seasons of living in your mind!!! You are an amazing writer and good luck to you in all your adventures my friend!!! THANK YOU to all who made this happen!
Got any extra sockpuppets?
I would of liked to seen Jax telling Gemma to never come near his family or the club ever again. She loved the boys so that would of been worse that death for her, to be all alone. I thought once he did that maybe Gemma would of had a heart attack (remember she had the bad heart). Then at the very end maybe a two minute flash foward to Able in the club and possibly Thomas in school to be a doctor (just like his mom) or possibly fighting against his brother in the DEA. Loved the whole show,except the finale,.. kinda ho hum and the action scene with the truck was pretty bad.
The last few shots were the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen on television. Set aside the fact that it was so heavy-handed in its Jesus symbolism as to be absurd (did the DRIVER have to say “Jesus” too? I mean – we kind of got it with the outstretched arms?); it was just BADLY shot. The SFX of him going into the truck looked like something from 1983 TV – and then that really awkward and badly timed cut-away to the birds and the stupid bloody bread (More heavy-handed symbolism that didn’t even make sense); how Sutter could have seen that ending and signed off on it is beyond me. It was so bad and unintentionally hysterical that it rivals the “Dexter” finale as one of the worst endings to a great show in TV history. As a long-time fan of the show – I’ll say that Sutter has almost ruined that series for me – it’ll be hard to rewatch it now – knowing that THAT is how it ends. I honestly don’t know how you ruin an ending that badly when everything else had been so great.
don’t forget wendy and jax made love the last night of his life. she could be pregnant leaving 3 ‘Sons’ to carry on the cycle…IF…………….
wendy had her tubes tied