Series finale review: ‘The Office’ – ‘Finale’

A review of “The Office” series finale coming up just as soon as I sell ceramic tile out of Newark…
“There’s a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn’t that kind of the point?” -Pamela Beasley Halpert
Earlier today, I published a long appreciation of “The Office” and the volatile mix of elements that could often make it one of the great comedies of our era, and then at times make it an unwatchable mess. One of the things I really admired about the Greg Daniels-penned “Goodbye Michael” – which for a long time felt like it should’ve been the series finale – was how it managed to incorporate the many different personalities of Michael Scott, and the many different tones of the series, into a single episode.
The series finale did not attempt that. With the exception of Kelly and Ryan abandoning his baby at the wedding reception, everything here felt of a piece: a large helping of sweetness, nostalgia for who these people were and who they became, and occasional bursts of silliness that felt in step with the buoyant nature of the whole episode.
It was, in short, a tremendously satisfying conclusion to a show that could make us gasp with laughter, but that could also make us cry or smile at some milestone the characters acehived. Ideally, the show ends with “Goodbye Michael,” rather than with two years of Robert California, Andy as boss and other miscalculations. But “Goodbye Michael” was the conclusion to only one character’s story(*), and though Michael was the center of “The Office,” this world was bigger than him. Jim and Pam deserved endings, too, but so did Dwight, Angela, Phyllis, Stanley, Oscar, Kevin, Toby, Daryl, Erin, and the rest. This was “The Office,” not “Michael Scott,” and though the former struggled without the latter, the world was rich enough to fuel a lovely 75-minute trip through the past, present and future of it.
(*) As had been speculated about for some time, Steve Carell returned – Michael’s first line, appropriately, was a “That’s what she said!” – in a way that didn’t overshadow the stories of the people who remained after he left, but which made sense for the characters, and the end of the series. It would feel wrong for Michael to not attend Dwight’s wedding, you know? And though ideally Michael would’ve been at the documentary reunion – if only because his life would seemingly be most affected by all that footage being shown to the world – his brief appearance provided a more important piece of closure to the Michael Scott story: he always dreamed of having kids, and now he does. Pam: “He’s just so happy to have a family plan.” Awww…
By pushing for that extra few minutes, Daniels got to provide grace notes for all the regulars, whether spoken (Oscar the candidate, Stanley the happy retiree, Creed the fugitive) or simply implied (though she’s not sober all the time, Meredith has gotten her act together). Mose got to be gloriously weird one more time (and the rest of Dwight’s entourage at least cameo’ed). Angela finally stopped herself from yelling at Phyllis, and Phyllis in turn amusingly carried Angela down the aisle at the wedding. Erin got to meet her birth parents(**), played by Joan Cusack and Ed Begley Jr. (two of many cameos that somehow didn’t seem distracting).
(**) The best part of that sequence: the cut to Phyllis, also crying, given her own personal history and the brief period where she and Erin wondered if Erin was her biological daughter.
Heck, I didn’t even grind my teeth every second Andy was on the screen. In a way, his conclusion felt like one last Michael Scott substitution – had Carell stayed with the show til the end, I imagine this tale of unwanted infamy would have been based on reaction to Michael in the documentary (similarly to David Brent in the British Christmas special) – but the notion that he wound up back at Cornell, satisfied but finally acknowledging how much he liked his non-Cornell life, was the most human and non-punchable he’s seemed all season.
The biggest emotional moments – and the final two talking heads of the series – were, of course, reserved for the royal couple of “The Office,” as Jim and Pam finally grew to the point as individuals, and as a pairing, where they could leave Dunder Mifflin and Scranton behind. You can question whether Athlead would be so eager to take Jim back after he bailed a year ago, but Krasinski and Fischer were terrific in all their scenes, and the contrast between the happy and at peace Jim and Pam of the present and the flashback images of them miserable and lonely really drove home how much they, and we, had been through over the last nine seasons.
Mike Schur (who strapped on the itchy neckbeard one last time) often talks about the genius of the “Cheers” series finale, and in particular of the long bull session in the bar that concludes it. Though the closing minutes of “The Office” weren’t exactly the same, due to the difference in format and style, I imagine that episode had a great impact on Daniels, as well, as we simply got to watch the characters hang out, share memories, say their goodbyes (and, in Dwight’s case, offer a very generous severance package to his two favorite subordinates), etc.
Though “The Office” was capable of mayhem on an enormous scale, like the “Stress Relief” fire drill, or Dwight delivering a fascist speech to a packed ballroom, this was a series built on small moments: an obscure paper company branch in a sleepy city, a boss trying to win friends one joke at a time, a bored salesman dreaming up pranks and taking inordinate pleasure in the tiniest displays of affection from the receptionist he had a crush on, etc. Though everyone got a happy ending of one sort or another, the finale, and that final sequence in particular, still felt small in that way that defined “The Office.” And the final edit, from Michael hanging Pam’s drawing of the building to a shot of the anonymous-looking building itself – was the perfect, mundane note to close on.
I complained a lot about things in these last two seasons. But the ending was a really nice close to this show we watched in good times and bad for the last nine years.
Some other thoughts:
* Because the format was inspired by the rise of reality TV, we of course had to get a few complaints about how people were edited, with Oscar griping that the filmmakers never showed his origami, and Meredith explaining that she was getting her school psychology PhD the whole time.
* One last bit of great cringe humor: Meredith cheering on (and then dancing with) her stripper son when he turned up at Angela’s bachelorette party.
* Daniels dropped in lots of callbacks to the life of the series, like having Dwight rehire Devon (the guy Michael fired instead of Creed way back in season 2’s “Halloween”), Oscar saying “Whazzup!” in an effort to recreate his days in the closet, and Carol being the realtor showing Jim and Pam’s house. Even Dwight’s stripper had appeared twice before, to hand out the novelty check in “Fun Run” and then giving out lap dances in “Ben Franklin.” And various scenes were peppered with “Office” crew members (that’s Daniels himself intruding at the center of the group photo) or even superfans like Jennie Tan, who runs OfficeTally.
* As with Michael, there was no reason for Ryan and Kelly to not appear at the reunion special other than the availability of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak due to their “Mindy Project” responsibilities.
What did everybody else think?
My biggest gripe with the finale (even though its a small plot piece) was the conclusion to Erin’s arc. The introduction of her parents felt rushed, contrived, and highly telegraphed. It just came out of nowhere. Otherwise, a great finale, though not a very funny one IMO.
You may want to look up the definition of “telegraph”.
Yep. If it came out of nowhere, it was the opposite of telegraphed. Which makes me wonder what the opposite of a telegraph would be.
For as much as we disliked Andy toward the end, his line about “the good old days” might have been the best in this episode.
Something cannot be both telegraphed and come out of nowhere…
I think he meant highly telegraphed within the scene (even though the scene itself came out of nowhere), as in it was obvious as soon as she started asking the question where it was going.
It was not “telegraphed” but was also slightly annoyed that Erin just accepted her new parents springing it on her in a public forum. She lived in foster homes her whole childhood. If they were concerned about her they should have expressed it prior to her semi-famous PBS review. Didn’t like that arc closure.
I kind of glossed over any issues I might have had with it, ’cause I kept thinking that I would enjoy a show with Ed Begley Jr, Joan Cusack, and Ellie Kemper as a family.
Overall, The Office was a flawed, maddening show that could at times be brilliant. Or in its prime, a flawed but brilliant show that could at times be maddening.
I really liked the finale, even though I hadn’t watched the last three seasons of the show.
Very emotional ending and it really felt like an ENDING.
This pretty much sums up how I feel. I hadn’t watched the show in a few years either but I’m glad I tuned in for this finale.
I seriously can’t believe people liked this finale. This was a directionless mess with no conflict or narrative momentum. All the real stories were wrapped up last week (and actually wrapped up quite well) and this week was an excuse for indulgent, forced sentimentality and the characters talking to the camera about how great their show was. I honestly don’t know how a fan of good TV and comedy can defend this finale as anything more than a fluffy, undeserved “victory” lap.
@Jake the Snake
I think its pointless to judge this episode objectively like any other episode (and after last week, it was pretty obvious that they were going to end with a sentimental victory lap). It was merely an excuse to give the fans (and the people who worked on the show) a sweet, extended goodbye to the characters and the show that they built up an emotional attachment to after watching/creating for 9 years.
And even though the show frustrated and annoyed me frequently in its later years, I still feel like it provided enough greatness over its run to earn a victory lap.
Yes, last weeks episode was better, both narratively and in terms of comedy, but as someone who doesn’t mind getting a bit sentimental, I still enjoyed the hell out of this finale.
Some folks aren’t clear on the “finale” concept.
If you’re referring to “The Office” writers, I agree with you.
It was self-indulgent to spend so much of the show on a victory lap. A great TV series finale embodies the things that made it great, like the last MASH. It doesn’t devote time to the characters calling it great.
This will not be remembered alongside other great TV finales, or among the best episodes of the series.
You are in the minority, Jake. And I think they all deserved the indulgence of this victory lap.
it is maddening to me how many viewers were manipulated by this closing episode. this show adheres to no emotional continuity. regardless of what’s happened to these characters in past/recent episodes, they all get to gaze into camera and wax poetic about amazing their experiences have been. it’s lowest common denominator, run-of-the-mill, overwrought cheese. just because you “fell for it” doesn’t make this a quality episode. when the lovey-dovey feelings wear off and people return to this episode with a fresh slate i think the true mediocre quality of this episode will be evident.
I loved the first 3 to 4 seasons. I thought the show declined in the 4th season, but stayed with it until Michael left. The post Michael stuff wasn’t worth watching every week, then I just stopped.
I thought the finale was OK. But, i think what must have seemed hilarious to the writers and the actors (and the actors and characters alone are great), but one screen, it stopped working and seemed forced.
“It is maddening that people can be happy about something.”
@Jake TheSnake — I agree with you completely … you are not alone.
The folks complaining about how self-referential the finale was (“they all get to gaze into camera and wax poetic”) seriously didn’t get the point.
If *any* show could pull off embedding a sense of finality into the characters’ dialog and actions in its final episode, this is the show. Many other shows’ finales have done it before, but those make no sense because it’s not like the characters are aware that the cameras are going to stop following them…
…but on the Office, the characters *are* aware of it, so this “victory lap” format makes perfect sense. It may be the only show in history where it wouldn’t have made sense if they *didn’t* do it.
But even then, this episode wasn’t just an indulgent nostalgia trip (although what’s wrong with that, sourpuss?), it was actually a funny and compelling episode on its own, too. Not the funniest or best plotted the series has done, but a worthy finale.
And considering that it was a stone’s throw from feature-length, it moved along at a good pace. It wasn’t too rushed nor did it linger too long before ending. Everyone got their obligatory “last moment” without the episode seeming overstuffed.
For a show that ran this long, had such a rocky final run, and had so much expectations for the finale, I thought it was a great success. And I’m not even a big fan of the show.
The idea that a finale should have narrative momentum or continuing conflict seems nuts to me. All finales are about wrapping up the characters journeys and sending them off with some sense of resolution. This finale accomplished that.
One quote comes to mind after watching that episode: “My heart soars with the eagle’s nest.”
I loved it and thought it was a great send off to a show that had lost much of it’s magic. In the end Greg Daniels knew what the heart of the show was and was able to give us that. I will miss it.
A worthy conclusion to the series. Loved it.
Loved it. About as strong a series finale as you can have, IMO. Any time you can make the audience laugh out loud and tear up about 4 different times (each) in a single episode of television, you’ve done a good job. Felt like closure.
I was conflicted at times as I wanted more Michael in the episode because I miss the character however I thought Daniels used the character perfectly. I’m glad I stuck around since season 7 for this redeeming episode.
Most brilliant show ever
Somewhat underwhelming, but this show at its best was never about the grand, flashy gestures. The little moments like Andy regaining a little dignity from his speech, Toby feeling accepted by his coworkers, Phyllis and Stanley proving they truly were friends, etc. were all perfect.
I thought it was perfect. The Office has definitely had challenges the past 2-3 years but they did an amazing job wrapping the show up. I’m also glad they used Michael’s character sparingly. It would have been easy to make the whole finale about him but you are correct that the other characters deserved a sendoff too.
I also loved the show finally acknowledged Creed’s Grass Roots history. I guess his character is really supposed to be him?
The only two things that disappointed me were Toby’s ending (so his life just sucks now?) and no pay off to the Scranton Strangler storyline. I guess the Scranton Strangler was really the Scranton Strangler.
The payoff to the Scranton Strangler storyline was when Toby met him in prison earlier this season. I won’t give away what happened in case you missed it, but it was fantastic.
“I also loved the show finally acknowledged Creed’s Grass Roots history. I guess his character is really supposed to be him?”
It was always supposed to be him. There was a deleted scene in (I think) “Booze Cruise” where Creed explains his history in a talking head. Daniels told me that he considered the deleted scenes canon and didn’t want to bother re-introducing material from them into actual episodes. I guess he decided to make an exception here at the end.
Also, I think they tried to show that Toby had friends, when everybody badgered him to come out to the bar with them and then cheered when he finally accepted. Poor guy. His life might not ever be great, but at least he’s made some friends.
I posed this question in another comment, but Would Dwight actually have the authority to fire Toby? A longstanding premise of the show was obviously that Michael loathed Toby but couldn’t fire him because he technically worked for corporate, not the Scranton branch. If a regional manager could have fired him, Michael would have done it MANY times over the course of the series. Are we to assume that something changed when David Wallace took over?
Not a gripe about the finale (which was excellent), but just a question!
Ow, I didn’t know that so I’ll blame it on Ryan: if he had actually created a blog for Creed instead of a word file…
On another note: Thanks, Alan, for mentioning the lady from Office Tally: I had no idea who she was, but I love her website. Jim’s reaction to her Harry Potter joke was hilarious.
I’m pretty satisfied with the finale… but now I’ll have to look for another avatar. If anyone has a suggestion, I’d happily take it.
Ryan, I was wondering that, too. I was expecting the show to provide some kind of explanation for Toby’s firing, since the entire premise of his character is built around the idea that he can’t be fired by the regional manager.
My idea would be for Toby to say, in a talking head, that while he can’t be fired, he just didn’t want to put up a fight about it this time, so he decides to quietly quit and let everyone think he was fired. It would have been a perfect fit for the character, and would also be hilariously tragic because he wouldn’t get a severance package the was Jim and Pam later do.
I also don’t know exactly why Dwight would hate Toby like Michael (and later, Andy) did. Did I forget some incident from when Dwight was acting manager?
That aside, I think the strangest flaw of the finale was that the firings of Kevin and Toby didn’t happen at the end of last week’s episode instead, where they would have had much more impact (the “one year later” tag happens before we learn about the firings, so it doesn’t seem like they have been gone all that time. It doesn’t feel “real”).
Do you remember “Conflict Resolution”? Toby never sent any of Dwight’s complaints about Jim to the head office – he just put them inside boxes.
The reason Dwight could fire Toby is that there wasn’t a corporate structure above the Scranton office. David Wallace had just purchased it, not all the other branches.
That was totally, utterly, and completely satisfying.
That’s what she said!
I should preface this one complaint by saying I thought these last two episodes were fantastic (hell, they made me completely forget about Robert California until Alan just mentioned him!).
Much like Michael’s “last episode,” I couldn’t help but feel like this episode was written more as a thank you to the fans than staying true to the characters and the spirit of the show. Granted, I’m sure a lot of these characters grew fond of each other over time (and the show kind of lost the thread on a lot of the characters and the universe over the last four seasons), but I think this finale was written as if the characters were as important to each other as they were to the viewers at home. Similarly, I felt like “Goodbye, Michael” was much more about saying goodbye to the actor Steve Carell, as opposed to the character Michael Scott.
I cried several times watching this episode. I will miss this show terribly. However, I just wonder if The Office that I fell in love with in seasons 2-5 was really ever supposed to make me cry in such an earnest way.
the weird part is i had completely forgot about will ferril’s part until i watched the retrospective.
I have to say, Angela’s conversion from hateful, judgmental bitch to sympathetic newlywed seemed rushed and out of character.
Michael, how we missed you! Carrel gets the best laugh of the night with his, “Every parent wants to see their kids grow up and marry each other.” That’s just a classic Michael Scott gaffe that left a big smile on my face.
There was also a nice callback to the British version when, towards the end, Jim delivers a variation of Tim’s line from Episode 01: “I speak to clients on the phone about… uh, quantities and type of copier paper…whether they can pay for it”
Pretty sure Jim says it in the pilot as well.
All I can say is that they nailed the finale.
It provided closure and it provided one more great “that’s what she said.”
Anyone know what song Creed was playing at the end? I thought it was great but can’t find what it was anywhere.
Couldn’t find those lyrics anywhere either …. either it’s an obscure song, or he wrote it for the show?
Found it actually. Original song by Creed:
[www.youtube.com]
Nice work, Steve!
You mean Athleap…
Sad to see it go, but it was time. Ironically how all the great series end in nine seasons. And this was a great show, yes when Michael left it seemed as if it had ended. But with the cast consisting with so much depth. You cared about these people, did I say I cared about Dwight?? Yes I guess I did. The characters felt right, believable in a weird but normal way. The finale summed up the series as a series. It was nice to see a hyped up finale actually finish up watchable. Not to sappy or preachy, just very good.
first it is not anywhere close to true that all great shows end in 9 seasons and even if it were true, it would not be ironic.
I am sure Alan could easily write a series, and this might be interesting, listing great shows that lasted 1 season, 2 seasons, 3 seasons, etc all the way probably to 15 seasons.
To Josh. Most shows will strive to reach the 9 year milestone because that’s the minimum amount of years needed to reach “Syndication” Which will produce a huge amount of revenue for the creators of the show in terms of reruns and things of that nature. So sadly, it’s not coincidence that most shows end after reaching 9 years…it’s planned.
To Yank. I appreciate the feedback, but there are many shows that run in syndication that haven’t run for nine seasons. I understand what you are saying but it isn’t all correct. Also the ironic angle I meant was the show ended at nine seasons, whether it was good or not they could have pushed out another season or two. Like The Office and other very good series, they decided to end it at nine.
Interesting that Dwight is also related to Badger
Oh, god, that IS Badger! I couldn’t quite place him. The Schrutes would be ashamed of his life in New Mexico.
There have been so many great shows that ended on an off note that it’s nice to see what probably amounts to a really good show (that for a few seasons was very close to being great) going out with an episode that was pretty close to perfect.
I was especially impressed with the way they showed such restraint with bringing back Michael. They could have easily tried to do “one last cringe” but what they did was so much better than what I was afraid they’d do.
I’ve pretty much been watching this last season out of some weird sense of obligation, and really only hung on for the second half to see how they wrapped up the Jim and Pam story. When they didn’t have Andy disappear at sea, I thought we were doomed to a terrible finish. Very happy to have been wrong.
I felt the same way. The fact that I had actual feelings of guilt for abandoning the show is a statement to the autyhenticity of the character development.
Perfect finale. Cathartic, nostalgic (LOVED how they gave us one last “Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam” for the heck of it), and very moving.
A true success in the sense that, even if the last couple seasons were messy, this episode makes me know I’ll miss the show.
I thought they did a great job of bringing the Pam story full circle. For weeks we were all frustrated about her refusal to move so close for no apparent reason, but it really resonated tonight why she was and was completely consistent with the character. Really well done and altogether a perfect ending for the show.
Except for the maddening fact that it took her an entire year to do anything after Jim’s gesture and the airing of the documentary. Why didn’t she encourage Jim to go on the tour with Darryl?
“You can question whether Athlead would be so eager to take Jim back after he bailed a year ago”
This can’t be hidden away…Jim + Athlead + Pam was the main storyline throughout the year…ending it wit Pam saying, “Okay, go live your dream!” a year too late is useless. No way Darrell and his partners who made the company what it now is are going to let Jim back in a key role.
What is especially awful is that the writers could have easily allowed Pam to see ho happy Athlead made Jim and allowed her to go along with the new endeavor from the get-go/
Jim was a financial partner. He may have retained an interest in the company while not being part of day to day operations. Darrell was a hired employee. For him to be having the success HE is, I think Jim’s financial stake could be paying off. And Jim has talent. There’s little reason that a part owner, wanting to take a job he’s good at, wouldn’t be welcomed back.
Hey, founder Jim. You quit when we were struggling, and now we’re booming. Here’s your percentage of the company back!
That totally would happen.
Jim invested $10,000. If he owns a stake then he’s not just an employee they can fire. I don’t think him going back is that unbelievable. We weren’t shown how he left. Maybe there was an agreement at that time.
I loved the finale because quality-wise, it was such a huge improvement on the past two seasons. However, Jim and Pam just assuming Athlead would take him back was the biggest problem of the episode. What annoys me even more is that it probably could have been addressed. All Jim would have to say was “Pam, they’re never going to take me back after a year!” and then Pam could say something like “I spoke with them and at first, you were right. But after talking with them and Daryl sticking his neck out for you by making a case for your rehire, they finally agreed.”
But like I said, aside from that, this was the best finale I could have hoped for.
That is a good point Gajic, he did have a stake in the company. That lessens the inprobability slightly.
While Athlead/p is starting to take off, it’s unlikely that it’s yet at a place where it’s secure enough to go buying out partners (which would cost them a lot more than the $10k Jim originally invested, since that value has presumably ballooned). Jim was there for them right at the start and played an important role in getting the company going.
Any big investor who came in at Athlead/Athleap after Jim went back to Dunder-Mifflin would have wanted his stake bought out as a condition of the deal. His value to the company was in his work, not in his small stake.
We also don’t know whether or not Jim has still been involved in the operations of the business from afar. Given the technology available to us nowadays, it’s pretty silly to assume that Jim was completely out of the loop for the past year.
I don’t understand why Jim going back to Althleap is such a stretch of logic. Clearly, Darryl at that point had moved up in the company and was in a position of power. Darryl knows that he wouldn’t even be at Althleap if it wasn’t for Jim. I don’t think Jim could just step right back into that exact same position that he was in but Athleap is a growing company – I bet they would completely hook Jim up with a great position with a chance to move up. They only have a certain amount of time to tell their story – we have to make some natural assumptions folks.
I figured his was probably making money from their success just as an investor. Additionally to RCADE’s comment, he actually quit when they were being bought out, so they were already getting successful at that point.
Hypotheticals are useless. That whole storyline was the product of shitty writing, so I wouldn’t get too hung up on it.
And Rob nails it one.
I thought this was an exceptional finale. Really spot on all around. Only gripe, and it’s been a longstanding issue with me all season, is how they play fast and loose with how “real” the documentary is. The majority of the documentary would have been focused on Michael Scott, not Andy, but we have to pretend otherwise, b/c the documentary is only a tool that ties us into the actual sitcom, which has focused on Andy for the past couple of years. Michael, Kelly and Ryan would all be major players and be on that panel. Also, how does a documentary on PBS afford all those cameramen for all those years.
But I’m nitpicking. Kudos to the writers for really hitting it out of the park.
My PBS nitpick was that they could never afford to fly all those people into Scranton for a party/panel discussion. I don’t know if that was PBS or the Scranton Greendale campus or what, but paying for all those flights would be expensive.
Also… how’s Nellie going to get her new baby out of the country? Even babies need passports.
I figured the production company, which is separate from PBS, paid for the flights. It wasn’t actually a PBS crew that did the production, that’s just who aired it.
As much as I enjoyed the finale, I keep taking issue with the documentary. Mainly who funded 9 years of filming and what brilliant editor cut 9 years of footage into something that could be aired at some point during the year.
It’s well established that the show is not produced by PBS, just was aired by them. I doubt the doc’s production company made any money on it, and I also doubt that they expected to.
Remember, this wasn’t a reality show, it was a social documentary (think the Up series), it was probably funded by a combination of private donors and perhaps a research institute or two.
Also, they make a point in the finale that PBS is cash-strapped. For example, the PBS swag is for pledges only, etc. Also, flying everyone out was a last-minute thing, likely a late-push by the production company to be able to produce better DVD extras.
The 9-year thing is both a product of suspending disbelief, but also can be explained in-universe as being the point all along. The documentary might only being interesting to viewers if it covered a long period of time, and the show has made a few allusions over the years to that being the case.
And it also helps explain away some of the other things in the show. Think about it: if a production crew came to your workplace and said that they were filming you for a month for a 2-hour documentary, you’d be scared of doing or saying anything stupid. But if a crew came in and said they’re going to film you for up to a decade, then air it as a 10-15 hour miniseries, you might loosen up a bit from the get-go.
Pams message that life is too short to wait as long as she did for the life she wanted, and that she hopes others who watch learn from her to fight for and create the lives they want, cliche as it sounds to put it that way here, was especially poignant, and, in my opinion, the line(s) of the night. It feels very true to what the actual experience of being in the documentary would have been for her, and felt a bit like the actresses own feelings about the role and what she hoped it could mean for others. I hate to admit to being inspired by a sitcom character, but it was really rewarding to see her happiness, and her desire for others to live life as richly.
Excellent, they did themselves proud. Nice seeing Michael Scott, again. I’ll try to do some research on Creede’s song. Would have been cool to have used a line from old Grassroots hit “Live for Today.”
I enjoyed the finale, but it was far more serious and sentimental than funny.
There weren’t enough laughs. There also were way too many scenes where characters complimented the documentary crew. It felt like the writers of the show being thanked, over and over, for what a great show they wrote. Since the writers wrote those compliments, it was too Pee Wee Herman in the theater for me.
But it was a great show, and the final bit of awkward humor with Meredith’s meth-head looking stripper son was awesome.
I still think Pam’s kind of a terrible wife for denying Jim the three month business trip. What kind of startup wants a founder back who quit in the struggling days and wants back in after it is booming?
Was NOT expecting a Paul Ruebens gets caught in a theatre doing self-love reference.
Something everyone is forgetting… DAVE CHAPPELLE WAS BACK ON MY TV!!!!
Something everyone is forgetting… DAVE CHAPPELLE WAS BACK ON TV!!!!
Is that a joke? That wasn’t Dave Chappelle.
Are you talking about Malcolm Barrett?
Why did they not have Dwight knock the statue off the manager’s desk at the beginning of the episode? After Dwight finally became manager it was a little disappointing to not see him at the end of the opening credits.
They had done this earlier in the series when Dwight was acting manager. I think it was his bobblehead on the desk.
I was actually scared after the first ten minutes or so that they were screwing it up. The Kevin firing cold open was just so cruel, even though we all know Kevin should have been let go ages ago. I thought of the jokes early on feel totally flat too (Wazzup in particular), but once Meredith’s son came to the bachelorette party it all started turning around. Perfect use of Michael, loved the Devon callback, great endings all around (though I do still worry about Toby). Thanks Office.
That was a really nice mix of comedy and sentiment, and a nice note to go out on. That said, the Kelly/Ryan stuff was just as excruciating as it was a year ago when I also didn’t care about it but at least it was relevant to the show. Also, Dwight firing Toby doesn’t make sense from a plot POV, but I loved yet another manager hating Toby.
Loved it! Great ending…like the last night of the summer before all friends go to different schools… :)
I thought the finale was schmaltzy and unfunny. Two words I wouldn’t have used to describe this show in its prime.
I still love Parks and Recreation, and I hope they don’t suffer the crash and burn the The Office did in its final seasons.
I kind of agree with you on the schmaltzy and unfunny analysis. Way too schmaltzy. And it was too thick with plot developments. I didn’t find it completely unfunny, just lacking in great moments of comedy. What stands out in that area? Maybe the Ryan/Kelly thing (what does that say about the episode?). No wait, Mose’s girl scarecrow was the best joke. And that was a callback joke.
The major highlight for me was the return of Michael. That was done so well. The only moment of the show where they nailed the tone of the show like back in the glory days.
As for Parks and Rec, I’ve got bad news. That show already crashed and burned. Leslie running for office was so bad I started rooting for her to lose.
Thank god you two showed up. I thought I was losing my mind. Although the money must be nice, you gotta know Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant just got a little sick.
Gervais has said he doesn’t watch the show anymore and hasn’t for a long time.
One thing we have learned from all the interviews with Greg Daniels in recent weeks is that Gervais had no input on the American version from the start. He enjoyed the checks though.
Was really hoping for a “Dwight, you ignorant slut!” from Michael, but I’ll make do with what we got. Really liked the finale. Wish there were more laughs, but all in all very pleased
I thought it was a fantastic finale. It made me feel better about my own job, and what more can you actually ask of a sitcom, honestly?
One question: What was the song Creed was playing at the end? I really liked it.
I think it was a song by the Grass Roots, which Creed Bratton was actually a member of (this was referenced in the finale).
Here ya go, Jacob:
[www.youtube.com]
“This was The Office, not Michael Scott”.
EXACTLY.
You finally get that.
Excellent ending to a great show. Ain’t no party like a Scranton party.
The hour retrospective where it showed the entire cast being honored at Scranton’s minor league baseball stadium was proof of that.
It wasn’t quite as emotionally stirring as I thoguht it would be (I still think “Goodbye, Michael” was the show’s most moving episode), but it certainly hit the heart strings for my wife and I. Because of the way these characters were all portrayed over the years…as actual people like you and me…you grow to like and appreciate them. Now knowing we won’t be seeing them anymore is upsetting, and they got a great sendoff.
All along, I knew Michael would return in some capacity, and his appearance was exactly as it should have been.
I still don’t like what they did with Andy in this final season…he really became an all-around, likable character in seasons past, but they turned him into such a jerk, practically flipping a switch and completely changing his character around. And after everything he went through to get Erin back, and that adorable progression of their relationship, too.
But overall I love the Office and will miss it. I wish everyone in the cast well.
Andy had about three complete personality changes over the course of the show. Ed Helms fame from The Hangover franchise led them to try and force Andy into a lead role for which he wasn’t suited. The Andy/Erin stuff was especially ill-conceived. I don’t think I’ve ever seen two actors with less chemistry and them forcing the plotline for almost four seasons was absurd.
Wow @COL BAT GUANO, how surprised was I to find a response to a post I made over a year ago?
I agree with most of your points, especially reflecting on the series now that its over. I had seen the changes in Andy as evolution for his character. He went from being an obnoxious turd to being an even more obnoxious rival for Dwight, to eventually being a sympathetic nice guy after he lost to Dwight. But yet the evolution felt forced, and the complete 180 reversion he did in the last two seasons was awful.
I liked Andy/Erin in theory because they matched personality wise, if not via actor chemistry.
But yes, you’re right in that they forced him into a lead role due to his Hangover involvement, which ultimately wasn’t a good idea…he’s a good comedic actor but doesn’t have the leading strength that other cast members had.
They really got it right in this finale. I am glad that the writers saw Pam
much in the same way we did as the audience.
This is one of them few long running shows I have watched week by week from the very beginning. When I think about how much time has passed and how much has changed, I realize I will really miss this show. Luckily, so many episodes are so classic they stand up to infinite rewatches.
It was wonderful to see Michael
Scott back on my screen.
Moving and nicely done. And fifty times better than the Seinfeld finale.
The Seinfeld finale had balls.
Yeah, I was concerned they were going to let Pam off the hook for killing Jim’s dream, but they finally acknowledged what fans had been screaming at them all year. I would have hated to see Jim stuck at that desk as the show ended.
Given that filming for the finale wrapped on March 16, it almost seems as if they anticipated that fans would be up in arms over the past couple of months….
Fans had been screaming about this misguided plot well before the finale was filmed.
Well first off, Toby got shafted by the writer Also, Darrell ends with Val, but just a few episodes ago he wanted to break up and everyone else forces them back together but now they end like soul mates? And, Aarons only scene is 45 seconds of “we’re your parents” followed up by a baby being abandoned to a psychologically unfit mother whom is “taking him to Europe”. Also, what of Ester, the gorgeous sweet girl that loved Dwight and wanted him for more than just a tractor? It would have played better if she just wanted the tractor.
You do know that Toby (Paul Lieberstein) _was_ the writer, right?
Greg Daniels wrote this episode.
A year too late, Pam. You should be ashamed of your selfishness. No way that company would hire him unless it was an entry level position. And that’s unlikely.
Except that he did kind of cofound the company and the guys who ran it (at least before the merger) were friends of his from college. So for me, it wasn’t too much of a stretch that they’d take him back. But point taken.
How can Michale Scott OVERSHADOW a show HE MADE FAMOUS!!?!??!
Write a comment…How can Steve Carell OVERSHADOW a show HE MADE FAMOUS?!?!?!?! It need MORE Michael Scott, not less.
Was Ethan Suplee a random documentary crew member in the scene where they took the picture in front of the mural? I swear I saw him.
Loved the finale. The Office was often at its best as a character driven show when being sappy and funny at the same time, and this episode had that vibe in droves.
Yep. That was him.
And if it weren’t for My Name is Earl, the Office would be a long forgotten memory.
I was INCREDIBLY surprised that there was no revelation pertaining to the Scranton Strangler. I kept expecting it to come up, especially because Toby mentioned it again at some point this season, but nope. Seems like a lot of build up for nothing. Unless the writers are working on some sort of post-series cross-over with Law and Order where the Scranton Strangler has started murdering in New York and the cops have to go to Scranton to dig up clues. Kevin can be the guy who’s too busy carrying boxes from a van in to his bar to talk to them, they can have an overlong conversation with Dwight about how they saw the car chase from the windows of Dunder Mifflin, and eventually they could return to New York to talk to Toby about how he always had his suspicions that he and the rest of the jury convicted the wrong man during that trial.
The Scranton Strangler story was wrapped up earlier this season.
It was? I must’ve missed that episode. How?
The Scranton Strangler was tied up over the course of 3 episodes earlier this season. Toby admits that he went along with the rest of the jurors to convict, even though he wasn’t sure. He did some research and concluded that the convicted guy might be innocent after all, so he went to the prison to express his beliefs – but then he was attacked by the Strangler, who damaged Toby’s vocal chords and put him in a neck brace.
[theoffice.wikia.com]
It was a surprisingly lovely finale. Just really well done. I loved that Pam and Jim finally decided together to move away. That was much better than Jim secretly taking a job and Pam just going along with the move. I also had no problem with the details of Jim being able to go back to Athleade. He was an investor, probably maintained some level of contact with the company, and probably wasn’t going to start at the level he’d be at had he stayed with the company the whole time. I think it was played so that it didn’t really matter that Jim was leaving Dunder Mufflin for Athlead, it only mattered that Jim was leaving DM to finally fulfill his potential, and that he and Pam were doing it together.
I was surprisingly moved by the reveal of Erin’s parents. Joan Cusack was such a great casting choice. I also loved the look on Oscar’s face as he waited for Erin to figure it out.
Never thought Phyllis and Angela would share such a sweet moment. Also, it was perfect that so many brought cats as wedding gifts.
Michael! I thought at best we’d get a quick glimpse of him watching the doc or something. His appearance was perfect though. Dwight absolutely would have loved him to be his best man over Jim. It was great to learn that he has kids and is happy, while not going overboard with the details.
While I’ve been highly critical of Pam in the last few episodes, I thought that Pam secretly selling the house was a reasonable way of dealing with Jim’s secret plan foibles.
Also, I wish Michael’s return hadn’t been so widely reported. It would have been an awesome surprise, but it was basically confirmed that he’d be making an appearance.
I’ve seen some people say that Michael not being at the panel was ridiculous, that surely the documentary crew would pay for him to fly out, seeing as he was one of the main subjects (probably even more so in the documentary than on the actual television series). I assumed they approached him but he declined because he had moved on. Yucking it up for the camera was always a way for Michael to try to feel like people cared about him, and gave a damn about what he did and didn’t do. The majority of the first seven seasons were stories about Michael trying to find a place in the world where he would be liked, and furthermore being liked for who he is. In Holly, and now his children (my favorite moment of the entire episode was Pam sitting there with Michael scrolling through pictures of his children), he’s finally found the family he was chasing the whole time. He’s evolved past the Michael Scott who bought himself a mug that said World’s Best Boss on it.
Though, all that considered, he probably still watched every episode of the documentary.
Oh, and I just wanted to add that my favorite part of the entire episode was the scene in which Pam and Michael are just sitting going through photos of his kids. OF COURSE Michael Scott would pay two phone bills and carry two phones around just so he could always carry all his pictures of his children. What a touching moment.
Something was missing for me, maybe an extended sentimental exchange from dwight, pam, and jim? Thought they couldve had a moment to really conclude the relationship between them, but they did that to an extent in the previous episode so… Hard to pin point, but i felt like it was missing that “ahh” or really touching moment that they have incorporated so well throughout the seasons. I guess i was expecting something bigger? Im a softy and Ive teared up more than a dozen times throughout the seasons, but didn’t come close in the finale. It was good, but was expecting more
And thats what made the show great, it could make you laugh and cry numerous times within a 30 minute episode
Dwight did have a big-smiles “3 Amigos” moment when he put his arms around Jim and Pam just before they told him they were leaving Scranton.
I think that, plus the quitting/firing scene itself, more than qualifies as the kind of thing you were looking for.
Thought they did an outstanding job with this finale. They saved Pam from going down in sitcom history as a selfish shrew and gave all the other characters well thought out sendoffs. Steve Carell was used perfectly. I had my doubts after some of the things that happened this season, but Greg Daniels really pulled it off.
Agreed. While Pam’s behavior was beyond frustrating this year, my concern was that without her ultimately doing the right thing I would retroactively hate her and not be able to enjoy the show in syndication. So, whew.
Yeah, even though her coming around took far too long for me to be completely satisfied (and smiling), the idea that Jim would be stuck at DM forever because she couldn’t imagine sharing him with any other interest was horrifying to me. The opening scene where he bikes into the parking lot as if nothing had changed made my stomach drop.
Did I see this correctly? It looked like Pam had done a painting depicting the office staff, but not the warehouse staff, for a mural that’s actually in the warehouse. If that’s true, it seems like a pretty mean thing to do to the warehouse workers who, as we’ve seen in the past, often feel unappreciated by their coworkers.
Ha! Good bit of fridge horror there.
That’s a case of “audience perspective” overruling logic… regrettable, but I’ll allow it.
An amazing, amazing finale. Almost completely note perfect.
Re: Athlead. What everyone here seems to be forgetting is Athlead wasn’t just some company that hired Jim. It was founded by him and his college friends. They were his friends. I am sue they knew exactly why he chose to step back. Also he was financially invested in the company. I see no problem with him being able to get back in.
I felt bad for Toby but it seemed over the years Michael’s irrational hatred of him had spread to the writers and he really became a sad sack. At least he got a moment to smile.
I did not recognize the real estate agent was Carol but I was wondering if Meredith’s stripper son was played by the same actor that played him as a teen in an early episode when they brought their kids to work.
As Alan wrote it was amazing they made Andy not horrible and as someone else said, his line about the Good Ol Days was really nice.
Also I was surprised just how good it felt for Dwight, Jim and Pam to have a real friendship and I couldn’t help but smile when Dwight called Pam his best friend. Dwight/Pam scenes and the warmth they often shared was one of the nicest parts of the Office.
It was really sad to say Goodbye but that was almost a flawless ending. Nicely done!
I’ve been around several startups. The fact that it was begun by friends does not usually assure that they will still be friends down the road. Often the opposite is true. There’s always new money coming in that wants to divide and conquer the original team. Think The Social Network.
Not only was the real estate agent Carol, but of course she’s played by Steve Carell’s real-life wife (and former SNL cast member) Nancy Walls.
Speaking of Walls, anyone remember the classic one-off sketch ‘Wake Up and Smile’ she was in with Will Ferrell and the severed head of David Alan Grier?
And $10,000 is pocket change in a situation like that. Jim’s real contribution was his labor … which he bailed out on. The Athlede storyline makes no sense. You can’t start a company like that on $20,000. That wouldn’t pay the office rent for more than a month.
The Athlead story could have been easily resolved with a quick talking head by Jim saying he and Pam had agreed he go on the 3 month tour so that the company would succeed and he would get his investment back.