Series premiere review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘The Long Bright Dark’

I reviewed HBO’s “True Detective” earlier in the week, and I have some specific thoughts on the premiere episode coming up just as soon as I can duck hunt with a rake…
Midway through watching “The Long Bright Dark,” right after Rust Cohle’s monologue about human consciousness being “a tragic misstep in evolution,” I wrote down a simple question: “Do I want to watch many hours of Matthew McConaughey saying this stuff?”
It was already clear by that point that McConaughey was doing something special with his haunted performance as Cohle, that he was well-matched by his pal Woody Harrelson, and that Nic Pizzolatto and Cary Fukunaga brought a distinct voice and eye, respectively, to the project. But it also seemed like an awful lot of talent being thrown at material that’s been done to death in the last few years of television(*), and do we really need an A-list version of “Criminal Minds”?
(*) Pizzolatto at least demonstrates a sense of humor at times about the show’s use of tropes, like Hart’s explanation to the 2012 cops about how all cops fit certain familiar categories; when asked which type he was, he says, “Oh, I was just a regular-type dude with a big-ass dick.”
In time, of course, I fell pretty hard for the show, not only because the use of the talent was just so overwhelming, but because Pizzolatto’s stated lack of interest in serial killers was apparent even before I interviewed him about the show. Cohle and Hart are looking for the man who put the (very “Hannibal”-esque) deer antlers on the body of Dora Lange, but “True Detective” is mainly focusing on Cohle and Hart themselves.
I really like the interview structure, and not just because one of the two modern detectives is played by Brother Mouzone himself, Michael Potts (in an episode that also featured a brief appearance by Clarke Peters as the preacher). Not only does it allow both of our leads to explain themselves at length – at times offering a version of the story different from the one we’re actually seeing – but the younger cops’ insistence on getting every last detail suggests these aren’t just routine interviews. By the end of the episode, in fact, it’s pretty strongly implied that they’re looking at Cohle himself as a suspect in their current case. And despite Cohle’s protestations that he’s not a maniac, there is something very dark and broken beneath that McConaughey-looking exterior, to the point where you can see why he might be a person of interest all these years later.
I’m honestly not sure how I’m going to cover this show weekly (especially as I recover from my ankle injury), because it’s such an odd beast and because its interest in the mystery at times feels casual. But I do know that I want there to be a place for discussion of it, so I’ll find something to post here every Sunday for the next couple of months, and we can try to unlock the show together. Right now, I’m curious for your reactions. Many of the advance reviews were raves like mine, but others were mixed, from people who never let go of the reservations I had early in the premiere. Did you feel McConaughey lived up to the hype? Are you interested in the mystery and the 1995/2012 structure? Would you rather all these people were working on a project with a different subject? Or were you hooked early on?
Have at it.
I was hooked after the first 10 minutes.
It had my curiosity. But now it has my attention.
Great start. Well written and terrifically performed. Can’t wait for more.
I just finished the premier. I agree I could’ve done with a little less talking from Cohle. But by the end I was hooked and I can’t wait for next Sunday. I think it should be a compelling 8 weeks.
I thought Cohle’s monologue in the car about human evolution was tempered nicely by Marty’s instant and hilarious revulsion, “you can’t just go around saying that stuff.” You wouldn’t probably find a guy in real life who goes around speaking this way, and Marty seemed to think the same thing.
Can we just agree that inside this car will be a place for quiet reflection?
Saw it, and it didn’t disappoint. Looks like HBO has something special.
I saw that Alexa Fogel was the casting director. I think I counted three David Simon Alumni in the show: Michael Potts, Clarke Peters, and the coroner (plays Nelson Hidalgo’s man on Treme). Did I miss anyone else?
Steve the racist!
I think that one cop with the mustache also played a detective that worked for Colson on Treme
Instantly hooked.
The extra expostulating scenes felt sucked of energy – for guys still feeling each other out after three months and the dance finally turning verbal, it was this mechanistic walk through personality tropes. Maybe it shouldn’t have been dynamic, but it didn’t seem to capitalize on what lay there obviously – that Hart probably didn’t ever want Cohle to talk (like Hart ignored his wife’s concern), that homogeneity rules here, blah blah. I guess this is my long way of saying in the worst scenes things were decided rather than discoverable for the audience.
The Hannibal-like elements of the murders (first antlers, then hanging body) were weird – is this like when Pixar and Dreamworks released ant movies at the same time? Is it that a writer’s crib book floating around? I don’t like the obsession with showing dead and mutilated women’s bodies on a show that’s mostly a cast of men, there’s that —
but otherwise McCon won me over. Physically appeared very unlike himself, stretched taut. Blowing the dollar bill!! I like the longform – how they broke the plane/expectation in the first episode (that the camera scenes would always be camera scenes) – and there are several possible implications in the end – they set some guy up, they only caught one guy when several were responsible, etc. Was looking forward to this show, and while it wasn’t transcendent I wasn’t disappointed.
Liked it once it got going. The texture between the 2 detectives works and offsets each eccentricities. mike
McConaughey is mesmerizing. I could listen to him spout that psychobabble all night. I will follow this show wherever it wants to go. I just hope that it has an ending that justifies my love. It’s so easy for mystery shows to blow it with a bad ending. I am looking forward to where this one winds up.
I am retired law enforcement (fed) and I am hooked.
Love McConaghe, but, this thing really dragged for me at many points. Really surprised there aren’t more negative comments. I will watch next week.
Absolutely captivating performances!
I’m so in. It looks great, sounds great, and McConaughey and Harrelson were mesmerizing. I also enjoyed the appearances of Kevin Dunn, Jay O. Sanders, Clarke Peters and Steve the Drunk himself, Michael Harney. Very sad I didn’t have another episode to watch.
All that said, I think I missed something. How is the missing girl connected to the murdered woman? Usually I’m on top of this stuff, but I clearly missed a step.
I don’t think it was anything concrete. But Cohle was strongly of the opinion that the murderer had killed before, and the fact that a girl had gone missing a few years earlier in the same small rural area made them want to investigate it for any possible connections.
Best thing I’ve seen all year. Lol.
But seriously, I was riveted as soon as McConaughey opened his mouth.
Best thing you’ve seen all year? Hold up – It’s still January.
Hence the lol and the “but seriously”
I wasn’t that interested in the subject. The acting and the writing held me mesmerized for the entire time. Then I watched it again just to make sure I didn’t miss a detail I’ll need in one of the next episodes. I hope they give me an answer this season. I never watched the second season of “the Killing”.
No need to fret, you’ll get your answers by seasons end.
I’m interested to see what material you bring up for discussion that can touch on certain aspects of the show that wouldn’t normally be scoped in on, and I’m not sure what any of that has to do with your ankle but I wish you a speedy recovery of course.
Hooked early on.
McConaughey lived up to the hype big time. I loved this.
“Oh, I was just a regular-type dude with a big-ass dick.”
Isn’t that a Bunk Moreland line?
Believe Bunk’s line was, “…a humble motherfucker with a big-ass dick.”
But yeah, I immediately thought of Bunk w/ that line as well.
Yeah I really dug this episode and it looks to be a fantastic series, but I couldn’t help but think at times that Nic Pizzolatto is a David Simon/George Pelecanos fan boy. There’s certainly no shame in that, but some of the not-so-subtle callbacks like the Bunk line and McConaughey’s “I don’t care about drugs, I’m murder police” really just snapped me out of it and made me want to watch an episode of The Wire. And all of the Wire/Treme alumns certainly added to that as well.
“…and I aint that humble”
Jamie…I completely agree with you. As soon as I heard ‘murder police’ it took me right back to the Wire. I always found it a bit odd when they would say “I’m a police” on the Wire but I don’t know if that’s a normal term or not. True Detective was great though, can’t wait to see more.
It seemed to me there was a continuity problem concerning the dinner at Hart’s house (set me straight if I’m wrong). I thought from the initial scenes that it was set for the evening of the day the murder was discovered which was also the birthday of Cohle’s deceased child? However, it was later shown to have occurred some time later.
Trivia note: Given that names are always spoken and not written within the actual episode in the film, what’s with the ‘h’ in Cohle? Isn’t that a bit pretentious?
It’s just another layer to the “any resemblance to persons living or dead” disclaimer in most works of fiction. If you spell names in an unusual way, there’s less chance some yahoo with the same name will surface and try to claim that the show/movie/book/song “was based on me” and try to get money.
You know T-Bone is doing the music because that trucker dive bar is playing Dylan outtakes.
Damn, the Pizzolatto interview only had 3 comments. It was really good.
First episode was terrific and an uneasy watch in a good way. Great performances by McConaughey and Harrelson.
Not a good show at all.I’m hoping it’s just the first one that was so bad.Maybe it will get better.I will only give it one more week though.
FIRST! (professional contrarian)
I was in on this almost immediately really interested to see where it’s going.
Really liked the show as a whole…I did feel like it was similar to The Killing/Criminal Minds.
I wasn’t too crazy about the writing for the car scenes with McConaughey, but loved the interview scenes with him. Harrelson perfectly casted.
Was this supposed to set up Rust/Hart’s wife chemistry, and Hart with a chick on the side bringing “confidential” files? Or am I reading into it? I feel like too much attention to that is going to be reminiscent of a Dana Brody cheap plot-line but we’ll see…
I don’t think you’re reading into it. He adjusted his tie and straightened his posture as soon as he saw her, then walked a little too eagerly over to the desk where she was. If he’s not having an affair with her, he sure wants to! Also don’t think it will be Dana-esque. There’s clearly some issues in Hart’s marriage that I hope are explored and that look like they will be germane to the overall story, not just filler.
I read that scene as going against the cop show/movie trope of the “unconventional” partner charming the wife while he drives his partner crazy. I thought she was worried that this guy is the person responsible for watching her husband’s back.
Pretty sure Hart is not wearing wedding ring in the 2012 scenes…
He is wearing his ring in 2012. I looked because I wondered the same thing.
McConaughey with this gaunt look to his face kept reminding me of (an obviously much younger) Harry Dean Stanton.
I kept thinking Benedict Cumberbatch – but so far, so good!
this show is amazing!! also cracked up at the big a$$ d*ck line!!
I liked the show and will continue to watch. I liked the atmosphere. Like Rust, I am wondering what I did to wind up here?
One criticism: Writers, I am gettig tired of the guy who continues to smoke when he isn’t allowed to smoke. Sharon Stone did this 20 years ago and I think we can move on from this display of rebellion? Same thing happened in Banshee on Saturday night.
It struck me less as rebellion than as an addiction they need to let him medicate if they want answers to their questions (much like letting him drink instead of forcing withdrawals).
The atmosphere and cinematography drew me in and the performances kept me riveted. I’m in for the whole series.
I’m in. Loved the Cohle psycho-babble. More please.
Also, I liked the fact that Cohle was definitely portrayed as the misanthrope, while Hart (Harrelson) seemed like a laid back “good ol’ boy”. But you can already see that he actually has a real edginess under that facade. This made Cohle look like the truly honest one of the two. Looking forward to the next episode.
Right – Hart’s really the misanthrope, shutting people down verbally repeatedly, despite the whole community affect. It makes me concerned the writing has enough ability to put these things in the air, but not to capitalize on them.
I couldn’t disagree more with this review. Was very excited after watching the previews as well as HBO’s great track record. Found the show to be utterly self important, lingering on scenes and truly banal conversation for way to long with no sense of urgency or pacing. We’re told how “strange”, “odd” and “intense” MM’s character is supposed to be but he fails to actually deliver this. More so it seems he is trying to channel Christian Bale’s gaunt figure but the difference is Bale has a real simmering intensity that jumps off the screen even when he’s doing nothing.
The other problem is the show doesn’t give the audience any credit that we can actually decipher a player’s emotion with minimal, subtle clues where as here we have overly shots of Harrelson disapproving of MM with frowns, grimaces and other obvious displays of “Hey, I don’t like you”. To make it worse, we than have to hear WH explain that “he doesn’t like him” in 10 minutes speeches about why “he doesn’t like him”. Theres a grizzly murder at the show’s forefront -Hello!?! We don’t care that you find your partner odd and disturbing as we don’t even know who you are yet? Focus on the plot and let character nuances reveal themselves naturally.
Bad show though while watching it I had the sinking feeling that critics would bow to it’s self-importance.
Well, I’ll give you that when the writing thinks it’s DOING something (as you say, being ‘important’) is usually when it’s at its worst. And those times are primarily when Hart and Cohle are talking; I don’t know why their tension is so forced, when their separation tensions with the younger detectives interviewing them are great (and comic gold in the McCon scenes). I suppose I understand your association with Bale, but for me, at least in the 90s portion, Cohle feels like an integrated person rather than a caricature. The real problem overall might be, rather, why the culture machines keep producing “intense men” characters …
You’re entitled to your opinion.
Yeah – it’s a comment stream full of opinions on a blog by a TV-opinion guy. Don’t let a turn of phrase like “I’ll give you” lead you astray.
Hooked, riveted, mesmerized, didn’t see the hour pass, can’t wait for more! I don’t care about the killer, I just want to know more about Marty and Rust! PS: loved the scene with Clarke Peter, made me miss Treme again.
I was hooked in the first 10 minutes. McConaughey and Harrelson are amazing. I must say after years of being unappreciated these two are going to get their due next Award season. They truly are the most underrated actors of my generation. The show skillfully allows them both to showcase their incredible talent and range. McConaughey especially is so committed to this character that I can actually feel his morose nature in my bones.
I agree with Alan that its not the Serial Killer that is compelling but these two characters. I love love the structure 1995/2012. I cannot wait for this to unfold.
The only down side is when this season is over the leads will change and we wont get to see Harrelson and McCoaughey again. I am hoping that the writers will be able to carry the aspects of the show I find fascinating into the future with a new set of stories and characters. For now I can sit back and watch TD until GoT returns in April. Bravo HBO. Bravo !!
On a recent THR TV Executives roundtable, it was mentioned that the script was written on spec. Netflix, and Showtime were in on the bidding war. at 12:17 [www.youtube.com]
I agree with most that the production and performances are excellent, however it’s an exclusively male world where the women are only sex objects. That beyond retro. It’s only the first episode and I’ll give it time.
has anyone mentioned Hart’s wedding ring being gone in the interview scenes?
Yes. It seemed he was having affair at work. Although, it went by quickly, his wife might have been flirting with Cohle when Hart was away from the table.
Yeah, my fiancée and I were taken aback by the opening credits in particular: Lots of shots of naked women’s bodies interspersed with brooding male faces. And maybe one actual woman’s face. We will keep watching and hopefully there will be some interesting female characters as the plot develops.
Are you seriously ripping off my comments? Grow up.
I thought it was really slow. Like it was hard to stay awake slow. I watched it because Alan thought it was good; I’ll give it another episode to see if the pace picks up.
I agree it is an awful lot of work to stay with it. I’ll try again next week, but I’m not hooked yet.
What was the song playing over the ending credits?
The Black Angels – Young Men Dead
being a Black Angels fan, I nearly jumped outta my seat. The Black Angels, like Cohle, are from Texas, and incredibly bleak and dark, pretty much like Cohle. Great outro song on that final shot of Cohle.
Loved it. Usually takes a few episodes for a show to pull me in, but I’m definitely looking forward to this every Sunday. mcconaughey and harrelson have great chemistry, not surprising since they have been friends for years
McConaughey exceeded the hype, which is pretty remarkable considering Dallas Buyers’ Club is in recent memory.
Not a fan of the mystery format in general, but the 1995/2012 structure is excellent and bold. Love it.
Yes, I’d rather all these people were working on a project with a different subject – not a fan of serial killer / detective genre – but this is so fantastically executed and compelling, I don’t care about this specific preference. Love it as is.
I’m intrigued about the anthology format for future seasons. If I’m understanding this correctly, McConaughey/Harrelson will be done after this season, and another cast comes in next? Would be interested to see how well this is pulled off. It was one of the strengths of Skins UK, cycling in a new cast to rejuvinate the show. But, given the strength of this first episode, I am feeling greedy and want multiple seasons with McCaughnahey and Harrleson.
I thought some of the dialogue was rather corny but man did these two sell it. I was mesmerized throughout the episode and may try and watch it again before next week.
As great as MM was, I do have to say that I appreciated Woody Harrelson’s presence almost as much. He added some really necessary comic relief to the scenes even though Marty isn’t inherently commical.
I do second Videovuer’s observation about how women are used, however. Normally, it’d be a big drawback how narrow the focus is. But the positives outweigh that negative and I’m going to stick with the show.
I like characters with dark personalities because they inherently have better material to work with. The audience’s kneejerk reaction is to call them unstable because they have a different perspective based on their past and education. I have zero interest in Hart’s background but I want to know how Cohle’s daughter died and what his role was in it and if he read Arthur Schopenhauer before or after and how that affects his work and the way he’s perceived. “Do you believe in ghosts?” when he saw that little girl was the most striking thing to me. But his philosophical rant was unique. The antinatalism was classic Schopenhauer. “I’m a realist but philosophically I’m what they call a pessimist.” I’d watch the show just for the philosophical rants; especially if Hart’s saying things like “I’m begging you to shut the fuck up.” That scene shows that intellect is a gift and curse. You figured the world out but everyone thinks you’re crazy. I do however like that Hart was determined to point out how smart he thought Kohle was. The dynamic I sensed is that Hart wouldn’t let Kohle follow a lead and nailed a fallguy and rose up the ranks. I didn’t however sense that he was a suspect in the new case. I think they wanted context for the crazy shit Kohle was about to tell them. And I love the final line “Then start asking the right fucking questions.” It sounds like he got a story to tell. Genius detective versus Career Detective. Hart was the real realist because he was cognizant of the politics and that the politicians wanted to make a headline. I wasn’t fair to Hart though because shows a complicated homelife with his wife. And I think it’s interesting that Hart has two daughters and Kohle had a daughter and they’re investigating the murders of women.
The dead daughter angle is very interesting though. I’m thinking they tie it with serial killer and Kohle’s obsession. He clearly never let go of the case and Hart clearly did.
hooked.
Best thing I’ve seen on TV in a long time. Knew from the start that its not about the case but the characters. Gorgeous, great acting and with a distinct feel. In just one episode this show holds nothing back. Im in love.
They can photograph a couple of cops getting beer for a suspect but not even Matthew McConaughy can make it believable. The older Hart was such a phony it makes me suspect he’s the villain. The younger Hart was absurd in his panic at Cohle’s peculiar philosophy.
It’s hard to invest in the characters, despite the performances, when the script makes them hard to take seriously.
The hour was pretty monotone. The imagery was powerfully depressing. But it’s supposed to be a story, not an exztended play music video.
It might be because how skinny he got for “Dallas Buyers Club”, but his performance here is incredible: all I see is some melancholic bones on the screen.
#McConaissance!
Do I want to watch many hours of Matthew McConaughey saying this stuff?
YES!!! That was an easy one.