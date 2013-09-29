Series premiere talkback: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Pilot’

I published my initial review of “Masters of Sex” on Thursday (and an interview with Lizzy Caplan the day before that). Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight (or who watched the streaming version Showtime made available over the last few weeks), what did you think? Did you buy Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan as people from the 1950s? How do you feel that the show handled all the sex and nudity in the pilot: with a snicker or with just enough restraint? Are you interested in the Masters/Johnson relationship (be it professional, personal, or both) as set up here? If you’ve been seeing lots of ads for “The Millers,” was it strange to have both Beau Bridges and Margo Martindale in the pilot? And will you watch again?
The plan, depending on how my health improves over the next few weeks, is to work this into a Sunday rotation with “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland” and (eventually) “The Walking Dead.” How much I write about any given Sunday drama will depend on time, emergy and how much I have to say about a given episode. But this show is very good and I want to keep the conversation going somehow over the course of this first season.
For tonight, though, have at it.
I thoroughly enjoyed the pilot. All of the positive reviewers have rightfully called attention to Sheen and Caplan’s performances, but what makes me believe this show will succeed is that it never felt tawdry despite the subject matter and copious amount of nudity.
I thought it was great. Lizzy Kaplan holds a soft spot in my heart from Party Down, but still. I wanted to murder the guy when he slapped her! The ending was a good cliffhanger, too. It’s definitely entering the rotation.
Caplan*
That was a good example of male entitlement rearing its ugly head. That was hard to watch.
“Keeping the little lady in line” was an integral part of many households during the ’50’s, crossing all socioeconomic marriages. We HAVE come a long way, baby! When I called the police to the house after a sound thrashing, they drove my husband to the nearest Justice of the Peace. I followed in the car. He was brought from his home in his pajamas, robe, and felt slippers for the “trial”. His verdict? “Mr. Smith, don’t you know it’s NOT NICE to hit a woman? That’ll be a $50 fine; you may have 3 months to pay the fine in installments if that is necessary. Case dismissed.”
Way not enough has changed, if you ask me, but at least we don’t sanction wife-beating in the U.S. anymore, nor do we expect wives to defer to their husbands all the time, either, or submit to them in any other way (no more ‘obey’ line in marriage vows, you’ll note — not that I allowed that in mine during the ’70s). That much is certainly progress.
I’m not sure this program is interested in period recreation to the same extent as Mad Men. Even still, this hardly feels like the 1950s (we’ve been spoiled by that other show). The principal characters feel very contemporary, especially Virginia Johnson. Michael Sheen has some accent problems here and there too. The British is coming out.
Often shows and movies built around sex suffer because the rest of the content is incredibly boring. Here, the characters and their struggles are at least mildly interesting. I’m not sure if I’m drawn enough by any character or situation in particular to come back, but it looks like there’s some potential for good drama.
Virginia Johnson is a real woman. She WAS ahead of her time. Someone always is.
I’m aware she was a real person. I’m referring to the depiction.
Dear John G.
I’m aware you aren’t drawn in enough. So, don’t watch. The rest of us will. It’s awesome.
Uncalled for, Marjorie. You can criticize a show while still enjoying its finer points. Don’t tell him not to watch simply because he thinks there’s some room for improvement. It’s only the pilot after all.
I’m sorry, that is MY opinion Marmoud. I’m entitled to post my opinion and you are entitled to disagree. However, DO NOT TELL ME what i can say or not say, because THAT is uncalled for.
Marjorie, you broke the commenting rules first. TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. You can disagree with John G., but you don’t get to tell him to not watch.
[www.hitfix.com]
I thought Sheen’s accent came out a few times too, it did bug me a little. Not as bad as the Spanish accents on BB though.
Here’s what makes me love this show: the sex isn’t prurient. It a) is largely mechanical and clinical, and b) is important to the narrative.
Take the Masterses’ sex scene at the beginning. It’s completely void of nudity and establishes the fact that their sex life is void of passion and entirely based on procreation. Their sexual position is the one most likely to cause conception. They engage in coitus (#Sheldon) only to his completion. They don’t snuggle after so that she can remain in the position most likely to result in conception. Hell, he doesn’t even take off his shirt and tie. There is nothing sexy about their sex.
Contrast that with Johnson’s sex scene with Dr. Haas. There’s nothing less likely to
result in procreation than oral sex. It establishes perfectly that, for her, sex is about pleasure, completely separate from love.
And the nudity and sex within the school’s walls was so clinical that it was tough to get excited. It’s a marked change from the way most HBO shows use sex, especially True Blood and Boardwalk Empire.
I was actually very disappointed in the pilot episode. I am a fan of Maier’s biography and I was perplexed at how the Pilot made the story so dull. The subject matter and actual characters are extremely lively; I’m hoping it picks up with “Race to Space.”
Not sure that’s fair. I tweeted a whole load of cites from the book that were used in the pilot. I’ve always encouraged Michelle Ashford, creator of the show, to use my book as a wellspring for ideas and not a straightjacket as some would have it. The show stands on its own as a drama and I think it’s really terrific. I’ve seen the first six episodes and it only gets better.
I think you’re both right. The pilot was a snoozefest, despite its fidelity to the book. I do hope it gets better, but the pilot was too much…missionary position, shall we say. It’s fine to say that this series will blossom into a character study of JOhnson and Masters, but how the issues are treated (50s prudery, rigidity of sex roles, male attitudes toward women) is also important. I question the writing, it didn’t seem that insightful, it was much of a piece of ‘oh, mark that opposition by the university provost off the checklist, yep, he’ll come around, and we’ve got our male entitlement character (Haas), so that’s done.’ OK, I’m exaggerating, but I expected more original insight into these attitudes, not just a rote portrayal. Mr. Maier, you compared this pilot with Sopranos and Mad Men – both are original pieces, whereas MoS is mostly unoriginal. But it might get better. Good series sometimes have weak pilots.
After I watched the pilot, I went back at looked at the pilot of others — including Sopranos and Mad Men — and I think this is every bit as good. Bear in mind, this is a series that it using a non-fiction book as a source matter, just just something springing from Matt Weiner’s very talented brain. Michelle Ashford knows this is a very high-wire act, probably more than any series I’ve ever seen, because of the subject matter and potential to be misunderstsood. I thought she did a great job of bringing my book to life and making it her own. I think we have a strong underlying real-life story, but the performances of Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan, in particular, will make this show particularly memorable. I think Sheen’s portrayal, in particular, adds much more dimension to our understanding of Masters, a very tough character to understand. He’s full of raw, pent-up ambition and inner turmoil in ways that the pilot only begins to suggest (Spoiler: you could read the book ahead). But Sheen brings more blood and guts than I could empirically recount as a biographer of a non-fiction books. I think Sheen’s Masters is very true to life and will be one of the most compelling figures to emerge from any TV drama. Stay tuned and see..
forgive my typos, long night, lol!
Mr. Maier, Thanks so much for your insight! Alan’s blog is always a must read but never more so than when someone intimately connected to the show at hand takes the time to comment. (see the recent revisit of the Deadwood series for evidence of this)That said, I loved this show and think that both Caplan and Sheen were terrific!
I really loved it! The last scene snuck up on me, great dramatic tension yet still subtle and believaable.
I watched it earlier in the week On Demand. I adore Michael Sheen and Caplan was very good. I had recently rewatched “Kinsey” with Liam Neeson and Laura Linney, with a lively turn by Peter Sarsgaard.
I thought the pilot was OK — not great. I trust it’ll spring to life. There was something kind of leaden and artificial about it.
I will certainly keep on watching since this was just a first date and it was a pretty good one.
Enjoyed the episode and look forward to watching the series. I am unfamiliar with Masters and Johnson’s work and life but I feel like there is an interesting story to be told… so much so that I surprisingly didn’t find myself making comparisons with Mad Men (which is a danger of any 1950s/1960s/1970s show post-Mad Men).
The show is very well done, but I don’t know if I’ll stick with it. I don’t like any of the characters and don’t know if I want to spend a weekly hour with these people. Maybe I’ll binge watch it some time when I’m in a sour mood.
Alan, I’m sorry you’ve had health problems and I really appreciate your showing up on duty despite the difficulty.
It was ok. I’ll probably watch next week but at this point I don’t forecast it doing anything more than assuming Low Winter Sun’s spot as the last thing on my Sunday DVR to do list.
It supposedly gets a lot better by episode 3. Also, You watch Low Winter Sun? You’re the first person I’ve ever heard of watching it
I’m quite surprised there aren’t more comments here. My wife and I were depressed that Breaking Bad was ending last night. Based on Alan’s review, we watched MoS OnDemand yesterday afternoon and enjoyed it quite a bit. My wife’s exact words: “I have a new favorite show. Now I have something good to watch on Sunday’s since there’s no more BB.” I concured. The production quality was very high, Lizzy Caplan was drop-dead gorgeous, and Michael Sheen looks poised for a run of Emmy’s. It took me a while to warm up to Mad Men, but now that I have that as a paradigm for what is possible, I’m excited about where MoS can go.
I think the performances are good, but sort of hate the writing.
Johnson: It’s like trying to explain what salt tastes like to someone who has never tasted salt.
Masters: I’ve tasted salt.
Johnson: But not the way I have tasted salt! . . . an orgasm to a female is–fantastic!
I really hate this on a number of levels. First, you have the common thing of the scrappy, empowered woman doing whatever you’d call the woman version of “mansplaining.” And then, when the character is actually making a decent point–you can’t know from experience something that exists outside the bounds of your experience–not only does Masters fail to point out the knife cuts both ways but Johnson enthusiastically shouts a non-answer that is treated like it makes some sort of charitable contribution.
Based on the pilot alone, I fear that this is going to have Ray Donovan/Low Winter Sun syndrome and try embarrassingly hard to be the ‘next great show’ without actually having the toolset such a show requires.
On the other hand, it did manage to give a few subtle hints about things like Masters being made uncomfortable by gay people–which will really pay off, if developed–and the like.
Maybe it’s the John Madden touch of the pilot — not that there’s anything wrong with that — but as I watched Masters of Sex I felt like I had seen a lot of this, tonally, before.
And where Mad Men has perfected its subtleties and nuance to a fine degree, I wished there was a bit more of both here.
Some of the show was confusing — there seemed to be a menace and a shifting around when it came to sexual politics and women’s roles that was both unclear and incredibly disturbing. I couldn’t quite figure out which perspective I was supposed to connect with — and I connected with less of the characters that I would have liked.
Annaleigh Ashford was a revelation and joy. Maybe it’s the setup and the plotty-ness that will improve as the show goes into itself more but I have more reservations than I would like about the show.
I am confused, also, about the work that Johnson & Masters were doing — more than I think I should be. I don’t know, I think it’s the script maybe. And the weird buttoned up way the Sheen is playing his character.
I’ve seen two episodes so far and have enjoyed them but they seem like a lot of work (what is with this and TV shows this fall being hard work for the viewers?!?)….. I’ll continue to watch but have some deep misgivings and concerns about what I am seeing and absorbing. Here’s hoping I’m wrong.
What they started out doing was simply trying to document the physiology of sex, as in what people’s physical reactions are before, during, and after sex — because nobody had actually done that before. However, over time they ended up figuring out some of what was going on psychologically and sociologically, too, simply because the information was there to be had. That led to the sex research *and* the relationship research done later by others, including Pepper Schwartz and crew at the University of Washington and the unfairly maligned Shere Hite. So much came from the work of Masters & Johnson that it’s impossible to describe in a few sentences. The books Human Ssexual Response and Human Sexual Inadequacy were the first two books they published for their field, and those were landmark works, though really not for the general public. The one book they did publish for the general public was On Sex and Human Loving, and that was an eye-opener for a lot of people. They really went way past Kinsey, and their documentation was a lot better.
And yeah, this first episode does remind me of a lot of folks in the 1950s (I may have been a teeny, tiny thing, but I remember how different grownups were back then). So yeah, it’s a very credible presentation, if you don’t count Sheen’s occasional lapses in pronunciation.
Thank you @WebDiva for explaining / extrapolating much of what I think the show is struggling to portray — but is maybe not doing at this point.
It makes me want to read and learn more about all of this.
I wish the show was a bit better, but maybe the upcoming stuff with Allison Janney will make a difference.
Thanks again,
Erika