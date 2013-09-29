Series premiere talkback: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Pilot’

I published my initial review of “Masters of Sex” on Thursday (and an interview with Lizzy Caplan the day before that). Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight (or who watched the streaming version Showtime made available over the last few weeks), what did you think? Did you buy Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan as people from the 1950s? How do you feel that the show handled all the sex and nudity in the pilot: with a snicker or with just enough restraint? Are you interested in the Masters/Johnson relationship (be it professional, personal, or both) as set up here? If you’ve been seeing lots of ads for “The Millers,” was it strange to have both Beau Bridges and Margo Martindale in the pilot? And will you watch again?

The plan, depending on how my health improves over the next few weeks, is to work this into a Sunday rotation with “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland” and (eventually) “The Walking Dead.” How much I write about any given Sunday drama will depend on time, emergy and how much I have to say about a given episode. But this show is very good and I want to keep the conversation going somehow over the course of this first season.

For tonight, though, have at it.