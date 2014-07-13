Series premiere talkback: ‘The Strain’ – ‘Night Zero’

#Guillermo del Toro
07.13.14 4 years ago 36 Comments

I posted my review of FX's “The Strain” on Friday. Now it's your turn. For those who turned into FX's first-ever Sunday night drama, what did you think? Did you find the vampire makeup and special effects creepy, or just as silly as Corey Stoll's wig? Were you interested in the characters and/or the story of this takeover plot? How did you feel about old Abraham Setrakian's way of caring for his “wife”? Was the whole thing scary or too cheesey? And will you watch again?

Have at it. I don't plan to cover this show weekly (too many things on Sunday nights), but I'll try to check in from time to time, depending on what's happening on the show.

