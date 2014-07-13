Series premiere talkback: ‘The Strain’ – ‘Night Zero’

I posted my review of FX's “The Strain” on Friday. Now it's your turn. For those who turned into FX's first-ever Sunday night drama, what did you think? Did you find the vampire makeup and special effects creepy, or just as silly as Corey Stoll's wig? Were you interested in the characters and/or the story of this takeover plot? How did you feel about old Abraham Setrakian's way of caring for his “wife”? Was the whole thing scary or too cheesey? And will you watch again?
Have at it. I don't plan to cover this show weekly (too many things on Sunday nights), but I'll try to check in from time to time, depending on what's happening on the show.
I liked it. Yes it’s a bit cheesy, but it also has some scary moments. I’m ignoring Corey Stoll’s awful wig and just going with the flow. This is a perfect summer show and so far isn’t taking itself too seriously. I’ll definitely be checking back in next week.
Have been seeing the promos for this, but SORRY, Sunday night I’m locked in with THE LAST SHIP, a comparative lightweight lead-in, just prior to MASTERS of SEX. Saw ’em both just now, and THIS BOY is STOKED !!
The Last Ship is bland as a white wall. It’s pretty mediocre. They fetishize the heck out of the American military. Tonight’s episode had, without irony, one sailor compare the captain to a religious figure. I’m hoping that’s to lull people until the crew go properly post-apocalyptically wild, like would happen in reality, but maybe not. It’s pretty trite. Like a 90s syndicated show. The Strain at least is interesting in its plot, even if you have seen it before.
No video on demand or DVR? Unwilling to watch FX’s rebroadcasts? There are many different ways to watch almost any TV series these days.
Awful. Out of all the book series in the world that are just flat out incredible, they almost always go with shit like this. I just don’t get it. Between this and “True Blood”? Holy shit. This show doesn’t even try. It starts out in a slightly original way (well, for a vampire show) then jumps headfirst into the mediocre pool and does EXACTLY THE SAME SHIT WE’VE SEEN A MILLION TIMES! Don’t think I’ll continue with this one. It makes “Falling Skies” look positively brilliant in comparison.
I haven’t (yet) seen this, though I read the novels and felt they were in dire need of a better writer, since there are some fun ideas in them but the writing is functional at best, execrable at worst.
However, I wanted to second the praise for Ultraviolet, an exciting, stylish, intelligent modern take on vampires, with some great actors. Very much worth checking out.
I was so excited for this that I’ll give it another try, and there were parts — brief parts — that I did like. But, my god, it’s really awful about 60% of the time. I’m actually surprised that this is filled with cheesy horror tropes that were deconstructed ten years ago. Like, this old man knows bizarrely specific things about the contaigon, we should be sure to ignore him. A giant carved box marked with death’s heads — no need to mask up, crack it open! I really didn’t expect this to be a typical show where the characters have never seen a horror movie before.
As I posted elsewhere, if you find a giant box carved like that, you don’t open it, you burn it, and if you’re dumb enough to open it and find the soil and the latch that locks from the inside, then: YOU BURN THE [BROWN WORD] OUT OF IT!
I like his wig. It reminds me he’s playing a different character, and it reinforces how the character is trying to be ‘normal’, when he’s not — or, at least he’s hiding who really is, which is a scientist/adrenaline junkie/control freak.
It already shows how that if he’s not a vampire already, his job’s one — and it will get worse.
Oh — and how can someone drive with a right-hand wheel on an American road? And is that even street-legal?
And JFK Airport has an escalator where you take the left-hand side up?
I liked it! Had to watch it twice to catch most of the inside power jokes & story. Way better than anything on Sunday nights since twd
Okay, I tried watching this. Bloody awful. All the time, I was thinking that I’d rather be watching the 1998 BBC miniseries called Ultraviolet, with Jack Davenport and Susannah Harker (and a very young Stephen Moyer!). It had the same take on vampirism being transmitted by a virus, but the vampires were all vicious, intelligent, damned scary and not at all likeable. A very good six hours. The Strain?? Not so much. Couldn’t even geta ll the way through *one* hour.
Two words — long and boring. I doubt I will ever watch again.
Loved it.
Enjoyed it. Will be checking in. Contrary to others, I didn’t find it cliché or boring, at least not overall.
Nor do I need to write in a slightly unhinged manner to display my dislike over a pilot. It’s the first ep. People should know better by now.
Anyway.
Really loved the attention to detail where it comes to creating the characters the world around them, which really shouldn’t surprise me since this is after all Del Toro.
No complaints on the acting, everyone did a good job as far as I am concerned.
Didn’t care for the wig. Shrugged it off as a silly idea.
Didn’t much care either for Eph’s personal life. Pretty sure the wife’s boyfriend ends up turned and Eph will loooove cutting his head off.
Couple of grievances:
Was there really a need to show the old man as a total bad ass with a couple of punks? Personally speaking, I’d have prefered that to have been shown, later on…against some goddamn vampires! Then again, either are clichés, right?
And I second the the complaint of “Gladly” where when opening a big ass coffin, the main characters are all ok with it, not wearing masks.
Minor quibles really.
The show seems to have a large scope from what I perceived, so looking forward to seeing what happens to NY and so on.
Especially with an eclipse on the way.
After a quick second viewing, I take it back.
Sean Astin’s character goes on how the coffin was checked and everything was “fine”.
Hence, no masks.
I enjoyed it. I really hope they give the evil characters some depth…that’s what killed Orphan Black for me. I can’t stand when bad guys/gals just stand around in suits rattling off one liners.
Also, it’s really hard to watch John Oliver’s show at 11 after spending two hours on The Strain and The Leftovers.
As far as cheesy summer horror/sci-fi shows go, this one is way above the dome.
I was really looking forward to this one but right from the beginning with the unnecessary banter of the family counseling scene to the cheesy monster was just awful. I watched it all the way through hoping it would get better but it just kept getting worse.
I don’t think Corey Stoll’s hairpiece is awful at all. I think that is because I’m not too familiar with Stoll. I don’t watch “House of Cards” and while I do watch “Homeland” and have seen several movies Stoll has done, I only vaguely recognized him and had no idea his hair was fake until I read your review. Now, having looked at pictures of him bald, I think he’d look totally wrong for the part without the hairpiece. This character is supposed to be a charming cad. The hair makes him look a bit like John Hamm, which is perfect.
Alan, I think this is similar to your constant nitpicking about foreign actors’ American accents not sounding right to you. The only reason they don’t sound right to you is because you know the actors aren’t American so you’re looking (subconsciously or not) for accent flaws. For example, Yvonne Strahovski on 24. I had no idea she was Canadian and never noticed any problems with her accent. All Americans pronounce words slightly different from each other. Remember that DeNiro, Hopper, Nicholson, Hoffman and Walken are all American actors* with American accents and they all pronounce and enunciate their words slightly differently. No one is accusing them of “doing it wrong” but if one of them was Canadian and talked the exact same way, you better believe someone would be nitpicking.
*I picked these particular actors because they all came of age during that brief period in history in which the major acting coaches weren’t trying to train away actors’ regional dialects and vocal quirks. Almost all male actors not from this period have been trained to use the same bland middle-American accent, regardless of their orgin.
One nitpick: Strahovski’s Australian. :-)
Doh! Oh yeah, I forgot that, Dezbot!
Well, I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was totally sold when the vampire drained the airport official and then pounded his head into pulp for god-knows-what-reason. That was a thing of terrible beauty. Bring it on, GdT & co!
I think it could be to prevent him from coming back as a vamp and leading people on too soon. The old man mentioned cutting off the head and destroying it.
I think you’re right! I was busy marveling at the action that I didn’t connect the dots. Thanks!
I thought it was was barely passable as the latest Syfy schlock. Very surprised by the positive reviews about this.
Didn’t really notice or care about Stoll’s hairpiece despite having seen and liked him in a couple of movies and House of Cards.
Does anyone know the song goes on the radio
in the car (in Spanish) When the guy carrying the coffin?
Don’t know the song the actor is a Mexican rapper Aztec Escobar I also would like to know the name of the song
The actors name is Miguel Gomez
The song is gimmie tha power by Molotov
All the comments about this wig reminds me that some people watch too much TV.
My friend and I talked about this first episode on our podcast: [poddle.io]
I think on the whole we had some mixed thoughts. I enjoyed it, my friend not quite so much!
I’m halfway through and cannot stop rolling my eyes. It’s cheese-ville. Some of the acting is just over the top. Hope this gets better..
It seems that the writers of this show have not decided whether it is a drama or a comedy. That is not a good recipe for success regardless of whether it is fall prime time or summer filler. The special effects (think pink colored vacume-cleaner hose as blood sucking worm) are so silly and poorly done all I could do was laugh. “You must be kidding” sums it up for me. Not worth the time.