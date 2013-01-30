Series premiere: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of “The Americans” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the new FX spy drama? Did you find the period touches believable? Were you able to sympathize with the Soviets? Did you find the dynamics of their quasi-marriage interesting or creepy? Do you like Matthew Rhys’ perm? Will you ever be able to get Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” out of your head after the opening and closing sequences? And will you watch again?
My plan going forward is to make this a part of the regular rotation. I just ran out of time today to write something longer, and I covered a lot of my feelings about the pilot (including the sense that Noah Emmerich living across the street maybe wasn’t the most elegant way to have him interact with Rhys and Keri Russell) in that advance review.
Have at it, and I’ll have a lot more to say about the second episode, which does not feature “Tusk” but does feature the den of Caspar Weinberger.
I thought it was pretty good. Not great. Seemed a bit heavy-handed at times. Like you mentioned, some parts weren’t really as subtle as I would have preferred.
Loved the pilot, but thought they could have saved the FBI agent sneaking in for another episode.
Tiny touch but I loved the authentic soviet era tea mugs they were using, remember them from when I was a little kid in Moscow
I also used those type cups when travelling in what was then the Soviet Union, but question whether cups in the KGB offices would have been emblazoned with the Imperial Eagle…
I think they got the FBI agents sneaking in out of the way to explain why it will take a while for him to figure things out.
It was a smart scene, I thought. Because he had his suspicions, he checked it out and was probably chuckling to himself on his walk back to his house after that, thinking his wife was right and he was being silly. After his time undercover and in the field, he probably thinks he needs to flip a switch so he can get used to working behind a desk and not being embroiled in constant intrigue.
My worry is that Emmerich will turn into a ‘Mr. McGee’, who does nothing but hound our principals week after week to provide manufactured tension. Otherwise, strong pilot, and interesting span of timeframes (as 1985 HS grad, it’s weird to think of the 60s being so close to that time).
What’s that “Mr. McGee” reference to?
^
“The Incredible Hulk”.
I thought it was really slow. But I’ll give it a couple of more episodes because I like the premise and the cast.
Very good, but not the best pilot I’ve seen.
Seems a little strange that the “wife” would suddenly look past the main character’s very serious suggestion that they betray the Soviets just because he killed the prisoner. I understand he raped her, but it is a pretty radical shift from barely being able to tolerate him to banging him in the car and lying about him to the general.
All in all, really liked it, especially her subtle propaganda towards her kids
I think the idea was that she felt love for him after he demonstrated his devotion to her by giving up his desire to defect to punish the man who wronged her. The flashback to their arrival at their house implied that she may have been faking any affection she showed him during their entire marriage. Until now.
Oops. Sorry.
I think Elizabeth’s suddenly willingness to overlook his treason is supposed to tell us that their relationship is . . . extremely complicated. And I’m sure it would be. These people have lived together for 16 years, have shared a bed, have produced — and are raising, together — children about whom they seem to genuinely care. We can also presume that they have endured a great deal more together than the typical couple ever has to face, in terms of physical danger and the like. Not to mention the daily stress and anxiety they’d experience — which they could share with no one else in the world, except each other. Even though the relationship began as purely a matter of duty, it would certainly be possible — though by no means guaranteed — to develop real affection, even deep love, for another person in those circumstances. On the other hand, there’s the knowledge that it at least all started out as a job; that they regularly sleep with other people (that is, they don’t *treat* their relationship as a real marriage in at least one way that most people consider important); that their first loyalty is supposed to be to the Soviet Union, not one another; that discovery would destroy their relationship with their children (or at least Elizabeth thinks so); that any hint of disloyalty could potentially cost their own *and* their children’s lives. . . the list just goes on and on. I can imagine Elizabeth protecting Phil even absent real affection for Phil, just out of concern for the potential consequences for herself and her children if the KGB were to decide to act on his suspected disloyalty. But I do think there is real affection between the two of them, even on Elizabeth’s part. I think it’s just mixed in with a lot of other conflicting emotions. (Not so different from many real marriages, honestly.) And I think that showing us how their relationship developed from 1965 to 1981 will be an important part of the show.
To piggy back on what Matt & Jonas said, you see further evidence of her letting her guard down and allowing herself to feel affection for her husband when she not only lies to the general, but also breaks the rules and tell him about who she was back in Russia, her family, etc…..
I think it sets up the potential for even more conflict. It’s obvious Philip has developed affection for her. It’s going a step further to realize that affection goes so far that he is willing to kill for her.
You know, it occurs to me that there’s another possibility. Let me turn the keyboard over to Cynical Matt for a moment. Elizabeth is a woman who has been trained to use sex to manipulate men — we learned that right up front, didn’t we? Phillip was very close to blowing their cover, shattering their lives, ending her career as a KGB officer, potentially getting her sent to prison, and certainly making it very difficult for her to ever go back to the Motherland. It seems apparent that she *really* doesn’t want any of those things to happen, and she has to do something to prevent the recurrence of another close call like that — or worse. But it’s possible that, for personal reasons, professional reasons, or a mixture of both, she doesn’t want to lose her partner (in both the professional and, to some degree, the personal sense). Maybe she things she needs him. If she tells the general that he’s disloyal, it’s pretty clear that he’ll either be killed, or at least taken back to Russia. So perhaps she doesn’t feel she can do that. But if she’s going to keep him around, obviously she has to do *something* to bring him back from the edge. If she wanted to bring him back into the fold, what better way than pretending to finally reciprocate his obvious affection?
I’m not saying I think that’s what is going on. I really don’t. But it wouldn’t be implausible.
@Matt – I can buy that as well. In fact I could see it be part from column A(my scenario) and part from column B (yours), or even either or. I think having it questionable as to her motives will keep things interesting.
I like how Cynical Mattt thinks. If that is the case, then this show could be better than I imagined.
I doubt there is any real love there. But in the front lines of any war, ideology and nationality fade away. Your first loyalty is to your comrades. You are fighting to protect them and vice versa. That is why Philip killed the colonel and Elizabeth covered up for him.
Elizabeth’s motives are enigmatic, but Phillip’s are crystal clear. He loves her. Tthere is no doubt. However conflicted he is about the mission (clearlly he’s gone native) his feelings for her are right on his sleeve to see. In contrast, Elizabeth rebuffs his attempts at intimacy from his stroking her hair to playing with the ice cream. Its a major change for her to initiate sex. Its actually a grest sign that theres already character development in the pilot. Most of tgem aee satisfied simply setting up the premise. Thhe more I consider the subtlety of the writing and performances, the more I’m impressed. Makes the FBI agent moving in across the street seem even clunkier.
@Prettok – Philip killed the general because he raped Elizabeth It’s pretty clear he is in love with her. Elizabeth’s motives are a bit unclear.
I hope one of the kids gets in to Bad Brains or Minor Threat
That ice cream may well have been served by a young Rollins.
Nah, that was soft serve. Nice reference, though. :)
I really liked it. I find the marriage and family dynamics layered with the spy drama kind of fascinating. Was definitely rolling my eyes about the FBI agent moving into the neighborhood, though. And I may be wrong, but I wouldn’t think it’s normal for someone working in counterintelligence to go announcing what they do so casually. Wouldn’t he be more discreet about it?
I thought it was fantastic! Fascinated, all the way through.
I love the small touches like Elizabeth telling her kids about the space program, “The moon isn’t everything.”
And I love the bigger swings, like when the camera stays on Phillip as he listens to his wife having sex with a mark, Elizabeth’s delayed reaction to Phillip killing her rapist, and the nearly hilarious beatdown of the mall perv by Phillip in disguise.
I agree that the smartest FBI counter-intelligence agent in the room moving in across the streat is too much. And the rape actually made me roll my eyes a little – a little predictable as her revenge motive.
But overall, great stuff. Rhys and Russell are riveting. I’m in.
Such a great pilot. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the developers play with the tensions of the marriage and the spy activities as they happen concurrently. Throwing in the next door neighbor who works for the FBI just seems like a bonus, and a tempestuous one at that. Looking forward to more.
So good. Really enjoyed it. I must admit, I never really watched Felicity, so I have not seen too much Keri Russell. Totally digging her in this role. I will definitely watch all season and see where the show can go. Much like I thought with Homeland from the beggining, not 100% sure I can see this series going more than 1 season, but if it tells a good story I will follow it.
Happy you are reviewing the episodes as well, Alan… makes me feel that much better about watching.
I thought this was excellent, and surprisingly long considering it’s a pilot episode.
Watching Noah Emmerick’s performance reminds me how brilliant he was as Dr. Jenner in “The Walking Dead.”
He’ll always be the buddy on The Truman Show to me.
An interesting point about “The Truman Show” connection: His character was about as embedded an undercover job as he could get, spending his whole life in a “role” as “best friend” to the unwitting star of a reality show.
SSOOOO good keri Russell rocks so hot perfect kick ass spy
music is tops so MIAMI VICE perfect 80’s homage
waiting Eminence front BY THE WHO peerfect theme song fits pefect with the show.
an A+++ for the justified boys
Is your post a poem?
“Eminence Front” was from The Who’s 1982 album, so you might have to wait a bit.
My favorite bit of plotting in the Breaking Bad pilot was how they handled Hank’s relationship with Walt. They established that it wasn’t a coincidence that W.W.’s brother-in-law was DEA. Hank was his introduction to the world of drugs. Coincidences happen in life, but in fiction they’re best avoided. As long as its just the one, its not too bad.
I’ve been waiting since Keri Russell’s brief, awesome role in Mission Impossible III to see her do an action role, and she did not disappoint. She was good with the talking and emoting too, but man did she kick ass. I like that, of the two, the woman is the decisive, confident one, for once.
I hope they tone down the eighties soundtrack, because I couldn’t stop thinking of Cold Case and their overbearing music. Also, I grew up with that music and I hated most of it.
Did Philip tear up a photo of Katy Perry?
I’m in! I lived it all. I agree the next door neighbor thing is a little contrived, but other than that I enjoyed it. Tusk was a great musical addition, but I really loved “In the air at night” when they were dumping the body. Them driving that car reminded me of Crocket & Tubbs going to get Calderone on Miami Vice.
That’s it though. TV pilots should avoid any song that is so totally owned by another show. Even thirty years later, all I could see was Crockett and Tubbs in their car.
I disagree. I can’t hear Tusk without seeing a marching band, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t work here. I actually like the Miami Vice call back. For me it’s also another indication of the Jennings badass-ness when needed.
I think this has A LOT of potential. Loved the pacing and music during the opening sequence…didn’t know that was a Fleetwood Mac song. My biggest problem with the pilot was the flashbacks; no way did these characters look 20 years younger. But I was hooked early, and am excited to watch more.
Watched it twice, I thought it was intense, can’t wait for next episode
The age thing isn’t too bad. Check out The Truman Show (with Noah Emmerich) for the least credible high school kids ever. They should have had Jim Carrey play Truman as a baby, too. It would have been just as convincing.
I thought it was great. My favorite pilot FX has done yet.
FX Networks scores again, very well done. They probably could have used younger actors to play the flashback scenes–but I thought it helped us to connect with the main characters by having them portray themselves.
Really enjoyed it. I hope the keep the timeline consistent. There is a lot more to explore with the flashbacks. Certainly deserves a spot in the rotation if it keeps this up.
I liked it, but I thought it could have ended 20 min early. Thought Gavin O’Connor did a great job directing. Really pulled out an unexpected performance from Russell. Only moment I thought was too 80’s cliche was when In The Air Tonight played by Phil Collins. That was silly. Love the conflict set up though.
Very Promising!
Like this pilot and like “Mad Men”, I really look forward to some period music!!
I thought it was a bit slow and set some obvious plot points which might make it too predictable. Beeman moving in across the street and saying the Jennings are “off” was too on the nose unless he knows who some of the sleepers are from the KGB defector and its all part of a plan.
I didn’t quite buy the Jennings have been working a long time and only now Elizabeth might really be interested in Phillip and only after he killed the man that raped her??? Really???
I do like that the woman is the one about sticking with the mission while the guy wants to quit.
I couldn’t help but wonder if the show makes it to DVD if they would have the 80’s songs they used or have to replace them with generic versions
I don’t exactly think it will last more than a season before getting to predictable I’ll give it a shot.
“I didn’t quite buy the Jennings have been working a long time and only now Elizabeth might really be interested in Phillip and only after he killed the man that raped her??? Really???” I wouldn’t buy that, either — but I didn’t read their relationship that way. I read it more as her having conflicting feelings about him. His obvious distress at learning she’d been raped may have reminded her that he does have good qualities, and that he genuinely cares about her. Heck, it may even have reminded her why she likes (or loves) him — sometimes. People have had sex for far less compelling reasons.
I totally bought the premise that she would have feelings for him after he killed her rapist. I think it showed her that he really loves her. It seemed like he really wanted to defect and the prisoner wouldve been their ticket out but he risked all that to kill someone who hurt her. If a guy did that for me id probably react the same way as would a lot of women. One thing thats going to take some getting used on a show set in that era is the lack of technolgy. Several times I found myself getting nervous that their house might be bugged or cameras could catch them dumping the body so I had to keep reminding myself that its 1981.
Regarding DVD music issues: That issue arose with some series that predated DVDs (WKRP, The Wonder Years) because their licenses hadn’t had to allow for these unanticipated uses. I don’t envision this type of obstacle arising for DVDs of shows *made* in the DVD era.
I thought, It was great. I liked the plot and the cast is great!
Loved it. Music in the show really made it feel like I was watching a show in the 80s. Phil Collins? Why not, song came out in ’81 but who cares.
Wasn’t a fan of the agent moving across the road either but the friendship it seems that they are forming may add bit of depth.
Looking forward to see where it all goes, keep it coming FX.
Though released in 81 the song was written and recorded in 79 so I’ll give that one a pass.
They’re setting the bar kinda high using a song that was brought back onto the charts by Michael Mann’s expert use of it in the Miami Vice pilot. I don’t think it actually works here much at all tonally, but that may be because every time I hear that song I think of Sonny Burnett racing across Miami at night.
Agree with Joel. I loved the first 2 seasons of Miami Vice, and the only thing I had a problem with in the pilot was the use of In the Air Tonight. To me, that’s not an homage, it’s TV sacrilege
I liked the pilot and premise of the show. Both Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys give fantastic performances. I especially appreciate that they made Elizabeth the “true believer” while her husband has come to appreciate his American life and is ready to turn himself in so that they can keep living it. If they had reversed the roles, and Elizabeth were the one wanting to turn themselves in, I could see her becoming the Skyler White of this show and inspiring that level of hatred (FYI I like Skyler White).
Also, the setting is believable as the 1980s, from the hair and clothes to the sets and music. Well done.
There are some problems, though:
-Neither Russell nor Rhys are believable as Russians ( Especially Russell, who I can’t see as anything other than an American playing a Russian playing an American.
-They should do more to make us understand their point of view. Maybe flashbacks will fill in that information.
-They should have used either younger actors to play the 20 year younger versions of the couple or put some effort into making them look younger (ex: short hair wig, different makeup choices, etc.)
-I didn’t catch how the husband killed the man in the trunk. The way the scenes of violence were directed weirdly, because it was hard to tell what was happening.
Anyway, glad you’ll be covering this on a weekly basis.
It was very quick. I’m pretty sure Phil broke his neck.
I think he crushed his windpipe. Snapping someone’s neck is pretty much impossible the way he was holding him, unless you’re the Hulk.
That was terrific. If it continues as strong as the pilot, this will be FX’s best show since the Shield.
I liked it a great deal. Fascinating situation with good characters and lots of potential for drama. But they need to be very careful not to get too carried away — which will be tempting, given the premise. It’d be very easy to go over the top with unbelievable situations, which is what finally turned me off of Sons of Anarchy for good. On that note, I agree with the others who thought it was a little much having the FBI counter-intel guy move in right across the street from the KGB deep cover agents. I also thought it was more a little much having him break into his neighbors’ home based on . . . the fact that they had a gold ’77 Olds, I guess? I don’t know. Seems like a stretch. But I did enjoy it and the show does have great potential, so I’ll be watching for a while. (And speaking as someone who turned 11 in 1981, yes, I noticed and liked a few period touches, although my memories of things like adult fashion from that period are a little hazy.)
Great pilot.
The only thing that could have made it better is if they lived next to Lee Stetson (Scarecrow) and Amanda King. What a fun crossover that would be.
I thought the show developed nicely with the flashbacks, tho I agree that the 2 agents looked almost the same in the earlier flashbacks as they did in the present. Thought it strange that after lying prone in the car trunk for a number of days with probably no food, the KGB defector still had enough strength to almost kill Elisabeth. Regardless, I’m in.
I am pretty sure I won’t be watching the entire series. I will give it another episode before I cut it loose for good but it didn’t intrigue me much. I mean, they are Soviet spies… things are not going to change any time soon. I doubt one or both of them suddenly turn themselves in, or get caught. So it will just be weekly episodes of them being spies against my side. In the end I know they lose.
I understand your point, Razorback, but it’s almost the norm these days for dramas to have anti-heroes as the protagonist. If you could root for Tony Soprano, Vic Mackey, and Walter White to succeed/escape death/escape prosecution/find “happiness” then it shouldn’t be a stretch to root for two attractive, parental, reasonably sympathetic spies, one of whom was raped by one of her Soviet handlers and the other just killed that guy on behalf of his “wife.” As spies go, they’re far easier to like than Robert Hannson.
And if your concern is knowing they ultimately lose, that may be the case for the Soviet Union but we don’t know in this fictional world what secrets Elizabeth and Phil may succeed in giving to the Soviet, what obstacles they’ll face to do so, or how their relationship with their children or each other will play out. That’s where the drama comes in, and why I’m in.
Those are good points, but you could say this about 80% of TV shows. We know the main characters won’t die unless the series ends. We know it’s unlikely their lives will radically change, and if they do it won’t last long. I watch TV shows primarily for the characters and their interactions not the plot. When a show is heavily plot-driven, I usually don’t watch it for long. I am going to give this one a chance because the primary actors are good, but I’m not expecting this series to amaze me with clever narrative twists.
Boy, is Jenner going to be pissed when he finds out that even if he stops the Russians, the zombies are going to get everyone he knows!
Don’t the get the strong critical praise for this show. I had high hopes, but thought the pilot was cliched and formulaic and did not find any of these characters very believable. Homeland at its worst is a far compelling show (although both shows share a DC setting while too obviously not being filmed there – have any of these people ever seen Dupont Circle?) I doubt I’ll be adding these to my rotation unless later shows dramatically improve.
As a NoVa (that’s Northern Virginia for those not in the know) resident, I agree that the setting doesn’t look right. Not nearly hilly enough, for one thing. But most viewers will never know.
Did you watch a different show than I did?
I liked it overall but wasn’t blown away. I’ll definitely watch it weekly. Strangely enough, it wasn’t the weak moments of the plot that made me roll my eyes but when they had the big dramatic reconciliation in the car be soundtracked by “In the Air Tonight” I laughed (which is not what they wanted). If they are gonna have 80’s nods, it’d help if they aren’t quite so on the nose.
The “Tusk” sequence made me wish that Chuck had used the song in its regular action sequence rotation.
Loved the show, looking forward to regular coverage.
I thought the atmosphere was great with Tusk, etc. They didn’t overplay the elements of the time period which I was grateful for. I was impressed by the depiction of the complicated relationship in the “cover” marriage. They have a long term relationship that has been built on deception but they have had to trust and rely on each other as operatives. There has to be some emotional investment of some sort over this time especially because of their children. Will be looking forward to seeing how the story navigates this unique relationship over time.
The FBI guy was a bit much but overall a very impressive pilot. With people like Graham Yost at the helm, it will probably just get better over time.
Is the guy that Elizabeth was playing in the first scene the FBI director? Wasn’t that him who came into the meeting with the Deputy Attorney General?
No, but I think he was in the room during that late “going to war” sequence. I think they even gave us a closeup of him.
As long as we’re picking it apart, there’s one other little thing that bugged me. At the end, when Phillip was hiding in the garage, he appeared to be holding a Beretta Model 93R pistol. (I’ll re-watch it later to verify.) Although the 93R did exist somewhere in the world in 1981, it would have been extremely uncommon. More importantly, it would be an inexplicable choice of weapon with which to arm a deep cover KGB agent in the United States.
Another small thing–men did not shave their heads in1981…
Matt, speaking of that last scene in the garage — how did things end? I prerecorded the ep but I hadn’t put in enough time. All I got for the end was the FBI neighbor breaking into the garage. Sorry.
Rolf in DC
Actually, I thought the shaved head was depicting him as a skinhead, which began off-shooting from the hardcore punk scene right about that time. Also, that the right-wing extremist was supposed to be a BadAmerica foil. I remember when guys first started shaving their head as a non-pointed style choice in the 90s, they had to publicly explain they weren’t a Neo-Nazi.
Rolf, way late here, but the agent sneaked inside, looked in the trunk, found nothing, seemed bemused at himself, and left. Just as he was leaving, we the viewers (but not Agent Beeman) discovered that Phillip was standing in shadows in the corner of the garage, with a pistol in his hand, the whole time.
So did they just leave the kids alone in their beds to bury the Soviet defector. Good thing that “ruckus” in the garage didn’t disturb their sleep.
I found it very blah after all the incessant promotion. My DVR/cable acted up after an hour, for some reason, and I didn’t really care. Just deleted it. I seriously doubt that I’ll try to catch the last 30 minutes On Demand, as it didn’t leave me wanting to find out what happens.
It seems to be FX’s attempt to launch their take on “Homeland”, but set 30 years in tbe past so as to avoid looking too obvious.
I agree with many of the criicisms here; for example, why did Keri Russell in 1960 look exactly the same as Keri Russell in 1980? They didn’t even bother to try to “youg-ify” the characters. Contrast that to the recent season of “Dexter”, where they were so successful in re-creating the Dexter and Deb from season one that I thought they were deleted scenes from the first season.
Also, something that always bothers me whenever I see someone tied up for a long period. The general was locked in the trunk overnight amd throughout the day, I gather. Shouldn’t that trunk have stunk to high heaven after awhile, if you get my drift? Or maybe they showed that in the last 30 minutes of the episode.
I was wondering that myself. The neighbor was literally a foot away from the open trunk and would have smelled something. Besides some minor glitches I liked the show and will continue watching. Using Tusk in that contex was genius and immediately drew me in.
More to the point: Why would you bring your FBI neighbor into the garage instead of bringing the jumper cables out to him??
Yes to stinking up garage, and bringing cables in to him so FBI didn’t see car or smell it, but also: the car trunk would have smelled like bleach in the last scene, which should have been suspicious. And, now that I mention it, I think she was using bleach and ammonia, which, when combined make a deadly gas.
Anyone notice John Boy from The Walton’s in the FBI scene where they describe how Russians would treat one of their own that turned?
Has he aged at all? He does not look 61.
Simply put, I enjoyed this thoroughly. I think Rhys was great and I’m putting this on my regular tv watching schedule.
I didn’t like the colonel’s medals, it was damn weird to pin them this way. Just a small Russian observation. Otherwise the pilot is nice.
I liked it. I’m encouraged. Doesn’t bother me at all about the FBI guy moving in across the street. Now they don’t have to come up with contrived ways for them to meet. One contrivance, and done. Works for me. I actually think it’s a pretty nice little twist.
Exactly. It’s TV. Of course there are contrivances. I don’t get everyone’s obsession with nitpicking every show on television. Just enjoy it.
Loved it. So many fascinating angles to this show, and the two leads are fantastic.
1) I didn’t understand the scene toward the end where Elizabeth answers the phone and looks concerned. What happened?
2) The FBI across the street didn’t bother me. Remember, we’re being dropped into a “random” point in time in their lives. They’ve been in the DC area for 15+ years. Is it implausible that over that time, they’d live near someone associated with the intelligence community? I don’t think it is. Unlikely, yes, but not implausible.
I’m pretty sure that call was instructions from her handler to set up the meeting that we saw her have with General Zhukov. She was concerned because she knew she was going to have to account for everything that had gone wrong with the Timochev mission, as well as provide an update on the state of Phillip’s loyalties.
Ah, duh, you’re absolutely right. Gracias.
I thought it was a very strong pilot, particularly the opening and closing scenes and the very effective use of ‘Tusk’ for both. (No, I won’t be able to get that song out of my head for at least a week. Not that I really want to). Really liked the final image of Phillip standing in the dark with his gun, hidden in shadow, even if it was a little on the nose.
I am glad that that I waited to watch this on Hulu rather than watching the premiere live. I’ve come to accept that FX in general runs more than the usual amount of commercials (given that their hour-long dramas usually run about 40 minutes instead of the usual 43-45), but 97 minutes airtime for 69 minutes of show is pushing it.
Very much looking forward to the week-to-week.
Very entertaining, liked the leads a lot. Tusk use was terrific.
The FBI moving in across the street is just awful, though, if played as a coincidence. I mean, AWFUL.
The weird mix of “Tusk” threw me for a moment, some of the instrumental parts were overdubbed or re-recorded. As for Quarterflash’s “Harden My Heart”, that came out (according to Wikipedia) in late 1981, but it looks like this is supposed to be early 1981 based on the references to the Iran hostages and the “they’ve elected a madman!” quote, suggesting it’s shortly after his inauguration.
In reply, Alan…
What did everybody think of the new FX spy drama?
I thought it was excellent. Completely unique premise for a series.
Did you find the period touches believable? Mostly, yes. Did find the “young” Keri Russell looking too old when compared to the “current” Keri.
Were you able to sympathize with the Soviets?
Not really… of course we heard only the US side of the story when all this was going down, but I didn’t like the Russian’s characterizing President Reagan as a “madman”.
Did you find the dynamics of their quasi-marriage interesting or creepy?
Very interesting, but yes, somewhat creepy. But it’s a strong reminder of how zealous the Russian spies really were.
Do you like Matthew Rhys’ perm?
Sure. Another excellent “period touch”. I had several male friends who got those.
Will you ever be able to get Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” out of your head after the opening and closing sequences? NO! But that’s okay — their use of the song as an ongoing theme was an excellent touch!
And will you watch again? Most definitely. I’m hooked.
