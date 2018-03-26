‘Silicon Valley’ Adjusts To Middle Age — And Life Without Erlich

HBO

A few thoughts on the Silicon Valley season five premiere, and where the show stands in middle age, coming up just as soon as I buy a fat white cadaver from a Cincinnati medical school…

Much has been written in the last few weeks about the reasons for the departure of T.J. Miller from the Silicon cast and what the loss of Erlich Bachman will do to the show. But Erlich had become a fairly marginal character, plot-wise, by the time Gavin abandoned him in that opium den, and whatever laughs the show lost by writing him out are more than compensated for by beefing up the role of Jian Yang, who, in a bit of meta plotting, is attempting to take over all of Erlich’s assets in his absence.

Erlich was one of the show’s funniest characters, especially early on, but at no point during “Grow Fast or Die Slow” did his absence feel all that palpable, even when Jian Yang was talking about him. Instead, my concerns about the premiere — and about the next two episodes, which I’ve seen but won’t spoil — were largely continuations of issues that were apparent by the end of last season: it is now exhausting to watch Pied Piper repeatedly pull success out of the jaws of failure, and vice versa; and Richard has evolved into a character I strongly dislike, which makes it even harder to sit through, much less invest in, the company’s ongoing fortunes.

Some of this is the nature of any show that makes it to a fifth season (even if the seasons are relatively short). At a certain point, the formula becomes so familiar that surprise is long gone, and the viewer is four or five steps ahead of the story, waiting for the obligatory beats where Richard or Dinesh does something stupid, then an innocent comment from Jared provides inspiration to solve the new problem, lather, rinse, repeat. Even tweaking the ratio of when the problems are of Pied Piper’s own making and when they come from outside forces — or a bit of both, as we see here when Gavin swoops in to hire all of Richard’s job candidates because Dinesh and Gilfoyle dragged their feet on hiring anyone other than their three “stallions” — doesn’t really make much difference at this point. For a comedy, this is an extremely plot-driven show, and the plot is a chore now, because the story has to continually keep the guys in success/failure limbo.