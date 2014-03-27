‘Slap Bet,’ ‘Ten Sessions’ & more: The 10 best ‘How I Met Your Mother’ episodes ever

“How I Met Your Mother” comes to an end on Monday night with a one-hour episode that will finally show us the eponymous meeting between Ted Mosby and his future wife, that will resolve the question of whether she's still alive in 2030 when he's telling his kids the story of that meeting, and no doubt tell us more of what's to come for Marshall, Lily, Robin and Barney.
Ordinarily a concluding show this successful, and that was at one point as good as “HIMYM” was at its peak, would invite some kind of retrospective essay from me. The problem is that I basically wrote that essay back in November, when I decided to stop doing full-length weekly reviews of the final season. (As it happens, I still wrote a few lines each week, and occasionally wrote more if an episode was notably good or bad.) Here's the intro to that:
Kids, let me tell you the story of a TV comedy I love called “How I Met Your Mother.”
“How I Met Your Mother” is the story of a young architect named Ted Mosby, who wants nothing more in life than to meet the woman of his dreams, settle down and start a family. And it's the story of his best friend Marshall, and Marshall's fiancée, then wife, Lily, who are a goofy, lovable, open-hearted pair who were made for each other. And it's the story of their friend Barney, a sleazy lothario with a catchphrase for every occasion, who's just amusing enough that the others keep him around, even as he annoys and/or disgusts them. And it's the story of Robin, who seems like she could be the woman of Ted's dreams, but who's destined to end up with someone else.
And kids, it's also the story of a Ted Mosby decades in the future, telling the story of his lonely wanderings as a single man to the two kids he'll create with the greatest woman he ever was lucky enough to meet. And that Ted Mosby tends to get distracted, or confused, so that he presents very skewed and personal versions of events, most of which have virtually nothing to do with how he met his wife.
And because of that crazy, time-bending structure, because the show features four exceedingly likable characters and one extremely funny one, because there is a creativity and energy and palpable sense of romance to the proceedings, “How I Met Your Mother” is one of my favorite comedies on television.
You can read the full thing here. And since that larger essay was already taken care of, I decided the best way to do a pre-finale retrospective was the tried-and-true method of making a list of the show's best episodes. So I started combing through the first season, and I wound up with a big list of contenders. And I went through the second season – unquestionably the show's best – and the list from that year was even bigger. And I looked at the third season – which was interrupted by the writers strike and also had some bumps as the show pivoted out of the Ted/Robin relationship – and again had a whole bunch. And even the fourth – which had Stella and Ted's relationship turn very, very sour – had a whole lot that I had to seriously consider. (And two of them made the final list.)
Seasons 5-9 were, unsurprisingly, spottier, but there were highlights there, too, like the “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” musical number from the 100th episode in season 5, or Marvin's funeral in season 6, or “The Ducky Tie” in season 7, or even “How Your Mother Met Me” in the otherwise very problematic final season.
Still, the “HIMYM” of the first four seasons was an excellent and at times genuinely great sitcom. That the next five seasons were less good, and at times lousy, doesn't change that. And as I tried to whittle a big list of candidates down to 10 (with some kibbitzing from HitFix's Josh Lasser, who wound up writing several of the blurbs in the final list), I was gripped by both frustration at the task and a desire to just spend the day (if not the week) on Netflix watching potential finalists like “Swarley” or “The Pineapple Incident” or “Murtaugh,” and to bask in the creativity and energy and sense of joy that was palpable throughout those early years.
These are the 10 we landed on. I'm sure many people's favorite (or second-favorite, since I would guess the great majority of “HIMYM” fans have the same #1 that we did) won't be on there, simply because there are so many great choices from the first four seasons, or from season 2 alone. But these were the ones that put the biggest smiles on our faces, or invited the most nostalgic laughter, as we thought back on them.
So go take a look and then, as all people on the internet must do whenever there is a top 10 list, please tell us of our failings and tell us which obvious bit of genius we left off.
No ‘Swarley’! How could you leave out ‘Swarles Barkley’?
Great, now I have “Let’s Go to the Mall” stuck in my head.
Let’s go to the Mall everybody!
“Did you have to laugh like that every time?”
Great list, but the funeral needed to be on here. I cried the whole way through
Man… most of these choices are pretty good.
But Swarley, The Pineapple Incident, Ted Mosby: Architect, Spoiler Alert, Slapsgiving, The Platinum Rule, and The Leap are all better than Sorry, Bro.
All of them. Sorry, Bro is definitely your weakest entry on this list.
But for me, the one I can’t believe you guys left off was Game Night. Not only do we finally get the story of the re-return, we find out Barney’s Origin Story! He was a granola eating, coffee serving Hippie on his way to the Peace Corps before having his heart broken.
He had a pony tail!!!
Game Night. That’s top-5 episode, let alone top-10.
I have three words for you, Matt, vis a vis “Sorry, Bro”:
PANTS STORY BOMAYE!
Haha… okay. I have six words courtesy of Game Night:
“Will I ever see another rainbow?”
Heh.
The wife and I totally agree that Sorry, Bro is the weakest link here. The awfulness of Karen drags down the episode that not even Barney’s chant can redeem it.
Game Night is definitely a better one. The Tricycle episode with the return of Trudy from the Pineapple Incident is probably better. Honestly the Naked Man episode is suspect as well. Probably hurt by the faux Dark Knight speech that Ted gives at the end since everyone had to do a Dark Knight show that fall.
I would offer up Slutty Pumpkin, Murtaugh, Nothing Good Happens after 2 AM, Come On, The Three Days Rule, Natural History (a Zoe episode!!) as better than Naked Man and Sorry Bro
No the Platinum Rule?
It’s impossible to put a price on the gift Marshall gave Barney this week. The Slap Bet has it’s value in never doling out the last slap.
No ‘Bad News?’ Not only did it have a gut-punch at the end, it had all the hidden numbers to look for.
Alan, you “literally” fell off the couch laughing? Chris would be so proud!
Josh wrote that entry, but he insists that it is literally true.
Oh, it’s literally true. I was sitting on couch, Marshall did that to his hair, I started laughing and found myself on the floor. Literally true.
Alan,
I will say, as much as I love Slap Bet… I think I love Ten Sessions more.
If I were to show one episode of HIMYM to an alien to try and explain why it was awesome, it would be Ten Sessions.
Everything that made Ted such a wonderfully romantic, optimistic lead is in Ten Sessions. I don’t think Josh Radnor has ever been more “winning” or the writing more economically perfect.
Ten Sessions reminds you how much we loved Ted once upon a time, before he started teaching, dated Zoe, and became an unbearable douche bag.
I got into the show late, S6. I still don’t know why people hate the Zoey episodes so much. I can understand hating Zoey for what she did but I at least though Jennifer Morrison did an amazing job and there was real chemistry and connection between her and Josh Radnor whereas Sarah Chalke brought absolutely nothing to the role of Stella. Ten Sessions showed Ted being super romantic but it was for a character who didn’t really deserve it. And it still pales in comparison to him getting the blue french horn for Robin as Ted’s most romantic gesture.
Wow… I can’t disagree with you more. It would be impossible.
Sarah Chalke and Radnor had palpable chemistry.
Morrison and Radnor had absolutely zero. They had less than zero chemistry.
They had negative chemistry.
If they were magnets, they’d repel each other miles and miles away.
Watch again my friend. Other than being “the girl who left Ted at the altar” Stella brought nothing to the show. She was obviously in better episodes but that’s because of the writers. Stella was so boring they barely had her in the episodes while her and Ted were dating.
Lucky Penny
Here are my favorites in chronological order. Couldn’t limit it to 10, went with 15:
1. Okay Awesome
2. The Pineapple Incident
3. Drumroll, Please.
4. Swarly
5. Slap Bet
6. Lucky Penny
7. How I Met Everyone Else.
8. Platinum Rule
9. Three Days of Snow
10. Subway Wars
11. False Positive
12. Bad News
13. The Ducky Tie
14. Trilogy Time
15. The Time Travelers
DAMMIT, ALAN! WHAT ABOUT THE PINEAPPLE INCIDENT?!
I can’t wait till the show ends and we can finally make a list of episodes that future generations should skip to avoid the quality nosedive this show took when it was able to stop worrying about its survival.
Just say… any episode with Zoe, Janelle, and second time around Victoria.
What they did to Victoria to try and make us dislike her so we would “like” The Mother better was horrible.
Bays and Thomas should’ve just let us love Victoria, and have Ted have to live with the horrible way he treated her.
It’s a nice list, I guess. I tend to like the episodes where everyone gets together and go on a crazy adventure for some off-the-wall reason. Episodes like ‘The Greatest Burger in New York’, ‘The Blitz’, and ‘Ducky Tie’ are my favorites. They’re ridiculous and fun and make you think New York is a magical place where these things really happen for you and your friends.
It’s easy to h8ter on this show now, but I really did love those first few seasons. And I did like Ted and Stella, if I don’t think about how she left him at the altar.
Is Ted going to get Mario Lopez to come to our houses at some point?
Not a bad list. Here’s my top 14, I couldn’t pick ten! Sandcastles in the Sand
Arrivederci, Fiyero
Slap Bet
Mary the Paralegal
Showdown
How I Met Everyone Else
Ducky Tie
The Bracket
Spoiler Alert
Three Days of Snow
How Your Mother Met Me
Ten Sessions
PS I Love You
The Pineapple Incident
Where’s The Playbook?
That was the episode that dragged me into HIMYM world.
Also missing from your list: The Pineapple Incident, Swarley, Blitzgiving, and Arrividerci Fiero.
Also that one with the SuperDate. And the one with Glitter (Two beavers are better than one…). And the one where James finds his dad and Barney keeps singing Stand By Me with them. Clearly I like the musical bits.
I’ve enjoyed the latter seasons more than you Alan (though I would concede some patchy moments even then), but agree the earlier were particularly special. HIMYM gets a lot of air time here in the UK now, but early on it was tossed with no promotion on the BBC. I remember catching a glimpse of ‘The Limo’ episode, just as I recognised Alyson Hannigan. But then not long after the show was aired on a channel called Trouble, essentially one for teen comedies and other sitcoms not called Friends (Two Guys and a Girl, Fresh Prince repeats).
And it was while you guys were midway through season three I remember tuning into what I would later discover was ‘Slap Bet’. Pretty much the first line I heard was Robin declaring she used to be a teenage popstar in Canada, and I was blown away a sitcom could do this and instantly got hooked. I saw the end of season two before I saw season one so was kinda bummed when I finally watched the latter to realise Robin wouldn’t be the mother! But the whole roundabout journey has been a lot of fun, and has me feeling very nostalgic for the show right now (hence my HIMYM life story here!). I caught ‘Slap Bet’ again recently and still cracked up laughing.
Anyway, good list, but here are some more of my faves that spring to mind: Sweet Taste of Liberty, The Pineapple Incident, Swarley, Monday Night Football, Arrivederci, Fiero, Slapsgiving, The Bracket, The Fight, Three Days of Snow, The Window, Perfect Week, Subway Wars, Last Words, Ducky Tie, Symphony of Illumination, Tailgate, Trilogy Time, Weekend at Barney’s, The Time Travelers, Bass Player Wanted, Unpause, How Your Mother Met Me…….and a whole lot of other great jokes and moments besides.
Honestly, I never even liked the earliest seasons of HIMYM that much. Even at its best, for me, it was like a pretty good sitcom. Some of the episodes where they forgot about the BS mythology about the mother and who Ted would end up with and the red herrings and making a million things that relate either to previous seasons or future ones, etc. were quite good though. And very funny. HIMYM was never willing to push the envelope in almost any way comedically, but it could still be very funny in a straightforward way, like Modern Family at its best. A lot of episodes, if you just say the title, I have no idea what happened in them because they weren’t even remotely memorable, but a few stand out. Showdown was great because it took its conceit so far and showed Barney at his best. Sorry, Bro is one episode where I’ll quote the main part of it (obviously the titular “*sniff* sorry, bro” said in the most casual way possible) constantly even to this day. The Naked Man wasn’t that funny on the whole IMO, but the conceit was great. How I Met Everyone Else is an example of HIMYM at its best because it involves the entire cast together, not BS with just Ted. Slap Bet and all of the other slap bet-related episodes were pretty funny because they made slapping Barney into SUCH A HUGE THING. Swarley is a classic for the many puns and sort of turning the tables on Barney, in the sense that he wasn’t the “coolest” person in that ep. for once, whereas Ted is often painted as the geek. Whichever episodes encompassed Marshall’s dad dying and the funeral were also good because I thought it was one of the few times HIMYM did emotion quite well. Almost as good as Scrubs consistently did emotion. Personally, I hated the Pineapple episode and all related ones. It’s one thing to not tell us the whole story initially, but to hold it over our heads for the rest of the show? Childish and just blech. The Ducky Tie is a classic episode as well, for the same reasons as Swarley. All the stuff with The Blitz is good. I love the Star Wars ideas in trilogy, especially seeing the movie every few years or w/e it was. The Super Bowl episode where Ted has to where those blinders was pretty funny as well. Finally, I’ll always remember Marshall’s unintentionally hilarious stand-up routines about fish. Those were the best. HIMYM, I will mostly remember you as being over-hyped for the majority of your run. You were funny at times, but mostly just OK. Sometimes terrible. I will probably never watch any of HIMYD.
Great list (although I’m not a fan of Sorry Bro because I find Karen and Lily’s reaction to Karen so annoying). I think I would’ve combined Something Borrowed/Something Blue just because there was a real thought that HIMYM might not get renewed and if it was cancelled that would’ve been a great end to the show.
Non-normal opinion: “Come On” (S1 finale) has always been my favorite episode. Between the absurdity of the rain dance, Ted finally getting a big win, and following up with the events from “Milk” with the incredibly sad Marshall/Lily breakup… man. That episode always got me. It hit the highs and lows all in one moment.
I don’t disagree with any of these but how can you leave out Duel Citizenship (s5e5)? TANTRUM!!
This week I’ve been rewatching some of my favorite/the most important episodes and it really is incredible how good the episodes were in the first 4 years compared to the last 5.
As Alan said, it’s basically impossible to confine a list of the best episodes to just ten. In fact, I could make a top ten of episodes that weren’t in the slide show, with at least one from each season: Game Night, Swarley, Lucky Penny, The Platinum Rule, Intervention, Girls versus Suits, Bad News, Symphony of Illumination, The Final Page, and How Your Mother Met Me.
But if I absolutely had to choose just ten episodes, it probably would look something like this (in chronological order):
Game Night
Come On
Slap Bet
Something Blue
Platinum Rule
Ten Sessions
Sandcastles in the Sand
Shelter Island
Girls Versus Suits
Perfect Week
Man that was hard.
BOOM! Phrasing!
Are we not doing phrasing any more?
The Pineapple Incident and Three Days of Snow should have made the list.
three days of snow
i still think the amazing use of the show’s framing device in three days of snow makes up for every infuriating later-season “but we’ll get to that later.” also, i just want to mention how much i loved the use of tie-in websites, particularly guyforceshiswifetodressinagarbagebagforthenextthreeyears.com
Lilly’s bridal shower!!
I know it’s a cliché to play “the early seasons were better” card, but I really think with this show it would take me close to 25 episodes before I got to anything after season 2.
Ted Mosby: Architect, World’s Greatest Couple, Swarley, Atlantic City, and Slap Bet would probably make up half of my top 10, and those episodes aired within a 6 week stretch in October-November of 2006.
I completely agree. I would give the first two seasons an A and an A+, respectively. After that, no season was above a B. Season two might have my ten favorite episodes.
Everybody do yourselves a favor and go watch an episode from Season 2 if you haven’t watched any old school episodes in a while. It’s amazing how a show and all the characters change.
All right, someone tell me I’m not crazy.
I think when some of these episodes originally aired, they had different titles than they have now. I remember when the episode now commonly referred to as “Slap Bet” aired, I TiVo’d it, and I vividly remember that my TiVo said the title of the episode was “Robin Sparkles.” Similarly, I TiVo’d the episode featuring the second slap, now referred to as “Stuff,” and I am 100% certain that, according to my TiVo at the time, the title of the episode was “Suck it, Lily” (the B-plot is basically all about Barney trolling Lily because of the dumb play she was in).
I recall this because I remember that when my wife and I bought the season 2 DVDs, we wanted to watch the two slap episodes and we pored over the episode list trying to find those two titles– well, not “Slap Bet”; though different, that one was obvious. But we could not find “Suck it, Lily” anywhere, and we eventually just watched “Slap Bet and kept going from there until we got to the second slap.
Seriously, am I a crazy person? Was my TiVo crazy? This happened, right? Please tell me this happened.
Yeah that definitely happened with Robin Sparkles/Slap Bet. I think they originally wanted Robin Sparkles to be the title of the episode, but they changed it so it wouldn’t spoil the ending. So it might have been used by some DVRs accidentally.
Never heard of “Suck It, Lily”
My favorite episode of HIMYM is still The Limo. Between Barney’s Get Psyched mix, Not Moby, losing each other at various parties, and Marshall emerging through the fog, the episode is pretty perfect. It even has a great ending with the group just celebrating the new year together in the middle of the road, rather than needing to be at a great party.
SHOT THROUGH THE HEART!
I have never seen an episode of this show, and after reading this, I am so thankful to have never done so. What a crappy, unfunny show this is.
Unsure if serious.
Sorry, bro.
THE PERFECT WEEK! Jim Nantz kills it.
I’m going to loosely lobby for a group of Barney episodes: The Playbook, The Perfect Week, The Bracket, and Girls vs. Suits (strictly for the song at the end). Not necessarily integral to the entire series story but flat out hysterical and deserving of spots in my opinion. Other possibilities: No Tommorrow (St. Patrick’s Day), The Exploding Meatball Sub, The Slutty Pumpkin, and The Window.
The 5 last seasons are actually superior than the first ones..!!
Nothing for Weekend at Barney’s? That was the only truly great episode in the last three seasons!
You forgot “Legendaddy” (Season 6, episode 19)! Ted mispronouncing the word “chameleon” was about the equivalent of an hour-long ab workout in terms of how hard I laughed.