‘South Park’ – ‘You’re Getting Old’: Getting ready to say goodbye?

I haven’t been a regular “South Park” viewer in a long time, but I happened to catch last night’s mid-season finale – which many people on Twitter said felt like a series finale – and I have some quick thoughts on it and the state of the show coming up just as soon as I save those britches…
So, yes, if I didn’t know there would be another 7 episodes of this 15th season, I would very much wonder if “You’re Getting Old” was Trey and Matt’s way of saying goodbye. Both the Stan and Randy Marsh storylines were all about getting older, getting sick of the same-old, same-old, with a lot of commentary on how repetitive “South Park” itself is.
Of course, it’s been 15 years, which is a long time for a show that made a name for itself being shocking and subversive. Of course it’s going to repeat itself. But you could get the sense watching it that Trey and Matt – who have had some success in the movies, and now have a runaway Broadway hit in “Book of Mormon” – have gotten tired of the whole thing.
Because of the way “South Park” episodes are written on the fly in the days leading up to each airing, it’s entirely possible that the guys were just in a dark place this week, and that when they regroup for the back half of season 15, they’ll feel re-energized. It’s even possible that the idea of such a serious close to the episode – with the Marshes splitting up, Stan being rejected by his friends and Kyle and Cartman finally seeming to enjoy each other’s company – was actually a sign that they’re already feeling excited about the show, and that they want to see if they can really shake things up instead of hitting the weekly reset button that Randy and Sharon were complaining about. Or it could be that we’ll return in a few months with the Marshes back together, Kyle and Cartman hating each other, everyone acting like this never happened, and the show moving onto a new celebrity target.
But what was interesting about Stan’s existential crisis, and how he struggled to like anything, is that the show’s philosophy has often largely been about how other people care too much about things, and that many of our big problems and scandals would go away if everyone could just relax and feel less passionate. Yet here, Stan’s lack of passion – and the Marsh parents’ – was clearly shown to be a bad thing for them. And that could be the biggest signal of all that the guys are feeling like they’re close to the end, or, again, it could signal a move into a different, maybe more mature era of the show.
Then again, given how the episode chose to depict Stan’s view of the world, maybe “mature” isn’t the right word – nor the kind of tone that “South Park” fans, even 15 years in, would want.
What did everybody else think? Did “You’re Getting Old” feel like a signpost towards the end of the series? And, if it winds up going away in the next year or so, are you ready to say goodbye?
It felt like the kind of bittersweet, albeit toilet-themed, note that Matt and Trey can hit really well sometimes, when they’re trying. If this does signal the end, I hope that the show goes out on exactly this kind of trajectory: funny but sad, sweet, and beautiful.
Well said. Hard to add anything to that.
(Oops, did I just fart? Sorry.)
After 15 years with Stone and Parker it’s hard to know what to think. Last night’s episode could have been an honest statement of their feelings about the show just as easily as it may have been a tease to get us talking. You never know with them.
What I found so interesting about the episode was the Kyle/Cartman bonding. It reminded me of Pete Venkman standing in the mayor’s office and yelling, “dogs and cats living together; mass hysteria” when describing the end of the world. If this episode was a “signpost” for the end of SP’s days, then Kyle and Cartman becoming best buddies would be the greatest sign of the apocalypse.
They definitely grabbed my interest, and obviously yours as well based on this rare review. So even if it’s just a hype-seeking hoax, give Trey and Matt credit for knowing how to work the crowd.
Good point on the “signpost”
Would it be that surprising if Matt and Trey just decided to end the show early without announcing it? Seems like for a long time they have been able to do whatever they want since SP was such a big part of Comedy Central’s success. It seems like they could have something in their contract to get out of the last half season if they really wanted to. Of course I have no real information on the subject.
I’ve followed Parker and Stone’s path somewhat closely and have noticed a bit of bitterness that has grown when talking about “South Park”. I don’t think they hate the show, just all the responsibility it comes with. People want to know what point they’re making, who they’re making fun of, and why. And they don’t even always know, they just write the episodes.
This episode though, man, did it catch me off guard in a big way. I really hope that they can change because I would love to see a serious dynamic change in an animated series. I don’t even remember an animated series doing something like this since King of the Hill killed off Cotton, something they never actually did anything with which is my concern for this plot thread.
But then again they’ve done this before. They killed Kenny for real in “Kenny Dies”, kept him out for a season and then brought him back. There’s no telling how long this change will last, but I do think it will be present when it returns in the fall. Though the episode, “Kenny Dies” didn’t have anywhere near close to the finale feeling this one did (though it was just as depressing).
I hope that with the recent repetitiveness of the show and them wanting to take their work more serious (stemming from Broadway success) that they feel compelled to take this more seriously and run with it in a really ambitious way.
Then again we are talking about the guys who just spent 30 minutes making crap and fart jokes about movies and music. You never know what to expect from Stone and Parker. I may not want to say goodbye to South Park, but I respect the work of its two creators so much that if they think it’s time to end it, I’ll believe them. But if they want to keep going, I’ll probably always be a loyal viewer.
I started this season literally not being able to make it through an episode because somewhere along the way they lost the low level, but still sweet, smart, and funny attitude, and just became flat out disgusting. A giant trapper keeper coming to life and threatening to destroy the world is clever and funny. The Humancentipad with people sewn together, is disgusting and stupid.
The last 3 episodes in a row, however, I did make it all the way through simply because there was nothing to make me turn it off. The episodes were neither disgusting, nor sweet, nor funny. Just kind of empty. So its very interesting to me to see this kind of episode immediately follow. To answer Alan’s question: Yes, I am ready to say goodbye.
The human centiPad joke is no more disgusting than the film it was riffing on (at least what I understand from reviews, Human Centipede has never been a film I have any desire to see.)
I wouldn’t mind if South Park was produced somewhat more like Curb Your Enthusiasm. Whenever Matt and Trey want to produce a season let them. Heck, since the production schedule is so tight, if they’re inspired to do so, let them decide when they want to do an episode with a few days lead time. Promote and throw it up on TV with a couple of days of notice.
Instead of viewing the show as over for the creators maybe the episode was saying their cynical fans who look for some unatainable perfection every episode that you should just stop watching. They don’t need your cynicism. They have created one of the best and longest running shows on television, a blockbuster movie, and a hit broadway show. They don’t need your worthless approval. If you don’t like it, its not their fault its yours. Grow up and find something else to watch.
The Human CentiPad offered up some spot-on satire about Apple. I guess a lot of viewers were unfamiliar with the movie they were parodying.
I loved this episode. Even though this season has so far been hit and miss, it’s contained a few gems. The commentary on college sports, agents, etc. was one of the best. And then this one just hit like a ton of bricks. I was so glad they chose such a downbeat ending.
The main reason that the Human Centipad episode is a sign of their laziness was that the show was not even the first to make fun of that movie. Tosh.0 made fun of the movie last season. Maybe they just tapped the well.
Jim: don’t even start with the “Tosh.0 did it first” kinda complaint. They can make a joke without worrying if someone made fun of it before them. That shit doesn’t matter.
Besides, they made a good point about the internet, “People couldn’t believe how easy it was to take their videos, music, and photos, and all their shit, and share it, with other people, who could do the same with all their shit” think about the humancentipad.. If you don’t get it, please stop watching South Park.
Simpsons did it!
I def agree with eric. The last couple of seasons have not been up to standard, and trey and matt know it…why else would they do an episode about things getting old, worn out…they even had randy and sharon do an apology about their latest stuff right into the camera. They know its time to quit, before they do indeed become like the Simpsons…
Well i don’t think the last few seasons have been disappointing at all. The Mysterion trilogy last season was fantastic! This season has been ordinary; i didn’t really enjoy City Sushi, but others like Royal Pudding were good, if not particularly brilliant. I hope Matt and Trey don’t decide to end South Park any time soon, cause its really the only good catoon political satire out there… then again, i guess i can be satisfied with 15 exceptional seasons…
its a two-part episode, obviously the things unresolved will be explained properly in the 2nd part.
The ending of this episode reminded me of the cliffhanger where we were to learn to who Cartman’s Dad was. Everyone tuned into the next episode and got a Terrence and Phillip episode instead. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was Parker & Stone pulling a joke on the audience. Whether it’s because their attention was on the Book of Mormon or they just had an off year, this season of South Park was one of the weakest. The finale was definitely a highlight and I don’t remember Parker & Stone ever having such saddness in an episode before. The ending wasn’t quite the “what the bleep?” moment the fade to black in the last Sopranos was but it definitely has left me wondering what the heck is going on.
I am very ready for the show to end. I don’t know if I have really enjoyed it since probably the World of Warcraft episode. While all the earlier episodes were obvious parody, it felt like later episodes focused even less on the personalities of these characters that had been developed and were just overdone overt references to pop culture without attempts to creatively weave it in to a story about these kids. Some of it almost makes me think of any movie by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, and that is a scary, scary thought.
As for this episode, maybe I am cynical, but I am a 21 year old college student and even though the message and the tone of the episode was great, I almost had to turn it off a number of time mere because I hate listening to that much farting and seeing that much shit. I understand it was a way to tell a story, a story that I thoroughly enjoyed, but it was just grating the entire episode. I hope that this is the beginning of the end because in my opinion the end couldn’t come soon enough.
Wow, you’re the oldest 21 year old ever. I’m 31 and I’m younger than you!
I’ll bet you drive a prius and love the smell of your own farts…
Seriously, you are 21 going on 60.
I’m never going to another TV blog with you unless you keep your mouth shut.
This comment was hilarious…
I don’t drive a prius, I ride a bike! No but seriously, listening to farts for 20 minutes is just really, really fucking annoying.
Well you are right about their latest seasons and I’d say that the focus on the “Tween” years is a sign that they recognize the lack of spirit they’ve shown in recent episodes. I might even say the episode is a hint to the end of the bullshit.
However, the show is still under contract until 2013, so what Trey and Parker do between now and then will probably reflect “You’re Getting Old”.
Of course you ride a bike…you’re probably also either one of those creepy Earth Day people who hypnotize people into loving the Earth, or a member of PETA, where you love animals so much you mate with them….
That’s pretty much why I watch South Park — the fart jokes. That & small children swearing. The fact that they’re now releasing uncensored versions on their website is the greatest thing ever to happen in the universe. Hearing City Wok guy say “What the fuck” is unbelievably funny to me. Go figure.
c’mon, your all 15 years older since the 1st episode aired. M & T are 15 yrs older since they started it.
I’m 50 and still smell my own farts, but my nose is not as good as it used to be. I would never drive a Prius though I know someone who does and there is smug pride there when he mentions it – tit!
You do realize that your opinion isn’t based on fact? Some people tend to forget.
I’m a regular South Park viewer, following it through ups and downs, and this first half of the season has had its share of both. Last night’s had me laughing hysterically before the first commercial break, then started to drive its main joke into the ground, as has happened quite often the last few years, but the third act definitely caught me off-guard.
I’d say that it was a signal of the beginning of the end, except that they’re under contract for two more years after this one (although Chappelle has already proven that a deal with Comedy Central isn’t iron-clad). A part of me wants to say that Matt and Trey are just screwing with the audience, but it’s rare, if ever, that they make an episode that emotionally hard-hitting, and it will certainly have me wondering until the show comes back in the fall.
I had a really hard time sitting through a lot of that episode–I have a low tolerance for turd humor–but as it became clearer what was happening, especially as Stan sat woefully watching the turd bee alight on the turd flower, I started thinking it was actually the most moving episode I’d ever seen.
I’m not sure it felt like an ending, but it definitely felt like a transition.
I do disagree with you here, though, Alan: “But what was interesting about Stan’s existential crisis, and how he struggled to like anything, is that the show’s philosophy has often largely been about how other people care too much about things, and that many of our big problems and scandals would go away if everyone could just relax and feel less passionate. Yet here, Stan’s lack of passion – and the Marsh parents’ – was clearly shown to be a bad thing for them.”
I’m not sure that’s true. Stan’s problem wasn’t a lack of passion, it was an inability to find anything to focus that passion on. Little kids find it easy to get passionate about all sorts of things that really ARE crap (I remember suffering through the disastrous “Horton Hears a Who” film with my 9-year-old nephews, who LOOOOOVED it). Stan is “putting away childish things,” as it says in 1 Corinthians, and hasn’t yet found the things that he can be passionate about. But it certainly can’t be denied that television, movies, and pop culture offer an awful lot of crap.
As for Stan’s parents: Randy does tend to suffer from an excess of passion, which tends to lead to disastrous outcomes. Last night didn’t seem about a distancing from Randy’s passion, but a recognition that those excesses came from a place of great unhappiness. Stan’s parents’ separation–and, I’m sure, eventual divorce–may well lead to them rediscovering passions that come from a more centered place.
And Stan’s inability to see anything that isn’t crap could be as much his getting older as his awareness of his parents’ unhappiness and growing incompatibility (given that such things tend to be obvious to the kids long before they are to the spouses). So the story was also a commentary on how a couple’s split affects their children.
It was a devastatingly sad episode, and one that used “Landslide” to powerful emotional effect, which is something else I’m not sure I would have expected from Matt and Trey. But maybe they, too, feel it’s time to put away childish things.
There was a profile of Matt and Trey in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that spoke a lot to their level of maturity relative to where they were when South Park started. To paraphrase a line from it, they were in their 20s when it started and are now approaching middle age. They truly aren’t in the same frame of mind anymore.
The article also speaks a lot about the distaste they have for South Park when they’re in the middle of making it, especially this year, and I think that speaks to Alan’s theory that they may have been in a particularly bad place when making this one.
Normally before the start of a season, they have a writers’ retreat where they at least spitball ideas before starting work on the actual episodes. This year, there was no retreat, because they were prepping The Book of Mormon, so they’ve literally been writing, recording, and animating everything in the week leading up to the episode.
Couple that with the blogosphere’s almost incessant comments that the show has long since lost its way and should go away but quick, it’s not hard to imagine where they drew their inspiration for this episode.
I’ve already said goodbye. When people talk about South Park it doesn’t even register in my head as the same show that I used to watch and love. Comedy Central in general has just completely fallen off my radar. I regularly watch at least a dozen comedy programs throughout the year, and not a single one of them is on the network with Comedy in their name.
So this comment is basically relevent, how?
Maybe because the last sentence of Alan’s article is “And, if it winds up going away in the next year or so, are you ready to say goodbye?”.
What’s with all the comments calling people douchebags for not falling over themselves to praise this show?
Coincidentally, yesterday I was reading a Hollywood Reporter interview with Trey and Matt that was written in the spring around the time Book of Mormon was in previews. The article talks about BOM being a much deeper piece of work for them. Hell, some critics are calling Mormon the best musical comedy ever on Broadway. Watching the episode tonight I couldn’t help but wonder how much of an effect the Mormon experience had on them. I don’t live in NY so I haven’t seen Mormon yet, but from what I’ve read they were able to very effectively blend the subversiveness of South Park with a story that’s genuinely heartfelt and moving in the end. Here’s a telling quote from that Hollywood Reporter interview: â€œOnce you get yourselves into things that are working on a deeper level, you just have to keep going,â€ Stone reflects. â€œWhen you reach that deeper level, you canâ€™t go back.â€ It will be interesting to see where the soon-to-be Tony Award winners take South Park in the fall.
Also, Zookeeper does look like a turd in a microwave and the Sandler/Carrey trailers were awesome.
I think the brilliant trailers probably fell through the cracks with a lot of viewers, but I couldn’t help thinking about the airplane trailers from “Biggest Douche in the Universe” [Rated PG-13]
For the past few episodes, I’ve been wondering, WHERE THE HECK IS KENNY!!!??? Did he just vanish? He always comes back to life, did they just kill him off? and if he was there, for some reason, he’s been getting NO LINES AT ALL! He’s hardly shown at all!
Trey and Matt have TRUELY killed Kenny. You bastards.
R.I.P Kenny
You can’t do much with a character who pretty much can’t talk. There were Kenny-centric episodes, like “Major Boobage”, but there’s only so much they can do with him.
I also noticed in an episode earlier this season, the opening scene was Terrance & Phillip farting on each other, and Stan & Klye commenting it was the “best episode ever” of Terrance & Phillip. There was no doubt in my mind that they were referencing the fact that fans tend to enjoy the more repetitive episodes than the more unusual ones. We’ll see what happens. I remember the episodes that aired after they had been working on “Team America” were pretty weak.
They clearly don’t care anymore and made that know at the beginning of the season. They’re goal was to get kicked off the air by going so over the top. I think they lost passion and this season hasn’t been that great so far. As a huge fan I don’t want it to end but I think it’s time. I just hope they aren’t setting anything up to ruin the series. I think they need to end it with everyone dead…except Kenny of course.
Any “huge fan” would not want this show to end. If you don’t get sad and pissed off at the prospect of something this special coming to an end, you don’t even deserve to call yourself a fan.
I got that feeling I got when watching the end of The Wonder Years…and never ending coming of age story is finally ending. Although South Park is so much more than that…what would be more fitting then to avert the impossible hype of a series finale and just end it on an ‘any-other-episode’? If the show is just going in a new direction, I hope it’s something in a serial format. Then again, if that was the ending, I kind of hope it doesn’t comeback and they never give it to new writers. It would’ve been Matt and Trey’s baby from cradle to grave with their own version of the Soprano’s cut to black ending…
Same here, this episode really felt like “this is it.” The heart and soul prevalent in the past seasons just was not there this time around. I think it may have to do with episode 201 where the whole episode was eviscerated by censorship and the dvd release commentary was almost completely bleeped out. Although Comedy Central was trying to protect Matt and Trey, it basically looked like they lost creative freedom with the show. Thats my two cents anyway.
After watching this episode, I hope the next 7 episodes are the last. But Parker and Stone have now put themselves in a place where those 7 episodes better be great. Because with the ending of probably the best 21 minutes of South Park in several seasons, fans won’t stand for a repeat of the “who is Cartman’s Dad” incident. “You’re Getting Old” was everything I’ve ever loved about South Park.
I felt the same way most fans did that it felt like a series finale. I honestly got sad while I was hysterically laughing. I’ve loved this season so far. Between this season and “Book of Mormon”is anyone putting out more creative, funny, and original material as the South Park camp? Maybe Jon Benjamin and his soon to be 3rd show “Jon Benjamin Has a Van”–though Archer and Bob’s Burgers aren’t his creation he’s great in both. After 15 seasons it’s amazing that I’m thinking this is one of my favorites.
Yes it really is a new exciting chapter in the story lines of south park. kudos to matt and trey for getting out of the repetition by returning to an old south park story line where the marshs get a divorce.
If you are really concerned about the show getting overly formulaic, quit feeling the daily show pressure to comment on absolutely everything trending on google. Did we really need a “jersey shore” episode? No one watches south park for the interesting and evolving storylines nor to formulate opinions on current events. Just do what you do well… make jokes.
I really hope that this isn’t the end. So much of my world view and philosophy have been shaped by Southpark…and I’m a 26 year old female. This episode brought a tear to my eye as did “Eat, Pray, Queef”. I feel like they have so much more to say. I agree with a previous poster that the network should cut a deal to let them produce whenever they want…honestly, they’re comedic geniuses and they’ve earned it.
You may very well be my soulmate.
couldn’t agree more – the messages in their episodes almost always relate to how I view the world
You’re a princess, Heather. My wife & I love South Park: The Movie. It’s the equivalent of our “song.” I hope this show never goes away. Their worst episodes are still better than most crap on TV. Which is shitty.
I love the show and always supported it, but if it must end, Id like it to end this season with recurring elements from this episode, the show was one of the greatest ever and it would be better to end it this way than to simply say “we didn’t sign any new contracts” or “comedy central cancelled us”
This episode felt tonally reminiscent to me of season 5’s penultimate episode, where Kenny “dies” legitimately, which lead to a brilliant season 6 as all the plots were serially relevant to the absence of Kenny in their friend group. I see this episode as a chance to do all or most of what you mentioned: create a “cliffhanger,” shake up the reset button, grow and mature (a little).
I’d like to think that M&T looked back to what episodes or seasons they thought were the best (or possibly took the fans’ opinions into account, as their website ran a “year of the fan” promotion which rewarded fans for picking their favorite dozen or so episodes), and determined that their minor serial elements made for good episodes, and decided to do it again. As far as the diegesis of elementary school kids go, a parent separation is one of the more drastic changes they could have made [short of the death of a friend (S05-S06), and moving away (which has been used as a bogus jeopardy in several episodes)].
I’m a sucker for South Park sentimentality (partially due to the massive contrast with the cheeky show, partially because of the magnitude of the show in span and effect), but I think this isn’t the beginning of the end. They have a contract to do 2 more full seasons after the conclusion of S15. I think they realized that shaking things up usually results in better-received episodes.
I can’t see how Matt and Trey could end south park now. In south park they have a weekly oppourtunity to speak their minds about whatever they want, be it something happening during the week or something bigger they want to talk about. There have been a couple of times where south park has looked like its over and yet come back again even stronger, and as far as satire goes, south park is still the smartest and funniest show on tv, I disagree that it’s not as good anymore, their humour has become more paradoxical over the years but it still shits all over everything else on TV.
Last nights episode just showed how brilliantly evocative they can be and I get the feeling they’re screwing with us, but I do hope they pull the plug before they descend to the level of the simpsons, which has been painful to watch for about 5 years now.
It was a truly brilliant half-hour of television. They took a funny gag, and rather than running it into the ground they instead used it as a jumping off point to comment on aging and getting joy out of life. The fact that they were actually able to get some emotional resonance out constant scatological gags is a miraculous achievement of comedic balance and tone that I can’t see many other shows ever approaching. It’s probably the best comedy episode I’ve seen so far this year.
And to answer Alan’s question, if South Park ending means I’ll be getting seven more episodes like this in the fall, then I’m absolutely ready to say goodbye.
Am I the only one insanely excited for Randy Marsh to be a bachelor!? They;ve opened themselves up for so many great storylines there.
Southpark did it…
fuck yeahhh!
Totally!
Are we really trying to find a deeper meaning to a South Park episode? I’ve been a fan of the show and of Matt’s and Trey’s for a long time and their idea of funny is a bit that leaves people scratching their heads. Trying to find a deeper meaning in a show that had a Taco that crapped Ice Cream, a talking towel that gets high, conflict with Oprah’s mange, bloodthirsty critters, goobacks, Ben Affleck making love to Cartman’s hand, I can go on and on. Matt and Trey are probably looking at all the reaction they are getting from last nights episode and laughing their butts off.
Well yeah. They use humor, often of the profoundly silly variety, as a tool to convey some sort of underlying meaning. That’s kind of how satire works.
I understand how satire works but what underlying meaning is there about a Taco that craps Ice Cream? What was the underlying meaning of Lemmiwinks? LOL They’re just hysterically absurd images that make you say WTF? I wouldn’t put it past them to do an episode like this just to leave everyone puzzled. Kind of like when they killed off Kenny, only to have him magically reappear several episodes later and it was just accepted as fact. There is no sense to it and that’s what makes it genius.
They’re just hysterically absurd images that make you say WTF?
This is a perfect description of what is, for me, the most hysterical type of comedy, and what South Park does so well. The Inception episode comes to mind.
This is one of the best episodes I have ever seen. I’ve watched the show since I was 7 and I can tell when they believe what the characters say and when they don’t. They mean everything that Stan, Randy and Sharon said. They’re about to do some insane episodes to close us out. I say we all sit back and enjoy the insanity that is to come
i’m a uge fan of southpark, i’ve seen evrey one, i love the toilet humour and its not because im 13 its because its original and present like, say if something happens on the news, about a wekk later they would make a episode about it. i think this might be a prequal to the last episode or, tis be the sequal for the last episode which might be called, im getting younger lol i dont know but still…
Bottom line? It’s time. I also wrote a response that’s waaaay too long to post here in the comments and while I hate whoring out personal stuff, here is my much more nuanced response on growing up and saying goodbye to South Park: [mikeanton.wordpress.com]
nice plug. not
Honestly, I didn’t even consider it could be a series finale when I was watching it, but the abrupt ending did throw me and now I could very well see this being, if not the real end (they’re still under contract for 2nd half of season, I assume) then at least it’s the beginning of the end.
I think part of the problem creatively that the show and Matt & Trey are going through is that A) the show’s plotlines/mockings always came from a place of passion, either positive or negative, about the subjects they were tackling, and when you’re young you have lots of that. Now they’re much older and probably just don’t have the same fire they did to poke fun at everything under the sun anymore.
B) Parody itself only really works when the subject takes itself too seriously, but in our modern day, most things are already making fun of themselves; I mean, Weinergate? Really? CNN had a tagline recently “Mounting Pressure on Weiner” (to resign). The material is practically writing itself now, so I could see why guys like Matt & Trey, who are enjoying bigger & better success in different mediums, might decide it’s time to pack it in.
One comment about the episode itself, though; the moment when Stan agreed to go to the movies with the guys, and they showed it was X-Men: First Class, I said out loud “Oh, sh*t” to myself and the very next moment Stan said the exact same thing.
Though this might have been some type of inkling to South Park finally coming to an end, i truly believe there was deeper meaning..I’ve viewed every South Park episode since they’ve aired, and last night hit me hard. It made me think, when it seems like everything in your life is turning to “crap,” we must maintain an optimistic attitude, change is always a positive thing, though it might not seem good at the time, it will be in the end. It has been said, “Relish the transitions in your life – they will happen regardless.” I believe this could be applied to almost any situation in any of our lives…whether your parents are getting divorced, or you broke up with you gf/bf, lost your job, lost a family member, or just had nothing right going for you at all..the thoughts and situations surrounding us always have the potential to turn to sh*t, but we cannot be pessimistic about them; as we saw Stan last night was bitter, and angry at the world and let his mind and problems get the best of him. Again, the bigger picture; if we let these issues and problems that surround us get the better of us, everything will seem like “crap.” I don’t think this has to do with music, or getting older, and how your likes/dislikes change as we grow…but rather in any scenario that may be troubled in our lives, we must embrace it with a positive attitude, and be ready for change, and know that in the end this “change” might be the best thing for us.
I’ve been watching this show since the 4th grade..mebe even 3rd grade. I dont think I would ever b ready for south park to go, its become a part of my life. All i know for sure is that i’ve never seen an episode end in such an unresolved way, and if it does end then it will live on as one of the most epic series ever. :)
I kind of got the vibe that they were saying goodbye, too. But more than anything else, I thought they’ve pegged my cynicism with the world. I was 16 when SP came out, and since then I’ve gotten older and out of touch. But not just out of touch, contentedly out of touch. Like I don’t want anything to do with tween music, new tv shows, crappy movies. Particularly, I write for various politics-oriented periodicals, and politicians’ antics and politics in general just seems to get more and more insane, but then when you step away, you realize that it’s always been insane. I don’t know. Hope it wasn’t the end. I’ve come to rely on South Park to give me that chuckle at the absurdity of it all, especially as I’ve become more disenchanted with the world.
What, no tweeted penis?
If this episdoe had aired last season I would’ve thought this was Trey and Matt stating “we’re sick of it too”, sorry to say but aside from the slightly interesting Muhammad episode(s) last season nothing was really that good, it honestly felt like “the same old shit” just like the sipsons BUT! then this season started and I was totally back on board, season 15 has been a great season so far! The episodes just got better and better and “City Sushi” was one of the best episodes I have seen of south park EVER! balls to the wall jokes and actually pretty intense at points with a great twist – simply amazing! And then this episode blew me away as well… until I didn’t see a “to be continued” at the end, that worried me a bit :/ “wait what??? they’re not serious? right?”
Needless to say I hope they’ll continue this storyline, that is that there will be a part two with this “saga”. I think there will be and we’ll get to see some original and unexpected stuff and more character development and such… Actually! I think this must be like when they killed kenny off in season 5, they had the super depressing “Kenny dies” episode and then continued the show with out him and having the other characters influenced by Kenny’s death (trying to replace him with butters, building ladder to heaven to see him, cartman eating his ashes and so on) obviously it later all turned normal, I just saying this wouldn’t be the first time south park has mixed things up like this, I’m sure great episodes will follow just like when kenny died. And if this is building towards south park ending after 15 seasons I can respect that if they continue this and manage to make an epic and emotional finale with this story :) South park is just classy enough to quit while they’re at their peek, unlike some shows that just die more and more with each uninspired unnecessary new season. Love Trey and Matt, and look forward to see more from them.
But if south park goes away what am I gonna watch? Family guy? … PLEASE DON’T GO AWAY SOUTH PARK WE NEED YOU!!!! EVERYTHING ELSE IS TOTAL SHIT!!! TT_TT
Perhaps the message was: constantly complaining about how everything is crap will end with you being lonely, depressed and unpopular. Our modern culture just LOVES to analyze and look for any perceived flaws so the axes can come out, like how the online haters go after any popular TV show that’s aired for more than a few years.
ill never be ready to say goodbye to south park
Stone and Parker are signed on to make South Park through 2013, so I do not think this is goodbye.
my initial thought after watching this was that they were actually commenting about divorce/separation and how for children (in this situation stan) this process really effects their lives in a way so that they think everything is sh*t. but after watching through it again i can see what Alan means and i just hope that the next seven (and last 7) will be a continuation of this story and that the show will enter a story about stan feeling better a coming to terms with his parents divorce and that he will get back to how he was with better knowledge of how what sharon and randy were saying and that the show will end an a high note of matt and trey allowing the 4 boys to carry on in a more grown up fashion
Buts a dagger through my heart to see them end the show.
I’m not so sure I’m ready to say goodbye. I mean, I just started watching the series 2 years ago, and still think I need to catch up a couple years. It was a bitter surprise to see the Marshes split up, Stan getting rejected and even surprising and scary to see Eric and Kyle like buddies!
But all in all, it was a SHORT mid season (like all seasons) and it is left with a cliff hanger.
Anybody who is okay with South Park ending is not a true fan. Plain and simple. This show has gotten me through, and continues to get me through, some of the toughest times in my life. Matt and Trey are gifted beyond comprehension; i’m seriously jealous of how clever these dudes are.
Last night’s episode was incredible. But so is at least half of every season. I thought last season was one of the best ever: “Scrotie McBoogerballs”, the KFC episode, the finale when Randy gets into cooking…?!!! Some of the best episodes ever, and i’ve seen them all multiple times.
I freaking love South Park. Please don’t leave us. If you call yourself a “fan” and are somehow not saddened by the thought of never seeing a new South Park episode, do the rest of us a favor and NEVER call yourself a fan of South Park again. A world without South Park promises to be a vacant, shallow, joyless vacuum of a place with which I would rather not become familiar.
It’s because of the respect that we certain fans have for Parker and Stone that we would be okay with it ending. If they think it’s time for it to go. Who are we to disagree? This is their baby, their brain child, their art, they can do with they want with it and they’ve entertained us for so long who are we to argue? Of course it’s saddening, but all good things must come to an end. South Park can’t be on forever.
This was the new show that everyone watched when I was in high school. Has it been 15 years? Now, there are high schoolers where South Park have always existed since the day they’re born.
I am so freaking old. Also, I think SP has achieved as close to The Simpsons more than any other show as part of the tv culture. Sure, the new episodes always going to do the same kinds of things they’ve done a million times in the old episodes, it’s sometimes going to be funny and sometimes not so funny, and I won’t always watch every new episode.
But, when the show ends, I will miss it terribly. There’s something comforting, like The Simpsons, to know it’s on air somehow.
Damn. I knew most of the general plot points going into this one (I tend to go ahead and check out spoilers for SP episodes for two reasons: the show isn’t really about major story twists most of the time, and if the show features Cartman at his most ugly I’m simply going to pass on watching it) but that ending sequence was really effective. Unless TP and MS are going to start the 2nd half of Season 15 with some kind of “reset button” episode, it’ll be taken as sincerely transitory and not just a wank about subverting the show’s cliches.
Of the three OMG story ideas, I would say that two of them are relatively explicable: Stan’s descent into cynicism has had some precursors (remember when he went Goth and only came back because freaking Butters made a great point about the beauty of sadness?) and it’s been clear for a while Randy and Donna have nothing in common anymore. But Kyle and Cartman as genuine friends could be a game-changer if it’s maintained, because Cartman is such an anti-Semitic bigot that the only way to make that story work would be for A) Kyle to become either an apologist for Cartman’s hatred, assuming Eric no longer aimed it directly at Mr. Broslovsky or B) Cartman to sincerely become a good, kind person. I will definitely watch the next new episode to find out how the hell that turns out. And it doesn’t appear the show is quite at its end yet; whenever they do wrap it up, it’s place in entertainment history is already secure.
hate to comment on such a minor point, as it doesn’t really make a difference to your point, but just wanted to point out her name is Sharon, not Donna. You might have pulled that name from the 70’s show.
Wow, I have no idea why I wrote Donna in there. Good catch. The most reasonable explanation I can think of is that I don’t really like either of Stan’s parents, so I didn’t do a name-check before I posted this one (and it’s hard to forget Randy’s name because Sharon/Donna spent so much time yelling it out in anger over his ridiculous behavior here).
It was the guy in the “Members Only” jacket… I’m sure of it. Think about it, he’d have been coming back out of the…
…
I actually cried at the end of this episode-I’ve been with South Park since I was 10 years old, from the very beginning. The show has got me through some of the toughest times in my life.
No matter how bad my week has been, I know that every Wed. night, I can pull up the site, and watch the latest shenanagins the boys are getting into-and it’s like I can keep going, ya know?
It’s just…
South Park really is the greatist show that’s ever been-it’s just plain good.
Not ready to say goodbye! Been a weekly regular since the show started. So is my husband. We even keep about 10 episodes on dvr at all times to watch over and over when we get free time. This episode made both of us very sad. I hope it doesn’t end