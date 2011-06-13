Last week, the Television Critics Association announced that this year’s TCA Awards would be hosted by “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman. Now there’s a chance that Ron Effing Swanson may be accepting an award in addition to serving as emcee, as he was one of the nominees just announced.
“Parks and Rec” was one of three series to get four nominations apiece this year (the others were for Amy Poehler, for comedy series and for Program of the Year), along with “Game of Thrones” (Peter Dinklage, new series, drama series and Program of the Year) and “Justified (Margo Martindale, Timothy Olyphant, drama series and Program of the Year).
There are always going to be quirks in the voting system – “Louie,” for instance, got nominations for Louis CK and for comedy series but somehow didn’t make the new series category – but overall I’m pleased with most of what I see on the ballot. A few things of particular note:
1)A while back, the TCA introduced The Heritage Award, which was our version of a lifetime achievement award for a series, rather than a person. Most of the time since the category was created, the award has gone to a show just finishing out its final season. Keeping with the pattern, you’d have assumed “Friday Night Lights” would have gotten a nomination there. It didn’t (though was represented elsewhere, including Program of the Year), and so we’ll have to think a little harder. (My vote, unsurprisingly, is going to “Freaks and Geeks.”
2)This is the first year the TCA has tried out a reality category, and the nominees are a solid bunch, though based on Fienberg’s recent reaction to “The Voice,” that might turn out to be the last of the five.
3)Because the TCA only has one individual award per genre, actors compete against actresses and leads compete against supporting players. So Olyphant competes against Martindale, Offerman against Poehler, etc.
Here’s the full list of nominees, which will be presented on August 6 near the end of the summer press tour:
Individual Achievement in Drama
Steve Buscemi (â€œBoardwalk Empire,â€ HBO)
Peter Dinklage (â€œGame of Thrones,â€ HBO)
Jon Hamm (â€œMad Men,â€ AMC)
Julianna Margulies (â€œThe Good Wife,â€ CBS)
Margo Martindale (â€œJustifiedâ€, FX)
Timothy Olyphant (â€œJustified,â€ FX)
Â
Individual Achievement in Comedy
Ty Burrell (â€œModern Family,â€ ABC)
Louis C.K. (â€œLouis,â€ FX)
Nick Offerman (â€œParks and Recreation,â€ NBC)
Amy Poehler (â€œParks and Recreation,â€ NBC)
Danny Pudi (â€œCommunity,â€ NBC)
Jon Stewart (â€œThe Daily Show,â€ Comedy Central)
Â
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
â€œIf God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Riseâ€ (HBO)
â€œRestrepoâ€ (National Geographic Channel)
â€œ60 Minutesâ€ (CBS)
â€œThe Rachel Maddow Showâ€ (MSNBC)
â€œ30 for 30â€ (ESPN)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming
â€œAmazing Raceâ€ (CBS)
â€œAnthony Bourdain: No Reservationsâ€ (Travel Channel)
â€œSurvivorâ€ (CBS)
â€œThe Voiceâ€ (NBC)
â€œTop Chef: All Starsâ€ (Bravo)
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming
â€œA Children’s Garden of Poetryâ€ (HBO)
â€œiCarlyâ€ (Nickelodeon)
â€œNick News with Linda Ellerbeeâ€ (Nickelodeon)
â€œR.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hourâ€ (The Hub)
â€œSesame Streetâ€ (PBS)
â€œYo Gabba Gabbaâ€ (Nick Jr.)
Â
Outstanding New Program
â€œBoardwalk Empireâ€ (HBO)
â€œGame of Thronesâ€ (HBO)
â€œTerriersâ€ (FX)
â€œThe Killingâ€ (AMC)
â€œWalking Deadâ€ (AMC)
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials
â€œCineme Veriteâ€ (HBO)
â€œDownton Abbey: Masterpieceâ€ (PBS)
â€œMildred Pierceâ€ (HBO)
â€œSherlock: Masterpieceâ€ (PBS)
â€œToo Big to Failâ€ (HBO)
Â
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
â€œFriday Night Lightsâ€ (DirecTV/NBC)
â€œGame of Thronesâ€ (HBO)
â€œJustifiedâ€ (FX)
â€œMad Menâ€ (AMC)Â
â€œThe Good Wifeâ€ (CBS)
Â
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
â€œCommunityâ€ (NBC)
â€œLouieâ€ (FX)
â€œModern Familyâ€ (ABC)
â€œParks and Recreationâ€ (NBC)
â€œRaising Hopeâ€ (FOX)
Â
Career Achievement Award
Steven Bochco
Dick Ebersol
Cloris Leachman
David Letterman
William Shatner
Oprah Winfrey
Â
Heritage Award
â€œAll in the Familyâ€
â€œFreaks and Geeksâ€
â€œThe Dick Van Dyke Showâ€
â€œTwin Peaksâ€
Â
Program of the Year
â€œBoardwalk Empireâ€ (HBO)
â€œFriday Night Lightsâ€ (DirecTV/NBC)
â€œGame of Thronesâ€ (HBO)
â€œJustifiedâ€ (FX)
â€œParks and Recreationâ€ (NBC)
How can a show be nominated for “Program of the Year”, but then not be nominated in Best drama?
Because, as I said, the process is quirky, and the mechanics by which this might happen are too convoluted and boring to get into. Suffice it to say, there’s usually at least one Program of the Year nominee each year that’s not also in its respective genre category.
Calling the process ‘quirky’ is being undeservedly kind; ‘idiotic’ would be more accurate. At the very least, the categories badly need restructuring, and there should be more of them so that leads wouldn’t compete with supporting roles. AND films shouldn’t compete against specials and miniseries (my reasoning is given further below). But perhaps that’s too logical for the organizers to comprehend.
The same way that Arcade Fire can win the Grammy for Album of the Year but lose in the Best Alternative Album category. If you’re looking for sound reasoning and logic, don’t look at awards shows.
Pleased for Danny Pudi, who plays one of the most difficult characters on television with aplomb. He particularly shone, I think, in Critical Film Studies. “I pooped my pants” seems like a TCA nom-deserving line.
Seriously? His character is contrived, dull, and unfunny. Community might not be as terrible as it is if he weren`t part of the cast.
Seriously? Abed’s probably my favorite part of Community and Danny Pudi does an amazing job.
He deserves to be nominated for his spot-on Andre Gregory impersonation in that episode. More than an imitation, he took on the essence of Gregory in “My Dinner With Andre.” The catch in his voice when he says, “playing charades at Thanksgiving,” while reminiscing about “Chad’s” past, was remarkable!
Guys, Echos is a troll. Don’t bother debating trolls. No point to it.
Alan, I have never wished Hitfix had a “like” button more.
Laurence – I’ll assume your last sentence to be droll sarcasm aimed at a very flawed nomination process — because otherwise, it’d be laughable for all the wrong reasons.
hmmm nice..:)
[www.baliindonesia.co]
nnatea’s comment above is clearly spam – please remove.
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: The Rachel Maddow Show? Really TCA?
Be thankful they didn’t nominate anything form Fox News. Just syaing.
I really hope Steven Bochco gets the Career Achievement Award — I must be the only person on earth who doesn’t care for Oprah Winfrey. Let her do her good works in private; she never needed a fawning talk show for that.
Nice to see Terriers get a nod in best new series, though very surprised to see The Killing or even TWD there in place of Louie.
I’m actually a little surprised that BE took MM’s spot in Program of the year. (My assumption at least. I think out of the list BE is the weakest contender of the bunch, so I’m pissed if BE in fact ‘took’ MM’s place. But if MM gave way for say Parks, then…that does make me feel better.) It just seems really weird not to have MM there for a season I thought was regarded as a pretty great season overall.
But otherwise, can’t complain too much.
I’m assuming like the Emmys, Breaking Bad isn’t around because of the delayed season?
Oh wait. I just realized BE got the top of the program nom, and MM got the drama nod. So I guess BE and MM sort of shared the 2 nominations between them, and one got the drama category, and BE got the other.
Ok, Archer was robbed. And I think Donal Logue and Michael Pitt should have made the cut in dramatic performance over Buscemi
Oh, and Terriers over Boardwalk Empire
Word.
I went into Boardwalk Empire with high hopes and was disappointed. Everyone trampled over one another to praise the Scorsese pilot, but I found it terribly overrated after that.
I know I’m going to take flack for this, but it’s JMHO. Forget BE, Thrones handily wins as HBO’s successor to The Sopranos.
Yes, yes and yes.
Sorry, must disagree. I know that Terriers has its rabid supporters, but for the life of me, I fail to see why (is it a guy thing?). Two episodes were enough to put me off permanently. Just couldn’t care about it at all. And please, please DO NOT try to convert me — not gonna happen. We’ll just agree to disagree.
Sorry, must disagree. I know that Terriers has its rabid supporters, but for the life of me, I fail to see why (is it a guy thing?). Two episodes were enough to put me off permanently. Just couldn’t care about it at all. And please, please DO NOT try to convert me — not gonna happen. We’ll just agree to disagree.
While BE was visually stunning (and has Omar), it wasn’t a big deal if I didn’t get to it until Monday or even Tuesday on DVR. I’m pissed if I am not home from work on time to watch GOT at 8 when it airs. That’s my litmus test. Terriers passed as well, though admittedly Tuesdays are pretty bare. I couldn’t choose between Justified, Parks, or GOT for show of the year. But give Dinklage the award now. Too bad Arya didn’t get nominated somewhere!
@Webdiva Not trying to convert you, but it wasn’t until about 4 episodes in that Terriers became appointment television for me. It wasn’t until Hank forged the signature of a mortgage broker on his load docs a minute after said broker had committed suicide that I was all in, but then I was irrevocably IN.
@Jeremy I’d be so happy if Dinklage got the love!
LOAN docs, not load docs. ^^ Sorry.
@LJA. I couldn’t agree more. Though Terriers was understated in presentation (and perhaps its title), it was 3 or 4 episodes before I got hooked. Either way, it’s my favorite one and done series.
Alan, are you going to reveal your full ballot at any point?
Finally Terriers is getting some recognition. It was the best brand new show of 2010. Compelling characters, great story arc, and just about the only best payoff from the fall 2010.
Best show of the entire year? Oh, HELL no — I’d have named Treme instead. I’ll put David Simon ahead of Shawn Ryan any day, especially after the failure of The Chicago Code (and I *really* wanted to like that show). Absolutely.
Is there a bigger lock on this ballot than Restrepo? They should have Chris Rock announce that award.
Oh, I disagree — having seen the Spike Lee documentary, I’d say that provides some pretty stiff competition. But Spike would probably be fine with receiving the award from Chris Rock.
Glad to see Terriers got nominated in Outstanding New Program, disappointed it didn’t make it into Outstanding Drama. Though I don’t know what I’d take out instead. It’s getting harder and harder to fit all the good series into one category, there are so many. It’s a good problem to have!
In theory I’d love to see male and female actors up in the same awards categories. In practice it means three women and seven men get nominated.
I’m sorry, that’s three woman and nine men.
Yeah. And it’s not really a lack of good female actors, so much as a relative lack of good female roles. Plus when you keep them separate, it’s more opportunities for a show or film to get awards.
Absolutely true. Bad enough to have leads against supporting actors, but women against men, too? We lose every time, and not on merit, either (see my comments further down re: Khandi Alexander and Melissa Leo).
And yet who won the drama individual award last year? Julianna Margulies. Tina Fey won the comedy award a few years ago. Edie Falco and Jane Kaczmarek have won in the past. Yes, the majority of the winners are men, but that’s also because, unfortunately, the majority of the best roles on TV (comedy and drama) are written for men (and for the most part by men).
Okay, the women don’t lose every time; the hyperbole got away with me — my bad. And we agree that there aren’t enough good roles written for women on TV. But you must admit that there would be more opportunities for women to be recognized if they had their own categories. And I still say Alexander and Leo don’t deserve to be overlooked again.
Alan (or Dan or anyone with knowledge of the TCA). Can you give us an idea of about how many voting members there are? I’m quite happy with the nominations and am surprised to see it so closely mirror the preferences of the small group of critics I read.
Kudos as well for locking out Glee from any noms.
Mac35 – There are 200-ish members of the TCA. I can’t immediately speak to how many cast ballots in the nominating phase. As you might imagine, many (but not all) of the things on my nomination ballot made the cut… Huzzah.
-Daniel
Modern Family over Courgar Town.. Yuck
While I admittedly don’t watch Cougar Town (or your apparent alt universe version Courgar Town), I have a hard time imagining either one could outshine the hilariousness of Ty Burrell and Sofia Vergara on MF. Just saying.
Wow, some real tough choices here. If I were voting, Game of Thrones and Parks & Rec would get most of my votes, though. Nick Offerman has moments of brilliance, but Amy Poehler is consistently funny, so edge goes to her. Peter Dinklage is just awesome.
I’m just old enough to remember “All in the Family” when it first aired – not the very earliest episodes, but from 1972 onward. It’s almost impossible to express to people who weren’t around at that time how groundbreaking that show was. And beyond the issues it dealt with, the acting was amazing, the dialog crisp, and it was funny as hell. Love Freaks and Geeks, but no way would it it get my vote over All in the Family in the Heritage category.
Well said and my thinking exactly. A pro should know better. I’m confident that after the emotional thrill of seeing one of his favorite shows nominated wears off, Alan will be able to reflect on it and make the proper vote for ‘All in the Family’. I wonder if a show can be nominated more than once in this category.
Going off past years, it looks like they can be until they win. Apparently Twin Peaks was nominated last year as well.
How in the hell did they **COMPLETELY** ignore Treme??! Must Khandi Alexander and Melissa Leo go unrecognized *again*????? Sheesh!
And BTW, films shouldn’t be in the same category as miniseries and specials — separate categories would allow for more appropriate credit. Making one 90-minute or two-hour film is nothing like sustaining interest in a 3-to-10 episode miniseries.
I just took a look at a lot of the past nominees/winners, and I have to say I’m impressed with this year’s selection compared to some pretty strange ones from before (American Idol beat The Wire in 2003? What?)
How does the Heritage award nomination work? Do shows do a “For Your Consideration?” Or do critics just think of their favorite show, put it down and hope that enough other critics share their love?
They like this
I hope Terriers wins and then FX reruns it and then it gets ten times the viewers and then a second season gets ordered… oh god why did it have to die so young?
I hate you for getting me into that show Alan Sepinwall. Sure, there’s an entire landscape of great television out there, but it would have been so much better had this show not died.
The lack of Venture Bros is shameful. Shame. Should be nominated for program of the year.
If Terriers wins (justifiably at that….a travesty if they do not) then FX simply MUST renew the show. NO questions asked. Terriers was vastly more engaging than The Killing (which was not bad, just not as good as the FX program) and yet AMC renews it while FX flushes Terriers. Tragic.
BRING BACK TERRIERS!!! ARE YOU LISTENING FX?????