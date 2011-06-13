Last week, the Television Critics Association announced that this year’s TCA Awards would be hosted by “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman. Now there’s a chance that Ron Effing Swanson may be accepting an award in addition to serving as emcee, as he was one of the nominees just announced.

“Parks and Rec” was one of three series to get four nominations apiece this year (the others were for Amy Poehler, for comedy series and for Program of the Year), along with “Game of Thrones” (Peter Dinklage, new series, drama series and Program of the Year) and “Justified (Margo Martindale, Timothy Olyphant, drama series and Program of the Year).

There are always going to be quirks in the voting system – “Louie,” for instance, got nominations for Louis CK and for comedy series but somehow didn’t make the new series category – but overall I’m pleased with most of what I see on the ballot. A few things of particular note:

1)A while back, the TCA introduced The Heritage Award, which was our version of a lifetime achievement award for a series, rather than a person. Most of the time since the category was created, the award has gone to a show just finishing out its final season. Keeping with the pattern, you’d have assumed “Friday Night Lights” would have gotten a nomination there. It didn’t (though was represented elsewhere, including Program of the Year), and so we’ll have to think a little harder. (My vote, unsurprisingly, is going to “Freaks and Geeks.”

2)This is the first year the TCA has tried out a reality category, and the nominees are a solid bunch, though based on Fienberg’s recent reaction to “The Voice,” that might turn out to be the last of the five.

3)Because the TCA only has one individual award per genre, actors compete against actresses and leads compete against supporting players. So Olyphant competes against Martindale, Offerman against Poehler, etc.

Here’s the full list of nominees, which will be presented on August 6 near the end of the summer press tour:



Individual Achievement in Drama

Steve Buscemi (â€œBoardwalk Empire,â€ HBO)

Peter Dinklage (â€œGame of Thrones,â€ HBO)

Jon Hamm (â€œMad Men,â€ AMC)

Julianna Margulies (â€œThe Good Wife,â€ CBS)

Margo Martindale (â€œJustifiedâ€, FX)

Timothy Olyphant (â€œJustified,â€ FX)

Â

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Ty Burrell (â€œModern Family,â€ ABC)

Louis C.K. (â€œLouis,â€ FX)

Nick Offerman (â€œParks and Recreation,â€ NBC)

Amy Poehler (â€œParks and Recreation,â€ NBC)

Danny Pudi (â€œCommunity,â€ NBC)

Jon Stewart (â€œThe Daily Show,â€ Comedy Central)

Â

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

â€œIf God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Riseâ€ (HBO)

â€œRestrepoâ€ (National Geographic Channel)

â€œ60 Minutesâ€ (CBS)

â€œThe Rachel Maddow Showâ€ (MSNBC)

â€œ30 for 30â€ (ESPN)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming

â€œAmazing Raceâ€ (CBS)

â€œAnthony Bourdain: No Reservationsâ€ (Travel Channel)

â€œSurvivorâ€ (CBS)

â€œThe Voiceâ€ (NBC)

â€œTop Chef: All Starsâ€ (Bravo)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

â€œA Children’s Garden of Poetryâ€ (HBO)

â€œiCarlyâ€ (Nickelodeon)

â€œNick News with Linda Ellerbeeâ€ (Nickelodeon)

â€œR.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hourâ€ (The Hub)

â€œSesame Streetâ€ (PBS)

â€œYo Gabba Gabbaâ€ (Nick Jr.)

Â

Outstanding New Program

â€œBoardwalk Empireâ€ (HBO)

â€œGame of Thronesâ€ (HBO)

â€œTerriersâ€ (FX)

â€œThe Killingâ€ (AMC)

â€œWalking Deadâ€ (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials

â€œCineme Veriteâ€ (HBO)

â€œDownton Abbey: Masterpieceâ€ (PBS)

â€œMildred Pierceâ€ (HBO)

â€œSherlock: Masterpieceâ€ (PBS)

â€œToo Big to Failâ€ (HBO)

Â

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

â€œFriday Night Lightsâ€ (DirecTV/NBC)

â€œGame of Thronesâ€ (HBO)

â€œJustifiedâ€ (FX)

â€œMad Menâ€ (AMC)Â

â€œThe Good Wifeâ€ (CBS)

Â

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

â€œCommunityâ€ (NBC)

â€œLouieâ€ (FX)

â€œModern Familyâ€ (ABC)

â€œParks and Recreationâ€ (NBC)

â€œRaising Hopeâ€ (FOX)

Â

Career Achievement Award

Steven Bochco

Dick Ebersol

Cloris Leachman

David Letterman

William Shatner

Oprah Winfrey

Â

Heritage Award

â€œAll in the Familyâ€

â€œFreaks and Geeksâ€

â€œThe Dick Van Dyke Showâ€

â€œTwin Peaksâ€

Â

Program of the Year

â€œBoardwalk Empireâ€ (HBO)

â€œFriday Night Lightsâ€ (DirecTV/NBC)

â€œGame of Thronesâ€ (HBO)

â€œJustifiedâ€ (FX)

â€œParks and Recreationâ€ (NBC)