‘Terriers’ – ‘Dog and Pony’: Tear down this wall!

“God knows I love Hank, but it is not on Hank Dolworth to do anything but self-destruct on people.” -Gustafson
Of the five “Terriers” episodes FX sent out for review, “Dog and Pony” (written by Shawn Ryan and “Veronica Mars” alum Jed Seidel) was easily the lightest, both in terms of tone (lots of time spent on Britt’s “teabagging, flatulent, incontinent dog”) and how much time was spent on the case of the week. Next week’s is even more standalone, but darker, while the episodes after get more heavily into the bigger arcs.
I’m fine with that. I don’t need shows to have set formulas. As we learned over the summer with “Louie,” a show that tries to do something different every week won’t always succeed, but will usually be more interesting than a show that’s better-executed but more predictable.
But given a lot of the displeasure that was shown over the early, mostly standalone episodes of “Justified” on this channel, I figure there might be some people who may have liked the complexity of the pilot and then had alarm bells going off over “Dog and Pony.” And what I would say to you is to be prepared for anything with this show. It’s such a mash-up of tones – dark noir one minute, goofy comedy the next that Ryan, Griffin and company could take it almost anywhere in a given week. Hank and Britt are clinging to the bottom rung of the PI ladder, yet they have powerful friends and enemies who can lead to all kinds of cases. The constant will always be the Logue/Raymond-James chemistry, but the rest of it will be what it wants to, when it wants to.
And after the opening sequence with the Lindus depositions (and Hank having fun with wordplay), what I thought “Dog and Pony” did smartly was to surround the fugitive case with continued personal storylines for the guys. Hank is still dealing with the consequences of trying to buy his old house – and all the people, like his AA sponsor, wisely pointing out what a horrible idea that is – while Britt and Katie give the dog a shot as a gateway responsibility towards perhaps having a kid, only for it to be a dog only a giant fugitive could love. (Fortunately, they wound up with Winston, the only co-star with whom Raymond-James might have more chemistry than he does with Logue.)
Regardless of where the Lindus story is going, we need to care about these two guys, and Hank’s decision to smash down the hated wall – too late to save his marriage, but just in time to take away his option to back out of the purchase – was a moment where the stakes were as high for him as when he threatened to take down Lindus in the pilot.
I also liked the conversation between Mark and Britt about the pitfalls of being Hank’s partner. We already saw Hank screw Britt over once by using the initial Lindus check to buy the house (and given that Britt and Katie aren’t suddenly flush, I wonder if Lindus stopped payment on the second one), and we’ve had strong hints that when Hank left the Ocean Beach PD, it wasn’t pretty for Gustafson or anyone else. We know Britt likes Hank, and because he’s played so well by Donal Logue, we like him too, but will the point come where he lets his new partner down as badly as he did his old one?
Also, while Hank and Britt are mostly a low-rent, low-tech operation, we learn that they do have access to people with gadgets in their trailer park buddies, whom Ted Griffin (in a bit of our interview that I left out because it would have made no sense before people saw this episode) described as “Our Q.” The actors are friends who, according to Griffin, went to Vassar together, live together and have been an improv troupe “for about 10 years, and I saw them in some show a year ago and just sort of figured out how to use them and make them this like three-headed monster.” I liked their patter – and liked seeing Hank and Britt be stuck on the outside looking in at another insular dynamic – and look forward to seeing more of them as the stories warrant.
Finally, the ratings weren’t very good last week, especially compared with “Sons of Anarchy” the night before or what “Justified” did back in the spring. I’m not sure the name or the marketing (which for a long time focused on the dog and not the guys) helped things, but we’ll see. I asked Shawn Ryan for his take on things, and he said:
Obviously they need to improve if we’re going to get a 2nd season. I know FX really believed in the show creatively and this feels like the kind of show people can drop into the next few weeks without feeling lost, so we have hope that good word of mouth (which there seems to have been a lot of after people caught up with the pilot on DVR) might help us build. We’ll see.
So if you like this show, tell your friends, family, etc. Now is the time. The show’s tagline may be “too small to fail,” but that concept doesn’t really apply when the ratings are involved.
What did everybody else think?
Nice to see you again, Alan. I like the new digs. (I haven’t really been around since last season’s Sons of Anarchy finale.)
I haven’t even bothered commenting on SoA these past couple weeks, because by the time I’ve gotten here it’s seemed as if everything important had been said. In contrast, the fact that I may be the first commenter in this thread speaks volumes about how Terriers is doing, and that’s unfortunate. It has great potential. Hank’s life is a train wreck and seems likely to get a lot worse. He’s a guy with some obvious, serious flaws, seemingly always running along the edge of a moral and ethical cliff, but he’s trying to achieve good ends. He has enough good qualities that I like the guy and hope he’ll get his act together. At the same time I worry that about the effect that he’s going to have on Britt’s and Katie’s joint life. (If not for the fact that the two have been partners for “a couple years,” I would suspect that Hank is the “dark presence” the psychic referred to.) So yeah, I wanna see what happens next, and it’s not at all obvious to me what direction it’s going to go. I’ll be back next week.
Did FX actually air Episode 2 on Tuesday? According to my cable guide a rerun of the pilot was scheduled, so I skipped it.
I hope it doesn’t get renewed. They should just cut the losses now and invest in something better.
I’m really enjoying the show so far. It is a nice contrast to a lot of the darker dramas I watch. Hope the audience grows.
Nevermind. I just realized it’s a Wednesday show.
I saw the promos first and they did nothing for me. I’m giving the show a try on your recommendation. So far I’ve enjoyed both episodes. I like that even when Hank is doing something that is unhealthy like buying the house, or the fun and unethical ways they complete their jobs (resolve the case?), he still conveys a sense of being a responsible “grown-up.’
This is a good show, people will find it.
“(and given that Britt and Katie aren’t suddenly flush, I wonder if Lindus stopped payment on the second one)”
Sort-of. Early in the episode, when our heroes are at the police station, the dialog (along with the cop’s lines when serving the search warrant at the end of the pilot) strongly imply that, after planting the gun, the PIs went to the police, showed them the check, and told them about Lindus paying them for the phone (which is what the detective was looking for with the search warrant; he just happened to find the planted gun). The police took the check into evidence and won’t let the PIs touch it, and somebody mentions that it wouldn’t matter anyway, as the cops have frozen Lindus’ assets. End result, they don’t have the money and have no way of getting it.
Yes, Josh is 100% right about that.
BTW, Alan, your line before the jump this week really should have been “right after I finish tongue kissing my copy of Kierkegaard for Dummies.”
Thanks, Josh. When you watch stuff weeks ahead of writing about it, sometimes those details slip.
Josh got it. The check is Exhibit B.
*So* glad that the AA sponsor wasn’t talking Hank out of buying the house because he was the alternative offer.
I’m really liking this show so far, and I hope it succeeds.
I really like this show, and am sad to hear people aren’t seeking it out. Not every show needs to be as dark as a Sons of Anarchy or a Breaking Bad, and I appreciate the humor and camaradarie here. I do think much of the marketing campaign was a mistake — the numerous teasers just featuring the dog (with no dialogue) were kind of ridicuolous. Here’s hoping things will pick up, because it would be a shame for this to be a one-and-done type deal.
I’m really enjoying the snappy dialogue in this show; I hope more viewers give it a chance.
I love the show so far, 2 eps in and I am committed to the ride. I especially enjoy Donal Logue’s performance.
I am enjoying the show. I’m definitely committed for the season. Sometimes, a small show plants a seed and it eventually grows. I hope more people tune in, it’s a good show.
I do agree about the marketing of the show. Honestly, FX does not seem to promote their shows as well as they could. Of course, SOA gets #1 treatment but I know people complained about not knowing that a former FX show (your fav. Alan) was beginning last season. I feel like I may have initially read some complaints about the marketing of Justified too.
imdb only has rockmond dunbar as det. gustafson for 2 episodes. please tell me he’s going to continue to be a part of this show.
besides hank [logue been a favorite since the tao of steve], gustafson is my favorite.
Don’t rely on IMDb for anything to do with TV casting. It’s terrible in that area for some reason. Dunbar’s a regular, and is in every episode I’ve seen so far.
Dunbar is really great. He adds a lot to what could be a very rote character.
And I like that they didn’t change the name after they cast a black actor. Just a weird, unexplained quirk to have him with a Scandinavian name.
thank god. hope they focus more on frank’s past with dunbar and less with his ex-wife.
same with britt. would like to delve more into his past criminal element.
I keep expecting Gustavson to be a bad guy because of his role in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
Negroes have miscegenated, you know, and their offspring range from teh darkest to lightest shades. Gustafson could also be a name from remarriage.
Explanations aren’t needed, for me. The world is wide.
Be prepared for anything…just one of several things I like about this show is that beyond the chemistry and smart writing I’m never quite sure what I’ll get with this show. One moment I’m cracking up at the banter (and the banter flies fast on this show, yeah?). The next I’m choked up as Hank walks through his old/new house.
I hope more viewers find Terriers. The show is worth watching.
Great characters, great writing, great show. From comedy to action to poignant and back again. This show is at the top of my short list this season.
I’m really enjoying the show. I found the twist early in the episode regarding the inaccurate description of the supspect to be quite brilliant. You never expect your protagonists to get such as a serious and utter beatdown, so I felt that was the kind of surprising twist that will keep me on my toes in weeks to come. My only fear is that Hank’s identity as a loser will overwhelm his likeability. I found myself being taken in by Gustafson’s warning to Britt at the end.
I like this show and think there is a lot of potential for it to be a mainstay (especially once Rescue Me rides off into the sunset). F/X did a horrible job marketing it – if you weren’t familiar with Shawn Ryan you might have thought it was another comedy like Sunny in Philadelphia. As it is, there are elements of The Shield, Rescue Me, and The Black Donnellys (if anyone watched and remembers that late, great show from a few years back) – first rate dialogue, a nice flow to the story lines, and some excellent directors (last nights had Clark Johnson who is one of the best on TV right now). I believe it needs some time to grow, but there is a level of comfort between Hank and Britt, and the chemistry between them works quite well. I think you really do start to care about the characters, especially Hank, and his battle with alcoholism seems to be a little more realistic than Tommy Gavin’s repeated returns to the bottle (which have lost their impact by now).
I’m hoping others discover this show and give it time to grow (instead of wanting a quick payoff in every episode).
man I loved the Black Donnellys :(
I got so emotionally invested in that show and then it got cancelled.
i liked the donnelly’s too. speaking of shows cancelled too early + donal logue. i really got sucked into “life.”
i really liked how that show wove the individual episodes into the larger arc of crews’ jail time and search for those behind it. really bummed that show couldn’t play out.
I’ve watched the first two episodes and rather enjoyed them– it’s fairly lightweight fare compared to the dramas I’m used to, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I just finished Veronica Mars for the first time, so another detective dramedy about a California beach community is right up my alley right now.
Everyone has said what I would say excluded one person’s opinion. It’s quite good and I like it. I told my Mother to watch it, and I’ll tell anyone else who will listen. It’s a show that’s unlike all the others. We need shows like these.
This is a great show. A good companion to Justified. Hopefully, it finds a big enough audience. FX is light years ahead of most other networks when it comes to quality TV.
Apparently the ratings slumped 50% from even from last week’s total (down this week to 0.8 million from 1.6 million for the premiere according to The Futon Critic) which is unfortunate because this looks to be a creative winner. Hopefully, as Shawn Ryan mentioned, the word of mouth kicks in because the show has boatloads of potential and it would be a shame to see a show that’s this enjoyable get left behind. I wonder if, tonally, it would play better on a summer schedule and also have the added benefit of facing less ratings pressure there.
I feel like the show was destined to fail when they named it, don’t know what they were thinking. Its a shame cause I think its even better than Justified and I liked Justified.
I love it. I really enjoy Logue and Raymond-James. The giant man actor was really good too. I took me until halfway through the episode to remember that Raymond-James’ girlfriend is played by the ghost girl from Dirt.
I’m liking the show so far. I totally jibe with the few Veronica Mars comparisons I’ve seen. There are so many clear parallels: the gritty seaside California setting, the PI theme (obviously), the witty banter, the rich-guy-as-bad-guy arc, and the disgraced cop backstory. I’m not complaining.
Re: Dunbar with a Scandinavian name. I initially thought this was a reverse-Reggie-Cleveland-All-Star-type situation (ie a Troy O’Leary). But then then the big white-or-Hispanic fugitive this week was named “Montel,” and I was less sure (in a completely non-racially-stereotyped way). Strong attempt at color blind casting for this show? Maybe. They still made the drycleaner an Asian. Still, something very minor to possibly watch for.
This show was a nice surprise, thanks for alerting us to it. I really hope the ratings pick up. I like the existentialist vibe to the show, with everyone just trying to get through the day as best they can. The little victories take on more importance, and I’m beginning to care about these people. Whereas, say, “The Mentalist”? I completely don’t care about that dude, and he (OMG!!) had that whole family tragedy going for him (end sarcasm).
This show has been a real disappointment. Smart writing goes beyond quips by the characters as the plot is rife with formulaic writing ( Mr Big as the bad guy, I’ll get you, man!, girlfriend wanting baby etc.)Puuulleeezze.
I just realized where I recognized Gustafson from…Kiss Kiss Bang Bang! And I didn’t even have to check IMDB.
Man I love that movie.
THere’s just a fun shaggy quality that I’m enjoying with each episode, and I hope it continues. I’m drawn to both the comedic and darker storylines, and I’m surprised with how well they seamlessly integrate both. It makes me laugh out loud, and often a lot of comedies can’t even do that.
I kind of loved the twist of the bad guy not being as bad as they think (and the half-brother is worse), as well as his fondness for the tiny dog. And I’m so pleased that Britt and Winston were reunited! Honestly, they were one of the best parts of the pilot.
I’ve never watched Justified (although it looks up my alley) but I agree that the timing of this is a little off, and it would’ve worked better in the summer, and probably USA. I don’t think it’s quite the right fit for FX, but I hope more people give it a chance.
…I knew that sledgehammer was coming at the wall as soon as it was out of the memory wife’s mouth. Oh, Hank. Not smart.
I love this show so much it makes me dizzy!
I’m holding on based on your recommendation and the name Shawn Ryan. If not for those two things, I’d be saying ‘That’s It For Me’.
I think I would really enjoy a half hour of this each week, but there’s too much filler at this point- and two episodes in, that doesn’t fill me with much hope.
I like it. I always enjoy Donal Logue, and this is a good vehicle for him. My son lives near Ocean Beach, so it’s fun to see familiar scenery –the pier, Newport Street, Sunset Cliffs, etc.
“This thing itches.”
“That’s because it belongs to a rich person.”
oh my goodness. ahaha. a perfect delivery. thanks for tuning into this show and reviewing it so highly, alan.
I have to chime in with the minority on this one. I don’t hate the show, but I don’t see anything special about it. It hasn’t made me laugh once (was it supposed to?) and I don’t really buy for a second that these two schlubs are capable of getting out of bed let alone solving cases. The plots are fairly predictable, and I feel like it’s trying too hard to make everything quirky. E.g.: the cigarette holder affectation on Logue’s former partner. Comparisons to “Justified” are way overblown. Just thinking of the villains and the masterful performance of Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder on “Justified” makes me realize nothing comes close on “Terriers” so far. I’ll give it a couple of more episodes to improve.
The Lone Gunmen? They: Is Risen.
But with kyoot surfer bods. Nice.
i liked the second episode even more than the pilot, and am looking forward to more. i like the show’s look, the casting, and especially the banter.
hopefully the low ratings will increase at least enough to give it a shot a a sophomore season because i think the bigger Lindus arc shows promise as they go up against one of the city’s ‘favorite sons’.
Alan — surprised you made no mention of Clark Johnson directing this episode.