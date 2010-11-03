‘Terriers’ – ‘Pimp Daddy’: Hard out here for a Hank

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I Suzanne Somers lends me her thigh-master, after which I freshen up my cultural references…
“He was a good man. I knew him very well.” -Michaela
Like last week’s episode, much of “Pimp Daddy” kept Britt and Hank apart, with Britt doing various good deeds related to Michaela the transgendered hooker, while Hank looked into the old allegations about Gretchen’s fiance. But where I found “Agua Caliente” to the be the series’ first disappointing episode, “Pimp Daddy” was a really strong one.
We got an overload of Hank/Britt banter (I’ve lost count of the number of potential “just as soon as” lines from the opening scenes) early on to gird us for their prolonged separation, and then the two divergent stories were so good – and so messy in that usual “Terriers” way – that I didn’t mind the absence of the usual chemistry.
I really liked the ambiguity of the Hank story – not just that we never found out exactly what Jason did and didn’t do/know, but whether Hank was right to keep pushing, whether Gretchen was right to shut him down, etc. We’ve been following Hank’s side of this story all season, so we know how irrational he is on the subject of Gretchen, but we also saw a few weeks back that he had come to accept that the wedding was going to happen and that Jason made Gretchen happy. At first, this wasn’t a case of him continuing to dig, but an earlier search belatedly turning up something hinky – and if this was your ex-wife, about whom you cared deeply, wouldn’t you want to look into it for her sake?
But seen from the point of view of Gretchen – who’s been hurt too many times by Hank, and who’s apparently known about this (or at least about Jason’s version of it) for months – this just looks like more obsessive, dangerous behavior. We don’t know what Jason did, but we do know that he played this perfectly with Hank. He knew that Gretchen already knew, and how Gretchen would react to the “news” from Hank, and let Hank hang himself and drive a massive wedge in his relationship with Gretchen. And Hank’s line about how it was a good thing he and Gretchen couldn’t have kids was just spectacular in its cruelty. The writers and Donal Logue had to build up a whole ton of goodwill for Hank in order for him to get away with that moment, but it was worth the cost. Wow.
The Britt side of things was low-key but still emotional. Michaela’s reason for cheating young Cody was a decent one, and she coughed up the money as soon as she got it. And while she and Britt never quite proved who murdered Crystal, they got within the ballpark, and then managed to identify her and give her parents some closure. Michaela reverting to Michael to tell the parents a pretty little lie about Trevor was an exceedingly kind thing to do, particularly given what Crystal told Michaela about why she ran away from home. But as with Gretchen’s feelings about the Jason Voloway question, there’s a sense of ancient history to it; what happened then is less important to her, and to Michaela, then what can be done now. I really liked the interplay between Britt and Michaela and hope to see her come back – and not in a way that justifies Britt’s fear about her line of work.
And Britt’s time spent in the company of Michaela, and pondering the fragility of life, the importance of good parenting, Katie’s pregnancy test, etc., finally gives him the push to get down on one knee and propose to Katie. Laura Allen was fantastic in that scene, as Katie tried to control her impulse to confess, or run away, or say no because she doesn’t deserve a guy like Britt, and instead did the same thing Michaela did for Crystal’s parents and gave him the answer he needed. I still suspect the ugly truth will come out before the season ends – likely around the time Katie gets the result of that paternity test – but hopefully Britt comes to accept and move past it. Because I’d hate to see both our heroes alone and miserable at the same time.
A few other thoughts:
• Shawn Ryan gets his first script credit, along with Kelly Wheeler, since the second episode, while the director was a very familiar name: Adam Arkin. Arkin’s been making the rounds at FX the last few years, not only in his guest arc last season on “Sons of Anarchy,” but directing episodes of “The Riches” and “Dirt,” as well as an upcoming “Sons” and another “Terriers” later this season. The man does good work.
• As a former newspaper man who’s seen lots of colleagues get downsized in the last few years, I could mainly wince with sympathy at the scene where Hank pumps the reporter-turned-freelance-blogger for info on the case.
• No Gustafson this week, no doubt for budgetary reasons, but his absence allowed Ryan and Wheeler to put a more human face on his bumbling partner, Det. Reynolds. On a lot of other shows, the Reynolds character would stand forcefully in Britt and Michaela’s way, but here he recognizes that they can help, and gives them access, a room to work, and even useful info when he has it.
• Katie’s mostly in a dark place in this episode, but I liked her interaction with Michaela, particularly where she says she’s not one of the guys, and Michaela replies, “You don’t know what you’re missing.”
What did everybody else think?
I’ve got such a pavlovian response thing going with this website, every time I type my info in it’s almost an instinctual response to hit enter, thus the blank comment.
Anyway, I wonder if that reporter ever worked for the Baltimore Sun?
The line about “the life of a tranny ho ain’t all private jets and gallery openings” made me laugh out loud. I was disappointed by last week’s episode, but this one was really good – heartfelt and very funny. W/r/t audience goodwill, between Hank’s forging the signature of a suicide and the line about not having kids, they’re really pushing it.
why can’t gretchen have kids? in the words of Moltasanti.. were we ever told she has “damaged goods”? “what about the other one?”
Note the line they give Hank as justification: “I had to make sure it was true.” Not, as might be true for someone else, “I had to make sure it wasn’t.”
It’s odd, I expected the scene between Gretchen and Hank to turn out the way it did (Gretchen rejecting Hank and standing by Jason), but I thought it would come out as a defense mechanism, of her not believing him or not grasping the magnitude of what Jason is accused of doing. The idea that she is upset because Hank found out and confronted her with it? Wouldn’t she expect everyone in her life (parents, siblings, close friends) to do exactly what Hank did to try to protect her? It’s not like he drudged up old parking tickets. You would think both Jason and Gretchen would realize the chance that this would come back up.
And maybe I’m just a cynical single guy who has trouble dating women, but I find it hard to believe that ANY woman hears a guy say on their second date that he and his parents went to trial for allegedly molesting dozens of small children, and she doesn’t cut bait and run immediately. I once had a woman not go out on a second date with me because I didn’t pull her chair out for her to sit.
I’d vote for “has trouble dating women”. I’ve had early dates where women opened the closet for me. Typically comes with the preface “I like you and I think you are very, very special, but I think you you should know something before we go any further.. ”
It occurs when your date is already thinking you might be ‘the one’, knows (from experience) that the reveal of the big secret can blow it — and figured that it’s better, if you’ll dump her when you know, to have it happen before she starts to care even more.
I’ve had some real eye-openers: the woman who went to jail for embezzlement, the one whose father shot her mother and her brother, the rape victim who had complications during the abortion and now couldn’t have kids and the local anchor who explained that she often had to trade sexual favors to get promotions.
So I can buy “My parents and I were wrongly accused of molesting kids.” Maybe second date is pushing it, but if she’d said “fourth”, would that be better?
I wouldn’t be too happy if one of my exes were checking out my future wife, either. Especially if, as it seems, he’d been obsessive in the past.
By the way, when woman got upset if you don’t pull her chair out, bring flowers, etc, tell them you’ll be happy to perform all the traditional male duties as long as they’re willing to do all the the cooking and cleaning.
Sends the ones who want the benefits of both modern equality and old-fashioned courtship– in other words, an unequal partnership– away fast.
I don’t really see it like you do, Stan. To me, Gretchen’s response informs Hank’s off-camera pathos from their bad marriage and his days of drinking. “You weren’t this bad when you were drinking,” and “you’re the live grenade in my life” are just a couple clues of what we are to infer from Hank’s past.
@LJA, I guess there are two issues. One, Hank stepped over his boundaries by investigating Jason. BUT, two, Hank found out the guy was accused of child molesting and then changed his name to cover it up. If Gretchen and Jason aren’t going to tell their friends and family about Jason’s history, then they should be prepared to deal with the issue if anyone they know finds out. As much as Gretchen was upset with Hank for digging for dirt, she seemed equally upset that he believed the reports, the reporter, and the victim. I guess I watched that scene and there was a part that said, if this was Gretchen’s mom saying this to her and not Hank, she’d still be angry. I don’t buy that. People who care about you are going to tell you if you’re about to marry an accused child molester.
@Rufus. I guess if you believe in the whole “Love at first sight” stuff, then it doesn’t seem so bad. Usually there is so little invested by the second date that I think hearing, “My parents and I were accused of molesting a bunch of kids and I changed my name because of it” would be the kind of red flag that most women took for an “out”. That’s a lot of faith to stay in the relationship. Or desperation.
I’m way late on this ep, but two things: I think Gretchen’s line about asking people if they want your help was important. If Hank had said, “look, you’ve known each other for a short time, and I’m a PI. If you have any doubts or concerns, I will be here to help,” Gretchen probably would have responded differently, and without anger. Going behind her back and assuming he knew better than she did were the problems. And, I think Gretchen’s relationship with Hank has probably lowered the bar for what she is willing to accept. Obviously she is convinced of Jason’s innocence, and she also knows that he is honest and reliable. Those characteristics are going to be paramount after what we can assume she’s been through.
I totally agree with Chrissy on this. Furthermore, what makes so many folks here think that Gretchen wants or needs Hank to “rescue” her?
@LJA, what makes you think it’s just about Hank wanting to “rescue” her? He’s also concerned about the future children she will inevitably be having with her future husband.
Before FX, Adam and Donal (and Michael in a guest role) were on a great series together on NBC … still miss seeing Life on the schedule!
life was so good. rip :(
Another reason to hate Jay Leno and Onan. NBC killed all their 10 PM shows to open time for that stinking variety show.
i still watch episodes occasionally on hulu.
I get nothing from Kimberly Quinn in her big emotional scenes with Donal Logue. Hank’s whole quest to prove to Gretchen that Jason was a fraud was building and building to their inevitable confrontation, and until Donal delivered that final, scathing remark that scene was flat for me. Anybody else feel this way? If it’s just me, I’ll shut right up.
On the other hand, Britt’s story was sweetly underplayed. Like you said, Alan, low-key. Classic Terriers (and it’s a wonderful feeling, using a word like “classic” to describe a TV show that’s only nine episodes old).
I didn’t enjoy here in that scene either.
I didn’t particularly care for it, but I’m assuming there is some backstory we don’t know. The line “You’re even worse than you were when you were drinking” suggests this isn’t the first stunt like this he’s pulled.
A common issue with cops who drink is assuming the wife is cheating and always checking up on her and setting traps to catch her.
Of course, having played that scene, we now need to get the backstory in the next two episodes. Otherwise it’s just implausible and cruddy writing.
Is anyone else getting tired of the parrallel story lines going on here? I love this show, the acting, the writing, but come on, this is like four episodes in a row where the case they (in this case Britt) were working on had a direct correlation to their home lives. It’s getting repetitve.
I wouldn’t say it’s a direct connection. Katie *might* be pregnant…and Trevor has parents? It’s normal for a show with procedural elements to find ways that the case might effect the characters, and this show is much more subtle about it than, say, House.
This is such a wonderful show that the prospect of it getting cancelled really does fill me with dread. Any read, Alan, on how realistic it is to expect a second season?
Every episode of Terriers comes with a mix of anticipation and dread. I love the show, but am really feeling kind of edgy about getting wrapped up in the show only to have it canceled because of lack of name recognition or some ridiculous move to market the show that is not actually about dogs WITH a dog instead of doing a better job of marketing what it is actually about.
That said, great show. I will watch whatever they allow the show producers to create. I harass friends and family to watch this, and I’d even go to their bus tour if it came close enough (and if I could find out where they were traveling, it’s virtually impossible to find out about the thing even if you’re persistent in looking for it, much less just a casual fan).
Here’s hoping for a second season and a more transparent marketing scheme that lets it find its audience.
-Cheers
Maybe Donal Logue’s not doing it now but I followed him on Twitter a couple weeks ago, and he kept announcing where they were going to be next in their bus tour. Might be worth checking out if you haven’t already?
i agree that hank’s parting line about being thankful they couldn’t have kids was devastating.
it’s really interesting to see all of these characters work. they all definitely have a code when it comes to ‘criminals’. there’s so much compassion and understanding from hank, brit, katie, gustafson, and reynolds. not to mention from the story characters each week.
there are many shades of grey in this series. keep it up.
No spoilers, folks. Just had to delete a comment including something one of the stars said in an interview about an upcoming plot development.
Hmmm. Odd that said star would be dropping spoilers in interviews. Though i guess it must be difficult for stars to keep track of where exactly the series is currently screening when they’ve finished filing all of it a couple of months ago and they don’t have an obsessive like Matt Weiner (creator of Mad Men) overseeing every word they say. I wonder if production companies regularly send out weekly bulletins to cast and crew saying “We’re up to episode [6], where such-and-such happened. No disclosure of anything later than that!” They probably should.
It’s actually not a bombshell revelation. It wasn’t as if Laura Allen had, after the second episode, told people that Katie was going to get drunk and cheat on Britt. But it’s still a large piece of an upcoming episode, and I’m stricter on this stuff than many. (Though not as strict as Matt Weiner. *Nobody* is as strict as Matt Weiner.)
i have to say…if the prof is the father of katie’s baby i’ll be pretty upset. just seems a little too soap opera-ish to me.
sure, it happens. but i hope terriers doesn’t go down that road. too cliche.
I agree, and I think I was disappointed with the pregnancy plot as a whole, regardless of who is the father, especially if Britt does indeed find out about the professor because of this pregnancy; it all seems so cliche.
I really like the show, but a friend who finally caught up with the show and we were chatting about it, and somehow this observation came up about the 3 main female characters:
– we have Gretchen, who’s getting MARRIED.
– we have Katie, who’s PREGNANT.
– and we have Steph, who’s CRAZY.
And we thought, huh, that’s interesting. :D
I totally loved this one. It was Britt’s strongest episode to date.
I also hope Michaela returns in future episodes, but not as a corpse, please. I liked the character a lot. She and Britt easily made up for the lack of Hank-and-Britt, which was a problem for me last week.
I noticed you used the phrase “he [Jason] played this perfectly,” and was wondering if you think, as I did, that maybe Jason isn’t such a really nice guy after all. I’ve actually felt that way about Jason from the beginning, but thought maybe my impression was tainted. IIRC, the actor played a bit of a jerk in an early season of “House”, and that may be coloring my perception of the Jason character, sorry to say.
Anyhoo, still loving this show to pieces.
Ugh. There was something about Jason early on that made me feel he was not really that great of a guy. He has a complete vibe that screams “too good to be true”, particularly with how accepting he was of having Stephanie come to stay with them. That simply did not make sense – most guys would not be so supportive of his fiancee welcoming her former SIL into their home much less inviting the SIL AND the ex-husband to the engagement party and the wedding. I also thought Jason was too quick to forgive Hank’s credit card theft. Seriously, Jason IS too good to be true.
I thought in “Manifest Destiny” Steph implied that Jason should’ve known that the Montague report was a fake? Did I imagine that?
I realize that Hank’s sis is crazy but she seemed fairly certain that Jason was lying. He’s an architect that just Gretchen met online 6 months ago and he’s got a huge skeletons in the closet. Seems that this would make him a prime candidate for blackmail. It feels like he should fit into the whole Lindus/Montague thing but maybe it’s a red herring.
That’s what the signs were pointing too. I wonder if they decided to rewrite it at the last second. I’m hoping they bring back the Lindus/Montague plot. I was thinking of “Capturing The Freidman’s” this whole episode.
I also thought of “Capturing The Freidmans”. Fantastic movie, by the way, if you haven’t seen it, plus the DVD adds loads of fascinating additional content.
Much like “Friedmans”, you get the sense that the more outlandish accusations probably weren’t true, but SOMETHING happened in that house.
I found it a little ironic that Britt is excited to be a father and might even potentially be willing to raise another man’s child, when on another show (True Blood) a different man is in a similar situation with the kid of the serial killer character the actor that plays Britt played over there in Season 1.
I think the plot was less loosely based on Capturing The Freidmans and more about the actual case of mass hysteria of the McMartin PreSchool Trial in California in which basically exactly what happened on Terriers happened at the school. In fact, years ago, HBO did a movie on it starring, I think, Henry Thomas. Thomas played the son, who at the time was a little bit older then the 15 that Jason was at the time. The imdb page about McMartin is here: [www.imdb.com]
I think the show missed an opportunity in not giving Hank a son. A child thrown into the Jason equation would lend dramatic urgency to the mystery.
I know no one will read this, but it’s also worth mentioning that there was an early 1990s preschool child abuse scandal in San Diego. Look up the Faith Chapel Church case. In this instance, the the children were led to say outrageous things, including that the alleged abuser had killed a giraffe in the classroom in front of them while their parents were on premises. The journalist presented in the episode reminded me sort of the journalist Mark Sauer, who I heard speak once about his coverage of the case, except that I don’t think Sauer is relying solely on blog articles for support right now.
I think the degree of Grechen’s initial reaction was more than expected, and given their history I expected her to sort of shrug her shoulders than cast him away. But I’m wondering if there’s a subtext to her reaction based on what Jason told Grechen.
Maybe I’m jumping to conclusions a little, but if you have a son of serial child molesters who knew everything, but did nothing, and his fiancee’s saying not only that “he’s totally innocent” but that she did her homework on the matter, I’m guessing that Jason was abused. And Grechen’s reaction is as much protective of Jason as it is angry at Hank.
I think you are jumping to conclusions. We don’t know that Jason “knew everything, but did nothing.” For all we know, Jason was molested by his parents, too.
This was one of the finest hours of TV I have seen this year (2010) and that covers a lot of good stuff. Nothing misses on this show. From its sheer hilarity to it’s moving portrayal of mental illness to its genius writing, it never goes wrong. I wish I could convince FX to believe in this show and maybe give it an easier to market title. It will be one of the great tragedies in TV history if this only lasts 13 eps.
I just saw this episode and God did the way the Hank and Gretchen thing play out predictably. It would have been nice if Hank and mentioned it to Britt so he could point out the likely scenario of what happened happening. That was so damn stupid of Hank. It’s not even like he DID something, he KNEW, and he was a kid. Such a lame way to drive a wedge between them.
And Gretchen sure is all friendly to her ex, especially after he tells her he still loves her. Guess they had to throw a monkey wrench into that.
haha I just started watching ru paul’s drag race, and one of the drag queens competing looked awfully familiar, so I kept going, where the heck have I seen this person before…
and then I realized it was michaela from Terriers!!!
I had no idea she got her start on drag race, I thought she did a pretty great job as Michaela.
And yes, even though its been awhile, it still REALLY hurts not having terriers around. What a great show.