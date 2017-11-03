‘The Good Place’ Ends Its Fall Run With The Wild And Fun ‘Derek’

A review of tonight’s The Good Place coming up just as soon as you fetch my dizzy couch…
“Derek” is the final Good Place of 2017, thanks to NBC’s Thursday football commitments. Yet just like last year’s final pre-break episode, it’s not designed as an apocalyptic cliffhanger designed to make the wait for January more agonizing. Well, it’s going to be agonizing because the show is on such a creative hot streak, but even with the cliffhanger of Shaun in Michael’s office, “Derek” felt less like a mid-season finale than just another episode of what’s been a great year for the show. Which is as it should be, even for an intensely serialized comedy like this one.
We can spend some time speculating on exactly what Shaun knows about Michael’s deceptions, and whether that means we’re in for another hit of the reset button in a season that’s literally had hundreds of them, but I’d much rather talk about the delight that was “Derek,” and the way that the wild idea of Janet creating her own boyfriend out of thin air wound up having real emotional impact not only for her, but for the show’s two human quasi-couples.
Though the four idiots have no memories of the events of season one, or any of the other reboots, by the end of “Derek” they’ve all been brought up to speed on the key romantic points: that Jason and Janet were married(*), and that Eleanor and Chidi have gotten together in multiple reboots. But knowing something and feeling it aren’t the same, so Jason only has eyes for his special lady with the award-winning legs, while the legendarily indecisive Chidi is more struck by the idea that he could so easily say “I love you” to anyone than he is by actual emotions about Eleanor herself. It’s an interesting choice, and gives the show more runway to work with on the latter pairing, since we know from Mindy St. Clair that Eleanor and Chidi really are soulmates somehow, and will inevitably find their way to each other. Pairing Jason with Tahani, at least for now, could be about putting Tahani into a new love triangle with Janet, or it could be a sincere idea of its own — another opposites-attract duo with a side effect of Janet having to struggle with emotions she was never designed to have.
(*)Albeit not on a beach, even though Version 802 Jason says that all the best things happen on beaches, like swimsuit issues, Jersey Shore, the opening of Saving Private Ryan, and crabs.
Every minute of this episode was a delight, including “bench” as an alternative to “bitch”; the name of Tahani’s school “… for Expressionless Girls”; to Eleanor calling herself a “smokeshow”; to Eleanor’s olive speech; to… everything.
The olive speech was really great.
… Tihani thinking that “Home Alone” is a horror film.
Didn’t Jason say, “Bad News Bear”?
Just checked the captions (because I’m that kind of dork). “Bear.”
And speaking of captions: mine said “tizzy couch”, rather than “dizzy.”
One of the things I love about this show is that it doesn’t overuse the cliche of “character keeps secret from other character to create conflict.” They mine drama out of people SHARING information, like when Eleanor admitted in the first season that she didn’t belong in the “good” place, and the various quasi-romantic confessions in this episode. It makes it a lot easier to believe the characters actually care about each other.
Yes.
I’m still laughing about the fact that Jason went to Lynyrd Skynyrd High School. That will be funny forever.
All the Florida jokes are ridiculous perfection.
Blake Bortles
My first thought when Eleanor and Michael had their heart to heart at the end of the episode was that Vicki might be figuring things out and had come in a Michael disguise to get information. It’s nice character growth for Michael to get to this point, but it feels soon coming on the heels of him engaging in some “light torture” of Chidi last week (or the week before? I’m not quite sure).
didn’t consider vicki in disguise, but it certainly seemed like eleanor was setting herself up to get that voice back
Agreed. I’ll miss this show a lot. It feels like there have only been a couple episodes since the summer break. Truly genius writing and all the actors seem to really *get* what they’re doing, Kristin Bell in particular.
I thought it was Eleanore that said “Or vice versa” in response to Janet saying that Eleanor’s ideal mate would be Stone Cold Steve Austin’s head on Tahani’s body. If so, the “vice versa” version is unlikely to happen, since that wouldn’t actually fit with Janet’s analysis of Eleanor’s comments.
The “intensely serialized” nature of this show (as I’d have put it even if Alan hadn’t already) continues to amaze me but even more so it’s the surprisingly relentless narrative progress (which isn’t necessarily inherent in the serialization).
The only half-hour sitcom I can remember that was this heavily serialized is Soap from back in the late ’70s. That one had to be due to it being a send up of soap operas.
just caught up after binging the show over the weekend, and i’m honestly surprised how beloved jason seems to be. i find the character completely insufferable and think he’s a major weak link among everything.
I think it was a mistake to spend so much time out on that beach. The production audio must have been nothing but wind, so they very visibly had to ADR *all* of it. The one-on-one between Eleanor and Janet was almost unwatchable, as the ENTIRE scene was slight-off lip synching.
I’m really hoping that, when the show comes back, they tie the Jacksonville Jaguars unexpected non-suckage this year to Jason Mendoza. He’s the spiritual guide they deserve!