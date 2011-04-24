‘The Killing’ – ‘Super 8’: Bits ‘n pieces

A review of tonight’s “The Killing” coming up just as soon as I’ve had enough of the Tickle-Me Elmo…
“It gets better.” -Richmond
On one level, “Super 8” alleviated some of the fears I’d started to develop about the show last week. On another, I’m actually more concerned than I was before.
First, fair is fair: the episode didn’t dismiss Bennet Ahmed as a suspect within the first 10 minutes, then close with yet another character being presented as the new prime suspect. Linden and Holder spent most of the hour working on Bennet, and are clearly going to continue with him next week. That’s the way this show should work: not with the various suspects being laid out in a straight line, with one being eliminated at a time, but with the investigation, and the show, keeping an eye on a lot of possibilities at once.
So that was good, and I hear what some of you were saying last week about how Kris and Jasper could very well have done something bad, given how concerned they were until they found out exactly what evidence the cops had. And I appreciated that where last week’s episode felt like a plot sandwich – all the major story points were placed at the beginning and end, with a lot of smaller character stuff in the middle – “Super 8” felt more evenly-distributed. (Though Linden’s discover that Rosie may have been the victim of a serial killer was a relatively big development saved for close to the end.)
All that having been said, though, “Super 8” is the first time in this young season where I’ve seriously found my interest flagging throughout most of the hour.
The political storyline has always been a problem, and remains one. They started tying it back to the investigation a bit, with Gwen trying to push Richmond at Mitch Larsen, and Darren secretly resisting that push – and also with Bennet appearing arm-in-arm with Richmond in the commercial – but it still largely feels like part of an entirely different, less compelling show. I barely even remembered who Nathan was(*), so revealing him to be the mole mattered not a whit to me, particularly since we’re still meant to distrust Gwen on some level. I like Eric Ladin, who plays Jamie, but I don’t need to see him vomit in extreme close-up, and the rest of his “date” with Mayor Adams didn’t feel necessary, unless Adams turns out to be a suspect in a future episode and his working-class backstory and showy, obnoxious persona will be important to understand at that point.
(*) Given that it’s a thriller cliche for the mole himself to be put in charge of the mole hunt (“24” did that several times), I suppose I should have paid closer attention to Nathan. But I keep having higher expectations for this show – that even though it has to contort itself a bit to keep the plot going for 13 episodes, it won’t have to fall back on the cheaper and more obvious devices to do so – because most of AMC’s output until now has managed to avoid this stuff. Of course, most of AMC’s output until now hasn’t been this plot-driven (and “Rubicon” tended to stumble most when it focused on plot).
But it wasn’t just Richmond’s corner of the show that struggled to keep me caring this week.
I continue to enjoy Mireille Enos’ performance as Linden while not particularly liking the way Linden is being written. The idea that she gets sucked in by her cases and obsesses about the victims is a pretty familiar one – albeit with a gender-bent twist, as it’s usually the wife or girlfriend complaining to the male detective about it. I don’t object to the show hitting familiar beats – how many new cop stories are there to tell at this point? – but I want to feel like there’s more new life in them than what the show has presented so far. I can predict most of what Callum Keith Rennie’s going to say before he says it, and that’s not good.(**)
(**) Also, I’m glad that at least Rick understands the show well enough by now to know that Sarah’s not going to be in Sonoma in time for the party. This is getting silly, folks. We all knows she’s in it for the duration, so just stop having her pretend otherwise.
And after a few episodes of acting more competent and clever than he initially seemed, Holder has gone back to being the impatient, cartoonishly ill-mannered thug he was back in the pilot. (Albeit a thug with some secrets, like the envelope of cash he leaves for what I’m assuming are his estranged wife and kids.) I see where Veena Sud and company are trying to go with this, but he’s just so over-the-top with it that I can’t see Linden putting up with this. She has no future in this department (or so she thinks), and therefore no need to worry about burning bridges; this guy would have sent even a reserved cop like her to the captain already to request a more seasoned, politically-astute detective be put on things.
And for the first time of the season, I can relate a bit to the complaints I’ve been seeing from some of you going back to the premiere double-feature, about how much you want to watch of the Larsens imploding from grief. I watched Stan lose it in the gas station bathroom, and my brain kept toggling between two different reactions: “Wow, Brent Sexton is just leaving it all out there, isn’t he?” and “I don’t know how much more of this I need to see.” There was a point to it, ultimately: to show just how much Stan is struggling with this, and to give him an impetus to start running his own shadow investigation that will inevitably cause all sorts of trouble for himself, Linden, Holder and whichever red herring suspect he gets his hands on.
Fortunately, the show does indeed seem to be pulling both Stan and Mitch out of their catatonia, and with any luck the other lethargic parts of this week’s episode will be livened up when we get to next week’s outing. But this was definitely the series’ weakest outing to date.
Finally, let me remind you again that any discussion of the plot of the Danish series from after the events depicted in this episode is off-limits. Anything that so much as hints at stuff that happened later in “Forbrydelsen” will be deleted.
What did everybody else think?
The two little boys are breaking my heart at this point. I suppose the moments we saw tonight, with Stan’s buddy helping out Tommy, pretty much rule him out as a suspect. That was a really compassionate scene, nicely done.
Not really. It shows the buddy is trusted as a family member and therefore had easy access to Rosie. That and the fact that we know he and Stan had a dodgy past makes him just one more possible suspect.
It also told us that he has one third of the serial killer triad going. And we know he can clean things.
they also cut right to Stan’s buddy when Linden comments about the person having done it before and knowing what they were doing. and we know stan and his buddy have some dubious criminal pasts, with the buddy even offering to have things taken care of “like the old days.” so no, we def cannot rule him out.
He’s been my prime suspect since the start. Probably because he’s played by the creepy Brendan Sexton from “Welcome to the Dollhouse” and “Boys Don’t Cry” (even if he’s almost unrecognizable under that beard) but also because he’s been sorta off the radar so far (but in every episode.)
The scene confused me though – he makes the kid’s bed and the boy says, “Don’t tell my mom.” I kept rewinding to see what I missed – did he find porn under the mattress? Or is it really just he’s worried Mom fill find out he forgot to make his bed? The whole interaction came across a bit too creepy to me – especially him standing there in the the boy’s bedroom, still in his coat, smoothing down the sheets.
He didn’t want his mom told that he wet his bed.
He wet the bed? Wow, I completely missed that. So the guy was there long enough to wash and dry his bed linens and remake the bed, without Mom noticing? And never took off his coat?
Earlier in the episode, when the other kid is getting milk, the older kid disposes of his wet linen and pants in the garbage can at the father’s office. Presumably the office is right next door or even part of the house/apartment. So the employee being around is not really unusual. Plus the mother is not noticing things like there being no milk in the house, so I think it holds together fine.
Holy crap, that is Brendan Sexton. He was my #1 suspect to be the killer BEFORE I knew that, but with the misdirection of helping the bed-wetter, the actor playing him, how messed up he was from his time spent with Caruso as “Jeff” is “Session 9” (will mess ANYBODY up), he’s the guy. It’s clearly not Bennett; you can’t telegraph it that way, but you can’t go the other way, either; too Dan Brown-y.
And I think that’s what bothered me when I finally got around to watching this last night. The obviousness of how the story is going to play out, and I was just kind of bored. The good parts were good, but I need a few more notes out of the parents than the one they’re playing over and over. Glad to see anger is about to be a player for the dad as he works through his grief cycle. Maybe I’ll get an ill-advised chained-up Salvadorian beating ala Vic Mackey. Maybe? Probably not.
I’m still in on this, and the kid were good this week. But, I agree, their weakest and most uneven show to date.
Sorry, but I just don’t find this story emotionally gripping at all. Game of Thrones and The Borgias are all better than this show.
No. Anything on Showtime deserves an automatic C grade, for they are owned by CBS and have no integrity at all. Dexter is just CSI with language and nudity.
Haven’t seen the Borgias, but I don’t see how people can say GoT is “emotionally gripping” in any respects.
I for one do grip myself passionately during Game of Thrones, but only when Dany is onscreen with her practice buddy.
He didn’t say it was. He just said the Killing wasn’t and that Got is better.
As a Showtime hater, I have to say that that network has been turning a corner this year, possibly because Bob Greenblatt left. Shameless and The Borgias are much more watchable than their earlier shows (Dexter, Nurse Jackie, Californication, etc.).
James Kang, Bob Greenblatt developed both Shameless and The Borgias.
I disagree. GOT is in my DVR queue, but after the first episode I am not moved to watch again, despite my love of Sean Bean. And for such a salacious subject matter, The Borgias is just insipid. It is sad to see the great Jeremy Irons just phoning it in.
Didnâ€™t mind that the investigation was in the background this week. Mirielle Enos still kills every scene sheâ€™s in. I could have watched her watching that video for 10 minutes. Iâ€™m eager to find out why she becomes so obsessed with these teenage girl murder cases and where the suspicions about her celibate partner go. I donâ€™t think heâ€™s the killer but heâ€™s certainly up to something sketchy.
Billy Campbellâ€™s performance is growing on me each week. I thought his scene with Michelle Forbes in the grocery store was fantastic. His sympathy for Rosieâ€™s family outweighing the usual political shenanigans was a nice touch, as Iâ€™m growing very tired of Gwen. Despite the last second reveal of his connection to the teacher, I donâ€™t see Richmond being anything more than a red herring and a convenient connection between many other characters. I was much more amused by Jamie this episode. Loved his reaction to â€œblacks, fruits, whores and drug addictsâ€ followed by the sprint to the toilet.
I have an issue with two plot points: the communityâ€™s reaction to the Larsons (both the wife and husbandâ€™s company) doesnâ€™t ring true to me. Would the friend in the grocery store really be so cold? And donâ€™t even get me started on the young sons and the clichÃ©d â€œMom doesnâ€™t love us anymore.â€ The parents are grieving which is surely confusing to young boys, but it seems like extra melodrama for the sake of it and I hope the show steers away from it in the future.
Iâ€™m still having that moment every Sunday when I realize The Killing will be on and it hasnâ€™t disappointed me yet. The 3 storylines are starting to converge quite nicely and Iâ€™m 100% in till the end of the season.
I like the connection to the campaign. It is an interesting, unusual means of depicting the impact of a crime on a community and of the public’s tendency to jump to conclusions about guilt.
That rang false to me too. People are cancelling on Larsen Moving Co. and giving Mitch the cold shoulder, even though neither of them are suspects? Strange.
I thought the moment in the grocery store was way over the top. You give an awkward wave, or you make awkward conversation. What kind of person turns away with a look on their face like they’re smelling spoiled milk? Utterly silly.
Regarding Jamie – does he have cncer or something? He did not seemed to have drunk enough to be sick (I’m a lightweight, but I would show signs of drunkeness before I was actually sick). Later he was taking pills. No idea what the relevance could be.
I mostly agree, Alan.
The political stuff is an absolute snooze. I didn’t even recognize the mole, and I thought the way the officers first approached Gwen before turning to Nathan was heavy-handed.
Outside of finding more about Bennet (and I still think it’s way too early in the season for me to seriously consider him as the killer), this episode was a lot of wheel spinning: lots of sad Larsens, Linden’s annoyed fiancee, Holder acting like a creep, and Billy Campbell wonder what Rob Lowe has that he doesn’t.
To be fair, I don’t think we’re supposed to care about Nathan. The important thing is that Unitas (sp?) was responsible, and now Richmond has something on her.
I’m in the “who the hell is Nathan?” crowd.
I liked tonight’s episode. I thought the pacing was much better than last weeks and actually did a better job of keeping my attention because it was focused.
I think the end of the episode was a step in the right direction for the political storyline. I haven’t known where they were planning to take it for weeks now, but it’s good they are tying it back into the case. Though I don’t think that Richmond is a very well-defined character.
I thought Holder’s impatience was stemming from a few things:
1) Jasper (or Kris?) last week recognizing that he had some kind of drug problem
2) Being assigned to grunt work and not being listened to during this case
Because of that, I didn’t struggle with his character. Plus I still see something to his questioning style (planting seeds of doubt in the wife of Bennett) and let us not forget he questioned Bennett about Rosie’s “attractiveness” in the pilot to gauge his comfortability with that content.
Overall, I’m still pleased with the show, but it is far from perfect.
On a slightly related note, out of the corner of my eye, I thought the picture featured was this article was a photo of Louis CK. There is some resemblance.
I agree that the political stuff is a bit of a snooze. It does feel like a completely different show. I was a little tired of the parents too. I get so interested when we see the detectives and see scenes involving the actual case, but otherwise they’re losing me quick. I will say that I caught up to the show yesterday, so four episodes yesterday followed by one tonight might have just burnt me out a bit.
So Stan’s ‘losing it’ scene in the gas station is exactly like the Danish even down to the excuse of going in for some oil. I don’t know whether to think it’s good they’re recycling small stuff like this because maybe they’re focused on big picture issues like maybe a cool ending or whether it’s a sign of overarching laziness. The political stuff inevitably diverges from the Danish a bit but is in some ways more annoying because the Richmond team looks like â€˜the gang that couldn’t shoot straightâ€™: why would any politician or experienced campaign staffer ever seriously entertain approaching the victim’s mother knowing what a disaster it would be if that approach was not only rebuffed but – as is inevitable – made it into the papers. Second, isn’t it a cliche that if you want to find out if a defector is a double-agent you feed him misinformation? Don’t they teach them anything in politician school in Seattle?
-anonZmoose
Except in the Danish series the wife doesn’t ask “Where’s the oil?” after the he gets back into the car (I’m not 100% sure but i don’t remember her doing that..) Even when they go for an exact replica of the scene, they manage to miss the point with a line like that…
I live in a medium-sized American city, and I couldn’t even tell you who our mayor is, much less when an election might be. I’m not alone in this, among my friends.
This was a slow episode; as my wife mentioned to me, they veer into the Larsens’ grief only as moments of grief (the stopping for oil scene), but not as moments that feel like a consequence of other actions. If it’s going to be a pivot for his vigilante turn or something, then it shouldn’t just conveniently occur right beforehand. The breakdown itself should extend outward from some crucible of character and/or action, and *feel* inevitable. It felt convenient, in terms of plotting.
I have a feeling next week will be killer, though.
Five favorite Brakhage shorts: In the Garden of Earthly Delights, Mothlight, The Act of Seeing By One’s Own Eyes, I Dreaming, the ones he wore under his trousers while climbing up that snowy mountain w/ his dog.
This was a slow episode; as my wife mentioned to me, they veer into the Larsens’ grief only as moments of grief (the stopping for oil scene), but not as moments that feel like a consequence of other actions. If it’s going to be a pivot for his vigilante turn or something, then it shouldn’t just conveniently occur right beforehand. The breakdown itself should extend outward from some crucible of character and/or action, and *feel* inevitable. It felt convenient, in terms of plotting.
I have a feeling next week will be killer, though.
I think I might be done with The killing. I honestly don’t care about any characters or plot lines. The campaign is meaningless. I’m tired of seeing the family especially the two boys. It just feels like the quality has really fallen since the premier.
Because Parks and Rec had such a great start…
Don’t really understand how one can just discount the campaign stuff. I’m trusting that the show runner will tie the murder and campaign stuff together by the end of the season. Whether that will be satisfying to the viewers is another issue. I guess what I’m trying to say is that, let’s take a wait and see approach to this.
As far as the grieving parents are concerned, I agree that it gets to be a bit much watching them wallow in self-pity every week. But let’s remember that we are watching them 5 days removed from the tragedy. Is that really enough time to get over your daughter’s murder?
It’s definitely not enough time to get over the murder. The problem for me is that the show keeps going back to them grieving. Over and over. And the campaign stuff I’m sure will have significance, but it’s really awfully boring. The best parts involve the actual investigation, and there was very little of that this episode.
I guess most of the concern stems from the fact that Forbrydelsen (the original) didn’t do a very good job of ultimately connecting the political plot to the murder plot. Of course, it also had 20 one-hour episodes and over twelve different suspects to contend with, so I’m confident this much-shortened remake will condense things considerably in its second half and avoid the many loose ends of the original.
You’re right parks started a little rough. Of course I didn’t start watching parks till a few months back so that never bothered me. @Sajid If by the end of the season the campaign ties in nicely then that will redeem it a little. But for right now it is completly meaningless. They’re not doing anything new or interesting. It’s just boring political stuff that’s taking time away from the already slow moving murder mystery.
Yes, Baseball, this show and Parks and Rec are very similar
The grief of the family has certainly been done before. It was called Twin Peaks and about half the story beats from this show mirror that one. Tonally they are very different series, but so far The Killing has been something of a pale imitation. At the very least, The Killing could use a bit more humor, anything to cut down the dour mood. I’m not saying they need a dancing dwarf hocking that gum you like, just that The Killing makes Battlestar Gallactica look like Cheers.
@Sanjid: This is my comment too, I know it’s not gripping television, but the reality of the grief at the death of a child is mind-numbingly boring a week on: you live in your bed, you wake and cry, you sleep, you stare at the ceiling and hate God, you sleep, you cry and wish you could die, people talk to you and you try to get up but just sit and stare, and hurt and hurt and hurt. I know it’s tv and you can’t film this, but the reality is you don’t move on after 5 days.
When Sarah Linden says “Do you ever wonder whether you can really know a person? I mean really know a person?” I wanted to throw up. It was so cliche and even on the full lips of Mirelle Enos seemed cliched. This was very boring hour.
Also, on another note I want to ask a favor of some one who is not afraid of spoilers. Can you go to IMDB page for this show and answer whether the shows IMDB page gives away the answer to who the killer might be? Just a yes or no will suffice no more than that.
Which one? I haven’t seen any spoilers at the IMDB page for the remake, but Forbrydelsen’s has several threads in which users react to the revelation of the killer (who’s been changed in this version).
There was an early review from the Guardian that said the American version needed to do more “showing, not telling.” I think Linden’s question about whether you can really know a person falls under “WAY too much telling, not enough acting from the actors.” The same goes for the little boys’ comments that nobody cares about them anymore. Who is writing these shows? They’re deliberately ruining it.
As for the show’s portrayal of the parents’ grief, I thought Michelle Forbes’ acting was a little too forced from the start. Maybe that’s why many people seem to dread even more portrayals of mourning–given that it’s only day 5, there is surely more to come.
Given that the show is reaching its halfway point, I’m not positive that it can redeem itself by introducing plot changes. To me, it seems like this show’s been riding the hype wave that the original series created. I started watching this after reading the rhapsodic review on the NY Times. After thinking “Why I am not understanding the basis for these glowing reviews?” after seeing the first episodes of the AMC version, I went ahead and saw the original Danish series. Only then did I understand. So minus 10000 points to the AMC.
I went to the IMDB page a few episodes ago. I looked at the cast list and it showed for how many episodes that a character is going to be on the show. All of the main characters were expectedly there for 12 or 13 episodes but then they also showed that one of the minor characters was also there for that range of time. This makes me suspect that IMDB has given the answer away on this itertion of The Killing that we are watching.
@JanneMeyer- where did you find the Danish version? I’m dying to see it, but can’t find it, on DVD or online.
@Fran: I saw the DVD version with English subtitles. I’m not sure if they’re on Amazon.com yet, but i got to see them through a friend who bought the set while overseas. Well worth it, if you’re interested in watching~
Thanks, Janne
gotta agree with Holden on this one “unless it’s a snuff film this is a big waste of time”
THIS was a huge waste of time.
But beautifully shot by Phil Abraham, who’s worked on Mad Men. When a show looks this good, I tune in for sure.
I’m really surprised Alan’s not being harder on this show than he is, there was some awfully bad film making in this episode.
First of all the grocery store scene was beyond horrendous. So Richmond sees her holding a box of cereal and he deduces it must be her daughter’s favorite? ridiculous.
My favorite of the night was the talk with the principal-
“if I knew anything else I would have told you” “oh yeah he there was that incident with another student, but she was crazy” ” and ,oh yeah, his wife was his student”
are you kidding me – this is some really bad Lifetime movie crap
Yeah… there’s no way a guy who has suffered a similar trauma, goes into that supermarket and finds that same someone, staring at a cereal box (because you know all of us when in that aisle just stand there and stare at cereal boxes until CapN Crunch becomes an Admiral) and not feel some some empathy??
Of all the characters on the show, Richmond is going to KNOW exactly what she’s going through. And why she would be doing something ODD.
Haha, yeah, the fact that it was never mentioned that the teacher had married a former student of his is RIDICULOUS.
But I still like this show a lot. My current favorite Sunday drama
I agree about the supermarket scene – I had no idea why he would assume that was her daughter’s favorite cereal. Yes, she’s obviously in pain, but maybe she’s just remembering the last time she saw her, over breakfast that last morning. Or maybe Rosie served her that cereal as “breakfast in bed” for mother’s day when she was ten. Or maybe she’s just having a breakdown and lost in grief and could be holding a box of anything… the leap to “her dead daughter’s favorite” was too quick and easy.
I also thought the “it gets better” line horribly cliche and cheesy. He has to know that’s the kind of empty platitude people offer – and it doesn’t help at all. I would expect someone who’s also gone through that kind of hell to say something more realistic, like, “don’t let anyone tell you how you are supposed to feel because it sucks and it will suck for the rest of your life.”
It’s become very clear to me, at least, that this one day per episode business was not a good idea. Not for this material. I’m sorry, but there’s just not enough story here. This is not compelling television. It’s really quite tedious.
Enjoying the show but some minor complaints…
1) the linear storytelling is frustrating– a to b to c; would be much better with a webbed approach with various suspects continually pursued but I suppose in a real case you would follow one lead to the next.
2) shitty symbolism- shake my hands after I shit, I am a dirty policitian. If it’s this blantant with it’s symbiotics should be pretty easy to deduce the killer, but of course they don’t know the killer until the finaly few episodes.
I get the impression that in trying to not be the same old procedural crime show, the creators of this well intend miss went too far away from the heart of such shows: working the crime. Banter between detectives. Getting under the characters’ skins. Something’s wrong when the grieving family gets more screen time than the two detectives, and I really, really need to see them together more, it all feels very casual and sksetchy, and the two of them barely communicate. I’m not wanting Cagney and Lacey, but…gimme more. In fact, all around I keep thinking, gimme more, nothing’s enough, they time is not being well used. And I hope the political campaign is going to tie in before long, tho unlike Alan, I didn’t find Holder than annoying, and I rather enjoyed the puking scene, with the mayor talking from the other toilet, it was at least weird.
I’ll keep watching. But…I suspect I’ll be disappointed.
Oh, but I did like the kid stealing cash from the sleeping parents and marching to the store in his pj’s, a scene like that tells the story, works a lot better than the father breaking down in the bathroom, or the creepy funeral home business.
I liked the scene with the kid buying milk, as well. I wish they hadn’t followed the wordless scene with the exchange with his brother about the parents not caring. Wouldn’t both of the boys scenes – one buying milk, the other changing his wet sheets out of shame – have been much better with no discussion? Classic example of showing that the writers ruined with telling at the end.
Every time Callum Keith Rennie is on the screen I want to watch him again in Hard Core Logo. Blame Canada!
I keep wondering when Linden is going to realize she’s marrying a Cylon. Get out now while you still can. Starbuck barely survived!
People are getting tired of the parents? Good lord. It has been FIVE days since their daughter was murdered. And Alan doesn’t want to see them grieve anymore?
Look, what makes this show different than MOST crime dramas is that you actually do see the affect the murder has on the family. It’s not just following the detectives around, hoping they catch the killer. While the families are either an afterthought or completely forgotten. In this, you see up close and personal the impact of the murder. It doesn’t let you forget about the incredible grief that comes when a parent loses a child. It slaps you in the face with it. In every episode.
I’ve seen 100 crime shows that JUST follow the detectives working the case. I don’t need to see another.
It’s not great dialogue. And some of it is cliche, of course — kind of hard to be 100 percent original in 2011 — but it’s tackling a murder mystery in a very unique way.
Anyway. Just an opinion. But I’m excited about the next eight episodes.
It’s has only been 5 days for them but it’s been 4 weeks and 5 out of 13 hours for us. At least a third of the shoe has been the parents wallowing in grief. Yes they are good performances and the first few definitely ad something the average crime show is missing. But the 10th time one if the parents breaks down sobbing or stares bleakly at the other kids. It stops adding to the story. Add all of this onto all the time the so far meaningless political story is taking up and we basically have 20% of the show being about the actual murder investigation. It’s boring it’s tedious.
Uh its not like this is real life here. Of course they should still be greiving, they’ll probably still be greiving till the end of the season obviously. But just think about in real life, you don’t want to watch someone grieving and I doubt they want to be watched. I mean how many times can I watch these people look broken? Honestly its good acting but it doesn’t bring anything to the story, I know they’re grieving I don’t need to see a character performance on it.
Anyhow, I actually enjoy the political parts of the show, it just doesn’t make any sense to me why its such a big part of the show. Like if they are going to feature it that much this guy has to have SOMETHING to do with the murder right?
Last bit, my favorite part of the show is Holder. He atleast talks y’know, gives us some insight into the case, with Enos, she’s a good actor but its like with the grieving parents. How many times can I watch this woman thinking. Does she have anything to say out loud at all?
Still I’m going to stick this out, watching any AMC show is worth the ride just for the style. I think if anything theyre experimenting so much that the next time this will be done right. And in the future I think The Killing will be useful. It probably would’ve been better if it were only like 6 episodes or if they just decided it should be a miniseries. These shows kind’ve remind me of Sleeper Cell from Showtime a few years back.
You know, though, there’s good reason why crime dramas don’t linger on the effects on the family – it’s unfortunately not terribly interesting to watch. We understand they suffered a great loss and are overcome with sadness about it but here’s only so many times you can hit that exact same note and expect it to be effective.
The worst part of all this is I’m finding it hard to care in the first place. The emotional impact is not there for me, at least, perhaps because we never saw the girl alive at all, let alone with her family. Can’t help but think that should’ve happened at some point.
Again, the show has done nothing to shake this ‘procedural stretched for thirteen hours’ vibe.
Yeah. I understand it can get tedious. And it’s funny because I was sort of getting lulled into that mindset, too. Then they had the scene at the funeral home and I thought to myself, ‘Wow. They haven’t even buried her yet.’ I guess it’s one of the pitfalls of a show like this — that five hours is really five weeks and many viewers are ready to move on from the sad storyline. I just think it’s essential, especially when the grief in this case could very well end up with the dad doing something he probably shouldn’t (Mystic River style perhaps?).
And I’m expecting there to be a real convergence of all three storylines … in a meaningful way … by the time this thing is over. And maybe the first five episodes will be looked back upon in a different light. Or not. Who knows? But I appreciate the different slant on the crime drama — though I do admit I have a hard time caring for any of the characters. The dad is the only one that really resonates with me so far.
>>â€œAt least a third of the shoe has been the parents wallowing in grief.â€
The lack of understanding in this (suitably unattributed) comment is astounding. They have NOT been â€œwallowingâ€ in grief; they are in SHOCK, and Stan turned a corner this episode by finally feeling some rage. (You ainâ€™t seen nothing yet.) Burying a kid is the worst thing a human can go through.
Good grief.
Thanks Mbg but I understand grief and I understand shock. Honestly I loved the first several scene of the family suffering and the acting from both parents has been pretty good. If, for instance, they cut the political stuff and the show was 70% investigation and 30% parents grief, it wouldn’t bother me as much. When you have this huge question of who raped/killed this young girl, that’s the series, that’s the focus. Watching the parents break down for the 15th or 20th time- that doesn’t add to the helping figure out who did it.
Wow, I’m off the beaten path, apparently. When the montage started at the end, I couldn’t believe the clock said 10:59. And I hated that the ep was over. That makes the The Killing an instant winner in my world. I love the political stuff (maybe it was all those years I spent watching The West Wing?), and found the scene in the store between Richmond and Mitch riveting. I feel pulled into this show the way I do with Mad Men and the Walking Dead. I’m just riding along, happy to let the show go where it goes. Maybe it’s because I don’t watch a whole lot of TV â€“ five series a year, maybe â€“ and so haven’t seen everything nineteen times already.
That said, I could easily see this show not going beyond one season, and if they screw up the resolution, I’ll be as annoyed as I was at the end of Battlestar Galactica.
Interesting reaction to the end montage, because it reminded me of how they used to do that at the end of every “24” episode. Except on “24”, it really made you anxious for the next show, while here it pretty much elicited a “meh”.
I just don’t see how this show can possibly deliver a payoff at the end of 13 weeks that will justify sitting through all this.
The ending montage with the graduated crescendo of the music is borrowed from the Danish show. That said, no doubt the Danes were using elements from ’24’ and Twin Peaks when they did theirs.
Now if you are riveted by this version I think you’d really like the Danish original if you don’t mind reading subtitles. A funny thing about watching the Danish is seeing how many words they share with us, including, if I remember correctly, the word “bullsh*t”. It was amusing to see the G-rated word “bullcrap” translated on the screen while clearly hearing the Danish pronunciation of the original in the background. -anonZmoose
Couldn’t agree more re: Holder. Not only is he unlikable, he’s uninteresting, and feels like he exists simply for false, boilerplate melodrama with Linden. It’s one thing if he doesn’t have the polish and tact to work homicide, but he seems to have zero investigative prowess whatsoever. It makes Linden seem less intelligent for not calling him out.
Unless I misheard, Jamie met the mayor at the Peevy Club. Is that a real Seattle location or a tip of the cap to Alan Arkin’s character in The Rocketeer?
Do we know for sure that the case will be done in the first season? I remember one of the early stories about the AMC adaption said that they would adapt Forbrydelsen over two seasons. Since then, everybody has assumed that they would just condense the 20 episodes to 13, but at this point, we’re still around episode 5 or 6 in the original. There’s no way they can finish the case in 13 episodes without amputating large pieces of the plot.
Adding to the confusion is the peculiar way the Danish series was produced. It was actually produced and aired as two 10-episode seasons, one airing in winter, the other in the fall, but obviously conceived as a whole. Afterwards a follow-up series with a new case, Forbrydelsen II, was aired as one 10-episode season and Forbrydelsen III is in pre-production, also with a one-season, 10-episode order.
I very much hope that AMC will let this case continue in the second season. When I watched the original, I was not yet convinced at this point, but the last five or six episodes (of the second season of the first series) are some of the best television that I’ve seen.
I don’t think there is any way they can let this case carry onto a second season. Like I said earlier, they should’ve just remade it as a miniseries, or like make it a show that is going to have a completely different cast every season. But if they we’re to drag this out over 2 seasons thats just too much. Really the only reason I’m watching is to find out the killer, if they don’t reveal who it in the finale then I’m not going to waste anymore time. I think I’m part of the majority on this too. I think it would be a very bad decision for AMC to let this go to seasons unless they only planned on having the show run for two seasons anyway.
@Toroc: The Danish series actually had a second season. The second season was a completely new murder case and most of the characters, except for the lead, were different. Although the second season wasn’t as great as the first, it was still very compelling and took place in a different setting as well. My guess is that AMC might would have a new case for the potential second season (if there is enough viewer attention to keep the show going..)
I find it interesting that so few like the family leg of the show’s stool. Maybe big plot points are coming on that front (the dad’s friend? – the serial killer triad thing was a nice catch @chrissy). But maybe, just maybe, it’s *only* there to show the pain and anguish of losing a loved one. (I really can’t see any other reason the boys are getting so much screen time, for example.) I was a bit skeptical about the prospect of that making for good television. Yet the twitterverse and literally every critic I read/listened to made it a point to enthusiastically note that this was a new type of murder show, one that was actually gonna deal with the ugly aftermath of Loss (capital “L”), especially refreshing for American audiences profoundly desensitized to such things…Well, it’s been served up just like it said on the menu, and now that we’re tasting, we’re collectively trying to nudge it off the plate. Now is that ironic, or should we have seen that coming from a mile away?
I’m tempted to launch into a long-winded sociological thing here. I’ll refrain out of respect for the forum. Enough to say that in a country where the Scream franchise makes good coin, the whole “act of murder as social atrocity” conceit rings pretty hollow, and it’s a terrible foundation for building a work of dramatic fiction. Hope Sud & co. haven’t made that mistake. Still a good (not/not yet great) show.
All the nitpickers posting here are the reason there is so little quality television on tv. Instead of just appreciating the effort, enjoying the bits that works and using some “willing suspension of disbelief”, most people over-analyze and over-critize any and all attempts to produce quality tv. I watched the original of this show, and sure it had some flaws and slow parts but it still was entertaining, and it was about a million times better than the regular reality-tv-crap that is on all the time on every channel. If you people do not watch shows like this, and is waaay to picky about details you do not like, you will lose to the reality-tv-crowd. Because they are not picky at all regarding details, and watches any kind of crap. Therefore, tv-studios will just make programs for them in the future because it is cheaper, and more profitable. Actually, did i not just recently read that even AMC has planned TWO reality-shows for this or next year? Just sayin. That is what awaits you nitpickers if you keep beint too picky, the ninth circle of reality-tv-hell. So what if some detail is wrong, or some small part of a show like this is kinda slow, dammit stop whining and just enjoy the better parts. Personally i find several flaws and slow parts in any show, even those considered “the best”, but they are usually quite good as a whole anyway. No show is 100% awesome, always.
Finally someone speaks the truth. I love crime dramas that have depth (not that one case per hour crap on every other channel). All you complainers apparently want this show to be balls to the wall the whole hour, with the detectives running around like Paul Walker from ‘Running Scared’. That’s not what this show is about. If you enjoy that then put on one of the many awful flavors of a CSI or similar show, where we can just have horrible acting because the story is different next week. Meanwhile I want to thank AMC for giving me another excellent series to keep me distracted from the fact that Walking Dead and Mad Men are so far off.
I don’t think most of us are nitpicking. We just have viable complaints at the way this show is progressing. No one has said it needs to be balls to the wall. The pace isn’t the problem, it’s the complete lack of relevance(the political), the same beats over and over(the Larson family, Linden’s fiancÃ©) and the fact that 30 minutes of investigation has taken place in the 5 hours of show so far. Also the fact that this is Amc really plays into people’s criticisms. This is several levels of quality lower than Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Even Rubicon and The Walking Dead(which are weaker than Breaking Bad and Mad Men) were a lot better than this has been so far.
@STOPWHINING: I agree.
@RYAN POWELL: I still think that most of it is nitpicking, i think the general problem is that the viewers of “intelligent” tv are too intelligent (picky) for their own good sometimes. Demands are set way too high. Why do i call it nitpicking? Well, how do you or anyone even know yet if the political bits are relevant or not? Feel free to complain about that when the season is over, and they never became relevant. But for now, just wait and see what happens. That is my suggestion anyway. Also, the repeating scenes of the Larsen family, and Lindens fiance and things like this is kind of what this show is about. Characters and their relationships with eachother. Complaining about that is a little bit like complaining about the fact that there is drugdealers in Breaking Bad or vampires in True Blood. Sure, if people do not like that, they are free to feel that way. I myself have never felt the urge to watch Mad Men, because the concept does not appeal to me. But i do not doubt that it is a quality-show. Just not something for me. I do not really know where i am going with this i just hope people keep watching, even if they do not like the first season, the concept is solid. And, the second season which i also have seen was quite different in many ways, and even better in some aspects. I do not want you to miss out just because of a couple of small problems. What if Breaking Bad had been cancelled in the first season just because it is highly implausible that a man with severe cancer would be able to do any of that Walt does? Because it really is, but people did not care they just went along for the ride anyway. Just saying, not to antagonize anyone.
Lint, this is a critical blog. Most of the commenters are anxious to discuss the show in detail, good and bad (and there are definitely love fests – check out a Parks and Rec or Breaking Bad review). It is the show’s job to make its pieces interesting and relevant, even if we do not yet see the full story. I’m sure there are other commenting sites that are geared toward a more wholeheartedly positive reaction to each episode, but the show is unlikely to get that here unless it improves a bit. I like it and plan to continue watching, but I also recognize some pretty important failings.
Yeah, but reality shows don’t run around telling us how “high quality” they are, they’re junk and they know it. On the other hand, AMC keeps bragging about their dramas are the best on TV, but only Mad Men and Breaking Bad have lived up to that claim. Fair or not, that is the standard The Killing is being held to and it is falling WAY short.
@Lint You’re blaming the ‘nitpickers’ for the upsurge of reality tv? Interesting argument, that if we weren’t such discerning viewers, expecting our cable tv shows to deliver (credible stories, charismatic characters, drama that fully engages us, intelligent scripts) there would be less reality tv? You might note that most of us who are disappointed in this show — and I’ve given it more time than I usually do with a show that feels flat — are all having the same complaints, that there is no charismatic character to root for at the center, that atmosphere alone isn’t compelling (especially when it’s rain and gloom), that while we see the relevance of the parents’ grief, it’s gone on too long, that the characters and relationships are too thinly drawn, and much of the time squandered on the family grief could be put to better use.
A show like Breaking Bad (my personal fave) is getting raves on this site because it’s completely original, had me from the first 10 minutes, has characters you care about despite their egregious flaws, and…well, let’s just say calling The Killing a well-intended misstep will hopefully not spawn another reality show, but will tell the folks at AMC they can’t just float something that is inferior as great drama and we’ll all make it a hit.
@Lint I have to completely disagree. The grieving parents and her fiancÃ© are not what this show is about. This show is about a murder and finding out who committed that murder. The fact that so little has actually happened in the investigation is what really annoys me.
I think I’m just going to start watching the beginning and the end of each episode. I’m usually very patient with shows that are slow moving (hell, I made it all the way through Rubicon), but I actually fast-forwarded a good part of this episode. Yep, your daughter died. You’re sad. We get it. While I think it’s great that this show has some of those elements that are missing in formulaic procedurals (the family grief / reaction chief among them), I just don’t think we need 10 minutes a week of crying parents. It’s just not adding anything new to the story or the characters.
I had really high expectations for this show (which was probably unfair), but I’ve been really disappointed, especially after such a strong pilot. The only thing keeping me watching at this point is to find out who the killer is, and I thought this show had the potential to be about so much more than that.
Oops, hit the button too soon.
@Chrissy, good observation about the cleaning. They also took the time to have a shot of Tommy smelling the linens
I must have been out of it last night. What is the theory that Rosie was the victim of a serial killer?
I’d like to know this, too. Alan mentioned it in his review. And I felt like a dolt (more so than usual) for not having the foggiest clue what he was referring to.
Near the end of the episode, Linden meets with a CSI-type guy who explains about the cleaning chemicals, and both agree that this could well be the work of someone who has killed before, possibly often.
I’ll third this request for clarification! I completely missed this too, and it’s making me feel like I watched a different show.
Ahh, Alan beat me by seconds. Thanks, I do actually remember that.
Ahh. Gotcha. As soon as he said that though, they cut to the dad and his coworker in the garage … and we are led to believe they have definitely done some shady things in the past. So that’s where my mind went. Not that it was a serial killer.
Sorry to be slow on this one — re Chrissy’ s post – what is the triad being referred to?
[en.wikipedia.org]
But we only have one part of the triad, and Linden doesn’t know that Tommy was a bedwetter. So what did Alan mean when he said Linden was speculating about a serial killer?
See the post right above – the CSI and Linden discussed the likelihood that the killer was experienced. There is no direct connection to Belko. I’m being a bit facetious; obviously all bedwetters aren’t serial killers and the Triad has been at least partly debunked. But it could be a fairly subtle clue.
‘The Killing’ gave us the seed for an interesting show in future seasons. There was a hint at it tonight that we’ll be watching three simultaneous investigations (police, private/family, political) going on at the same time in order to discover the killer, while collecting crashing into each other along the way. I could def be into it, especially now that its looks like the parents are waking from their comatose state. And it was good to settle on Bennett abit here for a couple of weeks, even if that doesn’t pan out.
But there still tends to be too many so-cliched-I-laugh-out-loud moments in this show.
Of note tonight (not even looking at the ridiculousness of a teenager using a 8mm role film camera, regardless how hipster she may be):
1) I understand what they’re trying to do with the family, but its all written so wrong; the brother’s motivation and lines (kid’s stealing money from Dad’s wallet after five days? Falling off the wagon that hard, really?), the scene in the grocery store, the ‘Where was God’ moment from last week, the mortuary scenes. And of course, the worst aspect of all these scenes, the driving music that signals “this is sad moment time.”
2) All three worlds are acting in a vacuum. Where’s the media in all this, especially concerning the political aspects? Where’s the pressure from the police department to solve this case? Everyone’s acting in their own little world with no external pressure.
3) While she go to Sonoma? Will she get married? Do I care?
Should be “The Killing” have us the seed for an interesting show in future ‘episodes’. Still like what could happen with this current season.
@Gman Couldn’t agree more, nothing on this show connects, and four eps in, I really don’t care about any of them! That’s not good…. And is it churlish to say that I don’t care a whit for the parents? Maybe we needed to see Rosie alive, to see pre-grief parents to care about any of them. And Will she move to Sonoma and marry the uninteresting guy? Meh. She’s so deeply internal, and I need something to clue me in. I’ll watch next week, but I won’t look forward to it; I’m watching at a distance.
Though this past episode wasn’t the greatest, I still did not want it to end. I love the three separate story arcs and how they are starting to interact more with each other. I don’t understand why many of you don’t care for the political arc. I think it will play as important a role as the the other two arcs in regards to the resolution, so I think it is foolish to dismiss it as filler. I guess I just find it hard to believe that the creators of the show would spend so much time developing the three arcs, just to have only one or two be important to the murder.
Iâ€™m still pretty surprised Alan has not made any comparisons to Twin Peaks. This show seems extremely similar (especially the northern clime and music) tho without the extra-terrestrial Lynch trappings and dream sequences.
Also almost shocked there was no mention of the (very) dirty handshake between Jamie and the mayor, and that there was no question if Jamie is a recovering alcoholic or just canâ€™t handle his booze. The barf scene was very painful, but for recovering alcoholics (some of my best friends) that whole sequence was a horror show.
Somewhat related, the grief & rage starting to bubble up in Stan seems pretty normal in how that horrendously painful process goes. Remember in NYPD Blue that after Andy Sipowiczâ€™s adult son died he went around taking care of arrangements, seeing to his ex-wife, telling everyone he was fine â€” until, at the end, he picked up a drink, setting off a multi-episode disastrous relapse.
I am trusting the producers/directors to keep us on our toes. And I, for one, LOVE Holder and am VERY interested in the thread about the money.
– MBG
People seemingly ask me every week why I don’t compare the show to Twin Peaks. Once again, while the plot and setting have some similarities, I feel like the tones of the two shows are so radically different that I never think of Agent Cooper, Laura Palmer and company while watching this show.
Thx Alan, I haven’t read every weekâ€™s comments… was just curio!
Really? Every week I see something that steals from Twin Peaks. This week was the enlarging the frames from the movie–also done in Twin Peaks to figure out who was taking the home movie of Laura Palmer.
The good, for me: Mirelle Enos, who remains compelling in her performance. Even when she’s just looking at pictures, or thinking, I’ll watch. Also, one of the kids deciding to take care of business (going to the store), since the parents are obviously not. I was glad the kid seemed able to look out for himself.
The not-so-good: I still can’t get into the political storyline, and therefore am losing track of what’s going on. Who was the guy in the bathroom, why was he sick? (You don’t have to answer, I’m just pointing out where I’m getting lost.)
Others have commented about the weird reactions Rosie’s parents are getting from the community, and I agree. Do they suspect the parents wrong-doing? Otherwise it doesn’t make much sense.
And finally, after a really good start, Holder’s getting frustrating for me. I like to see characters progress and as you pointed out, Alan, he’s back to square one.
I’ll keep tuning in, definitely. Just this last episode left me a little frustrated.
Re: the weird reactions Rosie’s parents are getting from the community, I think the possible connection that Rosie’s murder has to the political campaign and her possible relationship with a teacher are the triggers for the community’s avoidance of the family. I don’t think that point came across in the scenes at the supermarket though—I don’t think it’s convincing at all for Rosie’s mother to smile and greet someone she knew at the supermarket, considering how it’s not yet a week after the murder. That the person would then walk away from her, that’s just lazy television-making..
I’m still hooked. I am willing to go on whatever journey the show is taking. I’m enjoying the ride, even if everything doesn’t pan out in the end.
Alan: Not sure if you’re still reading these comments, but I have a request for reader service:
I’m DVRing this show because I don’t know yet if I want to commit my time to it. I don’t want to go down the “Lost” road of endless hours on a show that ultimately goes nowhere.
If you think this show turns from promising to reward-less, please let us know. Thanks.
Gee, he’ll probably let you know that information in -big surprise!- his upcoming reviews of The Killing, available only at HitFix.com!
One really trivial thing annoyed me in this episode and that was the whole idea of the Super 8 film. I get that you can still buy the stuff and even get it processed, but the film had all kinds of post-processing, colour changes and the stills she put on her wall were even in 16:9 format! If the story were set in the 70’s this might have made some sense but in the video age it just felt mannered and pretentious.
I wonder if the Super 8 is a clue to the connection with an older person, who would be more apt to use or access the Super 8 film? Someone like the commercial director (who couldn’t be a suspect since he was just introduced) or the teacher who might likely have access to such older equipment, especially in stark contrast to the teens in the cage who used a camera phone to record their “work”.
Apologies if this has been answered in previous threads, but where is the Larsen house? Is it connected to Stan’s business or just really close by? I couldn’t figure out why the boy’s wet jammies ended up in Stan’s trash.
I think I understand now why the political subplot has been so underwhelming. Richmond just isn’t good, or bad, or interesting in any way. In the end, he’s just a normal person, with some flaws but he generally acts like a regular human being would in this situation.
That would be okay, if his story was intertwined with the murder. But since he took a hit for his campaign car being used, his story hasn’t really related to the murder at all. And like I said, we just don’t relate enough to Richmond himself for the revelation of the leak to be a big deal, or for us to care about Glyn’s newfound mistrust. Hopefully he’ll tie more into murder somehow.
And what the hell did Linden and Holder do most of the day anyway? They visited the teacher, the school, the teacher’s wife and watched a two minute movie. Real life investigations progress slow but not THAT slow.
I’m somebody who is a big fan of serial shows like The Wire, Mad Men and Damages and I’ll still watch this show. However they need to make it more focused and they need to make the characters more interesting. Real life only helps drama by making things more believable to then pack more of an emotional punch. Real life, in and of itself, is not very good drama.
I agree completely with your review. Just finished watching this week’s episode and i found myself looking at the DVR to see how much time was left because i was getting bored. I think this show has its hooks in me, so I will definitely keep on watching – but i think everything about how i feel about it will have to wait until the finale. If there is a family connection (or a family business connection), then seeing all the family grief will be worth it. If if it tied to the campaigns, same thing. So, right now, i am just in a wait and see approach – though if i continue to be board it may be tough to make it through nine more episodes (this may be a show that would have been better to wait until it is all over and run through it all as quickly as possible, because then if it ends on a strong note and ties in nicely, these lulls wont seem so bad).
I kind of like that this show actually forces me to slow down. It’s like long-form jazz or ambient music. I guess if you look at this show like a massively extended and more detailed version of “Cold Case” or your typical crime drama it seems to flow better. Sure would it be nice to blow through all 13 episodes on dvd but I almost feel like I’m getting a better gauge for how this kind of event would actually unfold.
And I’m really mystified at “too much grief” sentiment from the viewing audience. This is a show about a murdered child. Some families never get over that. I respect that this show (and its Danish predecessor) are at least trying to convey some realism even if it makes its viewers uncomfortable.
I know its a TV show but how exactly does the Larson family actually grieving their daughters death (for a whopping 4 episodes) become boring? Michelle Forbes and Brent Sexton are acting the shit out of their respective scenes but they’re work is less compelling than watching Jon Hamm smoke a cigarette for the umpteenth time while belittling one of his coworkers.
I’m enjoying the drawn out nature of the show. I’m sorry that others are bored already.
Any of you who’ve seen Forbrydelsen in the U.S.? I haven’t been able to find it on DVD or online here.
Thanks
A concern I’ve had from the beginning and still have is whether the format of a show like this can work. I’ve enjoyed a lot of it so far and plan to stick with it, but it reminds me in some ways of Murder One. There’s a killing, and somebody did it, which presumably we’ll find out at the end. But in both cases, that feels like a LONG way to go for a whodunit, unless the journey there is really extraordinary.
I understand the parallel would be to a good mystery novel, but there, you’re getting through it in a couple of days, not 13 weeks. Having said that, I’ll keep watching.
worst episode by far. I do not care about the political plot nor do I have any idea why I am supposed to care. The point that the parents are devastated has been made and it’s starting to feel exploitative. I did like Stan’s breakdown because he has kept in control all season and it had a certain power to it but I am getting tired of Mrs. Larsen already. This show is much better when it focuses on the investigation.
I really enjoy this show and its pace.
I like that the show it is not only about the police procedures but also about the victims family, even if the later can be really disturbing to watch at times.
The political stuff is not that interesting yet but I am sure there will be a connection to the crime.
There are some problems with the script but I am captivated from the cinematography, the directing, most of the acting (give Forbes an award already..I haven’t seen that woman playing something bad) and mostly the rhythm and the atmosphere.
As someone already mentioned here, I don’t want it to end.
I believe it’s the perfect show to watch it all together in DVD and not episode by episode.
Dunno if it will make TV history but definitely quality TV worth watching.
I have not watched the original Danish series so I have a question: When the detectives questioned Bennett’s pregnant, former student wife, why wasn’t she immediately a main suspect? Through her husband she had access to the chemicals and the campaign car. She knows what her husband is like, and she could have easily found his letters to/from the dead girl. OH, and she was “away” during the killing. Al least check her alibi. If it turns out to be the old “Pregnant wife thinks husband is having affair and kills competition”, I’m going to be disappointed. Please tell me I’m wrong, or if I missed something.
Did anyone catch what it was that Linden saw in the film that she wanted to capture? Was there a pattern she saw in the pictures?