‘The Office’ – ‘Garage Sale’: More than decent proposal

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I have my neon guy take a look…
“No, I am not going to be proposed to in the break room! That is not going to be our story. Shoulda burned this place down when I had a chance!” -Michael
Perfect. Absolutely perfect. Michael Scott got it exactly right, and so did “The Office.”
“Garage Sale” was not only the highlight to date of the Steve Carell victory lap season, not only an episode that was instantly one of my favorite “Office” episodes ever, but an episode I may just move into the pantheon of all-time great romantic sitcom episodes.
There are times when “The Office” can struggle with the shifts between Michael the socially clumsy man who drives so much of the show’s comedy and Michael the sweet guy who just wants to get love, and a family. Not here. Both aspects of the character were very much on display and flowed easily into one another, as exemplified by the hilarious scene where Michael tried to light the parking lot on fire eventually morphing into Pam showing him a way to use fire in a (mostly) safe but still incredibly romantic way in the actual proposal.
In a way, I almost wish that “Garage Sale” was Carell’s actual last episode. I’m sure there’s going to be some funny stuff with Will Ferrell coming up, but this episode was so much the culmination of everything Michael has been through, and wanted, for seven seasons, that it’s hard to imagine the next 90 minutes being as emotionally (and comically) satisfying as the 30 minutes last night were.
I just think of that scene in the conference room, and how Pam told Michael that she believes the office should be a family and be very involved in everyone’s personal life – words that validate every belief Michael has ever had about this place. And obviously some of that is just Pam trying very hard to keep Michael from A)screwing the proposal up, B)going to jail, and C)killing all of them in the process. But I think in a way that Pam really has come around to Michael’s way of thinking over the last seven years, and the affection of everyone in that room seemed so genuine – even d-bag Ryan – just as it did as Michael and Holly were walking the gauntlet, and then as everyone watched the propsal through the window to the annex.(*) These people have reluctantly developed real feelings for this doofus, and they wanted him to get his happy ending, and they all seemed legitimately shocked and sad about the news that he’s leaving.
(*) Carell directed last night, and he and the rest of the crew did an amazing job with that whole sequence. The candles in the annex, and then the way more light came in as the gang opened the blinds to watch, was absolutely gorgeous.
And because most of their affection was genuine, it allowed the show to go to a comic well that’s been among the series’ most reliable in these later seasons: Pam and company trying desperately to help Michael get out of his own way. In the early years, because the characters quite understandably hated Michael, those sorts of scenes where he’d run through one horrible idea after another could be among the show’s most uncomfortable (if still often funny). But scenes like Michael wanting to throw a corpse off the roof, or, a few years back, Pam and Ryan trying to keep Michael on message in the negotiations for Dunder-Mifflin to buy the Michael Scott Paper Company, have found a way to ditch the awkwardness, stay true to the characters and still be screamingly funny.
And I loved the scene in the break room where Holly tells him about Colorado, not just because it featured the return of Michael saying “Shut it!,” but because of the way they played Michael’s reaction to the news. He’s not petulant that something is upstaging his proposal plans – in fact, until Holly tries to propose to him, the subject barely even seems on his mind. He is completely, 100% concerned for her and her problem and interested in doing whatever he can to help to help this person he cares so deeply about. And that is not something that Michael Scott was once capable of doing.(**) Carell and Amy Ryan were terrific in that scene – so warm and natural – and even better as Michael took Holly on the walking tour of all their greatest moments (virtually all of them from actual episodes).
(**) I think back to the season 2 episode where it’s Michael’s birthday and everyone is mainly concerned that Kevin might have skin cancer, and Michael has to make it all – even, to an extent, his show of relief that Kevin is okay – be about him. This Michael is not that Michael.
So Michael Scott gets his happy ending. He gets the woman that he loves, and who loves him and is perfect for him. And he finally gets demonstrable evidence that the office has really become the kind of surrogate family he always dreamed of. And that knowledge, and his love of Holly, gives him the strength to finally leave the job, and the office, that for so long he let define every aspect of his life.
Like I said, perfect.
Some other thoughts:
• This could have easily become an entire half-hour about Michael, Holly and the proposal, and it would have worked and I doubt anyone would have complained. But among the many impressive feats of “Garage Sale” was the way it was also able to work two separate, funny subplots – Dwight’s impressive bartering skills being undermined by one of Jim’s best-executed pranks in a long time, and Andy, Darryl and Kevin playing the “Dallas” board game – in, and also through the Dwight the trader gag add good jokes for most of the regulars.
• The Dwight/Jim “miracle legumes” gag worked in part because of Jim’s quiet committment to it, but also because it was an inherently harmless prank – Jim taking advantage of Dwight’s belief in supernatural forces, but never really hurting him (other than depriving him of an expensive telescope he had conned his way into) and never seeming especially cruel or arrogant in how he did it, which has been a problem with some recent Jim pranks. And Rainn Wilson was so funny in playing Dwight’s attempt to justify a decision that he instantly knew was horrible.
• Dig the way Ryan’s attention shot right up the moment Dwight said, “I’m not James Franco!” Heh. Of course Ryan would desperately want to do everything Franco might do. (Though hopefully this won’t mean he dresses up like Marilyn Monroe.)
• The “Dallas” story was just the right length: didn’t get in the way of the proposal story, got some quick, amusing mileage out of Andy and Darryl’s exaggerated Texas accents, gave Kevin a rare win (“And that… is ‘Dallas'”), and then got the heck out.
• As some of you know, Phyllis Smith wound up on this show practically by accident. She wasn’t an actress (though in her younger years she was a dancer), but rather was one of the show’s casting people, and pilot director Ken Kwapis enjoyed the way she read with the auditioning actors so much that he suggested putting her on the show as one of the then-anonymous Dunder-Mifflin employees. Like the other background players (some of them actors, some of them show writers, some of them… Creed), she’s gotten far more to do over the years, and I was really impressed with the scene where Phyllis gave Holly advice on dealing with aging, infirm parents. She may not have started out as an actress, but she’s definitely become one.
• In addition to the trip down Michael and Holly’s memory lane, I liked Michael and Oscar’s amused reaction to Jim’s own proposal. We saw it, and we know how perfect and sweet it was for the two of them, but when you describe it the way they do here, of course it would sound kind of lame to those who weren’t there.
• Because it can’t be stated enough: Jenna Fischer is so, so funny whenever she plays a scene where Pam is afraid for what Michael is about to do, and when you up the stakes in terms of both a proposal and arson, she is incredibly funny.
What did everybody else think?
I had (have?) all but given up on this show. But man oh man, those last 5 minutes or so just hit the nail right on the head. Sweet, unique, personalized to the characters, and with the help of everyone in the office. Normally I need Parks & Rec to pick me up after a weak episode of The Office, but tonight I was flying high. Great night for NBC.
The scene that played over the credits, with Jim bringing out the bean plants, was wonderful, partly for making the prank as weird as possible (something the best Jim pranks all get around to at some point) and partly because it gives Dwight less of a reason to complain about the trade. He has 5 healthy beanstalks that he didn’t even need to grow; at this point only his sanity has any right to be offended. If it weren’t for Parks and Rec’s own episode-ending line, that would’ve been the funniest moment of the night.
“Michael, you’ve had two ideas today, and one of them was great.”
Loved it.
The episode was funny and touching and wonderful, and perfect. And the proposal ended up happening in the rain, just like Jim and Pam’s.
I didn’t even think of that. Perfect!
When the “rain” started I laughed so loud the neighbors must have heard. But of course all that fire would set it off!
Wasn’t Michael out clubbing with Dwight when Toby announced he was going to Costa Rica? The episode “Night Out?” He announced during the awkward knee squeeze.
Toby could have told Michael when he got back from New York.
Well, his tour was location specific and my question was how did Michael know where Toby announced his decision? He couldn’t have known it was in the lobby of the office park.
How did Michael know where Toby announced his decision? Um, perhaps one of the dozen of people who were there told him?
I bet someone would have told him that (a) they were locked in the lobby for hours and (b) Toby told them he was going to Costa Rica.
It just seemed too random, that someone would recall such a specific time, that Michael was not even there for. Hey, remember when Toby was leaving? That was the first time that Michael and Holly’s paths would cross. I love the kismet of the whole thing and it was perfection as every episode has been but it just felt like a small continuity error. A small thing honestly.
It’s not a continuity error because of how they played it. Michael never meets Holly if Toby doesn’t leave, so that is the “start” of their journey. If Michael is doing an elaborate proposal like he did, he would definitely ask where it would start.
People worry about the most insignificant details.
I had almost given up on this show the last few years but immediately after this episode was over I rewound it and watched it all over again. Sweet, funny, touching. Classic.
And after reading this great recap, Alan, I had to comment because I felt all those great emotions again the next day and started to tear up.
I really enjoyed the episode last night. It was very well structured and used almost everyone (unfortunately, Creed was absent).
I do not think Holly was going to propose to Michael; she was just going to ask him to move-in together. Holly referenced finishing their conversation from earlier at the garage sale. The subtext of the garage sale conversation between the two was about clearing out space for each other.
Boiler, I think they are already moving in together. That’s why Michael was talking about putting things in storage or maybe getting rid of them. Holly was moving to the next step, marriage.
I really liked the moment where Michael said he’d get rid of the St. Pauli Girl sign, considering the events of The Dinner Party. Very calm and matter-of-fact, without any drama, manufactured or otherwise. I have not really been behind this iteration of Michael and Holly, but this was a fantastic episode that featured both characters in their best light. (And, to be clear, Michael’s best light can include setting the parking lot on fire for love. It doesn’t include whining like a three-year old or engaging in emotional manipulation of someone you claim to care about.)
Also interesting that Creed was on the fringes of an episode that was in large part about junk. I guess you could run the risk of going to overboard with Creed’s garage sale table.
Holly and Michael announced they were moving in together in a prior episode; I think they’ve already done so and Michael was selling his St Pauli Girl lamp (featured prominently in Dinner Party) to make room for Holly’s stuff. The conversation they were finishing was that he doesn’t need to keep the lamp “in case” things don’t work out. They were agreeing that things were going to work out.
Creed was in the proposal scene and in Dwight’s explanation of all his trades. I’m not sure he said anything, though. It would have been fun for him to be one of the proposers and for Michael to give a “Yuk” face/comment.
@Chrissy:
“Michael’s best light can include setting the parking lot on fire for love”
We’ll have to disagree there. Michael wanted a dramatic proposal largely because he wanted to have an awesome story to tell people. Take a look at the face he made when dismissing Jim and Pam’s touching moment in the rain. “I want this to be an event that everyone talks about always and forever” – that’s the old, egoistical Michael talking, the one who just wants to be the centre of everyone’s attention.
The proposal worked because it was centered around things that meant something: the history of the place in which he met and fell in love with Holly and all the relationships he’s built up over the years. It wasn’t just another teenage stunt.
Oh, I agree. I’m not saying Michael was being a fabulous human being in that scene. But he was fun to watch, and sympathetic, which is in stark contrast to a number of earlier episodes this season.
An excellent episode that managed to feature Michael without becoming agonising. When Michael was trying to set fire to the parking lot it just reminded me why I so often think his character needs to be locked in a padded cell to protect the public, but they managed to reign in the craziness. The final proposal was wonderful – genuine, warm, romantic and the sprinklers made it perfect.
Jim’s slow-burn evil-genius plot with the legumes was hilarious, as was Kevin’s victory at Dallas. All round the best episode of the season, and one of the best of the show so far.
I’ve been so disheartened about the Office lately, but I flat-out loved this episode. It’s the first episode in a VERY long time that I’ve actually saved on my DVR. It had absolutely everything that’s made this show great, absurd comedy, pranks, discomfort and genuine heart.
My thoughts exactly! Loved it! Had a laugh when Michael said ‘you’re supposed to spend three years, right?!’ Lol. too funny
I teared up hardcore during the proposal. That was perfection.
Perfect.
This episode almost made me mad because the writers clearly still get these characters. So what the heck has the rest of this season been about? This was wonderful, and totally exceeded my expectations for Michael and Holly’s resolution.
Ryan moving from generic hipster into James Franco-wannabe was beautiful. It made me wonder when this episode was written – before or after James Franco as college student/YouTube professor/Twitter enthusiast?
Loved it, loved it, loved it. Michael’s proposal was perfect; I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Michael, the perpetual doofus, pulled it off flawlessly. Even the sprinklers added a nice touch.
Loved the “Dallas” board game bit. Andy’s accent reminded me of his “Savannah” accent when they were playing “Belles, Bourbon, and Bullets.” And the way Andy and Daryl were trying to screw Kevin over was hilarious (“that’s from the game of ‘Life.’ You can’t use that.”)
One of the best episodes ever. Well done, cast and crew, well done.
They really nailed it. I have never been a Michael fan but since he got his girl, he has become far more likable to me. I might not miss him next season but I will miss seeing him with his soul-mate (because they are so cute together).
Loved the proposal scene, and I also really liked when Michael announced he was leaving, and the cameras showed everyone’s reactions. A great mix of happiness about the engagement combined with shock/sadness that this man, sometimes annoying, but overall good, is leaving them behind. For some reason, Jim’s reaction particularly got me a little emotional. Michael really means so much to everyone.
Probably the best episode this season. I enjoyed that everyone seemed more like the folks we met seven years ago. Kevin had a brain, Phyllis had a heart and Dwight was relentless without really having a clue.
Dialing back Holly to the rational, if slightly bent, character we met in the S4 finale made all of this much easier to take. Her Micheal Scott in heels routine in recent episodes had sort of killed my enjoyment of her and Michael together and having her leave for a justifiable reason made the proposal much sweeter.
Nobody in any review I’ve read has mentioned it, but I thought the most touching moment was Kevin’s comment after the proposal. Michael says “we’re moving to Colorado,” and Kevin replies “we’re all moving to Colorado?” While it could be attributed to Kevin’s stupidity (see his reaction to Packer a few weeks back), I thought it was the most telling moment about how this office has become a family.
Alan, while you specifically commented on Ryan’s participation in the proposal, the one that I found most touching was Stanley. If there is anyone in the office who has shown absolutely no interest in interacting with his coworkers in a non-work/non-pretzel way, it has been Stanley.
probably the single best office episode ever aired. Up there with michael and jans dinner party, the dundies, the office olympics, and whatever one it was when dwight wore the face of the CPR dummy during safety training!
Loved the Yoda-style proposal: “Marrying me you will be?” So perfect. And then the sprinklers going off topped it. This is the proposal story that Michael deserved so he could tell his (and Holly’s) kids.
I haven’t seen this mentioned in any other reviews either, but I assumed Holly was going to ask Michael to move in with her in Colorado, not propose – especially based on the stuff in the garage sale part about his stuff of a single guy’s house. And her relationship with AJ and her wanting him to propose to her, but not doing the proposing himself.
I don’t think so; they were already moving in together in Scranton, so obviously if they moved to Colorado they’d live together there. With AJ she wanted him to propose because he was the one who seemed to have commitment issues (apparently). If there has ever been a woman who didn’t need to question if her man loved her, it is Holly with Michael.
Her line was something like: “That’s not something I can ask of a boyfriend… so…”
You’re right about the AJ inconsistency (good catch!) but it was pretty clear that she was going to propose.
I think the reason they had Holly establish her intent was so that no one in the audience would expect some lame “I can’t marry you” faux-drama at the end of the episode, which happens in over half of all sitcom proposals.
I think we all misinterpreted her intentions. She was going to ask if he’d like to move to Colorado. It was clearer a while later when she said “what?” and also “you are my life now, I’ll stay here”
The episode was alright, but I have something else to say.
Dear network execs: Stop using half-screen banner ads for new shows while I’m trying to watch an episode, especially an important one. I don’t even remember what crap you were trying to peddle, which speaks to its effectiveness. But I tell you one thing: I now hate whatever show it was you were promoting.
Other side note: I love how Andy’s Texas accent is the exact same as his Georgia(?) accent from the role-playing game he had with Erin. Being a Texan, I promise we don’t sound anything like that, but it’s totally consistent with Andy’s character that he would be so insistent that it’s the right way.
No kidding. That shit is beyond offensive. The little network logo and promo animations in the corner were bad enough. Now these? What’s next? Integration into the shows as background gags? Enough already…
Was Phyllis Smith also a casting agent on Arrested Development? Because she had a bit role as a Bluth Company board member in at least one episode of that, pre-Office.
I wondered the same thing. Her run on The Office and her appearance on Arrested Development were both 2005, so it’s hard to say. I know Kevin also made a cameo on AD, so wouldn’t be surprised if Ron Howard just liked the talent on The Office. (Side note: Andy made an appearance on AD after the Daily Show and then got a full-time gig on The Office; lot of crossover)
I know Steve is leaving the show, but is there any rumor or idea of a Michael/Holly wedding, possibly next season? This HAS to happen!
I understand this is his farewell tour, but nothing would give Office fans, and now Office employees, more joy than to see Michael finally have a wife!
The show will still be trying to establish itself without Michael Scott next season. There’s a reason they sent him 1,700 miles out west. I doubt they will even mention his name next year.
Yeah, I guessed your “Just as soon as” this time! WHO HAS A NEON GUY? LOL
The episode was awesome. A perfect The Office one that reminded me why I love this show so much! Jim pranking Dwight; Dwight being Dwight; Michael’s insane proposal plans; Pam helping and caring about Michael; the “Dallas” game; and the proposal itself… I just missed Creed. I think they could have managed to put him on screen for 10 seconds like they sometimes do and come up with a new memorable Creed quote.
Great episode. Great review!
Agreed, terrific episode. The whole cast standing there with candles is one of those scenes that sounds like it could be a bit much, but as soon as Michael opened the door you knew it worked. Loved all the garage sale stuff, too–would have been a good 40 minute episode, to work in a little more from Stanley, Creed, etc. Another aspect I loved in the conference room was Michael trying to be nice about Jim & Pam’s engagement story: “oh, you didn’t say the weather was bad…” Priceless.
And Holly was clearly going to propose. She started by saying, “Michael Scott….”
I agree with the reaction to Jim & Pam’s engagement. It was an interesting change for Jim to be humbled by Michael. It was also great for me because my wife was one of those women who just melted over Jim & Pam and cried openly at the proposal. To see it described in such unflattering (yet accurate) terms, complete with Oscar & Michael’s amusement (both verbal and non-verbal) compounded by Jim’s dumbfoundedness, was just precious.
“He won. Michael Scott won. And he deserved to. Who would have thought when the series started and Michael was so loathsome, that he could have a moment like this that would be so thrilling?”–Alan.
So true during “Broke”. And so true now.
Teared up at the end, not gonna lie.
I’m thinking that Steve Carell and Amy Ryan will pretape some kind of wedding/honeymoon video that The Office gang will have emailed or sent to them sometime during next season.
Something along the lines of them saying sorry you couldn’t come to the wedding, Holly and I are happy here in Colorado, I’m working here. Wedding problem solved.
Really, really beautiful episode though.
And how was there no mention of Pam’s “Holy s**t! Is that real?” Perfectly played by Jenna Fischer. Three years salary. Awesome.
That WAS a great moment. Pam’s reaction. Michael’s misunderstanding. Holly scores a big win with that one.
Jim & Pam’s engagement was perfect in its own right, and obviously the Tim-and-Dawn romance from the U.K. done for the U.S. version in that their romance was sort of the point the show was driving toward. In essence, Jim & Pam was largely the point of the show, at least early on.
That said, I always kind of found myself rooting for Michael. I believe as an audience we knew Jim and Pam were going to be alright. Even if they did not end up together, their trajectories to me seemed to imply they would end up in some happy ending. Michael seemed more destined for failure, somehow desperate. Jim & Pam was the epic romance. Michael was the one I felt for more because his character did not seem destined for a happy ending.
Between the comedy and the great heartfelt emotional performance, particularly with how Michael dealt with the news of Holly’s parents and his concern for her and the way that cut through his jokes and the goofiness into the caring person the character of Michael Scott has grown into, all of that was surprisingly moving. It felt very gratifying not only to see Michael get his happy ending to the strange story of his run on The Office, but also the way this capped a season of personal growth for Michael. That was a very rewarding way to end with the character of Michael; he still has his quirks, to which Holly is the perfect match, however his maturation and growth have been pretty amazing if you look at the whole of his character arc.
I totally think that Ryan is finally going to get famous and make his millions selling his moms pesto and salsa. And then Phyllis will become the face of the company and everyone will live happily ever after. ah The Office, you are a fickle fickle friend indeed…
And the perfect proposal happened in the rain, just like Jim and Pam’s.
Yeah, I like how it ended ‘imperfectly’ like Jim and Pam’s. Michael was snubbing his nose at their proposal, but during his, he probably realized it was the imperfections that made it special.
That scene was done well.
I know some people don’t enjoy The Office as much as they used too, thats fair enough, for me its still as great a watch as its ever been. And this episode was it at its best. Wonderful review Alan, really nicely summed up.
Another testament to how great this episode was: Ryan was actually likable and funny! Hopefully his character stays this way.
If you’ll forgive me a rock & roll metaphor, The Office reminds me of the Rolling Stones.
They were so great once that you hang in there, enjoying the occasionally good song, and tolerating the dross, hoping against current reality for another Sticky Fingers.
Last night, we got Exile On Main Street. So to speak.
Perfect.
Dwight’s idea of starting with a thumb tack and trading up to something much better is based on a terrific story of a real life guy who started with a single red paper clip and eventually traded his way up to a house.
It’s a terrific and hilarious story, and I love that the Office incorporated it.
[oneredpaperclip.blogspot.com]
Great review…even better episode. I’m torn between walk/proposal as my favorite five minutes of the series with the Pam/Jim “forever” wedding dance.
I admit it, I’m a guy and even I teared up at the proposal..bittersweet for sure. They hit a homerun with this one!
And another reason why this episode was so wonderful: Ryan was actually likable and funny! Hopefully he stays this way.
Weird, my first comment didn’t post, so I tried again, and here they both are.
I thought the introduction of Holly’s parent troubles was a bit too sudden. The writers had the whole season to build up to Michael leaving!
I know that if Holly’s parent troubles were mentioned earlier, it would be too obvious of an ending when she actually left; also, the writers did spend the season building up to the proposal. But did the audience need to be as shocked as the coworkers when we finally found out where Micheal Scott would leave to?
Michael is known for being impulsive, but the random introduction of a new piece of dramatic storyline for him to react to was just over the top for me.
Alan, Alan, Alan, Alan, Alan… there’s something about this show that doesn’t work for me anymore. The actors seem bored or all the best writers left for P&R. It’s all been so predictable and I blame the internet and Steve.//DOES Michael Scott even deserve to have a happy ending? OR why does everything think that he deserves one?//On a side note please ask the people over there what hair service they use because all the baldies now have hair. Thank you.
Yes, yes Michael DOES deserve a happy ending.
The show overall has lost its edge, but it still has great moments. It seems to have lost direction though and gotten a bit tired. After Jim & Pam hooked up, there was nowhere else to go. There needs to be something new to drive the characters and keep them from sinking into the normalcy of what an office job usually is. As of now, it’s like a mini-series that went several years too long at times. Again, when it is good it tends to be great. Maybe then can inject some direction to we don’t just watch because these are people we have grown to love but whom have nothing much left to say.
And yes, Parks & Rec is flat-out awesome.
As for why Michael deserves one . . . I think because he has grown both more likable and more mature. Maybe deserve is the wrong word. Over the course of the show, I think his character growth, overall being a very nice and warmhearted person, who we have watched go through so many poor relationships and misguided attempts at virtually all facets of life, and who ended up just being so likably quirky has made me WANT him to live happily ever after. For me, that is enough.
Fantastic episode, but when Micheal was giving Holly the office tour I immediately assumed that Micheal was copying that lame diamond commercial (“But I don’t remember this place”/”You will now…surprise! Fancy ring!”) that I’d completely forgotten that Pam was helping him come up with an alternate proposal method. I hate that commercial so much that I actually cringed when I thought The Office writers might make fun of it. Luckily the scene ended up being so good that my irritation quickly faded away.
This episode did a great job of simultaneously managing, and almost explaining, the Two Dwights, similar to the way they walked the line of the Two Michaels exceptionally well. How can Dwight be a diabolical genius and yet naive enough to fall for Jim’s prank? I can’t explain it in words, but it felt believable in this episode. And the fact that Dwight was obviously uncertain as he was trying to justify choosing the beans is what sealed the deal for me.
Yes. Perfect.
Was anyone else thrown off by characters (Jim, Ryan) seeming to be in the warehouse and in the office conference room at the exact same time?
I haven’t even been watching this season, but recorded last night’s episode anyway. I put it on while doing other things… then gradually put other things down to watch. And came here right after. ;) So so glad I caught this happy moment of Michael and Holly’s.
That was flawless television. All the comedy side-stuff worked huge (Jim/Dwight and the “Dallas” game), Pam and Michael’s stuff was great, and the main story was handled to perfection. I watched it twice back to back — I will never forget that last five minute segment.
I have watched every episode, but usually in bunches these last few years, because the show hasn’t been very good overall. Michael became borderline unwatchable in terms of the cringe factor and it was so hard to watch him be such an imbecilic child. These last few episodes, beginning with Holly’s return, have allowed FINALLY for the maturity in that character we have all wanted to see. Watching all the staff of Dunder Mifflin come together and seem generally happy to hold the candles and be a part of that moment shows how much they have grown to love Michael Scott and, perhaps even more importantly, respect him in these last few weeks.
I loved it. Carell and Ryan were off the charts good, and subtle moments like the look and smile on Ryan’s face when he “proposed” (genuinely happy for someone else) and Stanley’s participation in particular… sold it all so well. Jim and Pam you expect, but Oscar, Stanley, Ryan, and some of the others being that genuine made the moment. For the sprinkler system to come on and Michael not to go crazy and ruin the moment again shows the maturity we’ve all wanted. He reveled in that moment and looked completely at peace. I hope he leaves in just that way in a few weeks, but this episode is a landmark in “heavy” comedy, maybe one of the new standard bearers. I agree with just about all of you.
I guess I’m going to be the lone voice of dissent. I was enjoying it (in particular, Jim’s classic ruse on Dwight), but during the proposal itself when they opened the door and the entire office staff was holding lit candles, I cringed at the pure Velveeta of it all. I was embarrassed for everyone in that moment.
While I thought it was sweet rather than cheesy, I can definitely see your point. However, considering the people involved (Michael & Holly), cheese would seem particularly appropriate. Besides, I still think that it was well-acted and the characters’ reactions seemed genuine made it more impacting to me than the circumstances (getting proposed to in an office and going through a candle ceremony of false-proposes only to get nailed with the sprinkler system in the overly-candlelit closet probably reads less sweet than somewhere between cheesy and borderline creepy and ending in failure).
More so, I actually think the fact the whole office was involved and how it represented they HAD in fact become Michael’s defacto family is why I did not have the same reaction you did. Seeing it described, I would probably find it corny and not really predict that it would be all that hot. However, for whatever reason on-screen it worked for me. My wife seemed less impressed by it, but she’s more a Jim & Pam kinda gal and liked the proposal in the rain outside a gas station better. Go figure.
It was a great show, if this was the final it would have been perfect. I knew that they would give Michael Scott all the he deserves. No weirdo Saprano Lost Seinfeld endings here.
I think it should have been not only the FINAL leg of the Michael Scott farewell tour, I think it should have been the final episode of this series.