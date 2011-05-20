‘The Office’ – ‘Search Committee’: Cavalcade of stars

A review of “The Office” season finale coming up just as soon as I wish the puppets would talk more about the alphabet…
“Or, I don’t know. Something always works out.” -Dwight
Ever since the news started to break about Will Ferrell, and then Jim Carrey, Will Arnett, Ray Romano, etc., appearing towards the end of this “Office” season, I worried. I worried that Ferrell’s presence would be a distraction during Steve Carell’s final episodes, and I worried that a parade of big name guest stars would not only not fit comfortably into the world of the show but turn the finale into a disjointed mess.
I feel my fears were unfortunately correct with Ferrell’s episode, and they sure seemed correct as I sat through last night’s bumpy, awkward, great big mess of a finale.
“Search Committee” reminded me of those sketches “SNL” likes to do where there’s really no premise at all, but rather just an excuse for every castmember to trot out their favorite celebrity impression. The search committee stuff wasn’t a story, but a platform to let Arnett, Romano, James Spader and company wander in, do some schtick, and leave. I found Spader’s persuasive evil genius to be somewhat amusing (though more from Jim’s reaction to him), but the other guest stars ranged from flat (Romano) to just goofy (Carrey as the oft-discussed Finger Lakes guy). Ricky Gervais’ cameo was particularly annoying, because the show used him so, so perfectly earlier in the season when David and Michael met, and then they went back to that well again and it wasn’t nearly as good.
And the most frustrating part of the whole hour is that we just saw only a week ago how well this show is capable of functioning without either Carell or any other big guest.
For that matter, the parts of this episode that had nothing to do with the search mostly worked. Pam having to stop Creed from destroying the branch was very funny (and, as should be the case with all Creed-related subplots, brief), I liked seeing the staffers debating what to do about Angela and her presumably gay fiance, and Phyllis trying to play mother figure to Erin while they waited for the DNA results was very sweet and (during Phyllis’ explanation of how she seduced Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration) uncomfortably funny in that “Office” way.
I didn’t care much about the Andy/Erin story, but then, I’ve never cared about it, as the writers have done a poor job of making those two seem three-dimensional in the way that Jim and Pam were back in the early days, but even isolated parts of that (Erin’s puppet show, and Kevin’s reaction to that) worked.
There are enough strong characters with established, funny relationships here(*) that I think the show can work just fine without Steve Carell. We saw a lot of evidence of that last week, and got to see isolated examples of it this week.
(*) And with Gabe going back to Florida, the branch’s overpopulation eases a little bit. Now the writers either need to think of something funny for Jordan to do or send her on her way. Neither the branch nor the show needs an office manager, a receptionist and an executive secretary.
Obviously, the branch needs a boss. We know from last week that Dwight can’t or shouldn’t be it, this week didn’t do a great job of selling Darryl’s chances, and I still think Andy would be (as even he admits) such a safe and predictable choice that it wouldn’t work. So if they want to bring in an outsider as boss, that’s fine. And when they actually pick somebody and craft a three-dimensional character for them, I look forward to seeing how that works. This, though, was a very poorly-executed sweeps stunt, and an hour I’m going to try to largely ignore when pondering the eighth season.
I should also say that over the last few days, a few reports have surfaced that “The Office” producers have decided on their own frontrunner for the gig. That person could easily wind up with the job, or NBC might insist on someone else. We don’t know yet. I generally treat casting news as a grey area in terms of the No Spoilers rule and lean on the side of it being okay to talk about, but this is all still speculative, and part of a cliffhanger of sorts. So I’m gonna do something different here, and devote a separate post where I can mention that person’s name and briefly discuss whether I think they’re a good or bad choice, and anyone who wants to can do the same. But for the benefit of the people who don’t follow every news report and would rather find out in the fall – or, at least, find out when NBC makes the news official – we are NOT going to discuss that possibility, or even allude to the choice, in the comments here. Any comment that does will be deleted. Whole other post just for that, folks. Nice and easy.
So what did everybody else think? On balance, how did these last two episodes make you feel about the show’s post-Michael direction?
Why do all the critics hate this episode? I thought it was hilarious, it was non-stop laughter for me. I have to agree with kmarko.
I agree. With a few exceptions, most notable Catherine Tate and Gervais’ lazy cameo, I thought it was one of the funniest episodes in a long time. I think with Carrell gone the writers can give more time to everyone, and that suits me jus fine. This cast works so well together that I don’t even want a new boss. Maybe the idea was to throw all those choices out there and then see how everyone reacts before deciding what to do? If so, brilliant! We have the choice of keeping it like it is now by putting Andy, Jim, or Darryl in charge (my preference), or bring in a new lead that will take more time away from everyone else like Carrell did. From the comments I’ve read, most would prefer the former.
Score, Jordan. It’s like Alan don’t watch the same show anymore
But anyway, I disagree–thought last night hit a lot more than it missed. It was obviously a one-off kind of thing, but each of the guest stars brought a little funny/quirky thing to the table that worked well. I was smiling through most of the episode.
Loved the Creed opening, the office-wide meeting that Jim lost control of, Dwight interviewing himself, etc. etc. Very strong.
Having said that, no idea who I’d want to take the part next season.
I really enjoyed this episode. The guest stars were zany and well utilized and made Jim’s frustration near the end believable.
And James Spader… My god I was in stitches. He was like a love child from David Milch and the Dos Equis Man (stay thirsty my friends).
James Spader was brilliant.
It seemed to me that this episode was setting up an about face where Jim just buckled and took the job after Ryan’s “speech.”
Ryan’s speech and James Spader were the only two redeeming qualities of this super-sized disaster IMO.
Just an absolutely brutal finale to try to plunge through. How did the writers manage to eff things up so badly the past two seasons? They should have watched “Goodbye Toby” from S4 to remind themselves of how a season finale is supposed to be done.
Gervais and Arnett were the only two slightly amusing guest stars from this episode. The rest were completely wasted — just like this season, with the exception of the way Michael went out.
Sorry — James Spader was hilarious too.
Spader WAS hilarious. Sooo creepy. But I thought Catherine Tate was great too.
I thought Spader was great and the rest were bleh, but mostly because he was the only one given something to play other than incompetence. There are other reasons not to hire someone, besides their being an utter nincompoop without basic interview skills. But other than Andy and Spader, every single applicant for this job would have trouble getting hired for Ryan’s position.
Gervais was a complete waste in that bit. After reading his blog about the finale, I’m not surprised. I was hoping Catherine Tate would be the clear favorite, but they didn’t do her any favors with the writing. Spader killed it though.
I largely agree: too many guest stars. I still liked it though. Do you think they could have stretched this out over half a season … have a series of mini-arcs with various people coming in trying their hand at being manager? And then make the decision sometime next season? Along those lines, I wonder how a recently unemployed William Shatner might fit into that role.
Seemed to me that Spader was doing a Shatner impression anyway.
good point.
That episode was awful. The stuff with the regular cast was good but all the interviews were ridiculous.
Does anyone else think that Jim Carrey could be the Scranton Strangler?
Definitely disagree with you, Alan. Really enjoyed this episode. Was it a brilliant episode on par with the Parks and Rec shows that followed? No. But I had no problem with the cameos and thought that, while they were parodies, they were funny. And the usual staff really crushed this episode I thought. Jim as the de facto leader was strong and I actually thought that he was going to end up with the job by default at the end instead of the undecided ending. I’m actually not sure how you didn’t discuss that in your review, as Jim’s control of the situation was the most eye-opening and interesting thing for me. Going forward, if they do bring in an outsider, it is set up so that Jim is going to play a big part in that person succeeding or failing, I think.
Creed was a tour de force, and the same goes for Pam and Dwight. I actually haven’t missed Carrell so far because it has given others a chance to shine.
My only negative was the way they made it clear that Daryl was hurting his own chances just like everyone else. I really thought Daryl was going to be it and I love Craig Robinson and think he’d be great.
I like your point about Jim being important to the failure or success of the eventual boss. I’d like them to pick someone with a subtle enough understanding of office politics to see his value. It’s always funny when Jim is surprised by someone else’s intelligence.
I’m with you, Ryan. I read this review before I watched the show, and I was surprised at how much I liked the show. Sure, the guest star stuff was a bunch of stunt casting, but it was funny. And this is a comedy…
i really hesitate to use the phrase “jump the shark”, so i’ll just say that at this point, i think i’ve given enough of my time to the show to feel okay about not returning as a weekly viewer next season. i kept waiting for this season to turn itself around creatively, michael scott paper company arc-style, but with little exception (“andy’s play”, “china”, “PDA”), i’ve been disappointed. even the idea of getting some fresh blood in a managerial position makes me tired – the show has too many characters already, and too few long-term story lines in which to get invested. i get the sense that the cast and crew are kind of Over It, and i am, too.
Know where you are coming from, sadly I have trouble giving up on shows once I’ve been with them for this long.
It sure does seem like they’ve been especially shaky ever since Michael Schur left to Parks and Rec.
Ah, the moment in every US Office viewer’s life where they have to make the decision to sever ties with their lost love. Like the guy above, I jumped ship shortly after Parks and Recreation started. I still catch parts of an episode here and there before P&R, but the way they beat you over the head with the joke explanations is a big turn off. It’s like they’re teaching us why the jokes are funny instead of just letting them stand on their own merit.
I wonder if moving P&R to 8:30 next season will hurt The Office. Nobody is going to want to eat Spam after a hearty fried turkey leg burger.
TRUCK: “I wonder if moving P&R to 8:30 next season will hurt The Office”
While is P&R is definitely the stronger show creatively than the Office it’s just hilarious to think that The Office will be hurt by P&R moving back to 8:30, it should be the other way around as like it or not, ratings wise The Office is far ahead than P&R.
I really enjoyed this ep in spite of the fact that many of the cameos weren’t great. I thought Spader killed it (even though I’m not usually a fan) and Carrey was funny in the small dose at the end. I don’t get the overall hate for this one. It seems like many went into this episode having already decided to dislike it based on the guest stars and Ferrell’s problems.
The Office sucks, it’s flat, it’s uneven….Parks & Rec is awesome, incredible, the greatest show EVER!!! We get it already Alan, stop being a grouch and like more than 3 shows
We get it already, Billy Bob, you don’t like Alan’s reviews. Stop reading, or actually contribute something, perhaps why you think the episode was good, so that it’s a discussion.
After all the hype about the “search for a new boss” and the “special guest stars”, I was really surprised they didn’t pick one. Maybe “surprised” is the wrong word….it is totally predictable for them to want to drag this out as a cliffhanger and not reveal the new boss until next season. I guess “frustrated” is the right word, since the indication I got was that the new boss question would be answered this season, and it wasn’t.
I honestly think the writers made the decision to put all these possibilities out there and then see what kind of feedback they got from the critics, and hopefully us viewers. And I think that’s brilliant.
@KANSASDAN, I agree that was the writers’ intent. But I think it’s cowardly and unwise. Basing their ultimate choice on the audience’s reactions to this episode would be akin to Jim letting the office vote for a new boss. It’s the writers’ jobs to figure out what’s going to work creatively, not to follow the whims of the audience. Besides, they’ve already tested the insider candidates here and there throughout the whole season, as well as trying out an outsider candidate. They’re well past due in coming up with a decision. I enjoyed the finale for the most part, but the failure to commit to a candidate is emblematic of the overall lack of direction in the show.
McNutt over at the AV Club makes the point that a lot of the tension drains when you recognize that many of the outside candidates aren’t feasibly going to be regulars on this show next year, and I agree. I’d feel more optimistic about next season if they had already picked someone they were excited about and they were just teasing the reveal, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
I don’t think there’s any “tension” about the selection anyway.
What is the point of Jordan (Cody Hall), other than the fact her father (in real life) runs Warner Bros.?
It’s already pushing reality that a small, regional office even has three office assistants or managers (Pam, Erin, now Jordan).
Add to that, it seems like she adds nothing (basically a background extra).
I don’t know what Season 8 and beyond hold for Cody HORN, if anything), but it doesn’t seem like her dad’s position at WB would be relevant to The Office, since it’s produced by Universal.
I think the point that was made here is that there doesn’t necessarily need to be an outside hire — that the group works well as it is. I thought the episode was very well written by Lieberstein, and I look forward to season 8. There is a boss that needs to be picked, there is Angela’s relationship with the senator, there is whether or not Jim and Pam may have another child (due to Jenna Fischer’s pregnancy); plenty of stuff to keep the show running and running strong. I think there were expectations that a boss would be made clear tonight, and since that wasn’t done, some people view the hour as a waste. I see it as part of the process.
Really not a good episode. I didn’t like any of the guest stars or the characters the played. James Spader came closest to being funny/someone I wouldn’t mind seeing again, but everyone else was bad. I especially didn’t like the Gervais cameo. He didn’t come across as the “real” Brent to me…he seemed to be half-assing the part, like he didn’t bother to get fully into Brent character.
I’m not reading the other post about the producer’s frontrunner, but it seemed to me that this ep sort of planted the idea that Jim might step up and become the boss. That would be my choice, anyway.
They would have a lot of material if they had Joe decide that she was going to create some odd-no manger organizational style.
Then every branch decision would have somehow had to involed the whole office.
The biggest problem is that all the stories will be “Carrell leaving was the reason they showed sucked” when the show has been off for a while now due to poor inconsistent writing.
I thought the episode was hilarious. Non-guest star section, it was one of the funniest and that’s the main takeaway. But even then, I greatly enjoyed the guest-star spots.
I thought this episode was just ok. The interviews were good (especially James Spader), but it did not have that spark that I wanted it to have. And then things got weird when Erin asked Andy out, and not “funny weird” either. I guess over all it was just ok for me. I liked last weeks better.
(I am kinda pissed about Gabe leaving. He was my favorite character. I mean, Jordan is on and Gabe is NOT! /rant)
I wonder what next season will bring…
It’s a shame they didn’t end the season at Michael’s proposal to Holly. They burned up a lot of good will/faith with some of these unfunny post-carrell episodes.
Considering they never even developed Gabe, Erin, and even somewhat the Narddog, into any kind of characters that I can be invested in, care about, does not bode well that they will be able to develop the new boss character.
I disagree Alan. I thought this episode was pretty good and other than a couple of guest stars (Catherine Tate, and Gervais) they did a good job. Spader was fantastic. I liked Romano’s bit (begin tricked into blowing the interview was hilarious, his talking head where he says he always sabotages himself and says “in fact i was supposed to start a new job right now” was brilliant). Carey showing up for just a few seconds was a nice choice (and surprised me). I don’t understand why you didn’t like it.
How can you possibly say that Catherine Tate’s cameo was even the least bit entertaining? That was the worst guest appearance out of all of them; even worse than David Brent’s.
@Eric: It happens that he was saying the opposite of that.
I feel like the tones of the shows are so different this idea might not have worked, but I think it would have been hilarious to do a 30 Rock/Office cross over with Will Arnett reprising his role as Devon Banks. The plot could have been along the lines of Devon falling from grace with the Obama administration and being reduced to apply for middle management positions in places like Scranton.
It was awful. When Jim opened up the floor to comments it was all but a white flag by the writers who were showing their fatigue and lack of new ideas. Pathetic finale.
The whole show was a chore to get through. The SNL comparison was apt. If you told me this episode was written in a few hours as a rush-job, I would have believed it. Disjointed and flat.
What we have here, in my opinion, is an absolute failure on the part of the writers of this show. Writers whom, for several years, were the backbone of the funniest show on television and one that seemed to be effortlessly and deservedly sliding into the role of “the new Seinfeld” as a beloved comedy that defined a generation of TV viewers.
But somewhere along the way, those writers either ran out of ideas or lost the eye of the tiger, because it has become apparent this season that they are all too willing to hand over the reins of their show to any pseudo-comedian who wants to come in and do a silly voice or be quirky.
I first noticed it with Ed Helms. In the beginning, Andy was a supporting character. But Ed Helms has been blessed with a modicum of musical ability, and when the writers realized this, it seems like they let him sing and dance in every friggin’ episode, whether it pertained to the story or not.
Will Ferrell was an unequivocal disaster. At best, his character was inconsistent. At worst, he was distractingly unfunny. Regardless of which side you land on, he simply wasn’t right for The Office. How did the writers not see this? Or did they see it, but they let him do his wacky routine and bring the show down to the sub-par level of Talladega Nights/Semi-Pro anyway?
The finale was a continuation of this lazy clunkiness, almost as though they said to Jim Carrey, Ray Romano, James Spader, etc, “Just come on by and do whatever you want. I’m sure it’ll be funny.” Problem is, it wasn’t funny. And it felt out of place. And good writers who still had some juice left in their fastball would’ve recognized this and they would’ve left stuff like the painfully-pointless Ricky Gervais video on the cutting room floor.
I’m done with this show. In the blink of an eye, it’s gone from my favorite show on TV to the 4th-best show on NBC on Thursday nights. How sad.
Really well-put. The Gervais scene to me seemed like a DVD extra that never went anywhere. There’s a sense of laziness with this show in general. Maybe all the creative juice has gone to Parks and Rec, making the Office an afterthought.
this show started going downhill once mike schur left with greg daniels to do parks and rec, apparently those two made the show what it was
I agree with JAYKSEE that it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Greg Daniels and Mike Schur (and possibly Jen Celotta who has also left) were, as JEFF CAGNEY put it, “The backbone of the funniest show in telelvision”. Apologies to Paul Lieberstein, but what The Office really needs is a new boss in the writer’s room.
Really uneven, but I didn’t hate the guest stars as much as I thought I would. Spader provided just the right amount of uncomfortableness to his scenes. Romano wasn’t really a character, just a weird version of himself with glasses. The Katherine Tate and Gervais stuff was just waaaayyy off, which hurts to say because I love them so much.
I thought the regular office cast was pretty funny outside of Andy. Erin has been established as a cute insanely naive person which is fine, but Andy has been even more inconsistently written than Michael Scott. His reaction to Erin’s sock puppet theater was just a stall tactic on the writers’ part. If they wanted to “earn” the relationship they could’ve had Andy be so flustered and confused that he ran out of the room and threw up. That’s what I think the character would’ve actually done. Instead the writers’ basically announced that they have no idea where to take the character and made Andy cruelly reject Erin as if to say, “We’re not going there yet folks.” If Helms is going to be a long term character going forward they really need to let the character grow up.
I thought his reaction was actually somewhat mature and showed some self-knowledge. An immature reaction would be to get back in a relationship with someone you resent that would be doomed to blow up down the line. The whole Gabe/Erin/Andy storyline seemed to me the writers saying “we hear you” to the fans and them wrapping it up.
God, I hope you’re right. If I never see another moment of Andy and Erin I will not be sad. They have been pounding that ridiculous relationship for TWO YEARS and still have found a way to make it interesting or believable. Hey writers, they’re not Jim and Pam, okay?
Re: Andy & Erin – It’s hard to understand why the writers (A) spent all last season carefully building the bridge that jointed the two, then (B) inexplicably demolished that bridge at the beginning of this season, then (C) spent a good chunk of this season rebuilding that bridge, only to (D) come to the point where Andy basically stares at the newly reconstructed bridge and says “umm, no thanks.” Frustrating.
I typically agree with you on shows that dont hit, but actually felt this episode was much better than you give it credit. I feared the use of so many guest stars, but thought they did a good job of minimizing their impact and got a few good laughs out of it. Agree with you on all the parts with the regular cast that hit well, and I just think you are letting your contempt for the guest stars weigh down the episode too heavily.
I look forward to how they move forward next season.
Is Paul Lieberstein ill or something? He’s been looking more and more haggard throughout the season, in my opinion, but I think he looked really sick or something in last night’s episode. Hope he’s okay.
I’ve been wondering that myself – the last 2 or 3 episodes in particular he has looked seriously ill.
Alan, your SNL analogies seem dead on. In a double-length episode there wasn’t a moment’s rest from any number of the bkd characters saying or doing something that ALWAYS feel shoehorned, and the plots seemed so separate and unrelated but involved almost the whole cast in BOTH I couldn’t help feel like “Search Committee” was suffering from Tarantino-esque time-dilation…
In its strongest seasons the abnormal, hilarious, cringe-inducing moments from zanier characters like Michael, Dwight, Kevin, Creed, Kelly etc can seem wholly believable with characters contrasting against Jim, Stanley, (temp)Ryan, Phyllis, Meredith, Oscar, Darryl etc. having some level of “one foot out the door”-detachment. For me at least it’s checks-and-balances in this reality that accentuates the reactions and absurdity and . It’s like consciously trying not to laugh at something inevitably makes it funnier, having that restraintas background can make the situation funnier. Now it seems everyone is a big family (Oscar refering to Angela as a friend?!?? not a colleague?!) and seemingly all involved in the other’s lives— there’s just no contrast…. to appreciate the sweet, you’ve gotta have salty kinda thing…
I DID like the callback of Jim’s zero-control managerial woes (his breakroom “joke”, everyone voting for boss, etc). Catherine Tate’s extreme contradicting fad-management styles (no titles, everyone’s a boss, zen etc) interview I actually LOVED and seemed natural to me. Dwight’s interview was entertaining and very Dwight and Jim/Toby’s reactions.
I don’t know at what point The Office veered wildly off-track (my wife says S6’s “MAFIA”) but everything seems so sloppy and desperate it is just unpleasant. For me, this is the most disappointed I’ve been with television since FOX stopped promoting Arrested Development and cancelled it…
I’m glad to see so many commenters feel the way I do about the finale (because usually it’s mostly Alan’s Army ripping the show right along with him). I thought it was really damn funny.
I didn’t think the search committee stuff was great and the guest stars were pretty much all useless (except for Spader). But the show, by and large, made me laugh quite a bit. And that’s, you know, kind of what I look for in a sitcom. Ryan was as funny as he’s been in years I thought and the Jim-Dwight stuff was really funny, too. So was Kelly.
Is the Office is as good as it was 4 years ago? Nope. How many shows are? But it still makes me laugh consistently. And this one made me laugh quite a bit. Regardless of the poorly executed ratings stunt.
I’ve thought this for awhile, but they really went too far with their dumbing down of Kevin last night. He doesn’t know the alphabet, really? I don’t find any of that stuff humorous.
Yeah. He’s become a cartoon character. They had that funny bit a few seasons ago when Holly mistakenly thought he was retarded. Well, lord, was it really a mistake? He’s so over-the-top dumb now that it seems like the writers have concluded that yes, in fact, he is retarded.
I hated it. Most of the season has been disappointing, but this was just flat-out awful. At this point, I’m really wondering if they can find a way to fix it. I’d been hoping for a promote-from-within scenario, but they dumbed down Darryl so much that I’m no doubting whether he makes sense. I sort of think Pam would be interesting, even though she didn’t interview, because it would really shake up the dynamics of the office to have someone who started out as the receptionist be the boss. I hated all of the other candidates, without exception. Ugh.
I really enjoyed the episode. I agree that Jordan HAS to go. In the real world, in a business that’s barely afloat, you wouldn’t even have a receptionist and an office manager. The office manager would be the receptionist! Of course, this isn’t the real world, so I’ll accept it, but Jordan, too?
I’d LOVE to see Catherine Tate as the boss. She’s one of my favorites and her character last night was so funny.
If it’s an internal candidate, I think Darrell or Andy would both be good choices. Andy for “failing upwards” and Darrell because he’ll discover that he doesn’t know as much as he thinks he does (like not knowing how to do a resume, asking for “clippy”).
Poor (and I use that term loosely) Warren Buffett. Doesn’t even get mentioned in the list of guest stars.
I thought his interview was the funniest and it is getting no love at all. Sad :(
I thought this episode started out fairly well, had some really funny bits, and ran out a steam about two-thirds of the way through, so… the SNL comparison again. I was dreading the cavalcade of stunt-casting, but I thought it worked, much better than the utter pointlessness of Will Ferrell’s presence, underscored by the otherwise hilarious Last Dundies episode being re-broadcast last night. I agree the re-appearance of Ricky Gervais was a mistake, and I was really looking forward to seeing Catherine Tate, whom I’ve heard/read a lot about but never seen– What am I missing? I thought she was pretty boring. I was especially dreading Jim Carrey but that was just the right amount of him, maybe a touch too much. As far as corporate titans go, Warren Buffett was much more natural than Jack Welch on 30 Rock.
As far as the over-crowded Office goes, am I the only one who wouldn’t miss Ed Helms? I’d much rather see more of Darrell, Phyllis, Angela and Oscar, Kelly, even Ryan.
No, you’re not alone. I share your pain. Ed Helms isn’t good at being Jim.
The shoehorning of Andy’s loveable, sad-sack persona is a completely different character than, say, S3 Andy who was sent to anger management and spent his time desperately obsessing over climbing the office social ladder and reliving his insufferable college years… orrrr delusional desperately one-upping Andy who suffered an engagement to intentionally-cruel Angela that (in contradiction to the actions during Search Committee) NOBODY ELSE CARED, they just let things get worse and that made everything feel much more awful and uncomfrotable…
ugghhhh… just still raging over how far this show has strayed…
Disagree. What’s wrong with a little bombast for your season finale? I thought thought the Spader bits were great. I found the episode as whole enjoyable and funny. The weak point was Romano. And I’m glad to see Gabe go.
I understand that the writers do not want to promote Jim to regional manager because it’s not as funny having a competent boss running Dunder Mifflin, but there is no reason for Jim to keep turning down the job. In “Manager and the Salesman” he returned to sales because there was no cap on commission. Now that there is a cap, and he knows that Jo won’t let the branch exist without a regional manager, it doesn’t make sense for him to continually turn the job down.
I didn’t mind the guest stars. They had their moments. Gervais was a big disappointment. I agree that his cameo earlier in the season was perfect, but I do think it required his return because it foreshadowed it. But this appearance just seemed pointless, like here’s 45 seconds of generic David Brent material. They might as well have just shown a clip from The Office UK. There was no connection to this office, this time and place.
Other than that, the guests were fine for me. The problem with the episode was a complete lack of structure or storyline such that it made me feel stressed and confused to watch it, and not in the usual Office cringey way. It gave me a similar feeling to those dreams where I’m getting ready to go somewhere and I’m late and I keep having to do things or find things first and it’s taking forever. Watching this episode, it felt like it was never going to end and it was never going to go anywhere. And it did eventually end, but it never went anywhere. It just ended.
“I’ve always felt that huge guest stars in a documentary is wrong.” -Greg Daniels, The Office writters block from a few years ago.
Wow, I don’t remember an episode on this blog having such divisive, opinionated feedback. Personally, I thought the episode was decidedly middle-of-the-road. Certainly not a dud or as terrible as some are claiming, but not a laugh riot either, and a bit of a letdown for a finale. And it fell flat compared to the sheer brilliance of last week’s season highlight.
Was anyone else hoping that when the Invisible Man showed up that it would be Fire Marshall Bill under those bandages?
As far as the show… the Multiple Personality Disorder again.
Seems like we get a great week every 10 or so.
Sigh.
I don’t really know if it is an indictment of his acting/comedic ability (or lack thereof), but I agree with some previous posts that Kevin’s character has become a chore to watch.
It is a cartoon at this point (Kevin).
And Jordan should not be a full cast member (as rumored). She hasn’t added anything in three episodes.
You really need that many clerical workers in Scranton? If business is that busy, you’d have more than Kelly in Customer Service.
Was anyone else hoping that when the Invisible Man showed up that it would be Fire Marshall Bill under those bandages?
As far as the show… the Multiple Personality Disorder again.
Seems like we get a great week every 10 or so.
Sigh.
I’ve been extremely critical of The Office for two seasons now, and I was worried about this episode because of the stunt casting. That said, I thought the two post-Carell episodes have been great. Granted, I didn’t laugh at Tate, Gervais, or Carrey, but Spader was magnificent, and the rest of The Office was a welcome return to form.
The fact of the matter is, this is going to be an easy time for viewers to make their break from The Office. For me, it will depend largely on who they pick for the new manager.
Oh, and pure conjecture of course, but it really felt like they were setting it up for Dwight to get the job.
I disagree with Alan and agree with many of the commenters that it was a fairly strong episode. One of the better Kathy Bates cameos as Jo, and while the Ricky Gervais video CV was decidedly awful, and Jim Carrey not really much of a payoff, I found all the other guests to be really well crafted and in their short time managed to be funny without treading exactly in the role you’d jump to assume.
I wasn’t a big fan of the Creed plotline, because it was predictably a step down. Creed is so delightfully ridiculous/strange/sociopathic you really can’t dwell on a Creed bit longer than seven seconds, and at the same time, stretching a
Creed bit out necessarily requires that it be a watered down bit, and that’s what we got a couple of times with this, and it just wasn’t funny.
On the whole though, a funny and intelligently designed episode.
this episode was funny, no doubt. People are hating on it because they wanted more, but the office didnt give it to them. I think it was pretty obvious the whole time that none of those old comedians were going to get the job, and quite frankly i dont think anyone is going to get the job. I believe this should have been the last season, and michael’s departure should have been the end, or at least led up to the end. But NBC gave the writers another season to work with, and so thats what they have to do. It’s obviously not going to be Jim at manager. We have seen him both as acting manager and as co-manager, and he was largely unsuccessful in the role. He is a great first mate, nothing more. As for the guest stars, i believe they used them to show that they are not going to be hiring from the outside, because clearly none of them were competent. I thought they were funny, not exceptional but certainly not terrible, and it was a good way to wrap up the season. Trying to jam in a fantastic ending would have been a mistake, because it would have been both forced and would have lacked meaning. Now the writers have the eighth season to use as a platform for sending the show off. How they will do it, I do not know, but I am certain that this show will not go past the eighth season, and i am looking forward to a funny yet emotional ending to the Office. Anyone who is contemplating giving up on the show clearly wasn’t a real fan to begin with. We have had some great times with this show, and we owe it to the writers to see how they are going to end it.
Duh, finally I get it! The title of this blog, that is. What is Alan watching?! Apparently not the same shows I am. I thought this was a great episode of The Office. The hour of P & R however… mediocre as usual.
I wasn’t a huge fan, though it had some moments, but it seemed clear to me that the key event was Jim taking control at the very end and laying down the law after the “conversation” had gotten away from him and basically stopping all the nonsense. Paying attention to everyone else on screen, it seemed to show me that what we ALL would have wanted five years ago, but then was diluted with the awful “co” manager stuff – makes the most sense. Time will tell though…
I thought this was the worst episode of the season and this season’s been bad. Worse than Season 6. The only two high points in this episode were Gabe getting sent back to Florida and James Spader’s cameo was magnificient. I feel that the biggest loophole in this episode was that they didn’t announce who the new branch manager was going to be. The Creed stuff in the beginning really made his character lose stock.
This season and this finale were a vast improvement over last year. I can’t even remember what last years was about.
If James Spader isn’t the new boss, I don’t know how I would react. His character had a fascinating effect on everyone in the office, and he was flawlessly hilarious. There’s so much potential in episodes to come with Spader.
I do wish we could’ve at least seen how Creed would react to Spader’s character.
I too thought Spader was fabulous and really want to see him as the new boss! He seemed to have a great dynamic with every character he encountered. And yes, I would love to see how Creed would react to Spader’s character!
Am baffled by this review. This was easily one of the funniest episodes of the office I’ve seen.