‘The Office’ – ‘Todd Packer’: Riding a desk

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as you tell me who Justice Beaver is…
Todd Packer, like most of the show’s original characters, was based on a character from the British show – in this case, David Brent’s cocky pal Chris Finch. But where Michael, Dwight, Jim and the others have had seven years to become their own people, Packer appears so infrequently that he’s still stuck as the American version of Finchy, and unfortunately it feels as if both the show and Michael have evolved enough that he doesn’t fit in, leading to an episode that had some funny things in the margins but a flat and uncomfortable main story.
Obviously, Michael’s evolution away from Packer was the whole point of the episode. As with this season’s “WUPHF.com” (which I also didn’t like much), the idea was to demonstrate how Michael has grown up enough that he no longer needs his man-crushes on the various jerks in his life who pay attention to him at all. But in both cases, it wasn’t particularly pleasant waiting for that moment when Michael finally gets it, particularly since he’s become self-aware enough in the last few years that he shouldn’t have needed Packer to insult Holly to figure things out. It also didn’t help that this episode came directly after “Threat Level Midnight,” which had a near-identical “Holly helps Michael realize that something he thinks is awesome is really lame” structure. I get that the point of this extended Michael Scott farewell tour is to provide closure to all his different relationships and obsessions, but the better episodes this season have been more varied in how they showed that.
The scenes that didn’t directly involve Todd or Michael, though – including some that were about them but didn’t feature them – were a lot better, but still uneven on the whole.
The Pam storyline took a very long time to get going, but once Andy and Pam had their eureka moment about deliberately breaking his computer so he could get a new one, it really began to click. Given the origins of Pam’s current job, it makes sense that she would slowly but surely embrace corruption, so it was a pleasure to see her horse-trading with Darryl. And the many different ways Andy chose to sabotage his old machine were hilarious – I’m sure every one of us has accidentally done at least one of those over the years.
And though I didn’t enjoy Packer himself, some of the responses to him were amusing, including Kelly ordering Kevin not to accept the lame “I’m sorry if you were offended”-style apology (“Ryan does it to me all the time!”), and one of our rare Jim/Dwight team-ups. Jim’s been even more of a problem character this season than Pam. She at least has a new niche on the show, even if stories about that aren’t always perfect, where it seems like an older, more mature Jim who also doesn’t have a management job anymore is adrift, and the few episodes in which he’s tried to revert back to his younger ways haven’t worked. Many of the scenes with Dwight, though, felt like vintage Jim, particularly Jim pulling the desk drawer gag on an oblivious Dwight after Dwight dismissed the idea earlier.
On the other hand, I didn’t like the actual resolution to the Packer situation. Yes, he’s a jerk who nobody wants around, but how is this actually going to work? Do they expect him to just stay in Tallahassee after Jo’s people tell him there’s no job waiting for him? He’s still technically employed by the company, as he’s just under the mistaken impression that he’s being transferred to the corporate office. Insufferable as he is, I think Holly’s right that you can’t just take the guy’s job away for that – especially not in an office where Dwight, Creed and Ryan all remain gainfully employed.
Oh, well. With February sweeps over, “The Office” (and the rest of the NBC Thursday shows) won’t have a new episode until March 17, and hopefully we’ll get a good one in two weeks.
What did everybody else think?
I found the episode meh for the most part (as I do most office episodes these days, sadly) but I did love Dwight’s sumo comment to Kevin.. It was a nice humanizing moment for the show, to give Dwight, who so often is insane and ridiculous, an opportunity to be nice to someone, even if it was a Dwight version of nice.
Didn’t think there were a lot of laughs, but it was a pleasant half hour. And Packer was enough of a presence in the show’s early days that I thought it was worthy of an episode devoted to showing that Michael has grown past him, even if that’s a similar beat to others this season.
I found there were several laugh out loud moments in this episode, but none of them involved Packer. Andy sabotaging his computer or asking folks to make sure no one humps him were the funniest he’s been in about two years. Pam evolving into her Office Administrator role felt like something that would happen in an office.
As you say, they are trying to wrap everything up in a tidy package for Michael to leave, but much like the revelation last week, they don’t feel well executed. Packer just driving off to Florida because of a single phone call was just too ridiculous to believe. They needed to get him to do something that would actually get him fired. It’s not like he hasn’t done it before.
I agree about the vintage Jim part. I forgot how great his character used to be. The Jim/Dwight scenes were the highlight of the show.
By the way, OT, I think Perfect Couples might actually evolve into something okay. The opening where the guy (I don’t know their names yet) refused to say the trainer was black was pretty funny. “Is that a dog? Or a four-legged life force?” Some potential there.
If you still dont know the names of the Perfect Couples cast, then that tells you something-that ghis is a dog of a show and aint got a chance of coming back, and cant even wear The Offices jockstrap!
Don’t think I was suggesting it was anywhere in the same ballpark, or sport, as the Office, just that I saw a glimmer there this past week.
Not knowing the characters’ names doesn’t mean much of anything (and the cast’s names nothing at all.)
I think that the idea is that Jim convinced Packer to essentially break into Jo’s place and she will fire, or possibly shoot, him.
You are correct. On the phone, Jim told Todd to Jump Joe’s fence and head into her pool. Obviously they were planning to have him fired on the spot by her.
Every episode just seems flat to me. I think this show has run its course. I think most of the relatively new characters in this show are bland or not funny and most of the great story lines…Jim and Pam’s relationship, Michael and dating, Dwight and his attempt to get promoted….etc. have all run their course
I will be very interested to see when Will Ferrell comes around and to see Michael’s final episode, but other than that I am checked out,
It’s comments like this that prove the show has NOT run its course. If you really didn’t care, if you truly are checked out, you wouldn’t spend time reading about the show and commenting each week.
One point I noticed in terms of product placement. Obviously, Apple owns the universe when it comes to computers on TV (I read that they spend more than anyone else when it comes to getting their machines in movies and TV shows). That’s why I always thought it was another indication of Dunder-Mifflin’s backwardness that the office used very prominently displayed HP desktops.
Last night’s subplot involving Erin’s machine (clearly a Mac, but without the Apple logo visible) seemed another way to indicate the transition to a new season–out with the old PCs, in with Mac.
Still, I was surprised at how far the show took things in terms of dumping on PCs, particularly when the machine Andy was complaining about (and feeding cheese into the disk drive) has the HP logo shown so clearly.
Wouldn’t you think HP would be rather upset, since they obviously supplied the show with the machines in the first place? I can’t recall a name brand product (though one that doesn’t do much TV advertising) being disparaged quite so openly.
I don’t know any office in the world that uses Apple computers, except for producing graphics.
POTATOSOLUTION, lots of offices use Apple computers, including mine (20+) for things other than producing graphics.
The Office did some heavy Apple product placement in season 2’s The Christmas Party (albeit with an iPod rather than a Mac.) Andy’s new computer that he and Pam arranged to get on the sly was also an HP (and he seemed to be happy with its newness.)
Here’s what made the episode work for me…when it became obvious that Todd Packer was being brought back, the reaction of the office workers (especially Jim and Dwight) was priceless and brought things back to earlier in the show’s run. Jim tormented Dwight and Dwight annoyed the crap out of Jim, but the two of them found a way to make things work before things got a bit ridiculous later in the series.
In this case, Jim gives Dwight an idea about the desk that naturally Dwight says isn’t good…so Jim gets him with it while Dwight can’t even figure out that Jim did it.
I realize the point about the office having revolved and Todd not doing so, but that’s probably the point they wanted to show. Someone like Packer doesn’t change his stripes, while the rest of the office and the characters have. That also worked for me.
Alan, on the Packer resolution, I think it works perfectly…given his character. He’s a total jerk and bully, and most bullies will back down when finally stood up to. He’ll realize he was a victim of a humiliating prank (designed for the sole purpose of GETTING RID OF HIM) and won’t dare show his face in Scranton again.
I just rewatched the BBC Office this past weekend, and one of the most satisfying moments was Brent’s “f**k off!” to Finch in the Christmas Special. I was hoping that Michael would get an equally awesome moment with Packer. Yes, he realized that Packer is a jerk, and yes he did let him walk into Jim and Dwight’s prank without warning…but I’d rather have seen Michael actually *tell* Packer he thinks he’s a jerk.
There’s no way that Michael could get an “equally awesome” moment, because Todd Packer was never as cruel to Michael as Finchy was to David Brent. Throw in the fact that Packer is a bit character who has barely appeared in a handful of episodes, and it’s an apples/oranges situation.
Yeah, I was afraid they were going to try and recreate that moment when they hadn’t put the effort in to make it seem realistic. I’m glad they didn’t. Of course it’s just another indication that the current show runners have no idea how to sustain a long term story arc.
“And the many different ways Andy chose to sabotage his old machine were hilarious – I’m sure every one of us has accidentally done at least one of those over the years.”
I’d like to meet the person who accidentally put a slide of boloney coated with mustard into their computer’s CD drive!
Hi.
Heh
Please refresh my memory: was there ever a resolution to the Timothy Olyphant storyline? Is he just selling on the road, never to be heard from again?
I imagine, with Packer wanting a desk job, that he’s now the top traveling salesman for DunderMifflin-Saber.
Thank you! Has the show just completely forgot about him? Why did it take so long for Packer to come back, since Olyphant was hired so long ago? I thought that I was the only one who this was bugging.
There’s been a lot of things the Office has just kind of forgotten about: Andy’s new beau, Angela’s gay state senator boyfriend, Oscar and gay warehouse guy, Dwight and Isabelle. I can understand wanting to introduce new story lines, but either follow them up or give an explanation for dropping them.
i think the idea that packer is so insufferable, that while he is in Tallahassee trying to figure out the job he thinks he has, he will anger enough people to lose his job.
I thought this episode was hilarous and how could you all forget to mention when Dwight said to Holly, “What’s in here bullcrap?!
I find Holly to be an issue. She is very inconsistent and actually seems different, as if Amy Ryan is playing her differently. She was once so by-the-book and this episode she just gives in to Michael and the situation so easily.
This was by far the worst episode of the season, and what a shame, seeing as how there are so few with Steve Carell left. It gave a new definition to the adjective “flat.” What was that horrible scene in the strange lobby cafe with Michael and Packer? “Don’t give up on me, Michael”? What show is this? The backseat of the car scene with Andy and Pam was equally odd: the way they were sitting seemed totally unnatural and stiff, and why would the windows be down in February in Scranton? I could forget these things if there had been jokes in the scene, but it was jokeless. Also, why would Andy deprive Erin, a girl he is ostensibly in love with (evidence: PDA), of a new computer, acting like a complete brat in front of her by doing so? Painful, embarrassing half hour of television that felt more like an hour.
I forgot the “Christening” episode. Tied for worst.
I agree with most of the comments, but I think another reason for this episode was to show why Koechner taking over for Carrell when he leaves (as has been mentioned in many rumor sites) wouldn’t work. I like him in a lot of other stuff (Anchorman especially), but never really was fond of this particualr character.