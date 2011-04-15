‘The Office’ – ‘Training Day’: Will Ferrell moves in

A review of last night’s Will Ferrell-ish episode of “The Office” coming up just as soon as I go online and look at turtles…
I went into this episode with the wrong kind of anticipation. The proposal episode was so perfect that I felt it should’ve been Michael Scott’s swan song. And I’ve been skeptical of the Will Ferrell idea since it was first announced, worrying that Ferrell – who occupies a lot of the same oblivious comic space as Steve Carell – would just play a broader version of Michael.
And while my second worry wasn’t exactly right – Ferrell’s Deangelo Vickers wasn’t a broader version of Michael, but rather a slightly colder and more aloof (and, in his dealings with Andy, obliviously cruel) version – there was still very little here to undo my first worry.
Ferrell and Carell have another history together, and obvious affection for each other, that the scenes at the beginning and end of the episode where Michael and Deangelo were just enjoying each other’s company were amusing enough. (Their opening exchange at the bar felt like Paul Lieberstein just pointed the cameras at them and told them to improvise.)
But once it turned into the story of Michael being jealous that the new guy was instantly more popular than he had ever been – when even Stanley was beaming at the Deangelo’s presence and hanging on his every word? Well, then “Training Day” wasn’t much different from the “Glee” episode or any other number of ones that are built entirely around Michael being petulant about not being the center of attention every minute of every day, and that’s about my least favorite flavor of “The Office.” I disliked Michael for most of the episode, and I really grew to dislike Deangelo by the end.
I appreciated that Ferrell dialed things down to the show’s level of reality. He’s a smart, versatile actor who usually plays big but can go effectively small when the role requires it (see “Stranger Than Fiction,” for example). And there were a few funny beats here and there in the episode: Jim and Pam being incredibly pleased with themselves when they think Deangelo likes their baby (and Deangelo’s comment about that in the tag), Erin’s panicked silence over the question of phone protocol, Andy’s miserable “I guess this is my life now” talking head after his horrible forced slapstick, and Darryl’s look of shame when spotted in his new Southwestern regalia.
But we know Ferrell’s not sticking around – nor would I want him to, if this is the character he’d be playing long-term – and Michael already got a perfect farewell a couple of weeks ago, so this is just blatant ratings bait. And I’m not sure how effective it’ll be, as I can’t remember the last time a piece of stunt-casting – even a natural one like this that reunites two of the stars of “Anchorman” – notably moved the ratings needle.
Maybe things will be more interesting as Deangelo’s reign starts to fall apart and we can move on to whoever winds up being the permanent boss (and my vote is still for Darryl), but this was not a promising start to the final phase of Carell’s tenure.
What did everybody else think?
I actually liked it a good deal, but I can see the flaws in it from your review and from the A.V. Club’s review, which both made some great points. It was not a perfect episode, but The Office has not really been perfect recently, outside of last week’s episode, and at least it was quite funny, which is all I’m really looking for from the show. Michael will have his farewell yet. Hopefully they work out Ferrell’s character in greater detail.
A lot of shows are liked or disliked due to expectations. I fully expected an over the top Ferrell and was pleasantly surprised by his character. Erin has surprisingly turned into one of the secondary characters that made the office great, but I agree that the Michael focus once again made the episode uncomfortable and not in a funny way.
Highlight of the episode for me was Kevin’s Ashton Kutcher comment. Don’t think much else was particularly funny.
Agreed!
I enjoyed this more than I expected. Will Ferrell fit in much better than I thought ( I just saw The Other Guys recently and that was also surprisingly good so there’s two wins for WF :-) I am looking forward to how this plays out.
To answer your question on stunt casting, I would say Britney Spears on HIMYM.
Erin shaving Michael has to be one of the funniest site gags this show has ever done.
I thought “as soon as I shave my lips” would be the transition line for Alan today. That scene, and Kelly orchestrating a meet-cute out of a fifties screwball comedy with the hair were pretty much the only chuckles I got
I didn’t think much of the episode, but I’m not a big Will Farrell fan
Agree. I was dying.
Totally agree. That bit made the whole episode (mediocre overall) totally worth it. Laugh out loud funny
Please! I’m hoping for James Spader!!! I think he would be wonderful.
Gotta disagree with you Alan. Thought it was one of the strongest episodes of the season. Ferrell was hilarious. And do you think Michael Scott wouldn’t be envious and jealous of the new boss taking everyone’s attention??? Thought the ep was spot on.
And, Ferrell has even said that he is trying to clear his schedule for a longer stint next season, so do not entirely rule it out…
You thought this episode was one of the strongest episodes of the season? More so than Garage Sale? You have got to be joking. This is by far the WORST episode I have ever seen on The Office. It was so forced and so cruel and dark. Nothing about it said The Office, it said Parallel Universe.
I think this was slam dunk great. Will and Steve were a well-oiled machine together. Long live Anchorman!
Are you really joking? This is by all means one of the WORST episode I have ever seen on The Office and for any kind of show for that matter. And when was Ferrell funny? The episode was by all means a disaster, bad writing and structure, stupid plot, old jokes, and above all he was being a jerk, he was just a bad copy of Dwight. very bad
Terrible episode. And none of the Jim and Pam stuff was even remotely funny or worth wasting any time on whatsoever. These two used to be funny characters that were central to the show. Now, they are the lame married couple who isn’t funny and spends way too much time talking about their kid who no one outside of their family cares about.
Putting these two together was the end of them as good characters.
And I guess the show wants everyone to hate Michael as he leaves? After building up all the goodwill towards the character in the previous episode, he is back to being a self-centered, terribly unrealistic character here. The script for the previous episode was obviously a fluke.
Just put this show out of it’s misery already.
There’s a real easy solution to not being bugged by this show. Lots of people still like it (not me, really). Don’t watch it anymore, you’re life will be more rich and rewarding.
I liked the episode, but didn’t think it was great. The best parts I thought were Erin on the phone and the opening. But i did not find funny at all Jim & Pam being so excited to show Deangelo their baby. I just didnt find it funny and I feel like Jenna Fischer overacts those scenes. But it could be me – i haven’t really liked the two of them since they got together, and felt they were much funnier apart then now.
I enjoyed this episode, and I will get your criticisms of it Alan, I disagree that it was the same issue from the some of the lesser episodes earlier in this season. In the past, it often felt like Michael was petulant just for the sake of the show, whereas in this ep, I absolutely believed that Michael would have trouble with someone coming in and changing things up while he was still around after he was the master of this domain for so long.
I was surprised in a good way by the tone of Ferrell’s character, and think for a few episodes it will be an asset to the show, as he is very clearly different from Michael and that alone should make the play between them entertaining.
I can get annoyed with Michael’s self centeredness as well, but this is one time I’m willing to forgive him. For seven years he’s been presented as believing that the office is his “family” while all the other characters humor him to some degree while trying to get on with their jobs. Even though he is moving away with Holly, if he just gave up that side of his character it would be a huge betrayal of who Michael Scott is. He is of course going to be hurt that his employees so quickly transfer their loyalty to the new boss. Of course forgiving him that doesn’t make this a great episode. A few funny lines, but way too many folks acting out of character (Darryl, Jim and Pam primarily) left me cold.
I enjoyed it, but it was not what I want long term.
I appreciate Ferrell toning himself down, it was a very nice display of acting for him (Stranger Than Fiction is one of my absolute favorite movies), but I still get the feeling we’ll see a Ferrell-esque freakout from him before he’s done here.
It was uneven overall, there were parts I liked (Michael and Dwight discussing turtles, Andy’s “sense of humor”, etc), but Michael’s sandwich act was kind of unbearable for lots of reasons.
Anyone else think that James Spader will be the new boss?
I mostly agree. The episode did have some laughs, but I wanted to mute most parts Michael Scott was in because he was acting like such an @$$. Like you said, the proposal was the perfect way to send him off on top; in this episode he reverted back into a petty man-child.
I was in stitches about the Erin/phone greeting bit. “Dunder Mifflin, this is….” Also, the second time the phone rings, she answers it and goes “I’m sorry.” That was hilarious. Everything else….not so much. And, I felt really bad for Andy, as you can just see the wind taken out of his sails for the last 20 minutes.
It was the same phonecall….there was a pause then she said sorry and hung up. She is turning into the best charecter on the show
This show was built to last on petulance and awkwardness. Without it “The Office” never would have developed into the show it became.
I have been rewatching the past seasons over the last few months, and season six and the Jim/ Pam getting together arc hold up much better in repeated viewings. I think the Jim and Pam we get now is a realistic progression from their younger selves. They WOULD be worked about whether Vickers likes them and they would jump on the one thing he seems to have in common with them: kids. If they were the same as when they were young and were these idealistic, too good to be true characters the story would have failed. I’ll give up their funnier moments for an arc that will ultimately resolve itself in a realistic manner.
Michael may have grown up a lot over the years, but he is still someone who wants, second only to having a family, to be liked by his coworkers and to be considered the worlds best boss. That his soon to be former emplyees would take such an immediate liking to Vickers would of course bother him and bring out his petulance. That he has not entirely changed means he is still Michael and he is still human. God forbid.
My biggest complaint about this episode is actually regarding Vickers. He seemed so uneven. He was a delightful extension of Michael early on, but then he morphed into some kind of buffoon, either a cruel one, like an anti-Michael, or just one who has no idea. And it was like they couldn’t make up their minds which to go with. Overall, however, I thought Ferrell played it well.
I look forward to seeing how they resolve the season.
I surprisingly disagree with a lot of what you said, except however seeing Ferrell dial it down as you said. That was strange to see him that way but it was effective.
There were strong sentimental undertones throughout the whole episode. Which I felt Steve Carrell deserves, it also puts good closure on his character, as well as, an ending for the show. Although, I know its not a literal ending, but it might as well be since the best character is leaving and the ratings are slipping.
In closing, there were, many funny moments too. The Andy Benard scenes were hilarious. Michael not giving Dwight a recommendation after all these years was also hugely funny.
You mentioned Darryl as the new boss, who I think would be excellent. However, I think they need to bring in someone new. I know it hasn’t worked out in the past, but this show really needs a shakeup.
As a follow-up….the sandwich bit…..I thought this worked. Yes, it was terribly awkward. But so is just about every other episode. Every interaction between Michael and Toby, Michael kissing Oscar, Michael and Jan, Michael at the meeting of the shareholders, Michael and Helene, Michael and Holly’s skit at the picnic, Jim and Roy at various times, the Pam, Jim, Karen triangle, the Angela, Dwight, Andy triangle, and so much more. Awkwardness is what the office is built on. This scene isn’t so much different than most of the scenes. That’s who Michael is. But he is also big-hearted in his moments of strength, not weakness and so we like him. We can’t expect him to suddenly change completely because he is leaving. A big change like that would, actually, bring out his weaker self, knowing Michael.
All that to say, I thought that scene worked fine.
I don’t really agree that this is just another time that Michael is being childish because someone else is the center of attention. Being jealous of your replacement is much more natural than being jealous that the party isn’t all about you. I was okay with the episode, and thought it was interesting that Ferrell was often playing the straight man.
I wonder if they’re bringing Todd Packer back to turn the stunt casting up to 11.
I agree, this was more about Michael lashing out from his sadness at leaving than him seeking attention.
Also I meant to add in my own post above, I agree with Will Ferrell, “Dunder-Mifflin, this is Pam (Erin)” always seemed to me to be a weird way to answer a phone at a business.
I really didn’t like Will Ferrell on this episode at all. It just didn’t seem like a great transition from the great last episode. I just think that the show would be better right now without him. They should just concentrate on everyone’s reaction to Michael leaving and their internal battle to become the new manager.
I ended up spending most of the episode wondering if Ferrell’s character’s name was a Wire homage.
And otherwise, I got nothing. It wasn’t particularly funny, it wasn’t particularly sweet, and was blown out of the water by the Parks and Recreation that followed.
I’m still hoping his permanent replacement ends up being Ricky Gervais… and anyone who might dislike that idea to begin with may find it much more palatable in the wake of the Ferrell stunt-casting.
Gervais has made it clear that he has no interest in reprising David Brent long term.
I agree with Alan. I was excited about this episode but fell flat after the opening sequence. It felt awkward to me. I think Ferrell could have been a little more looney and funny. I think was too toned down (not that I wanted to see a full fledged loon like he can be).
I liked it. But I’m still hoping for Ken Marino as the replacement.
I loved it. I was expecting Ferrell to be over the top to the point it would be unwatchable, but I thought he counterbalanced his comedic chops with his acting ability and created an interesting funny character that will thrive in upcoming episodes.
I thought it was fantastic and one of the stronger, funniest episodes of the season. I especially loved Ed Helms in this episode, he really is a very good actor and is quite subtle in his broad role of Andy Bernard.
Ferrell was great as well, and I especially loved his reaction to CiCi, which I feel echos many fans’ reactions, who roll their eyes when Pam and Jim gush about her almost every episode.
I liked that Deangleo is kind of an aloof @ss. I also like the Jim & Pam baby thing. (honestly- nobody cares about your baby except you.)
I hope Deangelo gets meaner and more aloof before he leaves.
An example where stunt casting worked was when Louis CK was on P&R. I had stopped watching it because of the first season, started again because of LCK, and now I am a big fan.
Louis CK may be hilarious but he is FAR from stunt casting
What a dislikable half hour of television. Mostly nasty, utterly pointless (how does this possibly advance the show?), and as Alan noted, something we’ve seen 500 times already from Michael Scott.
I’m going to go ahead and say it: Lieberstein is a hack.
You know I was watching the safety training episode from a few years back( which is one of the the funniest in the series) and it said written by Paul Lieberstein and I was kind of shocked. How has the quality fallen so much?
Not sure it’s blatant ratings bait.
In my mind, while the swan song was the perfect bow on Michael-as-lonely-guy, he still has a lot of ground to cover.
There is a huge amount of emotional string to be pulled out of his relationships with Jim and Dwight, and I’m excited they wrapped the Holly bit up three episodes before he left, because I want those core relationships to be satisfied/validated before Michael leaves for good. And at the end, as Michael watched them all, even his Assistant to the Regional Manager, march into the conference room without him, I think we saw the start to that thread.
Erin’s collapse at answering the phone made me do a spit take.
There were some really funny lines buried in this episode. My favorite might have been Michael saying the thing he’d miss most about Scranton would be the mountains (he’s going to Colorado!).
Where was Holly this week?
Dwight not getting that recommendation has got to be a key plot point. Does anyone think that will be the story between him and Michael over the next 2-3 episodes?
Holly’s done for Season 7. Her contract called for her to be in 8 episodes this season and she’s already been in 8 episodes.
Amy Ryan is going to have a voice-only role in the last Carell episode on April 28th. But unless they filmed a tag scene with just those two actors to be inserted in that episode (kind of like the George Clooney secretly-filmed scene for Julianna Marguiles’ last regular ER episode in 2000) we have laid eyes on Holly Flax for the last time.
Didn’t like Ferrell on this one. I usually love him. It’s just not what I was expecting. Especially from NBC’s promos, they made “D’angelo” look so funny, when he was mean. Just didn’t work for me at all.
I really liked this episode with moments such as the Erin phone thing, Dwight telling Michael about the turtle in the building just so he could ask why he didn’t get Michael’s old job, Erin shaving Michael, and Andy making a total a$$ of himself were all hilarious. Jim and Pam are officially my least favorite characters on the Office now. That was the only flaw in this episode to me. I thought they used Will Ferrell perfectly in this episode even though he was cold and bitter at times. His last line, “that baby could be the star of a show called Babies I Don’t Care About” was absolutely golden. As someone mentioned earlier I hope they bring back Todd Packer too either in the Season 7 finale or in Season 8. I’m eager to find out what happened to him after he went down to Florida.
Profoundly disappointing. Nasty and pointless as another poster said (as well as Alan’s review), pretty much hit it on the head. Farrell over the top would have been preferable, rather than making him mean with trace elements of being a bully.
Has Daniel Chung (sp?) ever written a funny episode? The minute I saw his name in the credits I winced. They should have let BJ or Mindy Kaling write such a high profile episode.
Danny has a good track record on this show. He came up with “Murder” and Part 1 of “The Delivery” last year (the better of TD’s halves), and a strong season premiere this year with “Nepotism”. I agree BJ and Mindy are the best writers on staff, but they were either coming off or starting big assignments (Threat Level Midnight for him, the upcoming Michael’s Last Dundies for her) and that’s where the depth of a terrific scribe like Chun fits in.
Ben, is your last name Chun? Just curious.
I hated this episode. Not funny at all. It was just another awkward episode where Michael’s feelings are hurt and he acts like a 3 year old and the staff has to choose which boss to please. A rehash of the new boss with david, new boss with charles minor, new boss with sabre, etc, etc. It’s old and tired. Will Ferrell sucks at humor. The show is dead to me.
Don’t forget Stringer Bell
I really disliked Will. I hoped I liked it but his character as you said was cruel, and a dick. I felt like the interaction between Deangelo and Michael were off character. It just didn’t fit and I felt weird and violated by his presence.
Ugh. I am outta here. There has not been a single enjoyable episode this season. How anyone could have enjoyed the sickeningly cringe-inducing proposal is beyond me.
Was Will Ferrell’s character supposed to have multiple personalities? He seemed to shift from buffoon to sharp manager to borderline sadist.
There is no saving this show no matter the manager. Darryl? That is a joke, right? That would be as funny as Paul Reiser taking over.
I totally agree. The only episode I found enjoyable this season was “China.” I thought that was a perfect episode even though it was low profile. “Garage Sale” sucked I don’t understand how anyone can possibly say it’s up there with the greatest Office episodes of all time because it’s definitely not.
I laughed so loud so many times in this episode. More than I have in a long time, maybe ever. So yeah I liked it. As for Will Farrell, at first he was a little too much like Michael Scott but then once he stonewalled Jim and Pam while shaving, he was clearly more of a jerk. To me that adds depth to his character tho I see how someone might see him as plain inconsistent. The end scene where Michael and DeAngelo made up felt like it came too easy but maybe because Michael is too easy and DeAngelo’s taking advantage of that.
Ferrell’s character was extremely uneven, and that made the episode extremely uneven.
The main problem with this episode is that Will Farrell is in it. Unfortunately, we have to put up with his schtick which will eventually come out as his role is completed. This was one of the worst episodes of the season.
Darryl would not have sold out to the new manager like he did. What would have been awesome is for Deangelo to really click with Toby- that would have sent Michael off the deep end!
Darryl’s sucking up was the worst part of the episode. Why would he start trying to get on his good side when he showed absolutely no interest in doing that with Michael for seven years?
My favorite line – Ferrell asking who’s the Native American girl?
i loved this office. i think will ferrel was suppose to be like michael for the next few episodes but different. they probably did this to transition from a Michael to a new permanent boss
I thoroughly enjoyed the episode. Definitely the best episode in recent memory.
Thought the episode was excellent. Sounds like you were just caught up in the Anchorman/Ron Burgandy expectation hype. Will played a different character than audiences are used and did so brilliantly. That aside, that’s just the writing. All up, Steve Carell played that character out a long long time ago. All up, Will Ferrell is just fantastic, Carrell doesn’t have an range and this episode was like the Office of old. To pretend that Carrell’s terrible character (Michael Scott is not a good guy at all) was nauseating.
I think Will Ferrel was a slightly better choice than Stephen Tyler (since he was already booked on AI).
I think a better choice would have been…anyone with a pulse. I say that because Will Ferrel is one of those comic actors that I find grating and highly over rated in the vein of Adam Sandler.
This episode had me on the edge of my seat, waiting to laugh, expecting to laugh, hoping to laugh but not laughing. Boredom is death to humor but that’s what Ferrell dished out repeatedly. His mean spirited character killed the laughs.
Yet another Wire nod with D’Angelo?