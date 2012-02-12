‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Nebraska’: This guy walks into a bar…

“The Walking Dead” is back from its mid-season hiatus. I posted an interview with producers Glen Mazzara and Robert Kirkman on Friday, and I have a review of tonight’s episode coming up just as soon as I check the map…
“There is no hope, and you know it now, like I do, don’t you?” -Herschel
Earlier this week, Mazzara had a Twitter back-and-forth with Damon Lindelof that included Mazzara telling the “Lost” co-creator that “TWD” is following in that show’s footsteps. The structure and setting of “The Walking Dead” isn’t quite like “Lost” – this show isn’t interested in what caused the plague or how to stop it, whereas “Lost” devoted a whole lot of time to wondering what the island was, who Jacob was, etc. – but it feels very similar in a lot of ways, and not just because Daryl is slowly morphing into Sawyer. (This week, he even nicknamed Lori “Olive Oyl.”) You have a group of relative strangers bound together by tragedy, trying to survive in hostile terrain with no hope of rescue, and you also have a show that’s trying to take a familiar sci-fi/horror conceit as seriously as possible and use it to tell character-driven stories.
We can argue how successful “The Walking Dead” has been at the characterization, but that’s been the goal. And there is one way in which structurally the two series feel like they have a lot in common, particularly when we’re discussing the second season of each. When “Lost” got to its second (and third, for that matter) season, it feel into a pattern where all the good stuff tended to happen at either the beginning or the end on both a micro and macro level – where episodes would start with a bang, then wander aimlessly until a great final scene, or where the seasons would have great premieres and finales and drag for a long time in between.
And that feels something like the pattern we’re seeing in “TWD” this year. I thought the premiere was terrific, and I was wowed by the end of the mid-season finale, but there’s been a whole lot of standing around and talking during this interlude on Herschel’s farm, most of it being done by characters who don’t feel significantly deeper or more likable than when we met them at the quarry last season.
When I talked to Mazzara and Kirkman, they acknowledged that the farm episodes may have played slower than they intended, but also said that those episodes will take on greater weight in hindsight once we see where the season is going. And maybe they’ll be proven right. But having only seen “Nebraska” for now, it feels like that good beginning/blah middle/good ending pattern continues.
The opening scene, picking up seconds after Rick put a bullet through the thing that used to be Sophia, was great: the emotion felt every bit as palpable as it was at the end of November, and the image of Andrea with the scythe was terrific. And the climactic scene at the local bar, with Rick and Glen and Herschel having to deal with two human interlopers, was as suspenseful as any the show has ever done featuring actual monsters. (Or, rather, it suggested that in this brave new world, people can represent just as much danger as walkers.) Fantastic acting from Michael Raymond-James from “Terriers” as the chattier of the two – my only regret is that he died so quickly, as I found him more charismatic in a few minutes than a good chunk of the regular ensemble – and direction from Clark Johnson (the first of what I hope will be many gigs on AMC shows).
In between the opening credits and the scene at the bar, though? More of the same.
Though the show made me feel the weight of Sophia’s loss in that moment where she walked out of the barn in November, once things went quieter, she went back to being a non-entity. (When Glen lamented that they had lost others, but, “This was Sophia,” I wondered if perhaps he was speaking of an alternate version of the show where Carol and Sophia were the main characters and Carl was only relevant as Sophia’s occasional playmate.)
After Dale got a brain-ectomy right before his plan to hide all their weapons in the middle of a swamp in the previous episode, I was glad to see his intelligence return a bit as he finally theorized what we all know about what happened to Otis. But that flash doesn’t matter much, as he’s not the one who will do anything to stop Shane, and Lori’s too naive to believe it. Or maybe she’s just too stupid, as once again we have a character on this show doing something remarkably dumb – in this case, Lori driving out alone (and without telling anyone where she was going, or that she was going) to try to rescue Rick and Glen from their own attempt to rescue Herschel, without any news that they were in danger – for the sake of generating more plot. I get that the characters are not all rocket scientists, are not dispassionate experts on survivalism and what not to do in the event they become characters in a zombie movie, but there’s a pretty wide gap between being so smart that you extinguish the potential for drama before it can happen and being dumb enough to pass for a walker with just a little make-up help from Greg Nicotero.
I did like Scott Wilson’s work throughout as the broken Herschel, and if the shootout at the bar starts pointing us in the more dangerous direction Mazzara and Kirkman talked about, so much the better. But if “The Walking Dead” can’t break out of its current rut, it’ll remain just good enough to keep watching every week, and just frustrating enough that I’ll question that decision a few times per episode.
What did everybody else think?
Very sad to see Michael James-Raymond dead…would’ve loved to see more of him. Made me want to see Terriers all over again on Netflix.
Sorry, meant to write Michael Raymond-James…why must you have three first names?!
I was really hoping he’d be one of the ‘villains’ for at least another episode or two. That scene alone was better than most of the first half of this season.
Someone’s being charismatic and interesting. Quick, kill him!
Did anyone else feel Michael Raymond-James channeling his inner Mickey Rourke? He nailed the feel, facial expressions, and vocal mannerisms of Angel Heart, The Pledge, etc. Kind of remarkable. Can’t believe they killed that guy.
Never trust a man with three first names.
Great review, Alan. Completely agree with what you’ve written about the show.
@Alex T: I don’t know the actor’s work, but I agree he was great. However, he was a horrible poker player. He and his buddy gave up their intent over and over again, and Rick made his decision fairly quickly.
When I saw Michael Raymond-James listed in the opening credits, I got really excited that he was joining the show. I’m disappointed he was killed off.
Me too. I was so relieved for a couple of minutes that the standard of acting was going to take a big jump up, then splat. The net effect could be still possible if Lori doesn’t survive the car crash though … Ouch!
Walking Dead finally gets a character with an intriguing backstory and a terrific actor in the role and they kill him off. Insert Charlie Brown Augghh here.
Lori needs to die soon before I can get back into the show. The last scene was excellent. Angry calm Rick is so much scarier than overblown loud Shane.
Honestly, I’m sick of Rick. For all the hate Lori gets, she’s still got a way to go to match her husband when it comes to one damn catastrophic (and fatal for someone else) error of judgement after another. I don’t understand why someone doesn’t kill the congenital idiot and the surly douchebag and spin off Daryl and Carl into a Lone Wolf and Cub-style show of their own.
How many weeks do you think Lori will be “missing” or trapped in that car? This could go one for a while.
“Honestly, I’m sick of Rick. For all the hate Lori gets, she’s still got a way to go to match her husband when it comes to one damn catastrophic (and fatal for someone else) error of judgement after another.”
What horrible errors has Rick made? I’m being serious because he is kind of made out to be a pretty ideal leader. He is willing to do what is necessary to survive, not crazy or evil like Shane, willing to work on a compromise (albeit controversial) to co-habitate with Herschel, brave enough to go after and try to save Merle, compassionate enough to try to save Sophia (which might mean something if it was you or your kid that was lost in a zombie wasteland), and the most clear-headed of the group.
I kind of get the impression Rick is the leader because A) Shane is too selfish, and maybe a psychopathic murderer and B) Nobody else wants the job. Sure, he’s not been perfect, however what has he done that has been of the catastrophic error of judgement level (one after another), and if not him who would you say should be the leader of the group?
I don’t think Rick makes bad decisions. He makes the hard ones that no one else in the show would do and when they go wrong he gets blamed but if he did nothing then nothing would happen. Lori hate comes from the fact that shes an idiot. managed to get pregnant in the middle of a zombie apocalypse and gave shane a reason for him to become hostile to everyone around. Did anyone notice how shane shut down as soon as sophia came out of the barn. He acts like he can make the decisions for the entire group but when a call like that comes up he freezes. Rick is the stronger character and the whole reason for the story.
Yeah, what Eddie said. I think Rick is also evolving (and hardening) to make the hard decisions without becoming so hard he loses his humanity. I believe for this story it is about his journey and about that balancing act between doing what it takes to survive and staying human. Too far one way and you become a victim, too far the other and you become what Shane is or is becoming.
@Dave: “brave enough to go after and try to save Merle”.
You’re really going to use that as an example of Rick’s good decision making? “I’m going back to the building we barely escaped from with our lives, to release the psycho redneck who threatened to rape Andrea and kill the rest of us if he ever got the chance.” Oh, Stupid Nedd… I mean Rick. You’re AWESEOME when your moral angst gets other people killed. For reals.
@Eddie: “Lori hate comes from the fact that shes an idiot. managed to get pregnant in the middle of a zombie apocalypse and gave shane a reason for him to become hostile to everyone around.”
Wow, so what’s the beef here – Lori’s a dirty s**t who should have remembered to pack some protection (and it takes two to get a woman pregnant there, dude) or that she should have kept being one even when found out her husband was still alive? Just to keep Shane chilled out, of course.
In fairness to Rick, Craig, he was mainly going back into town for the bag of guns he left near the tank. Would he have gone after Merle if there were no side benefit to him and his family? I’m not entirely sure.
@Sepinwall: Fair point – going back for the duffle bag (which not only contained the guns but the walkie Morgan has the twin of) was dumb, but defensibly so. Heading back to the store to check on Merle – who is either dead, walker chow or (understandably) extremely pissed? Stupid stupid stupid.
@Craig, my beef with Lori is not her sluttiness. Everyone needs love. Its her decision making. Its consistently terrible, her character is as chickenheaded as humanly possible and frankly NONE of her arguments make sense. She is a plot device. At this point, she consistently makes me say “What the..? What are you thinking.. Ok I’m stopping this right now.” I eventually come back but she is turning into my Jar Jar Binks.
Craig . . . O.k., so maybe going back for Merle was not on the list of “good decision making.” I agree with Alan that if the duffle bag o’ guns was not there he might not have risked it.
However, I think that it shows he is willing to take responsibility, since they would have almost certainly lost Daryl if they had just left Merle out there to die, and I think it spoke volumes about what he would do for people in his group should anything bad happen to them. As time goes on, I think he will become colder and only really concerned about Carl, Lori, and the baby.
As an aside, Rick as the leader of the group takes a risk to try and save one of their own, even a largely unlikeable and incredibly racist redneck, and he is called stupid. A Marine does it to retrieve the bodies of fallen comrades, much less to try and save somebody still alive, or a firefighter jumps into a blazing inferno to search for survivors? We call them heroes, give them medals, and generally look to them as leaders. Especially when they are good enough to get out alive. Funny how that works.
So is that the end of the baby subplot? One convenient car wreck. She loses the baby; they can move on. And so can we.
@ craig I didn’t mean she needed to pack protection. Honestly in a time like that getting laid shouldn’t be a priority what so ever. If it happens it happens but her husband was in a coma and on the word of his partner he was dead. She showed she was ashamed of the idea of sleeping with someone other than her husband so why do it in the first place. And having sex with someone just a few weeks after your spouse is “dead” isn’t really part of the grieving process. and so far the only decision rick made that got people killed or hurt was searching for sophia but can really blame him for trying to find her?
I thought the “This was Sophia” comment was a bit of an in-reference to viewers who realized she wasn’t much of a character.
Felt the same way. I thought the reference to Sophia’s importance was an attempt to revise the narrative in the earlier episodes. That is, she was important in the earlier episodes because we say how important she was in the later episodes.
They should have developed Sophia further to make her death mean more. However, I can still see how, for Glen, it would feel that way. It was a young child from his group who he found was turned into a zombie after they had risked their lives to try and find her. People cry when celebrities or classmates they hardly know (it at all) die. A young girl in your group that has survived the near-extinction of the human race and been part of your band of nomad survivors suddenly dies? Yeah, that would probably hit him pretty hard. Now, should the writers have conveyed that sense of her importance to the group or them being tightly-knit enough to care, rather than leave it for us to make assumptions? Absolutely. Still, Glen’s reaction makes sense based on human nature, even if not entirely on what was shown in the actual episodes.
Although we didn’t see the relationship, its not a leap to think they had a special place in their heart for the only female child in their group. “This was Sophia” is a way of saying their hope of the future was gone.
I have given up on this show being very interesting, but I will watch it for the occasional great scene.
The absolute idiocy of Lori driving to get Rick made no sense and could have easily been solved with another reason for her to be in the car. I mean is the writing room that lazy that they think it doesn’t matter?
Great tension in the bar scene, frustrating because it hints at what the show could be but refuses to do all the time.
Paging Donal Logue!!!
My thoughts exactly regarding Lori. Did she think Rick and Glen were just hanging out at the bar? They hadn’t been gone long enough to even get there. Lori hasn’t proven herself to be particularly bright up to this point, but this seemed like a poor excuse for the writers to force another plot line. Well, we found one dumb girl, time to lose another…
I’ve been in cars that have hit deer head on. It doesn’t cause you to run off the road and your car to flip over. and deer are bigger than people.
One of the most difficult things to do in a creative job — like script writing — is to self edit. I think the writers have forgotten that silence can speak more loudly than words. And it’s something they knew! Rewatching the first episode really hit that home — because there’s very little dialog. And it’s a good thing. … The writers are trying to compensate for the location they’re limited to. (And there may be too many characters).
No, no, no MCD410X — The TV writers do not write in a vacuum, and their work doesn’t go from the computer screen to the actor’s hands. There are the producers, director, story editors, etc. This ridiculous “plot twist” of Lori going to get Rick in order to justify having an accident (along with other boring story-lines) was a GROUP effort. I am a writer, so agree about your point of self-editing. But this is not that. It’s just an example of people behind a decent show sliding into the comfortable mediocrity that much of Hollywood expects us, the viewers, to accept.
Honestly, I don’t get all the Lori hate when Rick’s entire purpose for existence is to make one incredibly stupid, dangerous (and fatal for someone) error of judgement after another.
i asked Glen Mazzara on Twitter to explain Lori going after Rick and Glen, his response “It was a dumb move”.
For all of those people who thinks Lori’s decision is too idiotic to be real, they have never been married before. Wives want stuff immediately. It doesn’t matter if it makes sense, or the timing sucks. They want what they want. “Take out the garbage honey, please.” If you sit there for more than a minute, you get the sigh. She wanted to get Rick and she went to get Rick.
I liked the scene in the bar for many reasons (the best of Year 2 thus far), but mostly for Rick’s (long overdue) observation that death isn’t a new invention created by the zombie apocalypse: it’s always been, and always will be present. How we react to it is the story, and hence the import of characterizations in TWD. There’s plenty of good material for the show to work with, but not much has been done with it yet.
That’s been the main problem of the show all along – the un-human actions (not “inhumane” actions – inhumane actions are quite recognizably human) of most of the characters. I don’t expect the writers to be Shakespearean in their creation of these characters, but, it would sure be nice to have some recognizable human behavior and actions/reactions. That was one of the thrilling aspects of the bar scene – we saw a glimpse of real humans for the first time in a long while. Jersey bad guys who want stuff, and aren’t willing to accept “no”! A drunk Hershel! A shoot-em-up Rick! The insecure Asian guy who can’t say “I love you” back to his “girlfriend/hook-up”! Now, that’s some human stuff.
From reading Alan’s interview with Mazzara and Kirkman, I’m pretty confident that they’ve a good handle on the overall story arc. But, it’s the episodic dialogue and character development that is especially key for this story, and I’d like to see a lot more evidence that that is going to improve, or even a hint that Mazzara and Kirkman are aware of how important that is and how much the show has failed to deliver in that regard. I even wouldn’t mind an entire 5 year series stuck on the farm (well, not really), as long as the characters were great and well-written. Granted, there are plenty of really stupid people in the world, so it’s entirely possible that this particular group of idiots would happen to come together in an apocalypse – it’s just that I don’t want to watch a weekly show filled with nothing but idiots. Everyone doesn’t have to be a zombie – it’s takes all the fun out of it.
I know you can’t discuss this, Alan, but I pray to God they get off the farm. They mentioned another group of humans that presumably will want to figure out where their scouts went/found. I could see this turning into a human vs. human affair with the farm being the primary setting once again, with little zombie interference.
I get that there is a limited budget and shooting in a fixed location with few zombies is more economical, but come on. I mean….come…on
I am sorry, my tv turned off for the last 3 minutes of the show, the last i saw was the 2 guys walk into the bar and talk about how fort bennington was not a good place, What exactaly happened after that?
They discussed that they had a group of people that they were scouting locations for. They weaseled out of Rick that they were living on a farm. They then not so subtlety suggested that they wouldn’t take no for answer with regards to living on the farm with Rick and the others. They pulled guns out, but before they could shoot, Rick killed them both a la Raylan Givens.
My guess is that the reference to a larger group was part of the con they were running.
I don’t know how well con men work, in a world that isn’t full of people to con. So I’d imagine there are others out there, and they will be pissed.
“I was glad to see his intelligence return a bit as he finally theorized what we all know about what happened to Otis.”
Not really though, since the show has done a terrible job of giving Dale a rational reason to suspect Shane. It was ridiculous when he first said that he thought Shane killed Otis, and this episode made it even worse. Now he’s able to deduce the exact circumstances of Otis’ death (“They must’ve been pinned down and then Shane shot him to get away”) based off of nothing but his Wise Old Guy intuition. If we as viewers were privy to nothing more than Dale, then he’d be coming off like a crazy person.
I have been thinking the same thing! There is no way that Dale could have come to that conclusion with the facts presented. I am not as down on the slower periods of the show as others. Seriously, if you do find safety like the farm, there would be a lot off sitting around doing nothing. But, with all of this extra time, there could have been a scene where Shane reveals something. Without it, the writers come off as a bit lazy in my opinion. Getting to “Step 3”, without “Step 1” and “Step 2”.
There was a “Step 1.” I can’t remember specifically what it was, but Dale asked Shane something about the incident, and when Shane gave a pretty vague answer, Dale started to get suspicious. Then after observing his constant “I’m a tough guy” behavior, he came to the conclusion that Shane killed Otis.
The only thing Dale is privy to concerning Shane that nobody else knows is in season one, when he saw Shane aiming his gun at Rick for a few seconds in the woods. He later accused to Shane of killing Otis, citing that incident and claiming that Shane was being “vague” about what happened to Otis, which isn’t really true. Shane gave a rather detailed account of what happened: They were running out of ammo, Otis told him to run ahead and he’d cover him, he ran up ahead and turned around to see the zombies eating Otis.
So basically Dale’s train of thought started at, “I saw Shane aim his gun at Rick that one time”(*) and ended at “Shane must have killed Otis in order to escape from the walkers.” Someone take me on the journey between those two points, because it doesn’t make any sense to me.
*By the way, that incident could be rather easily explained away as a brief moment of confusion. It’s not unreasonable. After all, we’ve since seen Andrea shoot Daryl.
My question is: why hasn’t anyone killed Dale or fed him to the Zombies? I mean his holier-than-thou attitude and need to get into everyone’s business would have gotten him killed in the first act in the zombie movies. What purpose does he serve? Once he said Shane was perfect for “this world.” He’s RIGHT! 90-percent of the world is dead, and the dead are eating the living. Who’s gonna survive? Those judging how everyone acts, or the hard-nosed cold-blooded people who don’t have the luxury of moral uncertainty?
Dale’s omniscience is getting as annoying as Lori’s stupidity. While Shane might have pointed his gun at Rick, his relationship with Lori is sort of a mitigating circumstance, but somehow Dale has figured out that Shane can’t be trusted.
Honestly coming right out and saying exactly what happened is kind of unbelievable but the fact that dale is extremely suspicious is understandable. I mean the man came back alone hurt and completely shaken from what happened. Thats never happened to shane before. And as soon as he came back his behavior changed. It became extremely agressive to anyone who questions his judgment. I enjoy Dale the fact that he can still act human and give some type of wisdom during times like that can be annoying but the group would probably lose their minds because dale seems like the character they can go to when they cant handle it on their own. Now lori on the other hand I think without her carl and rick would come together better than what they have. Shane on the other hand seems dangerous and im just waiting for him to follow through with his original plan to leave.
I think Dale knew Shane killed Otis because he knew Otis left the farm with Rick’s gun, then Shane says that they were down to their last bullets and Otis willingly stayed back to provide cover so Shane could escape. If that is so, how could Shane come back with Rick’s gun? Wouldn’t it have been left behind with Otis.
Also, I think Lori left to get Rick and Hershel because that girl back at the farm collapsed and needed medical attention that only Hershel can provide (I wonder if she got bit or something).
The whole reason Rick and Glen left was to go get Hershel to treat the girl. Lori going after them isn’t going to speed that up. It was a ridiculous move that made no sense.
THECRAWLINGDEAD, if that were Dale’s line of thinking, he would’ve mentioned it at some point, either when accusing Shane or when talking to Lori.
I think whatever Dale was thinking (using only the seeing Shane level the gun at Rick when he wasn’t looking) was really all a reaction to his not approving that Andrea and Shane hooked up. He recognized their new relationship for what it was, doesn’t like/trust Shane, and probably blurted that out – and then maybe realized it more as a truth once he regarded Shane’s reaction to what he had accused him of, which stemmed more from being protective of Andrea than anything else.
Was it just me or did it seem like there were too many commercials? And at the worse time.
Agreed that the moments in the bar were among the strongest of the episode. And, yes, the dumbness of Lori is beyond the pale at this point – and she’s already an unpopular character. They should either kill her off or have her wise up. If we can’t care about or don’t like the main characters, what will keep us tuning in? Other than Daryl, the characters continue to be weak. I’m hanging on to a slight regard for Rick and Glenn at this point. Maybe if they developed T-Dog he could be worth rooting for too — but other than that, they’ve got a bunch of people I don’t care about. And the bad guys, like Shane, aren’t so gray or nuanced that I can still root for them (a la Al Swearengen on Deadwood).
I’m pretty sure the “This was Sophia” comment was referring to the fact that she was a kid. Also, besides maybe Amy, all those other people they lost had done something to warrant being caught up in the “rapture.” Sophia was innocent. Her death startled them because
of how cruel and arbitrary it seemed.
The girl who collapsed got bit, right?
it’s a good thing they had the bar scene, cause when Laurie got in the car I was annoyed, when she started staring at the map I was irritated, when her car ran off the road I was ready to give up on the whole show.
Id be extremely happy if she died. Shes gullible and stupid. Her lack of confidence in Rick irritates me. I believe that something inside her tells her that Shane would be better to lead the group which is sad because that man lied to her about her husband’s situation. Shes just an all around idiot.
Was anyone secretly hoping that Michael Raymond-James was going to be “that” guy? I am SO disappointed that they killed him off. I hope he finds much better and longer work soon.
Good to see that Dave Navarro of all people is taking Glen Mazzara to task on Talking Dead about pacing issues and “where are the zombies?”
A caller asked if the blonde girl on Hershel’s farm was bitten or scratched by the zombie that grabbed her at the beginning of the episode and Dave said “Yeah that’s what we need, another character to be bed-ridden for half a season” Boom, roasted.
I disliked the first half of the season such that I really wanted to give up on the show, but I really enjoyed this episode. The direction and especially the writing seemed a whole lot sharper, outside of Lori’s incredibly stupid decision to go help Rick. The scene in the bar was outstanding, though, with a great (albeit short) performance by Michael Raymond-James. And I didn’t really mind the slow part in the middle. The slow parts in the first half of the season were rather unbearable, and this time is wasn’t all that bad. We saw the characters dealing with how to approach Shane, Carol and Daryl’s reactions to Sophia, and my God something noteworthy actually happens to one of Hershel’s people! Maybe one day we’ll actually learn the names of the rest of those people, too!
And Andrea shows her recklessness once again, by swinging a scythe in such a way that, had she missed the zombie, she would have most likely castrated Glenn.
I am done with this show
Better than most of last season – it was beyond ridiculous that Lori went after Rick and Glenn. What was she thinking she’d accomplish? They’re already fetching Hershel – did she think they’d all take a leisurely stroll and grab a bite to eat before returning? C’mon! A little common sense! And if the farm’s only two miles from town (info from previous episode), why is she bothering to look at a map? It’s irksome that the ever-presence of zombies doesn’t seem to really factor in some characters’ decisions. Haven’t they ever heard of the buddy system? LOVED that the tension ramped up so fast in the bar and that Rick chose to kill rather than be killed. It was interesting that he denied the farm to these strangers (great acting) when his group is also living on its largesse. SO SICK of Shane strutting around; I think his legs get wider and his shoulders hunched more with each episode. He’s so absolutely belligerent – I’m surprised the other characters haven’t realized that he poses as much a danger to them as the zombies. Dale was right to bring up how Shane “panicked” people. If they were going to take out a whole barn full of zombies, there are much better and safer ways to go about it. Wish everyone were just a tad smarter on this show – it would justify how they’ve not been naturally selected.
It seems like you always seem to come up with an excuse to stop reviewing a show to lighten your workload. This is one of the most thrilling shows on TV.Yet you are setting the seed to abandon it soon and for what? So we can read your next review of How I Met Your Mother?
Thrilling isn’t really an adjective I’s associate with this show. I keep hoping it will be, but there is just way too much slack time in each episode and far too many contrived situations for it to be compelling.
Reply to comment…he actually did give up writing reviews of HIMYM every week so that isnt going to happen. Where does he write that he might stop reviewing this overrated show anyway?
MSUMark, judging by the rest of the comments here, you are in a very, very tiny minority in liking this show. So, if you’re going to attack the host, you might want to pick your battles just a tiny bit better.
Evan Reilly, who wrote for Rescue Me, wrote this episode.
Say what you will about the quality of that show, and there is a lot to say, but one thing that always stood out was the dialogue. And that was pretty evident here, especially in the scene at the bar when a talented actor actually appeared on screen.
And that’s what is really killing this show. That the dude from Terries can slide on in and immediately become the most interesting character in the show. Says a lot about the casting choices and how they’ve shaped (or not shaped) these characters.
With the show being as popular as it is and the story allowing for tons of deaths, wouldn’t it make sense to starting picking off characters nobody cares about? Hopefully they start with the wife (perhaps tonight as Step 1). Then move on to the annoying old guy. Then the chick from The Shield. And finally, middle aged grey haired lady.
See, I’ve watched every single episode of this show and I don’t remember any of the characters names. That’s an issue.
Also I miss Terriers. Was there a specific reason Donal Logue couldn’t have played the other guy in the scene? Can we just take him and MRJ and transport them into this show and make it about them?
Spot-on, Alan.
After Herschel yelled “you’re their leader,” I paused the show and very seriously considered giving up entirely on the show. Between Lori’s stupidity and the umpteenth “you’re their leader” discussion, I’d had it. I’m glad I watched the rest of the episode — the bar scene was worth the price of admission.
The still of Herschel and Rick is moving. Totally freaked me out… It’s late.
“But if “The Walking Dead” can’t break out of its current rut, it’ll remain just good enough to keep watching every week, and just frustrating enough that I’ll question that decision a few times per episode.”
This is exactly how I feel about this show.
Me, too. It’s not compelling, just kind of interesting in an “oh, I can’t believe they couldn’t do a better job with this” kind of way.
I think the more basic problem is that the show hasn’t figured out how to translate Robert Kirkman’s storytelling (which works very well on the page) into television – something ‘Game of Thrones’ sorted by around the mid-point of the first season.
AAUGH! I’m only half way into this episode but it’s making me complain already. You have a zombie apocalypse and you turn it into a bloody SOAP OPERA! Unforgivable. Obviously I’ll keep watching in case the writers wake up.
A couple thoughts:
A) If that baby survived that crash, it’ll be because Shane’s seed is strong.
B) Dale can see into the heart of a man.
C) Pretty good odds that Rick runs into some more members of the confederacy of Douchebags before returning to the farm.
I hate that nobody shows some basic survival skills. They know shooting guns can draw walkers. So, when Rick and Glen wander into town, do they bring baseball bats with them? Axes? No, let’s just pack some heat like always.
You’d think, if people in zombie shows have never watched zombie movies, maybe they would have watched some Star Trek. The Captain doesn’t get to go on away missions! And you want to bring a redshirt with you, just in case. (Glen makes good well-walker bait, but I wouldn’t classify him as a redshirt) You never know when you might run into a group of foragers from another farm, or survivors who have come off of the interstate.
Why, on all these trips for Sophia or to the pharmacy, haven’t we seen the group scouting for more supplies. If they are supposed to be moving on from the farm, they are still going to be doing a lot of stop-to-forage for bullets and baked beans. In all the talking scenes at the farm, why don’t we see them asking about what’s nearby, where’s the nearest Wal-Mart or Bass Pro/Outdoor Gear shop, is there a gas station where they could siphon from the underground tanks. When they got to the CDC they were almost down to nothing. When they lost Sophia, Shane was excited to find a truck full of water bottles. They need to stock up, folks.
Course, I hated to see Rick shoot Michael James-Raymond after he begged sanctuary for his group. Seeing as how Rick begged to get into the CDC and to stay at Hershel’s farm. As a fan of Michael’s, I was excited to see him, and he really did shine in his few moments. It hurt to see him get killed.
Uh…what Star Trek did you watch? I’m pretty sure Kirk was on just about every away mission and Picard would wander out there a lot too. It was really Janeway that didn’t spend a lot of time wandering foreign planets.
Actually they haven’t figured out that sound draws walkers, and that would be clear by the bullet-fest they had outside the barn. It’s not really clear if the show is following that rule set by the comic either. If it were, then the church they found earlier in the season with it’s constant “bell” going off would be walker central.
Regardless, in a world absent of background noise, gunshots would carry a long ways out in the open. You’d think they’d be attracting human-attention with their gun-crazy behavior.
Agree about the basic survival skills: why aren’t these people stripping all of the useful gear they can find with every spare moment they have? That would help the show in two ways:
1. It would make me believe these people care about living. Honestly, why should we viewers believe that “losing hope” is a meaningful plot point? The characters are not behaving as if they care about their own futures.
2. You don’t need to turn them into MacGyvers, but wouldn’t watching their attempts to adapt to their new physical world be rewarding?
I’ve gone on about this at length, so I’m not going to rehash it, but yes, they should be improving as time goes on, not getting stupider. It doesn’t take that much time to show people picking things up and sticking them in pockets or knapsacks. You could have them doing it in the background while others talk. And forget baseball bats — get to a damn hardware store and pick up some machetes!
Great episode, great season, great show – quite yer bitching!
Seriously! Hour ep – everyone agrees beginning was great and ending was awesome. In between there are plenty of great moments. Geez even a rollercoaster needs to slow down during thrill ride to build and climb to next thril.
Rollercoaster thrills you say?
If The Walking Dead was an amusement park ride, it would be the bumper cars at kiddie land. Dull and slow-moving in a small contained space.
I can’t agree with the Lost Season 2/3 comparison at all. In some ways, this is when Lost was at its peak, and was one of the best dramas on television ever. Sure, there were some slow moments, but almost every episode was packed with great moments. More importantly, Lost was so strong that at times the broader mystery of what was happening didn’t even matter to me as a viewer: the show runners did such a great job of presenting individual episodes that they could be given a pass on not moving the broader story along. It’s going to take some significant retooling for Walking Dead to come anywhere near the high quality show that Lost was during its peak – and, quite honestly, for most of its run.
Yes. Please, please, please, please, PLEASE do not compare this show to Lost. It’s not even close. I’ll take the Jack’s tattoos ep over most of what we’ve been dragged through this season on WD. Too much hindsight generalization of Lost doesn’t do that show justice. What it achieved on a week-to-week basis makes Gazzarra’s sarcasm toward Lindelof laughable.
The Lost comparison aside, though, your review is dead on, Alan. The show is just way too draggy. There were a few positive things to come out of this episode though, mostly because of the way the scene in the bar was written and how it played it out. As bad as Glen has been, the final scene drove home the idea that there are people out there who are just plain bad, and that the group hasn’t even encountered those people yet. I’ve said it before, but this is where the show has to go in order to make it work. The zombie stuff gets to be same old/same old after awhile; apocalyptic shows work far better when the theme is “man’s inhumanity to man.” Here’s hoping that they leave the farm and that there are more storylines like this. To go back to the Lost analogy, that show didn’t succeed because the island had monsters and temporal anomalies, but rather because of how people behaved and treated one another.
At this point, I am not sure why I am still watching. I guess because I have invested so much time in it already I want to see it to conclusion, which can’t be too many more seasons at this dreadful pace.
Every scene is just a rehash or repetitive conversation we heard before is a slightly different manner in a previous episode.
Characters are not likeable or believable and the writing of tacked in plot lines is getting really old. If the only way you can build suspense is through completely implausible situations (yes, let us forget the plausibility of a zombie apocalypse) then the show is on its death bed. Lori better die because she is old. Rick is old. Dale is old. Andrea is old. Carl Jr is old. All the main protagonists are old. The other characters are just there.
As annoying as her decision making ability is, Lori cannot be killed as the struggle between Rick’s responsibility to care for his family versus the reality of what is happening in their world is the main plot for Rick’s character. Remove Lori and you remove much of the reason for that struggle. He floats back and forth between the caring of a leader and the suppressed emotions of a realist.
The bar scene was good if not a little rushed. Hershel for all his strong beliefs, came around to admitting his false beliefs too quickly. That scene with its revelations and then with the two guys from Philly (they nailed the Philly mannerism’s, well done), should have played out for the last half of the show instead of being shoehorned into the last 10 minutes.
DO we know for sure that Michael James-Raymond is dead? Shot yes, but gunshots only seem to be fatal to zombies. More character development would be nice. Darryl’s has been good, but needs more. Andrea is annoying as the fatalistic mom from Terminator without the common sense. T-dog started out brilliantly when struggling in the scene from season one of whether to set Merle free, but then they squandered any chances to develop him more.
A little more realism would be appreciated. The insistence of struggling with that decrepit RV when another must be easier to find, stocking up on weapons, limiting the lone excursions except for Darryl, etc…
With the revelation that Ft. Benning was overrun and Hershel’s lightning speed turn around in belief, I hope we are not looking ta another season of hanging around the farm.
Character Development: Overall, they need to work on that.
Rick’s Responsibility: I think as long as he has Lori OR Carl OR his baby to be responsible for, OR the group as a whole, any of the rest are dispensable. I think he needs SOMETHING, however I think that could be any of the above options. Part of the character is that he is a survivor. It is not that he NEEDS that familial-type of responsibility to survive, I think he needs it to stay connected and to keep from just becoming a lone wolf. That is just a guess though, no real evidence so maybe I am wrong.
Ft. Banning being overrun . . . Can they really trust the James-Raymond character? Maybe that was a lie to keep them there. Maybe it was the truth. Either way, I do not see them staying at the farm for very long. Even if Hershel DOES acknowledge Rick was right, the way Shane handled it would still probably be too much of a deal breaker and the groups are just too different to really stick together. However, I still think they will try to find out more about Fr. Benning or other possible safe spots. If none exist, I think they eventually have to try and create their own.
Im just afraid that the group is going to move on from the farm and glenn stays. Best case scenario glenn and Maggie leave together but losing glenn would be bad
It is good to see Michael Raymond-James get work! Aside from great acting (from a great actor!), I think that character and that scene highlight something that makes the series (book and TV) so full of potential. Actually, it is something Stephen King uses wherein the “monsters” are not the real monsters; the people are. Sure, the zombies are the plague, however they are more or less a disease. Instead of banding together and helping one another, we see people turn on each other and make things worse.
That said, the end scene was incredibly well done. Very tense, it was set up to where everybody knew how it was likely to go down, and kind of shows what Rick is turning into. He is not evil like Shane, however he is very cold and willing to do whatever it takes to survive. If nothing else, it makes for a nice character study and worked extremely well to me.
Characters being stupid . . . In regards to the line “but there’s a pretty wide gap between being so smart that you extinguish the potential for drama before it can happen and being dumb enough to pass for a walker,” I agree. I think they should err more on the side of being smart and finding little ways things could break down or small mistakes can lead to drama. I think part of that is having the “walkers” be a danger in part due to their numbers and the inevitable searches for food in zombie-infested areas, and having people be the weak link. The zombies can end up being something that come into play when sides are at war or if a large herd staggers onto the farm and has the potential to wipe out any survivors of the initial epidemic. Somebody forgets to lock one of the doors or a gate or something, gets complacent and makes a mistake. I would rather have drama come from human moments and not from sheer stupidity.
Which brings us to Dale and Lori. Dale has had dumb moments, like hiding their weapons in the swamp. Lori is, I believe, not stupid for doubting Dale’s suspicions of Shane without proof. Who readily believes somebody might be a psychopathic murderer just because somebody else has a gut feeling? Especially when that possible psychopath is your husband’s best friend, former lover, possible father of your in utero child, and the man who saved your son? Oh yeah, did I mention there is no proof? I mean, WE know Dale is right, but weighing the evidence Lori does not. However, doing something like driving alone just seems like a stupid move. I suspect they know where she was SUPPOSED to be going (she mentioned to Daryl about going to get Rick and the crew back, she just went the wrong way. So that should have been fine really, unnecessary and strange but really a short drive to the bar and back in a car on roads should have been no big deal. However, the whole scenario of going alone, reading the map as she went, going the wrong way, hitting a walker, and ending up upside down in the middle of nowhere just seems too stupid and too convenient. I know they have to introduce conflict somewhere, however there are things that worked in the comics they could draw from, and smarter things than people being too dumb to figure out directions before going through a post-apocalyptic zombie wasteland by themselves and ending up in the middle of nowhere. There are about a dozen things about that should have thrown up some red flag that made her think it was pretty stupid and not really worth the risk on the hunch that she would somehow be the missing piece capable of helping Rick make Herschel get back just that little bit quicker.
The beginning scene and the strong ending with the introduction of humans as another (more clever and less obvious) source of potential danger and uncertainty give me hope for the show. However, I would like to see the characters grow smarter (they WERE smart enough to get this far alive, after all), and have more logical ways for bad stuff to happen.
Exactly. All the drama in this show is generated by having the characters act stupidly. Even the blind squirrel gets a nut once in a while, but these losers haven’t gotten any smarter since the zombie apocalypse, and it’s getting hard to believe that they’re surviving. This needs to become a show about desperate efforts to save the human race from extinction, not a contest to see who can do the dumbest thing. Sigh.
The one thing about having MRJ guest is it made the shooting more dramatic and unexpected.
Ya how do you get rid of this stupid Sony ad? I cant read any of the comments. FU SONY!!!
Adblocker is your friend.
Good call on Michael James being more charasmatic than a lot of the cast. Too bad he’s gone already.
Couldn’t agree more about Lori and going after Rick & Glen. As it was happening I thought I missed something. They had just left when she suddenly started freaking out that someone had to go after them. Huh? He’s hoping she dies in the car accident! Stupid people can’t survive in a zombie apocolypse.
I still enjoy this show very much.
I think that the car accident with lori was stupid but I believe that it will be a way to maybe kill off the baby without killing off lori, miscarage or something. Just a thought…
I just wish ‘Olive Oyl’ was applying eye-liner as she hit the walker and rolled the taurus – girl needs a map to drive to what has been described as a village maybe 3 miles away? How dumb must they make Lori to push the plot along? I do like the contrast between Lori and Andrea – riding the tailgate with a load of plugged walkers and picking up stray pieces I’m starting to like that gal, and its not just the way she fills out the sweaty tank-top! The dialogue in the bar scene – particularly from Mr. 3 first names – was perhaps the best in the series.
Why did Lori put on a jacket to leave? There are a lot of complaints about heat and characters are shown to sweat heavily. Never in previous episodes did any of the characters wear more protective clothing when venturing out to search for Sophia for instance, yet in a quick jaunt to the town and back, she puts on a coat over he usual, sleeveless, “Olive Oyl” arms?
An overt detail or just an inconsistency that makes little sense?
I’m giving this one more episode, only because of the last scene. I hate giving up on shows where I invested my time, but then hate it even more when I stick around hoping it’ll get better and it doesn’t. I can forgive 24, but never will I forgive The Killing. If they have another unexplicably dumb plot move, like Lori driving off, I’m out.
I am getting fed up with this show. The whole farm arc has ground this show to a halt. I still don’t know who those other people are on the farm after all this time. And did we need to see them haul the bodies, burn the bidies, etc? Useless. Then more of Shane arguing the same point as if someone’s gonna change their mind. And the entire Lori arc made zero sense. Two men go to town to rescue the old dude and Lori thinks they are in trouble almost instantly? WTF? I knew the second she got into that car that she was gonna screw something up. Just die already and burn the whole farm down so we can move on.
The show went off the rails when it left the traffic jam on the highway and arrived on the farm. In season 1 and on the highway there were rules of survival and the characters lives were almost in constant danger. On the farm, gun shots are OK, fires are OK, light from the house is OK. I understand the bog explained some of the safety of the farm, but the tension was gone and it was filled with poor diologue.
This episode was a step back in the right direction. The lulls for conversations were appropriate b/c the characters were dealing with grief. Most of the time at the farm was a lull without having the obvious conversations. One character said something about gun shots attracting more walkers, so maybe were are getting back to some rules. I liked the scene at bar as it further defined the world these folks are living in and the variety of dangers they face around each corner.
Agree – I don’t care what happens to Lori. She is too stupid to survive.
It’s Battlestar Galactica, I keep saying it. Great when they’re on the run, rubbish when they’re sitting around agonising. How does nobody learn from past television mistakes?
I think Alan’s review is pretty spot-on. I would only add that the structure of this show (like Lost) means that the characterizations are key, and that the show will live or die on how successful those characterizations are developed. Thus far, the show has been very hit or miss due to that fact. Some (many, perhaps) of the characters are horribly drawn and too stupid to be believable. I loved the comment that another poster made, about having watched every single episode of this series and yet still not being able to even remember most of the character’s names. It it so true! And, that’s a very sad indictment of the writing.
Like so many of the others have said, far too many of the characters are just not generating any audience interest in their storylines. And although the writing is awfully lazy and uninspired a lot of the time; some of the blame has to go to the casting department. It’s one of the unavoidable weaknesses of shows based on outside source material: you can’t just kill off or send away characters that aren’t generating any chemistry on screen if those characters are prominent in the source material. If the casting department doesn’t pick all the right people in the first place, you’re just stuck with them forever (only soap operas ever get away with recasting) It’s a darn shame, because just firing the writing staff and starting over on that end will only solve half of this shows many problems.
Don’t they farm out the scripts on this show (rather than having a writing room)? If that’s true, that could explain some of the writing issues we’re all having…without that groupthink approach and with divergent writer perspectives, we’re getting characters who are all over the map and acting dumb. Anybody know if that’s true (scripts written by freelancers not a room)?
I’m not defending Loris actions, first driving to a wrong direction and just then get browsing the map etc. But I’m trying to make some sense of her actions and can delicately understand that she did them in a moment of lost temper after Darryl aptly suggested her being nothing but a needy person having others run her errands. Trying to prove her capability and being a benefit for the whole group she sets on a journey that doesn’t get far from being started… Not the sharpest in the drawer but pretty human.
But… what’s the reason to even ask Darryl to go find the others? Makes just a little more sense than going herself, but really just a little.
Stupid line of the night – Lori calling Darryl selfish! Loved the ending – Rick is finally in control. Loved the lack of hesitation in the bar.
On a side note, the Captcha can be hard to read, I have to refresh mine 6 times to find one I can clearly read! ;)
Forgot to say, Sophia’s mom is the single most useless character on the show. She never even went out looking for her own daughter this whole time. If anyone is expendable, she is.
Having watched Glen Mazzara on the Talking Dead I’m certain this won’t get any better. He doesn’t get it. AT ALL. Apparently the Asian kid has a dilemma about whether to get into it with the hot girl. Good grasp on human nature there, Glen.
I predict Rick will return to being a shadow of his comic book version next week. So long as Shane lives Rick cannot adequately express the core conceits of the comic book series: what lines are you willing to cross to protect those that you love without losing your essential humanity?
After watching The Fades, i conclude Kirkman and his bullpen need to swing for the fences with one-and-done stories. The Beeb is doing more with six episodes than Kirkman has done with two seasons.
I’m glad to see that others are annoyed by the lack of survival skills displayed by these characters. One of the more interesting angles of these apocalyptic stories is the notion of living by one’s wits, as our primitive ancestors did. These writers don’t appear to get this at all. In season one, when Rick sets out on his own to find his family, he actually manages to run out of gas on the way, even though he knows his destination before he sets out. How sharp do you have to be to calculate the mileage, siphon a few abandoned cars and bring along enough gas? As others on this thread have wondered, why aren’t these dimwits scavenging and stockpiling canned goods, water, antibiotics and spare car parts? It’s the end of the world, don’t just stand around arguing about who’s the leader!
One other gripe: Rick is played by an English actor and Shane by an American. Incredibly, Shane’s good old boy accent is even less convincing than Rick’s lame effort. Shane seems to get a little “hickier” in each episode. Fellows, next time your preparation should include more than watching Dukes of Hazard reruns.
Lori is such an idiot. What was she thinking? I don’t even want to dedicate the time to walk through her though process in this comment, that’s how stupid she was.
. . . having said that, the beginning and end were very strong, and it looks like they’re trying to develop the characters more (I liked the whole bar scene, not just when the guys from Philly showed up). I like the direction, and am excited for the next episode.
I have a question about the ending. What exactly was going on? The one guy put his gun on the counter and Rick stupidly is standing directly in between them while Glen is being totally useless. Hershcel had an excuse, he was drunk. Did the guy behind the bar go for the gun on the counter or did he have another piece?
If he did go for a gun, why? What would the motivation be? He shoots Rick for what purpose?
The first set of episodes this season came to a grinding halt because they had:
One character bed-ridden.
Another character lost.
They just set it up so that:
One character is bed-ridden.
Another character is lost.
It’s not going to get better.
I thought of that too:
1) Man Behind Bar: I think he put the gun down to lull Rick into a false sense of confidence, and maybe into letting them go back to the barn. It put Rick in the crossfire yet got him a clear shot to his gun. He probably counted on him a/o his partner being quicker than Rick. The guy behind the bar went for his gun on the counter. He was probably going to shoot Rick just because they might be able to then coerce the other two into taking them back to the barn, killing and then stealing from them, or just out of anger since it could be a matter of life or death.
2) Rick in the Crossfire: I think Rick knew he was being set up yet gave them every chance to not make him kill them. He could not more without possibly forcing the issue, yet he also probably counted on the guy behind the bar being the one to make the first move, hence he shot that guy first then immediately killed the guy behind him who was taking his lead from the James-Raymond character and hence going to be slower to react.
Was Rick being stupid? Kind of hard to gauge. Really, the only thing he probably would have been able to do better was move directly out of the line of fire so he could see both, however that sort of gives away his intention, and he did read the situation and the bluff accurately considering the end result.
-Cheers
Dave summed it up, but (whether this was intentional, who knows) Rick placing himself in the crossfire is a safety tactic. First, if either guy is thinking correctly, they know a shot at Rick is also a shot at their ‘friend’ (for lack of a better term). Presumably, Rick could see Tony in the mirror and Tony’s shotgun was not at the ready. The guy behind the bar clearly changed expression and quickly went for the gun. A close quarters miss, had bar guy got a decent shot off could have very likely hit Tony. Placement for Tony was not a smart one. He would have been better off moving to his right about 10 feet. But this is TV and that’s the way it goes.
I’ll be interested to see how it plays out with the rest of their crew. The preview was odd. Two guys go into a bar and don’t come out. Yet, those outside, call for them as if they expect the two met other humans and not zombie death in the bar. Why the expectation that live people are also in the bar?
I don’t get the mentality that if the characters on The Walking Dead aren’t being attacked by walkers, or killing walkers, then nothing is happening. I love that the Walking Dead is about character development as well as character dismemberment.
Why did Lori feel the need to go after Rick? Did the writers create any actual motivation for her to do that? Unless I missed something, that seems like a gaping whole in the narrative. Bad writing.