‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Vatos’: Gone fishin’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I stroll the streets of Atlanta with just my good intentions…
“Guess the world changed.” -T-Dog
“No, it’s the same as it ever was. The weak get taken.” -G
“Vatos” was written by Robert Kirkman, who created this world and most of these characters in “The Walking Dead” comic book, and it wasn’t quite what I expected – in a very good way.
I stopped reading the comic sometime around issue 30 for a couple of reasons, one small, one big. The small: Kirkman’s dialogue bothered me with its wordiness, as the story was always grinding to a halt so Rick or someone else could give a big speech about who they are, where they came from, what the new world meant, etc. I’m not opposed to character development, big themes and all that; I just found Kirkman’s execution of it to be clunky.
But I’d have kept reading if not for the big one: I found the series too monotonously bleak, not just in how frequently zombies would pop up to eat people, but in how so many of the strangers our heroes met turned out to be dangerous, self-interested sociopaths enjoying the new world (dis)order. That seemed both plausible and thematically appropriate for a zombie story – the genre tends to be about the danger we pose to each other, with the zombie apocalypse itself just there to put the survivors on edge and wipe out the social contract – but issue after issue of it began to feel like a wallow to me.
The comic’s many fans obviously disagree, and good for them. But when I saw that this was the episode Kirkman had written, I was curious to see whether the things that ultimately drove me from the comic would be more obvious here than in previous episodes.
Instead, Kirkman turned in the strongest episode since the pilot.
I wasn’t too worried about the dialogue. You simply can’t have flesh-and-blood actors talk as much as his characters did on the page, not unless the entire series would be constructed as a series of post-apocalyptic walk-and-talks like “The West Wing,” and even that would need some trims. And, indeed, Kirkman was following the less-is-more aesthetic that Frank Darabont established in the pilot. There’s definitely exposition and backstory, but much of it was handled very well; I thought Amy and Andrea reminiscing about fishing trips with their dad, and then trying not to grieve too much for the parents they assume were killed by the walkers, was quite lovely.
And after bracing myself to see G and his vatos (who weren’t in the comic, at least not when I was reading it) turn out to be sleazeballs taking advantage of the end of law-and-order, I was pleasantly surprised when it was revealed they were good guys who were just fierce in protecting their own.
Really, this was a whole episode of people being on their best behavior. G and Rick settle their differences peacefully, and looking back on Darryl’s confrontation with the kid in the alley, you can see why the vatos might have mistrusted the new group. Darryl is a far more reasonable, even loyal, guy than either he or his brother seemed in the previous two episodes – a backwoods character rather than a backwoods caricature. Back at the camp, the sisters bring in a big haul of fish with Dale’s gear, and Shane does an effective job of defusing the Jim situation without hurting anybody.
And that’s what makes the episode’s climactic zombie attack so effective(*): even when people are sticking together and holding to their better natures rather than their best interests, it doesn’t matter, because the walkers are still out there, still coming, and no place is ever truly safe to hide.
(*) That, and the fact that director Johan Renck (another “Breaking Bad” alum) did such a good job of staging the chaos.
So we lose characters we like (Amy), ones we hate (Ed the wife-beater) and some random cannon fodder, and Rick’s group comes to the rescue a little too late, and now what the hell happens? Is this beautiful haven by the quarry (which again looked gorgeous, particularly during the fishing trip) no longer safe to occupy? Did Merle, in fact, steal their truck? And assuming Rick seems done leaving his family for a while, how long before the Shane thing blows up on everyone?
I haven’t loved every deviation Darabont and company have made from Kirkman’s original stories (though, again, Darryl was much better-written this week than previously), but the obvious advantage is that I honestly don’t know where things go from here. Some events from this episode track exactly from the comic (as I recall, Amy got attacked at the entrance to Dale’s camper), while others are very different. And though I don’t know if my stomach for this stuff will last indefinitely, after “Vatos,” I find myself a lot more excited to see what’s coming next than I was after the last few episodes. Nicely-done, people.
Some other thoughts:
• I like the recurring theme of the apocalypse elevating people far above their station, sometimes for good (Glenn the pizza delivery guy is a clever strategist, G the custodian now runs the nursing home and a large gang), sometimes for bad (Shane as judge and jury, though the sentence was far kinder this week). And then there’s Rick, still wearing his uniform – even getting his hat back – and still trying very much to be a cop and nothing more.
• Frank Darabont has used Laurie Holden a number of times over the years – she was the female lead in “The Majestic,” had a prominent role in “The Mist” and here plays Andrea – and here watching a horrified Andrea lean over her sister’s dying, then dead, body demonstrated exactly why he likes her. She’s quite a bit older than I recall Andrea being in the comic (and the opening scene was written to reflect that), but she’s really good.
• And Jeffrey DeMunn’s worked with Darabont even more often – add in “The Green Mile” and the Darabont-scripted “The Blob” remake to the stuff he did with Holden – and he got a nice little moment with Dale’s wristwatch speech, a paraphrasing of a passage from “The Sound and the Fury.”
• I have to say that the title sequence is really growing on me, thanks in large part to Bear McCreary’s theme, and how the episodes often start playing it even before the opening credits begin.
We now have an explanation for why Merle didn’t cut through the handcuffs (saw blade too dull) but not, as many of you noted, why he didn’t just cut off his thumb. Still, I enjoyed Darryl and the others vicariously experiencing Merle’s high degree of badassery, from the zombies he slew one-handed to evidence of how he cauterized the stump.
Finally, y’all were much better about the No Spoilers rule last week, but given the comic book issue, I’m going to keep closing each review for this series with the following reminders of how it works here on this blog:
1)No Spoilers.
2)This includes any discussion of the previews for the next episode.
3)This includes any discussion of storylines from the comic that haven’t happened yet in the timeline of the TV show. (And, yes, the show has and will continue to deviate from the comic in some ways, but for the sake of those instances where they’re going to be the same, I don’t want people talking about something from issue 50 when we’re watching episode 4.)
4)This includes anything you’ve seen or read elsewhere about anything that has not happened within the context of the episodes that have already aired.
Anything in violation of any of these points gets deleted. Nice and simple. Talk about what has already happened on the show, no more, no less.
What did everybody else think?
So I guess “It’s my birthday tomorrow” is the zombie apocalypse equivalent of “Check out this picture of my high school sweetheart”
Heh. That, or the equivalent of “I’ve got two days until retirement.”
Or the soldier telling his buddies all about his girlfriend/wife back home.
or teenager having sex…
or “I love you Little Joe” (Yes, I am old, why do you ask?)
Like you, I’m bugged by the number of douchebags populating this brave, new world. Yes, I know that to a certain extent the more live humans, the better, but really, is the extra firepower worth having such disruptive and potentially murderous people in your midst?
Also, it really pisses me off that everyone uses the term “walkers.” It’s very artificial. Even if everyone in this show has somehow never seen a zombie movie, who on earth would look at an animated corpse and think that its most significant descriptive trait is the walking? *Someone* (hell, probably most everyone) would call them zombies. Every time I hear “walkers,” it reminds me that I’m watching a TV show.
I wonder if the douchebags are more likely to survive the zombie apocalypse, because they care about themselves first and foremost. I find that element of the show fairly realistic – at least, it’s how I imagine a post-zombie-apocalypse world might look. Douchebags and cockroaches.
As for the rest of the episode, damn those last fifteen minutes were amazing. I liked how there was really no danger for Rick and the others from the walkers in the city, but all hell broke lose in the supposed safe haven campsite.
If an apocalypse ever does goes down, you are going to be amazed at the amount of douchebags that will pop up if you survive.
I guess one of the things we have to accept is that this is an alternate universe where there have never been any zombie movies.
Totally agree. Think about how many selfish douchebags you meet on a daily basis with the social contract still in place. Frankly if there ever is a zombie apocalypse I would be relieved if there were as many decent people left as there are in the series.
Not saying that it’s not realistic to have so many d-bags survive the early stages of the zombie apocalypse, rather that I don’t see the argument for suffering them in your otherwise close-knit zombie survival society. Merle and his brother may have useful skills, but they are obviously going to be persistent sources of danger, whether it’s by distracting/disrupting the group or by actually inflicting violence on its members.
Actually most “zombie” movies never refer to the “zombies” as zombies. In Romero’s movies the word “zombie” wasn’t used until his recent movie and in Resident Evil they are the Infected. Here they are Walkers and Geeks.
You never say the Z word in zombie fiction.
In real life there would be an even higher douchebag to “normal” people ratio under the survivors. Guys like Merle who know how to use guns and have no problem with violence have of course a better chance of survival as Joe Average.
Hell, even now the world is full of whiney negative douchebags. Just look at the completley over the top negative comments about this amazing episode. ;) This show is so much better than the good but overrated Rubicon it isn’t even funny even more. It’s not only entertaining, atmospheric and intense as hell, it also has a lot to say about the human condition without beeing pretentious. Only Boardwalk Empire can compete with Walking Dead for the title of the best show of the year.
One thing I find myself wondering is whether this is a world where zombies as fiction never existed, or never broke into the mainstream.
That’s the only real explanation why people wouldn’t refer to them as zombies, or at least wonder out loud how incredibly prophetic and on the nose all those zombie movies were.
(This isn’t a problem for me, btw, just something I was thinking about.)
Talking about Zombie moveis woud be too much like satire or breakin the fourth wall for the bleak and realistic approach of Walking Dead. That would be like if the Father in The Road told his son stories about Mad Max.
It’s a world where zombie fiction never existed.
Actually in the comic they do call them zombies from time to time. I don’t understand why writers think this will “break the fourth wall” because if this actually happened, we’d all be calling them zombies. And geeks and walkers too thanks to the show lawls.
Like you, Alan, I swore off the comic somewhere around the mid-30s, for very much the same reason you did. Then went back and swore off again in the mid-50s. Then again. And once more, when the show re-ignited my interest.
What I’d say is, it might be worth checking back in, as every time I go back, I’m glad I did, at least until the bleakness gets to me again.
I agree, btw… best episode since the pilot. The pilot still stands head and shoulders above the rest of the series to date, but this was a pretty solid episode.
I really liked this episode. I was pretty close to giving up on the series, this pulled me back in.
A lot less of the usual pompous dialogue (although I thought Jim’s whole thing was still pretty poorly written – I hardly know the character, no real build to him breaking, etc.).
Really good episode. Very curious as to what happened to Merle. If he does come back to camp in a rage hopefully his brother will try to pacify him.
The attack scene at the end was really well done; I’m still not completely strait on who all bit the dust since I think some of the characters we saw die were never really focused on except for Amy and the wife beating husband.
I thought the attack scene was Merle coming back. Early on in the episode, his brother mentioned that he’d be out for some sort of major revenge. The van disappears, and then there’s this huge attack at camp, far greater than we’d seen previously. The expedition then gets back (on foot) while the attack is going on, but Merle, who has the van, still isn’t back yet?
I must say, though, that I don’t care much whether it is or isn’t Merle. Either way, it was an excellent scene and I’m looking forward to what happens when Merle does show up.
Agreed. I saw at least two other people swinging away but getting bitten from behind. Not sure who all got taken out. It seemed that the mechanic guy (blue coveralls) got bitten but seemed okay at the end.
For people who have read the comic:
The comic is bleak and dark, but I think there are more good nature moments than Alan lets on.
I agree with the dialogue criticism though.
*People haven’t read the comic
Oops.
i never saw the dialog as being a big deal. maybe too much at times but it never bothered me. i guess maybe 1) i blitzed thru first 48 issues in a massive collected compendium vol 1 and 2) a zomvie comic with no dialog would take like 5 minutes to read. that doesnt mean it would be bad or that you couldnt spend more time studying the art but extra words in a comic at least add some extra “value” for your buck.
Kirkman’s dialogue doesn’t bother me too often. Or at least not as much as Alan and the other critics of it. I enjoy the comic and the dialogue does hit home sometimes (some of Carl’s lines come to mind).
However, I can see understand why the criticism is made. Sometimes Rick’s speeches are a little much and I read issues with tons of exposition in speech bubbles. However, I’ve read worse dialogue in a ton of other comics, even ones that get praise like Y: The Last Man.
Loved the twist on the nursing home situation. I was expecting a typical guns-blazing confrontation or maybe a sneaky breakout, but instead, this was totally unexpected! You’re right about concerns about unrelenting bleakness, and I was really glad the way this subplot turned out…
I agree great episode, mainly because the beginning and the ending were so strong. And the intro is growing on me as well mainly because of the theme music.
I don’t think Merle not cutting off his thumb is as big a plot hole as you make it out to be. I honestly didn’t even think of that until you brought it up. I think it’s entirely conceivable that when brought to such a circumstance as Merle that you wouldn’t think to cut off just your thumb.
I would think in that situation, you would try and do everything but cut your hand off first. I like this show a lot, but the dialogue tonight was way too on the nose. We got why dad changed knots, that Merle is still a badass with one hand, etc without having it completely spelled out.
If I had to guess, the explanation for cutting off the hand instead of just the thumb is some mix of a few things. Maybe he wasn’t thinking that clearly after being baked in the sun on that roof. Or maybe the zombies were pounding on that door, hurrying him — and he didn’t want to risk cutting off part of the thumb only to find he still couldn’t squeeze out of the cuffs. If you’ve got limited time, I understand just starting with the wrist because you know that will get you out of the cuffs. Though the tradeoff in time (cutting through a whole wrist vs. just a single digit) seems worth trying the thumb first.
As for whether the dialogue was too on-the-nose, I disagree with DOUGMAC. I understand the brother bragging about how bad-ass his brother is (if only to talk himself into thinking he has reason to hope his brother made it out alive). And, frankly, I needed them to spell out the knot thing on the boat to me, because I had no idea what they were talking about until they hit me over the head with it. I don’t know anything about fishing or knots.
I can see your point with the brother, but the point of the ladies talking wasnt a fishing lesson, it was that Dad did it because he loved us and we’re so different.
You wouldn’t be able to apply an effective tourniquet if you just cut off the thumb and thus you would bleed to death. A tourniquet effectively “kills” everything down stream from it and it would be the only way to not bleed to death. Applying the tourniquet first would have also killed the pain of hacking off the hand.
I can still remember the first aid course I took and the guy saying that when you use a tourniquet your effectively telling the person they are going to lose the limb.
Is it really that much easier to cut through bone than to cut through a thin handcuff chain?
Reply to comment…
I thought the dialogue in this one was atrocious. That scene in the boat was well-acted by Holden and Bell, but hearing two people who have known each other for their entire lives spontaneously start delivering speeches about their relationships with Daddy, I don’t know, no thanks. Same thing where the one guy goes crazy in the sun, gets beat up, tackled and handcuffed and THEN delivers a long monologue about watching his family die. And of course the fifteen people including small children stand there quietly until he’s finished to continue on about their day. At least in DeMunn’s scene somebody ASKED him about why he had the watch, and then the group listened to what he had to say.
Couple other points: I liked everything about the city storyline and how it played out, except for the guy who played Guillermo. See, a guy with steely eyes of Lincoln or the ass-kicking abilities of the guy who plays Shane, I can understand why they attract followers and command respect. The guy who played G didn’t have that quality. He was to slight, to young and wimpy. He totally overplayed the gangbanger half of the character, which might have been intentional, but then during the reverse sequences I just couldn’t buy that he would be the guy who ran this show.
POINT 2: I really, really, really, really, really, really hope none of the camp characters try to take risk to task for leaving the camp. The zombies killed the vast majority of people all at once before anybody had any idea what was happening. There was nothing anybody could have done to save Wife Beater and Kid Sister. If they spend half the episode chewing Rick out my eyes are going to roll into the back of my head.
All those words written, this was a good episode and I’m still digging the show. It’s a tribute to how incredibly well produced this show is that it’s still incredibly effective and entertaining despite my problems with it. Hope these last two can stick the landing and go out with a bang.
The dialogue on this show is pathetic. All the writers should be canned. Somebody press the reset button ASAP.
If I’m correct, the two sisters didn’t actually know each other *that* well. Andrea being 12 years older, she would’ve been long gone from their home when their dad taught Amy how to fish. And I’m assuming when Andrea got out of college she went straight to working somewhere else and didn’t come back to live at home.
That knowledge doesn’t make the scene any more believable to me.
It’s a TV show. Dialogue isn’t going to be 100% realistic. Listen to real people talk. No one wants to hear that in entertainment.
The sisters in the boat gave emotional speeches about their father so there would be more of a punch when the younger one dies later in the episode. Everyone stood around listening to shovel man’s monologue because it would’ve had a lot less of an impact if people got bored halfway through and walked away.
Sometimes things are going to happen just because they’re dramatic. The two moments you’re complaining about were my favorite two moments in the episode and both felt completely believable to me within the confines of a work of fiction.
My problem wasn’t about realism. The West Wing isn’t exactly a model of realism, but it has some of my favorite dialogue in television. One of my problems with the fishing conversation was that it was a contrivance by which they tell the audience how they are different, rather than show it through their behavior. Two sisters having a shared discovery about the attentiveness of the father they lost is a good scenario, with an inherent power. The conversation itself, though, was weakly built, whereby you can almost see the seams in its construction. It didn’t even seem to make an attempt at dressing up the old “no crying rule” clichÃ©.
Bad dialogue doesn’t equate “not naturalistic”, it basically means you’re hearing the writer talk to you, the viewer, instead of the characters talking to eachother and you sort of overhearing it.
I agree that the dialogue in this episode seemed very contrived. I’m hoping that this was only because they are trying to pack a regular season storyline into 6 episodes. I understand why they added the intro scene with the sisters. My problem is the way the did it. I hate when shows have to spell things out for you so literally (“I guess it’s because we’re 12 years apart”). Again, I’m hoping that this is only because this is a short season, and if we had more episodes, they would have layered these nuggets of information throughout different episodes so that it isn’t so obvious that they are trying to set something up for the audience. In the end, I could care less that the younger sister died. Walking Dead – I really liked our last 3 flings. I hope you are better next time.
how about the sound of the shovel? anyone notice they had 3 stock sounds for shovel and kept repeating them? it drove me crazy.
I liked the deflection in that last scene at camp. It was set up like Merle was going to “wreak havoc” with the band of survivors and during the beginning of the zombie invasion, I figured that was him going to recruit Johnny Wifebeater to join forces with him to bust up the gang. Instead, it was much, much worse
I haven’t read the comic so I screamed blue murder when Amy was bitten. I was flipping out the entire last 7 minutes, yelling at my favourite characters to get away from the walkers and generally freaking out. Also, was I the only one who after Amy died, kept hollering “I know it’s hard but you have to shoot her in the head now. SHOOT HER IN THE HEAD!!”
I was saying the same thing
This is the thing I am wondering about, too. She will come back as a walker, right? And what about her sister? She has the infected blood all over her hands and face.
It’s exactly what’s going to happen if they don’t shoot the dead in their noggins. Sad but true. I think Andrea is fine because one – the infection hasn’t set in yet and two – she can only be infected if she has cuts and scratches on her hands, which is highly likely considering the life she’s living, but I’m more inclined to believe the infection hasn’t set in yet. In all the zombie shows I’ve seen, either they become zombies immediately after they die or it takes a few hours to set in. Since Amy didn’t die and then immediately open her eyes and try to snack on her sister I’m expecting the show is going the “few hours” route. I, being fully prepared for a zombie attack, turned to my husband and said “If I die from a zombie attack, the first thing you do is shoot me in the head. Are we clear?” He agreed to it – good man that he is.
I’m liking this show – even tho zombies aren’t really my thing – but I have to wonder if this storyline is going to get old, fast. Week after week of our heros making small gains, only once again face death with the walkers, is gonna get mighty depressing after awhile.
Anyone know why zombies haven’t descended en masse upon the Vatos hideout / nursing home?
I guss they are just being really quiet
G mentioned how they clocked up evrything but one entry/exit point. My guess is they tried to get in and moved on when it didn’t work after awhile
i know that it was completely irrelevant to the plot, but what was rick’s plan when he entered the vatos compound with the guns before the old woman came out? he acted before like he had some great plan, but ended up just pulling out his guns and getting in a standoff that could have ended very badly.
regardless, very good episode. was completely on the edge of my seat during the zombie attack at the end. hadn’t read the comics and haven’t figured out who all is in the main cast, so i was pretty shocked when amy got killed. looking forward to the last two of the season.
Reply to comment…
I think the entire plan was the sniper on the roof. Unfortunately, their best strategist was the guy they were trying to rescue.
GRENADE….let god sort them out
Still waiting to find out what the ‘nade will be used for!
I think his plan was to just show up and out-gun them if they didn’t back down. He probably figured they’d likely only have a small handful of handguns (likely without a ton of ammo left, and likely being used by people who weren’t exactly marskmen). Even outnumbered, having bigger and better weapons with more plentiful ammo has to count for something. Not to mention the cop and the crossbow hunter dude likely both being pretty handy with weapons.
I assumed Rick was banking on the fact that no matter who they were they would be reluctant to start a massive gunfight as it would draw a lot of unwanted attention to their hideout from the nearby zombies. We saw what happened the last time someone fired a weapon in Atlanta.
Plan? Plan?
We don’t need no stinking plan!
blam, blam, blam.
Yeah, I think his plan was basically “in a small, enclosed space, shotguns beat handguns.”
He told G flat out that he was prepared and expecting to open fire. I’m guessing (being a cop with a lot of experience) that gangbangers are typically horrible shots and will shoot wildly in a fire fight. He probably expected them to scatter once 4-5 of them were to blown to smithereens by the shotguns. This probably explains the kid’s line “This is crazy.”
It would still be a bad plan, however.
I love this show, however, this episode was probably my least favorite. Although, I still enjoyed it; I just found “the vatos” subplot to be a bit hokey. Either way, I am still hooked on the show.
Also, I was bummed out to see that one guy (Hispanic dude, forget his name) get bit! He was the one that was going to town on the zombies with the baseball bat. Although, it was just a small bite on the arm, that would be enough to infect him….unless they amputate his arm( two amputations in one season!)
I’m not a zombie fan or a comic fan, so I just judge this show on its dramatic merits, and I have to say that those first five minutes — the scene with the sisters in the fishing boat — were just about the most poorly written dialogue I’ve ever witnessed on my television box. I have honestly seen scenes from Full House that offered more nuance and depth. It was just awful, awful, awful. It pretty much turned me off completely to the rest of the episode.
Up to now I’ve accepted cardboard characters and on-the-nose dialogue as stuff that just goes with the territory, but that scene crossed the line. Bravo, I suppose, to the actors, who managed to do what they could with the dialogue as written, but still I would think almost any actor that wasn’t on the verge of starvation would burn their SAG card before performing such horrible, horrible dreck.
Sorry, but that truly sucked.
Both those actresses should just hand in their SAG cards. Embarrassing.
I thought the actors did a good job, they didn’t write the stuff, they are just working with what they’re given
reminded me of the begining of the pilot, but as an avid outdoorsman it just struck me as a really lame.
When I saw the abuela, my bro and I started laughing out loud…we expected to see her start slapping heads and tweeking ears!
Yes, strongest episode since the pilot. I was incredulous over the entire evil gang being minorities, until the very satisfying reveal. Still not plausible and kind of insulting really if you stop to think that the shorthand for criminal is Mexican. Upending what some might call a stereotype is not groundbreaking if only the racists–and not most of us–thing the steroetype that minorities are gang-bangers. I guess they did it that way to make us shamed over our instantaneous prejudices, but I just thought the produers were being racists.
Question: I’m a zombie tyro so forgive me, but how do people become the undead? Vampires choose to make people their own by forcing victims to drink their own blood, but what’s the rule with zombies? Yes, bitten, but wouldn’t a braindead animal just keep eating until there was no one left? I could look it up on Wikipedia, but it’s more fun and community like if someone could help. Thanks.
Excuse the spelling mistakes. I’m posting this on the West Coast, right after the episode finished, so a bit tired. I also liked how they checkmarked the horror genre trope of the prophet and made what’s usually the old black woman into a middle aged guy. (Him seeing his family eaten was really good enough reason for me on digging the holes. I also was reminded of Damian Lewis’ Zen, obsessed cop in the great, short lived Life, who dug holes to calm down). Jim is going to have more and bloodier visions. Though I guess, Nick-the blind or deaf guy from The Stand–was also a prophet of sorts, if I remember correctly (years since I read the novel).
In general, zombies infect others by breaking their skin with either a bite or scratch. As noted when they didn’t try to salvage the partially eaten by a zombie deer, it may be the case that somehow ingesting or inhaling some part of a zombie can turn a normal (i.e. blood splatter or the like).
It’s frequently the case that zombies won’t eat other zombies. So the usual infection route is that a normal gets bitten or scratched but gets away before significantly consumed. Shortly later, the infection kicks in and they’re no longer on the dinner menu.
In some zombie stories, dying of any cause continues to lead to zombiehood after the initial outbreak, in others you have to be infected prior to “death” to come back. This can depend on the cause of the initial outbreak. For example, an escaped experimental virus wouldn’t necessarily cause such (unless it’s spread into the general atmosphere in a diluted form or the like), but a radiation emitting meteorite or mystical cause could.
@Tom: A comprehensive answer. Thank you.
“I was incredulous over the entire evil gang being minorities, until the very satisfying reveal.”
Your attitude is everything that was wrong with the episode. Most gangs are made up entirely of one racial group or the other, whether it’s white people, black people, hispanics, asians, russians, italians, irish, etc. You are far more likely to run into a gang made up of one ethnic group than some multiracial gang. And you’re far more likely to run into a gang that is “evil” than a gang that takes care of old people at a retirement home. Because gangs don’t take care of old people at retirement homes. I’m not sure why that would change during a zombie apocalypse… that is not a “stereotype”, that is reality. And “upending” it was just silly.
I admit in advance that maybe I missed the one sentence of dialogue that proves me completely wrong.
I don’t think Los Vatos were a pre-established criminal gang that took on this noble responsibility, so that these guys were using their powers for good instead of thuggery didn’t seem unlikely to me. Felipe and Guillermo were working there–one ethnic nurse and one ethnic custodian. As things went bad, guys started trickling in to check on their relatives and stayed, or F&G’s relatives knew where they were and holed up with them. That friends and relatives who dropped by to F&G’s compound were all the same ethnicity doesn’t faze me; that only the Latino relatives of old people came in to check on them is where I wonder if that becomes a silly story. I dunno. I did see a black man in the crowd during the standoff, and I think I saw a middle-aged white woman helping an older person. I also don’t know much about the demographics of urban nursing homes, but the patients seemed pretty mixed racially.
Also, just a point, I wouldn’t be surprised if a nursing home had a predominant ethnicity (which might explain why most of the “gang” was a particular ethnicity). Lots of families want familiarity and comfort for their elderly, and putting them in a home where language and food issues are more easily accommodated can be a priority.
Since we’re on the subject of race, isn’t Atlanta supposedly one of the most predominantly black cities in America? Maybe that’s more a statement of affluence than population, but I’m a little shocked by how white the cast is, especially the hordes of undead.
Isnt this the heart of the series though? Who is going to survive; the douchebags working against everyone and stabbing everyone in the back or legitimately good people like Rick who want to help each other.The douchbags have already lost their humanity, and that makes people like Rick an endangered species. But it also makes them stronger in the end. Not leaving a trail of bad blood with people like the Vatos or the man and his son from the pilot will only help RIck survive. Even if those people dont pay him back, being a good man will allow him to maintain his humanity and get others to follow him.
comment…
“not unless the entire series would be constructed as a series of post-apocalyptic walk-and-talks like “The West Wing,””
Now you’ve got me picturing a West Wing renamed “The Walking and Talking Dead”, featuring CJ, Toby, and Josh stumbling through the hallways at a relatively rapid pace, similarly quickly saying “Braaains braaaains braaaaaains”.
Jesus, this is getting more unbearable with each episode… I guess just being on the same TV station as Breaking Bad is no guarantee that a show will be worth watching. Surprise.
The boat scene with the reminiscing about family and crying, you knew one or the other would die. A scene that fucking awful doesn’t exist otherwise.
Also, the scenes with her being eaten, dying, and her older sister crying over her body were embarrassingly bad. “I story requires me to die now so I’m just going to let this zombie walk up and start munching on me.”
The old man giving the speech about winding his watch, how cliche. I’m pretty sure there’s a similar scene in every post-apocalyptic tale. “We’re all going to die but I still do X to maintain normalcy.”
The guy who beats his wife gets killed, big surprise.
The hispanic gang that’s all hard looking… but is really protecting an old folk’s home… LOL LOL
They’re fixing up some cars to take the old people… where exactly? Away from the retirement home that is secured and has some level of medical facilities?
The young gang type dudes come by to check up on their old relatives and end up staying? Really? Who are these gangster looking young males who during a zombie infection decide to check up on grandma at the retirement home?
Did anyone think for a second that they were really going to be the bad guys? They would have to be white or at least multiracial for that… whereas this was apparently a hispanic-only retirement home for some reason. There should have been a sign out front “Shady Acres Retirement Home: Must have gangster-looking hispanic grandson to live here”
I’m just wondering if Michael Rooker will be back… I still can’t believe they wasted him on an overtly racist redneck character who for some reason the others decided to take on their important scavenging mission… even though he refuses to take orders, is unpredictable, constantly makes racist comments, and attacks other members of their group. What could have possibly gone wrong there?
Zombies are awesome, but that can’t be enough to keep a show going… can it?
I agree, this show has really gone downhill since the pilot.
I guessing Rooker will be back because he is too good to waste on what he’s done so far. My guess is that he filled the van with zombies and unleashed them on the camp.
Rooker can’t have much of a shelf life. How hard is it to have a character be missing a hand when the actor has both of his hands? Does a cable TV series like this have the budget to CGI that stuff? Or would it wind up similar to movies like “Happy Gilmore” where it’s laughably obvious the actor has more hands than his character is supposed to have? OR do you have to just get really cute by just never showing angles where you can see that arm (or both arms at the same time to compare the length of the two)?
Jim, this is one show I wouldn’t worry about having the money for CGI
I guess I’m not sure if it’s money or time, come to think of it. Because I’ve noticed pretty awful CGI work on network shows that I’d assume have much more resources (“No Ordinary Family” has pretty terrible CGI stuff going on each episode). Might not be a money problem, it might just be tough doing these things right in the confines of a TV show’s schedule.
BS if you hate the show this much why torture yourself by continuing to watch it? It seems like a pretty simple concept to me. *shrugs* I thought I would love Ordinary Family – watched two episodes, realized the annoying teenage girl and annoying “family” crap wasn’t for me and simply changed the channel. I was disappointed that a show I had high hopes for turned out to be a dud in my eyes but I’m not foaming at the mouth like you seem to be by watching every episode knowing full well I’m going to hate it.
Half your complaints were answered in the dialogue. Maybe you should actually watch the show and listen to it?
You think gang members are just like they’re portrayed in TV and movies, don’t you? Of course they wouldn’t care about their families, or helping their relatives. Because why exactly?
I agree about the title sequence and theme. The music kicking in at the end of the opening scene is really cool.
Why couldn’t the rescue team smear themselves with zombie guts again to go after the guns? It was a sunny day, with no chance of rain again.
Because the writers are clearly idiots based on everything we have seen so far, therefore they expect the audience to be full of idiots.
Well, obviously they didn’t have to, since Glenn was able to get the guns without much of a problem. It was a completely different situation than the last time they were in Atlanta, stuck in a building and surrounded by zombies who knew they were there.
While I think the show is far from perfect, it’s solid entertainment and I find it interesting to now see the negative comments. I guess it was inevitable that there would be backlash with a show as critically and commercially successful as this, although I thought it wouldn’t really happen until season 2.
The last 15 minutes were great, and I agree that this was the best episode since the pilot. I like the older sister actress…she’s really good.
I love some of the zombie kills…an arrow through the forehead or a point of view behind the zombie as the zombie gets its head blown off…quality kills!
The campfire scene was good, but I am curious as to why they chose for the character to paraphrase a Faulkner passage. Faulkner isn’t easy to read…he’s kind of like Cormac McCarthy in that the words on the page don’t necessarily translate to dialogue. I didn’t think the “watch” speech worked very well, but the zombie attack after what was a peaceful and reflective moment was a nice surprise.
Laurie Holden is the older sister, and she seems horrible deformed in this show compared to her previous roles. Is she addicted to botox now or something? I’m honestly terrified that her head will pop like a balloon every time she is on screen.
The “I was the janitor” reveal was pretty excellent.
I love how the older sister makes a big deal about her little sister’s birthday being only two days away and then later that same day tell the camper guy that it’s useless to keep track of time.
She does that because he’s asking her to support him in a public setting, in a way that she fears will give away her birthday surprise to her sister.
hmm. I didn’t pick up on that but I was half asleep by that time. I’ll have to watch it again.
I thought this was terrific. Having no knowledge at all of the graphic novel, the ending surprised me–didn’t think several characters would check out so quickly.
Question: how soon after getting bitten does one zombie-fy? I was thinking the sister might rear up & get her, maybe it takes away.
Surprised by those who didn’t care for the dialogue, which I thought was quite nice. Could be the built-in audience for this type of show is looking for something different.
Takes awhile, that is….
This was the worst episode in my opinion. At this point, the only characters I care about are Rick, Glenn, TBone (?), and believe it or not, Darryl (he may be a hillbilly, but he has shown he can be reasonable and he his crossbow comes in very handy). The other campers just seem like whiny people who I can’t imagine would stick together for this long. Knowing there are “walkers” out there, I don’t understand why they are just hanging out leaving themselves open to the zombie attack at the end. The little things the characters worry about (the need to wrap a birthday present) are so unimportant in the grand scheme of things and wasted scenes.
Also, while I enjoyed Rick and the guys following Merle’s tracks, I thought the run-in with the nursing home people was just another waste of time. Yes, I get it. The living can be bigger pains in the asses than the zombies; do we need to be reminded week after week? Wouldn’t it have been easier to say up front that they were just trying to protect the old people and that’s why they needed the guns? I would like the story to move a little faster and not just be “what jerks are the main character going to encounter this week?”
Also, I felt nothing after the zombie attack at the end. Not scared, not sad, nothing. It’s odd that such a violent scene would have no effect on me; I guess it’s because I don’t care about the characters who got killed.
I am disappointed a quality show like Rubicon got killed while The Walking Dead was picked up simply because people crave gore and violence over character and story.
I agree with a lot of what you are saying. Since the second episode, I have been really wondering why they all think that it’s fine to set up a camp in flimsy tents during a zombie apocolypse. GET IN A HOUSE. WITH WALLS. Sheesh.
I love the group of guys that you favor as well, with the addition of Dale, the quirky old man. I wasn’t too upset or scared (more annoyed) by the attack on camp, except I was REALLY worried Dale would get bitten.
Also, SERIOUSLY all of a sudden downtown Atlanta is jogging distance from camp?
When mechanic guy was digging the holes, you could see the skyline from the hill he was on. So yeah, you could hike back from there in the given time frame. My problem is why set up camp that close to the city? They’ve been there a month and done nothing to secure their perimeter.
I can’t believe people are still whining about Rubicon as if The Walking Dead caused its cancellation.
I enjoyed this epsoide. Considering the lack of alternatives right now, this is entertaining. It’s something my 16 year old son and I watch together, and we ohh and ahh and squirm at the same time.
One question – are we to believe the the Walkers are cognizant enough to wait till the cloak of darkness and all attack at the same time? That they think and plan?
I was thinking the same thing. Not that it was a well thought out plan, but how convenient that they all attacked at the same time.
My (completely uninformed) thought is that they just happened to arrive at night. They attacked at the same time because they seem to lumber around in packs…I suppose picking up the scent of the living at the same time.
You would think the camp folk would be a bit more cautious walking around though…
I think Merle brought them from the city in the van and unleashed them late at night when it would be hardest to mount a defense
That’s a joke, right, Doug?
I don’t think it’s that outlandish of a theory… Throw a carcass in the back, let the zombies jump in, shut the door and drive somewhere close enough to camp that the zombies catch a whiff of living-meat. Open the door and drive off like a madman. Would certainly match up with Merle’s personality and scale of vengeance. The only real question would be whether Merle would do that without knowing if his brother was at camp or not. Maybe he spied first?
It seems more plausible than a dozen+ zombies randomly wandering into camp in the middle of nowhere and none others showing up when about a hundred shots are fired.
I guess I’m not remembering their vehicle well–wasn’t it just a van? Wouldn’t he have to be in the vehicle with the zombies? Or did they have a trailer or something.
That’s why I thought it was a joke. But if it was possible for Merle to do, it seems unlikely–for all he knows, his brother is still at the campl, right? Don’t think he’d want to sic the zombies on them.
All that nice smelling fish being cooked on the big fire probably brought every Zombie for miles.
I think it’s possible the walkers were attracted by the light and/or smell of the fire and/or the smell of the fish fry.
Doug – I thought the same thing. My guess, however, is that he just drove slowly while they followed him, because, as Kmarko says, he would have had to be in the vehicle with the zombies. If he just gets them close enough to the camp, then takes off, it leaves them to find the camp on their own.
Why else would it have taken him longer than his rescue expedition to get back to camp, when he was the one with the truck?
When hiking in bear country, one of the things they tell you is “no cooking of odiferous foods”. Fish would fit in that category.
I immediately thought the same thing about Merle taking the zombies to the camp in the truck. Then later, I pondered how Merle would’ve exactly done that. Herding zombies would be way worse than herding cats.
Maybe this is just me, but I feel like if I just came out of a coma and there was a zombie infestation at some point I would have a conversation with the others asking such questions as:
When did this start?
Do we know why there are zombies currently populating Georgia?
What was the news saying about the zombie apocalypse?
Could we go to another state to escape the zombies?
How about to another country?
And how exactly would that make for a compelling TV show? “On tonight’s episode – Rick finds out what the TV news was saying about the zombie apocalypse!” They are only four episodes into the series, I am sure they will get more into the how/why as the series progresses.
Thank you Captain Smartass.
Why would Rick having a 2 minute conversation with somebody to try and get a few answers make the show any less compelling?
We have five minute conversations about fishing, pretty sure we could find time for Rick to ask his wife “how the hell did this start?”
Absolutely fair point, and you’re right, it wouldn’t have to be a particularly long scene. But a couple of questions would be logical.
Well, firstly I guess I just don’t understand how a two minute conversation about the origins and current state of the zombie apocalypse would be satisfying. In zombie movies, the origin is usually either irrelevant or explained during the opening credits. Given the fact the series is only four hours into what I am sure the creators are expecting will be a lenghty run (as opposed to a 90 minute movie) there is no need to get into those questions right from the get-go. Also, I believe they did lightly touch on some of those issues in the pilot, during the conversations with the man and his son.
Secondly, I would think if you woke up from a coma into a zombie apocalypse that wondering exactly how it started, and whether or not the whole world were affected, would be the last thing on your mind. Rick has only been awake for, what, a week (?), it’s only been a day or so since he found his family, and he has barely had a quiet moment to think about anything beyond immediate survival. I don’t think it’s unreasonable that he is not yet concerned with the hows and whys.
Well, I just hope they answer a few things at some point this year.
I just feel like if I was living in a zombie apocalypse, I would want to see if anybody knew why said zombie apocalypse is happening.
Could be worth asking if other parts of the country are getting attacked too, in case there is somewhere else to take the fam.
Elevation, I’m with you 100%. I just don’t understand why Rick hasn’t asked these questions.
People keep pulling the Darlton “it’s all about the characters” excuse, but that doesn’t cut it for me. If the characters new the source of the outbreak, perhaps they could start forming long-term goals, which, in my opinion, is what the show needs.
Watching Rick & Co. go in and out of Atlanta each week will get dull. These guys need something to strive for. It’s no longer Rick finding his family, so maybe it could finding the cause of the outbreak or getting to a place that isn’t so zombie infested…
Yes, watching them go in and out of Atlanta every week would undoubtedly get dull. But the show has only had four episodes! I’m not saying they should never ever leave the current setting and/or delve into the details behind the zombie epidemic but can’t we give the show a chance to develop before we start demanding answers? I really think “long term goals” would not be formed the first week following an event like this – you would be focused on the short term goal of survival, first and foremost.
You can have the characters have a conversation asking “how did this happen?” and “is it like this everywhere?” in the first season without it feeling out of place.
Right now it just feels like this giant elephant in the room. It just seems unnatural to deal with a zombie apocalypse so nonchalantly.
Well from what I remember from the first episode the middle aged black guy said something about
“When did this start?”
he didn’t give an exact date IIRC but then I didn’t really care at the time.
“Do we know why there are zombies currently populating Georgia?”
No, he didn’t seem to know WHY.
“What was the news saying about the zombie apocalypse?”
The government was relocating people to cities.
“Could we go to another state to escape the zombies?”
I believe he implied it was nationwide but if I travelled from my little hometown infested with zombies through Zombie infested countryside to Atlanta, a pretty big city that is completely taken over by Zombies I’m not gonna be like, hmm I bet if I just get down to florida things will be great!
It’s the “people aren’t idiots” reason. If someone had just come out of a coma and asked me if there was another state or country where there weren’t any zombies, my reply would be something along the lines of, “motherfucker, do you think I would be sticking around here if there was a known zombie-free zone?”
Something tough to overcome is the cliche character. Merle-the redneck
Vactos
T-Dog
Comics use the devices to help give the reader quickly understand who they are reading about. Right now some of the characters are cliche… What about Zombie Kill of the Week? Im going to go with one of the shot gun blast that launched a zombie though the air. I was wondering how long they would stay at the camp site. There is no real safe place… They need a compound.
Don’t omit Ed, the misogynistic woman-beater or Carol, the abused woman who comforts her abuser.
Also, Dale, the fisher of men (get it: the fisherman’s bucket hat) who “adopts” the two actual fisher(wo)men in the group, Amy and Andrea and is positioned as the group’s sage and moral compass.
I think the characters are being introduced as “types” early just as a point of entry into the series. Many of the Lost characters were “types” early on also (the heroic selfless doctor, the druggie musician, the jovial fat guy, the handsome rogue, the damaged pretty girl, etc). We have already seen that Darryl is more complicated that “redneck racist” and I expect the other characters will deepen as the series progresses.
“Heavy Sigh” I miss LOST.
Was I the only one that called bullshit when Darryl used the hand to scare the kid they had prisoner? I’m sure he’s seen a lot worse since all this started. I mean, sure, cutting off someone’s hand is scary, but no way anyone who’s seen people eaten by zombies, nevermind the actual freaking ZOMBIES, is gonna jump on his chair like a fat lady in church screaming about a rat.
Otherwise, very good episode. Of course, just as I started to give Darryl credit for being more than just a rascist redneck, he called Glen “brave for a Chinaman,” but it’s still been a nice surprise to have him be more than one note. And I’m with you on the credits, though I’ve liked them since the beginning. As great as the fan-made ones are, I managed to avoid them until after the pilot, so I’d call it a toss-up as to which is better suited to the show.
@Elevation: I’m with you. It seems extremely unlikely and unrealistic that Rick has NEVER asked about what happened, even if only to get a “we don’t know” answer. And it wasn’t really addressed in the pilot, where it should have been — it’s a natural question for him to ask the man and his son. Probably the FIRST question he’d ask, and there was plenty of time for it.
But that pales beside the biggest plot hole from this episode: When did security-obsessed Shane stop posting guards? You post guards all day but not at night?
Honestly, I’m enjoying the show, but they have got to start paying more attention to the plotting. I already know people who dropped it because of the many gaping gaps in logic.
I am 99% sure there was a brief discussion in the pilot where Rick asked the African-American man what happened. Am I the only one who thinks he remembers this?
Yes, there was the short scene while they were eating supper, not much detail except his wife getting the fever, dying, then coming back from the dead. From what I’ve read on this site (no spoiler) the writers aren’t going to delve into the how and why.
I agree with you Bryan, I’m watching and mostly enjoying the show, especially last night. If you expect the audience to suspend belief then you better put up a compelling story so we don’t start noticing all the HUGE logic holes.
I haven’t seen anyone else mention this so I’m going to bring it up. I get a little fuzzy on names of characters so cut me a little slack. Last week Lori(?) told Shane to stay the hell away from her family. This week (same day in their timeline) Shane was talking to Carl and had his arm around him. He was sitting next to them at the campfire. When the zombies attacked (great scene, best so far) they were using hand held cameras and you saw people defending themselves and getting attacked from behind. They showed Shane blasting away and trying to get people behind him, the camera was right behind him and you saw a hand come out and touch his back. I thought Oh, NO! Shane is toast! The camera moved to show them from the front, Lori was the one with her hand on his back. Shane was her, and her child’s, protector, not her husband. I can see this being a major plot point in future episodes. You aren’t a cop anymore Rick, and protecting your family comes first.
p.s. As soon as the show is over and they say stay tuned for scenes from next week, click goes the remote. Why does AMC insist on ruining next weeks shows for the audience that’s WATCHING THE FREAKING SHOW! The theme of my new reality show, Corporate Stupidity.
I’m confused – who else would care about previews for next week’s show other than those who watch it? A lot of people like previews, which are supposed to be teasers designed to tantalize you into returning next week to watch again. If you feel that ruins the next episode for you, fine, but I don’t think that’s the general feeling.
Exceot they don’t tease you they ruin the next weeks show. They do it all the time and it’s annoying as hell. For example there is a cliffhanger and you don’t know if the person is going to live or not. Then on the previews they show that same character in next weeks episode. Ruins the suspense. I’m not the only person who has mentioned this. Have you ever wanted to see a movie but some idiot who has already seen it spills a key plot point? Frustrating no? Well AMC is that idiot who is spilling the key plot points and they are doing it to the people who are already watching (therefore invested) and the best way to get them to come back and watch the next weeks episode is to NOT spoil it! Some corporate idiot has determined that this is the way it’s done and we don’t need to listen to anybody else because we already know everything. We will show spoilers in the previews and you will LIKE IT! Well I don’t like it so I will turn it on to watch their show and as soon as it’s over, click goes the remote. They lose a viewer and their commercials don’t get watched. I suggest others who feel like me do the same thing.
Yeah, they should cater to your preferences. As the guy said above, people do watch the previews.
I know exactly what Mark is talking about. There are programs with teasers that don’t spoil crucial upcoming plot points, but they’re pretty damn rare, anymore. It’s a valid argument and I don’t see that it’s particularly unreasonable, Ted.
…but you don’t have to watch the previews though. Just change the channel and don’t click play on a online Walking dead video. Easy.
I don’t want to give the impression that I care all that much, but I have to disagree about this week’s episode, because I just felt manipulated in a rather coarse manner.
Mexicans are bad…no, wait, Mexicans are good. Hey, here’s two pretty women wearing makeup, fishing & reminiscing, I wonder if one of them will die? Hey, there’s that wife-beater Shane beat the snot out of last week, so instead of doing the hard work & finding some resolution, let’s just have him be eaten by zombies. And of course Rick the mild-mannered but touch policeman, who apparently is Jesus, with no flaws & always the perfect solution.
But I’m still watching. Not terribly impressed, though. And it’s not like I have high standards. I really liked Flash Forward. I just think they could try a little harder here.
I agree about the Latino gang.. Very stereotypical early on but the show redeems itself by demonstrating they are decent caring people with their own group of people to protect. On a sidemote, the problem is the reviewers. Every review I read of the episode referred to them as Mexicans. They’re Americans people! Not Mexicans. Call them Latinos, Hispanics or Mexican-Americans. Sorry, but that just bugs me.
The show is fantastically done, in terms of setting, make-up, costumes, camera work, and special effects. Seeing Amy’s arm get chomped on looked so real–it was pretty disturbing. But I have already hit the point where it is just too bleak to go on watching (as Alan mentioned he felt when reading the comics and had to stop). I can already see where this is heading….story after story of characters you grow to like who get killed and characters whose baser instincts surface and cause moral dilemmas for the group. It’s just too damn bleak. I don’t see any future pay off and I imagine the show might become monotonous and repetitive over time. But it was good while it lasted. I’m checking out and waiting for Mad Men to come back.
THEY WERENT A GANG THOUGH.
Was I the only one saying “World’s the same, just got more fierce” in response to “Guess the World’s Changed”?
Who knew zombies could move so stealthily through woods and undergrowth. You’d think that what, about 20? lumbering foot dragging twig snapping walkers would have made some noise as they approached the camp in a classic pincer movement. *rolls eyes* and do you think zombies would be considerate and not let a tree branch hit a following zombie in the face??? *ponders*
Also the survivors should have some vicious killer watchdogs like the ones in the nursing home. *g* Perhaps Rick should have asked for one in trade for the guns. Of course too little too late for those at the camp but would be helpful in the future in their non-posting of sentries around the clock. *2nd eye roll* My dog certainly hears things that go bump & thump in the night from a sound sleep.
However in the campers defensive it was their first all you can eat fish fry Friday since the zombie-clipse and we all know how beloved those are and who wants to miss out on that! *hee*
You brought up a good point. Where are all the pets?
The smart ones ran away and hid. The dumb ones got eaten.
I thought the G and Vatos stuff was a little weird. I can’t say I loved it, but the attack scene/ending more than made up for it. Fantastic.
I’m convinced that a zombie Apocalypse is the only way to solve global warming.
People realize a zombie apocalypse would be a disaster to the environment right? Think about all the unminded nuclear power plants that’d melt down. Like twenty Chernybol’s within a month.
It’s estimated that Chernobyl will be safe in about 20,000 years. Humans aren’t going to fix this any sooner than that. :) Let the zombies reign!!! Argghh, brains, argghh.
Well, no, at least not with reactors. Reactors are in fact designed not to do that.
If Merle took the truck/van, why wasn’t he back at the camp when Rick and the others arrived? Also, did those guys just RUN back to the camp when they found the truck missing? Seems like it didn’t take them that long to get there.
The only thing I want to know is, why is Rick always sweating? And why so much! It literally drips off him at all times. So offputting with his watery eyes.
Ironic, isn’t it, that a female walker took down Ed, the misogynistic woman-beater?
Anybody have visions of Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery”, when the group surrounded Jim after learning he’d been bitten?