‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 3 – ‘Dead Soldiers’ (Veterans edition)

Once again, we’re spending Fridays this summer revisiting season three of “The Wire.” (You can find my reviews of all the other seasons at my old blog.) Two versions each week: one for people who have seen the whole series and want to feel free to discuss things from first episode to last, and one for relative newcomers who haven’t seen all the way to the end yet and don’t want to be spoiled past the episodes we’re discussing. This is the veteran version; click here to read the newbie-friendly one. (Last week’s veteran review is here.)
A review of episode three, “Dead Soldiers,” coming up just as soon as a stripper delivers my stat sheets…
“Let’s bang out.” -Omar
Much of the conflict on “The Wire” stems from characters who view themselves as guardians of a dysfunctional status quo brushing up against those who want to challenge or change it. Most of the time, the guardians – be they high-level people like Avon and Burrell or grunts like Poot or Herc – don’t even want to hear about change. On occasion, though, you’ll run into someone like Cedric Daniels, who’s not violently opposed to a new way of doing things, but who doesn’t like to be pushed too far, too fast by the likes of McNulty.
A lot of the drama in “Dead Soldiers” comes from three characters making bold, cage-rattling moves. Omar raids yet another Barksdale stash house, even after it’s clear Stringer’s people are ready for him. Carcetti makes a power play to help Burrell get the police academy class Royce has been delaying for budgetary reasons. And Bunny Colvin takes preliminary steps in turning his paper bag metaphor into reality by selecting three abandoned neighborhoods in his district where drug traffic will effectively be legalized, in theory moving the crime away from citizens outside The Game and freeing up his cops to do other, more essential work.
Omar’s play completely backfires, as Tosha is killed by Dante’s friendly fire as they flee a shootout with Stringer’s muscle. Carcetti’s move doesn’t hurt him, but it damn sure hurts Burrell, who’s forced by Royce to take the public fall for the academy delay. And Bunny’s plan? It’s early yet, but we’ve seen in the first two seasons what happens to people who try to think outside the box. (McNulty spends the episode investigating the murder of one them.) He acts invulnerable when chatting up the recently-demoted Marvin Taylor, and Marvin wisely warns him, “I don’t want to think about the worst these fuckers can do. And you don’t, either.”
“The Wire” always paints in shades of grey, and while there are clearly characters we like more than others, the show never wants us to get too comfortable with them. McNulty, for instance, is charming and smart and usually has good intentions, but he has a character flaw or 12 that the show has made no effort to hide.
By far the least ambiguous character to this point in the series has been Omar. What’s not to love about Omar? He’s also charming and smart. He has his code, and therefore doesn’t curse or do harm to ordinary citizens. He has a flair for the dramatic, and a knack for getting big laughs out of one or two syllables. (Case in point: last week’s “Do tell.”)
But we see with the “Wild Bunch”-style shootout with the Barksdale people and its aftermath that Omar has pushed things too far – if not for himself, then for his people. He has reason to want Stringer Bell hurt. Dante, Tosha and Kimmy don’t. And he’s transformed them from fellow merry bandits into unwitting soldiers in a war they have no real stake in. He ducks Tosha’s question about why they have to keep hitting Barksdale houses, and it’s because he can’t admit to them (or to himself) how much he’s using them.
But after Dante accidentally shoots Tosha in the head (a far more convincing death than if one of Stringer’s people turned out to be a master pistol marskman), Omar has to face the truth. We already knew from the season one episode where Omar sees Brandon’s body that Michael K. Williams is possessor of some major dramatic chops, but he finds new reserves of despair and guilt and anger in that chilling scene where Omar sits in bed and burns his palm with a lit cigarette as mortification for his sins. He didn’t fire the bullet that killed Tosha, but his single-minded pursuit of the Barksdale crew essentially pointed the gun in her direction.
We don’t have the history with Bunny that we do with Omar, but by this point, he’s already made one of the strongest impressions any non-original character ever will on this show. Robert Wisdom plays him with such warmth and humanity, and the writers consistently show him defying stupid rules for the sake of his men (throwing the beer can on the roof last week, refusing to cook the books this week) in a way that makes it hard not to pull for Bunny, even as he’s doing something as seemingly insane as legalizing drugs in his district. He sells it to the footsoldiers like Carver as an elaborate sting operation, but the paper bag speech implied otherwise; this is just a big-ass paper bag.
Carcetti, on the other hand, exists in that quintessential “Wire” grey area. His actions are improving things for the cops, but as with McNulty in season one, he’s doing it to show off and make himself seem important. He ignores Burrell’s request to not get him in trouble with Royce because he thinks he’s clever enough to pull it off, but he underestimates how much the Mayor values and demands loyalty. Like Jimmy, he has no problem stepping outside his marriage, but with the added twist that he’s narcissist enough to enjoy watching himself in the bathroom mirror even as he’s having sex with a gorgeous redhead. As with Omar’s raid on the stashhouse, Tommy doesn’t experience blowback directly, and because Burrell doesn’t suffer nearly as much as Tosha, Tommy doesn’t seem ready to stop his game anytime soon.
Tosha’s sparsely-attended wake, meanwhile, is shown in parallel with the sprawling drunken one the cops hold for the late Ray Cole. As mentioned previously in these reviews, Cole was played by “Wire” executive producer Bob Colesberry, who died unexpectedly before season three began. Cole’s long and impressive film career is alluded to in Jay Landsman’s eulogy (there are specific references to “Mississippi Burning,” “After Hours” and “The Corner,” which is where Simon and the late David Mills first teamed up with Colesberry).
So much behind-the-scenes coverage of “The Wire” focused on the contributions of Simon, Ed Burns and the other writers, but of course “The Wire” wasn’t just a well-written show, but a beautifully put-together one, as well. It’s not easy to create and maintain the natural look and tone of the show, and Colesberry was one of the chief architects of that style. I asked Simon to write a few more words about his friend’s contribution to the series:
A consummate filmmaker, Bob created the visual template of both The Corner and The Wire. And simultaneously, he was generous enough with his time to educate the other writer-producers in the fundamentals of cinematography. In my case, having studied and practiced journalism, he inherited a novice who had only learned the rudiments of filming during three and a half seasons of Homicide.
I will never forget Bob explaining how to successfully “cross-the-line” with a camera move and why it was necessary to be conscious of such things. Explaining it for the fifth time to me, when I finally understood. He was such a good, sweet man. And having grown up on film sets and worked with the some of the best directors in film history, he was the perfect partner for executing a complex, long-form story. But in the end, Bob was also a great voice on behalf of the story itself, attending writers’ meetings and venturing opinions that kept us from our weaker impulses, pushing for stronger scenes and arcs. He was interested in every facet of a project.
That he died before getting a chance to work on the remainder of The Wire, or Generation Kill, or Treme is something of a cosmic affront. Although that is, of course, the least of it. He died too soon, and before a lot of life could be enjoyed. I still miss him.
But the Cole wake is more than just the show celebrating the loss of one of its chief creative forces. It’s a marvelous comic set piece (I particularly love that it’s Lester who demands the bartender put on The Pogues’ “The Body of an American”), and Jay’s speech sums up the quintessential philosophy of the show. He says that Ray stood there with them, sharing “a dark corner of the American experiment… He was called. He served. He is counted.”
“The Wire” was about counting as many people as possible from this dark corner, from the very lows of Bubbs or Cutty to the absolute highs of Royce or Stringer Bell. Tosha dies, and her friends are unable to mourn her publicly, but she is still counted – by us.
Some other thoughts:
- Last week’s episode featured the arrival of Richard Price to the writing staff. This one, meanwhile, is the work of another great crime novelist, Dennis Lehane, best known for “Mystic River” and for the Kenzie/Gennaro series that Ben Affleck adapted in “Gone Baby Gone.” (His most recent book, the historical cop drama epic “The Given Day,” may be my favorite of his.) Lehane’s debut script for the series contains one of the show’s funniest scenes ever, as Stringer Bell rants to his underlings about the utter uselessness of a 40-degree day. I know most of you have only recently watched the episode, but I strongly advise you to go to YouTube to watch it again, because the speech’s construction, and Idris Elba’s delivery of it, is never not funny. (And the punchline with the one young knucklehead boasting that completely misunderstanding Stringer’s analogy is always priceless.)
- Because we have a more omniscient view of the series than the characters, we often exist several steps ahead of even the smart characters. So we know The Bunk is mistaken in assuming Tosha was an innocent bystander (which her disguise as a distraught mother contributes to), and we obviously know a lot more than Jimmy and Kima do about what Fruit is up to on the corner facing Bodie’s. Bunk, meanwhile, gets saddled with the pointless, sisyphean task of locating Dozerman’s weapon from a man possibly known as Peanut, leading to the marvelous line, “Motherfucker, do I look like George Washington Carver?”
- Speaking of Fruit, it’s always nice to see how much the police department and the drug crews have in common, as here we see Marlo running his own version of Comstat and trying to goad Fruit to be more aggressive in dealing with Bodie. And Stringer, like some of the police brass, has his blind spots, here underestimating the headaches Marlo’s crew can cause for him.
- McNulty is also half a season behind us in knowing that D’Angelo was murdered, though in fairness he only started looking into it last week. It’s a sad but accurate note that nobody but Jimmy seems to care about the death of one of the two lead characters of season one.
- Jimmy continues to be a bad influence on Kima, but she at least has the self-awareness to recognize what’s happening, if not the desire to do anything about it.
- Note Erv on the phone saying frequent “Wire” catchphrase “Sheeeit!” after Tommy inadvertently screws him on the academy issue.
- Cutty has, to this point, been less central to the action than either Bunny or Carcetti. His problem, as exemplified by his visits to each of the twin sisters (both played convincingly by Dravon James), is that he’s not really comfortable in either of the two worlds that Bubbs once so eloquently described as “heaven and here.” He doesn’t seem to want to be in The Game anymore, but nor does he fit into the suburban county lifestyle of ex-girlfriend Grace.
- It’s been a while since I’ve watched this season from start to finish, and I’m wondering if every episode is going to have at least one oblique reference to 9/11 or Iraq. In the premiere, the towers fell. Last week, Stringer and Avon talked about life since they fell, and here Grace’s sister Queenie compares her to Condoleeza Rice. This may be coincidence more than pattern, but it’s something I’m going to keep an ear out for as we go along.
And now we come to the veterans-only section of the review, where I talk about how certain elements of this episode would play out in the weeks and years to come:
- The biggest piece of foreshadowing, by far, in the episode, comes when Bunk shows up at the Tosha crime scene and spies the little kids enthusiastically re-enacting the shootout. Not only will he refer to this with disgust during his memorable summit with Omar, but the kid who cries out, “My turn to be Omar!” is Kenard, played as he would be in later seasons by Thuliso Dingwall – and who, of course, would ultimately be Omar’s killer. Simon talked a bit about the genesis of this scene in the series finale post-mortem interview we did on the old blog.
- Cutty’s ex will in season four be back teaching inside the city limits, as one of Prez’s colleagues at Tilghman Middle.
- Jeff Price, the Baltimore Sun reporter Tommy uses for his academy gambit, will return throughout season five as part of the newspaper storyline.
- We’ll get another Irish cop wake for Col. Foerester after actor Richard DeAngelis died in season four, and the concept will be tweaked a bit for McNulty’s “death” as a cop at the end of the series.
- Note Burrell holding up Daniels as a shining example of policework as he’s dressing down Bunny at Comstat. Daniels will, of course, replace Bunny after the Hamsterdam experiment falls apart.
Next week: “Hamsterdam,” in which Bunny tries to implement the paper bag plan, Cutty looks for a new job, and Bubbs gives Jimmy and Kima their money’s worth.
What did everybody else think?
Is is wrong that I cheered when Jimmy got the call about Cole’s death, because I knew it meant a Jay Landsman-led wake followed by the Pogues?
There’s a line in The Bonfire of the Vanities about the way all policemen “turn Irish” sooner or later — “the Jewish cops . . . but also the Italian cops, the Latin cops, and the black cops.” I always think of that when I see Lester and Bunk belting out “Body of an American.” Looks like Simon and Burns reached the same conclusion as Tom Wolfe.
completely in agreement. They all were irish by association.
IIRC, Grace only lived in the county but still worked within the city limits in this season.
As I recall, she mentions something in season four (either to Prez or to Cutty) about having recently moved back to teaching within the city limits.
Yeah that’s right – she tells Cutty in Season 4 that she took a promotion to become a head teacher in the tougher inner-city school.
Since this is the veterans thread, I will comment assuming readers will have seen the whole series. The biggest thread thru the show for me, has been the failure of imagination of societies institutions, like, as you mentioned, the response to Bunny’s Hamsterdam.Also, there is sticking a BRILLIANT cop like Lester in pawnshop (until he was pulled for the Barksdale detail) because he pissed off the brass, shutting down the wires once following the money started leading to important people. In season 4 the “corner kids” class is shut down because what is taught cant be regurgitated on a standardized test,even tho the benefits to the kids are obvious.Tragically, when Randy needs a new foster home, the social worker cant see beyond the bureaucracy, to find a way to speed up Carvers request to be Randys new guardian, thus consigning Randy to a situation that can not end well. It worked better for Bunny, who only had to go straight to Wee-Bey about Namond, bypassing the “system” which so failed randy. It is a wonder people like Bunny, Carver, Prez,and Lester can get up in the morning.
Show really depicts how the system sucks. And how the system fails everyone but the most brutal ones who make it to the top.
Alan, maybe you know what episode it is when the viewers spot Rawls in the gay bar?
Anyway, in rewatching these older episodes, I always get a kick when heâ€™s reaming someone out and uses colorful language about female anatomy, like he does here with a stripper coming in and giving the COMSTAT report.
“She’ll flash a little tit, maybe give us a whiff of that muff.” That whole monologue is just brilliant.
Alan refers to “characters who view themselves as guardians of a dysfunctional status quo.” I don’t think the characters quite view themselves that way, though that may be how we view them. People like Rawls and Landsman couldn’t care less about the status quo, they care about advancing themselves. They know that the best way to advance themselves in their institution is through a lot of BS, and they are correct in that assessment, and that’s why they get to the top. Avon professes love for the game, but it’s also the game he wants to play because he knows he’s good at it and can win.
In David Simon’s world, you can’t get to the top of your institution and stay there while being a reformer. Daniels, who is such a fascinating character because he wants to stop the bullshit but also get to the top (unlike the ambition-less McNulty or the retiring Colvin), gets there in the series finale and is almost immediately pushed out by the system. Carcetti, on the other hand, flirts with reform but quickly makes it clear that ambition is his only real priority.
We’ll get to this down the road I’m sure, but this season sets up a Colvin / Stringer parallel with each man’s quixotic attempt to take the violence out of the drug trade. Colvin is brought down by pandering politicians and Stringer is brought down by the ingrained violent ways the dealers.
Also, in addition to “40 degree day,” I love the way too long laughter that the mayor and the political hacks break out with after someone says “I don’t think any of us wants to get a real job.”
Great recap, Alan. We are doing our third (or is it fourth) round of viewing the entire series this summer. I will pay particular attention to the war parallels in season 3. I knew the line “if it’s a lie, then we fight on that lie” was one, but I do have to admit the towers went right over my head. Embarrassing. So much to pay attention to in this series, but so worth it. Even though I’m not fully over season 3 of BB, I still think The Wire is the best series ever.
As far as war parallels go: “I hear that WMD is the bomb!”
I’m still just trying to get your opinion on “Legends of the Unwired”. Why do you hate me, Alan?
I hate no one. I just haven’t seen it and therefore have no opinion to give.
Ok, I just thought you were ignoring me. I find that asking that question gets a person’s attention. :) You should check it out, just for the sake of checking it out because it’s Wire related.
Write a comment…
I was wondering if anyone can help me with a query.
On the commentary of the Season 3 finale, David Simon mentions that there is a significance to Bunk and McNulty meeting at the train yard and said he would reveal what it was on a future commentary.
I believe I have listened to every Commentary on Season 4 and 5 but do not recall hearing anything more about it.
Does anyone have the answer to the significance to the trainyard and where I can here the explanation?
we had a great discussion on this topic a few years back on the hbo threads, wish i can remember everything I said, but it was essentially this. the one scene early on, jimmy is taking a drunken piss in the direction of an oncoming train, a metaphor for going up against the institutions, at the end of season 3, just before jimmy leaves the unit to become a beat cop again, jimmy makes his feelings known to bunk (” i’m tired bunk”)and instead of the oncoming locamotive, we see an idle engine
Thanks for that. Been bugging me for years.
As, in some well-wrought picture, light and shade,
And oft so mix, the diff’rence is too nice
Where ends the virtue or begins the vice.
Fools! Who from hence into the notion fall,
That Vice or Virtue there is none at all.
If white and black blend, soften, and unite
A thousand ways, is there no black nor white?
There are two obvious reasons the writers might have had for Omar’s aberrant behavior. First, Omar’s single-minded pursuit of justice for Brandon to the point of losing his own principles reverberates after 9/11 and, second, the resulting killing of Tosha (as Alan points out, from friendly fire) sets up the confrontation with Bunk.
Bunk’s role in The Wire as a collaborator I gathered early on from McNulty’s chiding, “Bunk, shame on you, lad,” as Bunk lied to the public for the bosses in the show’s 3rd episode. To be a colloborator in any meaningful way Bunk had to understand that his institution was corrupt, which he did as clearly as McNulty. But he was the anti-McNulty, ultimately an encourager of conformity and subservience to the organizational hierarchy, a facilitator of the status quo. Don’t rock the boat. Don’t go giving a F— when it’s not your turn to give a F—. He bared the scars of the collaborator in his daily betrayal of his family, his self-debasement and his debasement of others, and, typical of the collaborator, his ecouragement of others to join his state (his loathsome campaign to encourage McNulty to return to the fold of the debased in season 4 when McNulty was trying to leave his obsessions behind comes to mind). So why now? Why this case to the top of his pile? Why is Bunk going to do his (tame) version of a McNulty rebellion? Because the boys at the scene call out Omar’s name; never are they going to call out the name of a hard-working police (a member of the occupying army, making Bunk twice a collaborator) and he doesn’t like it.
Retrospectively at least it seems inevitable that when Omar and Bunk were revealed to be from the same neighborhood, from the same school, that the Wire’s writers, given The Wire’s almost symphonic construction (a Wire season bares an uncanny resemblance to sonata form), would eventually find a way to develop that brief motif, and in the season on reform–or rather the impossibility of social-institutional reform “amid a political culture of greed and selfishness” where “unencumbered capitalism” substitutes for a social policy (Simon)–they do. So here we go, the clash between two guys from the same neighborhood, the same school, who could not be more different: the lothario collaborator, who probably at one time believed he could make a difference by working within the system, versus the rebel who “don’t bag no babies,” a uniquely feminine (as nurturing, caring, and emotion are conventionally coded) rebel for whom involvement in hierarchical institutions is a nonstarter, forget reform.
Finally, respecting the oft-mentioned parallels between the drug trade and the police and other “legitimate” institutions, I think it should be understood that this is always by way of a critique of the latter.
I was surprised to see Lester so opposed to McNulty’s desire to stay on Stringer rather than switch to the new target. He goes along with the serial killer scheme in S5 but is loyal to Daniels here.
Maybe the difference here is that they blew their own wiretap over Cheese, whereas in S5 the “institution” forces them to come off of Marlo?
They like this
Not that there’s any doubt about it, but Prop Joe gets the best dialog ever:
Stringer Bell: “Who got hit?”
Prop Joe: “A Dog”
Stringer Bell: “What kind of dog?”
Prop Joe: “Kind mistake your leg for pussy”
In the “40 Degree Day” meeting, it would have delicious to have had someone throw in the fact that the Barksdale crew actually didn’t kill Tosha, so that even though each side lost a soldier, Omar’s crew was responsible for both, so that by Stringer’s standard his own crew earned only a 20 Degree Day.
In the shock and rock-bottom morale that Omar and his crew are experiencing, I now surmise that Omar’s anguish is driven not just by the loss of Tosha and his own uncharacteristic bad planning and foolhardiness in launching the raid, but also by his owning up to his having used his people for his vendetta against Barksdale. I’m on board with Kimmy’s dismissive response to his sincere apology. In a tightly knit group like Omar’s, a loss like this is taken especially hard; you wouldn’t see the same depth in a sense of loss – certainly not for very long – in Barksdale’s or Marlo’s organizations.
I am impressed with how well Gerard maintains his composure with Omar’s shotgun in his face. He pushes back with, “N****, please. Hand me that screw gun there and calm the f*** down.” I dare say even Omar may be slightly impressed too. Speaking of “N**** please” this is one of only four times we hear this phrase used in the series. D’Angelo to Wallace in the courtyard, Avon to Prop Joe at the basketball game, Gerard in this scene, and Lester to Bunk (Lester uses “Negro”) in the bar talking about Aruba. For whatever reason, whenever I hear the phrase I’m reminded of a skit done by Chris Rock many years ago, in which he’s a suburban businessman sitting down to breakfast with his family. He asks what’s for breakfast. His wife responds, “N**** please.” Chris asks her what the problem is – all he did was ask what’s for breakfast. The wife holds up a box of cereal with the brand label, “Nigga Please.” Cracks me up.
Why does the truck that shows up at the barksdale safehouse the night omar’s crew was steaking the place out, have the same tags as Marlo’s truck?