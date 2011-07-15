TNT cancels ‘Men of a Certain Age,’ take two: Talking with Mike Royce

Just got off the phone with “Men of a Certain Age” co-creator Mike Royce, whose mood was relatively upbeat in spite of TNT canceling the show this afternoon.
How are you feeling?
I feel bad for everybody. I really did honestly think that because TNT had dragged this out, we had a shot. By all rights, if you looked at the numbers, our second week, the numbers took a real dump, even for us. The first deadline was June 15. I give them a ton of credit. It was like they said, “Can we just give them an extension and let them build a case?,” and we gave it every chance we had. They were going to give it every possible chance to build buzz and everything else. They really really tried, I think, in their heart of hearts, to make a case for keeping the show. I bear them no ill will whatsoever. I wish we could continue, but you can’t have everything.
Well, ultimately, what do you think was the problem with getting enough people to watch the show to keep it viable?
I think I’d rather look at it like this: I think the challenge was enormous in terms of the amount of episodes that we wanted to do. TNT has a certain way they schedule things. They always split up seasons. We didn’t want to do it in a way, and I still feel good about this, we couldn’t have pumped out as many episodes as it would have taken to spread it over the schedule that way. And if we had done it that way, the show would have been worse. The show would have stunk, maybe. I can go through episodes and point to things where if we hadn’t had time to reshoot, to rewrite, and the show wouldn’t have been good. There was an episode in the first season called “Powerless,” and for various reasons, that show was not in good shape for a long time. And thanks to reshoots, and being able to edit and take a ton of creative time with it, it was one of our favorites. Our goal was to say, “No reason to keep pumping these episodes out. Let’s take as much time as we can to take these episodes and make them ones we can be proud of.” There’s no episode I can pick out that I’m not proud of. There are some I like better than others, but none I want to take out behind the woodshed, and most series have those kinds of episodes from time to time. That and how it combined with the way TNT schedules things, there was some conflict there.
Yeah, you wound up doing these little 6-episode mini-seasons, which I’m sure didn’t help.
Yes. Absolutely. There’s a lot of ways you can go back and replay that kind of stuff. My thing is they gave us all these opportunities that no network would have given us. And I prefer to dwell on that. There’s so many things on the show that in the beginning I think they were wary of, but they never told us, “No, don’t do it.” We were allowed to do the show we wanted to do. If you were going to throw it on a broadcast network, we’d have been gone in three episodes. Maybe four. Maybe four. There’s a huge argument to be made – and you’ve made it – the fact that there’s 22 episodes of this show that exist, and I’m really happy with all of them, and pleased a lot of people and got good feedback with them.
I’m curious: there’s some feeling of closure in the finale, but if you had known in advance that there wouldn’t be a third season, would you have done anything significantly different to make it a more definitive ending?
I don’t think so. That’s a hard question for me to answer. Each season, our approach was we have to have a nice arc, and that there’s closure at the end and that the season finale means something to each season. We took that approach with each season. I think the first one felt a little more like “just in case (we’re not renewed), we should do this,” but we felt the same way with this. There was a lot of closure to it, but our show, that’s why we would never go in there, even if they wanted us to, “Let’s do a movie to wrap it up.” Because we would feel like, “It’s just the first two episodes of next season.” It’s not that kind of show. The end with Terry and Erin, she gives him her hand, and they’re going to try to keep it going but it may be tough – that’s closure right there. The next step is season 3, and I have ideas for that. Joe making it onto the senior tour is a pretty big event for us. We have a lot of great ideas for that. I hate talking about the next season, because it would have been pretty good, I think.
Well, inevitably with these kinds of cancellations, I get asked about whether another network might be willing to pick the show up.
It’s not even to that step yet. I’m open to it, but we haven’t had any conversations about it. The truth is, on Monday, we’ll have the conversation. Ray was golfing (in a charity tournament) all day, and he literally hadn’t talked to anybody. He had some vague knowledge that we’d been canceled, but that was it. I talked to actors who spent five minutes on the show before I got to talk to Ray.
And how’s Ray doing with it?
He comes pre-depressed, you know. For him, this falls right off his shoulders. But he’s obviously very disappointed. He kind of thought, “Yes, it’s 51-49, but I think we’re coming back.” I said, “Well, you’re setting yourself up for the story you’re going to tell the rest of your life: ‘The one time I was optimistic…'” He’s certainly disappointed, but we both feel good about that he truly showed the world a whole lot more that he can do. For those of us who knew it was there, that’s one thing, but he surprised a lot of people, and that’s only going to be good for him.
Alan, thanks for trying to keep this show going and thanks to the creators for two very entertaining seasons. After your Terriers and MOACA campaign results, we may have to get you to write a letter to keep The Killing on tv.
I wouldn’t mess around with that. Alan has had some success with these open letters in the past. Next thing you know, The Killing will have stretched the Rosie Larsen case for five seasons.
Well, that just broke my heart. It’s an amazing show. I just through a fit last week when I realized that it was the last show of the season – so I’m really bummed that it’s cancelled. Someone else needs to pick the show up!
I meant “threw” not “through.”
Mike’s generosity towards the network and focus on the run the show did get is heroic. If my show got cancelled I’d be crying in my beer. For weeks.
Thanks for a quick glimpse at the postmortem to soften the blow. If we don’t ever get a season 3 on another network, (AMC! Characters welcome?!? Prove it!) I’m going to imagine everyone living happily ever after: Joe and Dori, Terry and Erin, and Owen and Melissa (and a dealership with a body shop…) Big picture, at least, and most of the time. Only seems fair. =)
Characters Welcome is USA. That aside, I saw a petition to AMC today. I saw it when Mike retweeted it from whoever he got it from… Guess it’s another “can’t hurt.”
Who was it that said that ratings like this would be considered great on AMC?
(probably not the same people who came up with Two and a Half Men of a Certain Age)
AMC’s branding is that it’s all about storytelling. MoaCA would fit right in and round out their roster quite well. How about it, AMC?
Kind of a boring show and when it wasn’t boring it wasn’t very good. And hated Ray Romano’s haircut. He should do one of those new “retro-comedies” on TV LAND like Betty White. No complaints because you know TV LAND is approaching him right now, the network already plays his old show all week long. And cut his hair. Nothing worse than an aging hippie.
Hey thanks! It is nice to know where the douchebag vote stands.
I bet X-Ray is excited for S2 of The Killing.
I don’t want to dump on TNT too badly, because I’m truly grateful that they gave the show two seasons, but if you’re going to make “We Know Drama” your network slogan, then you have to stand behind that, don’t you?
They should more accurately say “We Know Moderately Entertaining But Somewhat Generic Procedurals.”
What do you want TNT to do? I loved the show, but the ratings were truly awful. As much as I’d love to see more Men of a Certain Age TNT made the only choice they reasonably could have been expected to.
That’s true the ratings do suck. But they have Rizzoli and Isles and Falling Skies. Those 2 shows are pretty big hits so you would think they could afford to keep Men around.
What do I “want” TNT to do? I want them to keep making “Men of a Certain Age.” That’s what I want, and if they’re going to position themselves as the network that “Know[s] Drama,” then they shouldn’t dump the best drama they’ve got?
That said, again, I’m grateful for the two seasons.
They may ‘know drama’ over at TNT, but they sure don’t know squat about scheduling — that B.S. of theirs regarding breaking up seasons SOooooo pisses me off that I’ve written off watching certain shows altogether and TIVO’d others for bulk watching. I wish they’d get it through their screwy heads that breaking up a season that way ***LOSES*** viewers. And if they don’t learn, they deserve to have their shows die.
“But they have Rizzoli and Isles and Falling Skies. Those 2 shows are pretty big hits so you would think they could afford to keep Men around.”
They’re hits but not BIG ENOUGH hits to sustain production for a showm like MOACA which is also expensive (just think of the salaries of the actors)
All I have to say is I watched the freaking show! Ratings be damned, I know I’m not the only one who watched it, ratings don’t work anymore! Wendell Pierce is starting a campaign for this show to be saved and I for one am on the bandwagon! Save this show!
I liked this show a lot. But I was getting a little bored with it. Seemed to begin treading over old ideas and I wondered where it could have really gone from here anyway. I guess seeing Joe in the Senior Tour wasnâ€™t enough of a tease. In a way, itâ€™s a good place to end. The Senior Tour, at least for Joe, was what his character was all about. And for Owen it was getting a more genuine ownership of the dealership and resigning to that life. Same for the actorâ€™s arc — coming to terms with his failed career by starting a â€œnormal life.â€ Not a bad place to end at all.
FANTASTIC interview, Alan. Thanks so much. I know you’ll keep us updated if they try and find the show a new home.
Men of a Certain Age is one of the smartest, entertaining programs of the last decade. Great acting, incredible writing and perfectly cast. This is a mistake to pull this amazing show from the airwaves. Maybe TNT did not invest enough promotion for this consistently incredible show that topped itself week after week. This is an insult to not only the fans to not be able to see the characters and plotlines develop but for the actors, writers and crew that put so much work into this amazing show. TNT needs to rethink this poor decision and renew Men of a Certain Age or another network should pick it up. In a television world of mindless programs and endless reality shows, Men of a Certain Age stood out above the rest. From the opening scene to the final credits, Men of a Certain Age was a true gem.
I agree with let’s start a campaign to get someone else to go with it. What about Oprah’s network? She needs something else and time to fill. Also agree it wasn’t promoted enough, no one knew when it was on and it only had six shows per season.
Ray Romano gave CBS their highest ratings for years and they should pick up the show. I think it would do better on a main channel where you can find it very season. I loved the show, but never could find the new shows till they were almost over. Come on CBS do the right thing and take this show on. You could use some good shows.
Meh, the one guy I *didn’t* like on this show was Ray Romano, although I found him much less irritating on this than on his CBS comedy. Every time I heard the name of his show, I’d think ‘No, not everybody: *I* don’t.’
Ray Romano made CBS one of the best shows on tv a few years ago and they owe him in my opinion. They should pick up this great show. I never could find this show half the time. The schedule drove me crazy. Come on CBS, step up and put it on in the Fall.
I just loved “Men Of a Certain Age”. I was disappointed about the cancelation. I really hope a network which is a closer fit for the show will pick it up. So much potential really. One of the best shows this year. Thanks Allan. ps Steve the original Danish series I prefer. 20 eps and no stupid finale.
This is such sad news. Splitting the season did not help the show build an audience that I think would be out there for this type of drama/comedy. Maybe HBO or Showtime would be interested or AMC. I hope so; what a shame to lose this gem. It’s made me go back and watch “Raymond’; I never really watched it and with new found respect for him. Thanks for the interview Alan, but I am still so sad to see this end.
MOaCA was a wonderful show that I totally enjoyed watching. Mike Royce gave us some very good insights in this interview on how to deal with life’s event’s just as he did through the characters in the show.
I will miss this show a lot, and hope that it reappears on another channel.
No. No no no NO no NO NO!
Mailing Campaign! What do we need to send, and where do we need to send it? Golf Balls? Painted Golf Balls? Teeth? What.
Seriously Alan, give us an address so we can bury the morons at TNT who cancelled this thing
Putting aside the depth of characterization, the subtlety of storytelling, the great acting, the way quiet moments would unpredictably build to profound emotion or comedic catharsis. Here was a show that actually made me care about a car dealership. And even golf. Wow.
I was expecting this (I’m a pessimist). Still, it made me sad to see it confirmed. :(
I am afraid from this article that Mike Royce is willing to say it was good while it lasted. Nooooo! We want more!
I loved Men of a Certain Age. What a great show. Maybe it just needed more marketing done to inform the public, especially since “there’s nothing much on tv besides reality shows!” I think the Baby Boomers weren’t aware of the show or else they would have supported it. Great writers & acting. Sure wish another network would pick it up. Keeping my fingers crossed.
I agree that the show needed more (or better) marketing. I remember seeing the original promos for season 1, which featured Bakula, Romano, and Braugher sitting in their favorite booth — except that the booth was situated outside in the desert. I remember thinking the whole setup was kind of lame, especially because their booth was in the middle of a crossroads (groan). The whole thing turned me off from the show.
I only later discovered the show by accident. I jumped into the middle of the season 1 episode where Owen and his dad were filming the car commercial, and I was quickly hooked.
This show deserves a second chance at another network. I mean, it even comes with an Emmy-nominated actor . . .
Our office had a gift exchange at our Christmas party last year, and I gave season 1 of “Men of a Certain Age.” It was one of those exchanges where you can pick a gift from under the tree or steal from someone else, and when it was my turn, I purposely picked out my own gift.
Of course, as soon as I got home that night, I started rewatching season 1 all over again . . .
I hope the show goes to HBO or SHOWTIME where it belongs. Best written SHOW IN HISTORY. All the MEN ARE HOT. Well acted.
True, TNT did not do enough promoting. I never heard of the show until LAST WEEK, as I cruised In Demand feature on time warner cable, and now watched both seasons in three days.
I just told everyone I know about it last week.
It won a Peabody award and two Emmy nods.
This show has the same slow-moving dialog as Mad Men. One of the differences is there is no obvious, opportunistic, graphic sex in it. This is annoying as hell in Mad Men. I hope HBO comes to its senses. Wednesday @ 10:00 is just stupid. Romano should have known better. Hope he cares as much as we do.
Alan – regardless of the outcome, thanks very much for championing the show.
What’s most depressing about this news is that the American public continues to eat up mediocre dramas on TNT (Rizzoli and Isles, Franklin and Bash, Memphis Beat) like a super sized meal from Mcdonald’s but has no appetite for such an excellent show as Men of a Certain Age has proved to be.
Thank you for the show, Mr. Royce!
Thumbs down that TNT cancelled this show. The last episode left me wanting so much more.
Luke
New network for good TV?
Lights Out, Terriers, MOACA. Friday Night Lights had to pull rabbits out of it’s hat to survive 5 seasons.
Meanwhile, there are roughly 22 versions of Law & Order on network TV. B or less rated celebs who dance pull in great ratings.
Wipeout, I repeat, Wipeout has been on the air longer than Terriers or Lights Out.
Obviously, the general public prefers to be spoon fed their drama and watch real people make complete fools of themselves.
For the minority of the rest of us who actually like good TV there should be a network for these shows. Charge a monthly fee for the network since ad revenue wouldn’t be enough due to viewership making it a hybrid of an HBO and basic cable channel like FX.
I don’t think it would be hard to sell subscriptions. The few fans these great shows have are so passionate about them they would pay.
For a channel that had FNL, Terriers, Lights Out and MOACA I would pay $25 a month.
Second Chance TV? I like it! Every critically acclaimed but low-rated show in one place.
A very serious place.
TNT execs suck donkey hard.
Appropriate captcha: wage forkssu
Sure TNT deserves credit for taking a chance on the show in the first place and sticking with it two seasons. Where they fell short is in the split scheduling (it’s just NOT what fans want) and marketing/promotion. I would love to see “Men” get a third season, but they’ve made their decision. Unlikely they’ll reevaluate, and another network picking it up? Has happened and does happen, but it’s about as rare as spotting a snow leopard in the wild. Nevertheless, hope against hope, I did email TNT via their website contact page just to make a pitch for reconsideration.