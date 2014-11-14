Last night, I finally got around to watching “Edge of Tomorrow” – or, as it’s been retitled for home video, “Live. Die. Repeat.” (Much more on that in a minute.) I had heard good things from friends and fellow critics, several of whom called it their favorite film of this past summer, and it was as they promised: funny and clever and absolutely kick-ass, with great performances from Emily Blunt and Bill Paxton, and a very wise pivot of the usual Tom Cruise persona to acknowledge that many of us would probably enjoy seeing him humiliated, injured and killed as often as possible in a big-budget movie.
How, I wondered, had a big-budget sci-fi action film with a star as relatively big as Cruise still is, and as well-made as this was, have been such a box office disappointment?
I went on Twitter to ask for theories, and while a few admitted to not going because they’re sick of Cruise, most people blamed the title and the marketing, both of which positioned it as a generic sci-fi shoot-em-up, rather than the fun ride that it actually was. Even the ads that explained the premise of Cruise repeating the same day over and over again didn’t come close to conveying how amusing the movie was, how entertaining Paxton and Blunt were, or any of the film’s other charms.
As I got up this morning, still thinking about various moments I loved in the movie – not least of which is the best use of Cruise’s famous smile in forever – and feeling frustrated that it wasn’t sold better. I don’t think the title of the book it was adapted from, “All You Need Is Kill,” would have worked, but you don’t get more bland or forgettable than “Edge of Tomorrow.” (Hence the name change for the home video release.) The ads, meanwhile, did such a terrible job of capturing the spirit of the movie that everyone would have been better served by a black screen with the words, “It’s ‘Groundhog Day’ meets ‘Aliens.’ And Tom Cruise spends an hour being humiliated and/or killed. What more do you need to know?”
That frustration eventually got me thinking about TV shows that have suffered similar failures of titling and/or marketing.
The most glaring is FX’s great private eye drama “Terriers.” It’s apples and oranges to compare a low-budget basic cable drama with obscure leads to an expensive summer action movie with Tom Cruise, but you still had a title, a poster, and an ad campaign that all suggested a very entertaining project was something that it wasn’t. I have the “Terriers” poster on the wall of my office, and visitors always ask if it was a show about dog fighting and/or dog breeding. I don’t know that the show would have become a smash hit with a different name and ad campaign – ultimately, it was a show without an obvious hook, and saying “It’s a familiar genre piece elevated by fantastic execution and chemistry between the leads” isn’t an obvious sell – but you could have tried virtually any other name and campaign and had more success with it.
Then you have the recent stretch of badly and/or ironically-titled ABC sitcoms, which Fienberg wrote about at length in the summer. “Black-ish” is a hit so far, and “Cougar Town” will have had a six-season run (albeit with a shift of networks midway through), but “Trophy Wife” and “Selfie” were done no favors by their titles in their short lifespans, and we’ll see about “Fresh Off the Boat” at midseason.
Sometimes, a name is a thing a show outgrows. “Cougar Town” applied to the bad sitcom that it was for the first half-dozen episodes (and later turned into a running joke in the opening credits), just as “The Good Wife” fit when the hook was “What’s it like to be the humiliated wife of the scandalized politician?” But “Good Wife” is so many more things now, and even if the audience ceiling is limited for what’s ultimately a traditional legal drama that’s just very well-made, I do wonder if the Kings regret not having gone for something more representative of what the show would become.
Then there are the titles that may have been off-putting but also fit the show to which they were applied. Yes, the name “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is always going to chase away a good chunk of the audience, but those who tuned in got a show whose tone and breadth was conveyed perfectly in those four words. The ’00s “Battlestar Galactica” might have had broader appeal if it wasn’t reminding some of the audience of the cheesy ’70s version, but it was taking (and improving on) so much of the original material that it would have made no sense to call it anything else.
Obviously, there are many more examples of bad titles, bad posters, and/or bad ad campaigns for TV shows and movies that you loved, so fire away and tell me some of the most maddening ones you can remember.
This film was certainly hampered by bad marketing:
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
Such an insanely disappointing marketing effort by Universal. They had no idea what to do with it, and it dropped like a stone into the crowded marketplace without a chance in hell of being successful.
Yeah, that was one of my favorite movies of 2010.
Yes! That movie was a miracle. It’s one of my favorites and I had zero desire to see it. But sometimes there is that issue with an overexposed star. I was like, “another michael-cera-plays-a-goofy-teen movie?” Pass
Other notable examples:
“Stranger than fiction”
Sold as a wacky will Ferrell comedy, it’s actually a touching and clever love story with an indie spirt supported by studio money.
“V for Vendetta”
Sold as generic action film is actually a very gripping political satire with a fierce revolutionary spirit.
No, blame this one ENTIRELY on fanboys who didn’t bother to show up for a movie tailor-made for them by a fanboy-favorite director. Scott Pilgrim is a great movie and there’s zero reason that this film should have bombed the way it did, save for the fact that fanboys are generally incapable as a group of enjoying something that isn’t pandering to the withering masculinity.
Such a difficult film to sell, though. It’s so tonally and stylistically unique.
Also… Big Trouble in Little China.
How the hell was THAT film not the biggest action-comedy of the 1980’s?
Have you ever looked at the number of quality films released that year? It was chock full of beloved classics. “Big Trouble In Little China” just got lost in the shuffle. I love the title, don’t think it hurt the film at all. It just wasn’t marketed worth a damn, the first I had heard of it was an ad in the local paper. I’m just happy I got to see it in a theater.
I can’t even remember how it was marketed. The proof for me is that I missed the theatrical release altogether and stumbled upon the film on cable sometime in the late ’90s. Now I’ve seen it many times and it still kicks ass.
I will have to try this. Netflix doesn’t think I will like it, and their prediction algorithm is usually–although not always–pretty accurate; but a combo of Kurt Russell and John Carpenter can’t help but make me think of The Thing, which is one of my favorites.
Sports Night strikes me as one of the worst offenders. I mean, it was concurrent with West Wing, one of the most popular shows on TV, both done by the same writer.
Except the people who’d happily watch West Wing thought it was a show about sports…
Your timeline is wrong.
Sports Night’s 2nd season was 1999, West Wing’s 1st season was 1999.
It’s a tough sell as just a standalone name, but it led to one of the best (yet inherently dorky) taglines I’ve seen for a TV series: “It’s a show about a show about sports, that isn’t about sports at all.”
“Sports Night” as a title isn’t so bad, but the marketing campaign was something like- “It’s About Sports, the Same Way Baywatch Is About the Beach.” Not only did that really misstate the show, but it’s not even a compelling pitch in its own right (don’t SAY you’re going to show us cheesy titillation, just show us cheesy titillation!)
I liked the show, but I do like sports. I fail to see how it was not about sports. The characters would have debates over teams, stats, and athletes all the time. Was The West Wing “not about politics”?
It wasn’t really “about sports” because the crux was all in the personal relationships. If they worked for a generic news program, “You’re wearing my shirt, Gordon”, “Eli’s Coming”, and “Hey lady, when are you putting my show on the air?” wouldn’t have been one iota less effective.
I would also argue that WW was only about a very abstract kind of politics- “What kind of person should govern?”. It wasn’t really about the day-to-day process of politics, ’cause it made most of that up.
I just really disagree, even more so about TWW. I have been a politics junkie ever since I was a teenager, and I thought the politics on TWW (which was about 80 percent of the show IMO; I’d put sports as a significant but lesser proportion of Sports Night, maybe 35 percent) was right on, not just “made up”. They had story advisors who had been in the upper echelons of the Clinton administration.
West Wing had a lot of made up politics. There was a story of the day in each show, and the details necessary to make that story sound real were put in place to make it feel so.
And they got those details really correct on both shows – someone who was deeply into those kind of details could appreciate them.
But…it was far too idealistic about the process in a way that made it clear that it wasn’t actually about real politics, but rather using the idea of politics to add color to the story.
And it did an extremely good job of that.
I was deeply into those kinds of details, and I did appreciate them.
But I still disagree with you, unless you would say that *no* show is “about” anything, except its characters–that ER was not about an emergency room and saving people’s lives, but that this was just a backdrop for the characters; that Mad Men is not about advertising; etc. Then, sure–but I thought we were taking it as a given that TV shows are “about” things, at least on a secondary level, other than their characters. In which case TWW was definitely about politics.
It was about *policy* and idealism too, but that often depended on the character. And more often than not, the idealism came through in showing how the politics got in the way of really doing things for people. Sometimes, at its most idealistic moments, they would overcome the rigor mortis political considerations caused, but that was more the exception than the rule. A few examples (TWW spoilers follow, natch):
–Bartlet and staff constantly poll and focus-test speeches and proposals for new policy initiatives. They even secretly meet with a really sleazy political consultant (that the staff hates, but Bartlet insists on consulting) modeled after Bill Clinton’s advisor (currently FOX News pundit) Dick Morris.
–CJ is sick/injured/unavailable and can’t do a press briefing, so Toby fills in for her. Not having CJ’s silver tongue (she had been a big-shot PR flack before joining the campaign), he creates a media firestorm just by phrasing things inaptly.
–Jimmy Smits plays Matt Santos, a character introduced in the last couple seasons, who goes on to run for president. He is portrayed as someone unusually idealistic, yet also a pragmatic compromiser (as opposed to being a clever maneuverer for partisan tactical advantage). This becomes apparent when he and Josh lock horns: Santos sees an opportunity to compromise with Republicans on a patients’ bill of rights bill and get the proverbial “half a loaf”, which will after all help people. Josh is foursquare against it: he wants to be inflexible and refuse to give any ground–not, it’s important to note, because he is idealistic and dedicated to standing on principle, but because if he can force the Republicans to vote against the Democrats’ version of the bill, they can “keep the issue” and use it against Republican candidates in the next election. Whereas if they compromise, it neutralizes the issue and lets Republicans off the hook (but, as Santos protests, does people actual good).
The West Wing was definitely about politics, and not just as a backdrop (sports was, admittedly, much more of a backdrop of Sports Night). That’s why I love it!
I never heard about Happy Endings until Scrubs reruns gave me the idea to check out Eliza Coupe’s IMDB page. That show got no love from ABC
“That show got no love from ABC”
That’s just not true. It got an improbable season 2 renewal and a “Modern Family” lead-in. That’s more than most shows get.
Minor correction Alan: ‘All You Need Is Kill’ was a book, not a comic.
Glad you enjoyed the movie as much as I did! It takes a deft hand to show the same events happening over and over but give it a sense of stakes and excitement. I was thoroughly impressed.
It’s a graphic novel; manga.
So Alan is correct.
As are you.
I also thought this flic was kick-azz. I am admittedly a little biased on this one, but I find I can watch it over and over again and still enjoy it all. That’s REALLY unusual.
Before we blame the marketing however, the film did pretty good on the foreign market. It’s the brain-dead American film goers who couldn’t be bothered to support decent products and flocked to the likes of Transformers nth. It you have an addled and arguably clueless public which can’t even be bothered to read up on reviews of something, how is it possible for anything of any quality to be appreciated except by accident ?
This is a film that Warners will be glad to have made. And they should be.It just might take a while for the money side to catch up with the artistic one.
Matt– I never saw a graphic novel version. Could you link to it?
Here’s the book version that I’ve read:
AYNIS is a book, a novel. The graphic novel version is an adaptation of the novel, just like the movie is an adaptation. So, HistoryofMatt, IBrews is correct.
Crystal,
I never said he was wrong.
I said he and Alan are both correct.
It may seem like semantics to you, but I never said he was incorrect.
I’m with Doug. Selling a movie or TV show based on its title, or the right marketing blitz, should matter only for generic, mainstream fare. Anything that’s a cut above in quality, discerning fans should find out about by reading reviews and so on. It shouldn’t matter what the title is or the nature of the promotional campaign.
While certainly not a great name, I never thought edge of tomorrow was a bad name either. For me, it’s all about Tom Cruise…not just people being sick of him, but people actively not wanting to support the man himself
I really don’t think the marketing hurt the film as much as the public feeling oversaturated by Cruise. I mean, I was sold by the “Live. Die. Repeat” ads showing Cruise getting whacked over and over :-) I was quite disappointed that people didn’t see the film because it deserved a big audience–it’s frickin’ great!
I’m a bit turned off by the titles, even if the tv shows are remarkable Works of Art. Because I have zero interest in people taking “Selfies”. or the plight of a “Trophy Wife”, much less a “Good Wife”. Nor do I fancy tuning in to “Cougar Town”, conjuring up man-eaters in Spanx hanging at a bar, desperate for a hookup with some younger stuff. “Terriers”? Arf! Arf!….As soon as I saw Tom Cruise was in “Edge of Tomorrow”, I was outta there. He is despicable and I am turned off Mr. Toothy Grin forever.
Dollhouse was a fun Whedon bit that I can’t get even get Whedon fans to watch because of the name.
What is it with Whedon and series names? I don’t think “Firefly” did that series any favors either.
Sorry, guys, but I think both of those titles were perfect, whereas Edge of Tomorrow sounds like the name of one of those 1960s soap operas my Grandma watched. (There was “Edge of Night” and “Search for Tomorrow” so the mutant title would be, you know…)
What’s going on with movie studios just naming the movie after the main character? “John Wick” is just the latest in a string of “John Carter, “Coach Carter,” “Jack Reacher,” “Alex Cross,” “Maleficent,” just to name a few.
Seinfeld. Sometimes it’s the perfect title.
Seinfeld was also almost cancelled initially. So who knows.
Also Mulaney.
Some people have said that the show “Chuck” was hampered by its title. I’m not sure, but I was wondering what others thought.
I love Terriers but I don’t think the name hurt it at all. The ratings absolutely cratered after the pilot. People just didn’t like the show.
I’m not usually one to judge a series by its title, even if I think it’s a stupid one. With ‘Terriers,’ though, I never gave the series the time of day because the title just didn’t stand out to me. It didn’t sell the series, so I had no reason to find it interesting and discover it.
i think that “Selfie” was really hurt by its title. The show is quite funny and clever. John Cho and Karen Gillan are great in it. I doubt either of them will be phased by its cancellation seeing as they both star in their own franchises, Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy. So if anything, ABC will feel foolish for canceling as Gillan’s star continues to rise.
I’m smelling a patented HitFix top-10-gallery list.
In Bruges. Trailer makes it look like a screwball slapstick buddy comedy when in fact it is a dark (and comic) masterpiece of guilt and redemption.
Really!? Huh. Maybe I should watch it. Always assumed it was a screwball slapstick buddy comedy…
Wastrel, if there is anything I know, it’s that you should definitely watch In Bruges.
Netflix keeps telling me I need to watch that.
The only thing wrong with “Arrested Development” was the title. Especially when, during its network run, Fox teased the show by running an audio promo over the titles of the show before it saying, “An all-new ‘Arrested’ coming up next!”
Arrested Development got all the love in the world from FOX when it aired. This long-standing myth that it was mistreated is engineered by people who came late to the party and remember how the final eps were aired as a group, after the fact, versus Olympics coverage. But FOX made every effort to give that show an audience in its first two seasons, including running it Sundays after ratings juggernaut The Simpsons, rerunning every episode multiple times weekly on FX, and running entire season-long episodes more than once on FX. They ran lots of promos and even released the seasons to DVD almost immediately after they aired.
People were just too dumb not to watch this show when it was on the air.
Arrested Development’s title is perfect. It’s a pun that makes sense on multiple levels: The real estate developer (George Bluth Sr.) is arrested; work has to be halted on the Sudden Valley project as a result– i.e. that development is arrested– and all the adults in the Bluth family can be described as in some state of arrested development.
I think one thing fans of this show fail to consider is that the appeal of its humor is very selective. I kept hearing such a love for it but I tried it multiple times but always found myself bored and not amused. This despite the fact that going in, I was predisposed to like it because I had loved the Larry Sanders show and the comedy of David Cross.
It’s just very, VERY dry and deadpan – and I say this as someone who really loved the British Office, early seasons of CYE, and the second season of Parks and Rec. The Ron Howard narration is offputting, too.
Frankly, I think this is a case of a scenario just the opposite of what its adherents claim: AD got more of a chance, and more episodes produced, then it probably deserved based on the breadth of its inherent appeal–for a major network especially.
Alan touches on this in the article, but I think the name problem is really tied to the wider problem of needing a “hook” to get on the air, which is fairly readily abandoned once a show becomes a success.
I think “Selfie” was a fairly good description of the premise of the show, but had it gotten to a third season, it’s hard to imagine they’d still have Henry needing to explain to Eliza how to be a decent human being. All sitcoms start with a wacky premise and then live or die on whether the writing and actors can elevate things. “Seinfeld” was a show about how a standup gets his material…. then it was just a show about funny people hanging out. HIMYM was a show about meeting a mother… sort of, intermittently, but mostly a show about funny people hanging out. “New Girl” was a show about an adorkable misfit mismatched with bros, and now it’s a show about funny people hanging out. “Arrested Development” was … no, actually that was the best title ever and lived up to it the whole way.
Still, by and large, I think it’s probably pretty rare that a bad title alone prevents a show from finding an audience. I think the blandness of “Edge of Tomorrow” (sounds like a soap opera to me) was lethal in combination with the fact that it looks like pretty much the same movie Tom Cruise has made every year since “Minority Report.”
The 2010 film “Unstoppable”, which starred Denzel Washington and Chris Pine as Pennsylvania railroad workers who ended up trying to stop a runaway locomotive from causing a major disaster, was a great movie. Unfortunately, the trailers and commercials and all publicity for this film were abysmal; they didn’t give any sense to how exciting and clearly organized the film was, and were barely coherent. The film didn’t fail per se (it made around $80 million in the U.S.) but it likely wasn’t a coincidence that 20th Century Fox’s top marketing people “resigned” not long after it left theatres. Hard to believe that a studio which did such a great marketing job on SPEED years earlier could have taken a similar and equally-thrilling project and completely screwed it up like they did.
I agree. Unstoppable was a very good film that kind of slipped under the radar.
The Tom Cruise thing didn’t catch me because I’d heard so many good things about Oblivion, but rented it and felt nothing much at all. Plus, well, Tom Cruise.
Cougar Town had Courtney Cox!!! Plus, ABC had that really strange commercial series where they had all the ABC characters living under one roof, including Sawyer and Ben Linus from LOST. It might not have worked in total, but that segment with Cox and Josh Holoway was enough to hook me into at least one episode. Then I found that it had a few other regs in it that I liked, so that was enough to make me forgive the ugly title.
Terriers? Don’t get me started. With a better title and better-known leads, it might have worked. Sadly, the leads turned out to be amazing, but it just wasn’t enough. I always wonder if it would have worked better if it came it at a different time during the year, ala Justified or The Amerikans. instead of when every network on TV were premiering their fall schedules.
RWG (sometimes it’s jut a matter of having too much new material to watch)
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. was better than its title.
The Wire, thankfully it made it 5 seasons with that terrible name.
I spent most of this summer thinking Manhattan was a Sex in the City clone….they really should have stuck the ‘Project’ part in their somewhere….I’m enjoying it now that I know what it’s actually about.
I have to disagree with Alan here. I think “All You Need Is Kill” would have been a freakin’ awesome name for a movie. “Live. Die. Repeat” is definitely better than “Edge of Tomorrow,” but I still prefer the title of the book.
I enjoyed both “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Oblivion” and the ads for them is what got me to go see them in a theater.
Maybe Americans just don’t have much of an appetite for Sci-Fi?
“Life.” Not a great title. “Bent.” “Now and Again.” “Gideon’s Crossing.” “Sarah Connor” and whatever the rest of title was. “Nothing Sacred.” “Reaper.” Shows I enjoyed but never they really got a chance. At least Sarah Connor and Life and Reaper had a couple of seasons. And Life had a pretty decent ending. And, most recently, “Enlisted”–treated really badly by the network and a comedy that was actually funny. “Spy”–the British comedy–needed a better title. Chuck–managed to get by even though no one I talked to about it ever heard of it. Sigh.
I didn’t watch Rectify until halfway through season 2 because the name did not catch my attention, and Sundance hasn’t exactly gotten the word out.
Similarly, wtf does the title Orphan Black have to do with the content of the show?
Both of these shows are amazing and feature excellent lead actors who fail to get any Emmy love. Connection? Maybe not, but breaking out of cult favorite status never hurts.
Only speaking for myself, I read Lawrence Wright’s book on Scientology. Mr. Cruise and the church he funds do not come across well in the book. It’s a shame too, because I’m tired of boycotting celebrities. I won’t boycott people I have political or innocuous disagreements with, but I draw the line at financially supporting hurtful people. This means, no reruns of the Cosby Show.
I feel the Mindy Project sounds much stronger than “Funny Brown Girl”. Nurse Jackie stronger than “Drug Addict Mean Nurse”. Generic descriptors for what should be leading ladies hurt shows I believe. What if Ally McBeal or Felicity was called short skirt lawyer, young women student. Y’know?
I wouldn’t watch ‘young woman student’. Not sure on ‘drug addict mean nurse’. But ‘funny brown girl’ and ‘short skirt lawyer’ would go straight to the top of the pile. Those are title with panache!
Terriers still really hurts.
To this non-American, all US TV adverts that I’ve seen have tended to be awful… some friends and I actually put effort into finding adverts for House episodes, they were so hilariously bad.
But at the moment? Person of Interest.
The title doesn’t help. It fits the show, but it’s so generic – makes it sound like a CSI/NCIS/etc show.
But the adverts? They’s ghastly. They a) have nothing to do with the show, and b) are incredibly bad. They seem to be trying to sell the show as a zany comedy procedural, which is… just nuts.
Seriously. A show with artificial intelligences and assassins and the mafia and a Batcave and a sadomasochistic lesbian subtext and debates about the meaning of life and the nature of freedom and social critiques and surveillance and rocket launchers AND almost universally, it seems, lauded as one of the three best shows on American network TV…. and according to the advert for next week it’s apparently a show all about two strange men (a couple?) and their dog that HILARIOUSLY falls into a swimming pool. WHAT THE HELL, PEOPLE? DO YOU EVEN WATCH YOUR OWN SHOW!?
John Carter. Great sci-fi / action / adventure movie that bombed at the box-office. For some reason the studio execs thought wise to drop the “…of Mars” from the original title, because too many movies with “Mars” in them had been released in that period and done poorly. Worst decision ever. No one went to see John Carter because no one knew what it was about.
I can’t understand the love for Edge of Tomorrow. It was fun but silly and the plot made no sense at all in the worst way – like thinking the audience is stupid. That’s why it was not a success. I think Oblivion, another Tom Cruise SF movie that is much hated by geeks, was many times better for all its faults.
As for movies, many have noted (Roger Ebert among them, I believe) that the Steven Soderbergh version of Solaris was poorly marketed. Not much could be done about the title but the team endeavored to appeal to the space action aficionados who were not generally Clooney fans instead of a love and memory theme that might have fit the actual film better. But I think it was inevitably trapped in between genres and hampered by a clunky inherited title. If you saw and didn’t like it I’d recommend watching it again without expectations. You might now agree Ebert was right in praising it. It’s definitely a film that grows on you and can even haunt you in time.
I really liked it, but that’s just not the kind of movie that was ever going to find a broad audience no matter how it was marketed.
Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 suffered horribly from its marketing, trying to seem fun and lighthearted (which it could be at times) and painting Ritter as the show’s villain (a trope the show went to often early, but abandoned quickly) instead of playing up the dark, cynical, and whipsmart world the show portrayed. Honestly, most of the previews would have been better if they’d just chosen a random forty second clip from the show and run that.
Go On also suffered by pretending to be a lighthearted Matthew Perry when it was actually a lot more like Community if it was about death and grieving. Not that Community was a hit, but honestly I’d rather have had six seasons and a movie of Go On, considering how dismal and hollowed out Community eventually became.
Beware the Batman was shamelessly butchered by Cartoon Network’s marketing department, which is a shame, because it’s one of the two best superhero shows ever, and may have eventually surpassed BTAS if given time. Incredibly progressive on every front, both politically and technically.
Last but not least, I’m sure Adult Swim is still kicking themselves for the handling of Frisky Dingo and the X-Tacles which cost them Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, whose now a proven draw with “Archer”, which is just Frisky Dingo about spies instead of superheroes.
Oh, and Bad Judge was extremely poorly marketed. The pilot stank, but the show has become very pleasant, and rife with potential…after already being cancelled.
Galaxy Quest. Duh.
What’s wrong with that name?
Warrior starring Tom Hardy was the first movie that came to my name. Super generic, B Movie name and the trailer for the movie was beyond boring. But the movie itself was fantastic. A shame they didn’t put a little more effort into the marketing. A lot of people would’ve enjoyed seeing that film.
‘Mad Men’. Luckily I caught part of a show during the first season which reeled me in and I have been a big fan since. But the title had thrown me off before I knew what it was about.
I’m not sure “The Good Wife” is so ill-fitting, even as the show has grown. It’s still, at the end of the day, the story of a politician’s wife trying to define and live by a moral code.
Great examples. As a data point in the other direction, worth noting that one of the smartest title/credits choices ever was “Lost.” Neither tied the show in the slightest to any status quo or genre, nor did it limit its future growth. The title also provided an extremely easy hook for first-time viewers to understand roughly what the premise was. And the credits made sure that you could bring to the show whatever expectations you had for what it was and what it was supposed to provide (which allowed so many viewers to enjoy it even with markedly different perspectives on the show’s purpose – mythology-driven, character-driven, etc.)
Compare similarly smart and evolving shows that nonetheless remained in some way cabined by their titles – “The Wire” (ever to return as a method, even in the 5th season), “Battlestar Galactica” (the ship could never be permanently put out of action), “Breaking Bad” (moving in one direction), “The West Wing” (literally ending when the last of the original characters finally left it).
“Lost” might be the most brilliant combination of title and main credits in the modern television era. Even call it “The Island” and the show has an obstacle third season on.
2 guys, a girl and a pizza place. A quirky show that eventually dropped the pizza place from both the show and its title, and like every sitcom eventually does, morphed into Friends, and the show became 3 guys and 3 girls living in an apartment building.
An opposite example, or a show that was actually marketed well, was big bang theory. A great title. But of course that show eventually morphed into 4 guys and 3 girls hanging out.
Both “Firefly” and “Serenity” are very good thematic titles, but thematic titles only work after you see or read the material. So both were a great hindrance to selling a wonderful series/movie.