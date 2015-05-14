With Harry Shearer gone, here’s what ‘The Simpsons’ will do with Mr. Burns & Flanders

“The Simpsons” is about to lose the voices of Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner and many of its other most memorable supporting characters.
But it's not going to be losing those characters.
Last night, original castmember Harry Shearer posted a trio of tweets suggesting he wouldn't be continuing with the show, which FOX recently renewed for two more seasons.
from James L. Brooks' lawyer: “show will go on, Harry will not be part of it, wish him the best.”. (1/2)
– Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 14, 2015
This because I wanted what we've always had: the freedom to do other work. Of course, I wish him the very best. (2/2)
– Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 14, 2015
Thanks, Simpsons fans, for your support.
– Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 14, 2015
This morning, longtime “Simpsons” showrunner Al Jean confirmed Shearer's exit to me, saying, “Harry Shearer was offered the same deal the rest of the cast accepted and passed. We wish him well but the show will go on. Maggie took it hard.”
When asked whether Burns, Flanders, Otto and other Shearer characters would continue, Jean said, “Yes, Burns and Flanders will not die. They are great characters and will continue.”
(“The Simpsons” has retired characters in the past, but most of them – like Troy McClure, Lionel Hutz and Mrs. Krabappel – got that treatment because the actors who played them died.)
Shearer has long had a contentious relationship with the show, and was a vocal leader of previous contract disputes between the cast and the studio. (Perhaps not coincidentally, Burns' prominence on the show began to fade after one of those early negotiations.) A source close to the show suggests that not only was Shearer offered the same deal as his co-stars for these additional two years, but was told he could do virtually the whole job by phone, “from anywhere in the world,” to reduce his physical commitment to the job, and he declined.
Obviously, losing Shearer is a huge blow. Individually, none of his characters are as essential to the series as Homer, Marge, Lisa or Bart, but the totality of them represents a huge swath of what makes Springfield and “The Simpsons” special. The show can find another voice actor (Billy West, maybe?) to handle some or all of those roles, but there will be a noticeable difference, just as there is with, say, Kermit the Frog post-Jim Henson. Voice actors don't get the credit of their flesh-and-blood counterparts, but Shearer, Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Julie Kavner and Hank Azaria brought those characters to life just as much as the writers and animators did.
Sooner or later, one of those core six wasn't going to be available, whether through a voluntary exit like Shearer's, or an unfortunate death like Phil Hartman or Marcia Wallace's. For now, the show will go on without Shearer, but it will feel different.
What does everybody else think?
Boo-urns.
The Simpsons is, and has been, at Defcon 1 Level of Shows That Desperately Need To End Already.
This just confirms it.
Wishing for a show you stopped watching to end is like hoping your high school sweetheart never marries.
Maybe she was better in the ’90s. We all were. But you’re not seeing her any more, dude. If she brings someone else pleasure, who are you to stand in the way of their happiness?
@RCade: I think a better analogy would be not wanting your high school sweetheart who is dying of a terminal illness to endure any more pain than absolutely necessary. Pulling the plug would be a more humane thing, whether you are currently with her or not.
@BrettPoker: I actually think RCade’s analogy was much better. Why would you be entitled to pull the plug on your old high school girlfriend? Who put you in charge of what is humane and what isn’t? More on point, why would you, or Akbar and Jeff, get to decide what people can or can’t watch or what brings them happiness? If you don’t like the show, don’t watch it. Unclear why you think you should be making “humane” decisions for other people.
Fair enough. But what if your high school sweetheart has a twin sister and your father who doesn’t necessarily approve suggest you move out. Doesn’t that leave you in the middle of a showrunner and your urges? What if there was a guy involved as well? If the high school sweetheart was available I mean?
Given the long lead-time for animated shows, are there episodes in the can for next season that already feature Harry Shearer’s voices?
Al Jean confirmed on Twitter that Shearer had already done his work on this year’s TREEHOUSE OF HORROR episode.
Seven episodes total, all recorded last year.
Literally could not care less.
Which means you do care, at least a little… #WordCrimes
Well, no. You obviously care enough to post a comment here about how little you care.
Actually, it means he doesn’t care at all. “I could care less” would mean he cares at least a little.
That said, I thought you’d gotten it through your skull… what’s figurative and what’s literal.
Oh, Tom Armbruster. If you’re going to be pedantic, try not to be pedantic and incorrect.
See. When I don’t care about something, I don’t even click on the article. So, I think you might care. Or for some reason, you NEED people to know how little you care to show his awesome you are.
Actually, though it’s easy to presume this correction was intended for the phrase “I couldn’t care less,” I still think there’s validity to the point that he cares a little. Otherwise he would have said “I don’t care about this at all.” Saying “you could not care less” inherently implies that you do indeed care the minimum amount.
For instance, let’s say you saw somebody walking very slowly and comment “he could not be moving any slower.” I would presume he is not completely stopped, otherwise you’d have said that. Instead, it’s likely he’s just moving at a historically slow pace.
Thank you, Jesus. That’s how I took it as well (and it cued Weird Al in my head.)
Wrong. The correct usage is ‘I could not care less’. The implication being that it is actually impossible to care less because you do not care at all.
I obviously grasp that distinction, AF, as I laid it out in my comment. My point is that both phrases imply a greater degree of caring than simply saying “I do not care at all.”
Perhaps Add’s not talking about him/herself, but about his/her friend called Literally.
Even if so, I do think Literally cares a little anyway.
I would think, given his ability to be a man of 1000 Voices, Hank Azaria might be given the first chance to try to find the most similar-sounding voice for all of those different characters.
Burns would likely be the easiest. Flanders possibly the most difficult.
Hey, I’ll do Burns. You should hear my “Excellent”; it’s … “Excellent.” [steeples fingertips]
Someone should do a Kickstarter to raise enough money to get Fox and the producers to finally kill the show.
Goal: $3 billion
He’s a huge loss, but I certainly won’t miss his negativity. He’s a comedic genius, but also a pretty big asshole.
And I wonder how many people who say this show needs to die still actually watch it? The past couple of seasons have been pretty spectacular, and EVERY season has had 3-4 GREAT episodes.
No kidding. Unclear to me why anyone would say “this show needs to die” or that the producers should “finally kill the show”. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Otherwise, it’s not obvious why these commentators are so desperate to see people out of work. Most people who work on the Simpsons do not make the big bucks, and this show puts food on the table. But I suppose people’s livelihoods pale in comparison to the ennui and annoyance some people must feel.
I still watch it plenty. I would say that at this point there have been more bad episodes than good ones.
Shearer is very full of himself, but he’s also damn funny. I’ll miss his contributions to the show if he truly is gone and not making a play for more money/time/whatever it is he wants, but I’m sure I’ll get used to whoever they hire to replace his voices (Jess Harnell? Quinton Flynn? Billy West?).
“it’s not obvious why these commentators are so desperate to see people out of work”
Have the commentators really hinted at that? I figure the people most upset with the show’s continuation would agree that they’d want the workers involved with The Simpsons to find a new and fresher show to work on. Over 20 seasons, man. From the latest material it’s clear that they’re phoning it in and who can blame them? The couch gags alone have the episodes beat and that might be because they use other animators. They deserve to feel reinvigorated.
” […] was told he could do virtually the whole job by phone, “from anywhere in the world,” to reduce his physical commitment to the job”
And he STILL declined lol. Rejoice, my lovelies, one of them was able to break free. ‘Stories for years’ my buttress.
@PriscillaQC
“Have the commentators really hinted at that?”
They did more than hint. They said the show *needs* to end: “this show needs to die”, the producers should “finally kill the show”, etc. By necessity, that means that people working on the Simpsons lose their jobs. Everyone from writers to the admin assistants. There is no ambiguity here.
As for your suggestion “that they’d want the workers involved with The Simpsons to find a new and fresher show to work on” – FFS! If the workers want to keep working at the Simpsons, the producers want to keep making it, the network wants to keep airing it, and the necessary number of viewers want to keep watching it, then what POSSIBLE business is it of some unrelated sanctimonious jackasses as to whether or not the workers “deserve to feel reinvigorated”. The appalling sense of entitlement! It’s not enough that they chose to stop watching – they feel some bizarre need to have everyone else be forced into the same decision.
And if those on the bottom of the ladder in the Simpsons offices, i.e. the people who answered phones or worked as interns, etc. have trouble finding new work in a tough job market? Do you think they’ll feel “fresher”?!? How about “reinvigorated”?!?!
Seriously. You’re entitled to your opinion that “they’re phoning it in” (I haven’t watched in years, but the comments here suggest you’re in a minority at least on this page). But it’s not up to you, or the clowns above who insisted that the show needs to die, to be making decisions for other people as to what they can and can’t watch, what they can and can’t produce, and where they can and can’t work. People need to understand that their opinions as to what is fresh and reinvigorating are strictly their own.
If Shearer actually leaves (some sites are saying this is still not etched in stone), I’d say it’s time to start thinking of a way to end the show. Almost 30 years is long enough. Is this show over? Is it passed it’s prime? Maybe so. But I’m sorry, I’m not going to jump on the “it’s not funny anymore” bandwagon. That got old quick, and I doubt people who say that watch it anymore anyway. It’s still pretty freaking funny, and the episode this year when Homer became Duffman was classic. They have great writers with tricks still up their sleeve.
It’s still funny, but it’s also time. This is a major blow to the show and I suspect it’s not going to be the only exit of notable voice talent in the next year or so. Decide Season 28 is going to be the last and work hard to do it up in excellent fashion, maybe bringing back some of the old writers.
Why do you care when they end it?
It’s certainly an unfortunate loss. The show has found a new creative wind (maybe it’s fourth or fifth) and it’s much improved since the dreck of the early to mid aughts. I think that the show runners have to had expected this at some point, with the same voice actors on the job for 26 years already. I’m sure they can find voice talent from within (I bet Hank Azaria could do a few voices) or without (Billy West has good talent, he even does a halfway decent Phil Hartmann). So the show will continue, and it will continue to make money , and it will live on forever it seems.
I do not understand why so many people say that the show should be canceled? If you do not like it then stop watching. What does it matter if Fox shows it? As long as it makes money and they have the collective will, it will keep going.
I love the show still. My teenager son and I bond over it. I will notice the change in voices. Maybe they will pull a South Park (when Chef’s Issac Hayes left) and just repurpose old dialogue. There is over 25 years of it!
This past season hasn’t been the best, even among current seasons. So I can’t say I’m too surprised that Harry “the show hasn’t been funny in ages!” Shearer has just decided to bow out.
Seriously, though… 26 years. I know it’s a cartoon, but not even Kelsey Grammer has those bragging rights.
Mr. Burns episodes were always highlights of the classic era of The Simpsons, but the last story focused on him I can remember had Burns dressing up as a Batman knock-off to ineptly fight crime in one of the more embarassingly stupid episodes of recent years. The show has been wasting Shearer’s talents for awhile, and his signature character had been reduced to a ghost of his former self. So, although I feel bad for Shearer and his fans, I don’t think it’s a huge blow to the show in its current, sorry state. The Simpsons lost its soul many years ago, and it’s going to continue withering away as long as no one will let the show end.
After the miserable season premiere about Krusty’s father, I finally stopped watching. I just couldn’t stand it anymore. A show I’ve watched and loved more than half my life just made me sad as it demonstrated, yet again, how empty and rote it had become, an assembly line just pumping out the same product over and over again.
Luckily, there’s ten great years of The Simpsons available, and those classic episodes are still as good as it gets.
There were multiple Burns-centric episodes in this season alone. Of course, since you stopped watching, you missed them.
After 25 plus years the actors probably have said most of the syllables in the English language. They could possibly create the dialog digitally. Then they would only have to pay him the residuals.
No offense to you sir but this is simply not possible .
Each line is lovingly delivered with the perfect cadence to hit the mood of the piece.
Contrary to popular belief, voice acting is a complex and difficult art.
That said, the South Park episode “The Return of Chef” nailed it :)
Shame to see the Simpsons go this way, but I suppose many people have been saying that since season 11.
I personally respect Shearer for turning down the dough but he will be missed.
…or for that matter, isn’t there digital technology out there that can synthesize anyone’s voice into something that sounds like Shearer’s voice?
Beyond the minimal desire to post that I don’t care, I don’t care.
I always find it hilarious how much some people care enough to take the time to stop and claim that they don’t care.
Shearer isn’t the first “actor” to let his greed get the better of him.
He won’t be the last, either.
Like anyone with a big ego who has ever left a job, how well his old company does without him will probably come as shock.
His leaving will likely spur a new level of creativity on the show.
There’s really only one thing to say about this: FIDDLESTICKS!
I apologize for my language.
Boo-urns :-(
If people think Harry Shearer was in anyway keeping this show down then they must want all the voice actors re-cast because none of them even try anymore. I’ve tried to watch at least the Futurama crossover but the stilted delivery of “jokes” in the first few minutes was deafening. This show is a radio play with cheap and ugly animation and when the acting is sub par then there is nothing left.
Sour Shoes could do every Simpsons character by himself, live, in real-time, for about $12 an episode…
Cancel the damn series.
Notice me! I am the center of the world. My pronouncements about television must be acknowledged. And I have decreed that The Simpsons is not important to me. You may kiss the ring.
All, if you’ve actually taken any time in the past 5-10 years to watch any new episodes, you’ll know they can still put out solid work. The FXX marathon and subsequent showings made this abundantly clear.
There’s a difference between “the show is no longer fresh” (Duh, it’s been on for 27 years) and “the show sucks” (it definitely doesn’t suck).
Am I the only one who always confused Harry Shearer with Hank Azaria? I don’t blame Shearer. 26 years is a long time, and he’s probably finanicially set for life.
While I haven’t watched in years, I will probably starting watching again after it ends.
They could really have some fun with this, both with the casting, and with some discussion in the show about people sounding different. Shearer’s great and I’m sorry to see him go but I have a feeling he’s not quite irreplaceable.
I’ve noticed Shearer’s real-life age start to creep into his performances…
But perhaps rather than recast, they should use this opportunity for bringing in a whole bunch of new supporting characters and give the show some new life…
“Vocal leader”…I see what you did there.
Just another overpaid prima donna. They treated you well for what you did. Go complain about pay and mistreatment to a nurse, or a teacher, or someone who really makes a difference you boob..Lots of young talent ready to replace you…
I have rarely watched it in recent years, but when I have, I have noticed the voices sound different than they did years ago. Some change will be noticeable, but if the showrunners want to keep it going, let them. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.
The question is, will the big name voice actors be willing to replace Shearer? I could see West and DiMaggio each taking some of his parts, but they might refuse to do it out of solidarity with him and as a reminder that you can’t just replace voice actors.
Shearer was offered $14 million.
Does Hollywood strike you as a place where loyalty to another actor is stronger than enormous piles of money?
I think he’s a tool.
I could be wrong.
It’s happened before.
You can hear the seeds of this coming in his recent podcast with Marc Maron: [www.wtfpod.com]
Comments start around 1:26:25
Why would anyone ever get off this gravy train??
No kidding. $13 million a year for voice over work?
Nothing will ever top seasons 2-10.
MATTINGLY! I TOLD YOU SHAVE THOSE SIDEBURNS! YOU’RE FIRED!!
I’m that annoying Simpsons fan who yells that at him at every Dodger game I attend. I own it.
Love Shearer’s work, but this parting is for the best. Interested to hear the recast(s).
I like the show. I think they still make both good and bad episodes. It’s not fresh, no, but it is still sometimes very funny.
I think 28 years might be enough, but will not be surprised if they decide to go for thirty. I wouldn’t have been sad if they’d called it at 25 or 26, but I’m not bothered that they haven’t. I do think they shouldn’t aim for ‘forever – we’ll NEVER stop…’, but a movie every five years or so might be nice.
I wish they’d reconsider not releasing 18 and 19 on dvd. I wish the Tracey Ullman shorts were (legally) available on dvd. I get ‘discs are dead, it’s a streaming world now’, but I’ll hope they do a blu-ray set of 21-the end (plus the last twelve from 20 that were the first widescreen episodes, on that no-commentaries-out-of-sequence release) ‘one of these days’.
I love The Simpsons. Maybe not as much as I used to, but… I believe it has been a force of Good in the world.
Can we not compare voice actors to what Jim Henson did with Kermit? He didn’t just do the voice of Kermit, he puppeteered and created the character. If it was just the voice, they could have found a lot of people to replace him.
another lazy voice actor who succumbs to wanting more money for his work; and he’s not even the voice of ANY of the title characters…. good luck finding any work with that piss-poor attitude Mr. Shearer. I hope you live to regret your decision.
Shearer’s net worth is estimated at $65 million. He’s one of the 10 richest voice actors on the planet.
Can I raise a practical question at this point?
Are we gonna do “Stonehenge” tomorrow?
I wouldn’t mind if we got to season 30 and then a send off movie sometime after that. But, yeah, I’m barely hanging on as it is.
If you’ve read “Live From New York!” you know that Harry Shearer is widely regarded as a real peach.
Back in the stone age, when we had telephone answering machines that you had to tape your greeting for, I happened to meet Maurice LaMarche (a wonderful man, btw). I told him how much I loved Pinky and the Brain, and he offered to do an answering machine greeting in their voices. When I told him I didn’t know he did Pinky, he said he didn’t, then launched into a perfect facsimile. The point is, I’ll bet they find someone who can do every voice Shearer does. And the only way we’ll know is that we’ll know, so we’ll be pulling apart every single syllable.
The best thing to do is retire all those characters and create new ones. Also hire someone that’s willing to do some of the new characters.
The golden years of the Simpsons has long past so there’s no more legacy to protect by ending it now. I’m at a point where it’s comforting to know that the show is still going and I can still tune into a new episode if I feel like it, even if it’s mostly disposable television.
When Friends was paying its stars exorbitant record-breaking fees for “acting” the Simpsons voice-actors were still poor runner-ups (no matter what the deal) because the Simpson had made Fox, had a much more bankable re-run and future merchandising options to keep it a cash cow long after Friends ended. Now Big Bang Theory was able to pay its actors 1 mil an episode (what Shearer makes in two years they make in a season) and you know the acting level there. I can’t imagine refusing 14 mil, but I’m not privy to the discussions going on, what is on Shearer’s mind or his deal either. I think it’s great at his age he is creative enough to have enough to do in different fields and work. I think he gave enough to the original Simpsons in terms of really establishing key characters and should get some percentage. It’s not the hours of work, nor the phoning it in only, Shearer was one of the voice-actors who made the show’s world of non-Simpsons characters as rich as it was, and allows the classic period to remain a cash cow. Everyone knows his characters quirks and voice mannerisms, and there is a reason — it isn’t just the written word. Fox could afford to pay Sam Simon funny-money royalties forever after his departure in the first years – and still be mega profitable. I don’t care if the FOX corporate makes 2% less profit so that certain voice actors get compensated for the years they did NOT get compensated enough.
What was it keeping him from doing? Is there some contract clause that shuts down other voice work or something like that?
Mr. Burns can survive a voice change… again, since the original original voice actor for Mr. Burns was Chris “Cobra Commander” Latta (credited as Christopher Collins).
At Just for Laughs in Montreal in July 2002, I attended a SIMPSONS cast live-reading that, if I remember correctly, was sans-Harry Shearer so Hank Azaria just voiced his roles pretty well, like you could still tell that it wasn’t Harry Shearer but given that it was a live read without their voices being tweaked by audio engineers in post-production, it was a reasonable facsimile.
Not that I wouldn’t rather hear Harry Shearer continue to perform his characters but if he doesn’t want to do it anymore, I’ll accept substitutes.