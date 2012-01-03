‘Work It’ – ‘Pilot’: The crying game

Senior Television Writer
01.03.12 53 Comments

I posted my review of ABC’s “Work It” yesterday, and Fienberg registered his own disgust this afternoon. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the gender-bending hijinks of the new ABC comedy? Is this more like “Some Like It Hot” or “He’s My Girl”? Does Benjamin Koldyke strike you as a 21st century Tom Hanks? How about that nightclub set? And if you tuned in tonight, do you intend to ever watch it again? 

Have at it.

