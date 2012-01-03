‘Work It’ – ‘Pilot’: The crying game

I posted my review of ABC’s “Work It” yesterday, and Fienberg registered his own disgust this afternoon. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the gender-bending hijinks of the new ABC comedy? Is this more like “Some Like It Hot” or “He’s My Girl”? Does Benjamin Koldyke strike you as a 21st century Tom Hanks? How about that nightclub set? And if you tuned in tonight, do you intend to ever watch it again?
Have at it.
No to all questions.
No to all counts.
Can’t wait for next week! Bosom Bodies was 30 years ago. Get over it.
When I told Dan on Twitter that I was watching I Hate My Teenage Daughter back when it premiered, he replied saying that if I turned to stone it wasn’t his fault. It’s never in question whether or not you guys want us to watch bad shows. But you do sell the terribleness well, so when I watch a show that I’ve heard is universally bad and lo and behold it sucks, I’m not holding you accountable. “Work It” has been such fun lore since the upfronts that it was kind of exciting for all the wrong reasons to actually watch an entire episode on TV. It was fun to see new awfulness that you left as surprises for us – I very strongly considered changing the channel at really every new “joke”, but the My Humps montage was almost a dealbreaker. Everything you said about this show is true, and no I won’t be watching another episode. Hopefully, there won’t be any more to air.
“that it was kind of exciting for all the wrong reasons to actually watch an entire episode on TV.”
This part is especially true. I didn’t watch “Last Man Standing” nor “Man Up” when they premiered, but I made sure to sit in my sofa on 8:30 just to witness first-hand the awfulness of this show.
We did the same thing. I wanted to be able to say I saw this train wreck when it aired and not as some sort of Youtube viral video in five year. There were just so many things wrong that it’s hard to pick the bottom of the barrel, but I have to go with:
“I’m Puerto Rican. I’d be great at selling drugs.”
You don’t see casual racism like that on TV much these days.
Sucked.
I caught the second half of this tonight. I hadn’t heard about it until I was flipping through my cable guide and saw what appeared to be a Bosom Buddies rip-off, so I gave it a shot. I loved Bosom Buddies as a kid, but I was cringing within seconds of tuning this in. I instantly popped over to your blog, knowing that at least this atrocity would trigger some interesting comments from you. :^)
Ugh. So awful. So very, very awful. And I’m sorry, but what planet are these writers on where they think any employer can get away with intentional discrimination? I have a hard time even sitting through the “Just for Men” hair dye commercials where they suggest that people would intentionally not hire a gray-haired man because he looks old. You’ll get sued so fast it will make your head spin.
I have to admit, though, I did chuckle at the end of the episode, when one of the crossdressers is out of drag in a bar and seems to be hitting on a beautiful girl, but really he’s just trying to find out how she avoids panty lines. “I’m not wearing underwear.” “Oh, I could never do that.” But that’s not enough to make me come back for more.
I thank CBS’s 15-year legacy of Navy-themed crime dramas for helping me resist the urge to ever check out exactly how bad this is. NCIS sure looks appealing compared to this right about now, doesn’t it?
Even I think this show goes to far and disgusts me
You made me laugh.
Agreed
Eh. I kind of liked it.
This is the worst show I have seen on television as an adult. Probably the worst since the late very early 90s. It was wretched and really, frighteningly offensive (so much so that I cringed thinking about the fact that someone, somewhere thought that character they hang out with at the bar was funny, and laughed at the joke about female job applicants thinking clinical trials have something to do with Lindsay Lohan).
::shudder::
I thought it was funny! Having gone to high school with Ben/Lee, knowing he was a jock and NOT an actor, I’m very impressed with his acting. And his looks. Holy Shmoly; he was cute then, but NOW!
I may have to shoot myself in the face. I actually found myself laughing at some parts of it. Maybe watching Whitney prepared me for this awfulness. That’s what I get for getting sucked into the multi-cam resurgence across the Emmy Networks (except I don’t watch LMS or IHMTD).
Also it does help (pr hurt me) that I don’t watch NCIS, Glee or Biggest loser and I was having my own mini-marathon of Nikita that happened to ed 15 min before Work It came on.
I would just like to take the opportunity to remind everyone of a little gem called Ask Harriet. Not only is Work It bad, but its premise is a rip-off: [en.wikipedia.org]
I have to admit that it’s not the worst thing I’ve seen. It’s certainly better than, say, Hanna Montana or ICarly (or any other sitcom from Disney Channel or Nickelodeon, for that matter). But that’s the best thing I can say about this show.
Oh, and it’s a lot better than Whitney.
Oh, it’s not nearly as good as iCarly (although I’ll give you Hannah Montana).
I am pretty sure you have never seen iCarly, if you think this garbage is better.
Can NOT believe that I am defending iCarly. But, um, I am.
This was one of the greatest shows of all time. Amazingly bad but amazingly good at the same time. I laughed a lot.
The joke may wear off soon but for now this is pantheon level good bad tv
Just watched it. Obviously it isn’t good, or even close to being good, but as horrible as Alan and Dan — and other TV critics — have been trying to make us believe? Hell no. It is silly and ridiculous, but those things are not NECESSARILY damning in a sitcom (although here the execution is rather poor). The cardinal sins in comedy are being dull, bland, safe. The very fact that Work It has the capacity to cause real outrage in some quarters tells us that it took some bravery to green-light this project. I don’t intend to watch another episode of Work It, but I have more respect for it than any number of typically anodyne American network sitcoms. What were some sitcoms worse than Work It? According To Jim (ran for 8 seasons), Yes, Dear, (ran for 6 seasons), and ‘Til Death (ran for 4 seasons). That’s just BARELY scratching the surface, people.
You thought this show was daring? Okay.
I suppose people tend to think that something “daring” must be ahead of its time. I disagree, and submit, as evidence, this show — which wouldn’t have been daring in a past era, but now courts controversy for offending the transgendered. When Bosom Buddies started in the 1980’s, there were just as many transgendered people as there are now (if closeted), but nobody would have given a damn if those folks were offended by a TV show or anything else for that matter. In short, I would think we are long past the time when we define what is “daring” by what offends the Parents’ Television Council. Hollywood laughs at the PTC. Hollywood does not laugh at GLAAD.
Mocking one of the least powerful and most frequently mocked communities in the world – goodness yes, what inspirational bravery. Hollywood’s PC cowering to GLAAD must explain the abundance of well rounded LGBTQI lead characters all over televisual and cinematic entertainment.
@AmandaRose — There was no mocking of the transgendered in Work It. NONE. AT. ALL. Or let’s put it this way: There was as much mockery of the transgendered in Work IT as there was X-rated pornographic content in the The Playboy Club, pornographic content that stirred the ire of the Parent’s’ Television Council. Whether it is the Right or the Left, the fact of their being offended doesn’t mean they have legitimate grounds for being offended. And frankly, even if there WERE legitimate grounds to claim offense, I would still defend the freedom of speech that led to the offense, because while that right is protected by the Constitution, there is no right, constitutional or otherwise, to go through life “un-offended.”
You seem to have confused controversial with good. Regardless of the whether GLAAD’s protest was necessary, this lazy, uninspired show is in no way attempting to make a statement about anything. It was merely using the idea of men dressed as women to tack on cheap jokes. Frankly, everyone should be offended by this dreck. The women are written as blithering idiots whose stupidity is only exceeded by the men. There wasn’t a single moment of intelligence in that 22 minutes. Also, of course they have the right to put this show on the air, but you realize the right to free speech is the right to be free of governmental control? Private groups protesting is not the same as a government ban and whether you think they have a legitimate reason to be offended doesn’t really matter.
@Col Bat Guano — “You seem to have confused controversial with good.” Since the second sentence of my initial comment reads “Obviously it [the show, that is] isn’t good, or even close to being good…,” no, as a matter of fact, I didn’t confuse being controversial with being good. Work It is a bad show; but I believe, and said above, there are even worse sitcoms than Work It, contrary to what Alan and Dan seem to think.
As for free speech, free speech can be impeded in ways that have nothing to do with the government, although I mentioned the Constitution, which IS about restrictions on government action, so my fault for leaving an opening for your point. But further to my point about free speech, I don’t agree with TV executives being bullied into axing shows over controversial content, and it doesn’t matter to me whether the pressure coming from right-wing or left-wing advocacy organizations. Freedom of speech as a social VALUE — leave aside First Amendment law — demands tolerance of speech we disagree with, or even find offensive.
“I don’t agree with TV executives being bullied into axing shows over controversial content, and it doesn’t matter to me whether the pressure coming from right-wing or left-wing advocacy organizations. Freedom of speech as a social VALUE — leave aside First Amendment law — demands tolerance of speech we disagree with, or even find offensive.”
No, it doesn’t demand tolerance. People have to be able to express their disagreement with the content of a television show. You may not have found it offensive, but people who did have a perfect right to express their displeasure about it. If it had been a half hour of gratuitous stereotypes of black people would you tell the NAACP not to protest it? As long as they aren’t burning down the studio or using the courts to prevent production then more power to them.
@Col Bat Guano — “Express their disagreement with the content of a television show,” you say? “…a perfect right to express their displeasure about it,” you add? Well, I am with you a hundred percent on those things. They are also examples of freedom of speech, after all. But what GLAAD did is demand ABC cancel Work It before it even aired. Similarly, The Parents’ Television Council had no interest in merely CRITICIZING The Playboy Club. They wanted the show killed. In other words, both GLAAD and the PTC weren’t content with exercising their free speech rights. They demanded the silencing of voices they didn’t approve of. That is NOT okay, in my book.
So you want to silence their voices of protest because you don’t approve of them? Demanding a show be killed is just as much a free speech right as airing the program isn’t it?
@Cat Bat Guano — I am not “silencing” anybody. I am “criticizing,” and that is exactly what I said GLAAD and the PTC should limit themselves to.
“Demanding a show be killed” is free speech in the same way that (and I will use an extreme example to make my point) a KKK member saying “Black people should be killed” is free speech. It is all “just words,” but the content is inherently aggressive, bullying — in short, something right-thinking people should deplore.
No, “demanding a show be killed” is not the same as a racist organization threatening the lives of black people. It’s a private organization criticizing the makers of the program they found offensive. You can’t support free speech rights and then turn around and tell people they are wrong to exercise them. You are free to write a letter to GLAAD or PTC “demanding” they stop making demands. This would in no way be an infringement on their rights.
@Col Bat Guano — You misquoted the hypothetical KKK person: It isn’t “We will kill black people,” It is “Black people should be killed.” You know, abstractly, as if it would be good “in theory.” But of course you picked up on the menacing implication, because, like I said, it is aggressive, bullying. A letter from me criticizing GLAAD or the PCT — even this comment on a public message board — is not aggressive — because I have no power. GlAAD and the PCT back up their words with threats even if they are only implied, because they will do things like go after a TV channel’s sponsors, hurt their business in a very real, practical way. It wasn’t the PCT but a similar Florida group that did it, but look at the recent decision by Lowe’s to stop supporting that Muslim reality show. A direct result of that pressure group targeting the Muslim show with the object of getting it yanked off the air.
It was better than I thought, probably will check it out next week. I could do less of the chubby friend though.
man, i really just feel that too many critics are trying to find a different angle for this show. like, saying “it’s terrible & unfunny” or “offensive to all people” when really it is a horribe, horrible offense to transgender people. if i’ve learned anything from reading tv critisism like a huge nerd, it’s that shows don’t get chucked off the air because they’re critical failures. hopefully the reason this is a critical failure – because it treates a group of people awfully – will get it off the air. or something.
Man, I shouldn’t have done that. Not because it was that awful, which of course it was, but because I chuckled a few times. Now I feel dirty. But there were actually a few decent jokes.
The biggest problems are the casual sexism of the premise (women are getting hired because clients will ogle them but lord-a-mighty do they know nothing about the business) and going the Superman route and pretending these are good disguises.
That was unpleasant, and I don’t plan on watching again, but it wasn’t that much worse than a lot of the sitcom episodes I’ve seen on an airplane.
As an example of how it could have been much much worse, the fat friend was really not half as bad as he could have been–I think because the actor was doing his very best. It felt like a character written for Larry the Cable Guy, but played by the actor as if it were written for Patton Oswalt. I’ll give him some credit for that.
I loved it! It was much better than Cats. I’m going to see it again and again!
Alan, I can not believe that you did not mention the “joke” about the prostate exam vs. the pinball scene in The Accused. I was watching to see how bad it was as I read your review yesterday morning and I turned it off immediately after that. There is nothing funny about rape and is scares me that someone actually wrote that line.
It wasn’t a joke about rape; it was a joke about men. (It was a bad joke nonetheless.)
Well, I, too, was fascinated enough by Alan’s disgust to tune in. They lost me after the opening. That was just so terrible on every level. I felt bad for Koldyke, but the moment they showed him in drag, it was over for me. There is SIMPLY NO WAY anyone thinks that’s a woman. If you think there is, then you must really really hate women.
I would go into more detail about what I hated most about the first 7 minutes of this episode, but I’ve gone out of my way to erase it all from my brain.
Even Jon Stewart used it as a touchstone for bad TV last night on the Daily Show.
I think my reaction to the show can be best expressed with the short clip from the 1986 classic sci-fi movie Aliens
[www.youtube.com]
I made it to the opening credits and bailed.
I didn’t watch… BUT how awesome would it be if those two lady-men hung out with Mrs. Featherbottom? Now THAT is a show I can get behind!
Love it!
After reading your review and listening to the podcast I thought there was no way this show could be as bad as you said……I stand corrected. Wow, I couldn’t get through the thing. Forced jokes with a bad laugh track. Darn shame cause the actors deserve something better to work with.
Much like “Last Man Standing,” this was nowhere near as bad as I had been led to believe.
It’s a shibboleth that there always has to be one show that everyone piles on against. Last year it was “Outsourced.” Prior to that, it was “According to Jim.”
I watched, hoping it would be a fun train wreck (even though Alan warned us it wasn’t). It just wasn’t funny. I didn’t laugh. Terrible. The end.
God, this was awful, the worst pilot since Baby Bob about 8 years ago. I watched based on Alan’s review, hoping it might be so bad it’s good. But it was just plain bad. How anybody could mistake either of those goons as a woman is beyond me.
I’m curious: did this pass the Bechdel test?